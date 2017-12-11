Terrorist Attack In New York City – Attempted Subway Bombing With Homemade IED…

Posted on December 11, 2017 by

Known Details: •Police were called to an explosion at 7:20 a.m. ET in a below-ground walkway that connects two NYC subway lines at 42nd Street. •Responding units found an injured 27-year-old male, identified him as Akayed Ullah. •Terrorist is of Bangladeshi descent and lives in Brooklyn. •Terrorist was wearing an improvised “low-tech” explosive device attached to his body. •Three additional people in the immediate area sustained minor injuries.

•Terrorist Akayed Ullah told police he made the device at his workplace. •Terrorist is a lawful permanent resident from Bangladesh, who arrived in 2011 on an F43 family immigrant visa in 2011, according to DHS spokesperson Tyler Houlton

“DHS can confirm that the suspect was admitted to the United States after presenting a passport displaying an F43 family immigrant visa in 2011. The suspect is a Lawful Permanent Resident from Bangladesh who benefited from extended family chain migration.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders stated President Trump’s plan to end chain migration would have kept the suspect in the New York City attack out of the country.

“We do know and the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that the suspect was admitted to the United States after presenting a passport, displaying an F-43 family immigrant visa in 2011 and so we know that the President’s policy calls for end to chain migration, which is what this individual came to the United States through and had his policy been in place, then that attacker would not have been allowed to come into the country.”  ~ Sarah Sanders

Surveillance cameras captured the man walking casually through the crowded passageway when the bomb suddenly went off at 7:20 a.m. amid a plume of white smoke, which cleared to show the man sprawled on the ground and commuters fleeing in terror.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press Ullah was inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), but apparently had no direct contact with the terrorist group. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly about the suspect or incident.

129 Responses to Terrorist Attack In New York City – Attempted Subway Bombing With Homemade IED…

  1. skeinster says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Totally. Vetted.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
      • 94corvette says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:19 pm

        Can you imagine if we were to apply chain migration in reverse? Loser comes in, pulls a stunt like this (or even a felony) and the whole family is deported. Because of one, dozens (or even a hundred or more) could be heading home.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. trialbytruth says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Man it just gets easier and easier to move the Trump agenda along.

    Liked by 33 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Wonderfully said! The Democrats and the Uniparty Republicans in the Senate and House saw their worse nightmare play out at 7:20am this morning. The Dreamers situation is coming to a head. March is literally around the corner. Let the Democrats continue to say that the WALL and the RAISE Act are non starters when it comes to an agreement over the Dreamers.

      Just imagine the 30 second ads that will be playing in MT, MO, FL, WV, IN, PA, ND, WI, OH, VA, ME, NJ and MI when they show the incident with the U-Haul and this animal today and explain to the voters in those states that both got in because of the Lottery System and Chain Migration and that your current Democrat Senator said no to any change in the Immigration Law. They were only concerned about illegals that they wanted to grant amnesty too who could use that same Chain Migration to bring in another 4 to 5 million people.

      We will soon see how much the “Dreamers” really mean to these POS! I have a feeling that they will throw the “Dreamers” right under the bus because their masters at the CoC do not want to see Chain Migration end!

      Folks next year may be a bloodbath even greater than what I have predicted. If it plays out the way I stated above, having a filibuster proof majority in the Senate is not out of the realm of possibility!

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        December 11, 2017 at 4:11 pm

        That would be so nice. Let’s pray it happens.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          December 11, 2017 at 4:16 pm

          Sylvia the likelihood is great that it will because the CoC is hellbent on not touching Chain Migration even if it costs Americans their lives. Our president will hammer this home in those 13 states like it is nobody’s business!

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • yy4u says:
            December 11, 2017 at 4:25 pm

            Right, fleporeblog — The CoC is hellbent on keeping wages down. (Google Perot’s “Giant Sucking Sound” video on You Tube). My guess is the only way to implement the “new world order” is by lowering the standard of living of the US worker so that third world workers have no incentive to come here. The elites don’t care how many mass transit travelers these loons blow up, the elites don’t ride subways. They’re safe in their limos.
            They don’t care how many commercial airliners they blow up, they fly in private jets. They don’t care how many Christmas parties the lunatics shoot up, their Christmas parties are at “the Club” and well guarded. They don’t care how many shoppers get mowed down by a U Haul — they have personal shoppers. In short, they have no skin in the game.

            Liked by 13 people

            Reply
          • BobBoxBody says:
            December 11, 2017 at 4:26 pm

            The GOPe deadbeats get primaried, and the DNC gets marginalized into potentially minority party status. It’s not outside the realm of possibility at this point. Illegal immigration is a radioactive issue at this point and even plenty on the left don’t agree with it, especially when it hurts looking for work, wages, and their safety.

            The paradigm shift is real and it’s here. Both parties will be reformed or they’ll implode and be replaced by something more politically relevant and sincere. Trump is showing how to get things done. Nobody will want to go back to the way things were after he leaves office. NOBODY.

            Liked by 5 people

            Reply
          • Elizabeth Carter says:
            December 11, 2017 at 4:33 pm

            I gave up my membership in the CoC years ago when it registered on me that they were not our CoC, they belonged to the globalists who were destroying us.
            The CoC is still here. How do we get rid of them?

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  3. bosscook says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    But listen to the MSM focus on how much Diet Pepsi Trump drinks. Priorities!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. kevinrexheine says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Some terrorist . . . can’t even build a basic bomb and get it right.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. POP says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    The important thing here is that the mass importation of 3rd world, western hating, muslims into the USA not stop for an instant, turning off the tap would upset the American media and the UniParty and we couldn’t have that.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. emet says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    DeBlasio mistakenly calls it an attempted terrorist attack. Nope, it was an actual, completed terrorist attack causing injuries and terror.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • kevinrexheine says:
      December 11, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      What’s really funny, to me, is that ISIS actually claimed responsibility for this guy. (Maybe it was someone on their JV team.) If it was me, I’d be disavowing any connection with this idiot.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • caileag09 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Right you are! I’m sure the 3 individuals who are suffering hearing loss, ringing in the ears and headaches don’t think of this creature’s bumbling efforts as “attempted.”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. bearsgrrr says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    End family migration. Completely.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  8. Niagara Frontier says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Blasio said this was an “attempted” terrorist attack. I guess it’s time to toss out my old Merriam Webster because “attempted” means something tried without success. I’d say deliberately causing an explosion resulting in multiple injuries qualifies as a success regardless of how minor.

    Okay Mr. Mayor. How many have to actually die for an attack to be considered by you as successful?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  10. farmhand1927 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    It’s being reported the Mormon Church is defying the President and the SCOTUS by putting up $5 million to resettle more refugees. Does Mitt Romney and the Mormon Church think the terrorist bomber today asked others around him if any were Mormon, because if any were, he would not have detonated his suicide vest? After all, the Mormon Church is on their side, right?

    End chain migration, end anchor babies. Ramp up extreme vetting. Unfortunately, millions were allowed in during the last 8+ years. We will not know which ones are going to attempt harm on us until they do it. And each attack will automatically draw sympathy for the attacker from the media.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Alligator Gar says:
      December 11, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      As long as they settle them in Utah, no problem…oh, and keep them in Utah and don’t let them out.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      I wish all these religious groups, groups affiliated with religions, groups who use religious affiliation names, and for that matter any one else would stop with this refugee crap.

      Refugee resettlement is a huge scam and it needs to stop. Of course there are unfortunate people, “refugees”, but the word has been so overused it is now meaningless, and if you start doing a little research into the NGOs and the money pouring into them you can quickly see that it is a big scam. It is horrible.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • In Az says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      The Globalist Mormon politicians greatly influence the Mormon church leaders.
      The Mormon church leaders have left Conservatism behind and have become liberal socialist progressive fascist communist globalists. The Mormon church leaders, like too many churches, are embracing the radical liberal left destruction policies and actions. The Mormon church leaders give in to the commie left agitation members who are in the minority.
      The Mormon church now allows gay members to be in good standing even though the gay members have a live in romantic partner.

      BYU pushes Islam and pushes supporting Sharia law and burquas, local Mormon leaders all over the USA allow Moslems to use Mormon church buildings for prayers, and on and on and on.

      It is very discouraging and disturbing to see the Mormon church do an about face and abandon Conservative values.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        December 11, 2017 at 4:24 pm

        I had no idea. Discouraging indeed.

        Like

        Reply
      • pocketnuke61 says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:04 pm

        Really? Bias much?

        “liberal socialist progressive fascist communist globalists” – Do you actually have evidence that this is the official stance of the Mormon church? Or is this just opinion?

        The LDS Church is donating $5M in cash and resources to support people who are being brought here by the State Dept. According to my math, that is saving US taxpayers $5M. Oh, those TERRIBLE Mormons!!

        Like

        Reply
    • pocketnuke61 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      Farmhand – At least tell the whole story.

      From the Deseret News:

      “For a second straight year, the LDS Church has donated $5 million worth of aid to the nine voluntary refugee resettlement agencies in the United States.

      The $1.2 million in cash and $3.8 million in commodities or services will be used during 2018 by the nine charitable organizations, who have agreements with the State Department to provide reception and placement services for refugees who arrive in the United States.”

      Source: https://www.deseretnews.com/article/865693855/LDS-Church-donates-another-5-million-in-2017-for-refugee-resettlement-in-US.html

      As long as the State Dept keeps allowing refugees into the country, there is going to be a need for services for them. Isn’t it better for the money to come from non-government charitable organizations (ie. churches) than to come from tax dollars?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. doc00 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    There will be a little covered follow up that will state this guy was “on some agency’s RADAR” but for PC reasons no pre-emptive moves were allowed or made. PC kills as we see in Europe and here.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Kevin Rex Heine says:
      December 11, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      Why would someone this incompetent be on anyone’s radar? Who’s going to be stupid enough to admit to actually knowing about this idiot?

      Like

      Reply
      • Watcher says:
        December 11, 2017 at 4:39 pm

        If the NYPD were still allowed to keep a eye on them, (mosque 5 times a day hint) they may have able to identity this “attempted” nut job.
        And let’s not forget the u-hall killer, the Chelsea bomber, the time square bomber, the stabbing, ax attack, police shot in car, after all they were Lone Wolves and didn’t have any friends and their preacher didn’t know them.
        Strange isn’t it.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • kevinrexheine says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Why would someone this incompetent be on anyone’s radar? Who’s going to be stupid enough to admit to actually knowing about this idiot?

      Like

      Reply
  12. Atticus says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Oh, but he’s a “Brooklyn man” according to the news report.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Alligator Gar says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    What, exactly, does the average Bangladeshi have to offer this country? Anyone?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. georgiafl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Both the President and Press Secretary Sanders seemed somewhat terse and pre-occupied with other matters today.

    At the Space Bill signing, President Trump handed the speaking over to the VicePresident, signed shook hands and left quickly. At first I thought the President might not be feeling well.

    Earlier, Sarah didn’t take any guff off of the press, especially Acosta and April Ryan. She cut the Press Briefing off quickly today as well, perhaps to get ready for the Space Bill event.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Craft Eccentric says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    If the family knew, deport them!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      They always claim ignorance, even though guns and/or or bomb makings all over the place.

      Like

      Reply
    • Colle Bay says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      Deport all of them regardless of what they knew. They shouldn’t even be here to begin with. They are part and parcel of Obama’s invasion.

      There was no need to import millions of third worlder’s here.

      They are a time bomb set to go off. Think of how many anchor babies they’ve hatched here already.

      Revoke all visas. Moratorium on all immigration for at least two decades.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      If the family knew, EXECUTE them. After a quick trial illustrating how guilty they are, of course.

      Like

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      December 11, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      Deport them anyway. They are responsible for him being here. People who sponsor immigrants should be forced to be responsible for them.

      That would be better vetting than we can do.

      Like

      Reply
  16. FL_GUY says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    I hold the Press-anderthals responsible for this garbage. Their constant, fake attacks on President Trump, our duly elected President, is now an attack on the USA. They are aiding and abetting the enemies of the USA by implying the USA is weak.

    I would like to see lawsuits against every media-rat corp and every Press-anderthal that says ONE lie against President Trump. I would like to see indictments and vigorous prosecutions against every city and state official, every phony charity that aids and abets illegal alien invaders. This crap needs to stop before you and me are shot or blown up by some enemy of freedom who hates the USA because we are free! JMHO

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. James F says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Silver lining.

    Coverage of this Muslim terrorist attack took the spotlight away the leftists big show of trotting out the phony Trump accusers.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Another F-4 visa guy, brought in by chain migration.
    These guys end up with less vetting from what I understand.
    When when Americans stop fighting Trump and realize he is for protecting America & Americans.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • newamericandeplorable says:
      December 11, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      kinthenorthwest, finally someone getting the category right. I have been scratching my head when I read F43 category. As far as I know there is no such category.

      https://www.uscis.gov/greencard/family-preference

      I do not mean to ridicule anybody but I see lot of folks commenting here are uneducated on immigration system. Me being and immigrant myself, have accumulated extensive knowledge over the years and trust me – I do not understand how chain migration is so easily possible as being reported. The other day the troglodyte who mowed down fine people in NYC is reported to have sponsored 23 people? How is it possible?
      For a U.S. citizen to sponsor somebody. only the spouse, children and parents qualify to get in the country in less than one year -as far as I know based on my personal experience and based on other people’s experience I know. All other categories (brothers and sistes) has wait time of 15-20 years. How in the world this guy got in as F4 at age 20? No clue. May be his religion and country played a role?

      Like

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:27 pm

        H3LL look at how the San Bernardino bride got into the US with little if any vetting. Less than a year later was shooting up a Christmas party.
        The Left is on this crazy lets take care of the world and let Americans go to H3LL campaign & it is literally killing Americans. In the process many laws are being ignored or skirted.
        Family Preference Immigrant Visas. The F4 visa is part of a group of visas known as “Family Preference Immigrant Visas.” Strange I found it…its family preference visa.

        These visas are available for those with family members who are U.S. citizens or Lawful Permanent Residents. Four types of Family Preference Immigrant Visas are available, of which F4 is the fourth.

        http://traveltips.usatoday.com/f4-visa-62987.html

        Like

        Reply
      • mimbler says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:37 pm

        Maybe expedited visas for those likely to be future democrats?

        Like

        Reply
  19. positron1352 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    De Blasio……..need I say more?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. lurker99 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Tired of hearing De Blasio & Cuomo come out to say something to the effect……

    “New Yorkers are resilient and you just have to go about your normal day………….

    What has to happen before they(Dims) actually do something?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. georgiafl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      Huh? Stopped what attack? The guy detonated the poorly made bomb and this officer was first on the scene. Really hate the dilution of the word hero.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • georgiafl says:
        December 11, 2017 at 4:26 pm

        Hero to me – police didn’t know what other items were on board this jihadi.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • fedback says:
          December 11, 2017 at 4:33 pm

          They are definitely heroes, they run toward danger every single day

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • rf121 says:
            December 11, 2017 at 4:40 pm

            Called doing his job. If the bad guy was threatening to blow himself up and the cop prevented it, sure. Hero. In this case, first on the scene after the fact. Like grade inflation at school, everyone gets an A. Just because he was doing the job he signed up for does not make it hero worthy. That is all I am saying.

            Like

            Reply
  22. Lucille says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    NYC jihad bomber “told investigators that he carried out the attack because of recent Israeli actions in Gaza”
    DEC 11, 2017 2:16 PM BY ROBERT SPENCER
    He also said he did it because “they’ve been bombing in my country and I wanted to do damage here.” Apparently he is retailing a whole laundry list of jihadi grievances. The pretexts always shift — jihadis are always taking revenge for this or that — but underneath them all, the jihad imperative remains the same.
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/12/nyc-jihad-bomber-told-investigators-that-he-carried-out-the-attack-because-of-recent-israeli-actions-in-gaza

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      “they’ve been bombing in my country and I wanted to do damage here.”

      Oh, I see. His country. As opposed to “here” meaning the country he lives now, with his family, in a home in Brooklyn that I just read upthread that they own.

      Maybe he should leave all this, since it is so hateful, and go back HOME to “his country” where he can fight the good fight all day long if he wants to.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        December 11, 2017 at 4:51 pm

        This is the biggest thing to me. People that don’t love America, why in the hell are they allowed in? If they’re not willing to BECOME an American, AMERICA is their country…. they should not be allowed to stay. Period.

        This is not extreme logic. This is how things used to be, it’s what the Pledge to the flag is about, I’m sure citizenship ceremonies still talk about this, etc. This is common sense.

        I had a friend that moved to Australia, to become an Australian citizen, she had to ‘denounce’ her American citizenship. She did. I wouldn’t support that personally… but it makes sense to me. Same thing over here, you move over here you denounce whatever other nationality you had.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • JoAnn Leichliter says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:12 pm

        Darned if I knew we are bombing Bangladesh…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • mimbler says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:38 pm

        Exactly. These people aren’t immigrants or “this” would be his country.

        Like

        Reply
  23. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Why are terrorists always, and I mean always….. ugly? We need to profile that….seriously.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. georgiafl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Brant says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I bet there is a simple clock with wires somewhere in his stuff.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. rf121 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    So this guy entered with a F43 visa. So I am wondering how many types of visa’s are there. Of course hundreds. For example:

    E31. Alien who is a skilled worker. (I would think that is what we are looking for)
    SD1. Minister of religion (lets get us some more Imam’s)
    SK1. Certain retired international organization employees. (communist party maybe)
    CU6. Cuban refugee. (is that how Ted got in? )

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Colle Bay says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      The I Hate America Visa
      The All White People Must Die Visa
      The Standard Issue Terrorist Visa
      The Fraudulent Voter Visa
      The Welfare Visa
      The You Owe Me Visa
      The Microaggression Payback Visa
      The Seeding America With Muslims Visa
      The Reparations Visa
      The Backlash Against Muslims Visa
      The Pregnant Anchor Baby Visa
      The Tranny Visa

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      There were 185 types of visas in 2009. Grossman, Neil; Golden, Howard; Thurnell, Tracy (April 1, 2009). “GRIST InDepth: Hiring noncitizens – an immigration law primer for US employers” (PDF). Mercer.
      There are also 38 countries have been selected by the US government for inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program and their citizens do not need to acquire a US visa..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        Someone really needs to make a cogent argument for me to understand why there are 38 countries that we don’t even require their citizens to get a US Visa. Why would that be?

        I don’t like this. Everyone should have to have a visa to enter. And we should vet everyone, first.

        I mean, it isn’t like we can do like we did in the old days and say, “Oh, they’re from Jolly Olde England! Good show! C’mon over!” I mean good grief they have let anyone and everyone into their country and they welcome returning jihadis with open arms, hugs and kisses.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  27. youme says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. youme says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Kalena says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    So our terrorist turned himself into a eunich? Just desserts

    Like

    Reply
  30. TexasRanger says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    This Attack In NYC Should Be Labeled and Described For What It Really Is – An Islamic Muslim Terrorist Attack.!

    Trump – They’re Going Back…..

    Asylum, Chain Migrants and So Called Refugees – Send Them All Back From Where They Came.!

    Another example of a Muslim Islamic Terrorist Killing American Infidels….

    We don’t want them or need them here in America.!

    Trump Video 01:19 Minutes

    Like

    Reply
  31. Publius2016 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Colleague says: “It’s because Trump declared Jerusalem Israel’s capital” I said: “but what about the West Side Terrorist”…crickets…you could see the snowflake melting

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Pam says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Golden Advice says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Thankfully, this incompetent Achmed had premature detonation.

    Like

    Reply
  35. scott467 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    For anyone who has been following the posts by “Q” on 4chan (and apparently 8chan), this was interesting.

    ……………………………………….
    11:29 pm yesterday:
    Dec 10, 23:29:56
    Q !ITPb.qbhqo 70055
    Blunt & Direct Time.
    Adam Schiff is a traitor to our country.
    Leaker.
    NAT SEC.
    EVIL.
    Tick Tock.
    Hope the $7.8mm was worth it.
    Enjoy the show.

    11:32 pm yesterday:
    Dec 10, 23:32:52
    Q !ITPb.qbhqo 70088
    False flag(s).
    POTUS 100% insulated.
    Expect fireworks.
    JUSTICE.
    Q

    12:23 pm TODAY:
    Dec 11, 12:23:09
    Q
    !ITPb.qbhqo
    73368
    Do you believe in coincidences?
    “Blunt & Direct Time”
    BDT.
    Think currency.
    Think fireworks.
    Thwarted.
    Message delivered.
    These people are sick!
    Q
    …………………………………..

    If you search the Interwebs for “BDT” you find: BDT, the ISO 4217 code for Bangladeshi taka (the currency of Bangladesh)

    The terrorist from Bangladesh detonated his ‘fireworks’ at 7:20 am today.

    The posts by Q which included “Blunt & Direct Time” (BDT) and warning of ‘false flags’ were posted late last night.

    Things that make you go hmmmm…..

    Like

    Reply

