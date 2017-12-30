Cry Freedom: Iranian Protests Grow in Day #2 – Regime Forces Crack Down…

It looks like the Iranian Green Revolution is back on the streets as waves of protests are happening. In 2009 the Mullah’s brutally cracked down on the reformers and President Obama stood by. In 2017 the reformers have an ally in the oval office as President Trump and his entire administration (specifically Rex Tillerson and Nikki Haley) openly show their support for the movement. Stunning developments.
The U.S. Media are attempting to spin the protests as “pro-regime” and claiming the supporters are pro-Khameni and pro government. That narrative is 100% false, yet it highlights the severity of the entire left-wing media apparatus as they attempt to prop-up the failed policies of the Obama administration.
Tens-of-thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to express their anger, and unfortunately for the preferred media script that anger is not directed at President Trump or Saudi Arabia; but rather at the mullahs and their oppressive security forces.
The protests may have begun over economic grievances in the northeastern city of Mashhad. However, the uprising has grown to at least 18 cities nationwide. The slogals are no longer about corruption and economics, they are directly confronting the Islamic Republic:
“Death to [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei!”
“Death to Hezbollah!”
“Not Gaza, Not Lebanon, Our Life Only for Iran!”
“We Will Die to Get Our Iran Back!”
“Clerics Out of Our Country!”
President Trump Tweeted his prior statements from the U.N. General Assembly about Iran and the hopes for the people of Iran. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, also is transmitting support for the reformers along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
The reformers and protesters face a brutal Iranian regime that spends most of its time trying to retain itself and will not hesitate to crack down, just as it did in 1999 and 2009.
Perhaps the difference now is they have the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, and it is likely our western propaganda media will not be able to hide the truth much longer.
Just found this map of protests
It looks like the Iranian government has lost control of the streets in a large number of cities.
Three cities with mass protests the first day.
Then ten cities the second day.
Then 19 cities the third day.
And they were _different cities_ every day.
I’m seriously dumb founded by the media right now. I know I should know better but it still shocks me.
NJF,
The NY Times and Wash Post are always the reliable friends of tyranny and the enemies of freedom.
👍Exactly!
Sure would be nice right now if President Donald J Trump had thought to pursue a working relationship with Vlad Putin… oh, wait…
Oh,wait ….wait for what thluckyone…
More trolling?
Sorry, Deb. I guess I didn’t get the inflection right. Please see my response to Sejmon. THANK YOU for being here!
LOL! I was trying to troll the anti-Trumpers who accuse our beloved Lion of being a puppet for Vlad Putin. In fact, our President may be able to influence Mr. Putin to exert some positive influence on behalf of the people of Iran (I can dream, can’t I?). “Sure would be nice if there were a working relationship” instead of the hostility that would have been present from the Hillary Administration (shudder). But wait! ( I must’ve missed it…. NOT) Mr. Putin and our Mighty President ARE talking – and probably talking about this very issue.
Thank YOU, Sejmon for being on a branch at Sundance’s Treehouse! MAGA!
If the revolution succeeds the US will gain a partner and Russia will lose an important partner. Will Putin jump in and support civil war as he has in Syria? Big question.
Still no reaction from EU, UK.
Canada had a ‘my posterior on the fence’ reaction. 😀
You know how liberals love to care about what the rest of the world thinks? What are they gonna do when the rest of the world LOVES President Trump and they’re the last ones left who don’t like him? Even the North Korean people will soon love President Trump.
Liberator pistols ala WWII? Just sayin’.
Two things different about the massive protests. They started in the provinces (so much for the meme that the countryside is fundamentalist) and the nexus for the 2009 protests was the universities, (Tehran):
Saeed Kamali Dehghan
@SaeedKD
Protester from inside Tehran University tells me students are puzzled how the protests spread so fast, especially that it is happening more in provinces than the capital. “But we’re not getting leads from anyone,” he insists.
NBC spinning pro-regime meme and CNN totally ignored it though they have a bureau there and instead featured ;history of the avocado” and more trump/Russia fakery.
According to reports:
“Telegram and other social media outlets are being shut down in #Iran. Telegram was crucial in organizing the protests. New reports also state the entire internet has also been cutoff for #Iran
Cellular networks Iran Cell and Hamra Aval are reporting widespread connection disruptions across Iran. Most places they are offline completely.”
Raman Ghavami
@Raman_Ghavami
#Update77- All the #Kurdish and #Azeri cities are preparing to come on the streets tomorrow. Iranian leaders must listen to the demands of their people otherwise the Kurds have thousands of armed Guerrillas. They are not going to just watch when people are shot. #IranProtests
FREEDOM for ALL!!!
Prayers for the Iranian People!!!
Let FREEDOM RING!!!
Not a peep on the MSM.
They’ll talk about anything rather than air this story.
Dribble about the NFL and lies about President Trump.
If the Left screws Trump out of office, maybe “We The People” will also respond like the Iranians are doing.
“Our life only for Iran”
“The U.S. Media are attempting to spin the protests as “pro-regime” and claiming the supporters are pro-Khameni and pro government. That narrative is 100% false, yet it highlights the severity of the entire left-wing media apparatus as they attempt to prop-up the failed policies of the Obama administration.”
So many miles traveled on the highway of lies called “Mainstream Media”…..when will critical mass be reached?
It pains me what has become of our nation, not due to our nation, but to elements within it which are so destructive to normal human dignity and discourse….they expound vulgarity of biblical proportions….
But that I could end their evil ways…….
Iran blocks internet, may shut down Telegram app as protests spread https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-blocks-internet-may-shut-down-telegram-app-as-protests-spread/ via @timesofisrael
