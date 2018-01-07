Alan Dershowitz Rebukes The Ridiculous Attacks on President Trump’s Mental Health…

As everyone is now aware, the latest approach of President Trump’s political opposition writ large is to insufferably attack his mental fitness. This is a historic pattern of the left-wing against people they disagree with. If you disagree with a far-left Marxist your thinking is wrong.

Not accidentally this is the exact same common approach within mainstream communist media; a modern example is China. Disagree with authoritarian-minded people and the way you think becomes the primary focus of your risk toward them. Professor Alan Dershowitz puts this into context: