Ron DeSantis: NYT Papadopoulos ‘Russia Probe’ Claim Not What FBI and DOJ Told Congressional Investigators…

December 31, 2017

Florida Representative and Judicary Committee member Ron DeSantis appears on Sunday Morning Futures and deconstructs the leaked intelligence community propaganda pushed by the New York Times.

Essentially DeSantis states the claims surrounding the origin of the 2016 Russian Probe, made by the leaked intelligence sources, does not align with the sworn congressional testimony given by the FBI and DOJ to the judiciary committee.

@02:00: “There was just an article in The New York Times yesterday where they’re leaking about this Papadopoulos, which actually conflicts with previous stories, and is not anything anyone can say under oath on-the-record to us. You look at that and say, “Ok you’re not willing to answer Congress’s questions under oath but you’ll leak things to the media?”…

The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone to expose this entire charade. The back-story to the FISA warrant contains both the FBI and the DOJ upper-management and leadership. The back-story to the FISA warrant outlines the conspiracy and the nature of the relationships amid all the co-conspirators.

Expose the back-story and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud collapses under the weight of sunlight, and all of the co-conspirators are discovered simultaneously.  Deep state knows this, hence their attempt to change the origin of the 2016 counterintelligence operation against candidate Trump, ie. “The Russia Probe“.

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    The propaganda piece in the New York Times is so transparent and flimsy. And desperate. I already talked to one relative who was ready and waiting to accept anything that seemed like a “win” for the anti-Trump forces and they lapped up this NYT article wholeheartedly.

    The game here is simple — tell the public what you want them to think, and stall out until after the 2018 elections and hopefully Democrats gain control of the House and Mueller gives you something that will make your crimes disappear.

    They had to come up with something. That this is their best effort, the best thing they could come up with, illustrates how far we’ve come in exposing the truth of the conspiracy that was launched against Trump the candidate and Trump the president.

    • WSB says:
      December 31, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      I find this stupifying as George was a participating beneficiary of the Clinton State Department. That should really take only about a week to surface on the MSM…or, at least, Fox. What the?

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        December 31, 2017 at 6:44 pm

        I think they used Papad because they have him in the bag. He’s under indictment. So you’ve “nabbed” the guy who supposedly was the person who sprung the investigation into gear. It’s like a two-fer of validating their falsehoods.

        Flynn was not yet in the picture (still with Obama Admin, I think), and I don’t think Manafort is talking to Mueller yet. Not seriously, anyways.

        Thus, Papad becomes your Lee Harvey Oswald patsy. You can use grand jury testimony from/about him, you look like you (FBI) got your man, etc.

        The scary part is that so many people don’t question any of this. I was with a few relatives recently and they are so hoodwinked on Trump/Russia it surprised me.

        Fabrications like the one the New York Times produced yesterday are for people like those relatives of mine. They want to believe, and the Times feeds their desire and naivete.

        Team Obama — core and extended — is behind all of this. And Team Obama are good propagandists and they know the media will do anything that Team Obama asks them to do.

        There is still much work yet to be done. And much of it needs to be done by Congress, with as much crowdsourcing work to help Congress as the rest of us can do.

        We’ve come a long way. But the traitors are not going to give up easily.

        • oldtoenail says:
          December 31, 2017 at 7:03 pm

          “But the traitors are not going to give up easily.” may be the understatement of the year. These people will stop at nothing to stay out of jail. Remember this when you are involved with any of them. I always heard “cornered animals are dangerous”. In this case I am very sure it is true.

        • WSB says:
          December 31, 2017 at 7:49 pm

          I so agree. Found a few younger people on my travels down to VA last week…either completey brain dead Hillamonsters or ‘not political’. Not political? Since when does self governance vacate the premises?

          Yes, MAG, we have much work to do!

      • Gil says:
        December 31, 2017 at 7:23 pm

        They have to be naked as babies and utterly destroyed publicly, and as many as possible. Nab the politicians, their lackeys, and the mouthpieces, not to mention the groups that hide their money. Its a long game, i tend to be a bit impatient, but i understand.

      • Fred Zarguna says:
        December 31, 2017 at 8:24 pm

        The Papadop “story” is transparent, straw-grasping nonsense.

        This “central figure” in the FBI probe was so “central” he wasn’t even interviewed until about EIGHT MONTHS into the investigation.

        Oops.

        Even BIGGER problem: his supposed “big reveal” happened 1 MONTH AFTER the FBI had already presented its first warrant request to the FISA court.

    • snarkybeach says:
      December 31, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      the left has latched onto Papadopoulos as the lynch pin to MuhRussia. they refuse to let facts (Georgie was a low-level volunteer, living in London) cloud their euphoria on “finally getting Trump.”

    • JAS says:
      December 31, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      I can’t believe that they are THAT dumb. More like, DESPERATE?

      • vikingmomsite says:
        December 31, 2017 at 7:23 pm

        But they ARE that dumb…that is what allowed Obama and Hillary and the Deep State to accomplish what they have in the past eight years (and even before that with Bush 41, Slick Willy and W). The vast majority of people in this country know nothing of history, economics, rule of law, the Constitution, etc. They know what their teachers told them, what they watch on CNN and MTV, and what their favorite Hollywood star spouts about global warming while flying around the world in a 747!

        • JAS says:
          December 31, 2017 at 7:28 pm

          Not all of us! My history teacher in college drove a tank for Patton. Visited Russia 27 times during the cold war. Retired as a one star. I learned a LOT from him. Sadly, those teachers are gone. Forever!

    • Cee says:
      December 31, 2017 at 8:19 pm

      https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSRCz7WU8AINDCB?format=jpg

      I’m a terrible with cut and paste, but I thought this was interesting. British Project FULSOME was asked to investigate and continue surveillance of the transition of the Trump campaign.

    • Ventura Capitalist says:
      December 31, 2017 at 8:22 pm

      When the Pink Slimes drops a turd like this, you know the demorrhoids are in full-on flop-sweat panic.

  2. WSB says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    DeSantis is pure gold. Thank you, Ron!!!!!!!!

  3. trialbytruth says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Should we tell them its not going to work, or let them flop around like a bluegill in the bottom of a boat?

  4. rsanchez1990 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    President Trump has previously tweeted support for DeSantis for governor of Florida. I’ll vote DeSantis if he runs!

  5. joeknuckles says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I wonder if the conspirators have gone so far as to fabricate documentation to support the NYT BS story about GP being the cause of the investigation being opened. We already know they fabricated the dossier, so why wouldn’t they fabricate this? It also looks like they found a good patsy in the Australian fruitcake they picked to involve in this ruse. Who knows what they could be enticing or blackmailing him with to get his cooperation?

    • Freedom says:
      December 31, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      My fears, too. If the Trump administration does not pounce soon, evidence will be both fabricated or destroyed. Yes I fully understand the “let them hang themselves” operation but you also must be ready to do what is necessary at the right time.

      • H&HC 2nd-16th says:
        December 31, 2017 at 8:24 pm

        We (the good guys) have to draw first blood via the courts. Comey for leaking classified documents (his memos are gov’t property) or SOMEONE has to be charged soon or the advantage will be lost………………again.

  6. trialbytruth says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    DO imagine it or is this media person asking informed questions? I swear i have not been drinking. I am however doubting my senses

  7. jmuniz1 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    De Santis is a fraud what it for him he voted for the Fast Track and the TPP. He is a Murdoch Bush Koch boy who did not endorse our President. He endorsed Globalist Ted Cruz. I live in Florida and will never vote for him. Hes another Rubio but he is trying to play nice. Our President knows this and though he said that Deantis would make a great Goveror he did not endorse him. I know Rubio, Cruz and I still voted for Trump. I cant stand any of them. Here is the New Americans voting record on Desantis. Never use the conservative reviews voting record because its owned by ever Trumper Mark Levine and AFP which is owned by The Kochs they score by their agenda not whats best for the people, None of those candidates could have beaten Hillary Clinton. Only Trump could. Plus they all voted for the TPP except Rand Paul a one other this site shows you who they are. So check out Ron Desantis voting record and tell me what you think.” DeSantis Congress: Florida, District: 6, Republican Cumulative Freedom Index Score: 73% https://www.thenewamerican.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=38&Itemid=828&nameid=D000621

  8. Apollo says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Surprise surprise.

  9. The240report says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Many Thanks for continuing your excellent analysis and Sunlight! HAPPY NEW YEAR SUNDANCE and to all the fellow TREEPER’S!!

  10. Coast says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    I wonder if the FISA application is being changed to align with this new story?

  11. joeknuckles says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Remember how almost nobody really believed the Russian collusion story to begin with? They repeated the big lie often enough that now a lot of people do believe it. I expect that the media will now beat the drum on this latest NYT story to try to get people to accept as fact that GP was the cause of the investigation being opened.

    • Coast says:
      December 31, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      Yep, it was just reported in detail as if it’s 100% true on ABC news. Just watched it.

      • joeknuckles says:
        December 31, 2017 at 7:12 pm

        And on every top of the hour radio newscast and every local nightly newscast in America. Not to mention on CNN in every airport and overseas. It will be repeated over and over.

  12. fleporeblog says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    The entire House of Cards is about to come tumbling down! Rep. Devin Nunes will go into the history books as the one man that had the guts to stand up to the corruption of our Government during BHO’s reign of terror. He has brought out Patriots like Ron DeSantis, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz etc. to fight for our President and our country.

    Also don’t ever forget that the greatest White Hat of them all has the goods on every single one of these POS! He made sure our President was aware of what they were doing on November 18, 2016. On November 19th, our President moved his entire operation from Trump Tower to his property in NJ. That tells me all I need to know. The man is a proud Admiral and the Head of the NSA that loves his country and our President. TY Admiral Mike Rogers!

    Folks the White Hats are fighting for us, our President and our country! Justice will prevail! These animals are going to go down. You bring some of their wives in and tell them they will have a choice between the Gas Chamber, Electrocution or Firing Squad if they don’t start talking and telling us everything they know and who was involved. If any of it turns out to be a lie, the choice will no longer be theirs. If they are truthful and forthcoming, they will spend the rest of their miserable lives in prison for TREASON against the United States 🇺🇸 of America.

    There is NOTHING that the NYT’s Maggie Haberman can write that will change their fate!

    • JAS says:
      December 31, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      I believe that the black hats in in the DOJ are trying to throw Mike Rogers under the bus, based on their FISC filling.

    • 4sure says:
      December 31, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      Fle. Love your optimism.

      We can have all the “witnesses” in the world, BUT, witnesses cannot indict or impanel a grand jury. Since Sessions is recused, it means Rosestein will have to be the one to prosecute the treasonous b&@$#@&#$. Will he?

      We will know for certain what Rosy intends to do after the IG report is issued. Until then, I’m not getting excited about any one going to jail or even being charged.

      But I will keep popping the pop corn. Except tomorrow when I will be glued to the tv watching teams from my area, and my alma mater play football. South Carolina, Georgia and most of all, C-L-E-M-S-O-N. And Nikki Haley will be rooting for her
      alma mater, C- L-E-M-S-O-N.

      GO TIGERS!

      • fleporeblog says:
        December 31, 2017 at 8:35 pm

        4sure I want to believe that Sessions will be the biggest shock in a positive way in 2018! I will be rooting for the Dawgs and Tigers but not for South Carolina as they are playing my Michigan Wolverines!

  13. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    I know Russia conspired to make Trump win because 3 KGB agents drugged me, transported me to a voting booth and made me vote for Trump. This happened to millions of us and… oh, wait… no it didn’t … never mind.

  14. jmuniz1 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    DeSantis voted for H R 1314: Trade Act of 2015 “The TPA, introduced as an amendment to an otherwise relatively innocuous bill about public safety employment withdrawals, would renew the on-again-off-again “fast track authority”that Congress has often awarded to the president over the past several decades.The essential features of TPA are: (1) Congress unconstitutionally delegates its constitutional authority “to regulate commerce with foreign nations” to the executive branch; and (2) Congress dramatically increases the probability of its approval of foreign trade agreements negotiated by the executive branch by restricting itself to voting up or down by simple majority on the agreements, with no ability to amend the agreements and with no possibility of filibusters in the Senate.So-called free-trade agreements that are negotiated under “fast track authority,” such as the already-existing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), have in common a structure and purpose to create supranational political entities that would supersede the national independence of the United States. Genuine free trade would mean the absence of government involvement, but these agreements entail more than just trade and put the United States on a trajectory to regional governance similar to Europe’s trajectory from the Common Market to the EU.
    The House passed TPA on June 18,2015 by a vote of 218 to 208 (Roll Call374). We have assigned pluses to the nays because TPA would facilitate the subordination of the national independence of the United States to regional blocs of nations in a process that is leading toward a world government.
    And he voted for H R 2146: Trade Promotion Authority :ote Date: June 18, 2015 Vote: AYE Bad Vote.
    The TPA, introduced as an amendment to an otherwise relatively innocuous bill about public safety employment withdrawals, would renew the on-again-off-again “fast track authority”that Congress has often awarded to the president over the past several decades.The essential features of TPA are: (1) Congress unconstitutionally delegates its constitutional authority “to regulate commerce with foreign nations” to the executive branch; and (2) Congress dramatically increases the probability of its approval of foreign trade agreements negotiated by the executive branch by restricting itself to voting up or down by simple majority on the agreements, with no ability to amend the agreements and with no possibility of filibusters in the Senate.So-called free-trade agreements that are negotiated under “fast track authority,” such as the already-existing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), have in common a structure and purpose to create supranational political entities that would supersede the national independence of the United States. Genuine free trade would mean the absence of government involvement, but these agreements entail more than just trade and put the United States on a trajectory to regional governance similar to Europe’s trajectory from the Common Market to the EU. The House passed TPA on June 18,2015 by a vote of 218 to 208 (Roll Call374). We have assigned pluses to the nays because TPA would facilitate the subordination of the national independence of the United States to regional blocs of nations in a process that is leading toward a world government.
    No Desantis he also voted for warrantless searches on people that we had to get our Governor to veto by pressuring the legislature. He sucks.

    • 4sure says:
      December 31, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      Trust but verify. ALWAYS. And it usually shows they cannot be trusted. Actions speak louder than words. We will soon know them by their actions. And my guess is that few if any will pass the test.

  15. trumpmaga says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    We are over the target hence the desperate NYT story. Pray for justice. MAGA

  16. Sentient says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    The only thing that’s going to make the DOJ and FBI cooperate is cutting off all of their funding until they do. All of it. Congress has another chance in about a month.

    • jmclever says:
      December 31, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      Unless some higher level FBI/DOJ player can be connected to violations of the global Magnitsky Act and its accompanying EO which calls out corruption and human rights abuses, of which the most egregious and widely partaken of by DC and Hollywood elites is human sex trafficking.

  17. AKM says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    A brilliant satirical thread taking down NYT story on Papadopoulos being the origin of the Trump investigation:

  18. GreatAgainReport says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    The longer this goes on, the more people Trump can smoke out.

  19. Oldskool says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Desantis in my opinion is just another of the decepticons based upon his facial expressions when he talks, which aren’t convincing. The only of those guys that I think is a straight shooter from his demeanor, focus and drive is Jim Jordan. I would love to see the rest of those repub slugs defer to Jordan for a 30 or so minute interrogation of those interviewees.

  20. Howie says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Sounds like a buncha crooks to me.

  21. jnearen says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    This is a good interview. Totally predictable is the Democrat response to all of this. Let me use what I saw this morning on This Week with George Stephanopolus that was being hosted by Martha Raddatz. She completely and totally accepted the NYT “explanation” for how the muh-Russia investigation began. It was fete’ complete. As she said “now that we know it had nothing to do with the dossier, but was begun when a Trump insider boasted to a foreign dignitary” about Russias’ collusion with Trump. Her panel agreed and expressed excitement that Trump would not be able to “finish out his term.” They even went so far as to comment that the country “is governed, not only by the White House, but also ABC news and the New York Times” (not making that up, it was actually said). Then there was the pearl clutching and deep, “genuine” concern over the “chilling effect” that Trump’s criticism of the press was causing. It was both maddening and delicious at the same time.

  22. burnett044 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    I wish there was a chair..a magical chair,,,that when sat in one could not tell a lie..only truth for if you lied while in the chair your arse would explode …POP!..
    and if we had such a chair during these hearings the corrupt arses would sound like popcorn in DC swamp.

  23. ALEX says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    I went back and looked at the articles at the time Papadopoulos was charged. It’s not a coincidence he is friends with one of the main characters of Dossier. Papadopoulos had one mission it seems and that was to introduce Team Trump to as many Russians as possible

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/01/george-papadopouloss-fascinating-link-to-the-trump-dossier/

    An email sent by George Papadopoulos last year provides the first hard evidence that the former Trump campaign adviser was friends with Sergei Millian, an alleged source for some of the most salacious claims in the infamous Steele dossier.

    The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Papadopoulos sent an email to Trump aide Boris Epshteyn last September seeking to set up a meeting with Millian, who he reportedly described as a friend. Epshteyn told The Post that the meeting did not occur.

    The link between Papadopoulos and Millian is significant because it could explain how information from someone in the Trump campaign ended up in the dossier, which was financed by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee. The jaw-dropping document cites unnamed Trump campaign associates as the ultimate sources for the allegations about collusion with the Kremlin.

    And both Papadopoulos and Millian, whose real name is Siarhei Kukuts, appear to have overstated their accomplishments and influence in the past. Papadopoulos has lied about parts of his resume, and Millian has been described by one associate as a “hustler” and “self-promoter.” (RELATED: Alleged Dossier Source Has Overstated His Business Connections

  24. DeWalt says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    The story has to fit the facts.

  25. Tejas Rob says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Some minor staffer getting liquored up and saying the Russians have dirt on Hillary is not going to get you a FISA warrant, so it’s pretty obvious this is BS.

  26. jmclever says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Maybe the false flag NYT article will be used as a reason to declassify the original FISA application and buddy the whole thing wide open. It seems as though that is what NYT article is hoping to cloud.

  27. Batphone says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Holy hot stuff , Batman. That reporter is smart and impressive – love her approach. Have never seen such good questions and thorough analysis – an actual journalist.

  28. waltherppk says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Wasn’t the story about the DNC server email being compromised by alleged Russian “hacking” 100% debunked by the DNC server logs showing a data transfer rate for the “hacked” files that exceeded the data transfer speed limit of the internet service provided to that DNC server, which proved there was an on site data copying from the DNC server directly to a portable data drive like a USB thumb drive or laptop? Isn’t that discovery how it is known that Seth Rich or some other DNC affiliated person having access to the physical local DNC computer network directly accessed and copied the e-mail files by direct connection on site, copying files that never went out over the internet?

  29. freddy says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Look Ron you got ’em hooked and up against the boat. get the gaff and pull ’em in and watch them flop around. Get them you have enough to recommend a grand jury on at least 5 of these clowns. If your playing with us like Gowdy there will be hell to pay…Come on they are ready for dressing and cleaning// Proceed now…….

  30. freddy says:
    December 31, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Muslim brotherhood Huma is ripe for pickn’ There is the hard evidence she transfered classified evidence to an unsecured device… major crime. Take her and squeeze her fish face till she tells it all and blames it on her hubby. He’s lucky he’s in lock down. Here is the chance to flip Huma with Anthony and all they know and who they sold that info with…………Give her immunity how easy will this be…….

    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      December 31, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      But if there is no-one to prosecute, what does it matter?

      Jeff can do no wrong, and if he isn’t interested, then Huma walks free.

      I have never felt so “second-class” in all my life. If I was a soldier who fought for this nation, I’d be livid by now. So much mental anguish is dismissed as PTSD, when in fact, it is “hyper anger” at the society they are moving back into. It is anger at what they fought for. It is anger at realizing that you have been used as a “useful idiot”.

      I’d bet the farm right now that she and everyone else walks.

  31. Takeadeepbreath says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    It all comes down to Jeff Sessions. All of it.

    If he is, who some think he is, then all this is just part of a desperate circus act that will do them no good. If he is what I think he is, then George is our patsy, and this is now all over.

    Also, in my opinion, if we don’t prosecute this most egregious of crimes, then this country is finished. You can press and twiddle with knobs and buttons, and provide short term fixes, but the cancer is going to stay, and will eventually be the death of us as a free society. I watched it happen in the UK when it joined the EU, and now I am watching it happen here. It is far from pleasant.

    It is scary that this man, who was not elected by the American people to run the nation, has so much power over the very future we will have to endure.

    I am praying that people are right about Jeff Sessions wearing a white hat. But what if they are wrong, as the evidence seems to suggest. Trump said he wouldn’t have employed him had he known about the recusal, and very recently he also suggested his grave concerns. I don’t believe Trump lies, or plays people for suckers. He is a straight shooter. Lois Learner and the IRS was dismissed by Sessions. Why? No-one knows. But I have a very good idea why. It will be the same reason they will all walk free.

    For me, Jan 14th 2018 is everything. If people in the administration aren’t calling for justice by then, with the IG report (which we do not know what it will say), then I am going to switch off from it all, and get back to absorbing myself into the farm. Wasting my time, searching for unicorns at the end of rainbows has become too depressing for me to endure. All it does is make me depressed. And what is the point in that? I am as informed as I need to be.

    I am not saying that switching off won’t be difficult. Reading the articles is like picking at a scab. You know you shouldn’t, but it is a difficult habit to break. But eventually, I’ll put my mental health and well being above the need for “hoping” for prosecutions that will not come, because the DOJ is just so massively corrupt under it’s current leadership.

    I am not alone in my thoughts. If it is good enough for Mike Huckabee, then it is good enough for me.

  32. nor'easter says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Reposting here.
    Good news for us.
    Bad news for the New York Times, Hillary Clinton, and Liberal Democrats in general:

    “Wow! The case against the liberal media and its love affair with Hillary Clinton just added a new chapter. The bombshell Tweet by Wikileaks Sunday shows The New York Times colluding with Clinton when she worked in the State Department.”

    Wikileaks: NY Times fed State Dep. and Clinton with heads-up on stories to run

    Email shows New York Times handed over Cablegate's publication schedule to the US government (without telling @WikiLeaks) giving the State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, up to 9 days in advance to spin the revelations or create diversions. https://t.co/IMrDOwoCd2 pic.twitter.com/CT4XkEs8Mc— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 31, 2017

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    ” This means the Times was providing lead time to Clinton’s State Department so that it would have ample opportunity to prepare for the PR nightmare that would follow a story once it went to press. It also presented the State Department and Clinton with the much needed time to prepare for a diversion story — a tactic used in DC on a daily basis.”
    {Quotes by Dennis Michael Lynch)

  33. freddy says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Sessions is there to walk these criminals home tuck them in and say OK never do it again or daddy will spank you. he was sent in there to be the Trojan horse and let Mueller in to run the DOJ as it is way over Jeffs skill level. He abandoned the POTUS and embraced the criminals and
    it continues….Don’t you get it yet……..

  34. Mike Sylwester says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    The NYT article reports:

    [quote]

    A team of F.B.I. agents traveled to Europe to interview Mr. Steele in early October 2016. Mr. Steele had shown some of his findings to an F.B.I. agent in Rome three months earlier [coincidentally, at the time the investigation started], but that information was not part of the justification to start an counterintelligence inquiry, American officials said.

    [end quote]

    The FBI agent in Rome was Michael Gaeta, who was the Assistant Legal Attaché at the U.S. embassy in Rome from 2014 through October 2016.

    Gaeta met with Christopher Steele in Rome in June 2016. The meeting’s purpose was to discuss Steele’s “research”. Steele wanted the FBI to help him confirm information.

    https://libertyunyielding.com/2017/12/08/russian-organized-crime-mysteries-mueller-democrats-russia-trump-thing/

  35. wtd says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    PRICELESS: Hillary Clinton’s 2011 State Department hand-picked George Papadopoulos, who lied to Feds about Trump-Russia. LOL

