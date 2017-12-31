President Trump, Iran and Freedom – Remarkable Message Within Trump Tweets…

As a new year dawns the generally overlooked former comments from CIA Director Mike Pompeo (about Trump tweeting) coincidentally rises.  Reminder.

There’s a remarkable message, and rather consequential irony, within the tweets of President Trump over the past 24 hours.  Taken individually the message is not as clear; but framed in context the message is actually quite stunning:

(White House Press Release)

 

214 Responses to President Trump, Iran and Freedom – Remarkable Message Within Trump Tweets…

  1. 4sure says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Is there anyway we can over ride their internet and make it available. Any black ops?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      Look into Substratum, coming soon.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • tonyE says:
        December 31, 2017 at 9:27 pm

        But you still need the connection…. if your ISP or cell server blocks the signals there’s not much you can do… huh?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • piper567 says:
          December 31, 2017 at 10:38 pm

          somebody here suggested last night that iridium satellite phones are available…some think KSA is supplying..???
          I do know satellite pohones are working. I have an Assyrian friend, and he is getting Tweets from inside of Iran…they kept all lastnight, and are still coming.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
      • Fake Nametag says:
        December 31, 2017 at 11:18 pm

        Look into Kymeta, not currently affordable for mere mortals, but when LEO satellite constellations are more fully deployed they plan to provide very high speed satellite internet at a cost competitive to your current ISP.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      Sat connections and one can use HAM (digital converters) to make network connections but it’s very low bandwidth

      Like

      Reply
    • tonyE says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:21 pm

      Not if they control the wired Internet by owning the ISPs.

      Wireless is another thing… but again, it’s short term and it brings back memories of the Nazis and the Soviets running radio trucks trying to find out illegal radios.

      The Poles in the late 70s started to set up illegal very low power, battery powered radios to disseminate information. The authorities would find them but the students and activists had lots of them. (I know a guy who was involved in that operation… old vacuum tubes and batteries is what they used… the polish authorities by then were not keen on arresting anyone).

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. kpm58 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I am hoping we wake up to a new year with a new Iran.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  3. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    He stands in THE GAP like an immovable object, absorbing what seems like an unstoppable force, and that is the entire illusion.

    President Trump has simply pulled back the curtain on the Wizard of Oz.

    God Bless and protect our Glorious Bastard, President Donald J. Trump!

    Liked by 60 people

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Anybody with twitter…can you confirm massive crowds surrounding “Supreme Leader’s” residence, AND; numerous flights leaving Tehran supposedly with high-ranking government officials on board?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Laurie says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Nearly as exciting as election night when DJT became our 45th POTUS. I felt our Republic was saved by the hand of God that night. I feel this is for the a country of Persia Iran tonight. May by the Grace of God they know true freedom.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  6. freddy says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    The moon is almost full the time is right and the winds of change blowing forcefully….When the time is right don’t deny it become it……..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:20 pm

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
    • Disgusted says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:37 pm

      Let’s hope the North Korean people find a way to make this happen,too

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • JC says:
        December 31, 2017 at 10:26 pm

        Indeed, Disgusted. A good night to pray for the oppressed in the world.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • piper567 says:
        December 31, 2017 at 10:51 pm

        Disgusted…so sad, but the people in NK have no history of acting in this fashion…I do believe, unless it happens in their military…which is full of self-serving spies…lil’
        Kim will need to be thwarted in some other fashion.
        I may be totally wrong, but I think the people are too dispirited and hungry…and they have for too long been willfully deprived of any perspective outside of propaganda.
        My heart breaks for them, and I believe some serious rehab is in order before they can begin to understand a fearless freedom.
        How I hope and pray Rocket Man will meet his demise in 2018 !!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Takeadeepbreath says:
        December 31, 2017 at 11:28 pm

        No way. Never. Not going to happen. The NKeans are too brain washed, and they don’t have that culture. They wouldn’t even know how to revolt even if they wanted to. It is not an option. Well it’s an option, just one that isn’t going to happen. Most have no idea what the outside world even looks like.

        There is only one way to do it, and that it is to integrate with SK, pre 1950. Just like Germany did with East and West. Kim would have to be given every luxury he could think of, and of course, be given ALL of the credit. Like the Queen, he could look like he is in power, and take all the adulation, but really, he’ll be a neutered puppet. The old guard too would have to be taken care of. Then they can slowly bring them into the 21st century.

        But there will be no NK revolution, a la Tehran. Even talking about it among your family will get you reported and killed, probably by a family member. Revolution is not going to happen. The Chinese even had a revolution in Tianamen Square. Unsuccessful, but they did revolt. But the Norks are not going to do that. There is as much chance of that happening as the Mexican drug lords deciding to stop sending their drugs north.

        Then there is the politics. Would China really be willing to see a more powerful Korea on it’s door step. I know how the Europeans felt when Germany united. Sure, they weren’t against it in principle, and it seemed a logical step, but they did realize that they now had a much more powerful entity on their doorstep to content with.

        As far as the South Koreans are concerned, I am not too sure they want to unite. They have seen what has happened to Germany. It was thought that the East Germans would just morph into the more powerful west. However, the East German politicians dominated, and brought low level communism to their shores. Look at what the EU is now. It is almost identical to the old USSR. Merkle is an old communist.

        Do the Koreans want that? I am not too sure. It’s a big problem to solve, with only really one viable way out.

        Happy New Year.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          January 1, 2018 at 12:04 am

          takeadeepbreath, actually Tienanmen Square did cause a lot of things to change. Many old communists yet, but Xi is allowing a lot of freedom, people moving up in the world with great cars, condos, clothing, etc. Talk to our friends in Beijing and they feel free about so many things and modern life. Trump talked with Xi and things have changed and will probably continue to change as it all helps China becoming a real country and people with real futures there and coming here.

          Like

          Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      “The right time” was the sermon at my granddaughter s baptism last night. I am a Christian but churches are not for me. There are no coincidences with God.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        December 31, 2017 at 10:10 pm

        Ndid I mention my granddaughters name is raegan different spelling but I’ll take it.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Old Lady says:
        December 31, 2017 at 10:10 pm

        Too much religion, too little Christianity.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        January 1, 2018 at 12:07 am

        trial, sad that you don’t realize that Jesus said He would always be with us in twos and more worshiping together. In today’s worlds, sad to say our Catholic Church has again slipped in with an evil non-pope and more, but our Church has survived so much of this crap over 2000 yrs. and is still here and worshiping with others whether friends or not known makes the whole Mass vibrant and real. Some supposed churches leave me cold because they translate the bible in so many weird ways and don’t always recognize Christ the Saviour but ours is a forgiving God so sooner or later they will awake.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  7. Bill Robbins says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    What a wonderful thing it would be to have an Iran free of the mad Muslim mullahs.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. 4sure says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    If a new government can be had by the people uprising against a tyrannical regime, then by the will of God, there is still hope for us if it is successful. This moment should not be forgotten. The swamp needs to pay close attention. Cold anger can turn to Hot anger.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. wtd says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    In both Firefox and IE, I could not view the video clip…instead receiving “The media could not be played.” Not sure if the problem is on my end.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. MfM says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Thomas Wicktor seems to be retweeting lots of supposed info coming out of Iran.

    I don’t know how accurate it will turn out to be… but if it turns out high level government people are fleeing it could be a major shift in hours.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:22 pm

      Do we know who is set to take over if the Mullahs are ran out of the country?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Ziiggii says:
        December 31, 2017 at 9:25 pm

        I guess no one since their government will have to completely change.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • kpm58 says:
          December 31, 2017 at 10:09 pm

          What would happen in the US if all our congressmen and senators disappeared at once.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Ziiggii says:
            December 31, 2017 at 10:10 pm

            Special elections

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Ziiggii says:
              December 31, 2017 at 10:15 pm

              ADD: IRAN is a Theocratic Republic hybrid. The “type” of government they use will need to change once the Supreme Leader is overthrown.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
            • Rielly O'Hanlon says:
              December 31, 2017 at 10:54 pm

              Organized by who and under what rules?

              Like

              Reply
              • Ziiggii says:
                December 31, 2017 at 11:17 pm

                In the US?

                Like

                Reply
              • AZ18 says:
                December 31, 2017 at 11:42 pm

                Tillerson stated there were very good people in the Iranian foot now during one of he’s speeches. I’m hoping that between the GCC and maybe Tillerson as moderator a solution and help will be available. I think Iran was one of the few if not only Muslim country that did not attend Presidents Trumps speech during his Saudi trip

                Like

                Reply
                • Carrie2 says:
                  January 1, 2018 at 12:18 am

                  Never forget that Persia gave us our language letters and so much more and part of the Cradle of Civilization. They need to have their freedom back. I have friends here who are not longer muslims for real and are praying their brotherhood win the battle so they can feel free to visit family and friends in Persia.

                  Liked by 1 person

            • Carrie2 says:
              January 1, 2018 at 12:14 am

              kpm58, what a delightful thought and now if it would pass, we could start afresh with a well informed Congress that their chores do not setting up committees and wasting time and money to get nowhere, no more benefits/perks for a lifetime (get real!), no getting rich while in service or you get kicked out immediately. We must take back the reins and Drain the Congress Swamp. They are our employees and definitely not our bosses and we have the power and they don’t. Of course, they won’t like this, but who cares as they pack their bags and leave without benefits, etc. but having to live on their ill-gained millions and having to take care of their own meals, haircuts, SS, Medicare, Insurance, expenses, etc. My dream come true!

              Like

              Reply
            • Remington..... says:
              January 1, 2018 at 12:28 am

              Utopia..

              Like

              Reply
          • Fake Nametag says:
            December 31, 2017 at 11:28 pm

            I would throw a giant party.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • TheHumanCondition says:
            January 1, 2018 at 1:23 am

            The pursuit of property would immediately begin nationwide as the looting (surely dem good boy astronauts to be wudndunuffin like that tho) would commence, followed by the shooting, then We the Sane People would step up to the plate and knock one so far out of the park that our Reckoning would have indeed begun…

            For starters…

            Like

            Reply
      • Kent says:
        December 31, 2017 at 10:53 pm

        I read a thread which said the crown prince lives in DC and that he WOULD return…having trouble posting or would provide more info

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Kent says:
          December 31, 2017 at 11:00 pm

          An existing political structure in Iran supports a successful interim govt if present bails…hard to post will keep trying….

          Iran is not like some ME nations in that it is not without an electoral/democratic history…it is historically secular by ME standards and the population seems largely support said secular governance….

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Raffaella says:
          December 31, 2017 at 11:03 pm

          If Shah’s son ever goes back to rule Iran, you will see mass migration of Iranians back to Iran. Many highly educated talented western raised Iranians would go back to rebuilt Iran.

          Like

          Reply
      • piper567 says:
        December 31, 2017 at 10:57 pm

        An Assyrian friend of mine says many want Pahlavi to return, and that he has been waiting for this to happen. ??
        My friend has satellite phone connection still coming from within Iran.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Raffaella says:
          December 31, 2017 at 11:08 pm

          I left Iran one year before hostage crisis. I know for a fact that all Iranians outside Iran want Reza Pahlavi to go back. I was surprised to hear his name chanted by all these protesters inside Iran. He has been waiting a lifetime for a moment like this. I hope he gets his wish.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
  11. progpoker says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Yuge if true!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    We maybe witnessing the fall of the Mullahs in Iran 🇮🇷.

    Our President shared the tweet below yesterday:

    This tweet and more importantly his message from a few months back at the UN maybe talked about for generations to come in Iran 🇮🇷. They will say that was the day that the people in Iran 🇮🇷 knew that the Leader of the Free World had their backs.

    Just imagine what the ME and Northern Africa would be like if Iran 🇮🇷 was no longer a sponsor of terrorism but actually a beacon of prosperity and a good neighbor in the region.

    The first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 will go down in the history books for what happened throughout the ME during our Lion’s 🦁 Presidency.

    Generations in the future will wish they could have lived during the Presidency of Donald J. Trump, the greatest President in the history of the USA 🇺🇸! Folks we are blessed to be alive!

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      Thank you, Fle, for posting that video of the Saudi trip.
      Love that video.
      I think it was a pivotal moment in our history.

      Our President chose KSA as the first country to visit…for a reason.
      We have been seeing the wisdom of it playing out, as time goes by.

      I also love this video that the Saudis put out to commemorate PDJT’s visit.

      It is particularly interesting to note Pres Trump’s expression at the 1:27 mark:


      .
      [Video not in black & white, for those who haven’t seen it yet.]

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  13. fred5678 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Hats off to the peaceful protestors who have a new great way of fighting their oppressors.
    Instead of Candidate Trump’s wonderful “Take their coats!”, they say “Take their pants!” and DO IT!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. Ziiggii says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Is anyone reporting about the internet shutdown?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. 4harrisonblog says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    It’s A good thing, as Martha Stewart says.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. sixbladeknifeblog says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    A lot of the President’s detractors tend to overlook the fact that he has been tweeting for several years. He is totally comfortable and adept enough to use twitter like a scalpel or a baseball bat, depending on the situation.

    It has to be infuriating and discouraging to his political and media enemies to know he can bypass them and their lies to bring us the unadulterated truth that they fear to reveal.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      Yes, the left isn’t concerned about the few minutes a day PDJT spends tweeting.

      They aren’t concerned about him demeaning the office by doing so, after all he’s already Hitler.

      They are concerned because they don’t control it, and it renders their media impotent.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Kent says:
        January 1, 2018 at 12:10 am

        yeah hunh

        Like

        Reply
      • Takeadeepbreath says:
        January 1, 2018 at 12:59 am

        Exactly. Look at the Wikileaks drop yesterday. The NYT writing to Hillary to let her know what they are going to be reporting on. They had a relationship where they walked in lock step. Total control from both sides. They no longer have that control. And do you think this email reveals the ONLY collusion between the media and the political class? Of course not.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • JC says:
      December 31, 2017 at 10:39 pm

      Excellent, sixblade: “adept enough to use twitter like a scalpel or a baseball bat…”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. TwoLaine says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Excellent interview on this topic today on F & F with former CIA Gary Berntsen. He says TRUMP is perfect on his response.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. 4sure says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    If Iran’s Mullas fall, and a new gov’t. not controlled by Terrorists is installed by the people, this could set the new peace accords for all of the ME in motion. Esp. if Syria and Pockeeeistan fall to new leadership not in tune w/terrorists.

    Imagine what that would do for the economy, coupled w/a crack down on illegal immigration in this country.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Raffaella says:
      December 31, 2017 at 9:31 pm

      Absolutely. Can you imagine what this will do for Trump presidency to start 2018 with a bang like that?

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Uncle Max says:
      December 31, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      If the Mullahs fall… it would have immediate and profound repercussions globally. Kim in N.Korean… the Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan …. Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Palestinians.. Iraq and the Kurds… likely scary times for Turkey…. Yemen.. I mean, really… talk about a key sponsor of so much that bedevils the geopolitical environment.

      We’ll see. It would be the most awesome rebuke of the Obama administration and Hillary… and globalist… the last 40 years of foreign policy status quo thrown out the window. Heh.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  19. Raffaella says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      January 1, 2018 at 12:54 am

      “Adopting a strategy that some analysts say could jeopardize the legitimacy of the nascent anti-government protests.”

      We wouldn’t want to get involved now, would we? But getting involved with Syria and Libya was just fine and dandy.

      Disagree with Wictor on this. He is the president of the USA. How can he not say something. It’s his job. And even if he opposed the revolution, they would oppose him on that. Truth be told, I don’t think Trump cares or pays much attention to the media. They are far to predictable. He didn’t tweet to get the media to discuss it. He tweeted because he genuinely supports their cause.

      Besides, we’ve been here before. In 2009, they revolted and we did nothing. And nothing changed, except 2000 protestors being murdered for their efforts. Why repeat the same failed tactic.

      Media are scum.

      Like

      Reply
  20. fred5678 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Happy New Year to all here, Sundance and crew, and especially to our POTUS and the Iranian people!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Ziiggii says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Maybe there are some those in the C-eye-A that CAN be salvaged without just burning the entire place down….

    You know this would be one of the actually “good” color revolutions they’ve sparked.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      December 31, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      I think that Pompeo has been doing ‘Triage’ there since he took over.

      He said something to Pres Trump at one of the Cabinet Meetings, a while back…something that was rather cryptic.
      Can’t remember the exact words.
      It was in reply to PDJT remarking on the ‘job he was doing’:
      “Yes, Mr. President. Working on not being seen. As it should be.”

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  22. Pam says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    We are truly witnessing a historic moment in history. May God bless our president for his leadership and the innocent citizens of Iran.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  23. littleflower481 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    It definitely looks like a revolution; not clear yet if it will be successful. FYI, in the American Revolution, we did have outside help, the French. I’m not in favor of intervention but just saying….we had help. Is there an alternative leader in Iran ready to step in? Just wondering…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. TwoLaine says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    A very touching piece by Stefan Molyneux.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  26. scott467 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    DJT: “I use social media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair ‘press,’…

    _____________

    I think he loves to use social media, lol!

    If he didn’t, he wouldn’t excel at it. You don’t get that good at things you don’t enjoy.

    I think he enjoys the game. I think he likes to win. You can’t win if you don’t play, and you won’t play well unless you enjoy it. He is matching his wits (and the wits of his team) against the most ruthless and evil people in the world, and he is DESTROYING them.

    And he knows it 🙂

    Unlike Panetta (though I think he knows the truth), I realize that DJT’s tweets are never ‘off the cuff’, that they are always carefully considered to produce or elicit a desired effect, that they are always intended to advance his policies and desired outcomes.

    The fact that he can do it in a way that seems so effortless and spontaneous is a tribute to his mastery of the game.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  27. Covfefe-USA says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I know this is off topic, but this appears to have been making the internet rounds since 12/29: AZ Nat Guard (Battalion 850) deployed to GITMO. Many have been tweeting a high value target was taken into custody in Atlanta those couple of weeks ago (hence, reason for the ATL blackout mess); I’ve found this article:

    http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2463.htm

    Sessions, Pence, Mattis have been to GITMO this month I believe, from what I’ve been reading. Many seem to believe mass military tribunals to commence. Related story I’ve seen/read pertains to large numbers of GITMO bound flights without the usual flight data/info this past week.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Ari says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    JFK 1961, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty. “

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. tuskyou says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Live Iran Protest Map
    https://iran.liveuamap.com
    Map allows you to zoom in/out and click on icons to see video or tweets from different locations.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I am just so glad that Obama is not the president any more….
    I just have a this creepy feeling that Obama would be bombing the protestors

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. nottakingthisanymore says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    The yearning for freedom bring me to tears. GOD be with your children in Iran.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  32. Sporty says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Isn’t the last time this happened the beginning of the so called Arab Spring?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • tinkerthinker2 says:
      December 31, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      Yes, but it seemed to me like obama purposely delayed any help from us just to enable the muslim bro hood to get in there. The Iranian green rev. was the only one he turned his back on.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Sporty says:
        December 31, 2017 at 10:18 pm

        That’s what I thought, prayers for the Iranians yearning to be free.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Takeadeepbreath says:
        January 1, 2018 at 12:41 am

        “The Iranian green rev. was the only one he turned his back on.”
        True
        Why? Well, it started in Tunisia. It was the real deal, and an opportunity that wasn’t going to be allowed to go to waste. They stirred up anxiety, and tried to spread it around. Next was Algeria. But they gave them the middle finger. Then Libya, and Egypt. Both were secular states. Well, as much as they could be. What ever you say about Gaddafi, or H Mubarak, they did not rule through theocracy. But Obama is a muslim, and wanted them to be ruled by islam, rather than guided by it. Libya now stands as the starting point for a new century of slave trading. Great work Hillary. Those who escaped that torment, got on boats and made their way to Europe, destroying it in the process. In Egypt, they got rid of Mubarak, only to replace him with the muslim brotherhood. It was only by the grace of God, and the fact that the Egyptians are a pretty good bunch, that they avoided massive bloodshed and destruction. Then it was on to Syria. The target they were after all along

        Syria is a great democracy, IMO. Rather, it was. We always talk about Israel being the only democracy in the region. Not true. Syria is a well functioning democracy. But Syria was the target all along, because they were not Islamic fanatics. Obama wanted them to be ruled by Islam. But they are Allawite, essentially hard core infidels, so things were more difficult there. Many of the protestors were imported from other nations. and ISIS was created by BO to act as an Arab Spring revolution. It turned out that he had allowed them to have their caliphate. The objective was to turn it into a radical muslim nation, that would allow Saudi Arabia to build an oil pipeline through it. The history of a caliphate is not new. To us, it is, but to Islam, it is a region that once existed, that the terrorists wanted to restore. Thankfully, Russia was having none of it. Neither were the Syrians. But at a heavy cost.

        Obama wanted to stop there, which is why we didn’t hear a pipsqueek out of him for the rest of the show. His work was done.

        Iraq couldn’t revolt. They were in the middle of a war with ISIS, and under US military occupation.

        Iran did revolt, but they are already an islamic theocracy. Not something Obama wants to destroy. So we ignored their plight, and ignored the 2000 people murdered in the process.
        Then there was Bahrain. Civilized, clean, modern, rich. But very much ruled by the tenents of Islam. Again, BO did not want to see the destruction of a theocracy, and the revolution failed. After all, theocracy is what he was trying to establish.

        KSA is too powerful to have a revolution. Change however, is coming. The politics of this area are essential, but just too complex right now. I have family and wine around me, and New Year is coming!!!!!

        But all of Obama’s work in the middle east was not only catastrophic, but designed to increase the spread of theocracy around the region, with the main goal of destroying Syria (Allawite), and destabilizing Europe with a mass exodus of those affected. This too helps push Europe further into Islamic control, with theocracies able to develop in the future.

        Do you remember how the media in the USA were so thrilled about the Arab Spring, like it was a good thing? They are scum

        Happy New Year.

        Like

        Reply
  33. tuskyou says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/two-protesters-killed-iran-government-blocks-messaging-app-n833696
    Fairly new article explains Telegram (popular messaging app) shut down one channel and internet speed has been slowed. Contains a statement from President Rouhani—-Trump doesn’t have the right to be sympathetic to the Iranian people/he called us terrorists a few months ago (paraphrase). Also touches on their economy and scope of protests.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. rmt hastings (@RegiHasti) says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    That Pompeo / Panetta video, as a Twitter thread above, was absolutely brilliant. Pompeo is impressive swatting away the swampy irritants, like Leon Panetta. Must click on the blue Twitter widget triangle.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  35. budmc says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    This is the Shah of Iran’s son. Many want him to lead the country again.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Dixie says:
      December 31, 2017 at 11:22 pm

      Unless I’m mistaken, he is living in exile here…in the US….did everybody see his letter to President Trump in that twitter thread above courteously requesting that President Trump not refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf?

      Wow, I’m learning so much from CTH tonight……

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Takeadeepbreath says:
        December 31, 2017 at 11:55 pm

        If the Shah is thinking of making a come back, then these revolutionaries will be back home and tucked up in bed by tea time.

        The history there is not too good. It would be the equivalent of putting a US citizen in charge. Not going to happen. It is not the dynamic of the situation. The US overthrew Mossadegh in 1953, and installed the Shah as a puppet of the US. We wanted the oil. Nationalizing the oil industry in Iran was the Ayatolla Khomeini’s first action after the 1977 revolution. This overthrow in 1977 was the first time in over 2000 years that the Persian King was deposed. They really were very upset.

        America needs to keep at arms length, and let them sort it out on their own. Only when it threatens our national security and safety would it be appropriate to get involved. The Iranians don’t like us politically, and to be honest, with pretty good reason.

        Iran needs no theocratic rule, and no more Kings. I think they want their own democratic republic, and to look to the horizon, and not the shoreline. Sure, Islam will play a huge role in society, bonding and uniting people. They just don’t want these despots ruling their everyday lives. The Pope has no power over catholics. The protestants in the USA do not have to follow the orders of their preacher or pastor. Same same.

        This is the conflict.

        Like

        Reply
        • Takeadeepbreath says:
          January 1, 2018 at 12:01 am

          P.S. “The Iranians don’t like us politically, and to be honest, with pretty good reason.”
          I am not advocating anything sinister here. I know the Iranian leadership are terrorist sponsors, and are traditional enemies of the west. “Death to America” isn’t a friendly chant. I am just telling it like the Iranians see it. The “real politik” of the situation. We did overthrow their leader. We have forgotten that, but it is still something they are reminded of everyday.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  36. Thecleaner says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Assad has remained in power through 7 years of violent civil war with multiple factions with the support of the Mullahs and Hezbollah.
    It would be naive to think they are just gonna pack their bags and get on a plane when confronted with several thousand unarmed civilians, and turn influence over to the Suuni Saudi Arabians, without a fight.

    Like

    Reply
    • EV22 says:
      December 31, 2017 at 11:11 pm

      Naive or not, when the time comes, the time comes. A country with as many unemployed young men as Iran, ruled over by ancient mullahs, is a very combustible combo. The USSR also had the KGB and the Soviet army…until they didn’t. Ditto East Germany, Romania, the Baltics, etc.

      Like

      Reply
      • Thecleaner says:
        December 31, 2017 at 11:52 pm

        I think I was moreso trying to instill a reality check.
        In the last 30 mins ive read that 300,000 people have the Ayatollah’s house surrounded, the Mullahs are fleeing the country in unmarked planes and the revolutionary guard are shredding and burning their uniforms. There is of course zero evidence to back any of this up.
        What it does do however is embolden the protesters into believing something that is likely not true, and will cause them to escalate…its unclear what will happen when they do, but I have my opinions, which I will keep to myself as they offend the cheerleaders.

        Like

        Reply
        • EV22 says:
          December 31, 2017 at 11:56 pm

          Not offended, Cleaner! I give it a 15% chance, myself and I agree that the reporting probably has a lot of rumor hyperbole. But I wish them well.

          Now, time to ring in the New Year. Best wishes! MAGA!

          Like

          Reply
          • Thecleaner says:
            January 1, 2018 at 12:14 am

            There are elements inside and outside of Iran who want these protests to escalate and turn violent. If the protesters can be goaded into violence, the violent crackdown will follow, and like it or not, any government is within its authority to put down violent insurrection.
            If the protesters stay non violent, and the government cracks down, intervention could be justified.
            So you need to ask yourself, cui bono…who benefits. Are there parties trying to force violent protest in the hopes that outside forces will respond to the ensuing crack down, or are the Iranians trying to goad the protesters into violence to justify the crackdown.
            One thing I am certain of…the violence is coming…what happens next is unknown.

            Like

            Reply
  37. CorwinAmber says:
    December 31, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    I have no doubt that the lads are busy in the Pentagon updating their contingency plans in the event that things go south in a hurry. I am reminded of the summer of 1995 where we spent months planning for the military extrication of UNPROFOR from Bosnia if the situation got out of hand, to include visits to ports along the Croatian coast where we were going to disembark troops from Central Europe to rescue blue helmets who were unable (or unwilling) to defend themselves…it was going to be messy, but Clinton had rashly promised to provide troops for that mission so we were stuck planning for it, sigh. POTUS will have a range of options from which to choose that will include everything from a “light” hand to something akin to hell on earth…choose wisely my friend (it’s a shame that we have 3 carrier groups in the Pacific right now, but that all goes back to how much military capability we want to have in this country, but that is a subject for another time…don’t get me started on this)

    And, oh yeah, as always MAGA and Happy New Year!

    Like

    Reply
  38. MaineCoon says:
    December 31, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. MaineCoon says:
    December 31, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Like

    Reply
  40. Takeadeepbreath says:
    December 31, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    The chances of US military action in Iran are about as good as Hillary Clinton turning out to be a good guy, and all the previous stuff just being a misunderstanding. It could happen, but it is very unlikely.

    Like

    Reply
  41. trialbytruth says:
    December 31, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Thomas wictor seems to have some pretty good sources on this. It looks like regime change. Reports of security forces not engaging forcefully with the crowd. 100s f thousands of hezbala troops deployed out of country and realistically weeks away from being able to be redeployed there.We will know tommorow for sure i bet

    MAGA the middle east.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  43. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:47 am

    In a recent segment with David Brooks, he seems really subdued (depressed) and reminds people that national and international politics shouldn’t be our main priority but to focus on our communities.

    It’s his way to detract from the super successes that Trump is having around the world, and in DC. He sees the writing on the wall.

    Like

    Reply

