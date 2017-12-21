A Great Reckoning is Visible – U.N. Vote Against America Begins End of U.N. in New York…

Go ahead and mark the date on the calendar, you’ll remember this day. Earlier today the United Nations voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution declaring President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.”
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley delivered remarks noting the likely consequence prior to the vote taking place. [Full transcript and video below] Believe me, this will not end well for the U.N:
The entire enterprise of the U.N. is supported by slightly less than half of all Americans. The modern irrelevance of (and general antagonism within) the U.N. has been a less visible but decades-long discussion throughout most political circles.
It is doubtful the U.N. realizes the consequential difference of this moment with President Donald Trump at the helm of commonsense U.S. foreign policy.
In our lifetime few figures represent the level of righteous American swagger as seen carried by President Donald Trump. He is not beholden to traditional diplomatic circular triple-speak; and he carries the desire to eliminate anything he views as against American interests. This is a critical point most often overlooked.
President Trump does not want to correct policy that is against U.S. interests. President Trump desires to DESTROY policy that is against U.S. interests. There is a profound difference. Put your national interests on the other side of the “U.S. best interest” equation; and there is no limit to the pain President Trump is willing to inflict upon your decision. FACT.
From President Trump’s stewardship viewpoint: America will give respect and America deserves respect.
Violate that simple principle, without permission from his administration to do so, and POTUS Trump will methodically, strategically, heck, often personally, crush that opponent with severe and extreme economic prejudice.
[Transcript] Thank you, Mr. President.
To its shame, the United Nations has long been a hostile place for the state of Israel. Both the current and the previous Secretary-Generals have objected to the UN’s disproportionate focus on Israel. It’s a wrong that undermines the credibility of this institution, and that in turn is harmful for the entire world.
I’ve often wondered why, in the face of such hostility, Israel has chosen to remain a member of this body. And then I remember that Israel has chosen to remain in this institution because it’s important to stand up for yourself. Israel must stand up for its own survival as a nation; but it also stands up for the ideals of freedom and human dignity that the United Nations is supposed to be about.
Standing here today, being forced to defend sovereignty and the integrity of my country – the United States of America – many of the same thoughts have come to mind. The United States is by far the single largest contributor to the United Nations and its agencies. We do this, in part, in order to advance our values and our interests. When that happens, our participation in the UN produces great good for the world. Together we feed, clothe, and educate desperate people. We nurture and sustain fragile peace in conflict areas throughout the world. And we hold outlaw regimes accountable. We do this because it represents who we are. It is our American way.
But we’ll be honest with you. When we make generous contributions to the UN, we also have a legitimate expectation that our good will is recognized and respected. When a nation is singled out for attack in this organization, that nation is disrespected. What’s more, that nation is asked to pay for the “privilege” of being disrespected.
In the case of the United States, we are asked to pay more than anyone else for that dubious privilege. Unlike in some UN member countries, the United States government is answerable to its people. As such, we have an obligation to acknowledge when our political and financial capital is being poorly spent.
We have an obligation to demand more for our investment. And if our investment fails, we have an obligation to spend our resources in more productive ways. Those are the thoughts that come to mind when we consider the resolution before us today.
The arguments about the President’s decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem have already been made. They are by now well known. The decision was in accordance to U.S. law dating back to 1995, and it’s position has been repeatedly endorsed by the American people ever since. The decision does not prejudge any final status issues, including Jerusalem’s boundaries. The decision does not preclude a two-state solution, if the parties agree to that. The decision does nothing to harm peace efforts. Rather, the President’s decision reflects the will of the American people and our right as a nation to choose the location of our embassy. There is no need to describe it further.
Instead, there is a larger point to make. The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation. We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations. And we will remember it when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.
America will put our embassy in Jerusalem. That is what the American people want us to do, and it is the right thing to do. No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that.
But this vote will make a difference on how Americans look at the UN and on how we look at countries who disrespect us in the UN. And this vote will be remembered.
Thank you.
It must be remembered that there is a positive to having an institution such as the U.N.
Mostly for reasons of keeping lines of communication open and for the world’s nations large and small to feel that they can have some say in what goes on around them.
That said, the U.N. has been hijacked over the years into being the tool of some very powerful and well funded nexi of negativity. Mostly aimed at the Economic and Military power of the U.S. and because of the example we demonstrate daily to the world that a true Republic with a government elected legitimately by it’s people is the best possible way to achieve peace and prosperity. This is anathema to many religious and hostile regimes.
They see the U.S. as being obstacles to their achieving their goal of enslaving the rest of the world and making it dance to their tune.
We cannot and, now with President Trump in office, we will not allow this distortion and obstruction in the U.N. to continue.
Mr. Trump has the full backing of a majority of the people in the U.S. and we know he will do whatever it takes to either return the U.N. to it’s original purpose or remove/restructure the institution to prevent any further disruptions to peace talks around the world and the aggressive and threatened actions by rogue states.
> It must be remembered that there is a positive to having an institution such as the U.N.
What a whopper!
With cheese!
LOL….A double whopper with cheese and fries…..
Hold the Pickeks, hold the lettuce.
We’re Winning too big for Jake to upset us.
The second sentence was a double whopper…
>Mostly for reasons of keeping lines of communication open and for the world’s nations large and small to feel that they can have some say in what goes on around them.
Feel good crap…ugh… Special orders do upset us!
Ray: That’s right. The UN is, has been and always will be a creation of the Globalists. They are just showing their true colors more lately. It was always been intended to be their vehicle for nation take over – but the UN is too corrupt (and inept) to accomplish much of anything. It’s wonderful to see all of this fall apart. Yippee !
At one time, before the time of Pres. Lincoln, the Presidency of the United States, was not unlike that of the U.N. when it was first created. It was to be the liaison of the U.S. and all foreign powers, and an intermediary involving more than two or more states. The U.S. presidency had very little actual power, and was considered having less power than the governors of the individual states. That is why the presidency for the first 75 years, one of not prestige, but of tiresome mediator, and overseer of small affairs. Hell, for the period of the first 15 presidents, you could walk up to the whitehouse, knock on the door, and there was a good chance the president would be the one to answer it. You could see the president on scheduled days, and talk with him directly. And, it should be known, that the budget of the whitehouse was so small, that for many presidents, it cost them money to be president, as they had to hire their own staff and keep up costs out of their own pockets. Unlike many governors, who did quite well, and much better than the President did…especially if you were the governor of a thriving state. So again, the chore of president was not unlike that of the UN at it’s inception.
But, with some power grabs, overstepping the boundaries, and creative lawmaking, the position of president of the United States went from one of a truly humble servant with little power or prestige, to that of being the highest position of power in the free world. All that in a mere 150 years. And it stated when the United States was about 75 years old.
Well, the U.N. is about 75 years old, and I am sure that many many parties involved, want to do with the U.N. what was done with the U.S. Presidency…go from an overseer of world events, to that of the ultimate power and control over all countries. This is what happens when ambitious men, combined with crooked lawmakers, using judges to over-interpret the laws, and within a generation or two, the leaders of the U.N. becomes the most powerful people in the free world. If it is allowed to continue on its current course unchecked, I assure you, that is exactly what will happen. And the leaders of the U.N. know it. One thing for sure, is that these people are patient. They know that time will give them what they want. All they have to do is continue pressing forward with their agenda.
And like a frog being slowly boiled in a pot, we will not notice until it is too late. If our Founding Fathers came to life today, and saw the perversion of what they created, and the power of the federal govt, they would be appalled. They would weep. They would condemn us for not keeping the spirit of freedom as they gave it to us alive. But, as generations go by, the grandson doesn’t understand the freedoms his grandfather had, and think what is now, is as it always was. Only looking over a great span of history do we really see what happened. Like looking in a mirror daily, you do not see the aging of your body, but only when looking at photos of years gone by, do you see the real changes.
And by the time the U.N. takes over, using the same tactics the U.S. Presidency did, under the guise of protecting life, liberty and freedom, the people of the time will think it normal and accept it. And slowly, that centralized power will become the tyranny that will place the same chains on us, that our Founding Fathers fought to throw off.
It is the circle of life. The experiment our Founding Fathers chose to create, a blip in the history of humanity. A failed experiment, that may take centuries or millenia before it is tried again…if at all.
We were warned by those great men what could and would happen if we allowed a strong govt to take over…all in the name of security and preservation of freedom.
John Adams stated we had “a republic…if we could keep it.”…and went on to state “A Constitution of Government once changed from Freedom, can never be restored. Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.”
Thomas Jefferson advised us that “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriot and tyrants”
Benjamin Franklin…”Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
Samuel Adams… “If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.”
And finally, George Washington himself…”Arbitrary power is most easily established on the ruins of liberty abused to licentiousness.” which for me, means that if we become careless in guarding our freedom, or fail to maintain our diligence in upholding the ideals of our Founding Fathers, then we will become subjects once again, and ruled over by tyrants who do not care about our American values and our freedom…only what is in it for their own self interest and benefit of their fellow conspirators. (think obama and hiLIARy)
and…
“A free people ought not only be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, which would include their own government.”, which is a warning to us, that if we continue with ridiculous gun laws, and allow ourselves to become disarmed in the name of safety, and by our own government, our own elected leaders, we will lose our freedoms…all of them, as it is the 2d amendment that gives teeth to all the others.
And this is what the U.N. hopes to one day accomplish. And with the help of politicians like obama and hiLIARy, and other New World Order proponents (think the Bushes), we will lose our American “privilege”, and we will become just another cog in the world machine…with all parts being treated equal. Which means we will be forced to vastly give up our way of life, our comforts and conveniences, our inventions, our wealth, our healthcare, all in the name of equality and fairness, so that third world countries can be raised up slightly, and our lives demoted considerably, so that we are all living in the same and equal misery. That is what the U.N. is about.
Luckily, we have a real man in the whitehouse…a real PATRIOT. A President that will NOT let this happen. A President that loves America, and wants only what is best for Americans first and foremost. It is not that he hates the rest of the world and does not want to help others. But we must first be in the position to help others…and we cannot help anyone if we are in dire straits ourselves. Charity starts at home. Once we are in the position to truly help others, where we have first taken care of our own people, and provided for Americans first, can we then once again take care of others, and maintain our position as the leader of the free world.
We have 30 hot wars going at any given time, sex trafficking, even SLAVERY plus terrorism galore. The U.N. is worthless. It’s just a spot for grifters. If it ends, it ends. I couldn’t care less. They side with terrorists over humanistic democracies.
Amen !
Very well succinctly stated and could not agree more on every word you articulate!
The UN lost all credibility in my views during the Sri Lanka Civil war, who was at the time headed by Ban Ki Moon. Thousands of innocent people lost their lives as a result of the UN’s cowardice acts as well as not holding people accountable for the Genocide that was carried out and to this day no one was ever held accountable. An organization that is suppose to represent Human rights and the decency to uphold Humanitarian causes, failed to uphold its tenets that it is suppose to represent. The reality is, the Sri Lankan Government purchased weapons and Military equipment from the Chinese to carry out these atrocities and Ban Ki Moon and the UN were complicit in this horrific tragedy that took place. IMHO, it is time that the UN is held to account not for this, but for their egregious willingness to practice regularly double standards on the world stage while trying to sell themselves as a useful organization, when in fact they are feckless in enforcing their own mandates and then choose to support causes that serves to destabilize democracies such as Israel. How are they any different than that other cesspit org of Oligarchs known as the EU where ideologues are the run of the roost ? The time for UN to be disband or stripped of these ideologues is now. The curtain needs to be drawn back to reveal these blood sucking vampires whose lavishing privileges awash in luxury affords them exclusivity from ever being held to account for the partisanship they so regularly practice. Yes the mighty dollar should have a say especially when such an organization as the UN is present on US soil does not mean they get to have a free pass to do what ever they want. In other words, every single UN member should be put on notice, and to put their money where their mouths are!
THE DAY THE UN IS FORCED TO BE DISBANDED AND REMOVED FROM AMERICAN SOIL, IS THE DAY TO CELEBRATE!
as an Aussie I am ashamed we abstained but we did not vote no like Canada and UK and others-hope US removes funding
From what I’ve seen, Australia gets very little aid compared to everyone else.
JJ – we get no aid – we are contributor like USA
“Hijacked” is an appropriate analogy. Truth is what we need and more light on dark sayings. Here is what a Muslim scholar states from the Koran.
“https://www.jewsnews.co.il/2017/11/22/allah-gave-israel-to-the-jews-theres-no-palestine-theres-a-reason-muslims-want-him-dead.html
‘‘Allah Gave Israel to The Jews, There’s No Palestine’ – There’s a Reason Muslims Want Him Dead.
Muslim scholar in Jordan attacks ‘Palestinians’ for distorting Koran, Jews given Israel ‘until Day of Judgement.’
Allah has promised Israel to the Jews — so says Sheikh Ahmad Adwan, a Muslim scholar living in Jordan, who declared on his Facebook page recently that “Palestine” doesn’t exist.
Blogger Elder of Ziyon translated Arab news sources that this Saturday reported on Adwan’s statements, in which he quotes the Koran saying Allah assigned Israel to the Jews until the Day of Judgement (Sura 5 Verse 21), and that Jews are the inheritors of Israel (Sura 26 Verse 59).
“I say to those who distort…the Koran: from where did you bring the name Palestine, you liars, you accursed, when Allah has already named it ‘The Holy Land’ and bequeathed it to the Children of Israel until the Day of Judgment,” argued Adwan. “There is no such thing as ‘Palestine’ in the Koran.” Israel to The Jews, There’s No Palestine’ – There’s a Reason Muslims Want Him Dead
Lemme see. Those anti American UN types live in the lap of luxury, paid for by the USA. They live in an echo chamber. Not a clue that biting the hand that feeds them has consequences.
They’ve done it to themselves!
This show of disrespect will have dire consequences. No more free ride! No more subsidies.
Start packing you -%#~>! @#!!!
Good riddance!
I have been waiting for this for a very long time. The concept of the U.N. is great. Unfortunately, it is WAY too expensive to the U.S. and antithetical to our interests.
THIS is US leadership on Trump/Haley’s part.
It’s past time for the world to stop bashing Israel!!!
The UN has become a leftist, Islamist propaganda organization.
They ignore horrific human rights abuse everywhere in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, but point fingers at Israel and the US.
The UN is utterly disgraceful.
SPIT!!!!!!!
GF are you suggesting pence be gone and haley in?
No – I was just talking about the UN.
I think Pence is a fabulous VP – and love Karen Pence. They are superb.
how the h… do you read THAT into her comment?
Sundance is correct ~ the time IS now!!! A large majority of UN nations have just crucified their institution! Now IS the time for DJT/USA to reduce US contributions to this lawless agency, AND instruct the agency to move its headquarters out of the USA within the next five years!!! Maintain membership for the same reasons as does Israel, but reduce USA financial largess and remove the UN headquarters ANYWHERE outside the borders of the United States of America!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
5 years – you are too generous. How about 60 to 90 days?
Yes, I’d prefer it be ordered out in 24-hours, but pragmatism must rule….. First the UN would have to decide where to relocate, then find temporary space while a suitable “temple” is built….. Five-years to exit is a long time, but the UN exodus would be worth the wait…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will take as long as we give them. Five years is too long.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AGREE! 1 year maximum! But in reality, 2 to 3 year is something that if this were to happen would be more in line with providing a reasonable political optic where such a decision would garner a very large controversy world wide and the PR campaign of such a monumental decision would have to be managed to quell it’s detractors. A lot of feathers will be ruffled as a result, and I can’t imagine many of the globalist cabal will go quietly, but it does need to happen!
So long as we can double bill them.
They can set up a tent on the beach in Somalia for all I care.
And during the two-year, five-year, or whatever interim period before relocation out of the US entirely, the UN temporary headquarters (and its support jobs) should be moved to an isolated spot in the Midwest. There’s no reason to continue their occupancy of a primo chunk of Manhattan real estate.
The UN has several huge buildings throughout the world. NY is just a small part of their real estate. Don’t fool yourself…they are well funded by any person or group that hates this country, The United States of America. They do hate that the government must answer to the people i.e. electorate. The UN has long pushed for our government to shred the constitution and stop allowing it’s citizens to be armed. That is the truth and the only president who bought into this UN desire 100% was Obama. Several others over the past 34 years have danced with the UN but didn’t go full war against the people but Obama.
Give them 2 weeks.
Excellent no-nonsense speech by Nikki, great choice by our President!
Must admit I was unsure of Nikki selection. Very pleasantly surprised.
Bingo! I thought she was establishment all the way. I’m more than impressed with this woman and if she holds true, I can’t wait to vote for her in seven years.
she makes our Aussie foreign minister Julie bishop look ordinary
Nikki was pretty questionable on her own, but under Trump she’s gotten a lot better. Like most Republicans. Trump is a great influence.
Mr. President, please order the US Army Corp of Engineers to push that pile of crap into the East River.
There’s a yuge flip side if President Trump pulls funding from these UNgrateful nations. Those that called for this emergency meeting and vote were none other than Arab and Muslim nations. They will fill the void that Trump creates with their oil money. They will demand that these indebted nations observe sharia and convert to Islam.
That will further fulfill the prophecy of the fourth horse of the Apocalypse in Revelation 6:7-8.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think those nations are terrified of a Muslim backlash in their streets. So, to keep the peace, they voted against the U.S.
This is where we see that Islam is already controlling them.
Please include Canada in this list!
We have Muslims in our Gov’t also, & our PM has spent time in Mosques here in Canada, vacationed with Muslims, taken Bribes from Muslims, paid $10 million CDN to a Muslim terrorist (before the US soldier’s family could get any of the Muslim’s settlement via the US Justice System). The corrupt MSM here in Canada support him, because IMO the Canadian Gov’t & the MSM are afraid of the Muslims, just like they are in most European Countries.
And, by Justin Trudeau “petulantly” refusing to vote in the UN, your PDJT will look at this the same way I would look at it. I would look at it as being a “Pussy Leader” of a country that took the easy way out, of saying I support you or I do not support you on your decision to move your Embassy.
Just another reason for your PDJT to cancel the NAFTA!
here is another thing about these EU nations – I read somewhere that lords prayer was some 120 odd words and Gettysburg address was 273 BUT to trader bananas among EU nations was 12,617 – fair dinkum no wonder folks in UK wanted out with BREXIT – we Aussies said you can have our bananas and all one a one page maybe 300 word contract
Get US Out of UN
Get UN Out of US
nor”easter: just think of all the paperwork saved by writing “ignored” parking violations by UN members…
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/god-bless-trump-signs-pop-jerusalem-billboards-street-corners-bus-stops/
People should understand, the UN was established to promote the Global World Order. Unbelievable? These people have had this agenda for a very long time. Handed down from father to son, son to daughter.. each generation getting more and more power and imbedded with the same philosophy. World Goverenance. Elimination of nationhood.
They were are on the verge of accomplishing all. Britian gone…Western Europe gone, most of South America, gone…The United States almost gone..This did not happen in 10 years or 20. The plan has been in place since inception.
When a person or institution is inherently evil and they know it, they will do anything, but they also do have another tendency. Their pride has them make “alot” of mistakes.
Get rid of the UN. It is useless. If needed countries can do the same thing. Creating deals.
it was also hoped it would stop further world wars – however we have had Bosnia/serbia with concentration camps – Rwanda – Korea – Vietnam – Iraq -afganhistan – where do I stop – hardly successful
Let us not forget that the UN is THE organization that the globalists will use to usher in the one-world government! There is no secret to this! The UN is dead set against independent sovereign nation states! So, enough of the useless calls to audit it, to “fix” it. The only call should be to leave it, and then, move it! We don’t want anything to do with any entity that is a sworn enemy of what this country stands for!
Dave, scary, just the same thoughts…at same time…
Merry Christmas
these same morons have a go at us Aussies over our very strong border protection policies and call us racists and other phobia names – we should tell the UNHCR to go away (look at who are some of the member states – some of the worst human rights abusers within their own borders – lets USA and Australia go it alone
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time for America to require the U.N. to relocate it’s “Embassy” to Minot, North Dakota and for those who disrespected America to pay for it.
Good luck with those unpaid parking tickets, too.
Their cops turn scofflaw cars into ice blocks.
Great news on building codes:
They’re sure to limit “foreign-occupied and diplomatic facilities” to single-story buildings to preserve their view.
Naaah. I think they deserve a tropical paradise. Caracas or Port Au Prince. Their choice.
‘…and the vote will be remembered’.
Straight forward, we are large and in charge.
Thank you Mr President. Thank you Bikki Haley.
Let’s see where’d I put it. Ah here it is:
This has the potential to be the real death nail to Obama. Trump is erasing his legacy as President at warp speed and we all know Obama was going to be appointed Secteterary General of the U. N. someday. But forget that if Trump de-funds the UN, you can’t even be the Janitor in an organization that no longer exists. By the way, has Barry chomed in on why hard working Americans should be mad as hell that they are getting to keep more of there hard earned money? Does everyone realize just how Bigly we are Winning? No brakes on the Trump Train!
Good riddance!
Awesome! POTUS has landed the first blow. Knock out is the hopes and dreams of BO
to run for President of the UN. LOL……
Belief BO was/is sucking up for this position. This will cut him off at the knees, it’s a good day.
Headline on Drudge-UN TURNS ON TRUMP; Declares USA decree on Jerusalem ‘null and void’… JohnBrennan posted here “Trump Admin threat to retaliate against nations that exercise sovereign right in UN to oppose US position on Jerusalem is beyond outrageous. Shows @realDonaldTrump expects blind loyalty and subservience from everyone—qualities usually found in narcissistic, vengeful autocrats” is right, it’s about sovereignty, OUR sovereignty. Our policies come from Washington, not Moscow, Berlin or Turtle Bay. Our President is not vindictive, Comey and Yates might have kept their jobs if they were willing to work with the new boss, but we are not obliged to be suckers and give of our blood and cash to bail out ungrateful countries who do not respect us, and don’t even take the trouble to defend themselves let alone join us in our endeavors to preserve a free world. Between Muslem Europe and the Russian Bear we have no friends and don’t have to get involved. As for the UN, they have declared war on us.
PS- After typing this I found Rudy Bowen posted the same thing in fewer words.
PPS- For those of us who are religious, Christians or Jews, I find it significant that the pretext for this outrageous attack on our sovereignty is the Holy city of Jerusalem. But then I thank G-d for giving us President Trump, the only person uniquely gifted and with the life experience that enables him to give us back our basic freedoms, and above all freedom to observe our religion. The ‘progressives’ would have it that religion is a matter of personal choice, and therefore can be legislated away. We hold our religion is based on Eternal Truths, for which it is worth sacrificing ones life if necessary. So please, please give him the backing he so richly deserves, not like most all ‘conservative’ commentators who reserve the right to criticize when their ‘superior’ intelligence and arrogance dictates. Above all do not fall into the trap of giving credence to the malicious slander we hear daily about his character and actions, which on research turns out to be 99% false.
President Trump is like an insatiable Pacman, munching on the who refuse to drop their masks.
He just taught the Repubs in Congress how to win, for the first time in decades.
Now, he’s moving on to the UN.
Next step is to kick the UN the heck out of this country. What s bunch of reprobates!
It was noted that all countries in North America and Central America voted to side with the USA.
Time to make a new NAFTA agreement that will be beneficial to all of these peoples and US.
