Ron DeSantis: NYT Papadopoulos ‘Russia Probe’ Claim Not What FBI and DOJ Told Congressional Investigators…

Florida Representative and Judicary Committee member Ron DeSantis appears on Sunday Morning Futures and deconstructs the leaked intelligence community propaganda pushed by the New York Times.

Essentially DeSantis states the claims surrounding the origin of the 2016 Russian Probe, made by the leaked intelligence sources, does not align with the sworn congressional testimony given by the FBI and DOJ to the judiciary committee.

@02:00: “There was just an article in The New York Times yesterday where they’re leaking about this Papadopoulos, which actually conflicts with previous stories, and is not anything anyone can say under oath on-the-record to us. You look at that and say, “Ok you’re not willing to answer Congress’s questions under oath but you’ll leak things to the media?”…

The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone to expose this entire charade. The back-story to the FISA warrant contains both the FBI and the DOJ upper-management and leadership. The back-story to the FISA warrant outlines the conspiracy and the nature of the relationships amid all the co-conspirators.

Expose the back-story and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud collapses under the weight of sunlight, and all of the co-conspirators are discovered simultaneously. Deep state knows this, hence their attempt to change the origin of the 2016 counterintelligence operation against candidate Trump, ie. “The Russia Probe“.

