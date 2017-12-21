A Year of MAGAnomics Outlined…

WHITE HOUSE – AMERICA’S ECONOMY IS FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS: President Donald J. Trump has unleashed America’s economic growth engine and ushered in a new era of economic optimism.
- Under President Trump, nearly 1.7 million new jobs have been created.
- 159,000 jobs have been created in the manufacturing industry.
- 57,000 jobs have been created in the mining and logging industries.
- The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1 percent, the lowest in nearly 17 years.
- Thirteen States have reached record low unemployment rates.
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the United States has grown by more than 3 percent in the last two quarters.
- The GDP growth rate was 3.3 percent in the third quarter of this year.
- The GDP growth rate was 3.1 percent in the second quarter of this year.
- Productivity in the United States economy grew to 3 percent last quarter.
- Americans’ confidence in the economy has soared to record highs under President Trump.
- The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index reached a 17-year high in November.
- The National Association of Manufacturers’ Outlook Index had the highest annual average it has ever recorded.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit record highs 70 times in 2017—the most ever recorded in one year.
- For the first time in its history, the Dow closed higher than 24,000 points.
- Since President Trump was elected, more than $5 trillion in wealth has been added to the United States economy.
HARD AT WORK: The Department of Labor has implemented pro-growth programs, rolled back overreaching regulations, and taken action to support American workers.
- The Department of Labor has convened a Task Force on Expanding Apprenticeships, which will work to create more opportunities for American job seekers and job creators.
- The 20-person task force brings together leaders from business, labor unions, educational institutions, and trade groups to advise the Administration on how to expand the number and breadth of apprenticeships.
- Following President Trump’s Executive Orders on regulatory reform, the Department of Labor is working to identify regulations that place an undue burden on employers with minimal impact on worker protections.
- The Department of Labor is actively involved in the process of renegotiating and improving the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement.
- Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta has directed the Department to aggressively confront visa fraud and abuse.
Obama really is getting smaller all the time. LOL. On the other hand, we are still winning!
The Trump magic wand. Even the Democrats will want one by Christmas 2018.
Well done to who-ever made that.I do so like the smell of “Lefty”heads exploding in the morning.
If Cohn starts laughing again, BamBam will disappear! Bahahahaha!
The incredible shrinking ex-president that is now the norm…….Could the treepers shrink the Kenyan a little at a time that President Trump has a legislative win and repost it? Just for giggles and grins. Lots of grins…….
Is tech going to have a restructuring
for MAGA? I find this interesting.
After 17 years in senior leadership at the “Do No Evil” shop, Eric Schmidt is stepping down from his executive chairman role at the internet behemoth…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-21/alphabets-eric-schmidt-steps-down-executive-chairman-role
Sex assault or corruption related?
D
Maybe both?
Since he’s still going to be on their Board, I doubt if this is related to any charge against him.
The article raises the question of if he’s getting ready for a 2020 run. Can you imagine someone with that much information, and control of information, running for political office? He not only would have obvious abilities to manipulate any information seen about him or his opponent, but he would also have access to historical private communications by any of his opponents or their teams (assuming they’ve used any Google products) which could, potentially, leave them open to blackmail.
Mind-boggling thought. Sounds like a movie plot.
Quite simply, we are the best nation in the world. Other nations are envious, hence the UN vote.
MAGA Forever!!
Makes defunding UN very , very easy!
Taking names kicking………
MAGA once again!🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🇺🇸🙏🙏🙏
The UN should have to pay the US for allowing them to have their hq in NY.
There once was an “O” from Kenya
Who promised us “change from within ya”
He made it two terms
Now his legacy burns
As Trump makes the “O”
a “Hasbeenya”
D’ end
HA🤣
Nicely done
🙂
Love it, Mark!
thank ya
ROTFLOL!! That one is great, Gil!
😂😂😂
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
You bring back memories of Nipsey Russell.
LOL! I sure hope that’s a good thing 🙂
Good limerick, MT.
An amazing first year. I have a feeling, the best is yet to come.
What a great video! Also the story of President Trump’s victories. Thank you so much for your wonderful site & tweets that I look forward to every day. Have a wonderful Christmas and a prosperous and exciting and great New Year.
It’s amazing what can be done economically when you have a president that actually loves this country and truly cares about the welfare of its citizens. Thank you, President Trump!!
Watch a movie from 1941 about laughing again in a world gone crazy:
President Trump is trying to bring back the best of the 1940’s, 1950’s, AND the 1980’s! Best of luck to him!
Growing up in the 50’s were the wonder years!
Amen! Free-range kids were typical: no adults hovering around to micromanage and obsess about everything that MIGHT happen! Today we have a young generation of nervous, cosseted ninnies created by lunatic ninnies who demand perfection from everyone except themselves, and who define freedom as freedom from anything bad ever happening to them.
Idiots!
Needs a highchair, a bankie, and a binkie – I think – Pam
Off topic but need to share. Hubby been in VA Seattle last 2 days on 5th floor. Thanfully all is well but the volunteer National Guard band ( brass included) showed up and did 5 beautiful ChristmAs songs to our guys! It was awesome! Later on an administrator stopped by hubby’s bed and asked what he thought about it. All the men yelled terrific of course. She went on to explain that they were told to tamper down Xmas the last few years (wonder why) but were told to do more Christmas this year! Ll i know is the many men i have talked to have a great outlook and love our President! MAGAChristmas all!
Praying for a fast recovery for your “Hubby”.
Beautiful, Janice, thank you for sharing.
Prayers for your dear husband’s swift and complete recovery.
xoxoxoxoxox
And MAGACHRISTMAS to you, as well!!!
🙂
I would like to see American industry roaring back after our president kills NAFTA with Mexico. I recall then candidate Trump advising his listeners to purchase abandoned factory buildings because he was sure they would be put back to use .
Let’s get well over four percent GDP growth by the midterms.
If we hit 4.5 or above it will be a wipe out.
This is only the beginning folks. The people who make America work are responding to the President’s actions and wow are they ever responding! The Democrats? Same old class warfare rants of the rich getting rich, bla bla bla! They have completely misplayed this whole debate. A week ago they were in ecstasy over Alabama’s senate results. Now they probably realize what a huge mistake they just made in voting against the tax cut plan!
The president is showing all of us how you take on the left. You simply take it straight to them and don’t let up! When our economy is growing at a three to five percent clip next summer heading to the fall elections what will the Democrats do then? At that point don’t put anything past them. They are desperate!
You can be sure they will be using all the failed psy-ops, gaslighting and fake polls.
You can also be sure they will not understand why it isn’t/won’t work anymore.
Despocrats indeed!
Ding dong ding dong, the wicked witch and her evil minions are DEAD (almost) hahahahahahaahahah
Thank you for laying this out so clearly and beautifully, Sundance.
THIS is why our Beloved America needs a non-politician at the helm.
THIS is why we elected Donald J. Trump.
THIS is why America is the BEST country in the world.
THIS is why we love OUR President.
#AmericaFirst
#MAGA
#COVFEFE
#Proud/LoyalDeplorable
God Bless America!
God Bless President Trump!
God Bless Us, Everyone!!!
MAGA! Enough Said…*Mic* Drop..
America, the comeback kid.
Soon the incredible shrinking man in the photo above will disappear to the naked eye.
When sundance posts that pic, MAGA will not be a slogan, but a fact.
Sing it Donnie John..sing it..
what a toe tapper…eat your heart out, mariah carey! trump! trump! trump!
I don’t know why, but I freaking love this.
Sylvia…..it makes me smile
Ya but are the Snowflakes melting, that is what I want to know… 🙂
Posted this on another thread but seems fitting here to.
Twas the night before the big raid and all through DC
Not a creature was stirring not even James Comey.
The swamp creatures were resting with their bottle of wine
Never realizing they were soon out of time.
When out of know where there came such a BANG!
It’s the White Hats whose names shall not be named
Arrest this one they shouted as the door swung with a clatter
And into jail went one Mr. James Clapper.
Many more followed through the night raid
Yates, Ohr, Priestap and naughty Andy McCabe.
One by one an indictment issued for their removal
The Lion stood in the oval office and roared his approval.
Remove them all he shouted, while waving his magic wand
Rid this country of those who would do her harm.
The land was refreshed and it smelled so sweet
The Lion just couldn’t help but send a tweet.
I am with you and for you I will fight
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.
Bravo!!!
Really needs a verse Santa putting arrest warrants in O, Hill and Bill’s stockings.
Dang wish I would of thought of that!
Just teasing about your masterpiece. However, you could add a few more stanzas…. Clements went on and on with the original.
Wrap the warrants around pieces of coal.
It’s the Most Wonderful Time in Eight Years….MAGA CHIRSTMAS !
Does this mean it was a bad idea for Obama to make an illegal alien loving, anti-American worker reconquista the head of the Dept of Labor?
You mean when the head of the Dept of Labor is more interested in regulating / hurting businesses & advancing the agenda of South America, that’s not in our best interests?
Wow, no wonder things sucked all those years
This article is going on President Trump’s next relevant Tweet. I love this.
Slay bells ring, are you list’ning
Beads on foreheads are a glist’ning
A beautiful sight
They’re arrested tonight
Perp walked in a winning wonderland
They were warned, by the bluebird
Now they’re goin’ to be jailbirds
They sing a sad song
Cause they did it wrong
Perps walkin’ in our winner wonderland
In the swamp, they did build a strawman
A glass ceiling with a crown
But the deplorables said; Oh Hell No Man!
Lock her up,
And take the other critters down
Later on they’ll perspire
With their feet held to the fire
But we’re happy tonight
‘Cause were winning the fight
Here in Trump’s winner wonderland.
Intended as a reply to ystathosgmailcom
Patrick Henry is the name of my Jeep. It’s a liberty. LOL
Bought one of those for a DIL several years back.
We bought a Jeep Liberty for our son a few years back. I drove it for 3 mo before we gave it to him. What a great car.
Hahahahah!!
Perfecto 🙂
Merry Christmas, Minnie
Merry Christmas to you and yours, PHC 🙂
The most WONDERFUL Christmas, ever!!
Awesomesauce, patrick! You Rock!
TY
Merry Christmas, duchess01!
Merry Christmas to you, too, patrick! Thanks for the many * Giggles * you have given us all – we appreciate the laughter especially, considering the daily intrigue! 🙂
For me, her (The Beast) demise was at the final debate…. you know, the one where Trump was breathing down her neck all night…LOL. It was the point where she addressed the audience & stated to them “No one sitting here will see a Tax increase under her plan…”(paraphrased)
The actual truth was that she was stating that no one sitting there listening to her would ever see a Tax DECREASE. Her plan was status quo. Continue Obamas’ failing economic agenda until there was no possible economic salvation left for America. Continue with stagnation of the economy & expand international American wealth grabbing by foreign entities & countries.
Can you just imagine what a quagmire we would be in today if she had pulled off a win? I shudder to think about it.
Pres, Trump will go down in History as a true game changer & savior of this country. He really came in, and more importantly produced, at the best possible moment in our History. 4 or 8 more years down the road under Obamas’ agenda & we were destined to be toast.
The whinning Dems (both Officials & SnowFlakes) should be thanking their lucky stars ……Not to mention kissing Pres. Trumps butt…LOL
I tell my grandkids to pay attention because they are watching history in the making because president Trump is going to go down as the president that save the republic and brought back manufacturing and wealth.
The Mergers and Acquisitions business is going to be real good following this tax deal!
Every company that was making money before this tax deal just saw its value increase dramatically as a result of its passage. The reduction of taxes increases the cash flow which in turn increases the value to potential buyers.
Owners that were reluctant to accept offers may now be willing to sell all or part of their companies because of that increased value.
It also will be interesting to see how increasing the thresh hold for elimination of the ‘death tax’ will affect the market.
President Trump just increased the wealth of millions of small to middle market businesses in an exponential way that is immeasurable!
He is truly Making America Wealthy Again! MAGA!
The wifey is wrapping tonight the Christmas presents for our 18 employees. Most of the items are made in the USA. She bought them at Tuesday Morning and The Home Front. MAGA!
Merry Christmas to Sundance and all the Treepers!
NOW THAT’S a Christmas song!!! Merry Christmas and a very Merry MAGA for 8 years!!!
Donald Trump should write down everything he did to make this happen so we can just keep doing it forever.
MAGA-onomics makes me want to get up and dance.
I dare you to watch this video and not smile….sort of like watching president Trump dealing with the crooks in DC…you can’t help but smile when you see it all coming together.
12DaysOfMAGA Q Anon and the Second Great American Revolution
I love seeing these young red pulled bucks awake and on the Trump Train.
MAGA BABY!
*BREAKING* ERIC SCHMIDT STEPS DOWN AT GOOGLE #12DaysOfMAGA
The tide is turning MAGA BABY!
Gotta have confidence to invest!
MAGA
The new tax bill has some ugly it it.
Final Tax Bill Keeps Senate’s Loophole for Illegals Against House Hawks’ Wishes
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/21/final-tax-bill-keeps-senates-loophole-illegals-house-hawks-wishes/
http://www.factcheck.org/2012/05/tax-credits-for-illegal-immigrants/
Never turn your back on the Globalists
The credit is now more valuable than ever because, at Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) insistence, the maximum refundable credit will increase from $1,000 per child to $1,100 per child in 2018 and then rise to $1,400.
“The IRS typically allows illegal aliens to file taxes using something called Taxpayer Identification Number. Under the existing tax code, this was all that was needed to claim the Child Tax Credit, which is refundable, meaning it effectively puts cash in the hands of those claiming it. The House’s original version would block most illegals from claiming the credit, as only citizens and work-authorized aliens get SSNs. The original Senate version required SSNs only for the children themselves, allowing illegals with U.S. citizen or otherwise legal children – “anchor babies,” for example, or even minors covered by Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) – to claim the benefit.”
Fix this for Americans and America not Illegal Alien Invaders.
MAGA!
I figured this^ is what Rubio was up to. And you know illegals can claim as dependents children who don’t exist back in what ever country (including Pakistan) they came from.
I have a hunch there’s a team working on that somewhere in our wonderful President’s administration. Maybe even working on the broken credit system that allows identity theft, multiple users of same SSNs and worse.
Believe me, I’m thrilled for America, but the implementation of the Electronic Logging Device rule for truckers is serious bad news. It’s a holdover from the Obamanation years and basically puts an ankle bracelet on every trucker in the country! How would you like one on your ankle? And you’ve never been convicted of any crime!!! Sundance, you seem to have some pull with the powers that be, so please, for the sake of the 4th amendment, and just plain common sense, can you please put the bug in the right ears to get this stupid, invasive, ill thought out law repealed? I’m praying for the USA and so far so good, but this is not going to help Trump in 2020.
The economy has been firing
