Alan Dershowitz Rebukes The Ridiculous Attacks on President Trump’s Mental Health…

As everyone is now aware, the latest approach of President Trump’s political opposition writ large is to insufferably attack his mental fitness. This is a historic pattern of the left-wing against people they disagree with. If you disagree with a far-left Marxist your thinking is wrong.
Not accidentally this is the exact same common approach within mainstream communist media; a modern example is China. Disagree with authoritarian-minded people and the way you think becomes the primary focus of your risk toward them. Professor Alan Dershowitz puts this into context:
Thank you Alan Dershowitz for being man enough to state the truth…
A man of honor
Yes he has shown me that much………
“A man of honor.”
He knows exactly how corrupt the Clintons are, and the entire web of corruption they are part of, and Dershowitz never misses a chance to defend the Clintons and make the bogus argument that political opponents shouldn’t be prosecuted.
Same as Geraldo.
They’re both corrupt.
If not criminally (which they both may be), then their thinking is certainly corrupt.
Dershowitz just mentioned it again around the 1 minute mark, saying the only thing worse than trying to criminal political differences is to ‘psychiatrize’ political differences.
Here’s a clue for you, Dershowitz.
The Clintons have committed HEINOUS crimes, not only against America but almost certainly against humanity. That’s not POLITICS those are CRIMES.
But Dershowtiz would let it all slide, give the entire cabal a pass.
That makes Dershowitz as dirty as the people he associates with and defends.
edit / correction: “…saying the only thing worse than trying to criminalize political differences is to ‘psychiatrize’ political differences.”
BUT HE IS SAYING IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Here’s another clue: How do you know he is lying? His lips are moving? And he is a lawyer/attorney/scum sucking bottom dweller/whatever POS.
I agree with you completely, Scott. Alan is trying to save his ass.
Admitted he voted for Clinton on another interview. Lovelies these guys turn sides once they realize jig is up.
If Dersh didn’t vote for the Clintons, it would destroy his “liberal credibility”.
I see Dershowitz similar to how I view a Mafia Don. They have a certain code of honor that can be admired when viewed in isolation but overall someone I cannot align with. Murder, mayhem and all that.
Is that you B. Hussein?
He can see the complete devastation coming down the line.
LikeLiked by 8 people
he is one of few dems who can see BIG UGLY is coming…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is one of the few who will admit it publicly
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please! Don’t give this lawyer rat turd any special credit. Anyone with any sense can feel the mountain trembling. Judgment day is coming for them and he is just trying to get on the good side of something to save his own skin.
LikeLiked by 4 people
YEP he does but at least he is calling his people out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would surprise me at all if Dershowitz is swept up in it.
“Dershowitz defended Epstein amid an investigation into his involvement with underage girls more than a decade ago,” https://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/04/jeffrey-epstein-trump-lawsuit-sex-trafficking-237983
Jeffrey Epstein, convicted sex offender, of ‘Lolita Express’ and Pedo Island fame.
A friend of Alan Dershowitz.
LikeLiked by 8 people
edit / correction: It would NOT surprise me at all…
Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sure, like Pontius Pilot, he just goes home after a hard days work and washes his hands and says with puffed out chest, “I protected the rights of scum today! I am a good and righteous man!” NOT And then he takes Epstein up on that offer for a free trip to Lolita Island!! he he
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ol Hildabest defended a child rapist, got him off the hook, ruined the child’s / now a women’s life and is recorded laughing about it.
You may want to rethink…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag”
Drawing false equivalence between the real and actual crimes of the Clintons and no criminality at all by DJT, in order to argue that we should not prosecute political opponents (as if being the ‘opposition’ was a crime, rather than the actual crimes committed) makes him a scumbag.
And sleazy Geraldo does the exact same thing.
O’Reilly used to do it nearly every night. He would run down a list of corrupt activities by demonrats, and in the next breath say “but you know Republicans do it too” without EVER giving an example.
NOBODY gets a pass.
Commit a crime, go to prison.
It’s not rocket surgery.
Re:’Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag’
Yes it does.
Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag
Sure it does. You should think about what you just said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Defending a scumbag doesn’t make you the scumbag”
It is true that everyone should have a competent defense and a fair trial.
Where our system has been thoroughly corrupted is that lawyers are taught that their job is to get their client off the hook. And to do so by whatever means they can get away with, because the ends (getting their client off) justifies the means (trashing the victim, misleading the jury, anything goes).
It’s NOT their job to get their client off the hook.
Their job is to make sure their client’s rights are not violated, that their client gets a FAIR trial — NOT to get their client off, by hook or by crook. which only jeopardizes the rest of society and destroys the (supposed) integrity of the entire legal system.
And it is this corruption of the legal profession, above anything I can think of, which has earned it such enmity from the public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice post, Scott
I was just scrolling down to post that Scott… beat me to it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminds me of the 1997 movie, “The Devil’s Advocate,” with Al Pacino & Keanu Reeves.
He will never be invited to another cocktail party in DC again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw an interview he did recently where he stated that he is even being shunned by his own family.
All he has done is state the truth.
Really saddens me……
LikeLiked by 13 people
Alan has called for a truce, similar to Geraldo. Neither seem to want to have anything adjudicated. They just want to move into the future. Whu?
For an attorny like Alan, who does not want Hiilary investigated, it would translate to not convictiing anyone in the future who committed a crime in the past.
Alan has a lot of problems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There ain’t gonna be the people he likes throwing cocktail parties soon😯
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sporty that puts a big smile on my face…..TY
Thank Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I DO like how you think!
There is only one logical conclusion to all this. Sundance knows it and has walked us through it with amazing discernment. We are a nation of laws and God. It’s going to be unfathomable the amount of arrests. It has to go this way in order for order to be restored. Come hell or high water.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Crap Sporty… I sure hope you’re right.
I don’t think any of us here even realize the depth of corruption… we on this forum are going to be shocked.
The percentage of Congress estimated by some to be involved in pedo rings is up to 1/3 of Congress (keep in mind that pedophilia involves children up to 16 years of age, as well as much, much younger – Epstein was charged with pedophilia – 13 y/o girls and up) The point I am trying to make here is the numbers will be shocking… but that’s the least of it. The horror of the crimes will be overwhelming. Pedophilia extends beyond Congress into every corner of our lives. It is weaponized by the Deep State to blackmail and extort, and many of the Deep State are themselves pedophiles.
Then there’s the pay to play – with foreign countries as well as those here at home,. classified info handled carelessly deliberately. In addition to HRC’s state department, there is Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the Anwar Bros’s IT company and the 46+ Democratic Congressmen they serviced, sending info to Pakistan.
And of course there is the MSM that covers up all this…
If we are going to be shocked, think what is going to happen to people who are asleep to any of this… and I’m not talking about Dimms – talking about average folks too busy trying to put food on the table, a roof over their head.
Don’t look to POTUS to do it all … we need to be talking with others, planting a seed to encourage them to think outside the box, to question… even if we find it too unpleasant.
There’s a storm coming… there will be arrests we never hear about, suicides, folks just disappearing. What we do hear about will be devastating.
Ther will come a time when congress will pass a bill legalizing pedophilia and a democrat president will sign it.
Oh they will throw their booty calls but it will be behind prison walls. And they better not get sentences at white collar walk-in-the-park enclosures for the high and mighty. No, these cretins deserve to be with the worst of the worst. I say Pelican Bay would be just about right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminds me of Two and a Half Men….Alan explaining “Booty Call” to Jake..classic
He, he! Laughin’!!!
Maybe he will be invited to the White House
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t let him in the door.
This guy says one thing we agree with, and his entire history is forgotten?
Not by be.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree — he had his part in the Epstein saga — accusations were made against him as well. He had many flights on the Lolita Express…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course not forgotten. He has been telling the truth about POTUS for awhile now tho
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh but you are so sweet and naive. This is war kitten. Better get your mind straight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
like Comey tweeting about ethics … what’s that Joe called it – oh yeah, his presentencing pleas for mercy… Alan is hoping everyone will forget about his transgressions if he ‘honors the law’ etc Just a bit of CYA
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
/s.
Make sure you don’t miss the last part of what he says at the 2:40 mark in reference to impeachment. “It’s not gonna happen.” These demented tools know they don’t have the votes to do it. They are just digging their own graves every single day.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Of course they don’t have a case. It is all just part of the on-going distraction/deflection efforts from their own downfall. Squirrel !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pathetic. Everybody know this is their last Hurrah. We haz known for months. They are so lame. Pathetic and desperate. Weak. Indescribably stupid.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s on Fox right now on what I think is a new show called Wise Guys. He’s sitting at a table talking with Robert Bennett, Ari Fleischer, Oliver North, and Steve Wynn.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Correction: Bill Bennett.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m recording it to watch later. I thought it might be interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s interesting. Fast forward past Ollie when he starts talking about Charlottesville, though. Sheesh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He got tricked, huh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think so. He brought it up, and while he didn’t get deep into it, he seemed to be warming up for a rant about “white supremacists.” He obviously didn’t do any research on what actually happened or who the players were, or how the media propagandized the whole thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was what I meant by tricked. He didn’t realize what really happened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotcha. It was kind of disappointing that he hadn’t done his homework. I don’t expect everyone to know everything, but the C’ville thing is/was such a hot potato that I do expect someone like North to do some research before using it as an example.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been somewhat disappointed in a lot of his commentary for a while.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty good show without hysteria. CNN is like the comedy channel and you can turn it on day or night and it’s the same discussion TRUMP…..My neighbor has it on all day like a zombie critter saturated to the bone with propaganda. It;s bad for your physical health……
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t even know where CNN is on my “dial.” I never, ever go there. I don’t watch much Fox anymore, either.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I blocked it years ago and have no desire nor understanding to unblock it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
jahealy,
You know, I don’t have a clue either, heck, I can’t even remember what channel Fox is on anymore either. I tape Lou Dobbs on the business channel, but I’d have to look it up. I do know AON is channel 348 for me.
Have an amazing Sunday and the week ahead,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! You too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
You might mention to your neighbor that horsesh!t, although great for growing vegetables; a steady diet of it does not benefit the human mind.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
I have never in my 7+ decades had cable… never. And I stopped watching TV 12 years or more ago. Watch Netflix and youtube… my world is much better as a result.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Hitlery’s “Fun Camps”? The crazy leftists would likely forcibly put all deplorables into those fun camps (due to mental illness for not being a mind-numbed zombie Hitlery or Obama-ite) for “attitude readjustment” or worse following the template their hero Uncle Joe Stalin set.
LikeLike
Camp Gitmo sounds fun. She should dress appropriately.
LikeLiked by 3 people
NO SHORTS for for Her Royal Thighness, Cankles Klintoon.
Haven’t we all suffered enough?
LikeLiked by 5 people
My guess she ends up infirmed before it’s all over. Claiming some illness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
No, HELL NO!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Her stars and stripes Bathing suite?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is that her ‘lighthouse’ suit she wore while dancing on the beach after the Monica thing came out?
The suit that – combined with her hips that hadn’t seen sunlight in approx 35 years – had freighters crashing onto the rocks?
LikeLiked by 2 people
SIC it made me SIC…….
My eyes have never been the same……..
Stripes only, no stars!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For thunder thighs?
Seen fishermen with harpoons that day…or as Rodney Dangerfield would have asked Bill:
“What did you use for bait?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do not ruin yoga pants for me. My wife looks hoT in them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes she does! 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know we’re all for less government and all that.
However, when it comes to yoga pants, they should by By Permit Only.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes they should. We are in FL, this is the world capital of people with no mirrors who buy their clothes in the children’s dept.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, for you tourists. Not all of us are on vacation. Stay the hell out of the fast lane, quit videoing while driving, and for the love of God, use some deodorant
Gitmo would be too nice for the likes of her. Per my comment above, she would fit in nicely with the crowd at Pelican Bay, especially covered in tats as envisioned by Sabo! ha ha She would be sooo tough with that crowd.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just think all of us who supported President Trump was on their list to be invited to the reeducation camps………
LikeLiked by 3 people
And due to the NSA being able to use our smartphones, smart tv’s., and Alexas to spy on us – They knew who we were and where to find us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That why I put on a show for them to make sure they record me letting them know what I think.. My friends get nervous and have to get off the phone with me…. LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fantastic
Lol that is hilarious. I, on occasion, do the same thing. I have grown to embrace it. Anyone who knows American history and loves their country would be mad watching this corruption. For me it is natural. I rather go down fighting then shipped off to a reeducation camp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MM,
Sounds like it would be a great deal of fun being on the other end of the phone with you. I’m thinking I’d have a blast with it, as most of here would too. It would certainly lead to a great day of smiles and in the future recollections.
Stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
OT: My phone/IPad is acting up once again, so after I post this my ability to see if I have any replies from the last couple of days will be nil. I have to re-sign in with WordPress for every post i want to make. Whereas before, once i had signed in with WordPress I could continue posting in the same thread. Sometimes for the rest of the day too. Oh, and every time I type the word, “I”on my IPad, I get this… I️ …if I don’t hit the little x box. So please allow me to apologize if one sees the word not capitalized, or if you see that ridiculous exclamation point and box. No idea how to fix it. Sorry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
mai,
when you are writing your comment, do you see a small box just below the comment box that you can check to “stay signed in”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but for some reason it doesn’t work in regards to whatever the heck is going on. I’m surprised that I’m not having to sign into WordPress every time to post a comment. Thank you for trying to help me, much appreciated.
Have a beautiful week,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check and make sure you don’t have private browsing on, that will make you have to sign in everytime.🤔
LikeLike
If I’m going down, I’m taking out as many re-educators as I can. Note, If I was unable to figure my way out and be back home within 72 hours, I would have been upset with myself. I have an uncanny “hold my beer, watch this” skill set. 😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
You bet. Now, we need to concentrate on the idiots who really need re-education.
I can imagine catchy phrases like “work makes you free” too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, “Arbeit macht frei” sounds like the right slogan for Hitlery re-education camps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If these mental health “professionals” and others really believed PTrump was mentally unstable, they would not be messing with him, they would not be trying to provoke him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect their motives are even more sinister than attacking the President in terms of mental health. I believe they are trying to CAUSE the President to become ill.
How he tolerates the daily barrage on his honor, integrity and now sanity goes beyond human understanding. God certainly must have him in His hand.
LikeLiked by 7 people
How does the President tolerate it? NYC was his training wheels.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We are a bit rough in NYC. I could tel you stories about all of the union guys who sabatoge construction sites, but I am afraid they would find me!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is treason and should result in Club Gitmo for the traitors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sedition – bringing down a sitting government. Even worse…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe Obama smeared a general by saying he was showing signs of dementia – forced him to resign. Believe it was General James Johnson. Can anybody verify?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gerald Walpin was the Inspector General who blew the whistle and obama removed him for dementia calling him senile. General James johnson was removed for bigamy and corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This means all their other schemes have failed. The coup is up. The Last Stand is here.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep thinking about the wives: “It’s all your fault…all your fault” “I want it all..the house the kids”…………..too much fun….
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know they knew too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Allreds and the paid off women..fail..the fake dossier and Russian investigation…backfire…The Impeach 45 with maxine …done…the insane plea with Yale professors…Neyt……….and the book full of lies and slander never gonna get it with the clown who wrote it…Are they actually still trying these pathetic attempts at coups and slander and impeachment…It’s a lot more funny than serious and I laugh in my friends faces anymore. How stupid must you be to watch CNN….REALLY stupid…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, and notice that Maxine and Hillary have been quiet lately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the psych run is the last stand. I just don’t know how many more boxes of ammo, er, supplies, i can fit in my truck’s center console. 😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gosh, everybody is hilarious tonight!!
I don’t know what that little icon is you’ve got there, allhail, but it looks obscene to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well…works for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not need to watch this interview because the freaking media will have built a case against our POTUS using some moron who wants to get rich quick by selling his non existent fictional claims in his so called book. If these morons will continue their foul scheme along with the their allied media to fool these uneducated folks out there, then they will accomplish their intended evil deed. I am glad to have no part of their scheme, and I hope that they will all rot in hell at the end of the day.
They will NOT “accomplish their intended evil deed” – unless the general public thinks like you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why does not Pence put the Kibosh on this scheme right now? He would have to sign on it. He could stop it in its tracks with a simple statement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is “Vice” President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not His Call.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is standing shoulder to shoulder with someone and is honored…..wait…where is the camera?….He only appears with a camera of him and ..who ever…
Pffft..
He could have stopped or squashed so many things….crickets…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chain of Command..
Gunny
And ALL THAT!!
Come on, Man!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved that part of ESPN Monday Night Football…too bad…
Correct, Lafn, you clearly realize that Pence could not do anything like that unilaterally. It would come at th behest of Trump on the advice you of his closest advisers if they all felt it was a good idea. It would have to be a deliberate decision and carefully scripted, timed and presented.
Yes, indeed. Chain of command. No rogue unilateral actions allowed. Risks are too high if misplayed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, Mackenzie!
Thank You!!
“We HAVE a Country..
Or we DON’T!” 🇺🇸✌
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please do not even try that chain of command stuff on me. I lived it in the USMC for over 20 years. It’s also being the Executive Officer. The Executive Officer is the Commanding Officers “Hammer” and most importantly he covers the Commanding Officer’s back.
Pence has done none of this. I do not believe our President told him to stay out of it. I mean how many times was our Lion being flamed for things… what words did Pence say.. to anyone? He’s weak. I stand by that.
LikeLike
I would kindly suggest a reading of Sundance’s Rules of Etiquette on the right side of the website. Very informative.
Pence was my governor. He’s like Ward Cleaver
Well…Ok then….At least you are polite and I respect that, versus sniping inuendo.
I will let it go and see. Just seems like he would defend our President at least.
So, let’s see..
Thanks for your input..Appreciated.
The conversation that I had is only being shared below because this might be the “angle” that the progressives are coming from. I never have thought for one second that our Dear POTUS is mentally deficient in any way. In fact, I know full well that he & his brilliant mind is a true gift from GOD, our Heavenly Father.
I was having a meal with a family member, today, we were not talking politics at all. She mentioned a friend of hers that is beyond brilliant. She went on to say that she is a very fragile vessel. I asked here what she meant. She said very often those who are so gifted in their mental capacities turn a corner and next thing you know, they have lost those gifts and they become a shell of their former selves. She gave Edgar Allen Poe as an example. He had a brilliant mind but had many episodes of flirting with insanity.
After she said that, I immediately thought the following..l.
Perhaps, this is the angle that the Nattering Nut Buckets are coming from. Who knows?
LikeLike
Does he have the power to do anything?…Wasn’t he supposed to ramrod bills thru congress….in charge of election fraud…..He’s the Vice President…does he have the authority …I know vote in case of ties in Congress….
Ah…well..maybe I’m missing something…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, first Sessions, now Pence? Pleeeeeze, have mercy!
Solidarity Now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IKR!!
Wasn’t Poe a drunk?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drug addict i thought .. opium?
I thought that, too, although not opium…..another opiod they used to use a lot whose name I can’t think of at the moment. It’s what I learned in school.
But after having just come from Wikipedia who would never lie I have learned that his drug addiction was likely a hoax. But he seems to have been a drinker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you thinking of laudanum? (whiskey and opiods)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, that is exactly what I was thinking! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia, I found a link for you, and I have been trying to find your comment that you made earlier about Clinton and the DNC money (the news that Donna Brazille confirmed). I would put this link on your comment, but I can’t find it. So, here’s the explanation about the Hillary Victory Fund and DNC money:
https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/the-anatomy-of-hillary-clintons-84-million-money-laundering-scheme/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! Wow, Hillary and money laundering. Seems like every time I turn around I see her name connected to money laundering.
LikeLike
I had heard laudanum as well. Good to have the real info. Alcohol was the resort of a lot of literary figures.
Seems like the creative sorts were often battling their own demons. There’s some benefits to just being average! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems to me that people who indulge in any kind of stimulant or depressant addictions, like drugs or alcohol, open themselves up to a world of hurt.
Personally, I cannot drink because after two swallows, I’m already feeling it. The one and only time I got drunk, I was literally sick for 3 days, throwing up constantly. I was 18 and I’ve never been drunk since. I know my limit and I stick to it. And I never do hard alcohol. Ever.
Neither can I take strong drugs like hydrocodone or cortisone. They turn my body into electricity and every nerve vibrates all the while being higher than a kite. It is not pleasant. One time I had two severe rashes covering my entire body from poison ivy and something else I picked up in my yard gardening. I was prescribed steroids and Prednisone. I literally did not sleep for 10 days I was so wired. It was one of the worst experiences of my life.
The reason I mention this is because some people, like me, simply cannot continue to abuse themselves with drugs or alcohol without suffering severe physical and mental problems because their bodies simply cannot handle it.
My two cents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drugs and alcohol issues, along with separate psychological issues.
The thing is, that is an “old wives tale”, that is really referring to “idiot savants”, for example, illiterates who happen to be mathematical geniuses, or folks who are musical geniuses, but useless at everything else.
It’s a load of fake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poe was a drug addict. Big difference.
Dersowits will always be a liberal POS to me.
He is still a liberal and will always be one. If the election were held tomorrow, he’d still vote for Hillary. He will never vote for a pub. So, don’t think he is any friend of the deplorable or Trump. He now now knows he can’t defend the indefensible w/o looking like an idiot. Also, he is trying to keep the dims from committing suicide. He still wants them in power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, he is our useful idiot right now.
I’m ok with that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
kinda like…Say it ain’t so Joe…
Dershowitz is an oxymoron – a liberal patriot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably trying to save the legal profession’s status.
I don’t play partisan politics. I am a conservative in my outlook. But let’s not beat around the bush here, The dems and the repubs, on the whole, are not ideologically driven. They are power driven, and take care of their own self interests.
I voted for Trump because I liked his policies. NOT because he was republican. I play the ball, and not the man. I believe that Trump has been a Democrat supporter before.
So, what I wanted to say was this. Alan D has proved himself to be such a man of honor, that I really would take him seriously if he ran for president as a Democrat, and consider giving him my vote. Let me explain before I get shot down in flames.
Knowing what we know now, and without seeing any policies, if the election in 2020 was going to be between Jeff Flake vs Alan Dershowitz, or John McCain vs Alan Dershowitz, then would I be wrong to think of voting for the Dems?
As it stands, he is just one man, and the rest of his party have collectively lost their minds, so it would be unlikely, but he really is a silver lining in a very very dark Democrat cloud.
He is a man of honor, who believes in robust argument and debate. He doesn’t go down the route of blind hatred and partisan power plays. Our politics are very different, but I believe we both share a desire to debate around the TRUTH. You just have to respect that, no matter what side of the isle you find yourself on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If a presidential election in the US – any election, at any time – is between Dershowitz and Flake, or Dershowitz and McCain, it doesnt matter who you vote for.
The country, at that point, is already gone.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s not like we haven’t had some real life cases of similar choices lately, the Presidential elections of 2000, ’04, ’08, and ’12.
Any other country would be belly up after THAT series of choices.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alan Dershowitz is a breath of fresh air when he talks about the Constitution. I don’t agree with him on a number of policies, but really appreciate his willingness to speak against this hysteria we see from the left and refocus the conversation on larger principles. Even when it costs him in ways that i’m sure bring him deep personal sadness and disappointment.
I don’t vote based on party, personality or peer pressure. I vote based on principles found in the Constitution (personal liberty, balance of power, etc.) and whomever I think will best advance those principles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY
He’s right about being afraid of what our colleges are teaching the next generation…
LikeLiked by 2 people
His family hates that he is constantly refuting the leftist nonsense.
The media is arguing with itself. I don’t understand the interest.
Build the wall, lock her up, drain the Swamp,
Focus, focus, focus.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent!
Communists have infiltrated everything.
And everybody is affected.
Let me cite an example – – the SPCA.
Overwhelmingly, people and especially “conservatives” fall for the puppy and kitten propaganda.
They do not realize the devastation affected on innocent people by the SPCA in the service of PETA/communist goals.
Well meaning people enthusiastically promulgate the marxist goals of the SPCA, totally unaware, and actually manipulated into supporting the communists.
Communists have been around for several hundred years doing the same manipulative stuff. It has not changed. It is all dependent on intellectually weak but egotistically powerful people getting off on feeling special, morally superior.
Harm to dogs and cats is NOT a significant concern today in America.
But daily, relentless propaganda has convinced the vast majority (“conservatives” especially) that America is a cruel and worthless place because of the alleged cruel treatment inflicted on animals.
The Clintons (both wealthy adamant communists) decided that “children” was the manipulative path to power.
Who wants to harm children or animals?
Yet well meaning “conservatives” got on board, get on board, being susceptible to virtue signalling, peer pressure, vanity.
Zero tolerance, “if only one is saved,” self-righteous disdain for human frailty (HIS, I don’t have frailty) are the appeal.
Leftists/communists flipped the law enforcement script brilliantly. And even “conservatives” don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are right about the total infiltration. We filled out an ArborDay Questionnaire a few days ago; all of the questions were pointedly concerned about climate change, replenishing every tree in every national forest, etc., etc., and the rain forests. It took me a few questions before I realized that an organization that was once sweetly innocent, like the BSA, now has an agenda.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha! I got the same large envelope and tossed it in the trash unopened. It seems that every environmental group is now just a front for libs.
Sadly, it appears to be true of the animal advocacy organizations as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats got nothing but the shrill of identity politics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must see on this subject:
(Probably posted before, but worth repeating, icymi)
LikeLiked by 3 people
PTrump is a VSG.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the Marxist playbook. The left runs plays, rackets, schemes. People see that their economic ideas don’t work, so it’s all they’ve got.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all they got. Like this doozy: Donald Trump once called Alicia Machado “fat.”
Wow. Stop the presses. I can’t believe they took that and ran with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Binders of women. Remember that doozy??
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot to add fear, division and envy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well ladies and gentlemen, said lightly to some, I believe it may be time to get out / buy alot of popcorn, pull up the lounge chairs, purchase alot of you favorite beverage and stand bye for the show…Our President has them surrounded…Congress is getting all over this…SCOTUS must be steaming…Manaforts gonna have his day in court and the IG report is comin down the tracks..
Stand by for massive resignations, some suicides, people leaving the country, emptying bank accounts and a pile of divorces. The wives have to get the cash before it is taken.
Bannon / Wolfe’s book was the last wimper along with the mental stuff…..
So in recognition of this hallowed event….I give you one of my favorites, Dandy Don Merideth, of whom him and Howard Cosell made Monday Night Football a household name.
To all the liberals out there: “Turn Out the Lights, The Party’s Over.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dandy Don!
Great call, Gunny
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gunny they are dead 💀 and they absolutely know it! That gun on the nightstand is getting more and more real everyday in their minds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes Fle, they are. I’ve been reading your “gun on the nightstand”…..they cannot sleep now..it is called “reality”…..all their hopes and dreams…all their plans…..finished….gone.
Love your posts Fle…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I absolutely love ❤️ these MORONS more and more everyday. They are now saying that in order to save the country, we need to get rid of the President. The same President that had the most historic year in office. The same President that will have our economy humming at 4% to 5% GDP.
Every person that voted for our President will realize this is an attack on them. Everyone that stayed home because neither candidate excited them are now realizing how great of a job our President is doing and how much the left and the MSM need to be destroyed. They will be joining the Train 🚂 every single day.
Thank you 🙏 MORONS!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Vote TRUMP 2020
Very Sane GENIUS
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want that bumper sticker!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turn it back onto them and lets roll with it….
Put a spin on it and embrace it…
It will drive to crazier than they already are………We’ll OWN IT………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump/Woods 2020
Very Sane Geniuses
LikeLiked by 2 people
POUS VSG – Very Stable Genius. Like most short, powerful each word carries three times its weight. So “Stable” is a key word and destroy’s the enemy’s best weapon. Our President is a Very Stable Genius.
LikeLike
oops – POUR = POTUS
Choo Choo, Baby, come on..
hop on the Train!!!!!
🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every person that voted for our President will realize this is an attack on them.
This is what the MSM……………still does not understand. They haven’t learned. They were in a bubble before the election and the were 100% wrong wrong wrong. Guess what? They are still wrong wrong wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I used to work in publishing. It takes 2 years from manuscript to publication. So these Very Stupid People thought they’d use this book to take our Fabulous President Trump down? They didn’t bargain on his stupendously successful year, completed by the time their dumb book actually came out bwhahahahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carole so perfectly said! Maybe in their diluted minds this was going to be the final nail in his coffin. Little did they realize it may very well be theirs!
LikeLike
Yes. That Dr. Bandy Lee who seems to be the head pusher of the Trump is Crazy and Must Be Grabbed and Hustled to A Hospital for a 72 Hour Psych Hold for Evaluation Because He is A Danger Movement claims to have a medical “go” team standing by to nab him and lawyers with legal papers to serve on the Secret Service to surrender PDJT, but get this! She is “afraid” of PDJT’s “cult like” supporters who might see this as a coup and mount an insurrection.
Oh, and we are being manipulated by the crazy man, PDJT.
LikeLike
This “wise guy” voted for Crooked Hillary. How wise is that?
I was just thinking along that line. And, what is he hiding/trying to hide?
Oh, Sir! One more thing. . .
WikiLeaks just downloaded the entire “Fire and Fury” book for free online.
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/breaking-wikileaks-downloads-entire-fire-fury-anti-trump-book-online/
LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great, that will definitely kill book sales👌
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think George Soros must have already bought a lot of copies to make it seem like it’s some best seller. What a crock of sh*t that book is. Who spends $$ on crap like that?
Soviet-style disinformation, just like the dossier. So predictable once you’re aware of the pattern.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When the media hits a weak cycle with the impeachment narrative, it advances the 25th Amendment narrative.
When the media hits a weak cycle with the 25th Amendment narrative, it advances the impeachment narrative.
When either of these cycles play out, the media uses minor narratives (emoluments, cabinet member about to resign or be fired, unhinged tweets, Trump’s diet) in order to pivot back to the resting narrative.
Wash, rinse, repeat. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Nobody sane is buying it anymore. The Libs are preaching to a rapidly shrinking congregation. The dam is about to burst. This narrative we are guided through by Sundance, every detail is another hole in the dam. Its bursting at the seams.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right, You are, keeler!!
Almost …
Like it’s “Coordinated”…
Or sumthin. 🤔
IKR😎
It is a disgrace to the mental health profession to do armchair diagnosing. They know it is unethical and is against the APA, ACA, etc. code of conduct, but they think that the public is stupid and does not know that. Those so-called psychiatrists who participate in this should have their license removed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All of this crap they’re throwing at the wall is a fantasy in liberals’ heads. I don’t even pay any attention to it. None of it surprises me, but I don’t watch any of it. So I did not see any liberal doctors claiming he’s crazy, but if they did, it doesn’t surprise me.
These liberals are impotent. Nothing they do is going to make anything happen. They can come up with whatever schemes they want, it’s all fantasy inside their minds.
—————-
Now, in the REAL WORLD, in REALITY, Donald Trump has been elected President for the next 3 years. No amount of screaming or f&&&kery from the left will change that.
in REALITY, in 1 year, Donald Trump has completely changed the country for the better. Not only through legislation he signed, not only through executive orders he signed, not only through executive orders he rescinded, and regulations he rescinded… but in simple policy changes at each department of the government. It is literally his WHIM to change America drastically if he wants, by changing how the IRS functions, or the FBI functions, or the Border Patrol functions… etc.
President Trump is the greatest President that ever lived, bar none, better than George Washington! He’s done more in 1 year than any other President has done in their entire term.
He’s also an amateur! He did all of that, NOT EVEN KNOWING how to do it! He’s just getting started… imagine how great he’s going to be in 2018 now that he’s got the kinks worked out!
If the liberals think 2017 was bad, 2018 is the year the democrats go extinct as a party. President Trump is so effective for the average American that the majority of Americans will not even DREAM of opposing this guy once he gets what’s coming accomplished this year.
—————————–
So, some doctor was saying he’s crazy? PFFFFFFffffffffttttttt! Eat our dust, losers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I relish their impeachment delusions.
The longer they keep this up, the longer their party is proven to have nothing to offer, and indeed is not working on anything to offer the country.
I actually believe we may well be watching the dissolution of the democrat party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walking my dogs in LA, I frequently overhear people talking about how awful Trump is and how this is the year Trump will be impeached. That’s usually when my dogs go #2.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When an ultra-Liberal like Dershowitz calls out the dishonesty and disgracefulness of mental capacity attacks on our President, it only underscores how dishonest and disgraceful these treasonous attacks are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The left wants to question the mental health of POTUS?
Let’s talk about their mental health.
WARNING: Disgusting photos.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/left-wants-talk-mental-health-lets-start/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left is nuts. They project their insanity. Anyone who marches around town dressed like a woman’s genitals is as my sage Dad would have said, not the sharpest tool in the shed.
Trump Derangement Syndrome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was there ever more proof that Democrats have NOTHING and I do mean NOTHING to offer Americans?
Ever since the Hillary campaign began they have talked about NOTHING but how crazy, stupid, awful, whatever, on and on about Trump.
That’s IT.
They’ve got NOTHING to offer. It’s *really* remarkable.
‘Nuff said:
No awards for the worst journalists tomorrow! It will be on 17th!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two days after the IG document drop? And the “importance…is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!”?
The pay-off reveal?
We should show our children how mentally ill the left is.
Fleccas interviews deranged leftists at events. He says only about 10% are cogent and rational.
10%? That’s way to high.
“Not accidentally this is the exact same common approach within mainstream communist media; a modern example is China. Disagree with authoritarian-minded people and the way you think becomes the primary focus of your risk toward them.”
I guess it’s so natural for the leftists to think that way and they just can’t help themselves even with the memories of the mental hospitals in Soviet Union and, still, in China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How true this is! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s what you’d call “Unstable”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Democrats partnered up with a group of Quacks, I mean psychiatrists and have been holding “Duty to Warn” town halls. They are fundraising of this 25th Amendment BS and there is also a website accepting donations. ( I’m not posting the video(leaving the m in the url) just the link for reference. ) Democrats and the quacks are scamming people for donations.
http://www.adutytowarn.org
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The quack who came up with the “Duty To Warn” scheme is John Gartner and he wrote a book called “In Search of Bill Clinton”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Raskin has a Liberty Score of 7%.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently in Washington DC, Hillary’s mental status was completely intact, just like her physical health.
Don’t forget the barking. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WovYnLL9Yow
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s at the end of the second video posted, I believe.
Donald Trump to undergo medical check amid swirl of allegations over his health -not because of the baying hounds.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/07/donald-trump-undergo-medical-check-amid-swirl-allegations-health/
But this was told on 7th Dec 2017
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/12/07/trump-receive-routine-medical-exam-next-year-white-house-says/931715001/
UK’s MAY is daibetic
On Insulin and I dont see the rabid UK left going apechit over her health. They’re even saying Pres Trump has an untreated STD. If anyone had an untreated STD it would be Bilious Clinton and Obama with his gay limousine liaisons and snorting coke and smoking marijuana
Trump has never smoked or drank alcohol
Recently it was proven that alcohol damages your DNA:
How alcohol damages DNA and increases cancer risk
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/01/180103132629.htm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prime Minister May looks horrible, she really looks unhealthy. I think that job is killing her.
I probably don’t agree with any of her policies… but I have a ‘policy’ of not caring how socialist other countries want to be. That’s their business. She’s been fairly cordial and nice to President Trump so I wish her well.
Diabetic
DC Press Corps KNEW For a FULL YEAR Hillary Clinton Was Behind Russia Dossier – HID IT FROM PUBLIC
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/dc-press-corp-knew-full-year-hillary-clinton-behind-russia-dossier-yet-still-reported-document-legit-intel/
We can have some fun with this Quackery BS. Lets start our own “Duty To Warn” about Democrats who have Trump Derangement Syndrome and how dangerous those with TDS are to our democracy and the world.😄👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
The mentally ill left accusing sane people of being mentally unfit…….once again showing how the left accuses others of being what the left really is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how many of you have followed the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but she is virulently pro-Hillary, and they are both buddy-buddy with Obama. She has also worked with the U.N.
Anyway, if you watched their engagement interview, there is a chilling moment when Harry says they want to travel the world “making sure people are thinking the right way about things, and not just thinking whatever they want.”
Globalists, folks. It’s disgusting.
LikeLike
That is disgusting. Russian and Chinese and Vietnamese commies did this. So did the Nazis
Oh I forgot the UK royals have a long history with the Nazis. The Duke who abdicated was thick with the Nazis and even gave them secrets until the Royals made him (& Wallis) the governor of Bermuda.
Prince Phillips sisters all married Nazis
His mother Princess Alice of Battenberg was imprisoned in several Swiss mental homes, given shock treatment and lobotomized because she did subscribe to royal protocol,her husband’s philandering and his associations. In the end she escaped and returned to Greece where she saved the lives of 1 or 2 Jewish families
Nice documentary to watch here
They are inbred scum and societal parasites. And that marriage will end in disaster I predict.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Bandy Lee-I wonder if she couldn’t be a double agent for China? It would suit the Chinese down to a T if Trump was removed.
Many Chinese in the US are sleeper agents and provocateurs, even if their parents live in the US
Anyway I would tweet this out if I had a Twitter account just to discredit her
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/democrats-psychiatrists-plotting-medical-coup-remove-president-trump-office/
LikeLiked by 1 person
A fake book with fake quotes is getting peddled and fact and now an “accidental meeting” – i.e she ambushed him/her in a hallway and badgered them all the way to their office door – with a “republican senator” is touted a real and evidentary? Yet Trump is the crazy one?
I sincerely hope the Left throw anything they can into this desperate “medically unfit for office” thing.
Now the “but Russia” thing has blown up in their sorry faces, they have pivoted to the 25 th amendment “medically” unfit for office approach. Trump will give them all encouragement in this. He will string it out just as long as he can, whipping them into a foaming frenzy. Then at the last minute, as Hillary’s health begins to fail, he will present exhibit “H”. Hillary Clinton, dying of sub-cortical neurological disorder. A woman clearly unfit for office. And the public will be reminded of all the times the media now attacking him covered up for the spasming and seizures in a mad attempt to get a woman medically unfit for office elected. Trump has trapped the fools again.
