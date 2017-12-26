Important Interview: Gregg Jarrett Talks FBI/DOJ Current Corruption Status With Chris Farrell…

Posted on December 26, 2017 by

Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appears on Lou Dobbs show to discuss President Trump’s Twitter response toward the FBI and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s plan to retire.  Farrell outlines several things within this interview that CTH has been tracking on background.

.

First, there is a possibility the person Farrell describes at 02:50 might be John P. Carlin, the former head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division who left in October 2016, right after the controversial FISA warrant was issued.

John Carlin landed a job with law firm Morrison & Foerster leading their global risk and crisis management practice.

CNBC Video of John Carlin discussing President Trump and the Mueller investigation from mid-June 2017 is available HERE.

♦Second, while CTH understands the concern Farrell carries surrounding the final IG outcome, there’s no substantive reason to assign an intent of dilution toward his efforts, yet.

However, that said, the concern that Chris Farrell describes surrounding DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz explains why oversight Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has requested production of  the IG investigative documentation from the OIG; which is due on/around Jan 15th, 2018.

Regardless of the structure within the finished report from Horowitz, Chairman Goodlatte appears positioning his committee investigators to review the evidence and likely launch a Special Prosecutor criminal probe based on the current investigative evidence; a reported 1.2 million pages of investigative documentation so far.

We shall soon find out.

41 Responses to Important Interview: Gregg Jarrett Talks FBI/DOJ Current Corruption Status With Chris Farrell…

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 26, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Kudos, Sundance: Just what we Dobbs watchers were wondering!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • MAGA Happy Boy says:
      December 27, 2017 at 2:29 am

      Thank you, Sundance. Betsy and Thomas at American Intelligence Media did a very concerning piece on IG Horowitz. Specifically, he has been a deep state floater and, during his present service as the DOJ IG, used to travel with Bill Clinton and give speeches to corporations on how to mitigate corruption exposure. (he was compensated for same)

      While we sharing, I also want to amend my thoughts on some sites I posted regarding QAnon yesterday under Fe’s post. There has been some chatter that QAnon may or may not be as statuesque as we might hope. David Wilcock at Divine Cosmos published part 1 of 3 of a comprehensive overview of what he thinks is going on. His particular focus is on the Alliance and ETs, but the second page of this article features insights from Mega Anon of 4chan fame including her perspectives on PDJT’s challenges, the FBI/DOJ white/black hats, and QAnon.

      https://divinecosmos.com/start-here/davids-blog/1223-targeted-arrests

      Regarding Q, she suggests Q might be an amalgamation of lower level folks not in PDJT’s inner circle. A compilation of her 4chan posts is here:.

      MegaAnon postings compiled (May 2017 – present) from conspiracy

      I suspect that you have not jumped on the QAnon bandwagon because of your conservative nature and desire to keep the CTH as pest-free as possible.

      These thoughts are offered not to confuse, but to add further data points for those trying to piece together the scatter chart of all the information out there. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
      • MAGA Happy Boy says:
        December 27, 2017 at 2:32 am

        MOD – please edit to delete the stream from the 3d link. I DID NOT mean to congest the board, Regrettably, I am still new at this stuff…… 😦

        Like

        Reply
  2. Gary says:
    December 26, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    I hope John Carlin stays healthy and away from public parks.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. freq says:
    December 26, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    those IG investigative documents from the OIG, MUST see the light of day, un-redacted and complete…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      December 27, 2017 at 1:11 am

      Even if the documents are made fully available and are completely damning, what if Sessions won’t name a Special Prosecutor and what if DOJ does nothing with the evidence?

      Like

      Reply
  4. reggiemeezer says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Chris Farrell mentions that the 2nd in command in the IG’s office is someone to watch out for in a bad way. He also mentioned previous IG;\’s were “cover up artists”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. wheatietoo says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Now, who is the ex-FBI guy landed a cushy job with a hotel chain and is driving a new Jaguar?

    Gregg Jarrett seemed to know who that was.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. rf121 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Going to need to add more mugshots.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Larry Bucar says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Well love G Jarett, now a great thread by Falco @ Nick_Falco concerning our man General Flynn is released… must read SD.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Matt Hay says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Is the Intervenor who has been filing Amicus Briefs in Flynn’s proceeding possibly John Carlin? Here is Flynn’s Docket https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oPGpNFz3TKbKuO3g0eaT6AZj7qMinMr5/view?usp=drivesdk

    Like

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. TrumpsterinPa says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Interesting..this John Carlin worked for Robert Mueller.
    In January 2007, Carlin was named national coordinator of the Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Program in the DOJ’s Federal Computer Crime Unit. He stayed in that job only seven months before being named special counsel to Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert S. Mueller. He became Mueller’s deputy chief of staff in early 2009 and in July of that year was named his chief of staff and senior counsel.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. reggiemeezer says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Interesting timing on all these reports coming out shortly. I’m sure that the report of Mueller hitting Manafort with a superseding indictment soon is just a coincidence……..,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Garavaglia says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:29 am

    These people make me sick. Let the light shine.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Trumpeter says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Oh my, head spinning. Please President Trump, I can’t take any more winming.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Ari says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Well, that interview was depressing!!!!! Expect an IG coverup? Oh my! Look, everyone is saying that the FBI is great, except the leadership. I don’t believe it. The rank and file may be rank as well. Very depressing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      December 27, 2017 at 1:15 am

      It’s like trying to find ten righteous men in Sodom. They weren’t there, so they got the brimstone.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      December 27, 2017 at 1:26 am

      “Oh my! Look, everyone is saying that the FBI is great, except the leadership. I don’t believe it. The rank and file may be rank as well. Very depressing.”

      ______________

      I don’t believe it either, unfortunately. 8 years is a long time for the good guys to leave and for new people to either be corrupted or to be recruited specifically for their Kool-Aid guzzling loyalty to Hussein and his cause.

      I frequently see long-retired members of various alphabet agencies on TV, waxing poetically and nostalgically about the 99% who are great patriots and the 1% who are bad guys.

      Even if that was true way back when (when the people making the claim were IN those agencies), that was a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…

      If there are so many ‘good guys’ in this rotting and putrid government, why are they all so bashful and introverted? Why hasn’t there been numerous sources analogous to “Deep Throat” feeding information to SOMEBODY about the cartoonish level of corruption running rampant of the last EIGHT YEARS of the Hussein syndicate?

      Where are the high level resignations, and the same people subsequently going public?

      It’s not that Non-disclosure agreements got their tongue. If they were patriots, they would know without question that Treason within the government outweighs any NDA by so many orders of magnitude that it’s embarrassing.

      Doubtless there are lots of other excuses, “all of them good ones, all of them lies“.

      It just doesn’t add up, and never has.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  15. chojun says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Sundance,

    Could the timing of John Carlin’s resignation correspond with the recommendation within the Obama administration to fire admiral Mike Rogers?

    If so, then the law of simultaneity suggests that the two are connected in some way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. sundance says:
    December 27, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. lfhbrave says:
    December 27, 2017 at 1:02 am

    It seems there is an on-going effort to limit the damage to certain mid-high level DOJ/FBI personnel. The McCarthy article the other day presented just such damage-controlling construction of the “Trump Project”.

    Like

    Reply
  18. sundance says:
    December 27, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. CarolynH says:
    December 27, 2017 at 1:24 am

    I am actually liking that Dobbs is on vacation again and Jarret is filling in. We are getting more indepth information in his interviews. So glad Jarret has his life in order now and is cooking on all burners. A real FOX asset.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. scott467 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 1:25 am

    “Well, that interview was depressing!!!!! Expect an IG coverup?”

    _____________

    In a normal universe (very much unlike the one we inhabit), I would expect the following:

    • IG launches investigation into corruption, election-tampering and ongoing coup attempt against the POTUS by CIA, FBI, DOJ et al

    • this, by its very nature, is a matter of urgent national security, requiring daily presidential briefings

    • government employees have no right to or expectation of privacy

    • NSA is actively monitoring every email, text message, phone call, HAM radio transmission, smoke signal, audio communications between people in the IG’s office using cups attached by strings, and every other conceivable kind of communication

    • ergo DJT knows all (and has all along)

    • any attempt by the IG to whitewash or cover-up is already doomed to failure and would result in Horowitz’s own ticket to Leavenworth

    • IG Horowitz must know this, and therefore wouldn’t dream of doing anything stupid

    That’s how it would work in any normal universe. Ours is far from normal — bordering on comparisons to an asylum for the criminally insane — but even so, I am reasonably confident that ‘Trump’s got this’.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply

