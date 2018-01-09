Nails It – Representative Jim Jordan Talks about Fusion GPS With Martha MacCallum

Ohio Representative, and Judiciary Committee member, Jim Jordan appears on Fox News with Martha MacCallum to discuss the senate testimony of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson and the release of the transcript by Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Jim Jordan is flying circles directly over the target. The evidence he has gathered and witnessed first-hand, in combination with his sense of ‘where this is going’, is in direct alignment with CTH independent research. –FULL BACKSTORY–
Some of you might be aware of our efforts in the past 36 hours to pin down the facts surrounding the Steele Dossier and the FBI use in obtaining a FISA warrant. This issue surrounding the FISA warrant is the cornerstone of both the Russian narrative and the 2016 DOJ/FBI investigation into candidate Donald Trump.
The next outline from CTH will be important. [Hi James]
Because the dossier originated with the FBI. They created the information, and told Fusion what to write. Fusion GPS is one giant patsy!
“It will be their undoing” – Darth Vader
This may explain Schumer’s warning to Trump last year, and Feinstein and Schiff’s sheepish expressions when pushing the narrative—- Blackmail…
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/dec/30/us-spying-netanyahu-israel-iran-nuclear-deal-obama-nsa
For crying out loud, stop talking, start doing something!
Sundance you’re driving your “buddy”( Hi James) crazy. He may consider Arkancide. I’m assuming Hi James is Commiey.
Just been reading Sundance’s twitter posts. My jaw is on the floor. There was no FISA warrant! The Brits did this spying for Obama. Y’all go read the twitter feed and the replies. Thank you Sundance! Our country owes you a huge debt. Heads are going to roll. They must roll.
“The next outline from CTH will be important. [Hi James]”
….Comey???
Sorry, I missed the first page of comments. My mind is spinning… hopefully it’s the end of the rinse cycle…
The spying is going for long time without any FISA and keep trying to get FISA approval. Whole FusionGPS game is designed to get FISA approval. There are many actors whose name are not there and we will learn slowly. But why would corrupt smart FBI folks agreed to go such a length without any $$ or something else involved and who can ordering them?
There was a group of them suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome who were terrified of President Trump and willing to do all sorts of unethical things to undermine him.
I’m thinking Feinstein released the testimonh because the Dems are panicked over tje upcoming IG report- they are desperate to maintain their control over the narrative.
Perhaps rather, DF released this testimony in order to get the word out to all the other corrupt criminals so they could get their story straight, avoid lying and present a unified front at the congressional oversight committee questioning. Thus: Senator Grassley was upset as the crooks will know how to answer…at least they will regarding GPS and the role of the dossier. If the shoe were on the other foot, Dems and their main allies in the press would be screaming bloody murder.
There has always been something bothering me when it comes to the data on Trump and associates.
When the Flynn leak occurred, because of Kislyak, everyone assumed the data must have come from a FISA. After all, that’s the only LEGAL way it must’ve happened, so everyone’s gone down that rabbit trail to make FISA happenings fit our timeline and explain the data.
Spidey senses:
1. Flynn – Yates and Priestap rushing to McGann’s office, they knew in a matter of days that he lied to Pence, it’s almost like they were spying on Flynn
2. Susan Rice unmasking, Farkas – I got the impression there was A LOT OF DATA
3. Nunes – The few reports (of many) that he saw left him stunned, nothing related to Russia. Peter King said they were of the type that a private investigator would produce
4. Samantha Powers – lots of unmasking
5. Obama spreading access to the data before leaving office
6. May report that Rogers stopped the queries last October. WAIT, WHUT?? The data is still on the loose in January!?!
Sundance, I’ve been watching your twitter feed. What if there was no FISA?
I dug up this video.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4669367/admiral-michael-rogers-unmasking
The NSA 702 incidental collection picks up US citizens that happen to communicate with foreigners. There wouldn’t be data to unmask on KellyAnne’s dry cleaning errand or Hope’s blind date if they hadn’t talked to any foreigners. Where is all the data coming from?? Something’s still not right.
Listen starting around 3:50, from what Rogers is saying, the FBI does it’s own data collections!!! They’re supposed to have warrants, but this crooked crew could have been illegally collecting data all along on President Trump and all his associates. Maybe their “wiretapping” capabilities aren’t as good as the NSA’s, so they used a combination of methods to get their dirt for their reports. They really really really needed a FISA to help provide cover for what they’d been up to!!
I’m with Sundance, we need to see that FISA application, if it even exists!!
Sundance, please let me know if I’m close. Thank for all you do!!
“Where is all the data coming from”
Once they got them talking to a foreigner, didn’t they use that as a pretext to start monitoring all of their and their family member’s and acquaintances communications, domestic and foreign? Might the three hop rule apply? I’m no expert so I could be way off.
Treepers can help me out, as I’m trying to fit a piece of the puzzle in.
We know Obama got involved for certain, as he was the engineer of the unmasking and leaking scandal that was designed to plague Trump’s Presidency. As he issued a number of Executive Orders allowing this scheme in December and January of Trump’s transition and President-Elect stage.
But on election night, Obama was the one telling Hillary to concede… that it was over. He seemed pretty quick to accept the result. Which doesn’t seem like the action of someone that was involved in the Big Ugly during the pre-election summer and fall months.
I would assume that if he were knee-deep involved personally before the election and well aware of the stakes of Trump winning, that he would have used any excuse to keep Clinton from conceding and they would have Al-Gored the 2000 election dispute all over again.
But instead he was quick to concede that Trump was the new President.
By the morning after the election, it was far too late for them to seriously dispute it on any grounds. However, if there had been a dispute from the beginning with the networks refusing to call it based on the challenge… they could have kept the election going on as long as needed to accomplish the goal of blocking Trump.
But they didn’t.
I’m trying to separate what parts of the Big Ugly were planned before the election and what parts were planned after the election as a reaction.
Is it possible that Obama was brought into the Big Ugly after the election… as his Executive Power was drastically needed by the Black Hats to cover up everything they had done and what they were about to do?
