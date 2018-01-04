Super-MAGAnomic-Winning: U.S. Added 250,000 Private Sector Jobs in December – DOW Closes Above 25k…

According to ADP payroll reports the U.S. economy added a whopping 250,000 jobs in December exceeding the earlier forecast of 190k. The DOW jumps over 25,000.
This jobs report bolsters confidence in the MAGAnomic prediction shared two years ago. So long as current economic trends continue, the explosion in private sector wage rates, middle-class wages, will begin around Q2 of this year (April – June). Once the eight year Obama-labor-lag is fully absorbed, a tighter job market will put upward pressure on real wages.
The Main Street economic engine, the “real economy”, is now positioned to overtake the Wall Street engine, the “paper economy”. Meaning actual profits and losses, real economic GDP growth, will drive company earnings and valuations in 2018.
There is an economic policy synergy now taking place. The tax package that was passed shows how President Trump’s economic policy drivers (Ross, Cohen, Mnuchin) have structured Main Street businesses to willingly afford the wage rate increases.
The MAGAnomic dynamic is two-fold. The tax rates for the middle-class have dropped; simultaneous to this tax change increasing take home pay, the business sectors will have room to drive actual hourly wage rates higher. Lower rates and higher wages has a compounding impact on the amount of money in workers paychecks/pockets. See how that works?
[CNBC] The total brought 2017’s private payroll growth as gauged by ADP and Moody’s to 2.54 million, an average of 212,000 a month.
Job growth was broad based, as professional and business services led the way with 72,000 new positions. The education and health services sector was next at 50,000 and trade, transportation and utilities contributed 45,000. Wall Street-related payrolls grew by 19,000.
[…] By size, businesses with between 50 and 499 employees added 100,000 jobs while small firms hired 94,000 and large companies contributed 56,000 to the total.
“The job market ended the year strongly,” Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi said in a statement. “Robust Christmas sales prompted retailers and delivery services to add to their payrolls. The tight labor market will get even tighter, raising the specter that it will overheat.”
Overall, service-related companies were responsible for the balance of jobs, with 222,000 new hires. Goods-producing industries added the rest, with construction growing by 16,000 and manufacturing by 9,000.
The private payrolls numbers come a day ahead of the government’s closely watched nonfarm payrolls report. (read more)
The bottom line is how the MAGAnomic policy builds upon itself. As middle-class workers have more disposable income they buy stuff. Consumer spending drives GDP growth.
Higher middle-class wages mean U.S. consumers are no longer dependent on cheap foreign manufactured products. This boosts the investment outlook for U.S. manufacturing. The business cost dynamic shifts from the perspective of the U.S. as a service economy and the outlook becomes a balanced production economy.
President Trump’s MAGAnomic policy is breaking the historic cycle of low wages and cheap import product dependency.
Exactly as planned.
Obama must be grinning ear to ear at these numbers. Afterall, its only because of the policies he put in place that is allowing such growth. If only he could of had his 3rd term. /snark
I heard the same comment last night from a left wing "pundit" on Laura's show. She cut him off fast and I changed the channel.
I'm really disappointed in Laura Ingraham show – I thought she would have a different format (more substantive interviews, not the typical left/right cat fights, so-call debates)!
She was not a big supporter of PDJT during the campaign. After she gets her own show Laura tries to sounds like a PDJT supporter. I don't believe it for a minute. Honest discussion like O'Reilly had on issues of the day is now gone. Left vs right talking over each other is the current method.
Reminds me of my Irish/Italian New Year’s Day dinner. My mom use to say “everyone talks but no one listens” then everyone goes home.
I give her a pass… because she was actually firmly on the train in the general. She actually spoke two nights before the Election before President Trump. She went on and did her thing, and did a fantastic job of it, just before he took the stage… I believe it was in Leesburg Virginia… and was at like 11:30 or 12:00 at night, during those last two days when he was on a whirlwind and brought the Presidency home (with her help and 100 others).
Here’s a post from that night:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/11/07/ground-report-trumps-historic-midnight-rally-in-leesburg-virginia/
And here’s video from the event. She did a great job.
According to Laura she was also considered to join the Administration in comms dept. I try to watch as above and she did cut the left wing liar off. The phony left vs right yell fests don't work for me.
BTW, thanks for the refresher those last few days.
Nope, sorry – she does NOT deserve a pass! Do NOT forget this:
“Any reasonable person, receiving those responses, would have called Marco Rubio out for those three jaw-dropping, virtually simultaneous, hypocritical and mutually exclusive positions… Especially the last one on chain migration. Yet Laura Ingraham skipped right over them as if the answers provided were irrelevant and she was simply checking off a list. [Insert Suspicious Cat Here]”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/30/warning-laura-ingraham-interviews-marco-rubio/
She was a big supporter that I remember. Her show just isn't that great.
When I hear it, I just simply remind people that markets look to the future, not the past. Obama is yesterday’s fake news.
When I hear it, I just simply remind people that markets look to the future, not the past. Obama is yesterday's fake news.
I keep hearing how letting people keep their money rather than sending it to Washington is more voodoo economics that Regan tried and it never trickled down and it doesn’t grow the economy.
But Washington stimulus spending can be financed by debt and is guaranteed to grow the economy??
Guess that is why I don’t have a Nobel prize, too complicated for my pea brain.
Ya, that stuff is just way over our pay grade.
AF: What Progressives always fail to mention in their tax/spend arguments are several well-documented realities. First, taxes are a percentage of the GDP. As GDP increases so does tax revenue, hence decreasing GDP reduces government revenues creating the demand for “increased taxes” . IOW a Progressive Ponzi theme . Second, reducing tax rates provides more capital for investment . Investment creates multiple levels of job opportunities, but it also eases rate pressures on insurances, and provides increased ROIs for retirees . Third, all of this business has the salubrious effect of increased casual spending further stimulating new business opportunity and entry-level employment .
Yes: taxes are a percent of the GDP. -Until it is not: higher taxes make businesses hide earnings offshore and move activity offshore. Thus, getting business taxes down to a competitive level – to the point where businesses are not incentivized to move offshore – boosts tax yield in two ways!
AlwaysFaithful, by your own admission – “Guess that is why I don’t have a Nobel prize, too complicated for my pea brain.”, Pea brain? You are overqualified for Nobel prize.
To get Nobel Prize –
1) You need to be someone who starts his political career at residence of known terrorist
2) Should be life long leftist student of Saul Alinsky,
3) Should have done some basic drugs in your youth years (BTW – this also helps to get rid of whatever pea brain is left up there)
4) Should not be able to complete a sentence if your teleprompter goes kaput (this is a qualifying proof that you do not have any brains)
5) Should expect that you need a magic wand to bring back jobs to this country (another qualifying proof that you do not have any brains)
6) Should be able to tell the world without batting an eyelid that you can command the ocean’s to stop its rise (another qualifying proof that you do not have any brains).
BTW – the above 6 points are just synopsis gathered after years of hard work of community organizing, years of hard work of not letting a crisis go to waste, calling cops stupid, years of hard work of devising schemes for spying on my political enemies, discovering that the sweetest sound I ever heard was muslim call to prayer, etc. Phew, maann! That was very hard work for one man to do. Now I have to go on vacation with my billionaire buddy Richard Branson.
There’s winning and then there is winning right in the pocket book! MAGA Onward.
I do see how that works Sundance. Thank you and God’s blessings will continue to be poured over you. For you are boldly walking out His purposes. Love ya man.
I don’t recall President Truman but I do recall President, Eisenhower. In my opinion President Trump is by far best President that I have lived under. I am giddy thinking about what he has and will do for this country and the children yet to come into this world. May God guide and bless President Trump ane all people of this earth.
Hope everyone prays for him every day. The entire world is arrayed against him.
The Dow closed at 18,259.60 on 11/8/16, election day. Since the historic election, the Dow has increased to 25,075.13 today, a whopping 37.33% increase. MAGA
Beautiful video SD, thank you…
“the pages are not yet written, and we dont know yet what they will say, but all of you, the American people, will have a hand in writing the story…”
(paraphrasing💖💕💖)
Around here, people are begging for workers. Way too many jobs to go around…. even the sign at Wendy’s says “Now Hiring… Premium $$$$$ “
That’s wonderful to hear.
One of the reasons I didn’t throw in the towel and let Citrus Greening take over was because of the people who worked for me and had been loyal to me needed the job I provided for them…. After PDJT was elected I was able to let it all go and rest in peace because I knew in my heart my workers would soon have options that they never had before….
I had a boss like you once, he did everything he did with the employees in mind. Very cool.
With President Trump in charge they should change DOW to “WOW!”
(under Pretender 0bowow everything was just DOWn….)
and the MAGA slogan should be changed to MakING America Great Again.
Yeah, once you got the anti-capitalist Communist out of the White House and sent Hillary packing just look what happened. America is getting her mojo back again!
The U6 was 8.0 in November 2017. Looking forward to the U6 for December 2017. Magic wand….indeed!
Evidently gov Cuomo is suing the fed govt bc the new tax cuts are unconstitutional. He says “they have declared economic civil war on the state of NY”
What a loser.
LikeLiked by 4 people
manufacturing by 9,000.
That is the sector that will be the last to add jobs. Mfg. output in In USA cannot expand until Americans have money to spend on manufactured goods produced in America. When we see that number outgrow the other sectors, it’s katy bar the door. Getting the infrastructure bill up and running is going to be the catalyst to mfg. jobs growth. If dims and the fake evil media understand what that will mean to the economy, and jobs for all Americans they will in no way support it.
Just watch what begins to happen with Pelosi and Schumer and the fake evil media and CNN re. jobs and the economy.
Making Money Possible Again!
People of all walks have the ability now to crawl away from the syrupy stagnation of the obamination years, where hardly anyone (well, except for K street) was making any money. Plenty of folk out of work, banks paying .5% interest at best, wages not growing and tough to save when you are living paycheck to paycheck.
NOW everyone can go back to work, start saving, paying down debt, wages are going up and 401ks be growin like mad thank you Lord for ALL of this and for our magnificent President!!
Reposting from today’s WH Press Beating thread:
During the campaign Trump45 remarked how fast economic prosperity and jobs, jobs, jobs would happen and he said it would take about two years. Well, here we are at only 11 months into his Administration and look at us go! MAGA!
Sometimes dreams that you dream really do come true 🙂
BOOM!!
(hahahah – Press Beating – hahahaha)
As always, Mr. President (and I never tire of saying it) – THANK YOU!
Make America First Again has transformed our Blessed America, with more economic opportunity for all who are willing to roll up their shirt sleeves and to work.
The added benefit of my Retirement Account’s exponential growth cannot be understated.
I have worked my entire life and my hope to retire one day with the means necessary has just been incalculably reaffirmed.
Thank You!!!!
With admiration, support and love,
A Long Island Deplorable
All the people saying the Stock market is heading for a ‘correction’ don’t get it. It was where it was because of the false paper economy. Trump is shoring it up with the real economy.
THIS is the correction!
The stock market always corrects after a big run up. It is the natural cycle of the market. The only question is when.
Talk about hitting it out of the park!
