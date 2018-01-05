Snicker – President Trump Tweet’s About Wolff Book…

Never a person to mince words, President Trump tweets about “total loser” Wolff Book:
OMG. Potus went full ordinance on Sloppy Steve!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Oh heck……….
I’m gonna wet myself if this gets any better tonight…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haahahahahah 🙂
LikeLike
Sloppy Steve at the office
LikeLiked by 4 people
In hindsight ya gotta give Mooch credit for calling it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that is why he was brought in to, I don’t think he was meant to stay long term……Just blow everything up and leave….
Been wondering the same thing.
Scaramucci did such a spectacular job of it, in short order too.
He’s too smart to have done something like that…on his own, without PDJT’s prior knowledge and blessing.
And he went right to the leftist news to set off his explosion!
Scaramucci is a very smart guy.
He is the one who kept saying, back in 2016…”If Trump wins, we’ll see Dow 24,000-Dow 25,000, who knows how high it will go.”
People laughed at him, but he was right!
Poor Sloppy Steve.
I’ve got no sympathy for him.
None.
Zip.
Bannon brought that snake, Wolff, into the White House and let him roam free.
People thought Wolff was working on “Bannon’s Book”!
So they didn’t guard themselves.
This whole thing is totally Bannon’s fault.
Plus all the leaking that he did, while he was there at the WH.
Add to that:
— The mess in Alabama, losing us a Senate seat.
— All the repeated attacks on Ivanka & Jared.
— All the snarky, passive aggressive attacks on Potus since he left.
— His attempts to coopt and steal the MAGA movement as his own.
— Going to the Weekly Standard and declaring that “The Trump presidency that we voted for is over!”
Nope. I don’t feel the slightest bit of sympathy for Steve Bannon.
He was given a great job at the WH…and he not only blew it, but he betrayed our President.
– – -Wolff- – – dumped like a dog – – -. That’s dog gone funny.
I’m having a laugh. Daily Mail sh*ts and giggles worthy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The book that is. Read their numerous extracts. Sloppy Steve should demand co-authorship.
So unpresidential.
I love it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
*Like*
I have to say, I wouldn’t want to get on the Donald’s bad side. Bannon is sinking by the bow already, and here he gets hit by another broadside. Very thorough, is the Donald. I have a feeling that some other individuals are NOT going to escape unscathed, we all know to whom I refer.
LOL, loving every minute of it.
He never should have gone after POTUS’ kids. YUGE mistake.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep doesn’t get any lower than that….
Like Sundance mentioned he’s been going after the kids sometime. The Javanka business. Bannon was a chaotic leaker.
(Audiobook chapter 6 of Think Big and Kick Ass in Business and Life)
Welp, one thing you can say about Trump that we’ve never been able to say about any other politician: He lays the truth about himself out there for all to see.
It’s a relief, even tho cringey at times. Nice to have a completely HONEST person as President for once.
The narrator of this audio recording is really snide and snarky.
He’s going out of his way to add his own spin to DJT’s words…sounds like he’s very Anti-Trump.
He is so hideous (Wolff).
Nosferatu!
Is this the cur dog known as ‘Wolff’…in front of the elevators at Trump Tower?
.
This pic showed up on a random search for ‘images of Michael Wolff’; I don’t know anything about it, or when it was taken.
That does appear to be him….
Photo-shop. Blurred background, clear image of Wolff superimposed.
Please stop..
LOL…
😂😂😂
No no…don’t stop.
I love these!
Sloppy Steve deserves all that he’s getting.
I know, I just needed to catch my breath and run to the ladies room…
Reminds of the Clint Eastwood movie: Grand Torino. When Clint confronted the thugs who were harassing the girl:
“Have you ever met people in your life that you just knew you did not want to mess with?’
“Well, I’m one of those people”
Sloppy Steve made a mistake. President Trump is one of those people you never mess with. 😎👍
Started tweeting at 6:35 this morning…this one posted at 11:32 pm…my oh my…what a day…
Can’t wait for the Fake News Awards…hope they are live-streamed….maybe to watch we should all dress up in our finest formal clothes and that includes the gals wearing the tallest pair of heels you own…all pop a bottle or can of bubbly and enjoy some the finest USA grown chocolate covered popcorn….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Direct competition to the WH Correspondents’ Dinner. Payback!!
Omg!!! Ouch. Where are all the bannon/Moore folks who scolded everyone daily on how bannon was stepping in to help POTUS with Alabama. Apparently POTUS was in over his head. Trust your gut , it never fails.
Thanks..
Friday night tactical nuke tweet from President Trump after dinner meeting at Camp David 😂
Sloppy Steve pummeled mercilessly again 😜
The Fake News morons learned nothing from the “Trump Dossier I” debacle. Wolff’s “Trump Dossier II” managed to be even worse with so many easily proven lies about many different people
🤣
PETA will issue a statement by morning for the “dumped like a dog” in his tweet. 😄
LOL
Awesomeness
Trump does not suffer fools! My how Bannon has fallen! If you make Trump lose, he’ll never let you forget it. He pushed Moore in AL and probably assured Trump Moore would make it through if Trump endorses. Trump sticks his neck out and endorses and Moore loses a gimme election! I have no sympathy for Bannon or should I say, Sloppy Steve!
R’S called me this afternoon for my annual membership donation to support 2018 elections…..They gave me the spill and I said you mean like the support you gave ROY MOORE in Al. I called out Mitch for what he did. I said when you can explain to me why R’S cut their noses off to spite their face then maybe we’ll have something to talk about.
I support my President can you tell me why the RHINOS are going against my president and his supporters…. Call me when you have an answer for me….Oh and you need to ditch KARL ROVE……
So right President Trump!
Wolfie looks familiar:-
I was just going to write that. It’s uncanny.
Lol. I love this man.
Hubby and I are currently watching The Roosevelts an Intimate Portrait. The way TR is described sounds just like POTUS. it’s uncanny really.
LOL. This looks like a parody but just showed up on my Twitter feed so I guess it’s real.
That Wolff guy is creepy looking. Barf-o-Rama!
Bannon’s work prospects are doomed.
Wolff will make money on the book but his future work prospects are also doomed.
So, we end up with TWO UNEMPLOYABLE individuals for life.
When people have no possibility of employment for life, they self-destruct.
I’m someone who likes to watch body language. Today. I was watching a video on TV of Steve Bannon waltzing into room full of President Trump’s administration and assistants. At first Bannon walked around like he owned the place but after a few greet and meets he became more insecure. A cut to the video showed him standing with Kellyanne and she was talking and looked like she was having a good time and Bannon just stood there looking at her with no expression or interest until the very end which looked completely fake. It gave me a feeling that he felt he was too good to be talking to her and was happy when she stopped talking. I did have chuckle when the video showed Steven Miller walk into the room and he saw Bannon, who is standing right in front of Miller (Miller saw him) then Miller turned a little and walked over to someone else to greet.
Not one person walked up to Bannon during the video.
The tweet makes me feel sorry for Bannon. Him crying and begging sounds sad.
–If he was leaking, back stabbing, causing chaos and going after the Trump kids he deserves to be fired from Breitbart.
–If he was doing his best, cried when fired and was misquoted I’d feel differently.
–I don’t know what’s going on with Bannon.
Delusions of grandeur
I think PDJT’s secret superhero identity is “Truth Finder.” Everyone who interacts with him winds up showing who they really are, for good (Rodgers) or ill (Bannon, Strzok, Comey etc.)
SO do you think the brain washed zombies were sent out to buy the book? They will double their money if they send the receipt to Soros for reimbursement…
If a person knowingly lies in print about another person, that’s libel. Libel laws are pretty much a joke in the U.S. All kinds of horrible things can be said about someone and then the defense will always be, “Oh, it was just my opinion.”
But if Bannon knowingly lied just to have a sensational story for Wolff’s biased tome, then both he and Wolff can be sued for libel. President Trump’s lawyers have already indicated their willingness to go that route.
Author of Trump book contradicts president, says aides see him as a ‘child’
By Reuters – UPDATED: 15:00 EST, 5 January 2018
Read at: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/reuters/article-5239781/Author-Trump-book-contradicts-president-says-aides-child.html#ixzz53NdaLzzV
Bannon suffered from encephalitis and not the kind that could be treated.
LOL after listening to laura Ingram & Bill Bennett give president TRUMP advise to stop tweeting about sloppy Steve…this was a perfect response to their stupid advise.
Keep em coming mr.president!
The best part is, he’s tweeting this from the bedroom @ Camp David, LOL
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 61,454 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
OMG. Potus went full ordinance on Sloppy Steve!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Oh heck……….
I’m gonna wet myself if this gets any better tonight…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haahahahahah 🙂
LikeLike
Sloppy Steve at the office
LikeLiked by 4 people
In hindsight ya gotta give Mooch credit for calling it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that is why he was brought in to, I don’t think he was meant to stay long term……Just blow everything up and leave….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Been wondering the same thing.
Scaramucci did such a spectacular job of it, in short order too.
He’s too smart to have done something like that…on his own, without PDJT’s prior knowledge and blessing.
And he went right to the leftist news to set off his explosion!
Scaramucci is a very smart guy.
He is the one who kept saying, back in 2016…”If Trump wins, we’ll see Dow 24,000-Dow 25,000, who knows how high it will go.”
People laughed at him, but he was right!
LikeLike
Poor Sloppy Steve.
LikeLike
I’ve got no sympathy for him.
None.
Zip.
Bannon brought that snake, Wolff, into the White House and let him roam free.
People thought Wolff was working on “Bannon’s Book”!
So they didn’t guard themselves.
This whole thing is totally Bannon’s fault.
Plus all the leaking that he did, while he was there at the WH.
Add to that:
— The mess in Alabama, losing us a Senate seat.
— All the repeated attacks on Ivanka & Jared.
— All the snarky, passive aggressive attacks on Potus since he left.
— His attempts to coopt and steal the MAGA movement as his own.
— Going to the Weekly Standard and declaring that “The Trump presidency that we voted for is over!”
Nope. I don’t feel the slightest bit of sympathy for Steve Bannon.
He was given a great job at the WH…and he not only blew it, but he betrayed our President.
LikeLike
– – -Wolff- – – dumped like a dog – – -. That’s dog gone funny.
LikeLike
I’m having a laugh. Daily Mail sh*ts and giggles worthy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The book that is. Read their numerous extracts. Sloppy Steve should demand co-authorship.
LikeLike
So unpresidential.
I love it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
*Like*
LikeLike
I have to say, I wouldn’t want to get on the Donald’s bad side. Bannon is sinking by the bow already, and here he gets hit by another broadside. Very thorough, is the Donald. I have a feeling that some other individuals are NOT going to escape unscathed, we all know to whom I refer.
LOL, loving every minute of it.
LikeLike
He never should have gone after POTUS’ kids. YUGE mistake.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep doesn’t get any lower than that….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like Sundance mentioned he’s been going after the kids sometime. The Javanka business. Bannon was a chaotic leaker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Audiobook chapter 6 of Think Big and Kick Ass in Business and Life)
LikeLike
Welp, one thing you can say about Trump that we’ve never been able to say about any other politician: He lays the truth about himself out there for all to see.
It’s a relief, even tho cringey at times. Nice to have a completely HONEST person as President for once.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The narrator of this audio recording is really snide and snarky.
He’s going out of his way to add his own spin to DJT’s words…sounds like he’s very Anti-Trump.
LikeLike
He is so hideous (Wolff).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nosferatu!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this the cur dog known as ‘Wolff’…in front of the elevators at Trump Tower?
.
This pic showed up on a random search for ‘images of Michael Wolff’; I don’t know anything about it, or when it was taken.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That does appear to be him….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Photo-shop. Blurred background, clear image of Wolff superimposed.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Please stop..
LOL…
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
No no…don’t stop.
I love these!
Sloppy Steve deserves all that he’s getting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, I just needed to catch my breath and run to the ladies room…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds of the Clint Eastwood movie: Grand Torino. When Clint confronted the thugs who were harassing the girl:
“Have you ever met people in your life that you just knew you did not want to mess with?’
“Well, I’m one of those people”
Sloppy Steve made a mistake. President Trump is one of those people you never mess with. 😎👍
LikeLike
Started tweeting at 6:35 this morning…this one posted at 11:32 pm…my oh my…what a day…
Can’t wait for the Fake News Awards…hope they are live-streamed….maybe to watch we should all dress up in our finest formal clothes and that includes the gals wearing the tallest pair of heels you own…all pop a bottle or can of bubbly and enjoy some the finest USA grown chocolate covered popcorn….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Direct competition to the WH Correspondents’ Dinner. Payback!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omg!!! Ouch. Where are all the bannon/Moore folks who scolded everyone daily on how bannon was stepping in to help POTUS with Alabama. Apparently POTUS was in over his head. Trust your gut , it never fails.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Friday night tactical nuke tweet from President Trump after dinner meeting at Camp David 😂
Sloppy Steve pummeled mercilessly again 😜
The Fake News morons learned nothing from the “Trump Dossier I” debacle. Wolff’s “Trump Dossier II” managed to be even worse with so many easily proven lies about many different people
🤣
LikeLiked by 4 people
PETA will issue a statement by morning for the “dumped like a dog” in his tweet. 😄
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesomeness
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump does not suffer fools! My how Bannon has fallen! If you make Trump lose, he’ll never let you forget it. He pushed Moore in AL and probably assured Trump Moore would make it through if Trump endorses. Trump sticks his neck out and endorses and Moore loses a gimme election! I have no sympathy for Bannon or should I say, Sloppy Steve!
LikeLiked by 1 person
R’S called me this afternoon for my annual membership donation to support 2018 elections…..They gave me the spill and I said you mean like the support you gave ROY MOORE in Al. I called out Mitch for what he did. I said when you can explain to me why R’S cut their noses off to spite their face then maybe we’ll have something to talk about.
I support my President can you tell me why the RHINOS are going against my president and his supporters…. Call me when you have an answer for me….Oh and you need to ditch KARL ROVE……
LikeLiked by 1 person
So right President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wolfie looks familiar:-
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was just going to write that. It’s uncanny.
LikeLike
Lol. I love this man.
Hubby and I are currently watching The Roosevelts an Intimate Portrait. The way TR is described sounds just like POTUS. it’s uncanny really.
LikeLike
LOL. This looks like a parody but just showed up on my Twitter feed so I guess it’s real.
LikeLike
That Wolff guy is creepy looking. Barf-o-Rama!
LikeLike
Bannon’s work prospects are doomed.
Wolff will make money on the book but his future work prospects are also doomed.
So, we end up with TWO UNEMPLOYABLE individuals for life.
When people have no possibility of employment for life, they self-destruct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m someone who likes to watch body language. Today. I was watching a video on TV of Steve Bannon waltzing into room full of President Trump’s administration and assistants. At first Bannon walked around like he owned the place but after a few greet and meets he became more insecure. A cut to the video showed him standing with Kellyanne and she was talking and looked like she was having a good time and Bannon just stood there looking at her with no expression or interest until the very end which looked completely fake. It gave me a feeling that he felt he was too good to be talking to her and was happy when she stopped talking. I did have chuckle when the video showed Steven Miller walk into the room and he saw Bannon, who is standing right in front of Miller (Miller saw him) then Miller turned a little and walked over to someone else to greet.
Not one person walked up to Bannon during the video.
LikeLike
The tweet makes me feel sorry for Bannon. Him crying and begging sounds sad.
–If he was leaking, back stabbing, causing chaos and going after the Trump kids he deserves to be fired from Breitbart.
–If he was doing his best, cried when fired and was misquoted I’d feel differently.
–I don’t know what’s going on with Bannon.
LikeLike
Delusions of grandeur
LikeLike
I think PDJT’s secret superhero identity is “Truth Finder.” Everyone who interacts with him winds up showing who they really are, for good (Rodgers) or ill (Bannon, Strzok, Comey etc.)
LikeLike
SO do you think the brain washed zombies were sent out to buy the book? They will double their money if they send the receipt to Soros for reimbursement…
LikeLike
If a person knowingly lies in print about another person, that’s libel. Libel laws are pretty much a joke in the U.S. All kinds of horrible things can be said about someone and then the defense will always be, “Oh, it was just my opinion.”
But if Bannon knowingly lied just to have a sensational story for Wolff’s biased tome, then both he and Wolff can be sued for libel. President Trump’s lawyers have already indicated their willingness to go that route.
Author of Trump book contradicts president, says aides see him as a ‘child’
By Reuters – UPDATED: 15:00 EST, 5 January 2018
Read at: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/reuters/article-5239781/Author-Trump-book-contradicts-president-says-aides-child.html#ixzz53NdaLzzV
LikeLike
Bannon suffered from encephalitis and not the kind that could be treated.
LikeLike
LOL after listening to laura Ingram & Bill Bennett give president TRUMP advise to stop tweeting about sloppy Steve…this was a perfect response to their stupid advise.
Keep em coming mr.president!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The best part is, he’s tweeting this from the bedroom @ Camp David, LOL
LikeLike