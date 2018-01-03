Trump -v- Bannon…

Look, two things: First, despite the temptation, CTH is not going to say “we toldya so“; it’s irrelevant, combative and unnecessary. Second, I’m not going to go through the repository of all the times there have been harsh words upon this site criticizing CTH previous warnings about this day; again, irrelevant, combative and unnecessary.
CTH views our place, our responsibility for tone and presentation amid the ongoing struggle against the larger political left, as a foxhole discussion during consequential combat. What is the most valuable spirit within that foxhole?
MAGA cannot win without each other. MAGA cannot win without a positive outlook. MAGA cannot win, without a confidence in ourselves and our ability, and MAGA does not deserve to win if the end result of that winning is not ultimately our ability to provide the benefit of winning to the entire country, including the ‘other side’.
Understanding the bigger picture, CTH does not drive purpose with hot anger; energy is too valuable. CTH drives purpose with cold resolve, deliberate. As such, the larger CTH perspective is not disappointment in Steve Bannon, because CTH fully researched, understood and anticipated these moments with Steve Bannon – hence the prior warnings. However, CTH also accepts we cannot force anyone to understand the larger reasons for those warnings.
The goal of walking to discover truth is not to convince. If convincing is the goal, the amount of energy expended is exhausting. The truth of situations, circumstances and ultimately motives, exists regardless of our opinions of it. It just is. Our goal is to simply enjoy the complex conversation as we discover the location. Deep, friendly, walking.
An honorable man does not personally attack the family of a man he supports. Period.
Regardless of all other things, what a person does speaks more loudly than what a person says. Character is not what you do when needed; character is who you are when no-one is paying attention.
Previous emotionally-driven attacks on Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, HR McMaster and Rex Tillerson showed the substance of Mr. Bannon’s character.
President Trump is the MAGA wave; Steve Bannon -and company- was/are surfers. Ultimately that’s the reason why Robert Mercer, and others, backed away from Bannon.
According to the controversial discussion between Steve Bannon and author Michael Wolff (for a recent book) as specifically quoted by Wolff:
“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”
This is a quote from Steve Bannon that has driven much of the controversy. The ongoing criticism of Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr also sounds just like Steve Bannon. Mr. Bannon has an over-inflated perspective of his own importance. Accepting THAT reality was essentially the basis for our prior warnings.
A righteously outraged President Trump responds accordingly:
Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.
Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base he’s only in it for himself.
Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.
We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the Make America Great Again agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down.
Again, Wolfmoon’s explainer more true today than it was a year ago:
“Well, I don’t really have to do any holding together, now that I figured out what Trump is up to. He is shaking things out, but counting on Trump gravity to pull things back together as he moves along.
He is moving “forward” at speeds Obama could not even dream of.
You and I will be anti-Trump trolls one day and MAGA heroes the next. Get used to it. Trump speed is the new normal. Some will call it flip-flopping, but that’s not what it is. Trump is dodging and weaving through reality faster than the reality can react to disrupt his plans.
I was explaining this to my wife. This is a roller-coaster now. Trump is no longer waiting for people to keep up. He is taking his bewildering art-of-the-deal campaign schtick into geopolitics, and for a lot of people who can’t keep up or hold on, it will be a rough ride.
Trump is no longer playing only with evil and cunning players who are still predictable, easily beatable dopes, like Hillary. He is playing against killers, with his own team of killers, and all the while he has scheming creeps like Hillary, BGI, SPLC, and the neocons gunning for him. Snake Ryan ready to bite when nobody is looking. “Warhead” McCain screaming for Russian blood. Psycho Kim and Samoa Obama plotting some kind of intrigue to take him down. And THOSE are the lightweights.
This is the majors now. Trump has to outwit world-class adversaries and “frenemies” by defining the deals that they will agree to. One minute they will think Trump is their friend – the next minute, a cunning, bitter foe.
And he has to do this with evil cheerleaders like Warhead, Linderace, Dipsy Dowd, Maggie Haterman, and Fake Yapper trashing him or praising him alternately, no matter which way he goes. They can’t keep up, either.
Neither can many around him. I think that half of the problem with advisers crashing into each other is they don’t realize what Trump is doing.
And people will trash you, and they will trash me. Get used to it. I’ve already caught plenty of people mocking me. Well, just wait a week in Trump time. Look stupid and conned by Trump one minute, and you look like a sage three days later.
Trump will not find perfect solutions. He will find OPTIMAL solutions. We cannot ask for more. Trump has stood by and watched Perfect murder Good for 8 years – maybe longer. He’s not gonna do it. He’s going to deliver the best outcome possible, and he’s not waiting for us to feel relaxed about it.
Best presidency ever! Just hang on. More winning is coming, but a lot of people are going to scream that it’s all over at EVERY turn.
The best way through this is to define viewpoints, not people, because people will shift as they change position and velocity in Trump gravity. Bash the neocon, warmonger, and dopey globalist positions – not the people who are going to hold them one moment and come loose from them later.
Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives.
I am ON the Trump Train for good, even if I scream that I want off and can’t take it.
In the end, I only want to scream “TOO MUCH WINNING!!!” (link)
Hot or cold, what I like to do with anger is turn it into creative inspiration driving me to produce my best results for the good. I’m a Reagan fan from way back. In the era of Trump, cautiously optimistic enhanced with covfefe and a bigger nuclear button becomes MAGA.
So instead of becoming angry at all these swamp denizens, I like to look at all the winning going on and being made possible as the swamp is drained.
USA! 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well said, Here one my favorite memes to Tweet.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Kinthenorthwest, Trump makes me feel that I am back in the America I grew up again with delights and feelings of my future successes, and I have had them as I always wanted to work outside the country to experience how others manage to live and/or survive and that again brought me back to my unique America. He is vibrant, brilliant, fast mover, hard worker, well education, gift of gab, making connections, and enjoying it all as he confounds those who cannot understand what made the merrygoround go round. He is amazing in every facet of a great leader and best of all he does what he says he will do in spite of barriers that he lifts daily to get what he wants done done. Draining the swamp and we must help him in that endeavor, especially in removing many from Congress this year. I keep saying if they already have two terms, that is more than enough, so no re-electing them, advise them no more benefits/perks allowed, if use illegal insider trading, they are fired the very same day, and you are there to represent US and not some donor whether directly or through lobbyists. It is up to us to do some work too!
LikeLike
This is how I have been feeling all year long.
LikeLike
I too am a Reagan accolite and heed his warning, “Trust but verify” in every situation basing my hypothesis on empirical facts and observations. Great deception is our adversary in today’s world.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We could have had Luther Strange. Remember the rally–Big Luther, Cool Luther. Trump was right all along.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I hope the people of Alabama learned from this. Trust in Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope ALL of us here in America learned from this. Trust in President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bannon on the loose would mean a democrat majority mid term. This is a good day
LikeLiked by 5 people
Major unforced error by people who got suckered by the “conservative” tag.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or even better, Mo Brooks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The optimal one was Strange cause Trump had a connection and seemingly leverage.
To MAGA we need to give Trump the team he needs.
LikeLike
Upshot is hopefully this has destroyed Bannon’s credibility as a political driver. If Hillary Clinton ran a 90s style wedge-issue campaign, then Bannon is the “right-wing” equivalent. This is poison to MAGA, and POTUS way of doing business. And now we see, uncoupled from POTUS’ administration, that Bannon’s form of politics is toxic and loses elections. We didn’t vote for Trump to LOSE. And Trump doesn’t like to lose and Trump sure as hell DOES NOT LIKE LOSERS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.” Prvbs 16:18
Each person has pride so I do not haughtily point a finger at Bannon. Sadly, pride is the basis of many charachter flaws. Sometimes I catch my own pride in action and internally correct my actions or at least recognize it for correction next time.
Sundance — I commend you on your approach to Bannon’s fall.
I liked POTUS Trump’s response. It was truthful, on point and left nothing unsaid and forthrightly stated Bannon’s issues. That is really, as they say,”tough love”. All that is left is for Bannon to be responsible for his actions. He has a choice. I hope he introspectively looks at himself, faces the issues and grows — much like Chuck Colson did.
I find this a sad event. Maybe because it is so public, but that was Bannon’s choice.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Well said, MaineCoon. Ditto’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very well stated Maine, and of course tactful👍
LikeLike
Sad but inevitable. I had to laugh where Trump said Bannon had lost his mind.
LikeLike
Bannon undermined the President’s ability to govern. Y’all should not be so kind to him. He’s a pretty pathetic figure.
LikeLike
Those that are screaming against Trump have no guts and have no vision This is why America has fallen so low.
THOSE power mongers have arranged things thru the’ boobie tube ‘ to keep people enslaved in mind and body and they can’t even see it
. People in general have a hard time understanding what is right…or wrong and why it is such. The balance is tilted into the narrow shadow of ignorance and at the same time on the fine line of blindness and deafness
. We end up with an awful number of souls being starved ; leaving empty carcass’s and a fallen country with no purpose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrooooooooooooo!
Wolf moon is better today than the first time I read it.
MAGA, baby! Deal with It!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So my gut told me sumting wong with Bannon the first time I saw a pic of him. Bannon is visibly a hot mess. He looks perpetually in need of a haircut, shave, hot shower, healthy food, and a dermatologist. This is the last time I’m ignoring my gut on hot messes and extending the benefit of the doubt. Something’s wrong with people who have zero concern for the way they present themselves to the world, and especially when they are working on the staff of the POTUS. Sometimes, it just makes sense to judge a book by its cover.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know, I am new to this deep of politics myself, I just thought he was a good guy in the beginning, that he wanted what we all wanted. But he has undermined Trump the whole way in the administration. He can’t get over himself to listen instead of running his mouth.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He was a Cruz-bot. Never trust a Cruz-bot. They want the power that President Trump has.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tejas, I think the difference is that Cruz, Moore, and the like is that they are, “God is on my side” people. Most of us are just, “I’m doing my best to be on God’s side” people. Big difference there.
LikeLike
look like heavy drinker
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard to not look at the guy and see that he’s OFF. Others have mentioned drinking. That’s probably not far from the mark. SD and others have indicated that Bannon is more of a money man than a politico, and so he is either shilling for someone else, or he’s just trying make as much money as he can, or forge his own political dynasty, either way, Bannon is in it for BANNON, not MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Had the exact same thoughts. We all have our quirks, but Bannon has A to Z.
LikeLike
Paul Manafort is a Lawyer, Steve Bannon is not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This president is the best president these United States will ever see, ever. Extraordinary. What a time to be alive.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Absolutely right on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best since Washington.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance. I very much appreciate the tone of this piece and the eye for the bigger picture. I don’t think Trump necessarily dislikes Bannon, it’s just that he loves America so much. Trump’s decades-long vision of “bringing America back” is unfolding before our eyes, for all of us- everyone. Trump will not let anyone impede his hard-fought progress- that would be putting a single person above the nation as a whole.
I was trying to explain this to a Cruz-supporting friend of mine who cringed at Trump’s treatment of Ted during the primaries. I told her that if Trump assessed (rightly) that Ted would not survive a general election against Hillary, then it was his “duty” or, to borrow a phrase from Jeb!, an “act of love” to beat Cruz soundly to save America from another Clinton presidency.
If Cruz or Bannon or ANYONE gets in the way of Trump’s MAGA mission, I will cheer him as he runs that person over, backs over them for good measure, and then pops a wheelie. We don’t have time for feelings. We’ve got a country to save. Carry on Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Forgot to say: LOVE your writing on this, too, Wolfmoon!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And I love your wit and well thought out post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
>Thank you, Sundance. I very much appreciate the tone of this piece and the eye for the bigger picture. I don’t think Trump necessarily dislikes Bannon, it’s just that he loves America so much.<
Excuse me but Bannon called Number One son a traitor and said he's going to jail for money laundering. I doubt Bannon has felt the full weight of President Trump's boot on his ass just yet. I see it now, "Bipolar Bannon".
But yes, this is a one day fight, Bannon will see the people support President Trump, not Steve Bannon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe “Loose Cannon Bannon”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will offer Big Mouth Bannon. Kinda rolls off the tongue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he’s opened himself up to a libel suit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Three hit fight. Bannon hit DJTJr. POTUS Trump hit Bannon. Bannon hit the ground.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s better that the masks get ripped off. So people can see what liars and decepticons these people are. I’m tired of seeing hit jobs on Pres Trump’s staff. Kick Bannon off the Trump Train…and take his coat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
On the Mark NYGuy.
Better now than later.
Lets move on down the tracks and stick together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’ve just got to love that man! The weight of the world, and all that. We are with you Mr. President – and grateful for you.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love the article and the advice. Need to think more on the view points not the people is such a simple perfect way to sum it up thanks.
Reminds me of the apple with the President face in it with that simple phrase. “Think Different”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance, I needed that! I’m pretty much done with Breitbart as long as they are associated with Bannon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ditto.
I feel quite let down, to be honest. And to be personal, I think Bannon’s face tells a picture of a man who drinks too much gin, and clearly talks through a lens of medium sized green bottle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said, Sundance.
The Best Outcome Possible. That should be the name of President Trump’s book sequel. There isn’t a business or marriage that thrives without understanding that approach. If you can’t understand the concept, you will indeed be on a daily roller coaster of your own making.
I’m in Wolfmoon’s camp. More listening, watching, learning. Less blather.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, what other choice do we have?
LikeLike
DONALD TRUMP – NEVER GIVE UP – INSPIRATIONAL
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMO, successful people never give up. There are always bumps on the road but you keep going and seeking the way to get over them. This is the way a good mind works and why God gave us brains different from other animals.
LikeLike
Like the legions of Ancient Rome, we must face the enemy and keep marching forward. No distractions. Onward to MAGA and VICTORY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen ! May we deplorables in this New Year keep our hearts peaceful and our spirits strong and purposeful , ready to be loyal and uplifting no matter the winds that blow ! MAGA!
LikeLike
“Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look……..” PDJT
Smack!
#LoveMyPresident#
LikeLiked by 6 people
I do believe he borrowed SA shovel to smack Bannon upside the head
we can only hope it knocked some sense into him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wait for it — “the President’s unfair-ness-ness against Steve Bannon will cause 1000’s of people to die !!!” .
Which clown will be the first to spew it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
That’s next I’m sure.
LikeLike
Chelsea?
LikeLike
SOON……….
NEXT……..
LikeLike
I’ll give you my roller coaster when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers. Bwhahaha!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bannon is a classic alcoholic and this is classic, dysfunctional alcoholic behaviour. Period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1.) There is no proof that Bannon said what is in that book.
2.) There is no reason to resort to character assassination.
3.) Expect lies from journ0lists and you won’t be surprised.
M A G A
LikeLike
“Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country”
That’s it in a nutshell. That’s what it’s all about. Nothing more & nothing less
THE ONE man in politics on the side of the American people, & the people who stand behind him, period
The Deep State, the Democrats, the RINO’s… those three are bad enough. We don’t need self serving “patriots” on top of that. They’re almost as bad as the resistance
MAGA is the absolute opposite of how the game used to be played. It isn’t about personal gain. It’s not about ego or prestige. It’s not about “look at me”
It’s about restoring the rule of law, restoring honor & dignity & returning the power to the people so they can choose their own destinies
Trump loyalists in his administration & throughout government aren’t looking for personal accolades or personal glory. They’re deplorables, just like us. It’s about the people. It’s about all of us. That’s all that matters
The entire cabal of scumbags, on both sides, need to be outed & removed from any positions of power
President Trump is the one person that we deplorables chose to lead us. There’s nothing else there. You’re with the people or against the people. There’s no in-between
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can’t do Likes, so Great comment!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can say without reservation, and I personally witnessed the success of the Reagan era, this is the most effective leadership ever. Trump will fire your butt in a second if you cross his agenda, and his agenda is for all of us.
Chaotic? No, everything is engineered. He is a true disciple of Sun Tzu, and we are all benefiting from it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Overall, it is a shame that this has come from an outlet that bears Andrew Breitbart’s name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is good friends with David Pecker. Have been friends for decades.
David Pecker is the CEO of American Media.
American Media publishes the National Enquirer.
The next couple issues of the National Enquirer should be EPIC!!!!
Poor Steve Bannon 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the Enquirer can do a story about today’s dissolution of the presidential Election Integrity Commission since it couldn’t get states to comply with requests for data regarding potential widespread voter fraud. Well. Trump tried at least. M A G A
LikeLike
Rosenstein and Wray went over to see Paul Ryan. This doesn’t bode well. I guess we’ll see Paul Ryan’s true colors shortly.
LikeLike
Lyin Ryan is running Cover for the Deep State.
LikeLike
It means they didn’t turn over the documents and they are looking for a negotiated way out.
LikeLike
The UNMENTIONED IMPLICATION:
President Trump used a single message to show Congressional opponents how they can INSTANTLY TORCH their futures by attempting to undermine the President and the Trump Agenda of his Base.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I also noticed today that Bannon seemed to be claiming that America First is his agenda, like it was him who came up with it.
Anyone who has made themselves wealthy through Goldman Sachs has a cheek to say that their agenda is American First.
I so want to go over to BB and read the comments, but I just don’t want to give him any clicks after today. I only browsed through the headlines anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Bannon intentionally tank the Alabama Senate race to create another vote for impeachment?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Bannon is not that intelligent.
LikeLike
Had it happened that the Master Baker left Bannon and Gorka in the know it all oven for the needed full hour, instead of taking them out after only thirty minutes, then they would not be half baked know it alls like their pal Ted Cruz, who didn’t get the needed full hour either.
LikeLike
Bannon pissed off the wrong person. It will not bode well for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon seems to be suffering from TDS.
Either that, or Andrew Breitbart complex.
In either case, he always looks like a disheveled drunk.
LikeLike
I’ve been waiting for this all day… and, as usual, you didn’t disappoint!
LikeLike
Bannon and Gorka are double agents, zealot moles who function as Political Agent Provocateurs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steve Bannon is uncouth and betrayed his president for an interview and a book deal with Trump haters at a magazine that soon will disappear.
Like wolfmoon, I am on the Trump train as I know our President loves our country more than himself.
LikeLike
EAT DIRT bannon…
LikeLike
I get sundances message here, but I disagree with being silent…. it’s important to make sure those following Bannon fully understand the significance of it all.
I’m all for not dividing the Trump Train, it’s why i have been so against Steve Bannon for months now. it’s why i am so vocal about Steve Bannon today, it’s important that those who ran with Bannon fully understand what they fell prey too – The danger that Bannon is/was to MAGA and why it matters that Steve Bannons mask was ripped off.
LikeLike
Great post I got it, and I aim on keeping it. That’s why I am holding out hopes for OUR AG to bring forth a well orchestrated legally bulletproof, massive takedown, I don’t care how long it takes. Even one at a time is Ok.
Certainly doubts exist. We are in uncharted political territory.
LikeLike
Every time some ‘news’ gets out that seems negative for Trump somehow ends up working in his favor…again it must be his honesty that leads him….I love it…
LikeLike
I think Trump needed to neuter Bannon. We all saw Bannon back a horrible candidate in Alabama and lose a long-standing Republican seat.
Bannon plans to continue his idiotic and misguided quest to primary all current Republicans (except Cruz) even if the incumbent is a thousand times better than the POS running against them.
That is being blinded by hate.
LikeLike
If Bannon is asking us to choose Bannon or Pres Trump….then, President Trump. Always.
LikeLike
If Andrew Breitbart was still alive, would we even know who Steve Bannon was?
LikeLike
if Andrew was still around Bannon wouldn’t be pulling this type of crap. Andy would have castrated him before Trump ever had the chance.
LikeLike
Sure do miss Andrew. And no.
LikeLike
Calling the guys family out who took you to the top and gave you a shot is as low as it gets. If this is a trick or deflection it’s very poorly planned and won’t work on me. Who will invite Bannon anywhere to speak now and Brietbart news will be so diminished it will be like HUFF Post. This is a bad end to a chapter and hurts us all to be in public. Bannon will be crushed soon to mere pulvo…Adios compadre……
LikeLike
Simple enough: Andrew Breitbart was many things but never a liar…where are the tapes or videos he was going to expose before he “died”??? Sometimes the simplest explanation is the truth…why would someone become Nevertrumper if they believe in America First???
LikeLike