Terrorist Attack In New York City – Attempted Subway Bombing With Homemade IED…

Known Details: •Police were called to an explosion at 7:20 a.m. ET in a below-ground walkway that connects two NYC subway lines at 42nd Street. •Responding units found an injured 27-year-old male, identified him as Akayed Ullah. •Terrorist is of Bangladeshi descent and lives in Brooklyn. •Terrorist was wearing an improvised “low-tech” explosive device attached to his body. •Three additional people in the immediate area sustained minor injuries.

•Terrorist Akayed Ullah told police he made the device at his workplace. •Terrorist is a lawful permanent resident from Bangladesh, who arrived in 2011 on an F43 family immigrant visa in 2011, according to DHS spokesperson Tyler Houlton

“DHS can confirm that the suspect was admitted to the United States after presenting a passport displaying an F43 family immigrant visa in 2011. The suspect is a Lawful Permanent Resident from Bangladesh who benefited from extended family chain migration.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders stated President Trump’s plan to end chain migration would have kept the suspect in the New York City attack out of the country.

“We do know and the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that the suspect was admitted to the United States after presenting a passport, displaying an F-43 family immigrant visa in 2011 and so we know that the President’s policy calls for end to chain migration, which is what this individual came to the United States through and had his policy been in place, then that attacker would not have been allowed to come into the country.” ~ Sarah Sanders

Surveillance cameras captured the man walking casually through the crowded passageway when the bomb suddenly went off at 7:20 a.m. amid a plume of white smoke, which cleared to show the man sprawled on the ground and commuters fleeing in terror.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press Ullah was inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), but apparently had no direct contact with the terrorist group. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly about the suspect or incident.

BREAKING VIDEO: MOMENT OF EXPLOSION AT TIMES SQUARE SUBWAY STATION pic.twitter.com/bb6nEPwfqD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2017

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the subway station blast an attempted terrorist attack and said no other explosive devices had been found https://t.co/UY15reA1pj — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2017

