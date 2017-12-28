Oh Snap – Now You Know It’s Serious: CNN Legal Analyst Agrees With Donald Trump on FBI and DOJ…

What kind of sorcery is this?
Not to worry, still fake news. At the end Ms. Harlow says Paul Callan has an Op-Ed at the CNN Website. I looked, it’s not there.
Paul Callan did make one excellent point. When asked where the line should be to disqualify someone from participating in an investigation, he went straight for the money McCabe’s wife took from Terry McAuliffe. That is the bright-line right there. Nice job, Mr. Callen
McCabe recused himself from the Clinton investigation one week from the election, but I’m wondering if he was only forced to do so because of Wikileaks.
McCabe unrecused himself after McCabe rcvd a promotion, according to Jason Chaffetz couple three days ago on Fox. Is what started the Hatch Act investigation on McCabe.
Well it looks like the dike, with all of the small holes getting plugged with a finger or a thumb here & there, is awfully close to bursting.
Are we talking about some lesbian love scene? I just woke up.
no…it is just your nightmare……
lol… Thought you were talking about Hildabeast
Both sides can play 3D chess, read a couple of days ago about some kind of unbeatable A.I. chess machine that had taught itself or somesuch, nothing would surprise me.
One thing notably missing was the ” Oh dear we seem to have lost the feed”., they wouldn’t say helpful things lest it was helpful to themselves.
Not really connected to this but I feel that sorting out the FBI is not an end in itself but more a stepping stone that must be in place before other things can be corrected.
Great analogy on the chess. As big as this is, it comes down to being the Endgame…I can’t see the traitors just raising their hands, surrendering and going to jail. This exposure is more than likely something they have planned for. Obama definitely put his pieces in place with the enemy refugee immigrants, the gun and ammunition buyups, the little talks he’s been having with world leaders as he has shadowed the POTUS, his message to Putin about flexibility. My guess would be that when it goes down we will get hit from multiple fronts at once….with the silent coup appearing to have failed I can imagine simultaneous escalation of issues with Russia, China, Korea, Iran and our own immigrant refugees, in an attempt at a violent coup. The Clintons and their comrades are very good at staying out of jail. I only hope that President Trump has prepared for this worst case scenario and that is the reason he has surrounded himself with Generals.
CNN is test driving the concept of ‘objectivity’?
I’m with Suspicious Cat on that.
And there’s that word again…”Bias”.
What Obama’s political black ops team did, sailed right past the category of “biased” and went deep into ‘political operatives’ territory.
It was good to hear Callan mention the Hatch Act.
But the O-team did way more than ‘electioneering on the job’…they engaged in Obstruction of Justice, Election Tampering and used the power of their office to illegally spy on people for purely political reasons.
“But the O-team did way more than ‘electioneering on the job’…they engaged in Treason, Sedition, Obstruction of Justice, Election Tampering”
You missed a couple wheatie
Just like the WaPoo and NYT covering the Uranium One and Clinton Cash revelations looonnggg before the presidential campaign season this is too say,
“Look at us, we’re a legitimate news source”.
And you’ll never see a follow up from CNN. Problem is that the Alt Media is eating their lunch. 😂😂😂
Callan:
“Let us come out and clearly state just who we have decided is guilty: Strzok, his mistress, and McCabe. You know, those we have no choice but to throw under the bus, and have decided to scapegoat. A brief CYA (and CmyA.) Then we will immediately hide it. So when the fan turns on and really begins the sh*t sling, we can bring it out and say ‘See we covered that!’ back in Dec 2017!”
(I do not want to be disbarred.)
^Oh, forgot to say, this is an imaginary quote of my opinion of Callan and CNN plan/plot.
And they are still engaging in election tampering. According to the latest newz, Mueller is now digging into the RNC Digital media team and their related counterparts on the TRUMP Team.
Think about it. By the time they are done, they will have legally (at least on the face of it so far), by spying and witch hunt investigations, obtained all the secrets to the most successful RNC & Republican campaign (and Presidency) EVER in the history of the USA.
Do you think this info isn’t being shared with the DIMs? Heck, the next thing they will want are the full mailing lists, databases, donor lists, and every name of every person who voted for President TRUMP. Apparently they couldn’t break into the RNC databasea through nefarious means, so this is how they will get it, with impunity.
Mueller team questioning RNC staffers on 2016 digital operation: report
by Julia Manchester
27 Dec 2017
http://thehill.com/homenews/366580-mueller-team-questioning-rnc-staffers-on-2016-digital-operation-report
During the transition period, and even after inauguration, they spied on him so they would know what he had planned and had all their little plans worked out on who would pull triggers when and where. Who would do this or that protest. What they would say, The Narratives. The riff-raff lawyers, Governors, Mayors, Corrupt Congress Critters, DIMs and Judges were all lined up with their lawsuits to combat TRUMP’s pending policies the minute he rolled them out, and calendars and scripts were prepared for Hollywood and the media.
Since 15 Jun 2015 we have seen the most vile and transparent bullying of a Candidate/POTUS and FLOTUS, EVER, by literally everyone on the planet, except for the Basket of Deplorables.
THESE are their INSURANCE POLICIES.
Eric Schmidt and the “Man-in-the-Middle” program at US Digital Service (USDS)
Evil Emperor of GooGhoul > https://youtu.be/UfdZOopqO4g
Eric Schmidt is evil…he’s like Soros.
There is no telling how much money he gives to Leftist orgs and operations.
Does the Contrived News Network still think anyone is actually watching them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s the over/under on how long that op-ed was on CNN’s website?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Five minutes…if at all?
Scrubbed before the interview ended.
TO consider this supposed “expert” is just now waking up a couple of problems we all have been talking about for over a year , disgusts me. It’s not hard to be informed, you just have to push outside your comfortzone.
If your job is to “inform” one would think you would work to “be” informed.
Our media thinks we are stupid. Just let it sink in – they consider our source of information “fake and dangerous news”. While their source is sacred.
We can never stop fighting.
All the chips are now in the middle of the table.
It seems so.
Not sure how better this filthy evidence could be served up to an able prosecutor.
The stage is being set for the standard defense and grand explanation: “What we have here are good people in government with good intentions doing bad things.”
That will be followed by official reports from IGs in every involved agency, along with committee reports from Congress, that include the statement: “We are putting procedures and policies in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again. It’s now time to turn the page.”
We’ve seen this too many times before to think it will not be tried again.
Congress does not have the prosecutorial power: that is not under the powers of Legislature that is under the powers of the Administration.
The most they can do is “put LAWS in place to see that this does not happen again.”
And make strong recommendations/demands to prosecute to the POTUS and ATTNY GENERAL.
Of course Congress doesn’t have the prosecutorial powers you describe. My point was to point out the likely defense and the next PR move. The goal is to tire the public of seemingly endless investigations, and then to rapidly change the subject.
Simply add up the number of times you’ve heard “Good people did bad things….” and “It’s time to turn the page….” so that crimes of government officials go unpunished.
I suspect the current lot is wishing for one more bite at that apple.
Yea no article on the website, but he did pen this one…..”What Trump and Dershowitz should learn from Nixon”
SMH
Woke up this morning and it’s cold enough for hell to freeze over. Then I saw this video and I guess it did.
That was his last broadcast on CNN.
Hmmm…. Sounds like CTH has been show prep for CNN….
Where has CNN been…….I learned all of this and more….. 4 weeks ago on this very website………?
