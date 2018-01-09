President Trump Meets With Democrats and Republicans To Discuss DACA and Immigration Reform….

Earlier today President Trump held a meeting today with Democrat and Republican Senators surrounding one of the most controversial issues in the current body politic. The DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and immigration reform, to include a border wall and an end of chain-migration policy, is a hot button issue on both sides of the political aisle.
President Trump surprised the entire MSM by allowing the media to stay in the meeting for an hour and hear the arguments/positions from all participants at the meeting. Extreme transparency.
Holy cow…I seem to have gotten lost and wandered up under a troll bridge today. I read here everyday all day and these little pissants are everywhere on this article. I think I will exercise my option to sit back and watch My President do some work and when some results show up (whatever they may be) I will then form my opinion on how I feel about it. I do know this…I will vote for President Donald J. Trump any time over a Democrat as well as 98% of Republicans. You trolls in here can go pound sand.
Amen well said.
That’s what I’m doin…just standin watchin the parade..
So the treehouse is only open for “group think”? Sad!
No. The Treehouse is open for actual comments and debate–not prepaid scripts.
You are free to think whatever the hell you want to think I think you can go pound sand. Umkay?
That works both ways, umkay?
the mere mention of anything immigration is a trigger to spin the trolls, trons, and bots into action.
They react on the massive mis-information spewed out about what is really being said and planned.
Trump #1 = Wall
Trump #2 = end chain migration.
That he stated pretty plainly a number of times today if anybody was really listening.
Other than they he was trying to engage and encourage Congress to do something.
Progress on this issue takes some action. Not all at once but some action.
The President is very firm on not giving in like before to amnesty without up front getting the wall, more security guards, and end to chain migration.
The House DACA/Immigration initial proposal has all the firm and total President requirements in it now. He has seen it. We have seen it. The Dems have seen it.
The President expects as of today to get something similar to that on his desk.
Anything else is just emotional spin to trigger the trolls and bots.
Today the President showed the Democrats just what they have to lose if they place illegals before real Americans. The next election the campaigns will say Dems hate Americans. Prefer Illegals over real Americans. Plastered millions of ways all over.
In 2013 all Dems voted for money for more wall in the Senate. That bill was never transferred to the House for a vote as Obama wanted to kill it.
Here, use this:
Amen, Our President Donald Trump will always have my vote. I will not be swayed. Yes, I will vote for him before I vote for a Democrat.
Damn straight. I trust Trump all the way.
The DemonRat -Correct the Record types sure are trying to stir up trouble for President Trump.
WHAAAAaaaaa – If I can’t have ALL the TOYS I WON’T PLAY — WHAAAAaaaaa
Sheesh, what happen to adult rational thinking?
…And just Like That… No more memes about OUR Very Stable Genius being mentally incompetent! 100% Behind this Fantastic Amazing Unpreditctable Courageous President Donald J Trump! MAGA!
I am with you; Thank God we have Trump!
I decided to take a look at where the 800,000 DACA recipients live and what would have happened in the 2016 Presidential Election if each and everyone of them voted and all of them voted for HRC.
California – Doesn’t matter because our President lost the state.
Texas – Our President won by 807,179. He still would have won after the DACA votes by 686,176.
Illinois – Doesn’t matter because our President lost the state.
New York – Doesn’t matter because our President lost the state.
Florida – Our President won by 112,911. He still would have won after the DACA votes by 79,911.
Arizona – Our President won by 91,234. He still would have won after the DACA votes by 63,234.
North Carolina – Our President won by 173,315. He still would have won after the DACA votes by 146,315.
Georgia – Our President won by 211,141. He still would have won after the DACA votes by 187,141.
New Jersey – Doesn’t matter because our President lost the state.
Washington – Doesn’t matter because our President lost the state.
http://www.governing.com/gov-data/other/daca-approved-participants-by-state.html
He still would have won every other state including the three closest margins; Michigan (since there are only 6,430 DACA recipients), Wisconsin (since there are only 7,565 DACA recipients) and Pennsylvania (since there are only 5,889 DACA recipients).
The problem is that for every 1 additional vote against him from a DACA voter, there are 50 or more Trump voters who believed his anti-DACA, Pro-Wall campaign rhetoric who will no longer support him.
Re-do your figures using that real world analysis and you will soon see where the rub lies.
Not sure you read what I posted earlier. Still stand by it. Here is my thread and post on DACA and why our President is a GENIUS!
Excelent thread. This exactly what I think.
Highly recommend @harmlessyarddog on Twitter.
I love you Flep! Always so positive and backed up with facts! No wonder you won Joe Dan’s Award! Congrats and thank you for your service!
You can go home to mommy’s basement now. The rest of the grownups on this site have something constructive to say.
“…here are 50 or more Trump voters who believed his anti-DACA, Pro-Wall campaign rhetoric who will no longer support him…..”
Well then I guess America DESERVES to become a third world hellhole that is nothing but a vassal state of the Globalist One World Government Right?
…..
If people are NOT willing to safe themselves then there is nothing much else we can do. If they rather toss silly temper tantrums over not getting their own way on everything then I guess a few thousand year Dark Age might just wake the human race up again… maybe.
Of course the elite are working on breeding their ideal slave race so this maybe our last chance. Human Animal Hybrids Made and there was earlier work on determining what genes go with what temperment in the human genome project. (The links got scrubbed very quickly)
Why? The wall will be built. Immigration will be changed to merit based. Candidate Trump ALWAYS said thhat he would end the unConstitutional DACA protection but that what to do with that small group would require negotiation but it should be based on compassion for American citizens AND the non citizens brought here. He’s doing exactly what he said he would do.
Biggest risk to Florida is increasing numbers of Puerto Ricans moving there from the island, making their votes more impactful by flipping the state blue. DACAs could put them over the top. Hard for Republicans to win a presidential election without Florida.
That is a fallacy about Florida! Those Puerto Rican’s aren’t registering to vote.
The hurricane was less than four months ago. Plenty of time for them to register to vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
See data below!
http://dos.myflorida.com/elections/data-statistics/voter-registration-statistics/voter-registration-monthly-reports/voter-registration-by-party-affiliation/
As of November 30, 2017
Republicans – 4,550,146
Democrats – 4,815,749
Independents – 3,447,811
Difference between Democrats versus Republicans = 265,603
As of November 2016
Republicans – 4,575,277
Democrats – 4,905,705
Independents – 3,478,203
Difference between Democrats versus Republicans = 330,428
That means we picked up 64,825 more registered Republicans from 2016 up until 11/30/17.
Nobody said it was a gloom and doom done-deal, but it is a fact the Puerto Ricans lean left, and are moving to Florida in larger numbers, especially since the hurricane. It is a sure bet the democrat activists will be out in full force registering them to vote throughout this year and that activity will increase in the run-up to 2020. Throw in a few thousand DACAs, more snowbirds from high tax states (who never seem to learn the connection between democrats and high taxes) and there will be a challenge. Much of my extended family lives in Florida and have expressed some concern over what they see and hear in their own communities. They will vote for Trump regardless, but the impact shouldn’t be left unconsidered.
I will monitor the numbers monthly to see where the data is going! Florida is the example I wish every state would follow. They are so transparent with their registration data, early voting data etc.
Richard Baris from PPD who nailed our President winning Michigan and Pennsylvania a day before the election has Rick Scott beating Bill Nelson next year.
This is the same tired argument that gets thrown around all the time. It never takes into consideration that:
Not everyone of X-demographic is an adult.
Not everyone of X-demographic will vote.
Not every voter of X-demographic will vote D, some will vote R.
So the net gain for D’s of 100K Puerto Ricans moving to Florida if only 3/4 are adults, 1/2 of whom vote, and 2/3 vote D is about 25,000. Not 100,000.
And this doesn’t factor in northern snowbirds moving to the state for tax reasons who tend to vote R, and they far outnumber the Puerto Ricans.
Check your arithmetic please.
100,000 P.R. arrivals
3/4 adult = 75,000
1/2 vote = 37,500
2/3 vote D = 25,000
1/3 vote R = 12,500
Net gain for D = 12,500/
LikeLike
Thank you fleporeblog! Great sharing of data!
Touching, isn’t it, how Congress is so terribly concerned about DACA before everything else, when Trump gives them the slightest bit of slack in the reigns. Yes, we know you NEED those DACA kids to vote (preferably twice).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dumb people not paying attention during the campaign have this idea Trump vowed to deport all the DACA kids or something. It’s not true. He NEVER said he’d deport them all. He said he’d overturn Obama’s ILLEGAL EXECUTIVE ORDER that gave them temporary status.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/950810759604375552.html
Thanks AmSa. Blows my mind that people believed the BS spread by MSM about Trump wanting to deport a boatload of people.
They’re doing the same thing now with the El Salvador peeps. They are given 1 1/2 years to either …1) get legal residency or… 2) get out.
But most of this “reporting” on this (even on some conservative blogs) keeps saying 1 1/2 years to get out. Period.
So I guess people will be convulsing when it turns out many stay…because they got Legal Residency.
not true. Candidate Trump “,Day one I will enforce our immigration laws” ” Either we have a country or we don’t folks” ” I am going to build a big beautiful wall” that is what candidate Trump pledged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A nice tall wall with a beautiful big door.” Aliens must go home, get in line and come back through the front door. Trump did not mince words. “No border, no country.” No more anchor babies leading to extended family immigration. That game is now OVER.
M A G A
Double like your post 👍
The law is every deported person needs due process a government lawyer at our expense and cord hearing can take up to 5 years. Criminal illegals are convicted and then deported.
So good people how do you deport legally all illegals pay they airfare to wherever they came from…?
POTUS is doing his best for us. I stick with Trump and if you all do not you will get President Oprah just like you got Obama after you got mad at GW and showed him and you all did.
Bush- a globalist oligarch, no different than 0bama, both were Uniparty members supporting open borders, global conflicts and the demise of a soveriegn America. Amnesty pleases Obama and Bush, not the millions of deplorables who voted for Trump.
EXACTLY.
you so obviously did NOT listen to most of his rallies where he said “If you are in this country illegally (includes DACA) you HAVE to go home and apply to come back the RIGHT way through the door in my beautiful wall”…..he also claimed he was the “law and order candidate”…..did you need a primer on the current law and what it stipulates for illegal aliens?…..it was not until AFTER the election he claimed to have a “heart for the DACA kids” and now claims he wants a DACA bill “done with love”…..he must be referring to heart and love for the illegal aliens because both statements show a lack of compassion for LEGAL residents and citizens
LikeLike
“…it was not until AFTER the election he claimed to have a “heart for the DACA kids”
This is what I remember. It was after the election, sometime in December 2016 when I first heard him talk differently about DACA. Before the election it was do away with DACA on day one.
LikeLike
“They have to go back.” Tell me, what dumb person said that?
LikeLike
I have to admit even the mention of DACA,amnesty and immigration makes me get weak kneed. I know there are a lot of Trump and MAGA supporters who are waiting for the other shoe to fall and believe they will have been lied to once again.
Trump’s stance on immigration was what attracted me to him, #1 issue. The fact that he had the guts to say what he did about illegals made me take a second look! I could’nt have agreed with him more.
For me to believe that Donald J Trump is so easily swayed by the uniparty swamp members, I would have to believe he is stupid, crazy and a blatant liar about the #1 promise he made to America First supporters- Build That Wall. I don’t believe he is any of these things and so far has delivered on just about every promise he has made, without the help of Congress most of the time. He knows what would happen if he caves on the wall and immigration reform in 2020. He has not disappointed me so far.
I want the Wall and immigration reform- One of my top issues-but it is not my only issue! I am not a one issue voter and never will be. I believe in this President. Will I get everything I want? Maybe not, but I know Donald Trump is making America Great Again and I love my President!!!!!
Dan is a smart man.
At some point, Dems realize Play Time is over.
Thankfully, it may be too late for them to redeem themselves…..tho bless their hearts for trying.
Yes, listening to Feinstein talk only about the March 5 deadline. Just like the rest of the traitorous politicians and private citizens from the great sanctuary state of California who relish this once great states demise.
There’s more to this strategically. By revoking the various TPS orders, and the DACA kids thing, and then giving them a grace period, Trump is putting the Democrats on the side of foreigners in every case. That gives him tremendous leverage. Everything Trump wants to do, we prevent more people from coming here. Everything the Democrats want to do, is to keep people here, that are already here. That’s a great position for Trump to be in. The most important thing is to slow the flow of undesirable people. All the DACA kids and the TPS people have been here a long time, and are somewhat americanized. Cutting back the welfare would push them in that direction much quicker. What better way to force the TPS people to assimilate, than revoking their TPS. As refugees, they basically back the Brinks truck up to Uncle Sugar’s house. If they were to get a new status, they could lose a lot of that
And if you want to prevent a lot of these people from voting, just enforce the laws and change the regulations that allow ballots to be printed in other languages.
“Be able to read, write, and speak basic English.” Naturalization requirement #6. If you did need to be able to read write and speak basic English to become a citizen, there would be no reason for your ballot to be printed in another language
There should be a merit based test for the DACA population. Are they recieving any entitlements? Have they completed high schol and college? Are they working? Do they speak english? Do they have a criminal record? In other words, have they assimilated and contributed to society?
It also occurred to me that when the congressperson (cannot remember which one) said that there are 20k daca teachers, 3k daca future doctors in med school, and 2k daca military, what popped into my mind was that they would be able to make their own country great again by bringing american values and education back to their homeland.
One of my favorite things about riding the Trump train is all this darn popcorn they serve…mmm pass da salt
I like the popcorn, but I especially like the show. Something to drink?
trapper a diet coke please
You got it, Chief. Catch.
thanks
Any time
Kinda like watching a parade…just stand there watching all the clowns go by, buy a dog, some cotton candy and enjoy the show..
If we put everything on the table and assume we won’t get everything we want, then I believe building a wall and ending chain migration and the visa lottery will be of greater benefit than just deporting the DACA group. So – I am really looking forward to a DACA bill that includes the wall and ends chain migration and the lottery, and watching Durbin or Schumer filibuster it. I really want to see that, Durbin filibustering a DACA bill. Then I want to see the Democrats go home in 2018 and explain to their voters why they killed the DACA bill. I really want to see that too.
Then, with the 2018 midterm elections behind us, after the Democrats’ pipe dream of regaining the Senate and picking up seats in the House blows up in their faces over their DACA intransigence, and as we are rounding up and beginning deportation hearings on the DACA folks, we can resume this conversation on a new bill 12 months from now. You tell me. Will we be in a stronger position then than we are now? I think we will. Heads we win, tails the Democrats lose.
The Democrats are in a corner. They will pass a DACA bill with a wall and an end to chain migration and the lottery or they will be committing political suicide with the part of their base they are most eager to pander to. Interesting show. Butter?
And THAT’S what Trump saw long, long ago. He KNEW that repealing O-Care was a stretch because of the damn RINOs..and when that failed, he KNEW that they would then have no choice to to pass the tax plan or lose 2018. He REALLY WANTED tax plan above all else because he knew he could sneak the repeal of the mandate in the bill..and that kills Obamacare. And with the tax plan, he wins, wins, wins. With that headwind, he approaches the DACA negotiations with all the leverage, and as you say, he has painted them into a corner from which there is no escape. And THAT is the Art of The Deal.
He truly is MAGA!
kills obamacare? rates for insurance after 2010 skyrocketed. rates are going higher still. Where is the increased competitiion candidate Trump promised? Hanging out with the unbuilt wall?
Yes. Especially with the fall of Steve Bannon and the increased likelihood of retaining the Senate and not losing seats in the House.
Excellent synopsis trapper. That is the crux of the matter at hand
If you think Lindsey Graham, Flake, & other RINOs are going to draft a bill with building hundreds of miles of wall you’re dreaming.
OK Stenny here’s the deal I’ll sign the DACA deal and you promise we will build the wall next and the comprehensive reform OK…Yeah sure Don we promise just ask nancy she said so too….OK then just remember you promised me. Sure Don we promise……..
is this another passage from Wolff’s fictional fairytale?
Bannon and Coulter trolls don’t want to accept this truth. PDJT has NEVER betrayed us and we need to stand by him!
I don’t understand how this is an all or nothing proposition. Can’t we “stand by” PDJT while still shouting “no amnesty” (or whatever the issue is) from the rooftops?
Support and trust do not equate to silence and finger crossing.
The problem is when you shout untruths like “Trump betrayed us!” Or “This is amnesty!”
Be reasonable and stop saying the sky is falling.
There is no amnesty. I have no idea why you would even state such. Negotiations are in session…on multiple levels and the POTUS actually knows what he is doing.
what? Candidate Trump promised ” Day one I will enforce our immigration laes” Now President Trump is considering Amnesy. For the millions who believed him, they have been betrayed. But hey, Jeb Bush the open borders globalist is happy. another government program benefitting non citizens. Make Mexico Great Again! La Raza!
LikeLike
LikeLike
freddy, you are assuming that Trump learned NOTHING from Reagan’s collosal mistake.
President Trump reads CONTRACTS FOR FUN! And someone thinks the DemonRat Swamp idiots can pull a fast one on him??? 🙄
I think the one question that needs to be asked, is ,are you for open borders.???!
THAT’S THE MAIN QUESTION THAT MUST BE ANSWERED.
Trump just showed Congress it is his town
https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/01/trump-just-showed-congress-its-his-town.html
NO DACA, NO, NO, NO! Ann Coulter is right.
I feel exactly the same way. But I don’t see how we get the wall and an end to chain migration and the visa lottery without giving on DACA. So, my question is this: put deporting the DACA recipients in your left hand, and getting the wall and an end to chain migration and the visa lottery in the right. Weigh them. You can have the left OR the right. Not both. Which would you choose? My thought on it is above. What would you choose?
I know, I want it all too. But remember the Trump campaign theme song. He telegraphed to us right from the start that it was going to be about making choices and making deals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see you are gullible to the prog/commie propaganda….the 14A does NOT grant “birth right citizenship and never did…..do some research and you will find Justice Brennan INTENTIONALLY misread it in the Dictum from a 1983 case
Apparently so are those issuing social security numbers and recognizing citizenship rights. Perhaps you should go straighten them out for us.
“Anyone here ever heard of the 14th amendment–you know, the one that gives automatic birthright citizenship to anybody that manages to pop one out even if only 2″ inside our border?”
The Supreme Court already ruled NO ANCHOR BABIES, (twice) the Demonrats have ignored the rulings
Constitutional Scholar Publius-Huldah discusses actually letters from the writers of the 14th Amendment that prove — Babies Don’t Provide Anchors!
This article discusses the Supreme Court cases:
Anchor babies, birthright citizenship, and the 14th Amendment
Give us a couple more CONSTITUTIONAL Supreme Court Justices and wave bye bye to Anchor Babies — AGAIN
From the same article: “Australia rescinded birthright citizenship in 2007, as did New Zealand in 2006, Ireland in 2005, France in 1993, and the United Kingdom in 1983. This leaves the United States and Canada as the only remaining industrialized nations to grant automatic citizenship to every person born within the borders of the country, irrespective of their parents’ nationality or immigration status.”
So is there or isn’t there automatic birthright citizenship in the US? Materially, effectively, there is.
It will have to go up to the Supreme Court AGAIN, just like I said. However Technically THERE IS NO ANCHOR BABIES.
” The phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” was intended to exclude American-born persons from automatic citizenship whose allegiance to the United States was not complete. With illegal aliens who are unlawfully in the United States, their native country has a claim of allegiance on the child. Thus, the completeness of their allegiance to the United States is impaired, which therefore precludes automatic citizenship.
The correct interpretation of the 14th Amendment is that an illegal alien mother is subject to the jurisdiction of her native country, as is her baby.
Over a century ago, the Supreme Court correctly confirmed this restricted interpretation of citizenship in the so-called ‘Slaughter-House cases’ [83 US 36 (1873)] and in [112 US 94 (1884)]. In Elk v.Wilkins, the phrase ‘subject to its jurisdiction’ excluded from its operation ‘children of ministers, consuls, and citizens of foreign states born within the United States.’ In Elk, the American Indian claimant was considered not an American citizen because the law required him to be ‘not merely subject in some respect or degree to the jurisdiction of the United States, but completely subject to their political jurisdiction and owing them direct and immediate allegiance.’
Congress subsequently passed a special act to grant full citizenship to American Indians, who were not citizens even through they were born within the borders of the United States. The Citizens Act of 1924, codified in 8USCSß1401….”
http://www.cairco.org/issues/anchor-babies
With the end of chain migration, there won’t be incentives to drop an anchor baby to begin the chain in the first place. No need for the anchor to hook the chain to without the chain. That will somewhat solve the problem, although not completely. Without the chain, you would have to leave the baby in the US and go back to Mexico or take the baby with you or stay in the US illegally, therefore deriving no immigration benefit to the parents from the anchor. Only the baby.
You are correct in theory, but it won’t work that way in practice. They’ll never deport the mother if the minor child is a citizen, never. So we’ll then have thousands of single, anchor baby mamas to deal with financially but no anchor baby daddies to help raise them. We’ve seen the results of that in another population. No anchor baby, no argument.
We want both but that’s not the political reality right now in the real world.
Ann coulter appears to be more like psyops…Check out my legs…squirel
Dealing with DACA or granting amnesty are two different animals. President Trump always said “Dealing”.
I usually don’t post anything here but I read the site every day. I’m just concerned that amnesty will be given to a large number of illegal aliens who will vote Democrat and when that happens we will all be living under far-left policies. This is about so much more than just the DACA recipients.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also think the Democrats are untrustworthy. Unfortunately, there are also a number of Republicans that are untrustworthy–that is what is so frustrating.
He misspoke — he was corrected soon after, because his version of a “clean bill’ includes major security items, while Diane’s version of “clean bill” was DACA only.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I just discovered that a few minutes ago. I tend to trust Trump, I just don’t trust 75% of the Senators.
I wonder why. 😉
I wish I’d seen President Trump start the Immigration Conference today by asking for a show of hands of those who are in favor of strong border security and enforcement of our immigration laws. I think it would have been very revealing and would show who favors open borders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He negotiated a major piece of legislation right before the nation’s unblinking eyes, live and in living color…For a fellow who is supposed to be so authoritarian — so unconstitutional — so oppressive, President Trump sure was being open.”…
https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/01/trump-just-showed-congress-its-his-town.html
THIS IS CRAZY
https://gizmodo.com/james-dolan-co-creator-of-securedrop-dead-at-36-1821921230
There is no Deep State. Just ask Aaron Swartz.
Feinstein is helping the Fusion people line up their stories!
If Diane Feinstein, Grassley, Lindsay, and the rest of the lot had left the meeting with the understanding that DACA amnesty was going to be uphill climb (instead of a slam dunk), there would have been agitation in the streets in all major cities — before rush hour.
And we most certainly can’t do that. We have to try and keep up the pretension that the pile of mush, boiled beyond recognition, that we currently call a party, still resembles a limp noodle. That can only be accomplished by preemptively surrendering any and all conflict.
This “matter” was well played by President Trump indeed! He committed no specifics and laid out absolutes! He also (like many of us here), realizes these congress-critters couldn’t even repeal Obamacare in 12-months and they have a super-challenge agreeing on the most menial topics. Congressional members have to answer to their constituents.and the last time they tried this “Amnesty”-BS they lost the House (remember Eric-Amnesty-Cantor)! President Trump sees and remembers this (and so should any doubter here today). Factor in the Camp David meeting last week and BOTH Congressional Leaders stating NOTHING will be brought for a vote that the President does not support…. There you have it folks – WINNING!!!! Again…Still!
HOPEFULLY, Pres Trump is playing chess while the RINO’s/Elitists i.e. Lindsay Graham Cracker et al and the DemonRATS are playing checkers. We’ll soon see!
I was out working all day. Came home and read some comments to find out that PT had caved on his immigration policies. Then I saw the video.
Watch the F’N video before you start yaking about shit you don’t have a clue about. In this case you are entitled to your opinion, but not to the facts.
MAGA ON!
Yes, I feel better.
Thank you RF. 👍👏🏻⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I voted for the man. Having watched this meeting, I am even more impressed that this president is the individual who arrived at the right time in history to make us great again. God speed Mr. President! The American people are by your side. This is our time. We will be great again. For all of those that came before us, and sacrificed, we will be great again. It is our destiny.
for the cheap seats….
Q: “Mr. President, just to clarify, is there any agreement without the wall?
POTUS: “No. You have to, you need it, you need the wall. I’d love to not build a wall but you need the wall…”
link:https://youtu.be/fc5tIKFDy1s?t=2946
Own the downside! The Fake News Media calls President Trump racist. 90% of Congress are RINOs, Nevertrumpers and Dems. They all use babies and children as shields for illegal immigrants. So what’s a master negotiator to do…love the Dreamers and build THE WALL! Dreamers and Builders are America First! Yes, we know the Dreamers are not kids…yes, we know most are not from Mexico but from the Middle East…yes, we know…
“We will break the cycle of amnesty and illegal immigration. There will be no amnesty. Our message to the world will be this: You cannot obtain legal status or become a citizen of the United States by illegally entering our country.”
– @RealDonaldTrump, August 2016
I tried to read the comments…. YUCK
FIRST — President Trump is NOT KING, he has to work with the possible.
SECOND — The REPUBLICANS have the majority in the House and Senate.
THREE — It is an election year and President Trump just made EVERY SINGLE SWAMP CRITTER OWN DACA — KNOWING it is a hot button and NOT popular. (52% of voters against DACA per Rasmussen so that is most republicans and many independents.)
FOUR — Only 27% of likely voters favor a government shutdown by the Demonrats to save DACA (Rasmussen) The 48% of voters will put up with DACA IF it includes beefing up enforcement. Only 33% said that increased enforcement is not necessarily a requirement before passing a DACA amnesty.
FIVE — He did it in front of the entire country.
😄
President Trump just tossed a smoking hot potato into the lap of Paul Lyn’ Ryan and McTurtle with only a short time to solve the problem.
This is not the same place, that’s for sure.
POTUS sounded like the very stable genius he is and that in front of the media..:)
I love how our Lion of a President does that hot potato thing! 🙂
If POTUS’s words in this major immigration speech from 2016 reflect his true inner feelings, I trust he will put Dems and Flake, Ghaham, Rubio, et al, in an untenable position, when they continue to demand solo DACA bill and just a promise of enforcement, as they have for decades.
Listen at 33:00
Text of full speech:
Number Five: Cancel Unconstitutional Executive Orders & Enforce All Immigration Laws.
We will immediately terminate President Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties, in which he defied federal law and the constitution to give amnesty to approximately 5 million illegal immigrants….
In a Trump Administration, all immigration laws will be enforced. As with any law enforcement activity, we will set priorities. But, unlike this Administration, no one will be immune or exempt from enforcement
http://dailycaller.com/2016/08/31/text-donald-trumps-speech-in-phoenix-on-illegal-immigration/
Sad sad sad. I voted for President Trump and yes he is better than what clinton would have been.
However, he is turning out to be just like all the other politicians. Just full of lies.
Who really cares about the wall. It won’t matter once they pass DACA and amnesty the millions of illegals in. Most will immediately apply for welfare and unemployment and medicaid.
At that point I don’t give a crap about a wall. This country will be gone forever. It has been totally destroyed by the Bushes, Clintons, Obama, and now Trump.
I watched hours and hours and hours of the Trump rallies. He said over and over and over that he will enforce the current immigration laws and deport!!! Now for his super lame tax bill which isn’t going to help many middle class families anyway, that he will allow amnesty and DACA.
I really don’t care who the next president is….whether it’s hrc or michelle obama or whoever. They are all the same and the Americans get the stuck with the same crappy liars. The swamp will not be drained.
LikeLike
“…I really don’t care who the next president is….whether it’s hrc or michelle obama or whoever…..”
Then you have not read the Trans-Pacific Partnership. It is the European Union on STEROIDS with NO BORDERS….
I Suggest you start learning Chinese.
The Sovereignty-Busting Trans-Pacific Partnership
Trans-Pacific Partnership Synopsis FROM THE US GOVERNMENT
The Groniad says this about the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement:
I’m glad I just watched this video because I realize that most people posting today have not watched it. Wow, either that, or people are so wrapped up in their own heads, they cannot hear what is being said.
I can see where there is some misunderstanding. When Trump says we are going to take care of DACA, he also includes border security. But, the Dems are still pushing for DACA and postponing border security. So, when Dem says we want DACA, Trump says we all agree, DEMS interpret that as meaning he agrees with them on DACA and postpone border security, but when Trump hears DACA he also hears border security.
HE IS TRYING TO SET UP A POSITIVE ATMOSPHERE FOR NEGOTIATION.
He reaffirmed at the end that the wall must be a part of DACA when asked by a reporter.
On another topic, that guy Steny Hoyer, is one ugly sourpuss. At least Dick Durbin smiles.
“…Trump says we are going to take care of DACA….”
Think about that.
President Trump rescinded the Obummer EO and gave Congress six months to do what??
Take care of DACA!
The DemonRats threatened to shut down the government if they didn’t get DACA approved. So “…Trump says we are going to take care of [the] DACA….” PROBLEM created by Obummers ILLEGAL E.O.
This is why he hauled all of these Congress critters into a televised conference. He is FORCING them to come up with a bill he is willing to sign and that bill includes the WALL and immigration reform. He really doesn’t give a crap about the DACA illegals (if they are decent people) given there are another 30 million other illegals he needs to toss out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ain’t that the TRUTH!
My big beautiful stable genius!!!
https://mobile.twitter.com/SenatorDurbin/status/949401306816569344
President “wants a good government shutdown”. I certainly hope so. Let the Dems shut down the government because they hate the wall more than they like the DACA “kids”.
AND if the government is shut down the DEMONRATS OWN IT!
Israel recently announced a plan to clear the county of aliens who overstayed visas etc. It offered them free transportation plus $1,000 per person if they left within the next 90 days. After that authorities take off the kid gloves.
If anyone wants to take a gander at the infamous *86% of Americans support DACA Poll* that was cited multiple times in the meeting 👇
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/survey-finds-strong-support-for-dreamers/2017/09/24/df3c885c-a16f-11e7-b14f-f41773cd5a14_story.html?utm_term=.db5e45f51ce8
STOP ANCHOR BABIES!
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/birth-tourism-brings-russian-baby-boom-miami-n836121
That can be part of the next phase.
Let’s get thru this first part, first.
Stop chain migration and anchor babies will be somewhat moot.
BeePee says:
“Stop chain migration and anchor babies will be somewhat moot.”
_____________________________
For how many years have we had actor babies…? How many Presidents have been voted into office since anchor babies..?
Now everyone wants POYUS to fix the mess but he needs Senate to do so? He needs 67 Senators to pass we have 51.
Just my two cents. My opinion matters no more and no less than anyone else commenting. To those that are concerned about this, I would say to at least wait until something is actually done before getting too upset. I think President Trump has earned the benefit of the doubt with all he has accomplished in his first year against incredible odds. I think we all owe him that for all the sacrifices he has made and all he has done for the “forgotten man.” In a perfect world, I, personally, would end DACA and stop all immigration for a while. But unfortunately it’s not a perfect world and we may not get everything we want. So, if DACA gets us the wall, the end of chain migration, enforcing immigration laws, etc., I would take that over no changes at all. And if you are concerned about this, there are plenty of ways to let yourself be heard, through WH.gov site, calling your Congress critters, etc. And I would just say that I trust President Trump will do the absolute best he can for America and Americans. So, let’s just see how this plays out and go from there. MAGA!
That is a very ADULT attitude.
I am ecstatic that we got rid of TPP, the Paris Climate Accord, many idiotic regulations, opened up our energy resources, got decent tax reform, hauled back a lot of manufacturing jobs…
So far we sort of lost on Obummercare and may lose on DACA. I can take those losses given the giant gains we have made. Also President Trump has certainly NOT given up kicking the stuffing out of Obummercare.
Given the Presidents we have had in the last century that is an INCREDIBLE record, especially since President Trump has had to fight a very hostile Congress every inch of the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bells went off in my head because this open televised meeting would do exactly what Sundance said would happen.
In a grand way…which is Trumps only way….he exposed the uniparty at work. This could be where he pulls the switch …leaves the Republican party behind and begins the MAGA party. If this is correct, the MAGA Trump train will be rolling at speeds never seen before.
Talk about exciting,, We’ve never been able to take this train ride before and there will never, ever be such a skilled conductor. Predident Trump is simply too good to be true!
