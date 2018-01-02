Senator Orrin Hatch Announces His Retirement…

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch, the second-longest serving U.S. senator, plans to retire at the end of his current term. In a video shared via his twitter feed, the 83-year-old Republican announced today his plan to leave the Senate after more than 40 years. Senator Hatch is the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, his announcement comes after the Republican tax plan he helped to create was signed into law.
[…] “When the president visited Utah last month, he said I was a fighter. I’ve always been a fighter. I was an amateur boxer in my youth, and I brought that fighting spirit with me to Washington. But every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me, that time is soon approaching. That’s why, after much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to retire at the end of this term. Although I will miss serving you in the Senate, I look forward to spending more time with family, especially my sweet wife Elaine, whose unwavering love and support made all of this possible.”
2018 was looking to be a difficult year for Senator Hatch as he was caught between his newly espoused loyalty to President Trump and his life-long relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I will be forever grateful to Senator Hatch for those incredible words that he spoke about our President at the WH after the passage of the Tax Reform Bill.
I also am grateful to Senator Hatch about what he did back in February of last year when he told the Democrats that if they were to walk out again and not vote on some of our President’s nominees in his committee, he would hold the vote without them. He did exactly that the next day.
I understand that he is a WHORE to the CoC and their agenda but all in all, the good outweighs the bad in my book!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I like his choice of words “as effective as can be”. It would be an extremely difficult place to work if you were an honest man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So who do we have in the bullpen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thought it was Romney, unfortunately, who moved to Utah after messing up MA.
LikeLike
I’m not particularly fond of Romney but when he was MA governor he improved the economic conditions over there so much so that some pharmaceutical companies and companies from CT moved over there because of concentrated educated workforce and better tax climate compared to RI & CT. He was the 1st GOP governor to work with a super liberal legislature in a very long time.
LikeLike
I have to disagree. Romney was a middling governor at best. He served only one term, reading the writing on the wall given his popularity rating. Bill Weld, a predecessor, was a more successful Republican governor and a two-termer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Romney ruined the state with Romneycare, the precursor to Obamacare, and their school system implemented the precursor to Common Core.
He governed left of Ted Kennedy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh my God, I’m a lifelong MA resident. Willard was a complete disaster in MA. He essentially checked out early in his first and only term. He attempted to preserve the gubernatorial veto by electing a slate of state Senate candidates. He needed 18 to uphold a veto. He crisscrossed the state and failed to elect a single state senator. At that point he had zero leverage with the Dem legislature and handed over the running of the state to the Left. He appointed Leftists to the courts, pushed global warming, and completely collapsed when faced with the first homosexual “marriage” fight. Then hoping to find something to call an accomplishment, he came up with RomneyCare, which he attempted to run on in 2012. He then handed RomneyCare over to the Leftist legislature to fill in the details. The man is a complete washout. Even rabid Trump hater, previous governor Bill Weld had some accomplishments by allowing Democrat Senate President Billy Bulger to run the state.
LikeLike
But Newt said earlier on the Hannity show that Mitt did such a great job on the Olympics
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have a good friend who worked in the Pharmaceutical industry in MA…until about 2 years ago when they moved production to Mexico. Was short-lived economic development at best.
LikeLike
The question is, if Romney runs, will Trump endorse him?
LikeLike
My expectation is that if any Republican seat is in danger of going Dem, Pres Trump will endorse the Republican most likely to beat the Dem candidate and retain the seat as Republican. I expect Pres Trump has supreme confidence in his ability to win over even a new anti-Trumper, and there is now a whole Congress full of formerly skeptical Republicans, like Hatch was, who have since been won over by our president and who can let the rookie senator know what’s what. There is SO much legitimate money to be made here in America under this new tax regimen that the CoC globalist graft will look like chump change.
I am expecting a Republican rout of the Democrats this year, a slaughter so bad that the clown car that the Democratic Party has become will be in serious danger of busting up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, Trump is not an idealist or an idealogue. He is a principled realist who knows how to get things one. You can’t always get what you want, but going into 2018 I’m a happy guy. I can’t stop smiling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he was working WITH a super liberal legislature then that should scream compromise on his part as libs rarely give in. Also, he brought full blown ObammaCare to his state long before it went national and Bammy used it as his model.
LikeLike
Mitt Romney…hahahahahahahaehehehehehhhohohohohoh!!!!!!!!!!! wild cackel of a criminally insane inmate of this website
LikeLiked by 6 people
But your laughter would be well placed, my criminally insane inmate Treehouse friend 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is who the Mormon Church has in the bull pen that matters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pretty much lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Salt Lake City has an uber-liberal lesbian mayor. The people choose who they choose.
LikeLike
Wherever the good congregate, evil will follow. I know plenty of Mormons, you will not find a more patriotic people. That being said, there is a distinct division in Utah between very good and very evil. Think binomial distribution. Just my 2 cents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a Mormon Utahn I can say that this is patently false. The national party apparatus controls the GOP here. The problem is that the GOP is capitalizing on blind Mormon loyalty to the GOP. They can put in whichever Uni-Party stooge they want and he’ll be elected and join the national power network.
This is a very important victory for the Uniparty. I’m disgusted right now but I know we (the MAGA movement) aren’t going to win all the battles. Just most of them 😉
LikeLike
Back off unless you start calling out Lutherans, Methodists, Jehovah Witnesses, Baptists, Catholics, Evangelicals, Jews, Muslims…and the list goes on. This gets really old playing the Mormon card over and over.
LikeLike
ROmney would be a disaster.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope he lets the voters decide who will be elected next and not try to handpick someone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry nanny — the fix is in. It’s Romney or a Democrat. That’s the way the Globalist/Nationalists work and have worked since they shoved Bush I onto Reagan’s ticket in an effort to “unify” the party after outsider Reagan won in 1980. Everything awful they say about Trump was said about Reagan including making cracks about his “orange” hair. Same playbook, same players. There must be a helluva lot of money tied up in keeping the USA as the world’s piggy bank. Romney “moving back” to Utah is ominous. When was he ever a Utahan? He was born in Michigan, moved to MASS, governed (badly) MASS, grandfather of ObamaCare (MASS CARE) and has a mansion in California. Maybe he skis in Utah otherwise I doubt he’d give the state the time of day. My contempt for that man knows no limits. We need to get behind Republicans in 2018 in order to limit the influence a Globalist/Internationalist like Romney has.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yes, same playbook, except no one called Reagan’s hair orange. OTH there were unending questions from the chattering classes whether he coloured his hair or not. So, same difference. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
My memory says that they DID call Reagan’s hair “prematurely orange” as a constant insult.
But I could be wrong.
LikeLike
“Ronald Reagan doesn’t dye his hair, he’s just prematurely orange”
Gerald Ford on Ronald Reagan
The media made a big deal about Reagan’s orange hair, IIRC.
LikeLike
You are probably correct. That story just never made its way across the Atlantic. Here it was just (as far as I can remember) “does he or doesn’t he dye his hair”. And he was a B-actor, and he was just not all there, etc, etc. And yet he won the important battles, the economy and the Cold War. What does that say about his enemies?
LikeLiked by 1 person
mikgen — check it out. Gerald Ford DID say “Ronnie doesn’t dye his hair, he’s just prematurely orange”. http://deadpresidents.tumblr.com/post/87938510397/ronnie-doesnt-dye-his-hair-hes-just-prematurely
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was he able to say that without falling over? 🙂
LikeLike
Romney is guaranteed to run. But don’t count on a victory. He can find a way to lose. I wonder if there are any true MAGA conservatives with name recognition considering a run?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m cynical enough to believe the GOPe will find a idiot to pander to the #MAGA crowd and spout Tea Party stuff… gain a lot of attention and then explode with crazy talk of KKK or loving the Muslims and Trump should stop tweeting so much, etc. Disaffect the base; piss off a bunch of folks to lower turnout, nominate Mitt, and lose to the Democrat. Brilliant. But at least we’ll have 9 months of Trump bashing from the GOPe AND the Democrats… so there’s that.
LikeLike
Id rather a Democrat than Romney. Never NeverTrumpers!
LikeLike
I’m not in Utah, but with the Senate now 51 – 49 I think we really need to be pragmatic. Even Romney – should that come to pass – would be likely to be pro-MAGA *some* of the time, once he sees which way the wind is blowing.
LikeLike
Romney is just like Ben Sasse, Flake,Corker,Collins, McCain etc. They would vote with the Dems to impeach our Lion. No Doubt!
LikeLike
Maybe President Trump will find someone.
LikeLike
Think Supreme Court. You’d still take a DEM over Romney?
LikeLike
Nah..even the worst nevertrumper voting only 1% of the time with Trump is better than a democrat voting 0% with Trump.
LikeLike
It’s Romney or a Democrat. Is there a difference?
LikeLike
I here you Y, at least I can kid myself for the next few months 😉
If romney really runs it will show what a total ass he is ( not that you nor I need any convincing ).
LikeLike
Romney only wants this job to be a thorn in PDJT’s side and make him campaign for him. This 70+ person wants a lowly senator’s job after LOSING big time to Obama?
I remember that clowns insulting speech about PDJT. So glad he strung him along with the interview for SOS and served him crow for dinner while PDJT had steak with catsup.
LikeLike
But way too many terms in Congress and now a used up elderly man when he could have stopped running years ago and really enjoy life with the sweet wife and family. He has done some good things, but 40 years? NO MORE as we want only 2 terms max.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Term limits are really a fabulous idea for everyone involved.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want to be able to elect the legislators I want as many times as I want.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just like the “good” people of West Virginia sending Grand Kleagle Byrd over & over to bring back the pork to WV. We either need term limits or we need to get rid of the seniority system that rewards state electorates that knowingly elect the worst pork-barrelers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dave, most of the rest of us don’t care. For every good guy people like you want to keep sending back, we have to suffer at least 10 others who are terrible, and we can’t get rid of them (see my state’s senator, Durbin…. yuck).
It’s not supposed to be about a few elite leaders. It’s the people’s country, and the sooner we break the myth of decade-upon-decade indispensable people, the better.
Sorry if this is a bit harsh, but people on our part of the political spectrum really ought to know better.
LikeLike
People should be free to elect who they want for as many terms as they want. Term limits is only more regulations and less freedom for the people.
LikeLike
Sentient, technically, we have term limits. Two year term in the house, six year term in the senate. There needs to be a limit placed on the number of elections one is allowed to run.
LikeLike
“Term limits” is just there to pressure old guys doing bad work in congress.
Practically it makes NO SENSE!
There is an endless supply of uniparty and easy to buy corrupt candidates.
You might get rid of the entrenched reps. but also of the really good ones which there aren’t as many as the bad ones who are waiting to get their shot.
Term limits are ALREADY there!
2 years for the House and 6 for the senate. It’s on the people to then decide if their rep did good work. I
LikeLike
The Founders did also and provided you with that Liberty.
LikeLike
Couldn’t agree more. Term limits is no panacea. So Hatch leaves and we get a butt hurt Romnoid never Trump. How did that 40 year term limit work for ya.
LikeLike
Better yet, repeal the 17th Ammendment.
http://triblive.com/opinion/2125073-74/federal-senators-state-government-amendment-legislatures-power-states-appointed-balance
LikeLiked by 7 people
THIS. THIS. THIS.
BUT: Cannot risk any Constitutional Convention that opens us up to Globalist Pay-to-Play Amendments.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wouldn’t need them if the Senators were appointed by the State governments. Change every time the State Legislatures change party or the governor.
LikeLike
Not according to the people who wrote The Constitution. Read Federalist 53 for starters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! Even if you forget all of the corruption involved, as a prime example, look at Conyers who served over 60+ years in the house before he stepped down a few weeks ago. Some politicians who may not start out corrupt, end up being corrupt if they stay in DC too long.
LikeLike
As an inmate in the Peoples’ Republic of California, I can assure you that you do not want term limits, as we have here. You end up with legislators who know absolutely nothing and their office and the rest of the state is run by a Mandarin class of civil servants who are unaccountable to any one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a danger, but you can’t prove that it’d be better without term limits. Your problem isn’t term limits – it’s California voters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“problem isn’t term limits – it’s California voters.”
Ditto, same with the West Virginia voters repeatedly sending Grand Kleagle Byrd to the trough. The voters voted.
I think media fraud voter apathy, and election fraud play major roles in sending many of these asses back to WaDC.
Voter ID is much more valuable to our cause than term limits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like a big cluster fck mess to me. Trying to take away a persons right to vote because many vote stupidly. Fix the stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
voter id?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t matter who the voters select. The fraud is being committed by those who count the votes. An audit of the last election will show it. They claimed 75% voter turnout and took weeks to “tally” the votes. BS!!!!! I’ve seen high turnouts and this, my friend, was not a high turnout election.
LikeLike
William E: As a fellow CA resident, I believe that our state legislators know nothing from the start and go downhill from there. With our commies, lefty nitwits, and hacks, at this time, we have no alternative other than to keep stirring the pot every election cycle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Republican spoons have a hard time getting near the pot anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just read on the Daily Caller that there probably won’t be a Republican Senator candidate this year, they base it on the top two and they’re Dems.
LikeLike
This could not be more spot on.
LikeLike
As a fellow inmate you know as well as I do that cronyism and regulatory overreach and gerrymandering are just as much the issue. We wanted term limits because of what the legislators did when they had no term limits. Illegals and public education that has savaged morality and imposed promiscuity and abortion to single family kids speaking 18 kajillion different languages is what has enabled monsters like Feinstein, Boxer, Pelosi, Brown and pretty much all the Dem choices likely to run for governor.
So, as a LIFELONG, 2nd generation native of this state, long enough here to see the transition from reliably conservative, midwestern and family oriented; to the anti-American, free ‘love’ (in this case another word for seeing bodies as mutual orgasm gratifiers and not much else) demented 3rd world tyranny that it is spiraling quickly to become, I have to gently disagree with you, knowing full well that were we to sit down and talk we would have so much in common.
LikeLike
Ah yes William the tyranny of the bureaucrats.
(1) IMO the solution MUCH less gvt and contract everything possible.
Here in Ohio I’m sure private contractors can snowplow every bit as efficiently as State workers. This is not to impune State workers only that they ought be privately employed.
(2) Reassign gvt workers same as the military. Keep them moving around to impede pyramid builders. Employ only those you must have to administer contracts and a strong IG watching the watchers.
LikeLike
Carrie2: Amen, in bold, with an exclamation point. Forty years in Congress? Get a life.
LikeLike
My bet is Orrin was “encouraged” to retire so Mittens could step into his shoes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But he is 83. It is too bad, just when there is one potential ally in Congress, he retires. It does amaze me, how long into their senior age they stay in office instead of retiring like the rest of America does.
LikeLike
I’m stuck in mod.
LikeLike
Why cant PDJT do a prime time televised presentation of all the information that SD has laid out for us here???
LikeLike
Please, no Mitt Romney!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think McMuffin will toss his name in there.
Whoever it is, you know the 20 sister wives are already lined up with the sex assault allegations
LikeLike
Depends on who’s running…. McMuffin is a splitter and nothing else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly…i dont think he can win, but would get in if he thought he could siphon off votes from a pro Trump candidate
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. Sad but true. Sister wives in Mormonlandia are typically on welfare as “single moms” so they need all the money Gloria and her daughter can provide to survive.
LikeLike
How about gay, minority (possibly female) candidates? “Nothing to see here”.
LikeLike
Orrin Hatch narrowly escaped a sexual harrassment lawsuit recently.
He was chasing a young hot aid around his desk, and when he finally caught her he forgot why he was chasing her.
That’s when he knew it was time for him to retire.
The Establishment will find some Commie to run for the seat.
Actually, having a GOP majority didn’t help We The People too much did it?
The Establishment bastards are doing everything they can think of to thwart President Trump’s agenda.
LikeLike
A RINO majority… FIFU
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump got the most out of it. Not much but enough to move forward.
If dems had the majority 0 would be done.
It’s completely foolish to give up congress to dems.
Every RINO voting only 1 time per year for us is better than any democrat.
LikeLike
Lol! So succinct, accurate, and funny Sundance! :
” 2018 was looking to be a difficult year for senator Hatch as he was caught between his newly espoused loyalty to President Trump and his life-long relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.” !!!
This should be on the little screen scroll on all the news networks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That IS a brilliant line!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mia Love?
LikeLiked by 2 people
After she was elected she did exactly what she said she wouldn’t do. Joined the Black Caucus, supported Rubio, and was vocally anti-Trump. Haven’t heard anything about her since she was called out for being a phony.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What’s with these Mormons like Love? Why are they so phony?
LikeLike
They are all phony. Called “Mormon Mafia” for a reason.
LikeLike
It is a Mormon state ,it will be a Mormon.Just like Idaho.2 Sen,one Rep are Mormons.
LikeLike
OK. I have no problem with that, if the particular Mormon has POTUS’s approval. Most every conservative Mormon I know is a full on Trump Train rider. I estimate 98% of Mormons are staunch conservatives. I saw Harry Reid give a speech at BYU. He demanded it because Romney gave a sell out speech at the same venue. Ried’s speech looked like a Hillary rally. Ha ha.
LikeLike
Might he, like perhaps Sen. Graham, trying to do what he thinks he needs to do to avoid being named in an indictment for corruption or a crime against the state? You must admit, Graham’s full-throated support for PDT is quite a (humorous) reversal. Timing is highly suspicious given the nasty being exposed within the FBI and DOJ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Graham and Hatch are savvy establishment and the tiiming is not remotely mysterious. Opportunism has been a factor in their lifelong ‘service’ reaping them wealth that is obscene.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I would not be surprised if the Donald did not offer them some hope that not only would he not hold grudges, but he might even help them navigate networking in the real world.
LikeLike
If Lindsey wasnt such a goof he could help Trump a lot.
He gets along with the Dems and the media love him.
Trump is spending a lot of time with him too….cabinet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I said Mia Love is Mormon.
LikeLike
And anti trump. She really disappointed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Notice how many NeverTrumpers jumped on the Tea Party conservative bandwagon? Bunch of self-serving frauds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nikki was anti-Trump too. notice what he did there? And don’t bring up how a statement about letting the women who accused Trump have their say is obviously anti-Trump. She clearly has embraced an agenda set by the man who appointed her despite her initial disregard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can retire and still be a coc shill, unless he wants to go out with a maga bang!!!
LikeLike
Timing is hopeful as candidates will get at least some vetting.
LikeLike
40 years? There has to be a mandatory retirement age. No one can convince me that you are as sharp in your 70’s and 80’s as you were in your 40, 50 and even 60’s at that age. Look at bumbling Pelosi, Maxine Waters and Hillary Clinton along with many others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In his first (successful) senate run, Hatch argued that more than three senate terms was too long for any one senator. (His opponent had been in office for three terms.)
Yet three terms was not long enough for Hatch!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LIars. Flake the Flake did much the same thing. Once he got in he reneged.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hypocrisy is something that actually aware young people loathe about the so called leaders of today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Except I don’t think it is their age that makes them senile. I think they always were.
LikeLiked by 2 people
RIGHT ON!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We mustn’t forget what came out a few months ago from a small D.C. pharmacist. He said that Americans would be shocked to know how many public servants were taking anti-dementia medicine.
Personally, if the left is so sure that telephone poles and second hand smoke and cow fartss are so harmful to people, how on EARTH has there been NO research on what directly injecting BOTOX (botulism) into your face numerous times a year for YEARS does?
Or the fact that the small print on contraception pills shows (from the World Health Organization, a rabidly politicized tool of the left no less!) a carcinogen risk level 5 higher than even cigarette smoke?
All of these ‘honorable’ members of our elected service have had to know ALL of this and yet, as with teh sex trafficking and the genocide over the decades, they have garnered praise for saving endangered wildlife, developing ‘affordable’ housing and driving the rural dwellers out of their homes so the elites can enjoy neighbors of ‘the right kind’ in their wide open spreads.
If I sound mean it’s only because like some of you I have known for going on 15 years what is only beginning to enter into the public’s awareness.
I am damned sick of ‘honorable’ and respected being terms associated with these swamp creatures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
correction, of COURSE I meant that as there has been NO coverage of their utter silence on sex trafficking and the genocide over the decades, yet they have garnered praise for their crony and boutique projects.
LikeLike
It depends on the individual. The best example of a sharp mind at a relatively advanced age is Pres. Trump who, at 71, has the moxie and more energy than the average person, at any age.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is 70. Where you are later in life depends on what you brought with you. Those dems you mentioned were corrupt and easily “handled” from the beginning. Their age now has nothing to do with their vileness.
LikeLike
Romney couldn’t beat Obama. In other words, Romney is more beta male than Obama. Let that sink in.
LikeLike
Romney owns Utah, if he wants it , he gets it. damn
LikeLiked by 1 person
After Romney turned on Trump, a huge percentage of Utah turned on Romney. Kate Dalley radio show is anti-Trump, and she has a yuge following.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hatch has major blame for many things and I refuse to give him an easy pass because he has chosen to come around now. His cushy retirement, at 83, with his ‘sweet wife’ Elaine, is far different from that which many people much younger than him will have due to some very obstructive siding with establishment bureaucracy.
I have withering scorn for how he has behaved many times and even more scorn because there are no young people to succeed him who he mentored to be anti-establishment as Trump is.
May he retire and pray hard and well and repent a life that was far more self-service and self-aggrandizement than actual service of those he was elected to represent.
A swamp creature changing his spots only because he is quick to recognize the turn of the tide does not leave with my gratitude following him. Indeed, I include him in my prayers for those who are actually very misguided and did such harm to our nation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wanna have some fun, Treepers?
Who votes for a SPLITTER STRATEGY vs Romney?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about EVER-TRUMPERS crossing over to vote in a DemBot?
Remember: We’ll take enough Senate seats from Dems to shut down NEVER-TRUMPER Romney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
or Guess the dirt and scandal that will drop on Romney from the MAGA team…..j/s
I don’t see Romney going unscathed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Egg McMuffin will run, too. It would be fun to see three or four people running in the primary….
LikeLike
Hatch got tired after 8 years of enabling Obozo and doing the CoC groveling. Good riddance. He was great the first couple of terms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Amen to that. Once they set root in D.C. it’s all swamp
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any sort of acceptance of President Trump is a sure ticket out of “the big club”. Hatch made the choice, and I have to give him credit for that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I hear the words, Sen Romney, I’m gonna have a bad day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good riddance Orin Hatch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This could easily be More Strange than Alabama !!!
Romney and that egg-headed dude….que the outer limits music
LikeLiked by 1 person
BYE! BYE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did he name his successor yet? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will be an election in 2018. Hatch is just not seeking re-election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I know. I just wondered if he named his successor, like John Cornyn did. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait, what. John Cornyn named his successor? This is the first I have heard of this.
LikeLike
Conyers, my boob.
LikeLike
Sorry, Conyers, I tho’t I corrected that. Weird.
LikeLike
At least this is official:
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://i0.wp.com/skepticreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/DOxaWqrX0AI3574.jpg?resize=300%2C198
LikeLike
Oh, man, he’s still trying to write comedy? He sucked at that, too. At least he’s gone, thank the Lord.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McMullen will run to split the vote then concede and send his supporters to Romney completing the win but wait….Gloria Allred will work for anyone and she is gonna need a bigger office for all the little child brides and related cousins who are all a big part out there. Does not need to be true just say it. Live by the sword Mittens go down by it…..
LikeLike
Spook McMullen is exposed for who he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Woohoo…..guess who the President Pro Tem of the senate will be?
Thad Cochran.
😳
LikeLike
it will not be Romney the elite know he can not win. he is two damaged for not supporting President Trump. Watch for another Crudz, Little Marco full throat CONservative type. The people of Utah need to look at their Business leaders and find an executive not a lawyer or judge. Hopefully find someone who they believe will make America Great Again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rep. Chris Stewart will run, no doubt, and his big message to constituents this Christamas was “Getting to the bottom of Russia being involved in our elections.” He drank the Kool-aid.
LikeLike
After Alabama I don’t think it matters they(UNI-PARTY) will do everything they can do to get Democrats elected. They do not want to be responsible for passing any legislation and give Trump any more wins. That is why they passed a democrat tax break not a republican tax break bill and they will continue to throw elections.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree. I’m from Utah and Romney would win in an absolute landslide here.
LikeLike
He’s their kind of robot.
LikeLike
That really is too bad chojun, the rest of the country thinks Romney is a pathetic loser and a weakling.
I wish I knew why Mormons were so easily fooled seem to run in packs.
Can no one in that state think for themselves.
LikeLike
A lot of people do, but a lot don’t. If it came down to a moldy sandwich running as Republican, and John the Beloved running as a Democrat, the moldy sandwich would win because of the policy positions of the Democrat party.
I hope president Trump has a lot of control over the national party apparatus (the actual GOP) but via the NRSC, the Senate has a lot of control over the candidates that IT accepts onto the ballot and supports. In Utah, especially with Romney waiting in the wings, it’s an opportunity for the anti-Trump Senate to bring one more into the UniParty.
Remember that donors and lobbyists get a 6-year return on their money with Senators. The Senate is Swamp HQ.
On the bright side, given Romney’s age, he’ll be in the Senate 2 terms, tops. But Trump would be long gone by then.
Unless something drastic changes in 2018, 2020 and 2022, I unfortunately at this point believe the UniParty in the Senate will survive the draining of the Swamp. It’s a tough nut to crack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jason Chaffetz ‘retired’ to return to Utah and ‘spend more time with family’.
But, he suddenly accepted being a Fox News ‘contributor’ and a stand in for Laura Ingraham and live in New York and get some face time and name recognition. Don’t be surprised when Fox News anchors start throwing their full support behind him. Since Jason ‘decipicon’ Chaffetz has somewhat successfully coat-tailed onto the “Trump Train” while keeping his GOPe credentials.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mickey, ugh that Chaffetz makes me ill. I don’t have tv but was at a friends home & saw J.Chaffetz on Fox News. Turned the tv off because I had a thought of throwing something at the screen. Don’t most of these people know they have been exposed for the creeps they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know what you mean … Chaffetz is almost as feckless as Romney. But (IIRC) the talk was that Chaffetz was ‘resigning’ to build an exploratory into the Utah governorship and “spend time with family” – then takes a job with Fox News in NYC …
“Utah’s Republican governor, Gary Herbert, said he’s not likely to seek another term, leading observers to speculate that Chaffetz may run in 2020.
Chaffetz, who breezed through four re-election campaigns, has faced mounting criticism in recent months for declining to investigate President Donald Trump.
The 50-year-old said in his announcement Wednesday that he wants to spend time with his family, return to the private sector and potentially run for Utah governor. “I’m trying to leave the door open for possibilities down the road,” Chaffetz said.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/chaffetz-avoids-re-election-battle-eyes-utah-governor-race/
LikeLike
Hmmmmm
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do it, Joe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never heard the word “feckless” until Romney ran against Obama. I looked it up and I guess it means “totally lacking in feck”. Trump would never use such a word. Dlckless, on the other hand… Now there’s a word regular Joes understand. I can see DJT using that one.
LikeLike
McCain had the bonevides of being a West Point graduate who did combat duty and suffered as a POW.
Romney will pale in comparison to McCain as a Never Trumper in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ummmm …. actually last in his class at the USNA. Just sayin’ …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Last in class is still something; and better than first in most.
LikeLike
One of Harry Reid’s friends told me that when Mitt Romney was 30 years old, he used to hang out in front of his old high school and take pictures of the cheer leaders practicing so he could put the pictures in HUGE binders that he kept under the dog crate strapped to his car roof.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct me if I am wrong but hasn’t Romney already lost more elections then Hillary?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mutt won’t be hard to beat. He sat down and rode to a loss on Big Bird and lady parts. I’m almost embarassed for him. All his challenger has to do is break out Casper the Friendly Ghost or Mr. McGoo.
LikeLike
As a Utahn I can say this is really unfortunate news. Romney will win in a landslide. He’ll be Jeff Flake 2.0, with a penchant for “reaching across the aisle”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President had a plan in dining with this unlikeable guy. I don’t know what it is, but POTUS has a plan.
LikeLike
Well, in context, Romney was supposedly interviewing for the Secretary of State position. Trump likely queried him on his willingness to drain the State coffers and downsize it, and reduce its corrupt dealings in payments foreign entities.
I’m guessing Trump didn’t like the vibe he got from Romney.
Here in Utah, the anti-Trump media surmised that it was Trump dangling the coveted position in front of one of his enemies and then yanking it away.
LikeLike
The media talk was that Romney was being ‘interviewed’ for SoS position. And I do remember Romney showing up in a chauffeured SUV and high-stepping with a huge smile and waving to the crowd/media and even enjoined in a couple of questions.
But, upon leaving Trump walked out the door and waved then went right back in and Romney was wobbling and confused and had a plastic smile of duress and wouldn’t take any questions.
Remember, President Trump would walk out with others and give the “thumbs up” and enjoin the media on how this person was great and was a Patriot … and take a few questions. With Romney? Left him on his own … total embarrassment.
LikeLike
I’m sure POTUS has a plan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, it wasn’t just Steve Schmidt that tried putting Sarah Palin in a political box as a VP candidate, team Romney check-mated her all the way to 2012. I hope Momma Bear either has some dirt on him or is willing to rolll up her sleeves for a better candidate than the Mittster. Political pay back is a beeotch, Mitt….
LikeLike
I’ll always remember Orrin as a “conservative” who gave moral support to the Leftist Liar (not Lion) of the Senate, Ted Kennedy. Hatch was always there when Teddy needed a moralist like Hatch to provide a whitewash job.
LikeLike
Let’s torpedo this whole Romney thing right here and now. Romney grabbed my ass one time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that, my friend, is about what society has come to. The only thing I wonder is whether we will arrive at an even more distasteful destination where there are so many unproven allegations against so many that no one is interested anymore.
LikeLike
Now I see why Jeff Flake came out talking about a primary challenge to Trump in 2020. They are so sure that Trump and the GOP will take a beating in 2018, which will then set the stage for a primary challenge by Mitt Romney (who will be seen by contrast as triumphant in 2018).
These “NeverTrumpers” are disgusting, but their scheming must underline firmly in the heads of Trump’s base not to neglect the 2018 race! GOTV like it’s a presidential year!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll wager that Egg McMuffin will run for Hatch’s seat. He will still have the same problems though; his treasonous CIA activities during the Arab Spring debacle and his mother being divorced and now married to a woman.
LikeLike
He’s also creepy and has never married….obviously messed up by his parents.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
#@!&^%$#@!@
THIS is what I meant to post.
LikeLike
Earlier McMullin accused PDJT of abuse of power for criticizing deep state DOJ.
McMullin is a CIA propaganda agent who supports McCain and Romney and did much dirty work for Obama. Never heard McMullin call out Obama for his constant abuse of power.
LONG list of Obama/Clinton/Kerry/Holder/Lynch administration abuses of power and lawbreaking.
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2011/06/president-barack-obamas-complete-list.html
LikeLike
Romney may not run because of his wife’s MS. Romney being Sec of State would have been hard on her too.
I’m very much against corrupt anti-Trump Romney as a Senator. Still have lots of files on him from 2012.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Hatch performed contrition for past sins by getting the Tax Reform, w/ the kill of Obamacare mandate, and tax cuts through the Swamp. He could have sold us out. He didn’t.
Now, he retires atop of the game. He goes out a champ.
The only downside is we probably get that traitor Romney, the Quitter, who took a ton of my money and ran a gutless campaign for President.
LikeLike
Romney brings nothing to the MAGA table. I’d rather have Roseanne Barr enter the race. She was born in Salt Lake City and still has ties to Utah. Stranger things have happened.
LikeLike
And just like that, everyone decided Mutt is invincible and it’s over !before it ever begins. Fight Back! Don’t just throw in the towel! Dream Bigly 🙂
LikeLike