Senator Orrin Hatch Announces His Retirement…

January 2, 2018

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch, the second-longest serving U.S. senator, plans to retire at the end of his current term.  In a video shared via his twitter feed, the 83-year-old Republican announced today his plan to leave the Senate after more than 40 years.  Senator Hatch is the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, his announcement comes after the Republican tax plan he helped to create was signed into law.

[…] “When the president visited Utah last month, he said I was a fighter. I’ve always been a fighter. I was an amateur boxer in my youth, and I brought that fighting spirit with me to Washington. But every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me, that time is soon approaching. That’s why, after much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to retire at the end of this term. Although I will miss serving you in the Senate, I look forward to spending more time with family, especially my sweet wife Elaine, whose unwavering love and support made all of this possible.”

2018 was looking to be a difficult year for Senator Hatch as he was caught between his newly espoused loyalty to President Trump and his life-long relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

178 Responses to Senator Orrin Hatch Announces His Retirement…

  1. sundance says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    • Felice Lepore says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      I will be forever grateful to Senator Hatch for those incredible words that he spoke about our President at the WH after the passage of the Tax Reform Bill.

      I also am grateful to Senator Hatch about what he did back in February of last year when he told the Democrats that if they were to walk out again and not vote on some of our President’s nominees in his committee, he would hold the vote without them. He did exactly that the next day.

      I understand that he is a WHORE to the CoC and their agenda but all in all, the good outweighs the bad in my book!

    • Orygun says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      I like his choice of words “as effective as can be”. It would be an extremely difficult place to work if you were an honest man.

  2. trialbytruth says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    So who do we have in the bullpen

    • AM says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      Thought it was Romney, unfortunately, who moved to Utah after messing up MA.

      • Beenthere says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:24 pm

        I’m not particularly fond of Romney but when he was MA governor he improved the economic conditions over there so much so that some pharmaceutical companies and companies from CT moved over there because of concentrated educated workforce and better tax climate compared to RI & CT. He was the 1st GOP governor to work with a super liberal legislature in a very long time.

        • paulraven1 says:
          January 2, 2018 at 3:41 pm

          I have to disagree. Romney was a middling governor at best. He served only one term, reading the writing on the wall given his popularity rating. Bill Weld, a predecessor, was a more successful Republican governor and a two-termer.

        • georgiafl says:
          January 2, 2018 at 4:18 pm

          Romney ruined the state with Romneycare, the precursor to Obamacare, and their school system implemented the precursor to Common Core.

          He governed left of Ted Kennedy.

        • colmdebhailis says:
          January 2, 2018 at 4:36 pm

          Oh my God, I’m a lifelong MA resident. Willard was a complete disaster in MA. He essentially checked out early in his first and only term. He attempted to preserve the gubernatorial veto by electing a slate of state Senate candidates. He needed 18 to uphold a veto. He crisscrossed the state and failed to elect a single state senator. At that point he had zero leverage with the Dem legislature and handed over the running of the state to the Left. He appointed Leftists to the courts, pushed global warming, and completely collapsed when faced with the first homosexual “marriage” fight. Then hoping to find something to call an accomplishment, he came up with RomneyCare, which he attempted to run on in 2012. He then handed RomneyCare over to the Leftist legislature to fill in the details. The man is a complete washout. Even rabid Trump hater, previous governor Bill Weld had some accomplishments by allowing Democrat Senate President Billy Bulger to run the state.

        • kriseton says:
          January 2, 2018 at 4:46 pm

          Have a good friend who worked in the Pharmaceutical industry in MA…until about 2 years ago when they moved production to Mexico. Was short-lived economic development at best.

        • Thecleaner says:
          January 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

          The question is, if Romney runs, will Trump endorse him?

          • trapper says:
            January 2, 2018 at 5:24 pm

            My expectation is that if any Republican seat is in danger of going Dem, Pres Trump will endorse the Republican most likely to beat the Dem candidate and retain the seat as Republican. I expect Pres Trump has supreme confidence in his ability to win over even a new anti-Trumper, and there is now a whole Congress full of formerly skeptical Republicans, like Hatch was, who have since been won over by our president and who can let the rookie senator know what’s what. There is SO much legitimate money to be made here in America under this new tax regimen that the CoC globalist graft will look like chump change.

            I am expecting a Republican rout of the Democrats this year, a slaughter so bad that the clown car that the Democratic Party has become will be in serious danger of busting up.

          • trapper says:
            January 2, 2018 at 5:27 pm

            Remember, Trump is not an idealist or an idealogue. He is a principled realist who knows how to get things one. You can’t always get what you want, but going into 2018 I’m a happy guy. I can’t stop smiling.

        • shannynae says:
          January 2, 2018 at 5:01 pm

          If he was working WITH a super liberal legislature then that should scream compromise on his part as libs rarely give in. Also, he brought full blown ObammaCare to his state long before it went national and Bammy used it as his model.

    • William E Davis says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:49 pm

      Mitt Romney…hahahahahahahaehehehehehhhohohohohoh!!!!!!!!!!! wild cackel of a criminally insane inmate of this website

    • rf121 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      It is who the Mormon Church has in the bull pen that matters.

      • zephyrbreeze says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:39 pm

        Salt Lake City has an uber-liberal lesbian mayor. The people choose who they choose.

        • Rogimoto Veritas says:
          January 2, 2018 at 3:52 pm

          Wherever the good congregate, evil will follow. I know plenty of Mormons, you will not find a more patriotic people. That being said, there is a distinct division in Utah between very good and very evil. Think binomial distribution. Just my 2 cents.

      • chojun says:
        January 2, 2018 at 4:38 pm

        As a Mormon Utahn I can say that this is patently false. The national party apparatus controls the GOP here. The problem is that the GOP is capitalizing on blind Mormon loyalty to the GOP. They can put in whichever Uni-Party stooge they want and he’ll be elected and join the national power network.

        This is a very important victory for the Uniparty. I’m disgusted right now but I know we (the MAGA movement) aren’t going to win all the battles. Just most of them 😉

      • shannynae says:
        January 2, 2018 at 5:04 pm

        Back off unless you start calling out Lutherans, Methodists, Jehovah Witnesses, Baptists, Catholics, Evangelicals, Jews, Muslims…and the list goes on. This gets really old playing the Mormon card over and over.

  3. Zephyrbreee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    ROmney would be a disaster.

  4. prenanny says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    I hope he lets the voters decide who will be elected next and not try to handpick someone.

    • yy4u says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      Sorry nanny — the fix is in. It’s Romney or a Democrat. That’s the way the Globalist/Nationalists work and have worked since they shoved Bush I onto Reagan’s ticket in an effort to “unify” the party after outsider Reagan won in 1980. Everything awful they say about Trump was said about Reagan including making cracks about his “orange” hair. Same playbook, same players. There must be a helluva lot of money tied up in keeping the USA as the world’s piggy bank. Romney “moving back” to Utah is ominous. When was he ever a Utahan? He was born in Michigan, moved to MASS, governed (badly) MASS, grandfather of ObamaCare (MASS CARE) and has a mansion in California. Maybe he skis in Utah otherwise I doubt he’d give the state the time of day. My contempt for that man knows no limits. We need to get behind Republicans in 2018 in order to limit the influence a Globalist/Internationalist like Romney has.

  5. Carrie2 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    But way too many terms in Congress and now a used up elderly man when he could have stopped running years ago and really enjoy life with the sweet wife and family. He has done some good things, but 40 years? NO MORE as we want only 2 terms max.

    • AM says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:47 pm

      Term limits are really a fabulous idea for everyone involved.

      • Dave says:
        January 2, 2018 at 2:57 pm

        I want to be able to elect the legislators I want as many times as I want.

        • Sentient says:
          January 2, 2018 at 3:10 pm

          Just like the “good” people of West Virginia sending Grand Kleagle Byrd over & over to bring back the pork to WV. We either need term limits or we need to get rid of the seniority system that rewards state electorates that knowingly elect the worst pork-barrelers.

          • BobbyCannoli says:
            January 2, 2018 at 3:30 pm

            Dave, most of the rest of us don’t care. For every good guy people like you want to keep sending back, we have to suffer at least 10 others who are terrible, and we can’t get rid of them (see my state’s senator, Durbin…. yuck).

            It’s not supposed to be about a few elite leaders. It’s the people’s country, and the sooner we break the myth of decade-upon-decade indispensable people, the better.

            Sorry if this is a bit harsh, but people on our part of the political spectrum really ought to know better.

          • nick says:
            January 2, 2018 at 3:35 pm

            People should be free to elect who they want for as many terms as they want. Term limits is only more regulations and less freedom for the people.

          • mightyconservative says:
            January 2, 2018 at 3:37 pm

            Sentient, technically, we have term limits. Two year term in the house, six year term in the senate. There needs to be a limit placed on the number of elections one is allowed to run.

          • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
            January 2, 2018 at 5:12 pm

            “Term limits” is just there to pressure old guys doing bad work in congress.
            Practically it makes NO SENSE!
            There is an endless supply of uniparty and easy to buy corrupt candidates.

            You might get rid of the entrenched reps. but also of the really good ones which there aren’t as many as the bad ones who are waiting to get their shot.

            Term limits are ALREADY there!
            2 years for the House and 6 for the senate. It’s on the people to then decide if their rep did good work. I

        • Founding Fathers Fan says:
          January 2, 2018 at 3:45 pm

          The Founders did also and provided you with that Liberty.

        • saintoil says:
          January 2, 2018 at 3:52 pm

          Couldn’t agree more. Term limits is no panacea. So Hatch leaves and we get a butt hurt Romnoid never Trump. How did that 40 year term limit work for ya.

      • triper57 says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:16 pm

        Wouldn’t need them if the Senators were appointed by the State governments. Change every time the State Legislatures change party or the governor.

      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:32 pm

        Not according to the people who wrote The Constitution. Read Federalist 53 for starters.

      • Pam says:
        January 2, 2018 at 5:27 pm

        Exactly! Even if you forget all of the corruption involved, as a prime example, look at Conyers who served over 60+ years in the house before he stepped down a few weeks ago. Some politicians who may not start out corrupt, end up being corrupt if they stay in DC too long.

    • William E Davis says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:53 pm

      As an inmate in the Peoples’ Republic of California, I can assure you that you do not want term limits, as we have here. You end up with legislators who know absolutely nothing and their office and the rest of the state is run by a Mandarin class of civil servants who are unaccountable to any one.

      • Sentient says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:12 pm

        That is a danger, but you can’t prove that it’d be better without term limits. Your problem isn’t term limits – it’s California voters.

        • JohnnyII says:
          January 2, 2018 at 3:27 pm

          “problem isn’t term limits – it’s California voters.”

          Ditto, same with the West Virginia voters repeatedly sending Grand Kleagle Byrd to the trough. The voters voted.

          I think media fraud voter apathy, and election fraud play major roles in sending many of these asses back to WaDC.

          Voter ID is much more valuable to our cause than term limits.

        • Rogimoto Veritas says:
          January 2, 2018 at 4:56 pm

          It doesn’t matter who the voters select. The fraud is being committed by those who count the votes. An audit of the last election will show it. They claimed 75% voter turnout and took weeks to “tally” the votes. BS!!!!! I’ve seen high turnouts and this, my friend, was not a high turnout election.

      • Bill Robbins says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:21 pm

        William E: As a fellow CA resident, I believe that our state legislators know nothing from the start and go downhill from there. With our commies, lefty nitwits, and hacks, at this time, we have no alternative other than to keep stirring the pot every election cycle.

      • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
        January 2, 2018 at 4:06 pm

        As a fellow inmate you know as well as I do that cronyism and regulatory overreach and gerrymandering are just as much the issue. We wanted term limits because of what the legislators did when they had no term limits. Illegals and public education that has savaged morality and imposed promiscuity and abortion to single family kids speaking 18 kajillion different languages is what has enabled monsters like Feinstein, Boxer, Pelosi, Brown and pretty much all the Dem choices likely to run for governor.

        So, as a LIFELONG, 2nd generation native of this state, long enough here to see the transition from reliably conservative, midwestern and family oriented; to the anti-American, free ‘love’ (in this case another word for seeing bodies as mutual orgasm gratifiers and not much else) demented 3rd world tyranny that it is spiraling quickly to become, I have to gently disagree with you, knowing full well that were we to sit down and talk we would have so much in common.

      • Michael says:
        January 2, 2018 at 5:34 pm

        Ah yes William the tyranny of the bureaucrats.

        (1) IMO the solution MUCH less gvt and contract everything possible.
        Here in Ohio I’m sure private contractors can snowplow every bit as efficiently as State workers. This is not to impune State workers only that they ought be privately employed.

        (2) Reassign gvt workers same as the military. Keep them moving around to impede pyramid builders. Employ only those you must have to administer contracts and a strong IG watching the watchers.

    • Bill Robbins says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      Carrie2: Amen, in bold, with an exclamation point. Forty years in Congress? Get a life.

    • yy4u says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:24 pm

      My bet is Orrin was “encouraged” to retire so Mittens could step into his shoes.

      • Kaco says:
        January 2, 2018 at 4:49 pm

        But he is 83. It is too bad, just when there is one potential ally in Congress, he retires. It does amaze me, how long into their senior age they stay in office instead of retiring like the rest of America does.

  6. Zephyrbreee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    I’m stuck in mod.

  7. chrispugh says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Why cant PDJT do a prime time televised presentation of all the information that SD has laid out for us here???

  8. Texmom says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Please, no Mitt Romney!!!

  9. MeThePeople says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Orrin Hatch narrowly escaped a sexual harrassment lawsuit recently.
    He was chasing a young hot aid around his desk, and when he finally caught her he forgot why he was chasing her.
    That’s when he knew it was time for him to retire.

    The Establishment will find some Commie to run for the seat.

    Actually, having a GOP majority didn’t help We The People too much did it?
    The Establishment bastards are doing everything they can think of to thwart President Trump’s agenda.

  10. John Matrix says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Lol! So succinct, accurate, and funny Sundance! :
    ” 2018 was looking to be a difficult year for senator Hatch as he was caught between his newly espoused loyalty to President Trump and his life-long relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.” !!!
    This should be on the little screen scroll on all the news networks.

  11. StormyeyesC says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Mia Love?

  12. Dennis Leonard says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    It is a Mormon state ,it will be a Mormon.Just like Idaho.2 Sen,one Rep are Mormons.

    • Rogimoto Veritas says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:02 pm

      OK. I have no problem with that, if the particular Mormon has POTUS’s approval. Most every conservative Mormon I know is a full on Trump Train rider. I estimate 98% of Mormons are staunch conservatives. I saw Harry Reid give a speech at BYU. He demanded it because Romney gave a sell out speech at the same venue. Ried’s speech looked like a Hillary rally. Ha ha.

  13. Tanguera says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Might he, like perhaps Sen. Graham, trying to do what he thinks he needs to do to avoid being named in an indictment for corruption or a crime against the state? You must admit, Graham’s full-throated support for PDT is quite a (humorous) reversal. Timing is highly suspicious given the nasty being exposed within the FBI and DOJ.

  14. Dennis Leonard says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    As I said Mia Love is Mormon.

  15. Gil says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    He can retire and still be a coc shill, unless he wants to go out with a maga bang!!!

  16. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Timing is hopeful as candidates will get at least some vetting.

  17. shirley49 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    40 years? There has to be a mandatory retirement age. No one can convince me that you are as sharp in your 70’s and 80’s as you were in your 40, 50 and even 60’s at that age. Look at bumbling Pelosi, Maxine Waters and Hillary Clinton along with many others.

    • Ringelnatz says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:20 pm

      In his first (successful) senate run, Hatch argued that more than three senate terms was too long for any one senator. (His opponent had been in office for three terms.)

      Yet three terms was not long enough for Hatch!

    • auscitizenmom says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      Except I don’t think it is their age that makes them senile. I think they always were.

    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      We mustn’t forget what came out a few months ago from a small D.C. pharmacist. He said that Americans would be shocked to know how many public servants were taking anti-dementia medicine.

      Personally, if the left is so sure that telephone poles and second hand smoke and cow fartss are so harmful to people, how on EARTH has there been NO research on what directly injecting BOTOX (botulism) into your face numerous times a year for YEARS does?

      Or the fact that the small print on contraception pills shows (from the World Health Organization, a rabidly politicized tool of the left no less!) a carcinogen risk level 5 higher than even cigarette smoke?

      All of these ‘honorable’ members of our elected service have had to know ALL of this and yet, as with teh sex trafficking and the genocide over the decades, they have garnered praise for saving endangered wildlife, developing ‘affordable’ housing and driving the rural dwellers out of their homes so the elites can enjoy neighbors of ‘the right kind’ in their wide open spreads.

      If I sound mean it’s only because like some of you I have known for going on 15 years what is only beginning to enter into the public’s awareness.

      I am damned sick of ‘honorable’ and respected being terms associated with these swamp creatures.

      • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:45 pm

        correction, of COURSE I meant that as there has been NO coverage of their utter silence on sex trafficking and the genocide over the decades, yet they have garnered praise for their crony and boutique projects.

    • eagle931 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      It depends on the individual. The best example of a sharp mind at a relatively advanced age is Pres. Trump who, at 71, has the moxie and more energy than the average person, at any age.

    • jmclever says:
      January 2, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      President Trump is 70. Where you are later in life depends on what you brought with you. Those dems you mentioned were corrupt and easily “handled” from the beginning. Their age now has nothing to do with their vileness.

  18. ElGato says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Romney couldn’t beat Obama. In other words, Romney is more beta male than Obama. Let that sink in.

  19. jkash (@USjkash2) says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Hatch has major blame for many things and I refuse to give him an easy pass because he has chosen to come around now. His cushy retirement, at 83, with his ‘sweet wife’ Elaine, is far different from that which many people much younger than him will have due to some very obstructive siding with establishment bureaucracy.

    I have withering scorn for how he has behaved many times and even more scorn because there are no young people to succeed him who he mentored to be anti-establishment as Trump is.

    May he retire and pray hard and well and repent a life that was far more self-service and self-aggrandizement than actual service of those he was elected to represent.

    A swamp creature changing his spots only because he is quick to recognize the turn of the tide does not leave with my gratitude following him. Indeed, I include him in my prayers for those who are actually very misguided and did such harm to our nation.

  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Wanna have some fun, Treepers?

    Who votes for a SPLITTER STRATEGY vs Romney?

  21. NvMtnOldMan says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Hatch got tired after 8 years of enabling Obozo and doing the CoC groveling. Good riddance. He was great the first couple of terms.

  22. philo says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Any sort of acceptance of President Trump is a sure ticket out of “the big club”. Hatch made the choice, and I have to give him credit for that.

  23. mm1919 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    If I hear the words, Sen Romney, I’m gonna have a bad day.

  24. LKA in LA says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Good riddance Orin Hatch.

  25. 4beagles says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    This could easily be More Strange than Alabama !!!
    Romney and that egg-headed dude….que the outer limits music

  27. TwoLaine says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Did he name his successor yet? 😉

  29. freddy says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    McMullen will run to split the vote then concede and send his supporters to Romney completing the win but wait….Gloria Allred will work for anyone and she is gonna need a bigger office for all the little child brides and related cousins who are all a big part out there. Does not need to be true just say it. Live by the sword Mittens go down by it…..

  30. mightyconservative says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Woohoo…..guess who the President Pro Tem of the senate will be?
    Thad Cochran.
    😳

  31. Walt says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    it will not be Romney the elite know he can not win. he is two damaged for not supporting President Trump. Watch for another Crudz, Little Marco full throat CONservative type. The people of Utah need to look at their Business leaders and find an executive not a lawyer or judge. Hopefully find someone who they believe will make America Great Again!

    • zephyrbreeze says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      Rep. Chris Stewart will run, no doubt, and his big message to constituents this Christamas was “Getting to the bottom of Russia being involved in our elections.” He drank the Kool-aid.

      • Walt says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:51 pm

        After Alabama I don’t think it matters they(UNI-PARTY) will do everything they can do to get Democrats elected. They do not want to be responsible for passing any legislation and give Trump any more wins. That is why they passed a democrat tax break not a republican tax break bill and they will continue to throw elections.

    • chojun says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      I disagree. I’m from Utah and Romney would win in an absolute landslide here.

      • Sentient says:
        January 2, 2018 at 4:45 pm

        He’s their kind of robot.

      • coloradochloe says:
        January 2, 2018 at 4:50 pm

        That really is too bad chojun, the rest of the country thinks Romney is a pathetic loser and a weakling.

        I wish I knew why Mormons were so easily fooled seem to run in packs.

        Can no one in that state think for themselves.

        • chojun says:
          January 2, 2018 at 5:01 pm

          A lot of people do, but a lot don’t. If it came down to a moldy sandwich running as Republican, and John the Beloved running as a Democrat, the moldy sandwich would win because of the policy positions of the Democrat party.

          I hope president Trump has a lot of control over the national party apparatus (the actual GOP) but via the NRSC, the Senate has a lot of control over the candidates that IT accepts onto the ballot and supports. In Utah, especially with Romney waiting in the wings, it’s an opportunity for the anti-Trump Senate to bring one more into the UniParty.

          Remember that donors and lobbyists get a 6-year return on their money with Senators. The Senate is Swamp HQ.

          On the bright side, given Romney’s age, he’ll be in the Senate 2 terms, tops. But Trump would be long gone by then.

          Unless something drastic changes in 2018, 2020 and 2022, I unfortunately at this point believe the UniParty in the Senate will survive the draining of the Swamp. It’s a tough nut to crack.

  32. Mickey Wasp says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Jason Chaffetz ‘retired’ to return to Utah and ‘spend more time with family’.
    But, he suddenly accepted being a Fox News ‘contributor’ and a stand in for Laura Ingraham and live in New York and get some face time and name recognition. Don’t be surprised when Fox News anchors start throwing their full support behind him. Since Jason ‘decipicon’ Chaffetz has somewhat successfully coat-tailed onto the “Trump Train” while keeping his GOPe credentials.

    • Rebcalntx says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      Mickey, ugh that Chaffetz makes me ill. I don’t have tv but was at a friends home & saw J.Chaffetz on Fox News. Turned the tv off because I had a thought of throwing something at the screen. Don’t most of these people know they have been exposed for the creeps they are.

      • Mickey Wasp says:
        January 2, 2018 at 5:23 pm

        I know what you mean … Chaffetz is almost as feckless as Romney. But (IIRC) the talk was that Chaffetz was ‘resigning’ to build an exploratory into the Utah governorship and “spend time with family” – then takes a job with Fox News in NYC …

        “Utah’s Republican governor, Gary Herbert, said he’s not likely to seek another term, leading observers to speculate that Chaffetz may run in 2020.
        Chaffetz, who breezed through four re-election campaigns, has faced mounting criticism in recent months for declining to investigate President Donald Trump.

        The 50-year-old said in his announcement Wednesday that he wants to spend time with his family, return to the private sector and potentially run for Utah governor. “I’m trying to leave the door open for possibilities down the road,” Chaffetz said.
        https://www.cbsnews.com/news/chaffetz-avoids-re-election-battle-eyes-utah-governor-race/

  33. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Hmmmmm

  34. Bob Thoms says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    McCain had the bonevides of being a West Point graduate who did combat duty and suffered as a POW.

    Romney will pale in comparison to McCain as a Never Trumper in the Senate.

  35. Joshua2415 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    One of Harry Reid’s friends told me that when Mitt Romney was 30 years old, he used to hang out in front of his old high school and take pictures of the cheer leaders practicing so he could put the pictures in HUGE binders that he kept under the dog crate strapped to his car roof.

  36. jackphatz says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Correct me if I am wrong but hasn’t Romney already lost more elections then Hillary?

  37. woohoowee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Mutt won’t be hard to beat. He sat down and rode to a loss on Big Bird and lady parts. I’m almost embarassed for him. All his challenger has to do is break out Casper the Friendly Ghost or Mr. McGoo.

  38. chojun says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    As a Utahn I can say this is really unfortunate news. Romney will win in a landslide. He’ll be Jeff Flake 2.0, with a penchant for “reaching across the aisle”.

  39. MaineCoon says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Our President had a plan in dining with this unlikeable guy. I don’t know what it is, but POTUS has a plan.

    • chojun says:
      January 2, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Well, in context, Romney was supposedly interviewing for the Secretary of State position. Trump likely queried him on his willingness to drain the State coffers and downsize it, and reduce its corrupt dealings in payments foreign entities.

      I’m guessing Trump didn’t like the vibe he got from Romney.

      Here in Utah, the anti-Trump media surmised that it was Trump dangling the coveted position in front of one of his enemies and then yanking it away.

      • Mickey Wasp says:
        January 2, 2018 at 5:38 pm

        The media talk was that Romney was being ‘interviewed’ for SoS position. And I do remember Romney showing up in a chauffeured SUV and high-stepping with a huge smile and waving to the crowd/media and even enjoined in a couple of questions.
        But, upon leaving Trump walked out the door and waved then went right back in and Romney was wobbling and confused and had a plastic smile of duress and wouldn’t take any questions.

        Remember, President Trump would walk out with others and give the “thumbs up” and enjoin the media on how this person was great and was a Patriot … and take a few questions. With Romney? Left him on his own … total embarrassment.

  40. MaineCoon says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    I’m sure POTUS has a plan.

  41. thesavvyinvester says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    So, it wasn’t just Steve Schmidt that tried putting Sarah Palin in a political box as a VP candidate, team Romney check-mated her all the way to 2012. I hope Momma Bear either has some dirt on him or is willing to rolll up her sleeves for a better candidate than the Mittster. Political pay back is a beeotch, Mitt….

  42. colmdebhailis says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    I’ll always remember Orrin as a “conservative” who gave moral support to the Leftist Liar (not Lion) of the Senate, Ted Kennedy. Hatch was always there when Teddy needed a moralist like Hatch to provide a whitewash job.

  43. Sentient says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Let’s torpedo this whole Romney thing right here and now. Romney grabbed my ass one time.

    • unconqueredone says:
      January 2, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      And that, my friend, is about what society has come to. The only thing I wonder is whether we will arrive at an even more distasteful destination where there are so many unproven allegations against so many that no one is interested anymore.

  44. dufrst says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Now I see why Jeff Flake came out talking about a primary challenge to Trump in 2020. They are so sure that Trump and the GOP will take a beating in 2018, which will then set the stage for a primary challenge by Mitt Romney (who will be seen by contrast as triumphant in 2018).

    These “NeverTrumpers” are disgusting, but their scheming must underline firmly in the heads of Trump’s base not to neglect the 2018 race! GOTV like it’s a presidential year!

  45. Thomas Berwick says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    I’ll wager that Egg McMuffin will run for Hatch’s seat. He will still have the same problems though; his treasonous CIA activities during the Arab Spring debacle and his mother being divorced and now married to a woman.

  46. wyntre says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:17 pm

  47. georgiafl says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Romney may not run because of his wife’s MS. Romney being Sec of State would have been hard on her too.

    I’m very much against corrupt anti-Trump Romney as a Senator. Still have lots of files on him from 2012.

  48. Bull Durham says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Senator Hatch performed contrition for past sins by getting the Tax Reform, w/ the kill of Obamacare mandate, and tax cuts through the Swamp. He could have sold us out. He didn’t.

    Now, he retires atop of the game. He goes out a champ.

    The only downside is we probably get that traitor Romney, the Quitter, who took a ton of my money and ran a gutless campaign for President.

  49. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Romney brings nothing to the MAGA table. I’d rather have Roseanne Barr enter the race. She was born in Salt Lake City and still has ties to Utah. Stranger things have happened.

  50. woohoowee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    And just like that, everyone decided Mutt is invincible and it’s over !before it ever begins. Fight Back! Don’t just throw in the towel! Dream Bigly 🙂

