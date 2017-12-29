Secretary Tillerson Transmits Support for Iranian Protests….

Interesting. Visible support for a position 180° from prior administration.
“transition of government” supported by U.S.
State Dept – We are following reports of multiple peaceful protests by Iranian citizens in cities across the country. Iran’s leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos. As President Trump has said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran’s leaders are Iran’s own people.
The United States strongly condemns the arrest of peaceful protesters. We urge all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.
On June 14, 2017, Secretary Tillerson testified to Congress that he supports “those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know.” The Secretary today repeats his deep support for the Iranian people. (link)
Exciting and very interesting times we are living in…
The view leading from the front is certainly much better than it was from behind. Now is the time for our allies to join in the chorus and turn Tillerson’s tune into a full-fledged, freedom loving, worldwide opus.
President Trump’s support can perhaps change Iran for the better!
Thank God for our Pres.
Iran is the key to break the vicious cycle of destruction in the Middle East.
A moderate secular Iran would be a blessing to the whole world
One can only hope, and a little prayer wouldn’t hurt.
Assuming a Trump administration would not stand by and do nothing like Obama did, how far do you think Trump/Tillerson would be willing to go to support this fledgling movement? I suppose there has to be some idea that it could be successful at over-throwing the mullahs, but does that seem likely, and even if they can over-throw the mullahs, can they move forward and establish a government solid enough to replace them – which is much more difficult?
All they need to so is have a version of Twitter, call it “Free-Bird” that the Mullah’s can’t turn off and a smiggin of old Radio Free Europe news cast on phone platforms and they are off too the races.
Well, they certainly shouldnt need any cash …..
Where would we be today if obama had supported the Green Movement?
Would NK have the bomb for example?
I remember how disappointed I was by Obama’s deaf ear to their appeals for help. I can’t imagine how discouraged the actual protestors who expected help from him must have felt. I was surprised than none of his supporters thought it was a big deal.
NK already had the bomb in October 2006. The Green Movement was in 2009.
They make American protestors look like a bunch of spoiled ingrates; the protestors in Iran are taking real risks.
You’re right. The American version of a protestor is paid to show up, often wears a pussy hat, carries a pre-printed sign and hasn’t a clue what they’re doing, other than collecting some weed money.
And maybe getting a handie from the Elizabeth Warren Jrs – you know, for the effort/for the cause …….
Democrats (and thus, the MSM as well) must be frantically messaging each other trying to figure out if they want to try to get a piece of this, or else what to do? PDJT, on the other hand, doesn’t have to ask permission or wait for a hastily-convened focus group or poll to begin responding.
Which brings to mind Panetta’s putting down of Trump’s tweeting; the left believes that governing means running an “on message” PR operation …
Just came across this on twitter….
In fairness to CNN, there was also that horrific Koy feeding incident as well. 😉
Haha!
Very nice, mama.
Another of the untold scandals of Obama was how he left the Iranian Green Revolution of 2009 hanging in the wind. How many young Iranians were killed waiting for the support they thought was coming from America. Contrast this with how swiftly and fervently Reagan gave moral support to Lech Walesa. Obama wanted it to fail. He wanted the mullahs to crush those kids. What a slimy, filthy bastard he was.
That episode made me wonder what the Nobel Peace Prize Committee actually meant by the world “peace”.
It meant they were in the bag for the Kenyan Komrad.
Well stated, Paul – I agree completely
If only the Iranian citizenry had murderous Muzzie bro-hoods waiting to be placed in charge, they wouldve had more assistance from Obama than they couldve handled.
But the mullahs weren’t going to let the Muzzie bro-hood in, so the mullahs had to be bought.
With our money.
With OUR cash.
I hope to live just long enough to watch that Kenyan prick hang.
SA and The Gulf Cooperation Council will help them. We will likely not be jumping into a hot war. Sword dance, anyone?
Obama takes credit in 3…2…1
“If I had helped them in 2009 this never would have happened.”
Perfect; you have him figured out.
We overthrew their elected leader in 1953. We supported the Shah and his torturing, murdering secret police for a quarter of a century. We pushed Sadam Hussein to invade Iran and we gave him weapons and the means to produce chemical weapons, with which he slaughtered hundred of thousands of Iranians. We shot down their civilian airliner in 1988. This is only a part of the meddling, mischief, murder and mayhem we have inflicted on the Iranians. Now we need to leave them the eff alone and handle their own business.
President Trump is winning on the domestic front and doesn’t need to be sucked into the foreign intrigue that Dubwya fell into.
I agree completely, and posted something similar on a different thread tonite.
As a matter of fact, it seems we have a near unanimous mantra going on this issue thus far:
US (CIA) leave Iran alone and let them handle their own business and just maybe we can have normalized relations.
I love the opportunity that is presenting itself.
Gonna be a VERY interesting 2018.
This stuff is all way above my paygrade but that’s why I voted for a guy who is a lot smarter than me named Donald J. Trump. I trust his judgement. He’ll know how to handle the situation. Secretary Tillerson, a genius appointment by our President, is one of the sharpest guys around when it comes to world affairs. I trust them both. You couldn’t pay me enough to do either of their jobs though. And just think, our President works for us for no pay.
Isn’t that incredible – no pay.
The man is incredible.
I sure hope that the Iranian people can throw off the Mullah’s, in time. It’s so comforting to know that our POTUS is not going to rush in and do something really stupid. With the things currently happening in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, I like the fact that the Iranians will stay busy with their own changes at this time. Hope it works our well for everyone in ME.
old wise words..
That’s all well and good, but we have given monetary support to the current madmen in charge; are we to just ignore the people rebelling against them? No , I do not think we should militarily or intelligence wise intervene, but they need to know we are aware and on their side.
I think moral support is very important to the Iranian people. Obama ignored them and blew them off; they thought the Nobel Peace Prize winner would be on their side. He did nothing….I do believe PTrump’s moral support is needed.
I agree.
I’m pretty sure that the world – so certainly not the Iranian citizenry – had Obama figured out yet in ’09.
He hadn’t yet proved his muzzie bro-hood bona fides.
