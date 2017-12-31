President Trump, Iran and Freedom – Remarkable Message Within Trump Tweets…

As a new year dawns the generally overlooked former comments from CIA Director Mike Pompeo (about Trump tweeting) coincidentally rises. Reminder.
19) #TrumpTweets are Dangerous!
Mike Pompeo doesn’t think so. He uses them strategically. pic.twitter.com/zfuIhv413J
— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) December 3, 2017
There’s a remarkable message, and rather consequential irony, within the tweets of President Trump over the past 24 hours. Taken individually the message is not as clear; but framed in context the message is actually quite stunning:
Is there anyway we can over ride their internet and make it available. Any black ops?
Look into Substratum, coming soon.
But you still need the connection…. if your ISP or cell server blocks the signals there’s not much you can do… huh?
somebody here suggested last night that iridium satellite phones are available…some think KSA is supplying..???
I do know satellite pohones are working. I have an Assyrian friend, and he is getting Tweets from inside of Iran…they kept all lastnight, and are still coming.
Look into Kymeta, not currently affordable for mere mortals, but when LEO satellite constellations are more fully deployed they plan to provide very high speed satellite internet at a cost competitive to your current ISP.
Sat connections and one can use HAM (digital converters) to make network connections but it’s very low bandwidth
Yes, very low bandwidth. I suppose it’s OK to send text and very low resolution pictures, but hard to do with video.
And I believe sat comm can be jammed, but it’d be hard to jam all over the nation.
http://www.shoghicom.com/cellular-satellite-phone-jammer.php
Not if they control the wired Internet by owning the ISPs.
Wireless is another thing… but again, it’s short term and it brings back memories of the Nazis and the Soviets running radio trucks trying to find out illegal radios.
The Poles in the late 70s started to set up illegal very low power, battery powered radios to disseminate information. The authorities would find them but the students and activists had lots of them. (I know a guy who was involved in that operation… old vacuum tubes and batteries is what they used… the polish authorities by then were not keen on arresting anyone).
To think, without exaggerating, or over doing it, I can say that Poland is now the number 1 beacon of hope for Europe. What a turnaround. I love the Poles. But I hate polls.
I am hoping we wake up to a new year with a new Iran.
WOW. That would be more than a NEW YR> That would be a new CENTURY!
I was thinking the same thing!
He stands in THE GAP like an immovable object, absorbing what seems like an unstoppable force, and that is the entire illusion.
President Trump has simply pulled back the curtain on the Wizard of Oz.
God Bless and protect our Glorious Bastard, President Donald J. Trump!
So true:
SD, beautiful and so right that we prayed long and hard and God sent us the man!
AMEN! Do not doubt it for a second!
Roger that👍
Anybody with twitter…can you confirm massive crowds surrounding “Supreme Leader’s” residence, AND; numerous flights leaving Tehran supposedly with high-ranking government officials on board?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Boss,
I have been following two very trustworthy Twitter feeds as fast as they are posted. Reports saying 300K surrounding residence. Unmarked flights leaving. They cautioned however, saying that electronic manipulation may be in play to disguise events.
Thanks Laurie. I got a phone call from someone a short time ago asking if I knew of these things. So I'll relay your info and go back to waiting for 2018 to happen. Happy New Year to you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Last night, a large number of aircraft were spotted leaving Iran with “no callsign, origin, or destination.”
Strategic Sentinel, a DC-based firm that provides “nonpartisan international relations and national security analysis,” raised the prospect that the live flight radar data may suggest an “exodus,” is in progress.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/exodus-progress-mystery-aircrafts-leave-iran-no-callsign-origin-destination-protests-rage/
decision, and we pray that it be so so that Persians have their freedom once more. They fought well in their past and now they are fighting again for their rights, freedom and country. Sound familiar?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My most inside connection says Persia is going to have a rebirth…
The Iranians have the right US president this time around.
Hope you are right. But who will fill the gap?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reza?
Q- will the Iranians wake up to having their own country back whilst all the banks have been cleaned out?
my question is “where the heck are they going?” Or, to put it another way, “who the heck would want them”? They wouldn’t be going to any Sunni countries, which does not leave many Muslim countries to go to…OTOH, I suppose the Swiss would welcome them if they brought some of Obama’s billions with them, sigh
Supposedly Qatar 🇶🇦 would take them in.
Hell, maybe bath house bari and michael invited them to their new mansion, conveniently located just down the road for President Trump… or over to killery’s place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
France has a history of taking any Dictator. We should never allow American blood to be spilled in saving those Xssholes again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should start changing the dialog in our own forms of media… it should read confirmed… official regime scum leaving #iran.
And we should be tweeting about the official regime scum leaving America as the people are fed up and have had enough… and are moving on the evil doers in a massive effort to show President Trump we are ready to do whatever it takes and ALL that takes to drain that damned swamp and rid ourselves of UniParty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said!
Ali AlAhmed
Verified account @AliAlAhmed_en
31 Dec 2017
.@realDonaldTrump 300,000 march for democracy #Iran please retweet @VP
This is fake, it is a march in Bahrain in 2011. Note the people waving Bahraini flags.
Interesting.
And, their gold reserves, precious metals and $$$.
That’s what I believe is taken..gold, gold,and more gold,and then pallets of $$6BB cash.
I agree with you. I'm sorry I did not see your comment before I posted virtually the same thing
FAKE NEWS – FROM Twitter: Those are Bahrainian flags 🇧🇭🇧🇭🇧🇭🇧🇭🇧🇭 This footage is from 2/11 Bahrain
Take a look at that march. There are lots of people in black, on the sidelines. “It’s the revolutionary guard”, I said to myself. Will they join, will they stay out?
But take a look again. They are women in Burkas. They are segregated from their men.
This isn’t Iran. This is somewhere else. This does not look like the behavior of people wanting to overthrow the Mullahs. Also, this is Iran we are talking about. They are very emotional people. This looks too organized and ordered to be a revolution in Iran.
Just an observation. I could be wrong.
Go revolution.
Sunshine pointed out that it was fake footage
Depends on how trustworthy a foreign news source is.
Snip
“Several media outlets have reported that a crowd of protestors began marching toward Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s residence on Pasteur St. on Sunday night in the capital Tehran.
Sources have confirmed security forces and members of the Revolutionary Guards were heavily deployed in nearby streets Khamenei’s residence.
According to Shahrvand-Yar, a non-profit institution that advocates for democracy and change in Iran, said on its channel on Telgram app that the crowds of protesters began marching toward’s the house at exactly 19:50 Tehran time.” ……….
http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2018/01/01/Protesters-march-toward-residence-of-Iran-s-Supreme-Leader-Ali-Khamenei.html
(Iran 9 1/2 hr ahead of CST.)
Report: Iranian Protesters Are Marching Towards Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Residencehttp://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/report-iranian-protesters-marching-towards-supreme-leader-khameneis-residence/
These are just for others to know context
“Exodus in Progress?”: Mystery Aircraft Leave Iran With “No Callsign, Origin, or Destination” As Protests Rage (PHOTOS)http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/exodus-progress-mystery-aircrafts-leave-iran-no-callsign-origin-destination-protests-rage/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also, talk about planes landing in Tehran with no info re provenance.
Talk also that planes could have been sent to Beyrouth to pick up Hezbollah guerilla fighters.
What I would rather know is who was on those planes when they landed in Iran.
Were they full of Hezbollah and Hamas fighters. Where did these planes originate and where did they depart to? Did they leave Iran, fly domestically, leave empty after offloafing fighters.
If we know they had no call signs, when they took off etc, we must know where they went. The fact that this info is being left out raises flags for me.
This would make sense. Brutal regimes like the ChiComs and the IraNazis know that foreigners are the most reliable and merciless against one’s own people. THIS is the mark of TREASON – to use foreigners to betray one’s own people.
Nearly as exciting as election night when DJT became our 45th POTUS. I felt our Republic was saved by the hand of God that night. I feel this is for the a country of Persia Iran tonight. May by the Grace of God they know true freedom.
LikeLiked by 18 people
So much blood – the blood of many Christian martyrs has been spilt in the Middle East.
The blood of the saints is the seed of the Church – of revival.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The UK is an embarrassment. I'd say the "special friendship" is dead.
🛐🙏🛐
The moon is almost full the time is right and the winds of change blowing forcefully….When the time is right don’t deny it become it……..
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have those very same blue pens…holding one right now.
Chills.
WOW
We can only hope.
If this is true, this is TERRIFIC NEWS! Nothing like this happened last time. Thanks Fleporeblog!
Some, yes. But it’s not a trend yet.
That would be good, but it rings as a Mossad psyop to me.
Stop it with the Mossad cr*p now please.
Who voted you the thread overlord
Would you be ok with it if it said a Central Instigation Agency psyop? 😉
Lots of fake news on this thread…somebody is making it up, and the gullible spread it around
Translation? I'm afraid my Farsi leave a little to be desired.
Like a clue. Any clue.
Like a clue. Any clue.
Let’s hope the North Korean people find a way to make this happen,too
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Disgusted…so sad, but the people in NK have no history of acting in this fashion…I do believe, unless it happens in their military…which is full of self-serving spies…lil’
Kim will need to be thwarted in some other fashion.
I may be totally wrong, but I think the people are too dispirited and hungry…and they have for too long been willfully deprived of any perspective outside of propaganda.
My heart breaks for them, and I believe some serious rehab is in order before they can begin to understand a fearless freedom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is only one way to do it, and that it is to integrate with SK, pre 1950. Just like Germany did with East and West. Kim would have to be given every luxury he could think of, and of course, be given ALL of the credit. Like the Queen, he could look like he is in power, and take all the adulation, but really, he’ll be a neutered puppet. The old guard too would have to be taken care of. Then they can slowly bring them into the 21st century.
But there will be no NK revolution, a la Tehran. Even talking about it among your family will get you reported and killed, probably by a family member. Revolution is not going to happen. The Chinese even had a revolution in Tianamen Square. Unsuccessful, but they did revolt. But the Norks are not going to do that. There is as much chance of that happening as the Mexican drug lords deciding to stop sending their drugs north.
Then there is the politics. Would China really be willing to see a more powerful Korea on it’s door step. I know how the Europeans felt when Germany united. Sure, they weren’t against it in principle, and it seemed a logical step, but they did realize that they now had a much more powerful entity on their doorstep to content with.
As far as the South Koreans are concerned, I am not too sure they want to unite. They have seen what has happened to Germany. It was thought that the East Germans would just morph into the more powerful west. However, the East German politicians dominated, and brought low level communism to their shores. Look at what the EU is now. It is almost identical to the old USSR. Merkle is an old communist.
Do the Koreans want that? I am not too sure. It’s a big problem to solve, with only really one viable way out.
Happy New Year.
takeadeepbreath, actually Tienanmen Square did cause a lot of things to change. Many old communists yet, but Xi is allowing a lot of freedom, people moving up in the world with great cars, condos, clothing, etc. Talk to our friends in Beijing and they feel free about so many things and modern life. Trump talked with Xi and things have changed and will probably continue to change as it all helps China becoming a real country and people with real futures there and coming here.
"The right time" was the sermon at my granddaughter s baptism last night. I am a Christian but churches are not for me. There are no coincidences with God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Baptism is one of those rare moments where religious rite converges with the leading of the Holy Spirit.
trial, sad that you don’t realize that Jesus said He would always be with us in twos and more worshiping together. In today’s worlds, sad to say our Catholic Church has again slipped in with an evil non-pope and more, but our Church has survived so much of this crap over 2000 yrs. and is still here and worshiping with others whether friends or not known makes the whole Mass vibrant and real. Some supposed churches leave me cold because they translate the bible in so many weird ways and don’t always recognize Christ the Saviour but ours is a forgiving God so sooner or later they will awake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a wonderful thing it would be to have an Iran free of the mad Muslim mullahs.
LikeLiked by 10 people
If a new government can be had by the people uprising against a tyrannical regime, then by the will of God, there is still hope for us if it is successful. This moment should not be forgotten. The swamp needs to pay close attention. Cold anger can turn to Hot anger.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen.
I can most certainly say the scum within the swamp are paying attention…I can see them shaking and sweating right now. Difficult not to see God’s hand in this.
It certainly happen here in America last Nov.May God protect these good Iranians.
In both Firefox and IE, I could not view the video clip…instead receiving “The media could not be played.” Not sure if the problem is on my end.
I get that a lot, too. It plays using Opera, but I use Firefox 99% of the time.
Runs in opera perfectly…
Twitter must not have gotten to Opera yet: good recommendation!
Make sure it is up to date and Enable your flash player.
TwoLaine, I am a computer person but right now do not have the time to play games but will look into this later. Everything on my computers is up to date altho Adobe is getting on my nerves.
just click on “ali alahmed” and it opens a window to his twitter page. you can view the video there with no problem. happy new year!
wtd…no no…its Twitter.
Sometime a few weeks ago, they shut down third party playing of Tweets.
Just click the originator if you really wish to see the media.
Its not your browser.
I get this a lot now so don’t know who is controlling the videos altho most could be Google the Trump hater. Never had this happening before the last two weeks.
Thomas Wicktor seems to be retweeting lots of supposed info coming out of Iran.
I don’t know how accurate it will turn out to be… but if it turns out high level government people are fleeing it could be a major shift in hours.
Do we know who is set to take over if the Mullahs are ran out of the country?
I guess no one since their government will have to completely change.
What would happen in the US if all our congressmen and senators disappeared at once.
Special elections
ADD: IRAN is a Theocratic Republic hybrid. The “type” of government they use will need to change once the Supreme Leader is overthrown.
There are a couple three vids on Fox youtube, Eric Shawn interviewing the Shaw’s son. Makes one wonder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Organized by who and under what rules?
In the US?
Tillerson stated there were very good people in the Iranian foot now during one of he’s speeches. I’m hoping that between the GCC and maybe Tillerson as moderator a solution and help will be available. I think Iran was one of the few if not only Muslim country that did not attend Presidents Trumps speech during his Saudi trip
Never forget that Persia gave us our language letters and so much more and part of the Cradle of Civilization. They need to have their freedom back. I have friends here who are not longer muslims for real and are praying their brotherhood win the battle so they can feel free to visit family and friends in Persia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
I would throw a giant party.
The pursuit of property would immediately begin nationwide as the looting (surely dem good boy astronauts to be wudndunuffin like that tho) would commence, followed by the shooting, then We the Sane People would step up to the plate and knock one so far out of the park that our Reckoning would have indeed begun…
For starters…
I read a thread which said the crown prince lives in DC and that he WOULD return…having trouble posting or would provide more info
An existing political structure in Iran supports a successful interim govt if present bails…hard to post will keep trying….
Iran is not like some ME nations in that it is not without an electoral/democratic history…it is historically secular by ME standards and the population seems largely support said secular governance….
If Shah’s son ever goes back to rule Iran, you will see mass migration of Iranians back to Iran. Many highly educated talented western raised Iranians would go back to rebuilt Iran.
An Assyrian friend of mine says many want Pahlavi to return, and that he has been waiting for this to happen. ??
My friend has satellite phone connection still coming from within Iran.
I left Iran one year before hostage crisis. I know for a fact that all Iranians outside Iran want Reza Pahlavi to go back. I was surprised to hear his name chanted by all these protesters inside Iran. He has been waiting a lifetime for a moment like this. I hope he gets his wish.
Yuge if true!!
Another so called Obama legacy smashed we hope, he is left with nothing and nothing he is.
I’d like to see this same look on his face as he is getting arrested.
Oh yes, and on Hillary’s face too.
May Old Acquaintance Be Forgotten
A.F. Branco
on December 28, 2017 at 9:00 am
Trump New Years 2018
“I’d like to see this same look on his face as he is getting arrested.”
“Oh yes, and on Hillary’s face too.”
terrible anger inside of this man-as he lost everything ????????
The look when he just reread PDJT National Emergency EO!
We maybe witnessing the fall of the Mullahs in Iran 🇮🇷.
Our President shared the tweet below yesterday:
This tweet and more importantly his message from a few months back at the UN maybe talked about for generations to come in Iran 🇮🇷. They will say that was the day that the people in Iran 🇮🇷 knew that the Leader of the Free World had their backs.
Just imagine what the ME and Northern Africa would be like if Iran 🇮🇷 was no longer a sponsor of terrorism but actually a beacon of prosperity and a good neighbor in the region.
The first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 will go down in the history books for what happened throughout the ME during our Lion’s 🦁 Presidency.
Generations in the future will wish they could have lived during the Presidency of Donald J. Trump, the greatest President in the history of the USA 🇺🇸! Folks we are blessed to be alive!
Thank you, Fle, for posting that video of the Saudi trip.
Love that video.
I think it was a pivotal moment in our history.
Our President chose KSA as the first country to visit…for a reason.
We have been seeing the wisdom of it playing out, as time goes by.
I also love this video that the Saudis put out to commemorate PDJT’s visit.
It is particularly interesting to note Pres Trump’s expression at the 1:27 mark:
.
[Video not in black & white, for those who haven’t seen it yet.]
That trip will go down in the history books as the moment the ME began to clean out the garbage.
CHILLS
Hats off to the peaceful protestors who have a new great way of fighting their oppressors.
Instead of Candidate Trump’s wonderful “Take their coats!”, they say “Take their pants!” and DO IT!!
Those who are too big for their britches shall go without them……
And take their coat too.
…took his trousers off…lolol…
Oh dear, they took his trousers. 😀 Too funny.
Is anyone reporting about the internet shutdown?
Check these three:
Sorry — 3rd:
I was really just asking because I’ve seen nothing in the VFN networks – proving POTUS & SD’s point.
Our media are fools, their little god Obama who they adored has been vanquished.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ziiggii, it looks like people are still getting the word out…since there are tweets, videos & photos coming out of Iran.
I’ve been wondering if Ships offshore could be providing some WiFi coverage?
Wasn’t there a story this year about Google providing WiFi with a Blimp?
I think it was for Puerto Rico, but not sure.
”… Ships offshore could be providing some WiFi coverage?”
Sure they could or a relay using microwave antennas.
What I find interesting is that no one in the MSM is reporting the outages. POTUS seems to be the only one confirming all the Twitter traffic.
Yeah, the MSM is still in ‘Baghdad Bob’ mode, trying to control the narrative.
My thought exactly. Nothing to see here! What Marines?!
Good call, Wheatie!
Or, there might be a few Arabs and Israelis who can pass as Persians and are just crazy enough to have blended into Iranian society in the past few months, and have their own means of comms. Some say there is a crazy man in SA now, just crazy enough to find detente w/Israel. Israel has an awesome tech sector. Who knows?
Hah. Yes, jeans2nd…’crazy’ like a fox.
People are getting their message out, somehow.
We can only speculate ‘how’ it is happening…perhaps by various means.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thomas Wictor was tweeting that Saudis had provided Satellite Phones free to Iranians for quite some time.
there are satellite phones…Assyrian friend is getting steady Tweets from inside Iran.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It's A good thing, as Martha Stewart says.
A lot of the President’s detractors tend to overlook the fact that he has been tweeting for several years. He is totally comfortable and adept enough to use twitter like a scalpel or a baseball bat, depending on the situation.
It has to be infuriating and discouraging to his political and media enemies to know he can bypass them and their lies to bring us the unadulterated truth that they fear to reveal.
Yes, the left isn’t concerned about the few minutes a day PDJT spends tweeting.
They aren’t concerned about him demeaning the office by doing so, after all he’s already Hitler.
They are concerned because they don’t control it, and it renders their media impotent.
yeah hunh
Exactly. Look at the Wikileaks drop yesterday. The NYT writing to Hillary to let her know what they are going to be reporting on. They had a relationship where they walked in lock step. Total control from both sides. They no longer have that control. And do you think this email reveals the ONLY collusion between the media and the political class? Of course not.
Excellent, sixblade: “adept enough to use twitter like a scalpel or a baseball bat…”
Excellent interview on this topic today on F & F with former CIA Gary Berntsen. He says TRUMP is perfect on his response.
If Iran’s Mullas fall, and a new gov’t. not controlled by Terrorists is installed by the people, this could set the new peace accords for all of the ME in motion. Esp. if Syria and Pockeeeistan fall to new leadership not in tune w/terrorists.
Imagine what that would do for the economy, coupled w/a crack down on illegal immigration in this country.
Absolutely. Can you imagine what this will do for Trump presidency to start 2018 with a bang like that?
It would send the snowflakes and fake news into la la land. They would never recover. But, Obama and Hillary and the NYT would still be shameless and attempt to take credit for it.
I could imagine another glorious PDJT speech beginning with the sentence “They said it could never be done.”
If the Mullahs fall… it would have immediate and profound repercussions globally. Kim in N.Korean… the Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan …. Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Palestinians.. Iraq and the Kurds… likely scary times for Turkey…. Yemen.. I mean, really… talk about a key sponsor of so much that bedevils the geopolitical environment.
We’ll see. It would be the most awesome rebuke of the Obama administration and Hillary… and globalist… the last 40 years of foreign policy status quo thrown out the window. Heh.
“Adopting a strategy that some analysts say could jeopardize the legitimacy of the nascent anti-government protests.”
We wouldn’t want to get involved now, would we? But getting involved with Syria and Libya was just fine and dandy.
Disagree with Wictor on this. He is the president of the USA. How can he not say something. It’s his job. And even if he opposed the revolution, they would oppose him on that. Truth be told, I don’t think Trump cares or pays much attention to the media. They are far to predictable. He didn’t tweet to get the media to discuss it. He tweeted because he genuinely supports their cause.
Besides, we’ve been here before. In 2009, they revolted and we did nothing. And nothing changed, except 2000 protestors being murdered for their efforts. Why repeat the same failed tactic.
Media are scum.
LikeLike
Happy New Year to all here, Sundance and crew, and especially to our POTUS and the Iranian people!!
Maybe there are some those in the C-eye-A that CAN be salvaged without just burning the entire place down….
You know this would be one of the actually “good” color revolutions they’ve sparked.
I think that Pompeo has been doing ‘Triage’ there since he took over.
He said something to Pres Trump at one of the Cabinet Meetings, a while back…something that was rather cryptic.
Can’t remember the exact words.
It was in reply to PDJT remarking on the ‘job he was doing’:
“Yes, Mr. President. Working on not being seen. As it should be.”
We are truly witnessing a historic moment in history. May God bless our president for his leadership and the innocent citizens of Iran.
It definitely looks like a revolution; not clear yet if it will be successful. FYI, in the American Revolution, we did have outside help, the French. I’m not in favor of intervention but just saying….we had help. Is there an alternative leader in Iran ready to step in? Just wondering…
Shah’s son. Many Iranians dream of good old days and he is ready and willing to return.
A very touching piece by Stefan Molyneux.
There but for the Grace of God and Donald John Trump, go us.
Enlightening, important and poignant. Thank you, TwoLaine.
This is a livestream from Iran..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRhGY5vRLw0
I guess that is government station..
DJT: “I use social media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair ‘press,’…
_____________
I think he loves to use social media, lol!
If he didn’t, he wouldn’t excel at it. You don’t get that good at things you don’t enjoy.
I think he enjoys the game. I think he likes to win. You can’t win if you don’t play, and you won’t play well unless you enjoy it. He is matching his wits (and the wits of his team) against the most ruthless and evil people in the world, and he is DESTROYING them.
And he knows it 🙂
Unlike Panetta (though I think he knows the truth), I realize that DJT’s tweets are never ‘off the cuff’, that they are always carefully considered to produce or elicit a desired effect, that they are always intended to advance his policies and desired outcomes.
The fact that he can do it in a way that seems so effortless and spontaneous is a tribute to his mastery of the game.
I know this is off topic, but this appears to have been making the internet rounds since 12/29: AZ Nat Guard (Battalion 850) deployed to GITMO. Many have been tweeting a high value target was taken into custody in Atlanta those couple of weeks ago (hence, reason for the ATL blackout mess); I’ve found this article:
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2463.htm
Sessions, Pence, Mattis have been to GITMO this month I believe, from what I’ve been reading. Many seem to believe mass military tribunals to commence. Related story I’ve seen/read pertains to large numbers of GITMO bound flights without the usual flight data/info this past week.
talk about off topic…
That site deals in rumors. Just wait and see.
Happy New Year Georgia! Thank you for all the info you have shared this past year and especially for your total support Mr. AG Sessions!
Agree with wait and see as to why but they have been deployed to GITMO
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/national-politics/article192098604.html
Your internet BS filter is not working.
JFK 1961, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty. “
Live Iran Protest Map
https://iran.liveuamap.com
Map allows you to zoom in/out and click on icons to see video or tweets from different locations.
I am just so glad that Obama is not the president any more….
I just have a this creepy feeling that Obama would be bombing the protestors
Oh yes he would.
I’m seeing that he didn’t help much the last time.
But there wouldn’t be any protestors. They would be labelled violent insurgents.
Remember when he labeled Al Nursra as the “moderate rebels”? And of course, 70% just soaked it all up as fact. Sad.
As I peruse the tweets I see how much Obama supported the dictatorship type regimes.
The yearning for freedom bring me to tears. GOD be with your children in Iran.
Isn’t the last time this happened the beginning of the so called Arab Spring?
Yes, but it seemed to me like obama purposely delayed any help from us just to enable the muslim bro hood to get in there. The Iranian green rev. was the only one he turned his back on.
That’s what I thought, prayers for the Iranians yearning to be free.
“The Iranian green rev. was the only one he turned his back on.”
True
Why? Well, it started in Tunisia. It was the real deal, and an opportunity that wasn’t going to be allowed to go to waste. They stirred up anxiety, and tried to spread it around. Next was Algeria. But they gave them the middle finger. Then Libya, and Egypt. Both were secular states. Well, as much as they could be. What ever you say about Gaddafi, or H Mubarak, they did not rule through theocracy. But Obama is a muslim, and wanted them to be ruled by islam, rather than guided by it. Libya now stands as the starting point for a new century of slave trading. Great work Hillary. Those who escaped that torment, got on boats and made their way to Europe, destroying it in the process. In Egypt, they got rid of Mubarak, only to replace him with the muslim brotherhood. It was only by the grace of God, and the fact that the Egyptians are a pretty good bunch, that they avoided massive bloodshed and destruction. Then it was on to Syria. The target they were after all along
Syria is a great democracy, IMO. Rather, it was. We always talk about Israel being the only democracy in the region. Not true. Syria is a well functioning democracy. But Syria was the target all along, because they were not Islamic fanatics. Obama wanted them to be ruled by Islam. But they are Allawite, essentially hard core infidels, so things were more difficult there. Many of the protestors were imported from other nations. and ISIS was created by BO to act as an Arab Spring revolution. It turned out that he had allowed them to have their caliphate. The objective was to turn it into a radical muslim nation, that would allow Saudi Arabia to build an oil pipeline through it. The history of a caliphate is not new. To us, it is, but to Islam, it is a region that once existed, that the terrorists wanted to restore. Thankfully, Russia was having none of it. Neither were the Syrians. But at a heavy cost.
Obama wanted to stop there, which is why we didn’t hear a pipsqueek out of him for the rest of the show. His work was done.
Iraq couldn’t revolt. They were in the middle of a war with ISIS, and under US military occupation.
Iran did revolt, but they are already an islamic theocracy. Not something Obama wants to destroy. So we ignored their plight, and ignored the 2000 people murdered in the process.
Then there was Bahrain. Civilized, clean, modern, rich. But very much ruled by the tenents of Islam. Again, BO did not want to see the destruction of a theocracy, and the revolution failed. After all, theocracy is what he was trying to establish.
KSA is too powerful to have a revolution. Change however, is coming. The politics of this area are essential, but just too complex right now. I have family and wine around me, and New Year is coming!!!!!
But all of Obama’s work in the middle east was not only catastrophic, but designed to increase the spread of theocracy around the region, with the main goal of destroying Syria (Allawite), and destabilizing Europe with a mass exodus of those affected. This too helps push Europe further into Islamic control, with theocracies able to develop in the future.
Do you remember how the media in the USA were so thrilled about the Arab Spring, like it was a good thing? They are scum
Happy New Year.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/two-protesters-killed-iran-government-blocks-messaging-app-n833696
Fairly new article explains Telegram (popular messaging app) shut down one channel and internet speed has been slowed. Contains a statement from President Rouhani—-Trump doesn’t have the right to be sympathetic to the Iranian people/he called us terrorists a few months ago (paraphrase). Also touches on their economy and scope of protests.
That Pompeo / Panetta video, as a Twitter thread above, was absolutely brilliant. Pompeo is impressive swatting away the swampy irritants, like Leon Panetta. Must click on the blue Twitter widget triangle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unless I’m mistaken, he is living in exile here…in the US….did everybody see his letter to President Trump in that twitter thread above courteously requesting that President Trump not refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The history there is not too good. It would be the equivalent of putting a US citizen in charge. Not going to happen. It is not the dynamic of the situation. The US overthrew Mossadegh in 1953, and installed the Shah as a puppet of the US. We wanted the oil. Nationalizing the oil industry in Iran was the Ayatolla Khomeini’s first action after the 1977 revolution. This overthrow in 1977 was the first time in over 2000 years that the Persian King was deposed. They really were very upset.
America needs to keep at arms length, and let them sort it out on their own. Only when it threatens our national security and safety would it be appropriate to get involved. The Iranians don’t like us politically, and to be honest, with pretty good reason.
Iran needs no theocratic rule, and no more Kings. I think they want their own democratic republic, and to look to the horizon, and not the shoreline. Sure, Islam will play a huge role in society, bonding and uniting people. They just don’t want these despots ruling their everyday lives. The Pope has no power over catholics. The protestants in the USA do not have to follow the orders of their preacher or pastor. Same same.
This is the conflict.
P.S. “The Iranians don’t like us politically, and to be honest, with pretty good reason.”
I am not advocating anything sinister here. I know the Iranian leadership are terrorist sponsors, and are traditional enemies of the west. “Death to America” isn’t a friendly chant. I am just telling it like the Iranians see it. The “real politik” of the situation. We did overthrow their leader. We have forgotten that, but it is still something they are reminded of everyday.
Assad has remained in power through 7 years of violent civil war with multiple factions with the support of the Mullahs and Hezbollah.
It would be naive to think they are just gonna pack their bags and get on a plane when confronted with several thousand unarmed civilians, and turn influence over to the Suuni Saudi Arabians, without a fight.
Naive or not, when the time comes, the time comes. A country with as many unemployed young men as Iran, ruled over by ancient mullahs, is a very combustible combo. The USSR also had the KGB and the Soviet army…until they didn’t. Ditto East Germany, Romania, the Baltics, etc.
I think I was moreso trying to instill a reality check.
In the last 30 mins ive read that 300,000 people have the Ayatollah’s house surrounded, the Mullahs are fleeing the country in unmarked planes and the revolutionary guard are shredding and burning their uniforms. There is of course zero evidence to back any of this up.
What it does do however is embolden the protesters into believing something that is likely not true, and will cause them to escalate…its unclear what will happen when they do, but I have my opinions, which I will keep to myself as they offend the cheerleaders.
Not offended, Cleaner! I give it a 15% chance, myself and I agree that the reporting probably has a lot of rumor hyperbole. But I wish them well.
Now, time to ring in the New Year. Best wishes! MAGA!
There are elements inside and outside of Iran who want these protests to escalate and turn violent. If the protesters can be goaded into violence, the violent crackdown will follow, and like it or not, any government is within its authority to put down violent insurrection.
If the protesters stay non violent, and the government cracks down, intervention could be justified.
So you need to ask yourself, cui bono…who benefits. Are there parties trying to force violent protest in the hopes that outside forces will respond to the ensuing crack down, or are the Iranians trying to goad the protesters into violence to justify the crackdown.
LikeLike
Happy New Year Cleaner!
Im sorry the truth depresses you.
I have no doubt that the lads are busy in the Pentagon updating their contingency plans in the event that things go south in a hurry. I am reminded of the summer of 1995 where we spent months planning for the military extrication of UNPROFOR from Bosnia if the situation got out of hand, to include visits to ports along the Croatian coast where we were going to disembark troops from Central Europe to rescue blue helmets who were unable (or unwilling) to defend themselves…it was going to be messy, but Clinton had rashly promised to provide troops for that mission so we were stuck planning for it, sigh. POTUS will have a range of options from which to choose that will include everything from a “light” hand to something akin to hell on earth…choose wisely my friend (it’s a shame that we have 3 carrier groups in the Pacific right now, but that all goes back to how much military capability we want to have in this country, but that is a subject for another time…don’t get me started on this)
And, oh yeah, as always MAGA and Happy New Year!
That brand new supercarrier that was just christened a few months back, should be in the Persian Gulf by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thomas wictor seems to have some pretty good sources on this. It looks like regime change. Reports of security forces not engaging forcefully with the crowd. 100s f thousands of hezbala troops deployed out of country and realistically weeks away from being able to be redeployed there.We will know tommorow for sure i bet
MAGA the middle east.
Hezbollah are permanantly deployed out of country…,they are Lebanese
I should have thought of this. https://twitter.com/THEDOGPOUND1/status/947543173269729280
In a recent segment with David Brooks, he seems really subdued (depressed) and reminds people that national and international politics shouldn’t be our main priority but to focus on our communities.
It’s his way to detract from the super successes that Trump is having around the world, and in DC. He sees the writing on the wall.
