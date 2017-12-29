Secretary Tillerson Transmits Support for Iranian Protests….

Posted on December 29, 2017 by

Interesting.  Visible support for a position 180° from prior administration.

transition of government” supported by U.S.

State Dept – We are following reports of multiple peaceful protests by Iranian citizens in cities across the country. Iran’s leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos. As President Trump has said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran’s leaders are Iran’s own people.

The United States strongly condemns the arrest of peaceful protesters. We urge all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.

On June 14, 2017, Secretary Tillerson testified to Congress that he supports “those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know.” The Secretary today repeats his deep support for the Iranian people. (link)

This entry was posted in Iran, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to Secretary Tillerson Transmits Support for Iranian Protests….

  1. Fe says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Exciting and very interesting times we are living in…

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      December 29, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      The view leading from the front is certainly much better than it was from behind. Now is the time for our allies to join in the chorus and turn Tillerson’s tune into a full-fledged, freedom loving, worldwide opus.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  2. karmytrumpateer says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    President Trump’s support can perhaps change Iran for the better!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Falcon Koch says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Thank God for our Pres.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. fedback says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Iran is the key to break the vicious cycle of destruction in the Middle East.
    A moderate secular Iran would be a blessing to the whole world

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. abdiesus says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Assuming a Trump administration would not stand by and do nothing like Obama did, how far do you think Trump/Tillerson would be willing to go to support this fledgling movement? I suppose there has to be some idea that it could be successful at over-throwing the mullahs, but does that seem likely, and even if they can over-throw the mullahs, can they move forward and establish a government solid enough to replace them – which is much more difficult?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Michael says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Where would we be today if obama had supported the Green Movement?
    Would NK have the bomb for example?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • KittyKat says:
      December 29, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      I remember how disappointed I was by Obama’s deaf ear to their appeals for help. I can’t imagine how discouraged the actual protestors who expected help from him must have felt. I was surprised than none of his supporters thought it was a big deal.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Zhang says:
      December 29, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      NK already had the bomb in October 2006. The Green Movement was in 2009.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. KittyKat says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    They make American protestors look like a bunch of spoiled ingrates; the protestors in Iran are taking real risks.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      December 29, 2017 at 7:57 pm

      You’re right. The American version of a protestor is paid to show up, often wears a pussy hat, carries a pre-printed sign and hasn’t a clue what they’re doing, other than collecting some weed money.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  8. bofh says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Democrats (and thus, the MSM as well) must be frantically messaging each other trying to figure out if they want to try to get a piece of this, or else what to do? PDJT, on the other hand, doesn’t have to ask permission or wait for a hastily-convened focus group or poll to begin responding.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. BigMamaTEA says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Just came across this on twitter….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. paulraven1 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Another of the untold scandals of Obama was how he left the Iranian Green Revolution of 2009 hanging in the wind. How many young Iranians were killed waiting for the support they thought was coming from America. Contrast this with how swiftly and fervently Reagan gave moral support to Lech Walesa. Obama wanted it to fail. He wanted the mullahs to crush those kids. What a slimy, filthy bastard he was.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Love22 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    SA and The Gulf Cooperation Council will help them. We will likely not be jumping into a hot war. Sword dance, anyone?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. wj2016 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    We overthrew their elected leader in 1953. We supported the Shah and his torturing, murdering secret police for a quarter of a century. We pushed Sadam Hussein to invade Iran and we gave him weapons and the means to produce chemical weapons, with which he slaughtered hundred of thousands of Iranians. We shot down their civilian airliner in 1988. This is only a part of the meddling, mischief, murder and mayhem we have inflicted on the Iranians. Now we need to leave them the eff alone and handle their own business.

    President Trump is winning on the domestic front and doesn’t need to be sucked into the foreign intrigue that Dubwya fell into.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      December 29, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      I agree completely, and posted something similar on a different thread tonite.

      As a matter of fact, it seems we have a near unanimous mantra going on this issue thus far:
      US (CIA) leave Iran alone and let them handle their own business and just maybe we can have normalized relations.

      I love the opportunity that is presenting itself.

      Gonna be a VERY interesting 2018.

      Like

      Reply
  15. USA loves Melania says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    This stuff is all way above my paygrade but that’s why I voted for a guy who is a lot smarter than me named Donald J. Trump. I trust his judgement. He’ll know how to handle the situation. Secretary Tillerson, a genius appointment by our President, is one of the sharpest guys around when it comes to world affairs. I trust them both. You couldn’t pay me enough to do either of their jobs though. And just think, our President works for us for no pay.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Turranos says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    I sure hope that the Iranian people can throw off the Mullah’s, in time. It’s so comforting to know that our POTUS is not going to rush in and do something really stupid. With the things currently happening in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, I like the fact that the Iranians will stay busy with their own changes at this time. Hope it works our well for everyone in ME.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. burnett044 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    old wise words..

    Like

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      December 29, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      That’s all well and good, but we have given monetary support to the current madmen in charge; are we to just ignore the people rebelling against them? No , I do not think we should militarily or intelligence wise intervene, but they need to know we are aware and on their side.

      Like

      Reply
  18. littleflower481 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I think moral support is very important to the Iranian people. Obama ignored them and blew them off; they thought the Nobel Peace Prize winner would be on their side. He did nothing….I do believe PTrump’s moral support is needed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      December 29, 2017 at 8:32 pm

      I agree.

      I’m pretty sure that the world – so certainly not the Iranian citizenry – had Obama figured out yet in ’09.

      He hadn’t yet proved his muzzie bro-hood bona fides.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s