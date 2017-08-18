Steve Bannon Out At White House…

This was not unanticipated. Those who have read CTH in the past two months will have noted the writing was clearly on the wall. Especially in the aftermath of the American Prospect article and the downstream consequence that Secretary of State Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Mattis were fielding questions from media about why Bannon was undermining them -and President Trump- on national security policy via North Korea.
In the American Prospect article Steve Bannon also undermined U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson directly, and was far out of line with this:
“I’m changing out people at East Asian Defense; I’m getting hawks in. I’m getting Susan Thornton [acting head of East Asian and Pacific Affairs] out at State.” ~ Steve Bannon
This type of statement was so over-the-top arrogant, and exhibits a ridiculous level of power-lust and expressed self-importance, I asked the question: ” Who exactly is Steve Bannon – to think that he can “marginalize the cabinet”? And against the division narrative within the White House why the heck would he push that opinion publicly? Is he trying to push the envelope and get fired?“.
Well, the White House Press Office has confirmed that political strategist Steve Bannon is no longer working at the White House.
On timing, it makes sense Mr. Bannon would exit today given the full national security meeting in Camp David attendance by: President Trump, VP Pence, General John Kelly, HR McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mattis, Secretary Mnuchin, ODNI Dan Coats, CIA Director Pompeo, AG Jeff Sessions, Ambassador Haley, Joint Chief Chairman General Dunford, etc.
Can you imagine the awkwardness of Steve Bannon being in the room, amid the administration team, given the nature of his public outline? No way.
(Via Reuters) A source close to Bannon said he was not expected to resign on his own. “Bannon is going to make them fire him,” the source said. “He’s not going to officially resign. He’s still been doing the work. He’s been working on projects.”
The New York Times, however, cited a person close to Bannon as saying he had submitted his resignation on Aug. 7 and that it was to be announced this week, but had been delayed by the fallout from a rally by white nationalists in Virginia over the weekend.
Bannon damaged his standing by giving an interview to the liberal American Prospect this week in which he was seen to be undercutting Trump’s position on North Korea.
Bannon told associates he thought he was talking to an academic and thought he was off the record. He has told friends he could go back to Breitbart News outlet if he were to leave the White House. (link)
Both Steve Bannon, and Kellyanne Conway came into the Donald Trump campaign as an outcome of billionaire Robert Mercer and his politically active daughter, Rebekkah Mercer, switching support from Senator Ted Cruz to Donald Trump after the GOP Primary. Bannon and Conway joined team MAGA mid-August for the final two months of the 2016 campaign.
Most of the predictable angst toward President Trump for Bannon’s release will most likely come from Breitbart and Bannon allies within the “conservative” sphere of Ted Cruz media and associated support groups.
In the final analysis, Steve Bannon was staff, always staff; simply staff.
Political Strategist Bannon did not create any of President Trump’s policies or platform issues. The political policy from President Trump is directly from President Trump.
If Steve Bannon supports the president he can do far more at Breitbart than in the White House. The media may think they won a round, but it might bite them.
The problems may have to do with the fact that PDJT is focused on economic issues while there also is an intense ideological war going on in the country. And the Republican Party can’t unite, as the atifa controversy shows.
hmmmmmm Haaretz ( lefty obama supporting anti Netanyahu. Israeli paper )is pleased….I am suspect.
In the White House Bannon was silent…
It will be interesting to hear what he says now
Dear Steve Bannon,
Thanks for all you have done for President Trump, your fellow Americans and this great country. I have no doubt you’ll keep working to MAGA no matter where you land.
Personally I’d love you to be running MAGAPAC and working to defeat anti-American Uniparty Republicans and marginalize the RNC.
Thanks SD 🤗
So now we can expect the simplistic Breitbart.com to become full-on “Never Trump” and “Cruz 2020.”
No…I think Bannon will be going after everyone EXCEPT Trump…
I knew Bannon was gone after the President’s presser the other day when he was asked about Bannon and said “We’ll see”.
This is a big oss for me. I like Bannon’s fight, his war with the media. Now they’ll think they won, and sadly, they apparently did.
I’ve supported Trump through thick and thin. This is very thin times for me. I’m still on board, but I’m quite saddened.
Do not think like that. Bannon now has his voice back and he can fight the lefty machine far easier now. Just think of all the pent up anger he has…. UNLEASHED.
The voices on our side have been few and far between… we need someone who can ROAR and that is Bannon.
#WAR
In a week we won’t even be talking about this. Trump moves at the speed of light.
I think Bannon is going to do a lot of good for us back in his natural domain of new media.
what was the fake media narrative of the week before priebus “resigned” on a friday afternoon?
what’s that, you don’t remember? maybe that’s the idea…
IF we have learned anything as Trump supporters, it is to not immediately react. All the narratives we hear from both sides are meaningless.
1. Neal Gorsuch- in
2. Paris Climate Deal – Out.
3. TPP- finished
4. DAPL and Keystone – proceeding.
5. Nafta – Being renegotiated or scrapped- in process.
6. EPA- gutted.
7. Illegal Immigration- Down
8. Deportations- Up
If you need further reassurance, then watch a Trump speech from August of 2015, then watch his last rally speech. Do you see the improvement?
Massive improvement in a short time. Can you imagine how much President Trump
Has learned, and how even more effective he will be in the next 8 months?
This is what winning looks like, folks. It isn’t always pretty, but the direction is always forward.
Very well said. I agree.
Is it a cause for concern that POTUS has surrounded himself with Generals? Where is the civilian balance?
No concern here.
Who would you rather have at your back…the US military or the jellyfish in Congress?
Heck, maybe Bannon just got tired of putting on a suit everyday.
Bannon was not what you would call “clean cut.”
😉
Leftists are terrified of Bannon and his conservative intellectual horsepower. It’s ok though, as Bannon will be more effective on the outside at this point.
Although Bannon’s head was on the list of the Left’s Endless Demands, it was the tension between Gary Cohn and Bannon on trade policy that probably did him in. Huge opinion gap over tarifs:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.ft.com/content/3955bb0a-8367-11e7-a4ce-15b2513cb3ff
The left will move on to Miller’ “scalp” by the end of the day.
It does not surprise me. Sundance did previously warn us, however, Steve Bannon never seemed like the type of person who would want to take direction from someone else. I never saw him as part of a “team”. More of an independent mover. As a CEO, POTUS knows that you don’t have to have all “yes” people, but you do have to have all team players with the same common goal. I appreciate any help he gave POTUS during the final days of the campaign and during the transition. I voted for Trump and trust in his judgement.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was ‘all in’ with Trump when he rode down the Trump Tower escalator with Melania on June 16, 2016 and made that speech that he was running as President of the United States to “Make America Great Again”.
I was for Donald J. Trump before Steve Bannon was.
I’m still there. Nothing has changed that.
S/B June 16, 2015
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍
The timeline on these events leading up to Bannon’s exit, were too pat.
I believe the recent Bannon “article”, was a so over the top, that it seemed like a deliberate attempt to facilitate his exit. It screams pre-planned.
“A man without a plan, is not a man.”
To underestimate President Trump, is a grave error.
Those who are licking their chops, thinking that Trump’s base will flee without Bannon are mistaken. I have ZERO attachment to Bannon. I voted for TRUMP.
Precisely, I voted for OUR President and I trust him.
He’s being replaced by the Magic 8 Ball. Go ahead ask it a question.
“Is McMaster an Islamist lover ?” 8 Ball seez “Ask again later.”
So, he “resigned”.
That doesn’t stop the malevolent slime media from spinning it to their narrative.
😐
Terrible move, Bannon was a check on the globalist , first bad move by Trump from my perspective.Grassroots Trump hates this move
And he will still be a check on the globalists… from the outside. If you think that Bannon will turn on the President, you are sadly mistaken.
👍
You know when the MSM and globalist swarm for Bannon to be fired , it is bad then to fire Bannon.
Except, he resigned.
MSM at it, again.
Trump isnt going to turn Bannon into an enemy. My guess is that Bannon wanted out because he’s wants to be his own man. DJT is the boss and Bannon did his job and now wants to return to the private sector and run his own show. Simple as that.
This affects Trump, his agenda, his reelection 0.05%.
The attacks will never stop no matter who PTrump fires.
Note, everyone is staff besides Trump and Pence.
We have for far too long put too much emphasis on staff.
Trump’s got this.
You turn millions to billions, lose billions and regain billions by just staff alone.
Staff is very important, but you switch and churn till you get a good mix.
Should have know when Roger Stone pens a long article against Bannon published yesterday that Bannon was out. by the way I like Roger Stone 90% of the time
Really don’t care. His leaving the White House won’t stop MAGA.
Such a shame that talented people can’t work things out.
It will be interesting with Bannon gone. It’s always nice to have a Devil’s Advocate around. Except I doubt he wanted to be one.
It’s not surprising to me that Trump is using Camp David for this National Security Meeting. I hope that they get a lot worked out. I see it as a ‘retreat’ to work on things and get everyone on the same page and moving forward.
One really good thing is they can isolate themselves from the media for as long as they are there and concentrate on work. In their down time they can get to know each other better.
The media have complained that he hasn’t been to Camp David and now he’s using it… and they won’t like it because it cuts their access significantly.
So while everyone sneers and snickers at Bannon on his way out, who exactly is the populist engine inside the WH outside of DJT? My loyalty is DJT>Bannon, but so many people chuckling today only to realize DJT is surrounded by globalists and NY elite.
I love most other cabinet members but they will not be the populist spine required to keep the opposition at bay. In the end, this is nothing more than the left getting yet another scalp.
HEY THANK GOD WE GOT KATHY GRIFFINS THO!!! Wow, what a victory for us!
A battered ship just lost the engine, Trump is the captain of a boat with lots of crew but no way to function effectively. Nothing good comes out of anything with this much support from our opposition, nothing
…”President Trump is the wave, the Tsunami wave. Steve Bannon is the surfer…. you already know how this story ends: The conspiracy nutters and cruz-bots are going to go bananas when surfer Bannon falls into the rocks. It’s clear now, the fall is coming. Oh well.
Good to remind yourself that Steve Bannon was the political strategist of billionaire Robert Mercer supporting Ted Cruz in 2014 and 2015.
Never forget Steve Bannon at Breitbart put together the data-collection strategy consisting of the presidential support polling for more than a year; and delivering the user-data to the Ted Cruz campaign which they then combined with with Mercer’s Cambridge Analytica to fundraise on behalf of Ted Cruz. –Full Background–
Steve Bannon was campaigning for Ted Cruz for a long time, and sent donor solicitation on behalf of Ted Cruz’s campaign using Breitbart letterhead and email banner headings.
Despite the small base appeal of the preaching, Bannon, Robert and Rebekkah Mercer, saw Ted Cruz as the best candidate to beat Jeb Bush. Until Donald Trump squished Ted”…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/11/president-trump-and-secretary-of-defense-mattis-were-not-going-into-syria/
test!
Oh, and I kinda hope Sundance does a post about this as some sort of push back. But I can already see we are suddenly going to be mired in conspiratorial blog rants about Ivanka, and her husband, yet again on other sites.
President Donald J. Trump is My President.
Donald J. Trump and Donald J. Trump’s family are the chief strategists.
This is another nothing-burger used to propogandize Trump supporters and demoralize them, in an attempt to remove My President from office.
Tar, feathers, and pitchforks for The Fake News.
DRAIN THE SWAMP!
well………
Forward we march.
This could play out one of two ways from here. If Trump and Bannon are on the same page and this is by design, which i tend to think it is, Bannon can be more effective outside the constraints placed on him by being in the administration.
Or:
This could be the signal that some people who have forecasted that Trump was put into office in order for the WIemarican Economy will be brought down on him while he is in office and the blame will be centered on him and the movement aligned with Trump, which is a definite possibility. i.e. Trump is going to be the fall guy for decades of resource misallocation and this will be the precursor to rid America of the constraints of the constitution and officially instill the USSA and global communism/corporatism.
I’ll be hoping for the best and planning for the worst. We need true patriots to localize our movements against these communist agitators who hold absolutely zero regard for our laws and constitution.
At least we’re not being told (again) that this was part of some grand master plan.
