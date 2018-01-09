Nails It – Representative Jim Jordan Talks about Fusion GPS With Martha MacCallum

Ohio Representative, and Judiciary Committee member, Jim Jordan appears on Fox News with Martha MacCallum to discuss the senate testimony of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson and the release of the transcript by Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Jim Jordan is flying circles directly over the target. The evidence he has gathered and witnessed first-hand, in combination with his sense of ‘where this is going’, is in direct alignment with CTH independent research. –FULL BACKSTORY–

.

Some of you might be aware of our efforts in the past 36 hours to pin down the facts surrounding the Steele Dossier and the FBI use in obtaining a FISA warrant. This issue surrounding the FISA warrant is the cornerstone of both the Russian narrative and the 2016 DOJ/FBI investigation into candidate Donald Trump.

The next outline from CTH will be important. [Hi James]