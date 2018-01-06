Judge Jeanine Interviews Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows…

Fox News Host Judge Jeanine Pirro interviews Representative Jim Jordan and Representative Mark Meadows about current DC issues and the recent moves by the Attorney Generals’ office.
Laura Ingraham also interviewed Jim Jordan on Friday Night:
Jim Jordan shares my admiration for all the great work and transparency Jeff “possum” Sessions has provided to his committees in these important matters.
Ive always wondered why it seemingly takes months to provide a stack of blank paper….one positive is the DOJ wont run the risk of blowing the toner budget any time soon
Actually, they redact stuff in black, so it’s hell on the toner budget.
Congress needs a bit more patience. It could also be a staged protest knowing full well what is going on behind the scenes with Sessions.
The problem for them is that they were patient through the Obama years and they are not seeing much difference even with a Repub administration. I think the next few weeks will tell the tale.
How dis you come to that conclusion
They got nothing from the Obama administartion. They are not getting much better from the FBI/DOJ due to Obozo supporters still in place. The IG investigation data starts coming out in a couple of weeks which is probably the only way it will happen.
This IG wants payback for being suppressed all these years. I am hopeful.
I like Mark Meadows. He’s one of the few from NC worth a spit. My guess is he is setting himself up to run for Sen. Useless Burr’s seat. I think Burr has said he will not seek reelection.
I live in NC, 4sure. I like Mark Meadows too. Please let what you say about Burr be true. I’ve voted against him in every Primary.
There are better choices for Senator in NC than Meadows. Meadows is MAGA when it serves his purposes. Glad to see Burr and, one day, Tillis, go. But we have good legislators in Raleigh who would be better than any Congressman from our state. I believe.
I know Jordan sounds good, but so did Gowdy. After watching all the past investigations go nowhere, I am very leery of all of these people. I find it strange that so many are now yelling for Sessions to step down – almost like they are feeling threatened.
Just a gut feeling, but I think Sessions should stay for now.
I am with you, M. Mueller!
Agree, Mueller.
I’m in full tin-hat mode.
I honestly think, and I’m serious, that this is all a ruse to let Sessions lock up every damn one of them.
I think Meadows and Jordan are either being purposefully left in the dark, or are in on the whole thing and are acting like they just HATE Jeff Sessions….. knowing full well that Sessions is about to drop the hammer.
I think Trump is acting like he hates Sessions for the same reason, and I think Sessions is acting like he only cares about pot for the same reason.
I think in about 4 months they’re going to put a bunch of people in prison.
Now I might be wrong about all that, but that’s what I actually believe.
Relevant twitter thread I was just reading:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/949457028010971138.html
Ran across another interesting article about our Intel agencies using British Intel agency to help spy on Trump/his associates. The article was written in Sept. 2017, but it seems pretty accurate and extensive.
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-six-u-s-agencies-conspired-to-illegally-wiretap-trump-british-intel-used-as-front-to-spy-on-campaign-for-nsa/
Ha ha ha. Congress showing up smoke screens by criticizing Sessions? Sounds like UniParty chaff deployment is in full swing.
A great thread to follow is this one
I believe I have read thread.
It would seem to me that given the very nature of the DOJ is to conduct investigations, and the judiciary and oversight committees oversee those investigations, that they would have figured out a way to do their jobs by now. How the hell can there be oversight if the DOJ/FBI can simply cite “ongoing investigation” and refuse to cooperate with their oversight committees?….
It all seems rather pointless.
Exactly. Congress is supposed to oversee all ongoing investigations so the current excuse for stonewalling the Jeff apologists came up with this time around is as laughable as the previous one — “Jeff wants to protect the integrity of his multiple secret investigations from RINO and Dems.”
I believe it is a staged protest as well and they are aware of what is coming down. I am so impressed with PDJT’s ability to bring pressure on people to do what he wants them to do. Do you really think McConnell and other Republicans wanted to end up passing the Tax Bill and then find themselves on the Capital stairs with Trump? Our President put extreme pressure on them and we don’t hear much out of them about it. I say that is winning when donor fed swamp dwellers do what they were never going to do.
democrats need to believe the conservative outrage is real and so if you are a genius you know it needs to be real outrage..it’s the same concept as “The news is fake but the leak is real”
You are hurting my brain making think too much. Had to read that 10 times before it sunk in. Must be the wine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At this point we don’t care what the Democrats think. The Leftwing Industrial Media Complex is following the lead of one of the original FakeNews advocates, Dan Rather. Regarding some doctored GW Bush military attendance documents he was peddling years ago he declared that maybe they were “fake but accurate.”
define “we”
I’m sure PDJT doesn’t really care what they think but it’s likely he needs them to think what he wants them to think 🤔
As Kellyanne Conway would say ….”alternate facts”
Deborah…Not conservative outrage, but the outrage of law-abiding Americans across Uniparty lines (I know that’s an oxymoron, since there is no dividing line in the Uniparty). The issue at hand must not be perceived as partisan. The issue is the undermining of the law of the land and contempt for the public trust.
“the outrage of law-abiding Americans across Uniparty lines” … That is what will come at the end as a result of the storm.
There is a reason we don’t know why the President hasn’t let go the AG. Nothing gets by PDJT’s notice. He is always focused on all his priorities. Ignorance is not in his game. Nobody hoodwinks him and gets away with it. I have the greatest confidence in the President’s decisions, and therefore, I have confidence in Sessions. Period!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Dave, you summed it up perfectly!
I think Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows know the right questions to ask. I don’t think they’re asking for Sessions to resign. I think they’re making the case for Special Council because Sessions is recused.
It may be a very effective strategy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hagmann Report – Nooses Around Deep State Actors Begin to Tighten 11:40 on You Tube tries to explain all that Sundance has uncovered and connected. He does, right at the beginning, credit Sundance with all of the info.
I’m not putting the video here because we already know it all, but it is interesting listening to him. Sundance has laid it out so much better and clearer. When someone tries to just explain everything without the step by step it gets too deep and confusing. Good to know, though, that at least others are trying to get it all out there.
Sundance is/was right to say that this whole conspiracy is too big and too deep for the people to understand all at once.
We have been guided by Sundance, piece by piece, he unveiled one co conspirator after another and showed us the links and the leads.
So, if the CIA works with the Media and the Media is in collusion with Hillary Clinton and we know Hillary to be corrupt. What does it say about the CIA and Media? References below:
Is the CIA, Left Wing Media and Hillary Clinton a benefit or a risk to America?
FOIA Requests Expose Corporate Media Working Directly with the CIA
http://theantimedia.org/foia-requests-expose-corporate-media-working-directly-with-the-cia/
NBC News Defends Bogus NY Times Trump Russia Story, Then Wikileaks Drops 200+ Emails Proving Widespread NBC Collusion with Hillary
https://truepundit.com/nbc-news-defends-bogus-ny-times-trump-russia-story-wikileaks-drops-200-emails-proving-widespread-msm-collusion-hillary/
Sleep well – https://twitter.com/bill9999a/status/949701647134961664
So I’m reading the reason these guys are not getting the documents they want is because of the Inspector Generals investigation. Can anybody shed any lite on that?
My reading is that the Inspector Generals investigation is helping.
It has been reported in the last couple days that both Meadows and Jordan have insisted Sessions step aside. That’s troubling to me. I’m on and off again with regards to the JS bandwagon. He has successfully managed to piss off every pothead in the country and some of them vote too you know. Guess it doesn’t matter much now as we are at the climax of the story I assume. We will all know by February rather or not Sessions was/is the right man for the job.
Sessions, seems to either be a Trojan Horse or a Political Surveyor. It seems from my perspective that the Assistant AG and the current FBI Director are behaving in a odd manner to be White Hats.
Based on absolutely nothing I’m coming around to thinking Sessions all these months has been taking a beating just like Muhammed Ali absorbed all his opponent’s punches… then at the end knocked the guy out!
Could it be??
He called it the Rope-a-Dope 🙂
Idk, I hope that may be the case. Really though I think the best person to answer the question is PDJT. He’s expressed frustration with him over Sessions more than once. Chaffetz I do not trust but Jordan and Meadows have both earned their stripes. After all is said and done it may prove to be better if Sessions is not involved in some huge takedown of the opposing political party.
Luke, I’m not being contentious – just asking seriously; how did Jordan earn his stripes? By talking a good game? He was there on other investigations with Gowdy. How is he different? I’d really like to believe in him, but I just can’t yet.
Obama legalized “The Use Of Propaganda On The US Public” in 2013.
Now, who do you suppose the government would have used to convey that Propaganda, to the American Public?
Proof the law was passed:
In 2013 Obama Legalized The Use Of Propaganda On The US Public
http://www.commonsenseevaluation.com/2016/11/21/propaganda-on-the-us-public/
So, how would you answer the question now “Is the CIA, Left Wing Media and Hillary Clinton a benefit or a risk to America?”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^ this. It always lurks in the back of my mind
Sessions job is to bring down the mountain on the conspirators in a court of law. When the time comes he will be in a perfect position politically.
I am wondering if Bannon got caught in any leak investigations? That might explain his erratic behavior as of late.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like how Sessions has positioned himself. They will, but they shouldn’t scream bias at him. He’s played the game well!
Could be. It depends on Rosenstein, who happens to be the biggest mystery
If Congress will receive all these Documents on January 15, what the heck did they gain.
Rosenstein had already promised these Documents to the House Judiciary Committee on
January 15
Abe Lincoln’s bad decision still haunts America…
Jim Jordan is NOT Gowdy. Jim Jordan is getting results. Gowdy talks reeeeeeeel good.Never a result. Plus Jordan’s a fellow grappler so I got to stick up for him. You learn things from that experience. Like never quit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that’s not pro wrestling either!
No kayfabe 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Placing hope in FaceTime Congressmen is delusional.
The reason Nunes is effective is he isn’t in it for FaceTime. He’s doing his duty to uphold the Constitution.
By the way, Jordan has a JD and zero experience prosecuting. There is little evidence he did anything with the law degree other than use it as a prop for his career.
Sessions was Attorney General of Alabama, and 13 years a Federal Prosecutor.
He destroyed the KKK in Alabama. He saw to it that a murderer from the Klan was executed.
Sessions is my kind of AG. He’s all about Rule of Law, the Constitution and ethical behavior top to bottom.
One week ago there was nothing pointed at Clinton and the corrupt Dems. This week 5 major investigations are ongoing. That’s what patience gets us.
Big people are going to be indicted.
There’s a lot of mediocrities in Congress and on the Media and in the Swamp calling for his firing or forced resignation. Why? Because they know Sessions is ruin their game.
Just look at marijuana outcry. Why? Billions of bucks paying off the politicians.
Tough enforcement of laws. Suddenly, Republicans sound like Dems.
Gowdy, Chavettz, Jordan, Issa, produced ZERO on slam dunk Benghazi.
They are all about FaceTime. Not worth spit in prosecuting anyone for anything.
Bull, I agree with you.
It is illogical for the DOJ/FBI to investigate itself.
Anybody here following QAnon? I’m hooked and hopeful.
If so, “Trust Sessions, Sessions is a patriot”.
Yes, I’m hooked on twitter following #Qanon and @B75434425.
The DNC/Crooked also rigged a primary election while she was supposed to be under investigation.
