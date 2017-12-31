Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham -vs- Major Garrett…

Interesting discussion today between Senator Lindsey Graham and CBS journalist Major Garrett. Senator Graham went through a myriad of issues, from his specific perspective, including: Iran (and current protests), North Korea (nukes), DACA, Robert Mueller and the Russian Dossier.
Major Garrett was baiting Linda!
Did the Graham Cracker crumble? Anything I can find to do would be more informative than listening to those two.
Even getting your front tooth drilled without benefit of Novocain would be better and more informative!
Look up there just above the comment section, it’s a picture of a couple of ‘Chicken Hawks’, one from Arizona and one from South Carolina.
He looks so goofy.
And then his name is Linsdsey.
His last name should be Woolsey.
The Rose of Alabamy…..
Sorry, Lindsey lady, you are not trustworthy, you have stated you are against anything Trump is for and need to remove yourself from the Congress Swamp asap and never ever run for re-election. Do us this BIG favor and shut up. You and McCain are democrats with republican dress and not to be heard nor believed as you don’t represent American citizens. Take your ill-gained money and go home NOW! You are just as disgusting as your buddy McCain.
Ugh. No way I would watch this on my own, but if TCTH puts it up, I’ll usually watch it.
My takes.
1) major ferret is gone. No standards left.
2) the only good things goober says about our President, he says out of want for survival. He feigns some support for him, but will turn on him first chance he gets.
3) both must go.
You nailed it. Bigly. Jus’ sayin…
Yes. He did beat you like a drum. You are more self serving and self protective than a MAGA patriot. Therefore I partially thank you. Mueller is a swamp swine…..you should have RIPPED him.
DRAIN IT
That President Trump beat him like a Drum was the more honest thing Linsey has said in many, many months. Respect that he through the name calling he did toward President Trump right back Major’s face, refusing to be baited and instead completely owning it. I liked the way he said that the people had clearly spoken and now President Trump is the president, his president in a no nonsense tone. He also pointed out that he worked with Bush and Obama despite supporting others in the primary and even in the general when they were president.
All that said, I don’t trust him a lick. The fact that he likes the Ukraine situation bothers me as I am suspicious of anything that makes Lindsey and McCain happy in the realm of foreign policy! Ukraine situation confuses me more than the ME, even more than Syria.
All I know is that if I hear McCain happy with foreign policy then I will voice my “concern” that President Trump is being fed bogus Deep State sponsored info.
But then POTUS seems to always be one step ahead of them and I think I can rest easy!
Graham won his primary because there aren’t enough conservatives in SC to defeat him. There was only 14% turnout in his last primary.
Yes, drain that swamp and take lying Linda. And what kind of “rehab” is McCain in? Cancer treatment doesn’t require rehab.
What if his treatment caused a stroke?
Rehab is only a word he used to keep us from chanting that he is “not fit to serve”. It suggests “recovery”, and of course his recovery will be a miracle when he decides there’s a way he can screw Trump if he “rises from the dead.”
Rehab is probably for his right foot, or is it his left foot?
Which ever one is up his arse at any given moment.
And ya do the Hokey Pokey…that’s what it’s all about….😎
Miss Linda’s eyes look bloodshot.
Perennial drunk.
Good interview, I like the beating drum bit. He deserves credit for moving on.
I wish he or someone would talk about the significance of trump in what is happening in Iran. His critics will argue this has nothing to do with trump. I would argue it has everything to do with trump. I think he has been thinking about Iranian revolution since 1979, see his old 1980 interview. The man knows exactly what to do because he has been watching amateurs his entire life… and he is doing it.
What is happening in Iran is bigger than any foreign policy spark in our lifetimes, it Hs the opportunity to change more worldly events than any other …
How? Without Iran the caliphate which began in 1979, fueled by Jimmy Carter, dies.
Didn’t the US and Israel recently come up with a plan for Iran?
Well that’s a useless piece of video……and the reason people have tuned out both msm and politicians in general.
Interesting how the drunken conversation of Papadopoulos telling someone the Russians had “dirt” on Crooked is now excepted by Garrett as the reason the entire probe of President Trump started and in his eyes the Dossier is now discredited. Basically the democrats using the Dossier verbatim in Congressional heatings and as talking points for over a year is to be forgotten and Papadopoulos is enough justification for everything…
Graham proves once again that we may have changed the direction of the Republican Party at the top, but the same old people still reside and really haven’t changed their perspective or given much credence to what we voted for in a general sense.
“If I was Trump…”
Shut up, warmonger. You and McLame would love Trump to start a war with North Korea, aka WWIII. McLame is simply on his speedy way to Hell and wants to drag the whole world down with him because he failed to topple Trump with that despicable Dossier.
As for you, Lindsey, your agenda is to urge President Trump to make a fatal mistake at any cost so he could be impeached or become a one-term President. I doubt any new war would be popular with the voters.
Graham makes the hat look more feminine!
oh miss Linda……
Frankly my dear I don`t give a damn
Ahh, just like Moochelle (though Carol Burnett does it best):
Perfect…
Miss Lindsey wants DACA badly. Now why is that?
Must be one of his current bundlers. He was a top bundler in 2015.
Guess who got La Raza awards? http://talk.baltimoresun.com/topic/112040-guess-who-got-la-raza-awards-boehner-and-lindsey-graham/
http://www.wnd.com/2014/04/obama-gives-30-million-to-la-raza-affiliate/
Here’s what Obama got for the $30 million:
This project is the child of multiple “national Latino organizations including Mi Familia Vota, the NALEO [National Association of Latino Elected and appointed Officials] Educational Fund, the National Council of La Raza and Spanish language media companies Entravision Communications, ImpreMedia and Univision Communications.”
In January 2014, La Raza teamed with the Mi Familia Vota Education Fund for the “Mobilize to Vote 2014” campaign. The goal was to register more than 250,000 new Hispanic voters by mail for that year’s midterm elections. The effort involved three targets: 18-year-olds, registered voters who moved, and the broader Hispanic voting-age public in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Florida, and California (Discover the Networks).
https://capitalresearch.org/article/la-razas-growing-influence-gaining-clout-and-tax-dollars-in-all-branches-of-government/
Graham is talking a lot lately. Why? Heh. McCain isn’t so much. But both for the same reason. Guilt.
I hope all Sundance’s Treepers have an awesome, swamp-draining 2018. #MAGA
I watch part of it until I almost had to go pray to the porcelain throne.
The more he spoke the more Lindsay creeped me out.
