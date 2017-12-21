A Year of MAGAnomics Outlined…

WHITE HOUSE – AMERICA’S ECONOMY IS FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS: President Donald J. Trump has unleashed America’s economic growth engine and ushered in a new era of economic optimism.

Under President Trump, nearly 1.7 million new jobs have been created. 159,000 jobs have been created in the manufacturing industry. 57,000 jobs have been created in the mining and logging industries.



The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1 percent, the lowest in nearly 17 years. Thirteen States have reached record low unemployment rates.



Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the United States has grown by more than 3 percent in the last two quarters. The GDP growth rate was 3.3 percent in the third quarter of this year. The GDP growth rate was 3.1 percent in the second quarter of this year.

Productivity in the United States economy grew to 3 percent last quarter.

Americans’ confidence in the economy has soared to record highs under President Trump. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index reached a 17-year high in November. The National Association of Manufacturers’ Outlook Index had the highest annual average it has ever recorded.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit record highs 70 times in 2017—the most ever recorded in one year. For the first time in its history, the Dow closed higher than 24,000 points. Since President Trump was elected, more than $5 trillion in wealth has been added to the United States economy.



HARD AT WORK: The Department of Labor has implemented pro-growth programs, rolled back overreaching regulations, and taken action to support American workers.

The Department of Labor has convened a Task Force on Expanding Apprenticeships, which will work to create more opportunities for American job seekers and job creators. The 20-person task force brings together leaders from business, labor unions, educational institutions, and trade groups to advise the Administration on how to expand the number and breadth of apprenticeships.



Following President Trump’s Executive Orders on regulatory reform, the Department of Labor is working to identify regulations that place an undue burden on employers with minimal impact on worker protections.

The Department of Labor is actively involved in the process of renegotiating and improving the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement.

Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta has directed the Department to aggressively confront visa fraud and abuse.

