Steve Bannon Interview: China is Biggest Economic and Geopolitical Adversary – All Else Chaff and Countermeasures…

Political Strategist Steve Bannon gives an exclusive interview to a far-left progressive media outlet where he asserts the big picture issue that matters above all other current policy issues, is the economic war between China and the U.S.

(Via Prospect) […] To me,” Bannon said, “the economic war with China is everything. And we have to be maniacally focused on that. If we continue to lose it, we’re five years away, I think, ten years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we’ll never be able to recover.” Bannon’s plan of attack includes: a complaint under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act against Chinese coercion of technology transfers from American corporations doing business there, and follow-up complaints against steel and aluminum dumping. “We’re going to run the tables on these guys. We’ve come to the conclusion that they’re in an economic war and they’re crushing us.”

But what about his internal adversaries, at the departments of State and Defense, who think the United States can enlist Beijing’s aid on the North Korean standoff, and at Treasury and the National Economic Council who don’t want to mess with the trading system? “Oh, they’re wetting themselves,” he said, explaining that the Section 301 complaint, which was put on hold when the war of threats with North Korea broke out, was shelved only temporarily, and will be revived in three weeks. As for other cabinet departments, Bannon has big plans to marginalize their influence. (read more)

It would appear, at least on its face, that CTH and Steve Bannon are in agreement on this issue. It is a little odd to see expressed within the format of the interview itself, and the interviewer most definitely attempts to inflate the scope of Bannon’s ability to influence the entire administration; but regardless of context on this issue Bannon is hitting the bulls-eye.

However, there’s something about the timing of this in addition to the outlet Mr. Bannon has selected that strikes a note of caution in reading.

First, other than CTH, this is the first time the issue of China -VS- the U.S. has been appropriately outlined and weighted in the geopolitical realm. Is it surreptitious timing, or is Bannon striking a finely-tuned note of economic nationalism because there’s an ulterior motive involved?

Is Mr. Bannon trying to drag his ideologues toward an understanding that is antithetical to the perspectives many of them carry? Who exactly is Steve Bannon – to think that he can “marginalize the cabinet”? And against the division narrative within the White House why the heck would he push that opinion publicly? Is he trying to push the envelope and get fired?…. weird.

There’s just something, well, actually a lot of somethings, about this interview that doesn’t quite add up. I’m not sure what it is, but it’s a little odd to select a far-left liberal outlet to discuss the issue.

Regardless, with an abundance of caution as to the motives and intents, on this issue Steve Bannon’s perspective on China as an adversary is accurate.