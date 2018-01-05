Snicker – President Trump Tweet’s About Wolff Book…

Never a person to mince words, President Trump tweets about “total loser” Wolff Book:

 

59 Responses to Snicker – President Trump Tweet’s About Wolff Book…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:01 am

    OMG. Potus went full ordinance on Sloppy Steve!

  2. waltherppk says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Sloppy Steve at the office

    • NJF says:
      January 6, 2018 at 12:18 am

      In hindsight ya gotta give Mooch credit for calling it.

      • MM says:
        January 6, 2018 at 12:31 am

        I think that is why he was brought in to, I don’t think he was meant to stay long term……Just blow everything up and leave….

        • wheatietoo says:
          January 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

          Been wondering the same thing.

          Scaramucci did such a spectacular job of it, in short order too.
          He’s too smart to have done something like that…on his own, without PDJT’s prior knowledge and blessing.
          And he went right to the leftist news to set off his explosion!

          Scaramucci is a very smart guy.
          He is the one who kept saying, back in 2016…”If Trump wins, we’ll see Dow 24,000-Dow 25,000, who knows how high it will go.”

          People laughed at him, but he was right!

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 6, 2018 at 12:47 am

      I’ve got no sympathy for him.
      None.
      Zip.
      Bannon brought that snake, Wolff, into the White House and let him roam free.

      People thought Wolff was working on “Bannon’s Book”!
      So they didn’t guard themselves.

      This whole thing is totally Bannon’s fault.
      Plus all the leaking that he did, while he was there at the WH.
      Add to that:
      — The mess in Alabama, losing us a Senate seat.
      — All the repeated attacks on Ivanka & Jared.
      — All the snarky, passive aggressive attacks on Potus since he left.
      — His attempts to coopt and steal the MAGA movement as his own.
      — Going to the Weekly Standard and declaring that “The Trump presidency that we voted for is over!”

      Nope. I don’t feel the slightest bit of sympathy for Steve Bannon.
      He was given a great job at the WH…and he not only blew it, but he betrayed our President.

  4. RedBallExpress says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:02 am

    – – -Wolff- – – dumped like a dog – – -. That’s dog gone funny.

  5. A2 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:03 am

    I’m having a laugh. Daily Mail sh*ts and giggles worthy.

  6. Lunatic Fringe Phd (undocumented) says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:03 am

    So unpresidential.

    I love it.

  7. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:03 am

    I have to say, I wouldn’t want to get on the Donald’s bad side. Bannon is sinking by the bow already, and here he gets hit by another broadside. Very thorough, is the Donald. I have a feeling that some other individuals are NOT going to escape unscathed, we all know to whom I refer.
    LOL, loving every minute of it.

  8. Wend says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:04 am

    He is so hideous (Wolff).

  10. wheatietoo says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Is this the cur dog known as ‘Wolff’…in front of the elevators at Trump Tower?


    .
    This pic showed up on a random search for ‘images of Michael Wolff’; I don’t know anything about it, or when it was taken.

  12. Lumina says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Started tweeting at 6:35 this morning…this one posted at 11:32 pm…my oh my…what a day…
    Can’t wait for the Fake News Awards…hope they are live-streamed….maybe to watch we should all dress up in our finest formal clothes and that includes the gals wearing the tallest pair of heels you own…all pop a bottle or can of bubbly and enjoy some the finest USA grown chocolate covered popcorn….

  13. Bree says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Omg!!! Ouch. Where are all the bannon/Moore folks who scolded everyone daily on how bannon was stepping in to help POTUS with Alabama. Apparently POTUS was in over his head. Trust your gut , it never fails.

  15. Eris says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Friday night tactical nuke tweet from President Trump after dinner meeting at Camp David 😂

    Sloppy Steve pummeled mercilessly again 😜

    The Fake News morons learned nothing from the “Trump Dossier I” debacle. Wolff’s “Trump Dossier II” managed to be even worse with so many easily proven lies about many different people
    🤣

  16. maggiemoowho says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:16 am

    PETA will issue a statement by morning for the “dumped like a dog” in his tweet. 😄

  18. dufrst says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Trump does not suffer fools! My how Bannon has fallen! If you make Trump lose, he’ll never let you forget it. He pushed Moore in AL and probably assured Trump Moore would make it through if Trump endorses. Trump sticks his neck out and endorses and Moore loses a gimme election! I have no sympathy for Bannon or should I say, Sloppy Steve!

    • MM says:
      January 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

      R’S called me this afternoon for my annual membership donation to support 2018 elections…..They gave me the spill and I said you mean like the support you gave ROY MOORE in Al. I called out Mitch for what he did. I said when you can explain to me why R’S cut their noses off to spite their face then maybe we’ll have something to talk about.
      I support my President can you tell me why the RHINOS are going against my president and his supporters…. Call me when you have an answer for me….Oh and you need to ditch KARL ROVE……

  19. Sandy says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    So right President Trump!

  20. pmdea says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Wolfie looks familiar:-

  21. NJF says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Lol. I love this man.

    Hubby and I are currently watching The Roosevelts an Intimate Portrait. The way TR is described sounds just like POTUS. it’s uncanny really.

  22. Mia C says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

    LOL. This looks like a parody but just showed up on my Twitter feed so I guess it’s real.

  23. Fe says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:31 am

    That Wolff guy is creepy looking. Barf-o-Rama!

  24. Sunshine says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Bannon’s work prospects are doomed.
    Wolff will make money on the book but his future work prospects are also doomed.
    So, we end up with TWO UNEMPLOYABLE individuals for life.
    When people have no possibility of employment for life, they self-destruct.

  25. madelinesminion says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

    I’m someone who likes to watch body language. Today. I was watching a video on TV of Steve Bannon waltzing into room full of President Trump’s administration and assistants. At first Bannon walked around like he owned the place but after a few greet and meets he became more insecure. A cut to the video showed him standing with Kellyanne and she was talking and looked like she was having a good time and Bannon just stood there looking at her with no expression or interest until the very end which looked completely fake. It gave me a feeling that he felt he was too good to be talking to her and was happy when she stopped talking. I did have chuckle when the video showed Steven Miller walk into the room and he saw Bannon, who is standing right in front of Miller (Miller saw him) then Miller turned a little and walked over to someone else to greet.

    Not one person walked up to Bannon during the video.

  26. Mia C says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:39 am

    The tweet makes me feel sorry for Bannon. Him crying and begging sounds sad.
    –If he was leaking, back stabbing, causing chaos and going after the Trump kids he deserves to be fired from Breitbart.
    –If he was doing his best, cried when fired and was misquoted I’d feel differently.
    –I don’t know what’s going on with Bannon.

  27. angieunderground says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I think PDJT’s secret superhero identity is “Truth Finder.” Everyone who interacts with him winds up showing who they really are, for good (Rodgers) or ill (Bannon, Strzok, Comey etc.)

  28. Lumina says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:41 am

    SO do you think the brain washed zombies were sent out to buy the book? They will double their money if they send the receipt to Soros for reimbursement…

  29. Lucille says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:43 am

    If a person knowingly lies in print about another person, that’s libel. Libel laws are pretty much a joke in the U.S. All kinds of horrible things can be said about someone and then the defense will always be, “Oh, it was just my opinion.”

    But if Bannon knowingly lied just to have a sensational story for Wolff’s biased tome, then both he and Wolff can be sued for libel. President Trump’s lawyers have already indicated their willingness to go that route.

    Author of Trump book contradicts president, says aides see him as a ‘child’
    By Reuters – UPDATED: 15:00 EST, 5 January 2018
    Read at: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/reuters/article-5239781/Author-Trump-book-contradicts-president-says-aides-child.html#ixzz53NdaLzzV

  30. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:46 am

    LOL after listening to laura Ingram & Bill Bennett give president TRUMP advise to stop tweeting about sloppy Steve…this was a perfect response to their stupid advise.
    Keep em coming mr.president!

  31. treehouseron says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:53 am

    The best part is, he’s tweeting this from the bedroom @ Camp David, LOL

