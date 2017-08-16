Steve Bannon Interview: China is Biggest Economic and Geopolitical Adversary – All Else Chaff and Countermeasures…

Political Strategist Steve Bannon gives an exclusive interview to a far-left progressive media outlet where he asserts the big picture issue that matters above all other current policy issues, is the economic war between China and the U.S.
(Via Prospect) […] To me,” Bannon said, “the economic war with China is everything. And we have to be maniacally focused on that. If we continue to lose it, we’re five years away, I think, ten years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we’ll never be able to recover.”
Bannon’s plan of attack includes: a complaint under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act against Chinese coercion of technology transfers from American corporations doing business there, and follow-up complaints against steel and aluminum dumping. “We’re going to run the tables on these guys. We’ve come to the conclusion that they’re in an economic war and they’re crushing us.”
But what about his internal adversaries, at the departments of State and Defense, who think the United States can enlist Beijing’s aid on the North Korean standoff, and at Treasury and the National Economic Council who don’t want to mess with the trading system?
“Oh, they’re wetting themselves,” he said, explaining that the Section 301 complaint, which was put on hold when the war of threats with North Korea broke out, was shelved only temporarily, and will be revived in three weeks. As for other cabinet departments, Bannon has big plans to marginalize their influence. (read more)
It would appear, at least on its face, that CTH and Steve Bannon are in agreement on this issue. It is a little odd to see expressed within the format of the interview itself, and the interviewer most definitely attempts to inflate the scope of Bannon’s ability to influence the entire administration; but regardless of context on this issue Bannon is hitting the bulls-eye.
However, there’s something about the timing of this in addition to the outlet Mr. Bannon has selected that strikes a note of caution in reading.
First, other than CTH, this is the first time the issue of China -VS- the U.S. has been appropriately outlined and weighted in the geopolitical realm. Is it surreptitious timing, or is Bannon striking a finely-tuned note of economic nationalism because there’s an ulterior motive involved?
Is Mr. Bannon trying to drag his ideologues toward an understanding that is antithetical to the perspectives many of them carry? Who exactly is Steve Bannon – to think that he can “marginalize the cabinet”? And against the division narrative within the White House why the heck would he push that opinion publicly? Is he trying to push the envelope and get fired?…. weird.
There’s just something, well, actually a lot of somethings, about this interview that doesn’t quite add up. I’m not sure what it is, but it’s a little odd to select a far-left liberal outlet to discuss the issue.
Regardless, with an abundance of caution as to the motives and intents, on this issue Steve Bannon’s perspective on China as an adversary is accurate.
SD, flap or others what is your take on Wikileaks JA talks and meeting regarding DNC hacking and not Russia?
LikeLike
SR do you a a link?
LikeLike
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/report-wikileaks-julian-assange-ready-reveal-proof-russia-didnt-hack-dnc/
LikeLike
I can’t link but it’s on TGP
LikeLike
http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/346904-assange-meets-us-congressman-vows-to-prove-russia-did-not-leak-him?amp
It’s on hill too.
LikeLike
Too many riddles (and abbreviations) in the question?. You might understand what you are writing, or asking, but I don’t.
Sorry.
LikeLike
TGP has 2 articles about Julian Assange meeting with Dana Rohrbacker today re wikileaks. Julian says he is willing to make a deal. Rohrbacker says he was given info for PDJT’s ears only. Hmmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yesterday, POTUS said Steve was a good person. IIRC, the last two or three times when POTUS said the same thing about one of his staff, the person was gone within days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump also said similar things about Jeff Sessions and he is still there, “for now”.
I think this is Trump’s way of being transparent and letting a person know, step it up or you are out. Perhaps Bannon is stepping it up.
LikeLike
Bannon is the chief strategist for the Potus hence has a major say in policy. The cabinet works for the POTUS so I say yes, Bannon can influence the working of the cabinet insofar as he can influence the president, a job he was selected to perform.
It is possible that the interview was seeding the ground for future China interactions more than anything; why would he discuss actual policy and strategy with a rag ? That is not the style of this asministration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can almost see the smile on Bannon’s face as he’s bullshitting this to the reporter. Seppuku tactics when it’s most needed. Bravo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe we need to expect new behaviors now. Things are going to be very mixed up. The more I am observing these people, the more I see a complex, long-term, and beautifully orchestrated strategy.
Remember when the “Gang of Four” fell in China? I think one could view all of this as the fall of the “Party of One” here in America. A long and slow program of socialist subversion is dying right in front of its goal line, out in the open, fully exposed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The mental imagery you created there brings tears to my eyes. Pure Joy!
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking just a little later than THIS image! 😉
LikeLike
Considering the source and the fact he thought it was off the record, then it does show a willingness to blab to people..What is the point of this conversation if it was just a chat…He knows better, especially in this climate when everyone will take shots at the President and his people..
I agree with Sundance it’s odd or weird..I just can’t wrap my head around how people in this administration have just winged it..As if there are no ground rules whatsoever…
LikeLike
An excerpt from Kuttner’s article states the on/off record issue wasn’t discussed, which by default means it’s on the record.
“The question of whether the phone call was on or off the record never came up. This is also puzzling, since Steve Bannon is not exactly Bambi when it comes to dealing with the press. He’s probably the most media-savvy person in America.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guys, no ifs ands or buts about it, this convo was orchestrated and approved by Trump. Bannon just watched Scarramucci implode in a matter of days due to rookie mistakes. One of the reasons Mooch got shitcanned was his naive impression his explosive conversation with the journalist regarding Reince and the communications leaks was that the conversation was off the record. Bannon knows the game, and he wouldn’t just fall into that same trap that literally just got Mooch fired
LikeLike
Jared and Ivanka wanted Scarramucci. Both Jared and Ivanka HATE Bannon.
Thankfully Mooche screwed up or he would have gotten Bannon out. Mooche is a crude lefty and I hate to say ot but so are Jared and Ivanka. You should have heard Ivanka on Howard Stern… nasty…I don;t think Trump was too pleased about Mooche’s comments about Bannon. Mooch is s crude street kid that made it big. He wants people to LIKE him so be mouthed off to a reporter. Mooche is a lefty, like Jared and Ivanka, so he thought things would be okay. It backfired.
Trump is being pulled in all different directions. Bannon is a mature experienced person and fears no one. What he stated is already known. It’s not new news. He is simply putting it out there for discussion. The RIGHT won’t agree with him or listen to him so why not the LEFT? They HATE corporations and “greed”. That alone might get their attention. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.
LikeLike
“Either the reports of the threats to Bannon’s job are grossly exaggerated and leaked by his rivals”
Kuttner figured it out. There is a distinct possibility that this is no accident, no act of desperation, and the timing is not random. It sounds to me like a flanking move directed by President Trump and executed by his domestic general Bannon. “Ethno-nationalists” are “irrelevant,” “losers,” a “fringe element,” and “a collection of clowns.” America is in an economic war with China and everything else is chaff. It will be interesting to see if anyone else on the left picks this up (American Prospect is a serious journal). And if they don’t, Mr. Kuttner will be left to wonder why not. Games afoot he didn’t realize? See here:
http://prospect.org/article/our-incoherent-china-policy-fall-preview
Oh, and Bannon’s comment on Nork could just be a planted statement intended to allay China fears (Nork=China=Nork=China) of a preemptive strike by us anyway even though the Panda has backed down and pulled back Kim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you have pretty much nailed it.
LikeLike
Cat = MSM
Bannon = Laser
With luck he cuts the Trump =nazi crap short.
LikeLike
I think these men, who we have looked to as leaders, knew what kind of shit storm they would have to weather when they put their agenda in play. The left will eat itself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactamente. They are feeding the socialist monster to itself, as they hack off pieces and throw them at the mouth.
LikeLike
Bannon interview made the Daily Mail. 400+ responses n rolling. Lol 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peering from my binoculars.. something is not quite right here.. I do see smoke.. but not from our seemingly benign piece of armament.. and the enemy appears unwaringly casual.. what is our strategist doing on the Left flank battlefield and what is he up to.. holding my fire..
LikeLike
4D chess is great and necessary to win, however, in politics, you also need the straightforward chess moves that everyone can see. In politics, your supporters need to be fed some red meat periodically. Your opposition needs to be punched in the face (figuratively) and knocked off balance at the right times. The ambivalent need to be able to see your chess moves because they’re not paying enough attention to figure out 4D strategy. Politics is about garnering support. We need more in your face, straightforward chess moves. We need the 4D strategy, of course, but, at this point in time, we need MORE of Steve Bannon. It’s time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps I will be considered not patriotic enough, or that I don’t have my priorities straight, but the one time in my entire life that I chose to write a letter (email) to the President of the United States (or at least to those who read his e-mails for him) was on the issue of China and how they are strangling our economy.
I think part of this is because I feel it is something that President Trump can really do something about, as it is trade/business related. He won’t need to rely on outsiders for information on how to deal with this, his decades of personal experience will come into play.
LikeLike
Recently I have been sending notes to the WH hoping they were listening, for Bannon to come out and speak publicly. It was needed. Here we go finally. He needs to be part of the public strategy play in this public war. Not just a private inside person. He needs to show public value.
A few more comments of interest. Typical Bannon.
Bannon dismissed the far-right as irrelevant:
“Ethno-nationalism—it’s losers. It’s a fringe element. I think the media plays it up too much, and we gotta help crush it, you know, uh, help crush it more.”
“These guys are a collection of clowns,” he added.
And finally, Bannon scoffed at The Democrats…
“…the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ’em. I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”
— His comments on the cabinet are a little confusing.
— He needed to hit at Congress and their struggles. Maybe next time. Another note to WH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Bannon took a hint from Trump to DO more. Why not interview with a left media person?
The RIGHT won’t like what he has to say. They are global establishment types. They want CHEAP labor – legal or illegal. Colleges and Universities have a program in place that when a foreign student graduates, they send their resume over to a F500. They will happily work for less because they can get a green card.. dreaming of citizenship and chain migration. The illegal wants the money and works dirt cheap so why would the global establishment council that lefty Jared put together be interested in abandoning that when it magnifies the money they make? Of course they wouldn’t be interested! They used the Charleston problem as holier than thou self righteous exit. That council was ll Jared’s idea. Who Trump could have gathered together was SMALL and MEDIUM sized businesses to isolate their issues and solve them.
An interview with a LEFTY group puts Bannon’s idea out there. He is RIGHT about China. Jeff Sessions is now working on that. So maybe Bannon feels the need to get that out there. Even LEFTIES talk. They don’t like cororate greed at the expense of people who want to work. Bannon is one of the few that I trust. Trump would be a fool to diss him. Trump should dump, Jared and Ivanka and McMasters. McMasters was recommended by McPain. Trump should have ripped uo the Iran deal. McMasters wants it in place and making a fool of Trump. McMasters sold the Iran deal to our lovely swamp critters. McMasters is slowly bringing in Obama people while firing Trump people.Trump really has to think about that. If he wants two terms and keeps this up, it won’t happen with Obama people pushing failure.
LikeLike
Bannon got the OK from Trump on his interview, they have reasons. Of that I am 95% sure, Cohen
out of favor. my view
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon’s about the only guy on the team I fully trust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While we are discussing China. This is from a post on Breitbart.
ALL of this has nothing – zero, zip, nada – to do with the Confederacy or the Civil War. This has EVERYTHING to do with gaining power and attempting a coup d’etat through creating chaos. This is a Maoist style cultural revolution. If you’re not too familiar with that, here’s a great overview:
LikeLike