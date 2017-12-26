Important Interview: Gregg Jarrett Talks FBI/DOJ Current Corruption Status With Chris Farrell…

Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appears on Lou Dobbs show to discuss President Trump’s Twitter response toward the FBI and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s plan to retire. Farrell outlines several things within this interview that CTH has been tracking on background.

.

First, there is a possibility the person Farrell describes at 02:50 might be John P. Carlin, the former head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division who left in October 2016, right after the controversial FISA warrant was issued.

John Carlin landed a job with law firm Morrison & Foerster leading their global risk and crisis management practice.

CNBC Video of John Carlin discussing President Trump and the Mueller investigation from mid-June 2017 is available HERE.

♦Second, while CTH understands the concern Farrell carries surrounding the final IG outcome, there’s no substantive reason to assign an intent of dilution toward his efforts, yet.

However, that said, the concern that Chris Farrell describes surrounding DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz explains why oversight Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has requested production of the IG investigative documentation from the OIG; which is due on/around Jan 15th, 2018.

Regardless of the structure within the finished report from Horowitz, Chairman Goodlatte appears positioning his committee investigators to review the evidence and likely launch a Special Prosecutor criminal probe based on the current investigative evidence; a reported 1.2 million pages of investigative documentation so far.

We shall soon find out.

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

This is a 2016 story, but I bet this guy has answers to all the FISA questions. OCTOBER 2016 -> Head of Justice Department’s National Security Division to step down https://t.co/0PHvA9Yewp — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 26, 2017

Advertisements