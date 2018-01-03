Trump -v- Bannon…

Look, two things: First, despite the temptation, CTH is not going to say “we toldya so“; it’s irrelevant, combative and unnecessary. Second, I’m not going to go through the repository of all the times there have been harsh words upon this site criticizing CTH previous warnings about this day; again, irrelevant, combative and unnecessary.

CTH views our place, our responsibility for tone and presentation amid the ongoing struggle against the larger political left, as a foxhole discussion during consequential combat. What is the most valuable spirit within that foxhole?

MAGA cannot win without each other. MAGA cannot win without a positive outlook. MAGA cannot win, without a confidence in ourselves and our ability, and MAGA does not deserve to win if the end result of that winning is not ultimately our ability to provide the benefit of winning to the entire country, including the ‘other side’.

Understanding the bigger picture, CTH does not drive purpose with hot anger; energy is too valuable. CTH drives purpose with cold resolve, deliberate. As such, the larger CTH perspective is not disappointment in Steve Bannon, because CTH fully researched, understood and anticipated these moments with Steve Bannon – hence the prior warnings. However, CTH also accepts we cannot force anyone to understand the larger reasons for those warnings.

The goal of walking to discover truth is not to convince. If convincing is the goal, the amount of energy expended is exhausting. The truth of situations, circumstances and ultimately motives, exists regardless of our opinions of it. It just is. Our goal is to simply enjoy the complex conversation as we discover the location. Deep, friendly, walking.

An honorable man does not personally attack the family of a man he supports. Period.

Regardless of all other things, what a person does speaks more loudly than what a person says. Character is not what you do when needed; character is who you are when no-one is paying attention.

Previous emotionally-driven attacks on Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, HR McMaster and Rex Tillerson showed the substance of Mr. Bannon’s character.

President Trump is the MAGA wave; Steve Bannon -and company- was/are surfers. Ultimately that’s the reason why Robert Mercer, and others, backed away from Bannon.

According to the controversial discussion between Steve Bannon and author Michael Wolff (for a recent book) as specifically quoted by Wolff:

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

This is a quote from Steve Bannon that has driven much of the controversy. The ongoing criticism of Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr also sounds just like Steve Bannon. Mr. Bannon has an over-inflated perspective of his own importance. Accepting THAT reality was essentially the basis for our prior warnings.

A righteously outraged President Trump responds accordingly:

Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party. Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base he’s only in it for himself. Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books. We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the Make America Great Again agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down. ~ President Donald J Trump

Again, Wolfmoon’s explainer more true today than it was a year ago:

“Well, I don’t really have to do any holding together, now that I figured out what Trump is up to. He is shaking things out, but counting on Trump gravity to pull things back together as he moves along.

He is moving “forward” at speeds Obama could not even dream of.

You and I will be anti-Trump trolls one day and MAGA heroes the next. Get used to it. Trump speed is the new normal. Some will call it flip-flopping, but that’s not what it is. Trump is dodging and weaving through reality faster than the reality can react to disrupt his plans.

I was explaining this to my wife. This is a roller-coaster now. Trump is no longer waiting for people to keep up. He is taking his bewildering art-of-the-deal campaign schtick into geopolitics, and for a lot of people who can’t keep up or hold on, it will be a rough ride.

Trump is no longer playing only with evil and cunning players who are still predictable, easily beatable dopes, like Hillary. He is playing against killers, with his own team of killers, and all the while he has scheming creeps like Hillary, BGI, SPLC, and the neocons gunning for him. Snake Ryan ready to bite when nobody is looking. “Warhead” McCain screaming for Russian blood. Psycho Kim and Samoa Obama plotting some kind of intrigue to take him down. And THOSE are the lightweights.

This is the majors now. Trump has to outwit world-class adversaries and “frenemies” by defining the deals that they will agree to. One minute they will think Trump is their friend – the next minute, a cunning, bitter foe.

And he has to do this with evil cheerleaders like Warhead, Linderace, Dipsy Dowd, Maggie Haterman, and Fake Yapper trashing him or praising him alternately, no matter which way he goes. They can’t keep up, either.

Neither can many around him. I think that half of the problem with advisers crashing into each other is they don’t realize what Trump is doing.

And people will trash you, and they will trash me. Get used to it. I’ve already caught plenty of people mocking me. Well, just wait a week in Trump time. Look stupid and conned by Trump one minute, and you look like a sage three days later.

Trump will not find perfect solutions. He will find OPTIMAL solutions. We cannot ask for more. Trump has stood by and watched Perfect murder Good for 8 years – maybe longer. He’s not gonna do it. He’s going to deliver the best outcome possible, and he’s not waiting for us to feel relaxed about it.

Best presidency ever! Just hang on. More winning is coming, but a lot of people are going to scream that it’s all over at EVERY turn.

The best way through this is to define viewpoints, not people, because people will shift as they change position and velocity in Trump gravity. Bash the neocon, warmonger, and dopey globalist positions – not the people who are going to hold them one moment and come loose from them later.

Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives.

I am ON the Trump Train for good, even if I scream that I want off and can’t take it.

In the end, I only want to scream “TOO MUCH WINNING!!!” (link)

Advertisements