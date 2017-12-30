President Trump End of Year Weekly Address – Happy New Year (Video)…

President Trump uses his weekly address to reflect on 2017 and discuss some of the ongoing initiatives and priorities.
Hope and Change has arrived in PDJT!
MAGA!
And a special bonus–more to come:
No More Free Money to Pakistan: President Trump Cuts Off $255 Million in Military Aid to Pakistan
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/no-free-money-pakistan-president-trump-cuts-off-255-million-military-aid-pakistan/
And shrinking the swamp………………
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/how-the-trump-era-is-changing-the-federal-bureaucracy/2017/12/30/8d5149c6-daa7-11e7-b859-fb0995360725_story.html?utm_term=.432314463ca5
OMG that article is so full of whine that my PC monitor was getting damp.
Whaaa! WHAAAA!
I myself have “survived” several “corporate re-orgs” (including relocation to a different city) and I could whine out many of the same stories – but having a “legacy” of being a “whiner” didn’t used to be something to strive for. Instead, I “bucked-up” and got back to work. Something today’s whiners could use a lesson in.
“Many chafed as supervisors laid down new rules they said are aimed at holding poor performers and problem workers to account.” Oh, how horrible. Someone might hold them accountable.
Are you kidding me? I literally cannot believe this. So wonderful!!!! Now just keep cutting away, Dear POTUS.
Charlotte says: “No More Free Money to Pakistan: President Trump Cuts Off $255 Million in Military Aid to Pakistan”.
***
I love that President Trump has a “business perspective” on those outlays. They’re expended to obtain certain results – and (unlike past Presidents and Congress), when there is no appreciable R.O.I., he stops the bleeding.
It is NOT a “we don’t like you Pakistan” (or whatever country or org) – it IS a; “we’re not getting what we’re paying for -so were going to stop throwing good money after bad” perspective.
Long missing. Long needed.
Thank you President Trump, God Bless, and Happy New Year!
Happy & Prosperous 2018 for all !!!!
“The New York Fed Staff Nowcast stands at 3.9% for 2017:Q4” – see https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/policy/nowcast
Final will be 4.2%
I second that X 10
All I can say is that if 2018 is ANYTHING like 2017 has been, then We, The People are going to have a VERY Happy New Year, indeed! Why?
Because the libtards are now realizing that the ‘light at the end of the tunnel” isn’t any scheme of their concoction coming to fruition. Instead, it’s the TRUMP TRAIN plowing ahead and coming at them full steam and they are too far into the tunnel to turn and run.
Sucks to be them.
Carry on Mr. President! Carry on indeed!
Thank You President Trump for a great year!
Wishing the Trump family and everyone that is a Trump supporter a great New Year!
God has richly blessed the USofA with our dear POTUS/FLOTUS Trump. May He continue to bless and keep this nation, and President Trump.
A Happy, Safe and Prosperous 2018.
Superb video by Imperator Rex I believe. Great for sharing with friends. May help to wake a few up.
Outstanding, PatriotKate!!
Simply, Outstanding!!!!!
Thank You!!
🎩 Imperator Rex
Phenomenal video from Rex, Kate, thank you for posting it.
That was great!
I disagree with the part about “the DNC & Hillary wanted Donald Trump as the nominee” and helped to get him there by damaging/discrediting his opponents in the primaries.
I don’t think they ever wanted Trump as an opponent.
Any one of the other R-candidates in the primaries would have been easily defeated.
They didn’t do much in the way of negative ads about any of the other candidates…just DJT.
Other than that part…it’s a great video!
How truly blessed we are to have a POTUS and FLOTUS who truly love this country. Happy New year to our first family and to all here at CTH. 🙂
🛐🙏✝🙏✡🛐
AMERICA AND PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
Great photos following the video. It’s been a great year. More to come. Happy New Year to all, including POTUS and FLOTUS.
Change we finally can believe in….
And they’re ours! USA! USA! The best President and First Lady, evah 🙂
Not sure if this has been posted but its worth a re-watch if it has
DHS chief caught on hot mic suggesting Trump use sword ‘on the press’
Not a bad idea, General Kelly!
Got me a bit of a giggle…
lol😄👍👍👍
TY
Thank YOU, President Trump!
2017 truly has been an incredible year and we are grateful for your commitment, dedication, service, courage and strength to get ‘er done!
I know your SOTU address in January will be MAGAnificent!
In fact, January, 2018, is a very special month, indeed – thank YOU!
With much love and gratitude,
Your Loyal, Supportive Deplorable
http://www.oann.com/pres-trump-dedicates-january-to-combating-human-trafficking/
(Quote)December 30, 2017
OAN Newsroom
The White House says next month will be dedicated to addressing the issue of human trafficking throughout the country.
President Trump is set to declare January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month as the administration continues efforts to combat the widespread issue.
In a statement, the White House claimed human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation, adding, it has no place in the world.
The White House claims sex and labor trafficking enslaves 25 million people.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration created a task force ai
YES! Going to be a wonderful 2018 – Thank you Lord for delivering this strong patriot into the Oval Office.
The photos bring a (happy) tear to my eye… POTUS and FLOTUS are so vibrant and gorgeous! Such spirit.
Happy New Year to all at TCH, and thanks to Sundance and all who make this such an informative and welcoming forum.
[Note: POTUS is wearing a purple tie, and I believe a lavender shirt?]
And President Trump45 gave the world a new word in 2017: Covfefe 🙂 What a year it has been! It just passed too fast.
I see 2018, thanks to President Donald J Trump, as The Year of Light…sunshine brightening the darkest corners of the Shadow Government, graft and corruption totally exposed for all to see, men, women, and children once again being able to walk & run on the sidewalks and parks of our communities, churches being able to sing the praises to our Lord God, creator of all things viisible and invisible, a nation who knits back together. Our president has said that the impossibible a great place to start. And now he has proven it. Kudoes, President Trump. Kudoes.
Anti Sharia laws proliferate in the US
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/dec/30/anti-sharia-laws-trump-muslims
Now does anyone think the flurry of activity around GITM could be related to the cleaning up of those Islamic terror sites across the US–Islamberg et al?
Apparently there are more than 22 Islamic Jihad training camps across the US
https://crtxnews.com/22-islamic-jihad-training-camps-america-one-state/
Thank you, Mr. President!
Our future looks bright, thanks to you.
Thank you for taking on the herculean task of saving our beloved country from disaster.
You saw the danger, and stepped into fire.
I will forever be grateful for all that you have done and how you are fighting for us each day.
It is indeed a Happy New Year that that stretches out before us.
And that is because of you, Mr. President.
Thanks for all the photos, Sundance.
I love them, all.
There is one that comes to mind, that I would add, though…because I think our President’s first state visit to KSA was a pivotal moment in history:
LOVE the purple tie!
