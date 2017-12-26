Important Interview: Gregg Jarrett Talks FBI/DOJ Current Corruption Status With Chris Farrell…

Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appears on Lou Dobbs show to discuss President Trump’s Twitter response toward the FBI and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s plan to retire. Farrell outlines several things within this interview that CTH has been tracking on background.
First, there is a possibility the person Farrell describes at 02:50 might be John P. Carlin, the former head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division who left in October 2016, right after the controversial FISA warrant was issued.
John Carlin landed a job with law firm Morrison & Foerster leading their global risk and crisis management practice.
CNBC Video of John Carlin discussing President Trump and the Mueller investigation from mid-June 2017 is available HERE.
♦Second, while CTH understands the concern Farrell carries surrounding the final IG outcome, there’s no substantive reason to assign an intent of dilution toward his efforts, yet.
However, that said, the concern that Chris Farrell describes surrounding DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz explains why oversight Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has requested production of the IG investigative documentation from the OIG; which is due on/around Jan 15th, 2018.
Regardless of the structure within the finished report from Horowitz, Chairman Goodlatte appears positioning his committee investigators to review the evidence and likely launch a Special Prosecutor criminal probe based on the current investigative evidence; a reported 1.2 million pages of investigative documentation so far.
We shall soon find out.
Kudos, Sundance: Just what we Dobbs watchers were wondering!
Thank you, Sundance. Betsy and Thomas at American Intelligence Media did a very concerning piece on IG Horowitz. Specifically, he has been a deep state floater and, during his present service as the DOJ IG, used to travel with Bill Clinton and give speeches to corporations on how to mitigate corruption exposure. (he was compensated for same)
While we sharing, I also want to amend my thoughts on some sites I posted regarding QAnon yesterday under Fe’s post. There has been some chatter that QAnon may or may not be as statuesque as we might hope. David Wilcock at Divine Cosmos published part 1 of 3 of a comprehensive overview of what he thinks is going on. His particular focus is on the Alliance and ETs, but the second page of this article features insights from Mega Anon of 4chan fame including her perspectives on PDJT’s challenges, the FBI/DOJ white/black hats, and QAnon.
https://divinecosmos.com/start-here/davids-blog/1223-targeted-arrests
Regarding Q, she suggests Q might be an amalgamation of lower level folks not in PDJT’s inner circle. A compilation of her 4chan posts is here:.
I suspect that you have not jumped on the QAnon bandwagon because of your conservative nature and desire to keep the CTH as pest-free as possible.
These thoughts are offered not to confuse, but to add further data points for those trying to piece together the scatter chart of all the information out there. 🙂
MOD – please edit to delete the stream from the 3d link. I DID NOT mean to congest the board, Regrettably, I am still new at this stuff…… 😦
I hope John Carlin stays healthy and away from public parks.
those IG investigative documents from the OIG, MUST see the light of day, un-redacted and complete…
Even if the documents are made fully available and are completely damning, what if Sessions won’t name a Special Prosecutor and what if DOJ does nothing with the evidence?
Sessions works for Trump. If Sessions won’t name a SP, Trump will remove him and name an AG who will.
Chris Farrell mentions that the 2nd in command in the IG’s office is someone to watch out for in a bad way. He also mentioned previous IG;\’s were “cover up artists”
Any whitewash will be fatal to the credibility of the DOJ.
“Any whitewash will be fatal to the credibility of the DOJ.”
Except the DOJ’s credibility has already been deceased for YEARS, lol!
You can’t kill it if it’s already dead!
Now, who is the ex-FBI guy landed a cushy job with a hotel chain and is driving a new Jaguar?
Gregg Jarrett seemed to know who that was.
Chris Swecker, Assistant Director, FBI, (Retired) 1982-2006 appears to do seminars at Hyatt Regencies here are 2 of them:
https://verafin.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Verafin-2017-FRAMLxpo-Spotlight-170914.pdf
http://www.annualantifraudconference.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/NCFIA-Anti-Fraud-Conference-v8-final.pdf
Left in 2006?
From the way that Chris Farrell said “saw the handwriting on the wall and bailed out of this whole thing”…that sounded like it was a lot more recent than 2006.
Going to need to add more mugshots.
Well love G Jarett, now a great thread by Falco @ Nick_Falco concerning our man General Flynn is released… must read SD.
Is the Intervenor who has been filing Amicus Briefs in Flynn’s proceeding possibly John Carlin? Here is Flynn’s Docket https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oPGpNFz3TKbKuO3g0eaT6AZj7qMinMr5/view?usp=drivesdk
hmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Interesting. One of those intervenoors’ motions seemed to be on the side of Flynn (Amicus Brief – Fruit of the Poisonous Tree by a Sitting President and His Family).
Was this Amicus Brief filed by POTUS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were denied. But on the 12th he ordered Muelley to disclose exculpatory evidence.
LikeLike
But a report can’t bring a case.
Jasoninthehouse: Time to wrap it up when you run out of witnesses to talk to lol.
Dougieshoen: ( not happy face conclusion )
Interesting..this John Carlin worked for Robert Mueller.
In January 2007, Carlin was named national coordinator of the Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Program in the DOJ’s Federal Computer Crime Unit. He stayed in that job only seven months before being named special counsel to Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert S. Mueller. He became Mueller’s deputy chief of staff in early 2009 and in July of that year was named his chief of staff and senior counsel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interesting timing on all these reports coming out shortly. I’m sure that the report of Mueller hitting Manafort with a superseding indictment soon is just a coincidence……..,
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people make me sick. Let the light shine.
Oh my, head spinning. Please President Trump, I can’t take any more winming.
Well, that interview was depressing!!!!! Expect an IG coverup? Oh my! Look, everyone is saying that the FBI is great, except the leadership. I don’t believe it. The rank and file may be rank as well. Very depressing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s like trying to find ten righteous men in Sodom. They weren’t there, so they got the brimstone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Oh my! Look, everyone is saying that the FBI is great, except the leadership. I don’t believe it. The rank and file may be rank as well. Very depressing.”
______________
I don’t believe it either, unfortunately. 8 years is a long time for the good guys to leave and for new people to either be corrupted or to be recruited specifically for their Kool-Aid guzzling loyalty to Hussein and his cause.
I frequently see long-retired members of various alphabet agencies on TV, waxing poetically and nostalgically about the 99% who are great patriots and the 1% who are bad guys.
Even if that was true way back when (when the people making the claim were IN those agencies), that was a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…
If there are so many ‘good guys’ in this rotting and putrid government, why are they all so bashful and introverted? Why hasn’t there been numerous sources analogous to “Deep Throat” feeding information to SOMEBODY about the cartoonish level of corruption running rampant of the last EIGHT YEARS of the Hussein syndicate?
Where are the high level resignations, and the same people subsequently going public?
It’s not that Non-disclosure agreements got their tongue. If they were patriots, they would know without question that Treason within the government outweighs any NDA by so many orders of magnitude that it’s embarrassing.
Doubtless there are lots of other excuses, “all of them good ones, all of them lies“.
It just doesn’t add up, and never has.
Sundance,
Could the timing of John Carlin’s resignation correspond with the recommendation within the Obama administration to fire admiral Mike Rogers?
If so, then the law of simultaneity suggests that the two are connected in some way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great, either McCabe or Mueller (or both) committed perjury which is a felony…
LikeLiked by 2 people
If McCabe remembers enough things, especially if it concerns HRC or O, he might be retired by Jan or Feb….
LikeLiked by 1 person
What, like “permanently” retired? Life insurance, Mr. McCabe?
It seems there is an on-going effort to limit the damage to certain mid-high level DOJ/FBI personnel. The McCarthy article the other day presented just such damage-controlling construction of the “Trump Project”.
It’s all going to come down to is what is Jeff Sessions going to do after all these reports come out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mccabe recused himself, and then after Terry Mccauliffe delivered the money to his wife’s campaign, UNRECUSED himself? Did I hear that right?
I am actually liking that Dobbs is on vacation again and Jarret is filling in. We are getting more indepth information in his interviews. So glad Jarret has his life in order now and is cooking on all burners. A real FOX asset.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Well, that interview was depressing!!!!! Expect an IG coverup?”
_____________
In a normal universe (very much unlike the one we inhabit), I would expect the following:
• IG launches investigation into corruption, election-tampering and ongoing coup attempt against the POTUS by CIA, FBI, DOJ et al
• this, by its very nature, is a matter of urgent national security, requiring daily presidential briefings
• government employees have no right to or expectation of privacy
• NSA is actively monitoring every email, text message, phone call, HAM radio transmission, smoke signal, audio communications between people in the IG’s office using cups attached by strings, and every other conceivable kind of communication
• ergo DJT knows all (and has all along)
• any attempt by the IG to whitewash or cover-up is already doomed to failure and would result in Horowitz’s own ticket to Leavenworth
• IG Horowitz must know this, and therefore wouldn’t dream of doing anything stupid
That’s how it would work in any normal universe. Ours is far from normal — bordering on comparisons to an asylum for the criminally insane — but even so, I am reasonably confident that ‘Trump’s got this’.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not the first time I’ve seen misgivings shared by others about Horowitz’s motives and intent… https://aim4truth.org/2017/12/17/doj-inspector-general-michael-horowitz-was-handpicked-by-soros-co/
