Trump Administration Cuts Quarter Billion From U.N. Budget…

A quarter billion here, a quarter billion there, and pretty soon we’re talking about Bigly money. LOL While T-Rex is achieving State Department spending reductions of 30%, Nikki Haley joins the ‘walking in a winner wonderland” party…
(USUN) Today, the United Nations agreed on a budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Among a host of other successes, the United States negotiated a reduction of over $285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget. In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key U.S. priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system.
“The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked. This historic reduction in spending – in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN – is a big step in the right direction. While we are pleased with the results of this year’s budget negotiations, you can be sure we’ll continue to look at ways to increase the UN’s efficiency while protecting our interests,” said Ambassador Haley. (link)
And although this has been in the works and the timing is coincidental, it is great that it is happening a few days after Niki told the UN we would remember their stabbing us in the back on the Israel vote.
Don’t forget the many other countries that will follow our suit.
Yes, there are already 12 following our lead in recognizing Jerusalem as the capitol. I hadn’t thought about that with funding, but the few actually contributing probably will follow our lead.
Wow. That’s is quite a lot.
Cue liberal tears. He is just like Hitler, didn’t you know.
Think of the chiiiiiiiildrrrrrrreeeen. That baby in logo does not have long to live…mean mean Nikki…… ; )
Like all the aborted babies? Yeah, I have a hard time taking that one seriously… there’s plenty of families with babies and no house right here in Charleston, and it’s supposed to be freezing tonight (literally, 32 degrees or lower.) I don’t see UNICEF helping them!
Exactly…..; )
Yes, doesn’t that old saying get a little tattered, “We do it for the children.” Pull on those heart strings … until the money runs out or the sheep finally wake up.
I have to admit, I keep getting more and more impressed with President Trump’s cabinet picks EVERY day, and Nikki Haley has been no exception. She’s doing a phenomenal job and I think it’s a great idea if some of We, The People email her or send a letter informing her of this.
President Trump’s a G-E-N-I-U-S
Nikki Haley is a good soldier.
But always remember she is very pro immigration for cheap labor.
Her state is full of them!
Trump was way down her list to be our Republican nominee.
When Trump picked her, SC’s new Governor Henry McMaster, a huuge PDJT fan.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
She has stepped up to the plate for our country.
And she wants to keep climbing the ladder in the Republic leadership.
I cant stand her she is a never trumper but you do make a valid point of his strategy to put Henry McMaster many South Carolinians remember that she removed the Rebel flag
from the Capital because of Black Lives Matter. She is pure establishment.Who endorsed Globalist Marco Rubio who could never beat Globalist Hillary Clinton who are both part of the Bush Clinton and Obama crime families. We need to clean the parties. The Kochs are working with the Bushes.
Tricky Nikki is all for Nikki. She and Pence are career uniparty pols., who have their eyes on the WH and will do whatever it takes to get them there. Neither will ever get a vote from me for anything. They are GOPe.
Nikki and Pence probably know one thing, when you are the follower, follow. They will get their chances to be leaders again, and God help us when they do.
very thought provoking Ari. I’ve liked Pence and Nikki from the minute they boarded the Trump Train. (never followed much politics before Trump). MANY people have reservations about these 2
I think your comment nailed it – “they are good followers”. sooo true.
I hope you are wrong about what happens when they get a chance to lead again (but I fear you may be correct).
As a South Carolinian whose mother hung out with all the top state politicians (and therefore heard all the gossip,) I can warn you that Nikki Haley is NOT good for this country, in general. She’s highly ambitious and like all SC politicians, knows where her bread is buttered – and that is it. As Ari said, God help us when she is once again a leader.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks for the insight TreeClimber. Makes me sad – as I have very high regard for her. Every speech and action I have seen from her in 2017 is very impressive. Great mix of firmness, seriousness, and passion. I’ll keep your thoughts (and many others) in the back of my head moving forward.
Oh yeah. I haven’t forgotten this. And I think it’s a great idea to keep reminding us of such things because We, The People don’t need to be conned by any illusions, no matter how great the “diplomat” may be. We’ve learned that already. Thanks for your response.
That was then this is now. People had the right to have disagreements with Trump. She is HIS pick now, as he saw something in her that he knew would be useful. He was right. She serves at his pleasure. She is doing well in this position. I think it is time to move on…
That seems right to me.
I dunno– that is how I see it. I support President Trump 100% but there are a few things I disagree with and fairly disagree with. For instance I did not think it was a smart move to say ” I think Hillary has suffered enough”.
To me, during the campaign, one of the best moments during the debate is when he said ” If I was President, you would be in jail. ”
Americans cheered that statement- and it was a powerful moment. It gave the PEOPLE hope that the unbridled, unaccountable lawlessness was going to be addressed and decided by the LAW. Not friends in high places covering for each other.
That was a powerful moment for We the People. If the two statements don’t line up, perhaps there is more information we need to look for. Certainly we don’t have enough information to evaluate what his motive was to say she “has suffered enough.”
“Certainly we don’t have enough information to evaluate what his motive was to say she “has suffered enough.”
I am not sure on this…no idea what made him say that… but what I do know, is that there are a lot of Americans that think she can not be punished enough.
It’s a puzzle. What I mean is what we know about PDT’s character does not seem to align with the second comment. So it would be wise to suspect there is something more going on. 🙂
being fooled and accepting all is well and re-electing the same swamp dwellers is why we needed a Trump in the first place.
I do not think it is able being fooled per se if you are referring to Nikki…She is in her element at this post. She is effective. Trump has here there for a reason, I support him on this.
what i am saying is while she is doing AS SHE’S TOLD TO DO… that she has a history that can not be erased and when voters “forgive and forget” we get the same nasty swamp running things for 30+ years. it’s a pattern that is repeated every 2 and 4 yrs.
at some point this country needs to wake up and face it, we have a swamp because WE keep forgiving, forgetting and accepting and then re-voting for them.
Haley has been very effective in the job Pres Trump has given her, and deserves credit for that. She has successfully wrangled some very tricky security counsel resolutions, and pulls no punches in her addresses to the general assembly. I’ll deal with other issues with regard to her if and when they present themselves in the future. In the meantime, she’s earned a pat on the back and a “well done.”
Should have been done years, actually decades ago…
Too much of America’s money goes into the UN, along with America be the major nation brought into in international issues, such as military, food, shelter, medical, and other issues.
Just try to be happy that it’s started. Nobody likes ‘an I told you so’.
Hey what was scary is that Obama was trying to let the UN run our country…
the UN needs to be kicked to Brussels and let the EU fund the greedy critters
Do you think Brussels is far enough.
Antarctica would not be far enough
Yah, but… there’s plenty of free parking in Antarctica, Fe.
No more unpaid parking tickets.
😜
ROFL
We are so mean Fe LOL
Yes we are, ha!!!
Of course we wouldn’t want to despoil a pristine environment with that bunch of slimy critters. Just think of the mess they would create!
You want to consistently vote against Israel 🇮🇱 and us then don’t be surprised when we follow through and cut funding to the UN. The days of double crossing the USA 🇺🇸 are over. Your either with us or you are against us.
Fle., this is what it says, “Today, the United Nations agreed on a budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Among a host of other successes, the United States negotiated a reduction of over $285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget. In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions,…”
That does NOT say the U.S. cut ITS UN budget by $285 million. It says the UN cut its budget and staff. Good for the UN cutting its budget, but if it does not translate into the U.S. cutting its funding to the UN, then why do I care and why should I get excited.
The only thing positive that I would care about or get excited about concerning the UN would be for us to kick them out of the USA after we have withdrawn from that communist/ Islam kiss ass org.
I love the appearance of this being an instant thing. ; ) UN gets their clocks cleaned and viola and quarter of a billion disappears from their bloated budget. ROUND 1= TRUMP WINS ; )
It’s a good start.
That’s my president! Cut more, I am not sick of winning yet!!! 😄
Lol. Trump wanted to call the tax bill the “CUT! CUT! CUT!” bill. Of course congress was having none of it so it morphed into the The Tax Cut & Jobs Bill.
Be careful, Allen: you might be making so much sense that you’ll quit the Democrat Party altogether (or get kicked out).
I seriously doubt Allen Derschowitz voted Democrat the last 3 Presidential elections.
I know he said he voted for Hillary. It is hard to believe, because he seems so logical, but he is a dem so there is some flaw in his grey cells.
But, he is one of the very few generally honest liberals,
Camillia Paglia is another another….
Yes, she is intellectually honest.
I have read her columns for years and have come to appreciate her keen mind and intellect. She calls a spade a spade.
President Trump should make them pay all the Parking Tickets in NYC too, no more sucking us dry MAGA!
http://time.com/3421587/diplomats-parking-tickets-new-york/
This is 2014, imagine how much with fines! Pay or get out.
Nikki is doing a bang up job because she is doing exactly what her boss (Trump) is telling her to do. Without his guidance and the short leash he has given her, I wouldn’t her any further than I could throw her. Tigers don’t change the color of their stripes, they just campuflage themselves really well.
* Doh…wouldn’t “trust” her
Shark diver, could not agree more.
Exactly Shark…..give her explicit instructions and a short leash and she’ll be fine. I cringe every time someone says she’d make a great president in 2024!
Let’s face facts. As an “employee” of Trump, she is doing a bang up job going toe-to-toe with the muscles from Brussels, well idiots is more like it. But she is doing a great job. If Trump is being a great leader, he gives her the objective and let’s her figure out how to accomplish it.
That said, while the success does make Nikki look good, it does not mean that she is making the tough decisions, only following up on them. So for any future success, she is going to have to claim a lot on her part, for her success, which is largely due to Trump and her staff. So maybe we will see her level out with the peter principle and remain an administrator and not a leader.
President Trump is going to make a lot of people look good before his terms are through. It’s what a great CEO does.
OT, kinda,…
Here’s the new one,…..
Awesome! Thanks AFVet, Merry Christmas🎄💖🇺🇸🎁🎄💖🇺🇸🎁🎄
Oprah Rule, oft quoted by smug lefties everywhere:
You teach people how to treat you.
Well done, Pres. Trump.
That outfit (UN) needs to be so very defunded that it has leave the country for other climes.
Antarctica, It’s neutral, and they can be with the people that actually care about what they have to say and vote on
I don’t believe it is diverse enough there😜
With all their actions and anti-Americanism, seems to me a really good place to plant the UN flag would be a nice, quiet, temperate spot, something like Somalia! ha ha
We are cutting $285 million out of WHAT? According to politifact, the UN’s REGULAR budget in 2016-2017 was $5.4 billion, of which the U.S. contributed approx 22% or 1.2 billion. Hence a reduction of $285M out of the previous year’s $1.2 billion represents a cut of 0.2375 or 23.75% (call it 24% rounded up).
This does NOT count more than a DOZEN OTHER UN agencies and operations the U.S. supports, the largest of which is the UN’s peacekeeping activity with a price tag of $7.8 billion of which we pay 28% or $2.2 billion. All told, the US provides about $3.3 billion/year to finance the UN.
Hence, the $285M represents only about 8.64% of the total UN contribution the US alone made in 2016-2017. It would be nice if we can expand that cut to at least 33% of our previous contributions, or about $1.1 billion. We have a ways to go.
If one multiplies 285 million times 4 years, it equals 1.14 billion, if the calculator in my head works properly. 1.14 billion is fairly close to 1.1 billion, it would seem. Check it on a calculator to make certain.
All in good time, gustav, all in good time. Patience.
Give it a little time…..; )
`If this is a reduction by the UN in ITS budget, this not mean that the US has cut its contribution to the UN. So, how much money did I as a tax payer save by this budget sleight of hand by the UN? Unless it means a cut in the amount the USA contributes in the next yr., color me unimpressed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
What I love most is the President shows respect for us.. Just as he doesn’t like getting ripped off personally and will not tolerate it, he is the same for the US citizens not getting ripped off either.
“The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.”
More please! The U.N. was created to fight communism. It was corrupted and co-opted long ago. Defund it.
Thank you Nikki. Well done! Way to save the USA more $ to contribute to MAGA agenda.
Nikki looks like she’s having way too much fun! Guess, DJT won her over BIGLY. She didn’t like DJT at first but I guess she’s gotten to actually know him. You just know all these Cabinet and positioned folks have been chatting around the fireplace as The Don reveals pieces of his plan and they realize just how smart he really is. They may ask questions about the big picture and he teases them and reveals nothing. Down the line they witness the chips falling, building trust as the WIN begins to reveal itself. Everyone likes to be on the winning side. They offer insight and their own knowledge which Don incorporates into the great BIGLY play on the table. DJT is self-aware that he doesn’t know everything which is why he’s selected “killers” to work with him. If this was taking over a multi-national corporation where DJT was CEO, he would be moving even faster because he could run it much more efficiently. Instead, he’s got to use every trick in the book. It’s a very good thing he’s been swimming with the sharks for decades upon decades
This is just one move on the chess board folks, just one single move. Don’t sweat the drop in the bucket amount. The U.N. funding is nothing compared to the money paid to all those who voted against America. Afterall, Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel since about 3000 B.C. but recently, May 14th, 1948 as well. So let’s see what those who voted against America receive in their stockings in 2018. Money better spent on allies who supported the US vs. backstabbing fools who take our money and spit in our eye. America holds all the cards, no country can truly stand against us we just forgot that simple fact over the last 30 odd years. There are many pieces in play, “complicated business folks, complicated business”.
DJT may not win every battle but he’s sure as shooting to win the war.
