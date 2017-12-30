President Trump End of Year Weekly Address – Happy New Year (Video)…

Posted on December 30, 2017 by

President Trump uses his weekly address to reflect on 2017 and discuss some of the ongoing initiatives and priorities.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, FLOTUS, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to President Trump End of Year Weekly Address – Happy New Year (Video)…

  1. MM says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Hope and Change has arrived in PDJT!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Charlotte says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    MAGA!

    And a special bonus–more to come:

    No More Free Money to Pakistan: President Trump Cuts Off $255 Million in Military Aid to Pakistan
    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/no-free-money-pakistan-president-trump-cuts-off-255-million-military-aid-pakistan/

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Dockie Blauvelt says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Happy & Prosperous 2018 for all !!!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    All I can say is that if 2018 is ANYTHING like 2017 has been, then We, The People are going to have a VERY Happy New Year, indeed! Why?

    Because the libtards are now realizing that the ‘light at the end of the tunnel” isn’t any scheme of their concoction coming to fruition. Instead, it’s the TRUMP TRAIN plowing ahead and coming at them full steam and they are too far into the tunnel to turn and run.

    Sucks to be them.
    Carry on Mr. President! Carry on indeed!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. Sandy says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Thank You President Trump for a great year!
    Wishing the Trump family and everyone that is a Trump supporter a great New Year!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. mollyp1776 says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    God has richly blessed the USofA with our dear POTUS/FLOTUS Trump. May He continue to bless and keep this nation, and President Trump.

    A Happy, Safe and Prosperous 2018.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. PatriotKate says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Superb video by Imperator Rex I believe. Great for sharing with friends. May help to wake a few up.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      December 30, 2017 at 11:40 pm

      Outstanding, PatriotKate!!
      Simply, Outstanding!!!!!
      Thank You!!
      🎩 Imperator Rex

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Minnie says:
      December 31, 2017 at 12:06 am

      Phenomenal video from Rex, Kate, thank you for posting it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • CDiss says:
      December 31, 2017 at 12:15 am

      That was great!

      Like

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      December 31, 2017 at 12:37 am

      I disagree with the part about “the DNC & Hillary wanted Donald Trump as the nominee” and helped to get him there by damaging/discrediting his opponents in the primaries.

      I don’t think they ever wanted Trump as an opponent.
      Any one of the other R-candidates in the primaries would have been easily defeated.
      They didn’t do much in the way of negative ads about any of the other candidates…just DJT.

      Other than that part…it’s a great video!

      Like

      Reply
  8. Pam says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    How truly blessed we are to have a POTUS and FLOTUS who truly love this country. Happy New year to our first family and to all here at CTH. 🙂

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. The Boss says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Great photos following the video. It’s been a great year. More to come. Happy New Year to all, including POTUS and FLOTUS.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. Midwest Mom says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Change we finally can believe in….

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. woohoowee says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    And they’re ours! USA! USA! The best President and First Lady, evah 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Not sure if this has been posted but its worth a re-watch if it has
    DHS chief caught on hot mic suggesting Trump use sword ‘on the press’

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Minnie says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Thank YOU, President Trump!

    2017 truly has been an incredible year and we are grateful for your commitment, dedication, service, courage and strength to get ‘er done!

    I know your SOTU address in January will be MAGAnificent!

    In fact, January, 2018, is a very special month, indeed – thank YOU!

    With much love and gratitude,
    Your Loyal, Supportive Deplorable

    http://www.oann.com/pres-trump-dedicates-january-to-combating-human-trafficking/

    (Quote)December 30, 2017
    OAN Newsroom
    The White House says next month will be dedicated to addressing the issue of human trafficking throughout the country.

    President Trump is set to declare January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month as the administration continues efforts to combat the widespread issue.

    In a statement, the White House claimed human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation, adding, it has no place in the world.

    The White House claims sex and labor trafficking enslaves 25 million people.

    Earlier this year, the Trump administration created a task force ai

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. phoenixRising says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    YES! Going to be a wonderful 2018 – Thank you Lord for delivering this strong patriot into the Oval Office.

    The photos bring a (happy) tear to my eye… POTUS and FLOTUS are so vibrant and gorgeous! Such spirit.

    Happy New Year to all at TCH, and thanks to Sundance and all who make this such an informative and welcoming forum.

    [Note: POTUS is wearing a purple tie, and I believe a lavender shirt?]

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. woohoowee says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    And President Trump45 gave the world a new word in 2017: Covfefe 🙂 What a year it has been! It just passed too fast.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. BabyBoomer says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:23 am

    I see 2018, thanks to President Donald J Trump, as The Year of Light…sunshine brightening the darkest corners of the Shadow Government, graft and corruption totally exposed for all to see, men, women, and children once again being able to walk & run on the sidewalks and parks of our communities, churches being able to sing the praises to our Lord God, creator of all things viisible and invisible, a nation who knits back together. Our president has said that the impossibible a great place to start. And now he has proven it. Kudoes, President Trump. Kudoes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Charlotte says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Anti Sharia laws proliferate in the US

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/dec/30/anti-sharia-laws-trump-muslims

    Now does anyone think the flurry of activity around GITM could be related to the cleaning up of those Islamic terror sites across the US–Islamberg et al?

    Apparently there are more than 22 Islamic Jihad training camps across the US

    https://crtxnews.com/22-islamic-jihad-training-camps-america-one-state/

    Like

    Reply
  18. wheatietoo says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Thank you, Mr. President!

    Our future looks bright, thanks to you.
    Thank you for taking on the herculean task of saving our beloved country from disaster.
    You saw the danger, and stepped into fire.
    I will forever be grateful for all that you have done and how you are fighting for us each day.

    It is indeed a Happy New Year that that stretches out before us.
    And that is because of you, Mr. President.

    Like

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      December 31, 2017 at 12:59 am

      Thanks for all the photos, Sundance.
      I love them, all.

      There is one that comes to mind, that I would add, though…because I think our President’s first state visit to KSA was a pivotal moment in history:

      Like

      Reply
  19. MAGA Happy Boy says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:08 am

    LOVE the purple tie!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s