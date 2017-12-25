MAGA Success IS The Existential Threat…

PART I – As the year winds down there will be lots of reviews of all things political. Lists of shifts and outlined accomplishments will be compiled to either show the advances or declines depending on tribal affiliation of the pundit.
However, not many people ever ask the questions behind the “why”. Why is there so much opposition to President Trump?
In the larger analysis, Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) proposition is a daily reminder that citizen inspired government can eliminate the decades-long notion of politics as a profession.
There are hundreds-of-thousands of people within the institutional system known as politics. Each member carving out a specialty and selling their expertise as necessary within the opaque organization known as government. From city council, through state legislature and into federal representation, the primary selling point of each participating member is to declare their operational skill within the institution.
Heck, the professional political enterprise is so accepted as ordinary you can even go to college and earn a degree in how to be a politician. Why?
Boil down government to its most basic of institutional objectives and the entire premise is about operating common systems to the benefit of the aggregate assembly. The only thing that changes is the scale of the assembled constituency, local, state or federal.
In the private sector success or failure is measured on competence in achieving the objective, usually financial growth.
In the public sector success or failure is measured in how effectively the individual retains the perception that governance is necessary.
When businessman Donald Trump arrived in Washington DC he represented a wrecking ball to a decades-long Potemkin village that only politicians can govern.
As a direct consequence, if Trump succeeds in solving problems or making things better he’s essentially embarrassing an entire profession; and fundamentally changing the dynamic.
Now, if your core purpose, and evaluation by your peers of success, was to convince people that only a specifically trained group of people could govern effectively, and along comes Trump and does it better than… well, see the problem?
If a team of little people showed up to the winter Olympics and easily won the bobsled competition because their physical stature meant they could remove half the weight of the sled; well, the next winter Olympic year the entire field of bobsled teams would be midgets…
…Then what happens to the ‘regular-sized‘ career bobsled professionals?
Never has their been a more brutally obvious intention on display, than with President Trump’s cabinet selections. Toward the end goal of MAGA, President-Elect Trump assembled his cabinet; these would be the subject matter experts to whom he assigns specific responsibilities.
Now, unlike most ‘politicians’, the filter of cabinet selection qualification did not include political repayment for campaign support rendered. Indeed, all previous political presidencies used cabinet positions to repay political favors; generally, it has always been thus. However, for POTUS Trump the intensely mapped-out MAGA objective is the primary filter. He was looking for results oriented ‘doer’s’ not politicians.
Within this cabinet, the level of competency and skill is stunning.
President Trump hired the most traveled business executive on the planet to be the COO of the administration.
He actually hired the Chief Executive of the largest private business in the world. A man running a multi-billion company with over 74,000 employees around the globe, to be the Secretary of State.
Knowing how energy development would be one of the pillars to ensure maximum use of economic leverage to gain geopolitical national security objectives, President-elect Trump hired Rex Tillerson away from Exxon Mobil. Secretary Tillerson has been beyond consequential in the year he has been running, repositioning and streamlining the State department core mission.
With economics as the backbone to MAGA, President-elect Trump hires a the biggest apex predator, a contract killer amid the multinational business world, to be our Secretary of Commerce.
Billionaire Wilbur Ross is the guy all those within international finance knew as the man they could contract to turn corporate coal into diamonds.
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is as comfortable dancing through the fine print of international trade contracts as Fred Astaire gliding in a Viennese Waltz. The man can make a billion from the contract text covered by the rim of his glasses while sipping tea. If contracts were quarks, Wilbur Ross would be the maestro of particles.
Businessman Donald Trump faced hired contract killer Wilbur Ross once; only once. More than two decades before he hired him to be MAGA’s primary trade contract negotiator.
An odd duck within the international fiance world, who expanded his capital toward learning the machinations of Hollywood production, was also considered a rain-main of sorts by those who tried to figure out his mental algorithms for currency exchange.
The guy looked like Clark Kent and used statistical analysis -to run mental algorithms through the prism of common sense- like no-one had ever seen. That guy is Steven Mnuchin, and President Trump took Wall Street’s mild-mannered rain-man to be our Treasury Secretary.
Rain-Man Mnuchin scared the left-coast elites so much Hollywood made a move about their perception of him but they never credited the origin of the screenplay. They titled the film simply “The Accountant“, and if you saw Ben Affleck character play out the role, you’ll immediately notice the parallel to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin (sans all the killing people with guns part). The Accountant’s brother? Yeah, that’s Gary Cohn right there.
Knowing China was the dominant threat to MAGA on the trade front, the filter for USTR consideration would be depth of knowledge, scale of understanding the Chinese psyche, and willingness to confront an opponent that will never come to equitable terms.
That’s exactly why Robert Lighthizer is our combat wolverine United States Trade Representative.
Trump hired an eagle-scout, Navy SEAL, outdoors-man to be Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke; a life-long Georgia farmer to be Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue. The list of exceptional qualifications goes on, but hopefully you see the larger picture.
The Trump Administration is a strategic assembly of the most inherently competent people every put together within a U.S. cabinet. And yes, I do mean so much more so than even President Ronald Reagan was able to assemble.
All prior presidencies needed to balance politics with the assignment. Political debts owed, to whom, what party, for what reason, etc. all of this was part-and-parcel of the prism of cabinet nominee selection. But not Donald Trump.
For this administration there is one objective: Make America Great Again. That’s the nucleus, the core, the central goal that radiates outward into the concentric circles of the cabinet and aggregate Trump administration.
That central objective, in combination with the competency currently in place to accomplish that mission, is why Donald J Trump is considered an existential threat to the system.
“..that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Excellent choice 👍
You are on FIRE today, Sundance! Thank you & Merry Christmas to you & your family & all you Treepers. Thank you for wonderful analysis & comments in 2017. Here’s to the “Big Ugly” in 2018!
Hmmm, no mention of Jeff Sessions. Separate post?
I noted that as well, but as the theme of Sundance’s was the assemblage of nonprofessional experts is effective, but Sessions is a politician. My personal feelings are that AG Sessions is ‘mousy’ for that very reason. Sessions is trying to make everybody happy and to avoid rocking any boats.
Jeff Sessioins is doing fine.
Like rust on steel in the rain fine.
“Fine” is more than acceptable in government work, I guess.
Amazing. No wonder the “press” has it out for not just Trump, but all of them. I like your site.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Welcome Pat!
Lincoln evidently borrowed the now-famous three-part phrase. In 1384, John Wycliffe wrote in the prologue to his translation of the Bible, “The Bible is for the Government of the People, by the People, and for the People” (Familiar Quotations by John Bartlett, 1951 edition).
LikeLiked by 2 people
The two greatest speech-writers in the English language are Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln, and what made them great speech writers was an encyclopedic familiarity with the King James Bible, which was the foundation of the modern English culture, not only through its shaping of the physical language but also through molding its poetic and philosophical constructs. The KJB is the DNA of Anglo-American culture, and both men knew that its style, structure, and thematic presenations resonated with English speaking people in a special way.
And if anyone doubts that, a timely example of its modern impact is this: Linus quotes the King James Bible at the end of A Charlie Brown Christmas.
God sent us a businessman with one thought in mind: MAGA. His appointees have been outstanding and pleased and proud to be nominated to work with our president. They didn’t have to accept, they had and were making more money, but in their hearts real American citizens and Trump knew it. The other secretaries are doing their part as well and we will hear more and more about them as time goes by. I truly liked our comedic Perdue and look forward to hearing more from him. Wray and Pompeo will start lighting fires soon in the FBI and CIA by moving slowly and pouncing the rats is coming. Not sure about DeVos but would like to see her really getting involved and warning all levels of education that this is what we need taught, remove liberals and socialists and communists (who shouldn’t even be in America since they are against our Republic of freedom and rights) as soon as possible, remove Common Core NOW, be sure subjects taught are real, meaningful and truly educating at all levels, and set up Vocational Schools as soon as possible too.
More SC judges coming, and even more judges below the SC as a McConnell stated more than ever before have been placed on the bench. But more will be accomplished in 2018 and we will have more winnings to boast.
Perdue *IS* a kick, isn’t he?? As for DeVos, I agree she needs to do more (especially re: Common Core!!) but I think she made a good start with the reversal of Obama’s campus rape ruling (I can’t think of the term, right now, but, basically those accused of rape had no rights nor recourse when wrongfully accused). It was a bold move, given the climate in today’s liberal colleges (I’m thinking of the pink hats, etc.).
Oh, and let’s not forget…Sarah Huckabee Sanders!!! She’s my newest hero. She is just…sheer awesomeness.
What Sundance outlined here, in my most un-Political comprehension..
Is this..
WE THE PEOPLE must reject, via voting box to ELECT Sincere NON-Political Folks who will NOT take on the Life of a “Career Politician”
COMMON Sense stuff, can it be that difficult? After seeing some of these Life-Long LOONS in Public Office?
Guam looks Tippy By George!
For the good & greatness of OUR NATION & States.
For the PEOPLE?
Mr., President DJT, is CHALLENGING US.. Do not be afraid..
Run for office, down to Dog catcher.. Taking OUR governments BACK via Will of the people..
He has shown US the way..
It’s up to US now..
Lets back Mr. Donald J. Trump 2020..
We WILL prevail!
#MAGA! 2020 and too INFINITY!
And Term Limits are a ‘hand-in-glove’ issue considering the evidence used by Sundance.
And limiting the scope of governmental hands on our institutions, such as schools and colleges, speaks volumes about reducing the fat that is rendering our political body to the locker room. Our costs of gov’t have balloned beyond control because greedy politicians want control of areas of daily life that are literally none of their business.
I am eagerly awaiting the dissolution of the Department of Education in the federal gov’t.
It should be left to state and local involvement, period, no exceptions.
But those same people saw what happened to Roy Moore. Anyone who challenges the deep state WILL be destroyed by the media. It narrows the field somewhat.
LikeLike
What a clear, concise, and easily understood exposition. This is the main reason I don’t let a day go by without at least one visit here. The other reason is the value of almost all of the comments. Hardly any garbage and snow-flake offal in the whole list.
Thank you, Sundance and your cadre of knowledgeable commenters.
SD is absolutely right! Each and every cabinet selection has one intention in mind and that is MAGA! We as a country are blessed that these men and women are driven to allow us, our children and grandchildren to live in a country that is prosperous and a world that is safe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You da Man Flep!
Did you see where retail sales has hit a new record high? I was watching local news tonight & they had this report from CBS.
Total retail sales this holiday season added up to a record $598 billion dollars — up $33 billion from last year.
“All the signs, all the ingredients are in place for a sustained retail rebound here this year,” he added.
Sales of gift cards don’t count until the day they are redeemed, which means this week should also be a boomer for retailers.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/holiday-retail-sales-reach-record-598-billion/
Thanks for sharing! The Economic Train 🚂 is doing everything it can to get us to 3% GDP for 2017.
From the article linked above:
“The single biggest drive of retail sales is growth in real disposable income,” he said. “And when real income goes up, people have money in their pocket and they’re able to spend it.”
Online sales are also way up, which explains why UPS had to call in support from their accountants and office staff to supplement drivers trying to deliver everything on time.
“FedEx, UPS and the Postal Service have all been record volumes,” Johnson said.
What Johnson see that he likes most? All types of stores — discount, big box, full price, specialty — shared in the holiday bonanza.
“All the signs, all the ingredients are in place for a sustained retail rebound here this year,” he added.
Imagine, getting results and fixing problems is a threat to the political class. And they wonder why we voted for Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Always remember, their belief is that they are the ones who are the superior beings in thought and agenda. We the People of the mainstream American values and conservative outlooks, who genuinely love our country even if we are complacent about it at times, are less than intelligent and unable to govern ourselves without their help and guidance in their minds. Lol, they still cannot believe we dared to defy them by electing someone who was the exact opposite of everything they believe they are. Keep on moving forward Deplorables!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The press still tries to portray PDJT as a buffoon. But look at these cabinet choices versus the partisan hacks and loons Obama chose.
And, as SD points out, it isn’t enough to pick good people; they have to be willing to give up their lives an serve in your administration.
And each of these has elected to do exactly that and put their extremely successful careers on hold while they serve the country in Trump’s administration.
We are watching true leadership in action while the press does nothing but try to drag the country down.
It used to get me down to watch the press savage conservatives, but now I cheer them on because the have truly jumped the shark. They have become caricatures of yellow journalists, and the more they attack, the more the public ignores their ranting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Acosta (cough, cough)! April Ryan (oy, oy). I no longer care what they say about Trump, because if this is the best that the Left has got…they could almost be pitied. And when they try to pressure Sarah in the press room, it always backfires. Sarah is unstoppable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! How many people in America still consider either of those idjits to be legitimate journalists?
Certainly no one but dyed in the wool liberals, so they are only preaching to the lib choir.
mimbler: “How many people in America still consider either of those idjits to be legitimate journalists?”
That’s why Sarah always calls on them. Every presser she is handing them a fresh shovel so they can keep digging themselves in deeper. She makes them the face of the YSM, and it ain’t a pretty face.
Ha! I hadn’t thought about that, and had wondered why she did.
You are surely correct,
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella:
‘No One’ Will Be Elected to Lead Any Country Worldwide Without ‘Talking About Their Country First’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/21/microsoft-ceo-details-economic-nationalisms-power-no-one-elected-lead-country-worldwide-without-talking-country-first/
But the problem has been and will continue to be that talk is cheap. Politicians talking about their country first will be just more politicians making promises they have no intention of fulfilling.
Hopefully by the time PDJTrump leaves office, more people will recognize the difference between talk and action. I, for one, no longer care what people say. They need to DO, and they need to have a background that shows they are real doers, not just accomplished talkers.
Regarding pundit reviews of Trump, “… depending on tribal affiliation of the pundit.” I have been getting great enjoyment and LOL’s when people like Limbaugh are crowing about how ‘conservative’ Trump ended up being. I take great pleasure in disabusing such people about Trump being conservative and instead being a businessman-MAGA and pointing out the two divergent philosophies behind the approaches. The results may be similar but the reasons for the actions are much different.
When Trump is gone that’s it, back to the status quo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting perspective Ari.
If I follow correctly, Trump is efficient rather than ideologically conservative.
He is doing what is efficient to fix our country and make it successful,
Those actions just happen to be congruent with true conservatism because our current problems need solutions that happen to be conservative.
At another time in history, the fixes the country needs might not align as closely with conservative ideology.
Very thought provoking, and I agree with that perspective. Here’s to hoping I haven’t misrepresented your ideas, but if I did, you still succeeded in making me look at this from a different angle.
LikeLike
I hope a worthy success is being forged.
successor
Conservatism = plain old common sense and a basic understanding of human nature and what sets this country apart from all others. Imo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect post!
Thank you SD for that well written exposition of the MAGA foundations that President Trump assembled for the love of the country and the people in the country. Not only does he help America, but vy extension, the rest of the world as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always seen MAGA as the existential threat to the Swamp, and I believe that many people who voted either outright for Trump or simply “against” Clinton hold this view as well, even if they cannot articulate it. The part that has always vexed me is how to prevent a Swamp resurgence once President Trump is no longer President. How can we keep the political construct from reconstructing itself?
Then I saw the word “success” above. The answer to the problem is simple: “Great Again.” The unleashing of the American economy will unleash American ingenuity and ambition. The creation of a new, dynamic economic environment will ripple outwards and generate new ways of understanding the relationship between citizen and government. This is what happened during the Reagan era, and we still hear those echoes today- 30 years after the fact- despite the fact that the Reagan Administration’s approach and attitude towards government seem tame compared to President Trump’s. Imagine the potential cultural shift derived from a successful MAGA program which proves to Americans that all they need is themselves, not some Assistant Under Deputy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very well put. I’d like to add that Trump isn’t operating in a vacuum. He’s not alone, here. As Sundance aptly stated with this post. And maybe this will have a ripple effect throughout the country. More citizens who think, “Well, I want to change our school board for the better, but I’m just a parent,” or, “I want to run for city council but I have no money and connections, just solutions,” will maybe want to run now, when before they wouldn’t have dared because they felt they were up against ‘the establishment.’
Once Trump’s two terms are over, if Pence doesn’t want to run, there may well be another ‘outsider’ willing and ready and able to take up Trump’s mantle. I don’t think an establishment player will want to try, after this 😉
LikeLike
Pence is a capitol P Politician. He is not the answer.
LikeLike
I fear the Big Rich Ego set running post-Trump … Oprah, Mark Cuban, etc. The “well if TRUMP can do it …” crowd.
LikeLike
We can get rid of the swamp when business solves the problems the government claims they are going to fix (but never seem to get around to). Most problems can be fixed by putting real money in people’s pockets. For example, if your child’s school sucks you can pay for tutors or for private school. But you need money in your pocket.
LikeLike
This MAGA Administration went from the above politicians to a world class cabinet of successful people…interested only in helping this country. It’s about time.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh my!
L😂O😂L
citizen817 outstanding post and with PDJT, his band of merry MAGA Cabinet members, deep state White Hats and we the people those sucking parasites are going to be eradicated
This is a great read, Sundance, thank you!
Now for a question directed towards anyone in the reading audience: when did Political Science become an actual major in many universities? Was it the early 20th century, mid-20th? early 19th century? I’m curious
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know, but I’m also wondering if the curriculum teaches how to become a multi-millionaire on a politician’s salary, or if that’s a “skill” they learn once they wade into the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THAT is another great question because We KNOW that it should NOT be that way, yet so many of the public have come to allow and accept it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_science#Political_science_education
Here’s a sort-of answer…wiki is not always reliable but I no longer have my mother’s Encyclopedia Britannica on hand.
Every time I come here, I am enriched… Thank you Sundance and crew.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump is like that Gung Ho 18yr old auto worker who shows up to work in Detroit with lots of go get’em attitude but finds himself duct taped to the wall in the men’s room by the Union workers because he will make them look bad. Except nobody is going to duct tape DJT to a wall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When Trump was considering running in 2011, I heard him interviewed on the radio (might have been on Michael Savage). One of his comments that struck me was, that Clinton, Bush, and Obama were on the wrong side of their fortune when they became president. Instead of seeing it as giving back for a life well-lived, they saw the presidency as a stepping stone to their own personal financial gain, a career move in other words. And the system supported that. President Trump was saying even back then, if I run, I’m going to pay for it myself I will owe nobody.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great catch!
One would think the price of popcorn would rise suddenly as a result. Ole’ Supply and Demand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It should be a crime to be a career politician. Get in, do. the job, get out. Nobody should be allowed to run for any elected office if they have been in politics for more than 10 years.
Nice idea but that only strengthens the tyranny of the bureaucrats.
I witnessed first hand the Commanding military officers come and go but the civilians in power continues to run things as they always did.
Don’t get me wrong – I have no idea what is the answer.
An old saying I learned in public speaking:
People may not remember exactly what you did, or what you said, but they will always remember how you made them feel.
Since November 8, 2016 I’ve felt great! Thank you President Trump for everything you say, everything you do, and everything you are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s actually a double-edged sword. Clinton ushered in the “I feel you” era of political leadership, and it furthered the national notion that feelings supersede all else, including facts and common sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I always felt like vomiting when listening to Hillary so theres that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it odd that Hillary couldn’t pick up on even that, the fake empathy? “I’m With Her” was her slogan. Just so wrong, on so many levels. But…I digress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would it be out of line to imagine Melanija Knavs was specifically chosen for her role?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Trump was planning *that* far ahead, LOL, but he made a great choice. Third time’s the charm 🙂
Perhaps not chosen by her husband for the role, but chosen nonetheless … if you know what I mean.
professional politicians are like professional lawyers.
Their main goal is to run up billable hours without really accomplishing anything.
To streamline a country you need to wipe out the need for many professional politicians and lawyers.
The country was stronger and better and more diversified in government when regular people could make it to office,
Many colleges (the most liberal ones) have large political science departments. Need I say more? They are taught corruption techniques, misleading the masses, making money, playing with donors. “How to ‘enrichen’ your life as a politician.” All as part of the political science curriculum.
Political science gads that do not get jobs as politicians become Antifa people and paid internet haters.
I have never considered political science to be a valid college major or needed major.
Do they even study the real constitution anymore in political science? it should be the foundation of the program.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PS. by removing many regulations you remove the need for so many lawyers to interpret all the regs and laws for companies.
Seeing any similarity between Bernie’s and Rosie’sgrimaces?
All the more reason for him to stay safe and watch his back (and front) Merry Christmas, All!!
Killers. Horrible people you wouldn’t want to have dinner with… And they’re working to advance our interests.
MAGA and Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great review of this wonderful cast of cabinet members our brilliant businessman/President has assembled. I just hope the politicians in DC are as inept at stopping these wolverines as they are at understanding the common man.
Trump has decades of watching the good, the bad and the ugly in America. His views are no different now than they were publicly broadcast in the ’80s and 90’s as a private citizen. Not one bit. He has decades of observing the “what why when where and how” of America. He has decades of success in his business that has made him a multi-billionaire. He has laser precision in seeing the big picture through the details, identifying his adversaries vulnerabilities to his advantage and he doesn’t take passengers. He is honest in his love for America and dedicated in achieving his personal and professional goals. He’s a man of God and a much loved and respected patriarch. IMO he is eminently qualified to lead the country into, through and beyond MAGA.
It’s easy how the people on the Hill might feel inadequate, humiliated, guilty, angry, resentful – take your pick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been waiting patiently for this expose’ on the Trump Team – I love these guys – and you have done them great justice in your characterizations, Sundance – each one is uniquely qualified to do the job for which President Trump selected them – an outstanding, talented group of men!
Another example of President Trump keeping his promises – as Candidate Trump – he told us he would assemble a team like no other – that he knew men who knew exactly what to do to MAGA.
Candidate Trump said we have incompetent people making trade deals, representing our country in state (gee…wonder to whom he was referring), backloading our commerce, wasting taxpayer money, misappropriating land, selling off our agricultural surplus instead of feeding the hungry here at hom and basically, stealing our wealth. He was determined to return America back to its glory days – when we were producers and providers of goods and services.
In one of his interviews, he said – if it got so bad in America – he would consider running for President – and it did – and he did. We are blessed he stepped forward – he knew what was wrong, what needed to be done, and who had the ability to assist him in this monumental reversal.
Thank God – we have a President who loves this country as much as we do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD thank you for this expose of PDJT’s Cabinet and their strengths. These people are faithful to Trump and the MAGA agenda. This thread reinforces my belief that we will win this fight for not only the soul of this country but also its future to come. These words (edited) from the movie Tombstone need to be said to those DC leeches who oppose MAGA. “You tell them DT and his Killers are commin’ and they are hell-bent on taking you down and locking you up!”
