Alan Dershowitz Rebukes The Ridiculous Attacks on President Trump’s Mental Health…

Posted on January 7, 2018 by

As everyone is now aware, the latest approach of President Trump’s political opposition writ large is to insufferably attack his mental fitness.  This is a historic pattern of the left-wing against people they disagree with.  If you disagree with a far-left Marxist your thinking is wrong.

Not accidentally this is the exact same common approach within mainstream communist media; a modern example is China.  Disagree with authoritarian-minded people and the way you think becomes the primary focus of your risk toward them.  Professor Alan Dershowitz puts this into context:

244 Responses to Alan Dershowitz Rebukes The Ridiculous Attacks on President Trump’s Mental Health…

  1. MM says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Thank you Alan Dershowitz for being man enough to state the truth…

    • Barry says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:17 pm

      A man of honor

      • MM says:
        January 7, 2018 at 8:20 pm

        Yes he has shown me that much………

      • scott467 says:
        January 7, 2018 at 8:51 pm

        “A man of honor.”

        _______________

        He knows exactly how corrupt the Clintons are, and the entire web of corruption they are part of, and Dershowitz never misses a chance to defend the Clintons and make the bogus argument that political opponents shouldn’t be prosecuted.

        Same as Geraldo.

        They’re both corrupt.

        If not criminally (which they both may be), then their thinking is certainly corrupt.

        • scott467 says:
          January 7, 2018 at 8:58 pm

          Dershowitz just mentioned it again around the 1 minute mark, saying the only thing worse than trying to criminal political differences is to ‘psychiatrize’ political differences.

          Here’s a clue for you, Dershowitz.

          The Clintons have committed HEINOUS crimes, not only against America but almost certainly against humanity. That’s not POLITICS those are CRIMES.

          But Dershowtiz would let it all slide, give the entire cabal a pass.

          That makes Dershowitz as dirty as the people he associates with and defends.

        • WSB says:
          January 7, 2018 at 10:29 pm

          I agree with you completely, Scott. Alan is trying to save his ass.

        • Patriot1783 says:
          January 7, 2018 at 10:41 pm

          Admitted he voted for Clinton on another interview. Lovelies these guys turn sides once they realize jig is up.

        • shark24 says:
          January 8, 2018 at 1:12 am

          I see Dershowitz similar to how I view a Mafia Don. They have a certain code of honor that can be admired when viewed in isolation but overall someone I cannot align with. Murder, mayhem and all that.

      • Aguila2011 says:
        January 7, 2018 at 9:39 pm

        Is that you B. Hussein?

    • Howie says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      He can see the complete devastation coming down the line.

      • sejmon says:
        January 7, 2018 at 9:00 pm

        he is one of few dems who can see BIG UGLY is coming…..

      • MM says:
        January 7, 2018 at 9:05 pm

        YEP he does but at least he is calling his people out!

      • scott467 says:
        January 7, 2018 at 9:08 pm

        It would surprise me at all if Dershowitz is swept up in it.

        …………………………….
        “Dershowitz defended Epstein amid an investigation into his involvement with underage girls more than a decade ago,” https://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/04/jeffrey-epstein-trump-lawsuit-sex-trafficking-237983
        …………………………….

        Jeffrey Epstein, convicted sex offender, of ‘Lolita Express’ and Pedo Island fame.

        A friend of Alan Dershowitz.

        • scott467 says:
          January 7, 2018 at 9:09 pm

          edit / correction: It would NOT surprise me at all…

        • Jennie P. says:
          January 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

          Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag

          • Aguila2011 says:
            January 7, 2018 at 9:45 pm

            Sure, like Pontius Pilot, he just goes home after a hard days work and washes his hands and says with puffed out chest, “I protected the rights of scum today! I am a good and righteous man!” NOT And then he takes Epstein up on that offer for a free trip to Lolita Island!! he he

          • 🍺Gunny says:
            January 7, 2018 at 9:53 pm

            Ol Hildabest defended a child rapist, got him off the hook, ruined the child’s / now a women’s life and is recorded laughing about it.
            You may want to rethink…

          • scott467 says:
            January 7, 2018 at 10:17 pm

            “Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag”

            ______________

            Drawing false equivalence between the real and actual crimes of the Clintons and no criminality at all by DJT, in order to argue that we should not prosecute political opponents (as if being the ‘opposition’ was a crime, rather than the actual crimes committed) makes him a scumbag.

            And sleazy Geraldo does the exact same thing.

            O’Reilly used to do it nearly every night. He would run down a list of corrupt activities by demonrats, and in the next breath say “but you know Republicans do it too” without EVER giving an example.

            NOBODY gets a pass.

            Commit a crime, go to prison.

            It’s not rocket surgery.

          • Founding Fathers Fan says:
            January 8, 2018 at 1:51 am

            Re:’Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag’
            Yes it does.

        • Jennie P. says:
          January 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

          Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag

          • starfcker says:
            January 7, 2018 at 10:13 pm

            Sure it does. You should think about what you just said.

          • scott467 says:
            January 7, 2018 at 10:27 pm

            “Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag”

            _______________

            It is true that everyone should have a competent defense and a fair trial.

            Where our system has been thoroughly corrupted is that lawyers are taught that their job is to get their client off the hook. And to do so by whatever means they can get away with, because the ends (getting their client off) justifies the means (trashing the victim, misleading the jury, anything goes).

            It’s NOT their job to get their client off the hook.

            Their job is to make sure their client’s rights are not violated, that their client gets a FAIR trial — NOT to get their client off, by hook or by crook. which only jeopardizes the rest of society and destroys the (supposed) integrity of the entire legal system.

            And it is this corruption of the legal profession, above anything I can think of, which has earned it such enmity from the public.

        • phoenixRising says:
          January 7, 2018 at 10:25 pm

          I was just scrolling down to post that Scott… beat me to it!

        • M. Mueller says:
          January 7, 2018 at 11:44 pm

          Reminds me of the 1997 movie, “The Devil’s Advocate,” with Al Pacino & Keanu Reeves.

  2. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    He will never be invited to another cocktail party in DC again.

    • MM says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      I saw an interview he did recently where he stated that he is even being shunned by his own family.
      All he has done is state the truth.
      Really saddens me……

      • WSB says:
        January 7, 2018 at 10:40 pm

        Alan has called for a truce, similar to Geraldo. Neither seem to want to have anything adjudicated. They just want to move into the future. Whu?

        For an attorny like Alan, who does not want Hiilary investigated, it would translate to not convictiing anyone in the future who committed a crime in the past.

        Alan has a lot of problems.

    • Sporty says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      There ain’t gonna be the people he likes throwing cocktail parties soon😯

      • MM says:
        January 7, 2018 at 8:28 pm

        Sporty that puts a big smile on my face…..TY

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        January 7, 2018 at 8:29 pm

        Oh, I DO like how you think!

        • Sporty says:
          January 7, 2018 at 8:48 pm

          There is only one logical conclusion to all this. Sundance knows it and has walked us through it with amazing discernment. We are a nation of laws and God. It’s going to be unfathomable the amount of arrests. It has to go this way in order for order to be restored. Come hell or high water.

          • JimmBobbCooter says:
            January 7, 2018 at 10:19 pm

            Crap Sporty… I sure hope you’re right.

          • phoenixRising says:
            January 7, 2018 at 10:52 pm

            I don’t think any of us here even realize the depth of corruption… we on this forum are going to be shocked.

            The percentage of Congress estimated by some to be involved in pedo rings is up to 1/3 of Congress (keep in mind that pedophilia involves children up to 16 years of age, as well as much, much younger – Epstein was charged with pedophilia – 13 y/o girls and up) The point I am trying to make here is the numbers will be shocking… but that’s the least of it. The horror of the crimes will be overwhelming. Pedophilia extends beyond Congress into every corner of our lives. It is weaponized by the Deep State to blackmail and extort, and many of the Deep State are themselves pedophiles.

            Then there’s the pay to play – with foreign countries as well as those here at home,. classified info handled carelessly deliberately. In addition to HRC’s state department, there is Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the Anwar Bros’s IT company and the 46+ Democratic Congressmen they serviced, sending info to Pakistan.

            And of course there is the MSM that covers up all this…

            If we are going to be shocked, think what is going to happen to people who are asleep to any of this… and I’m not talking about Dimms – talking about average folks too busy trying to put food on the table, a roof over their head.

            Don’t look to POTUS to do it all … we need to be talking with others, planting a seed to encourage them to think outside the box, to question… even if we find it too unpleasant.
            There’s a storm coming… there will be arrests we never hear about, suicides, folks just disappearing. What we do hear about will be devastating.

            • Founding Fathers Fan says:
              January 8, 2018 at 2:05 am

              Ther will come a time when congress will pass a bill legalizing pedophilia and a democrat president will sign it.

      • Aguila2011 says:
        January 7, 2018 at 9:48 pm

        Oh they will throw their booty calls but it will be behind prison walls. And they better not get sentences at white collar walk-in-the-park enclosures for the high and mighty. No, these cretins deserve to be with the worst of the worst. I say Pelican Bay would be just about right.

      • WSB says:
        January 7, 2018 at 10:40 pm

        He, he! Laughin’!!!

    • kittytrump84 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      Maybe he will be invited to the White House

  3. Pam says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Make sure you don’t miss the last part of what he says at the 2:40 mark in reference to impeachment. “It’s not gonna happen.” These demented tools know they don’t have the votes to do it. They are just digging their own graves every single day.

  4. Howie says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Pathetic. Everybody know this is their last Hurrah. We haz known for months. They are so lame. Pathetic and desperate. Weak. Indescribably stupid.

  5. jahealy says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    He’s on Fox right now on what I think is a new show called Wise Guys. He’s sitting at a table talking with Robert Bennett, Ari Fleischer, Oliver North, and Steve Wynn.

  6. deplorabledooku says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Remember Hitlery’s “Fun Camps”? The crazy leftists would likely forcibly put all deplorables into those fun camps (due to mental illness for not being a mind-numbed zombie Hitlery or Obama-ite) for “attitude readjustment” or worse following the template their hero Uncle Joe Stalin set.

  7. emet says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    If these mental health “professionals” and others really believed PTrump was mentally unstable, they would not be messing with him, they would not be trying to provoke him.

  8. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    I suspect their motives are even more sinister than attacking the President in terms of mental health. I believe they are trying to CAUSE the President to become ill.

    How he tolerates the daily barrage on his honor, integrity and now sanity goes beyond human understanding. God certainly must have him in His hand.

  9. Firefly says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    The mental health attacks are sick. Recall Obama did that to an IG whistleblower – removed him from being “senile”. The military used to commit whistleblowers in hospital and drugged for mental problems. The navy Tail hook scandal forced the law to change when a military woman officer was committed for reporting the assaults to the commander just wanting it to stop. Her parents had to get congressmen involved and lawsuits to get her a second evaluation and get her out.

  10. reggiemeezer says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Sen. Joe McCarthy was right about the communist threat. This time they are out in the open plotting coups. That is text book sedition & treason…

  11. Howie says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    This means all their other schemes have failed. The coup is up. The Last Stand is here.

  12. Just Curious says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    I do not need to watch this interview because the freaking media will have built a case against our POTUS using some moron who wants to get rich quick by selling his non existent fictional claims in his so called book. If these morons will continue their foul scheme along with the their allied media to fool these uneducated folks out there, then they will accomplish their intended evil deed. I am glad to have no part of their scheme, and I hope that they will all rot in hell at the end of the day.

  13. Turranos says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    The conversation that I had is only being shared below because this might be the “angle” that the progressives are coming from. I never have thought for one second that our Dear POTUS is mentally deficient in any way. In fact, I know full well that he & his brilliant mind is a true gift from GOD, our Heavenly Father.

    I was having a meal with a family member, today, we were not talking politics at all. She mentioned a friend of hers that is beyond brilliant. She went on to say that she is a very fragile vessel. I asked here what she meant. She said very often those who are so gifted in their mental capacities turn a corner and next thing you know, they have lost those gifts and they become a shell of their former selves. She gave Edgar Allen Poe as an example. He had a brilliant mind but had many episodes of flirting with insanity.

    After she said that, I immediately thought the following..l.

    Perhaps, this is the angle that the Nattering Nut Buckets are coming from. Who knows?

  14. 4sure says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Dersowits will always be a liberal POS to me.

    He is still a liberal and will always be one. If the election were held tomorrow, he’d still vote for Hillary. He will never vote for a pub. So, don’t think he is any friend of the deplorable or Trump. He now now knows he can’t defend the indefensible w/o looking like an idiot. Also, he is trying to keep the dims from committing suicide. He still wants them in power.

  15. Curry Worsham says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Dershowitz is an oxymoron – a liberal patriot.

  16. Takeadeepbreath says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    I don’t play partisan politics. I am a conservative in my outlook. But let’s not beat around the bush here, The dems and the repubs, on the whole, are not ideologically driven. They are power driven, and take care of their own self interests.

    I voted for Trump because I liked his policies. NOT because he was republican. I play the ball, and not the man. I believe that Trump has been a Democrat supporter before.

    So, what I wanted to say was this. Alan D has proved himself to be such a man of honor, that I really would take him seriously if he ran for president as a Democrat, and consider giving him my vote. Let me explain before I get shot down in flames.

    Knowing what we know now, and without seeing any policies, if the election in 2020 was going to be between Jeff Flake vs Alan Dershowitz, or John McCain vs Alan Dershowitz, then would I be wrong to think of voting for the Dems?

    As it stands, he is just one man, and the rest of his party have collectively lost their minds, so it would be unlikely, but he really is a silver lining in a very very dark Democrat cloud.

    He is a man of honor, who believes in robust argument and debate. He doesn’t go down the route of blind hatred and partisan power plays. Our politics are very different, but I believe we both share a desire to debate around the TRUTH. You just have to respect that, no matter what side of the isle you find yourself on.

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      If a presidential election in the US – any election, at any time – is between Dershowitz and Flake, or Dershowitz and McCain, it doesnt matter who you vote for.

      The country, at that point, is already gone.

      • Rudy Bowen says:
        January 7, 2018 at 9:35 pm

        It’s not like we haven’t had some real life cases of similar choices lately, the Presidential elections of 2000, ’04, ’08, and ’12.
        Any other country would be belly up after THAT series of choices.

    • AsksTooManyQuestions says:
      January 7, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      Alan Dershowitz is a breath of fresh air when he talks about the Constitution. I don’t agree with him on a number of policies, but really appreciate his willingness to speak against this hysteria we see from the left and refocus the conversation on larger principles. Even when it costs him in ways that i’m sure bring him deep personal sadness and disappointment.

      I don’t vote based on party, personality or peer pressure. I vote based on principles found in the Constitution (personal liberty, balance of power, etc.) and whomever I think will best advance those principles.

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:56 am

      His family hates that he is constantly refuting the leftist nonsense.

  17. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    The media is arguing with itself. I don’t understand the interest.

    Build the wall, lock her up, drain the Swamp,

    Focus, focus, focus.

    MAGA!

  18. Tonawanda says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Communists have infiltrated everything.

    And everybody is affected.

    Let me cite an example – – the SPCA.

    Overwhelmingly, people and especially “conservatives” fall for the puppy and kitten propaganda.

    They do not realize the devastation affected on innocent people by the SPCA in the service of PETA/communist goals.

    Well meaning people enthusiastically promulgate the marxist goals of the SPCA, totally unaware, and actually manipulated into supporting the communists.

    Communists have been around for several hundred years doing the same manipulative stuff. It has not changed. It is all dependent on intellectually weak but egotistically powerful people getting off on feeling special, morally superior.

    Harm to dogs and cats is NOT a significant concern today in America.

    But daily, relentless propaganda has convinced the vast majority (“conservatives” especially) that America is a cruel and worthless place because of the alleged cruel treatment inflicted on animals.

    The Clintons (both wealthy adamant communists) decided that “children” was the manipulative path to power.

    Who wants to harm children or animals?

    Yet well meaning “conservatives” got on board, get on board, being susceptible to virtue signalling, peer pressure, vanity.

    Zero tolerance, “if only one is saved,” self-righteous disdain for human frailty (HIS, I don’t have frailty) are the appeal.

    Leftists/communists flipped the law enforcement script brilliantly. And even “conservatives” don’t get it.

    • AmericaFirst says:
      January 7, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      You are right about the total infiltration. We filled out an ArborDay Questionnaire a few days ago; all of the questions were pointedly concerned about climate change, replenishing every tree in every national forest, etc., etc., and the rain forests. It took me a few questions before I realized that an organization that was once sweetly innocent, like the BSA, now has an agenda.

      • mimbler says:
        January 7, 2018 at 9:10 pm

        Ha! I got the same large envelope and tossed it in the trash unopened. It seems that every environmental group is now just a front for libs.

        Sadly, it appears to be true of the animal advocacy organizations as well.

  19. Mk10108 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Democrats got nothing but the shrill of identity politics.

  20. skeinster says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Must see on this subject:
    (Probably posted before, but worth repeating, icymi)

  21. Zephyrbreeze says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    It’s the Marxist playbook. The left runs plays, rackets, schemes. People see that their economic ideas don’t work, so it’s all they’ve got.

  22. 🍺Gunny says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Well ladies and gentlemen, said lightly to some, I believe it may be time to get out / buy alot of popcorn, pull up the lounge chairs, purchase alot of you favorite beverage and stand bye for the show…Our President has them surrounded…Congress is getting all over this…SCOTUS must be steaming…Manaforts gonna have his day in court and the IG report is comin down the tracks..
    Stand by for massive resignations, some suicides, people leaving the country, emptying bank accounts and a pile of divorces. The wives have to get the cash before it is taken.
    Bannon / Wolfe’s book was the last wimper along with the mental stuff…..

    So in recognition of this hallowed event….I give you one of my favorites, Dandy Don Merideth, of whom him and Howard Cosell made Monday Night Football a household name.
    To all the liberals out there: “Turn Out the Lights, The Party’s Over.

  23. fleporeblog says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    I absolutely love ❤️ these MORONS more and more everyday. They are now saying that in order to save the country, we need to get rid of the President. The same President that had the most historic year in office. The same President that will have our economy humming at 4% to 5% GDP.

    Every person that voted for our President will realize this is an attack on them. Everyone that stayed home because neither candidate excited them are now realizing how great of a job our President is doing and how much the left and the MSM need to be destroyed. They will be joining the Train 🚂 every single day.

    Thank you 🙏 MORONS!

    • MM says:
      January 7, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Vote TRUMP 2020
      Very Sane GENIUS

    • LafnH2O says:
      January 7, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      Choo Choo, Baby, come on..
      hop on the Train!!!!!
      🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • MTeresa says:
      January 7, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      Every person that voted for our President will realize this is an attack on them.

      This is what the MSM……………still does not understand. They haven’t learned. They were in a bubble before the election and the were 100% wrong wrong wrong. Guess what? They are still wrong wrong wrong.

    • carole says:
      January 7, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      I used to work in publishing. It takes 2 years from manuscript to publication. So these Very Stupid People thought they’d use this book to take our Fabulous President Trump down? They didn’t bargain on his stupendously successful year, completed by the time their dumb book actually came out bwhahahahaha

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 8, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Yes. That Dr. Bandy Lee who seems to be the head pusher of the Trump is Crazy and Must Be Grabbed and Hustled to A Hospital for a 72 Hour Psych Hold for Evaluation Because He is A Danger Movement claims to have a medical “go” team standing by to nab him and lawyers with legal papers to serve on the Secret Service to surrender PDJT, but get this! She is “afraid” of PDJT’s “cult like” supporters who might see this as a coup and mount an insurrection.

      Oh, and we are being manipulated by the crazy man, PDJT.

  24. Summer says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    This “wise guy” voted for Crooked Hillary. How wise is that?

  25. Elizabeth Carter says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    WikiLeaks just downloaded the entire “Fire and Fury” book for free online.
    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/breaking-wikileaks-downloads-entire-fire-fury-anti-trump-book-online/
    LOL

  26. keeler says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    When the media hits a weak cycle with the impeachment narrative, it advances the 25th Amendment narrative.

    When the media hits a weak cycle with the 25th Amendment narrative, it advances the impeachment narrative.

    When either of these cycles play out, the media uses minor narratives (emoluments, cabinet member about to resign or be fired, unhinged tweets, Trump’s diet) in order to pivot back to the resting narrative.

    Wash, rinse, repeat. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

  27. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    It is a disgrace to the mental health profession to do armchair diagnosing. They know it is unethical and is against the APA, ACA, etc. code of conduct, but they think that the public is stupid and does not know that. Those so-called psychiatrists who participate in this should have their license removed.

  28. treehouseron says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    All of this crap they’re throwing at the wall is a fantasy in liberals’ heads. I don’t even pay any attention to it. None of it surprises me, but I don’t watch any of it. So I did not see any liberal doctors claiming he’s crazy, but if they did, it doesn’t surprise me.

    These liberals are impotent. Nothing they do is going to make anything happen. They can come up with whatever schemes they want, it’s all fantasy inside their minds.

    —————-

    Now, in the REAL WORLD, in REALITY, Donald Trump has been elected President for the next 3 years. No amount of screaming or f&&&kery from the left will change that.

    in REALITY, in 1 year, Donald Trump has completely changed the country for the better. Not only through legislation he signed, not only through executive orders he signed, not only through executive orders he rescinded, and regulations he rescinded… but in simple policy changes at each department of the government. It is literally his WHIM to change America drastically if he wants, by changing how the IRS functions, or the FBI functions, or the Border Patrol functions… etc.

    President Trump is the greatest President that ever lived, bar none, better than George Washington! He’s done more in 1 year than any other President has done in their entire term.

    He’s also an amateur! He did all of that, NOT EVEN KNOWING how to do it! He’s just getting started… imagine how great he’s going to be in 2018 now that he’s got the kinks worked out!

    If the liberals think 2017 was bad, 2018 is the year the democrats go extinct as a party. President Trump is so effective for the average American that the majority of Americans will not even DREAM of opposing this guy once he gets what’s coming accomplished this year.

    —————————–

    So, some doctor was saying he’s crazy? PFFFFFFffffffffttttttt! Eat our dust, losers!

    • mimbler says:
      January 7, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      I relish their impeachment delusions.

      The longer they keep this up, the longer their party is proven to have nothing to offer, and indeed is not working on anything to offer the country.

      I actually believe we may well be watching the dissolution of the democrat party.

  29. Bill Robbins says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Walking my dogs in LA, I frequently overhear people talking about how awful Trump is and how this is the year Trump will be impeached. That’s usually when my dogs go #2.

  30. Bonitabaycane says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    When an ultra-Liberal like Dershowitz calls out the dishonesty and disgracefulness of mental capacity attacks on our President, it only underscores how dishonest and disgraceful these treasonous attacks are.

  31. Zephyrbreeze says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    The left wants to question the mental health of POTUS?

    Let’s talk about their mental health.

    WARNING: Disgusting photos.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/left-wants-talk-mental-health-lets-start/

    • MTeresa says:
      January 7, 2018 at 10:03 pm

      The left is nuts. They project their insanity. Anyone who marches around town dressed like a woman’s genitals is as my sage Dad would have said, not the sharpest tool in the shed.

      Trump Derangement Syndrome.

  32. sunnydaze says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Was there ever more proof that Democrats have NOTHING and I do mean NOTHING to offer Americans?

    Ever since the Hillary campaign began they have talked about NOTHING but how crazy, stupid, awful, whatever, on and on about Trump.

    That’s IT.

    They’ve got NOTHING to offer. It’s *really* remarkable.

  34. codasouthtexas says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    No awards for the worst journalists tomorrow! It will be on 17th!

  35. Zephyrbreeze says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    We should show our children how mentally ill the left is.

    Fleccas interviews deranged leftists at events. He says only about 10% are cogent and rational.

  36. lfhbrave says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    “Not accidentally this is the exact same common approach within mainstream communist media; a modern example is China. Disagree with authoritarian-minded people and the way you think becomes the primary focus of your risk toward them.”

    I guess it’s so natural for the leftists to think that way and they just can’t help themselves even with the memories of the mental hospitals in Soviet Union and, still, in China.

  37. Pam says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    How true this is! 😉

  38. sunnydaze says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Here’s what you’d call “Unstable”.

  39. maggiemoowho says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Democrats partnered up with a group of Quacks, I mean psychiatrists and have been holding “Duty to Warn” town halls. They are fundraising of this 25th Amendment BS and there is also a website accepting donations. ( I’m not posting the video(leaving the m in the url) just the link for reference. ) Democrats and the quacks are scamming people for donations.

    http://www.adutytowarn.org

  40. madelinesminion says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Apparently in Washington DC, Hillary’s mental status was completely intact, just like her physical health.

  42. Charlotte says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:07 am

    UK’s MAY is daibetic
    On Insulin and I dont see the rabid UK left going apechit over her health. They’re even saying Pres Trump has an untreated STD. If anyone had an untreated STD it would be Bilious Clinton and Obama with his gay limousine liaisons and snorting coke and smoking marijuana
    Trump has never smoked or drank alcohol
    Recently it was proven that alcohol damages your DNA:

    How alcohol damages DNA and increases cancer risk

    https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/01/180103132629.htm

    • treehouseron says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Prime Minister May looks horrible, she really looks unhealthy. I think that job is killing her.

      I probably don’t agree with any of her policies… but I have a ‘policy’ of not caring how socialist other countries want to be. That’s their business. She’s been fairly cordial and nice to President Trump so I wish her well.

  43. Charlotte says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Diabetic

  44. Charlotte says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:13 am

    DC Press Corps KNEW For a FULL YEAR Hillary Clinton Was Behind Russia Dossier – HID IT FROM PUBLIC

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/dc-press-corp-knew-full-year-hillary-clinton-behind-russia-dossier-yet-still-reported-document-legit-intel/

  45. maggiemoowho says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:15 am

    We can have some fun with this Quackery BS. Lets start our own “Duty To Warn” about Democrats who have Trump Derangement Syndrome and how dangerous those with TDS are to our democracy and the world.😄👍👍👍

  46. MAGAbear says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

    The mentally ill left accusing sane people of being mentally unfit…….once again showing how the left accuses others of being what the left really is.

  47. Miss America says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I don’t know how many of you have followed the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but she is virulently pro-Hillary, and they are both buddy-buddy with Obama. She has also worked with the U.N.

    Anyway, if you watched their engagement interview, there is a chilling moment when Harry says they want to travel the world “making sure people are thinking the right way about things, and not just thinking whatever they want.”

    Globalists, folks. It’s disgusting.

    • Charlotte says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

      That is disgusting. Russian and Chinese and Vietnamese commies did this. So did the Nazis
      Oh I forgot the UK royals have a long history with the Nazis. The Duke who abdicated was thick with the Nazis and even gave them secrets until the Royals made him (& Wallis) the governor of Bermuda.
      Prince Phillips sisters all married Nazis
      His mother Princess Alice of Battenberg was imprisoned in several Swiss mental homes, given shock treatment and lobotomized because she did subscribe to royal protocol,her husband’s philandering and his associations. In the end she escaped and returned to Greece where she saved the lives of 1 or 2 Jewish families
      Nice documentary to watch here
      They are inbred scum and societal parasites. And that marriage will end in disaster I predict.

  48. Charlotte says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

    This Bandy Lee-I wonder if she couldn’t be a double agent for China? It would suit the Chinese down to a T if Trump was removed.
    Many Chinese in the US are sleeper agents and provocateurs, even if their parents live in the US
    Anyway I would tweet this out if I had a Twitter account just to discredit her

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/democrats-psychiatrists-plotting-medical-coup-remove-president-trump-office/

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      January 8, 2018 at 1:05 am

      A fake book with fake quotes is getting peddled and fact and now an “accidental meeting” – i.e she ambushed him/her in a hallway and badgered them all the way to their office door – with a “republican senator” is touted a real and evidentary? Yet Trump is the crazy one?

  49. konradwp1 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:31 am

    I sincerely hope the Left throw anything they can into this desperate “medically unfit for office” thing.

    Now the “but Russia” thing has blown up in their sorry faces, they have pivoted to the 25 th amendment “medically” unfit for office approach. Trump will give them all encouragement in this. He will string it out just as long as he can, whipping them into a foaming frenzy. Then at the last minute, as Hillary’s health begins to fail, he will present exhibit “H”. Hillary Clinton, dying of sub-cortical neurological disorder. A woman clearly unfit for office. And the public will be reminded of all the times the media now attacking him covered up for the spasming and seizures in a mad attempt to get a woman medically unfit for office elected. Trump has trapped the fools again.

