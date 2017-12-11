Terrorist Attack In New York City – Attempted Subway Bombing With Homemade IED…

Known Details: •Police were called to an explosion at 7:20 a.m. ET in a below-ground walkway that connects two NYC subway lines at 42nd Street. •Responding units found an injured 27-year-old male, identified him as Akayed Ullah. •Terrorist is of Bangladeshi descent and lives in Brooklyn. •Terrorist was wearing an improvised “low-tech” explosive device attached to his body. •Three additional people in the immediate area sustained minor injuries.
•Terrorist Akayed Ullah told police he made the device at his workplace. •Terrorist is a lawful permanent resident from Bangladesh, who arrived in 2011 on an F43 family immigrant visa in 2011, according to DHS spokesperson Tyler Houlton
“DHS can confirm that the suspect was admitted to the United States after presenting a passport displaying an F43 family immigrant visa in 2011. The suspect is a Lawful Permanent Resident from Bangladesh who benefited from extended family chain migration.”
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders stated President Trump’s plan to end chain migration would have kept the suspect in the New York City attack out of the country.
“We do know and the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that the suspect was admitted to the United States after presenting a passport, displaying an F-43 family immigrant visa in 2011 and so we know that the President’s policy calls for end to chain migration, which is what this individual came to the United States through and had his policy been in place, then that attacker would not have been allowed to come into the country.” ~ Sarah Sanders
Surveillance cameras captured the man walking casually through the crowded passageway when the bomb suddenly went off at 7:20 a.m. amid a plume of white smoke, which cleared to show the man sprawled on the ground and commuters fleeing in terror.
Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press Ullah was inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), but apparently had no direct contact with the terrorist group. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly about the suspect or incident.
Totally. Vetted.
Can you imagine if we were to apply chain migration in reverse? Loser comes in, pulls a stunt like this (or even a felony) and the whole family is deported. Because of one, dozens (or even a hundred or more) could be heading home.
Man it just gets easier and easier to move the Trump agenda along.
Wonderfully said! The Democrats and the Uniparty Republicans in the Senate and House saw their worse nightmare play out at 7:20am this morning. The Dreamers situation is coming to a head. March is literally around the corner. Let the Democrats continue to say that the WALL and the RAISE Act are non starters when it comes to an agreement over the Dreamers.
Just imagine the 30 second ads that will be playing in MT, MO, FL, WV, IN, PA, ND, WI, OH, VA, ME, NJ and MI when they show the incident with the U-Haul and this animal today and explain to the voters in those states that both got in because of the Lottery System and Chain Migration and that your current Democrat Senator said no to any change in the Immigration Law. They were only concerned about illegals that they wanted to grant amnesty too who could use that same Chain Migration to bring in another 4 to 5 million people.
We will soon see how much the “Dreamers” really mean to these POS! I have a feeling that they will throw the “Dreamers” right under the bus because their masters at the CoC do not want to see Chain Migration end!
Folks next year may be a bloodbath even greater than what I have predicted. If it plays out the way I stated above, having a filibuster proof majority in the Senate is not out of the realm of possibility!
That would be so nice. Let’s pray it happens.
Sylvia the likelihood is great that it will because the CoC is hellbent on not touching Chain Migration even if it costs Americans their lives. Our president will hammer this home in those 13 states like it is nobody’s business!
Right, fleporeblog — The CoC is hellbent on keeping wages down. (Google Perot’s “Giant Sucking Sound” video on You Tube). My guess is the only way to implement the “new world order” is by lowering the standard of living of the US worker so that third world workers have no incentive to come here. The elites don’t care how many mass transit travelers these loons blow up, the elites don’t ride subways. They’re safe in their limos.
They don’t care how many commercial airliners they blow up, they fly in private jets. They don’t care how many Christmas parties the lunatics shoot up, their Christmas parties are at “the Club” and well guarded. They don’t care how many shoppers get mowed down by a U Haul — they have personal shoppers. In short, they have no skin in the game.
yy4u you have the post of the day!
It will be interesting to see what networks will allow these 30 second ads
The GOPe deadbeats get primaried, and the DNC gets marginalized into potentially minority party status. It’s not outside the realm of possibility at this point. Illegal immigration is a radioactive issue at this point and even plenty on the left don’t agree with it, especially when it hurts looking for work, wages, and their safety.
The paradigm shift is real and it’s here. Both parties will be reformed or they’ll implode and be replaced by something more politically relevant and sincere. Trump is showing how to get things done. Nobody will want to go back to the way things were after he leaves office. NOBODY.
Beautifully said! last week Rasmussen had a poll that sent shock waves throughout DC. 61% of Americans don’t want to hear about Dreamers until the border is protected and we deal with real immigration reform!
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 61% of Likely U.S. Voters think it is important to secure the border against future illegal immigration before dealing with the Dreamers question, with 43% who say it is Very Important. Thirty-three percent (33%) disagree and don’t attach much importance to securing the border first, but that includes only 12% who say it’s Not At All Important.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/immigration/november_2017/voters_reject_government_shutdown_to_protect_dreamers_program
I gave up my membership in the CoC years ago when it registered on me that they were not our CoC, they belonged to the globalists who were destroying us.
The CoC is still here. How do we get rid of them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can’t! They are not a part of the government. They are a lobbying organization!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But listen to the MSM focus on how much Diet Pepsi Trump drinks. Priorities!
Nauseating! The left are totally insane!
Some terrorist . . . can’t even build a basic bomb and get it right.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s islam.
What could goat wrong?
I really don’t want to speculate but I’m sure it’s something baaaa-d!
In islam, a cashmere ‘sweater’ is your girlfriend.
My local Mall got a new place in the eatery.
When I saw the lamb and goat kebab, I walked away.
Many of them come from a long line of first cousin marraiges
This creature looks as though he resulted from a coupling a bit closer than a cousin.
I prefer them to get the basics wrong… Please Lord God, don’t let them build a basic bomb right in the USA. Thank you for watching over us 🙂 In Christ Jesus Name Alone (as Thor’s T-Shirt Says), AMEN
LikeLiked by 15 people
Amen!
If you recall Kiefer Sutherland’s great show *24* from the last decade, it postulated a future, alternative America where the terrorists would be constantly doing such things…except that the T.V. terrorists were much more competent and well-funded.
The politicians, however, were just as feckless and blockheaded as ours today…although we have a few good ones now! 🙂
Thank Heavens indeed that Jack Bauer’s nightmare has not yet happened: these smaller scale things are bad enough. The pusillanimous, Socialist, quislings in Europe have told their populations to “get used to” terrorist attacks as a “new normal.”
President Trump will NEVER make such a statement!
kevinrex, per the NY Post he worked for an electrical company where he claims to have built his bomb… so an inept employee also (Thank God). Pity he didn’t also manage to rearrange his internal organs (resulting in extensive resections) and blow off his privates to ensure he never reproduces – he received burns and lacerations.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
😆️🛒💩
Death penalty.
William, death by lethal injection is too kind. Put him in controlled facility and make him blow himself up. Make the first one a dud and then provide him with bona fide explosives.
So he couldn’t even pull off a Darwin Award (by at least removing himself from the gene pool) . . . hey, if we’ve so thoroughly decimated ISIS that they have to call up the JV team . . .
We’ll probably discover that the FBI provided the bombmaking materials and then lost track of him.
A cloud of white smoke and scorch marks on his belly sounds like two failures. First, using a low-brisance propellant like black powder instead of an explosive like smokeless powder, and second a poorly constructed pipe using a ductile material instead of a brittle one and/or an weak endcap joint. Or maybe just a smoke grenade.
I know that if I was trying to boost my career by creating and then solving a crime, I’d make sure my victim was building a weak bomb.
“We’ll probably discover that the FBI provided the bombmaking materials….”
The FBI has opened itself up to such cynical statements by the public. I’ll choose not to go that far, though.
More likely He was “on the FBI’s radar”. the usual thing they say after ignoring an Islamic terrorist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. If you notice the authorities are already saying he apparently had no contact with foreign radicals.
Now, how could they know that this early?
They are either lying, or already had investigated him.
This Attack In NYC Should Be Labeled and Described For What It Really Is – An Islamic Muslim Terrorist Attack.!
Asylum, Chain Migrants and So Called Refugees – Send Them All Back From Where They Came.!
That is what happens when you go to the low bidder for your bombs.
The important thing here is that the mass importation of 3rd world, western hating, muslims into the USA not stop for an instant, turning off the tap would upset the American media and the UniParty and we couldn’t have that.
DeBlasio mistakenly calls it an attempted terrorist attack. Nope, it was an actual, completed terrorist attack causing injuries and terror.
What’s really funny, to me, is that ISIS actually claimed responsibility for this guy. (Maybe it was someone on their JV team.) If it was me, I’d be disavowing any connection with this idiot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
End family migration. Completely.
End chain migration AND Sanctuary cities !!!!
Blasio said this was an “attempted” terrorist attack. I guess it’s time to toss out my old Merriam Webster because “attempted” means something tried without success. I’d say deliberately causing an explosion resulting in multiple injuries qualifies as a success regardless of how minor.
Okay Mr. Mayor. How many have to actually die for an attack to be considered by you as successful?
Blasio is resisting jumping to accurate conclusions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mayor De Blasio
“Brooklyn Man”
Muslim Man.
This Attack In NYC Should Be Labeled and Described For What It Really Is – An Islamic Muslim Terrorist Attack.!
Asylum, Chain Migrants and So Called Refugees – Send Them All Back From Where They Came.!
It’s being reported the Mormon Church is defying the President and the SCOTUS by putting up $5 million to resettle more refugees. Does Mitt Romney and the Mormon Church think the terrorist bomber today asked others around him if any were Mormon, because if any were, he would not have detonated his suicide vest? After all, the Mormon Church is on their side, right?
End chain migration, end anchor babies. Ramp up extreme vetting. Unfortunately, millions were allowed in during the last 8+ years. We will not know which ones are going to attempt harm on us until they do it. And each attack will automatically draw sympathy for the attacker from the media.
As long as they settle them in Utah, no problem…oh, and keep them in Utah and don’t let them out.
I wish all these religious groups, groups affiliated with religions, groups who use religious affiliation names, and for that matter any one else would stop with this refugee crap.
Refugee resettlement is a huge scam and it needs to stop. Of course there are unfortunate people, “refugees”, but the word has been so overused it is now meaningless, and if you start doing a little research into the NGOs and the money pouring into them you can quickly see that it is a big scam. It is horrible.
Catholic Charities has made millions off this refugee scam. It’s all about revenue, nothing else.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Mormon church leaders have left Conservatism behind and have become liberal socialist progressive fascist communist globalists. The Mormon church leaders, like too many churches, are embracing the radical liberal left destruction policies and actions. The Mormon church leaders give in to the commie left agitation members who are in the minority.
The Mormon church now allows gay members to be in good standing even though the gay members have a live in romantic partner.
BYU pushes Islam and pushes supporting Sharia law and burquas, local Mormon leaders all over the USA allow Moslems to use Mormon church buildings for prayers, and on and on and on.
It is very discouraging and disturbing to see the Mormon church do an about face and abandon Conservative values.
I had no idea. Discouraging indeed.
Really? Bias much?
“liberal socialist progressive fascist communist globalists” – Do you actually have evidence that this is the official stance of the Mormon church? Or is this just opinion?
The LDS Church is donating $5M in cash and resources to support people who are being brought here by the State Dept. According to my math, that is saving US taxpayers $5M. Oh, those TERRIBLE Mormons!!
Farmhand – At least tell the whole story.
From the Deseret News:
“For a second straight year, the LDS Church has donated $5 million worth of aid to the nine voluntary refugee resettlement agencies in the United States.
The $1.2 million in cash and $3.8 million in commodities or services will be used during 2018 by the nine charitable organizations, who have agreements with the State Department to provide reception and placement services for refugees who arrive in the United States.”
Source: https://www.deseretnews.com/article/865693855/LDS-Church-donates-another-5-million-in-2017-for-refugee-resettlement-in-US.html
As long as the State Dept keeps allowing refugees into the country, there is going to be a need for services for them. Isn’t it better for the money to come from non-government charitable organizations (ie. churches) than to come from tax dollars?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why would someone this incompetent be on anyone’s radar? Who’s going to be stupid enough to admit to actually knowing about this idiot?
LikeLike
And let’s not forget the u-hall killer, the Chelsea bomber, the time square bomber, the stabbing, ax attack, police shot in car, after all they were Lone Wolves and didn’t have any friends and their preacher didn’t know them.
Strange isn’t it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would someone this incompetent be on anyone’s radar? Who’s going to be stupid enough to admit to actually knowing about this idiot?
Oh, but he’s a “Brooklyn man” according to the news report.
“Ohhhh…what Brooklyn Man…he was…..”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I thought he was “Asian”. My mistake.
What, exactly, does the average Bangladeshi have to offer this country? Anyone?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Alligator Gar …. OK, I’ll play. How about dumbed-down democrat voters??
Terror and a drain on the legal citizen’s taxpayers.
The only thing this Bangladesh thug did was take a job away from an American citizen….that is what he had to offer to the country.
According to reports, this mutant and its extended family of parasites actually occupy a private home in Brooklyn. That’s incredible considering what real estate goes for in NYC. Guess nothing’s too good for the “new national treasures” A/K/A illegal invaders.
Do you realize how much federal support they get for a year or two.
LikeLiked by 2 people
90% of people in Bangladesh are muslims.
I’ve been to the capital Dhaka on business a couple of times. We used to jokingly call it the “Ant Hill..” Serious over population and vast poverty. I real shit hole!
Cheap shirts.
Both the President and Press Secretary Sanders seemed somewhat terse and pre-occupied with other matters today.
At the Space Bill signing, President Trump handed the speaking over to the VicePresident, signed shook hands and left quickly. At first I thought the President might not be feeling well.
Earlier, Sarah didn’t take any guff off of the press, especially Acosta and April Ryan. She cut the Press Briefing off quickly today as well, perhaps to get ready for the Space Bill event.
God be with us 🙏
We do not know what we do not know.
Trust President Trump.
President Trump put VP Pence in charge of National Space Council, I believe
Thanks – that makes sense.
Nice to see the Vice President in the spotlight. He’s such a loyal man. Even his speech was so loyal and respectful to the President
If the family knew, deport them!
They always claim ignorance, even though guns and/or or bomb makings all over the place.
Deport all of them regardless of what they knew. They shouldn’t even be here to begin with. They are part and parcel of Obama’s invasion.
There was no need to import millions of third worlder’s here.
They are a time bomb set to go off. Think of how many anchor babies they’ve hatched here already.
Revoke all visas. Moratorium on all immigration for at least two decades.
If the family knew, EXECUTE them. After a quick trial illustrating how guilty they are, of course.
Deport them anyway. They are responsible for him being here. People who sponsor immigrants should be forced to be responsible for them.
That would be better vetting than we can do.
I hold the Press-anderthals responsible for this garbage. Their constant, fake attacks on President Trump, our duly elected President, is now an attack on the USA. They are aiding and abetting the enemies of the USA by implying the USA is weak.
I would like to see lawsuits against every media-rat corp and every Press-anderthal that says ONE lie against President Trump. I would like to see indictments and vigorous prosecutions against every city and state official, every phony charity that aids and abets illegal alien invaders. This crap needs to stop before you and me are shot or blown up by some enemy of freedom who hates the USA because we are free! JMHO
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Silver lining.
Coverage of this Muslim terrorist attack took the spotlight away the leftists big show of trotting out the phony Trump accusers.
Was thinking the same thing, but didn’t know how to say it.
Another F-4 visa guy, brought in by chain migration.
These guys end up with less vetting from what I understand.
When when Americans stop fighting Trump and realize he is for protecting America & Americans.
kinthenorthwest, finally someone getting the category right. I have been scratching my head when I read F43 category. As far as I know there is no such category.
https://www.uscis.gov/greencard/family-preference
I do not mean to ridicule anybody but I see lot of folks commenting here are uneducated on immigration system. Me being and immigrant myself, have accumulated extensive knowledge over the years and trust me – I do not understand how chain migration is so easily possible as being reported. The other day the troglodyte who mowed down fine people in NYC is reported to have sponsored 23 people? How is it possible?
For a U.S. citizen to sponsor somebody. only the spouse, children and parents qualify to get in the country in less than one year -as far as I know based on my personal experience and based on other people’s experience I know. All other categories (brothers and sistes) has wait time of 15-20 years. How in the world this guy got in as F4 at age 20? No clue. May be his religion and country played a role?
H3LL look at how the San Bernardino bride got into the US with little if any vetting. Less than a year later was shooting up a Christmas party.
The Left is on this crazy lets take care of the world and let Americans go to H3LL campaign & it is literally killing Americans. In the process many laws are being ignored or skirted.
Family Preference Immigrant Visas. The F4 visa is part of a group of visas known as “Family Preference Immigrant Visas.” Strange I found it…its family preference visa.
These visas are available for those with family members who are U.S. citizens or Lawful Permanent Residents. Four types of Family Preference Immigrant Visas are available, of which F4 is the fourth.
http://traveltips.usatoday.com/f4-visa-62987.html
Maybe expedited visas for those likely to be future democrats?
De Blasio……..need I say more?
Only 17% of voters turned out for the Mayoral election. 83% didn’t care enough to bother voting. Maybe they care, now?
Warren Wilhelm JR. is giving out Free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee to felons. I guess if they know how to read the questionnaire.
“The criminals get to answer 144 questions designed to rate ridiculous things such as the courtesy of judges and prosecutors and even the temperature in the courtroom. In return, they receive a $15 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.”
AND I AM NOT MAKING THIS UP!!!!!!
https://conservativedailypost.com/liberal-mayor-de-blasio-busted-as-800000-program-for-criminals-unveiled-launched/
Tired of hearing De Blasio & Cuomo come out to say something to the effect……
“New Yorkers are resilient and you just have to go about your normal day………….
What has to happen before they(Dims) actually do something?
Just like the mayor of Londonistan. Same drivel, different day.
The New York & London Mayor sound like they have been made from the same brain dead mold.
Huh? Stopped what attack? The guy detonated the poorly made bomb and this officer was first on the scene. Really hate the dilution of the word hero.
Hero to me – police didn’t know what other items were on board this jihadi.
They are definitely heroes, they run toward danger every single day
Called doing his job. If the bad guy was threatening to blow himself up and the cop prevented it, sure. Hero. In this case, first on the scene after the fact. Like grade inflation at school, everyone gets an A. Just because he was doing the job he signed up for does not make it hero worthy. That is all I am saying.
NYC jihad bomber “told investigators that he carried out the attack because of recent Israeli actions in Gaza”
DEC 11, 2017 2:16 PM BY ROBERT SPENCER
He also said he did it because “they’ve been bombing in my country and I wanted to do damage here.” Apparently he is retailing a whole laundry list of jihadi grievances. The pretexts always shift — jihadis are always taking revenge for this or that — but underneath them all, the jihad imperative remains the same.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/12/nyc-jihad-bomber-told-investigators-that-he-carried-out-the-attack-because-of-recent-israeli-actions-in-gaza
“they’ve been bombing in my country and I wanted to do damage here.”
Oh, I see. His country. As opposed to “here” meaning the country he lives now, with his family, in a home in Brooklyn that I just read upthread that they own.
Maybe he should leave all this, since it is so hateful, and go back HOME to “his country” where he can fight the good fight all day long if he wants to.
This is the biggest thing to me. People that don’t love America, why in the hell are they allowed in? If they’re not willing to BECOME an American, AMERICA is their country…. they should not be allowed to stay. Period.
This is not extreme logic. This is how things used to be, it’s what the Pledge to the flag is about, I’m sure citizenship ceremonies still talk about this, etc. This is common sense.
I had a friend that moved to Australia, to become an Australian citizen, she had to ‘denounce’ her American citizenship. She did. I wouldn’t support that personally… but it makes sense to me. Same thing over here, you move over here you denounce whatever other nationality you had.
Darned if I knew we are bombing Bangladesh…
Exactly. These people aren’t immigrants or “this” would be his country.
Why are terrorists always, and I mean always….. ugly? We need to profile that….seriously.
It’s the inbreeding and muzz indoctrination.
Demon possession.
I bet there is a simple clock with wires somewhere in his stuff.
So this guy entered with a F43 visa. So I am wondering how many types of visa’s are there. Of course hundreds. For example:
E31. Alien who is a skilled worker. (I would think that is what we are looking for)
SD1. Minister of religion (lets get us some more Imam’s)
SK1. Certain retired international organization employees. (communist party maybe)
CU6. Cuban refugee. (is that how Ted got in? )
The I Hate America Visa
The All White People Must Die Visa
The Standard Issue Terrorist Visa
The Fraudulent Voter Visa
The Welfare Visa
The You Owe Me Visa
The Microaggression Payback Visa
The Seeding America With Muslims Visa
The Reparations Visa
The Backlash Against Muslims Visa
The Pregnant Anchor Baby Visa
The Tranny Visa
There were 185 types of visas in 2009. Grossman, Neil; Golden, Howard; Thurnell, Tracy (April 1, 2009). “GRIST InDepth: Hiring noncitizens – an immigration law primer for US employers” (PDF). Mercer.
There are also 38 countries have been selected by the US government for inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program and their citizens do not need to acquire a US visa..
Someone really needs to make a cogent argument for me to understand why there are 38 countries that we don’t even require their citizens to get a US Visa. Why would that be?
I don’t like this. Everyone should have to have a visa to enter. And we should vet everyone, first.
I mean, it isn’t like we can do like we did in the old days and say, “Oh, they’re from Jolly Olde England! Good show! C’mon over!” I mean good grief they have let anyone and everyone into their country and they welcome returning jihadis with open arms, hugs and kisses.
HOW ABOUT THE NATIVE BORN FIRST?
So our terrorist turned himself into a eunich? Just desserts
This Attack In NYC Should Be Labeled and Described For What It Really Is – An Islamic Muslim Terrorist Attack.!
Trump – They’re Going Back…..
Asylum, Chain Migrants and So Called Refugees – Send Them All Back From Where They Came.!
Another example of a Muslim Islamic Terrorist Killing American Infidels….
We don’t want them or need them here in America.!
Trump Video 01:19 Minutes
Colleague says: “It’s because Trump declared Jerusalem Israel’s capital” I said: “but what about the West Side Terrorist”…crickets…you could see the snowflake melting
Thankfully, this incompetent Achmed had premature detonation.
For anyone who has been following the posts by “Q” on 4chan (and apparently 8chan), this was interesting.
……………………………………….
11:29 pm yesterday:
Dec 10, 23:29:56
Q !ITPb.qbhqo 70055
Blunt & Direct Time.
Adam Schiff is a traitor to our country.
Leaker.
NAT SEC.
EVIL.
Tick Tock.
Hope the $7.8mm was worth it.
Enjoy the show.
11:32 pm yesterday:
Dec 10, 23:32:52
Q !ITPb.qbhqo 70088
False flag(s).
POTUS 100% insulated.
Expect fireworks.
JUSTICE.
Q
12:23 pm TODAY:
Dec 11, 12:23:09
Q
!ITPb.qbhqo
73368
Do you believe in coincidences?
“Blunt & Direct Time”
BDT.
Think currency.
Think fireworks.
Thwarted.
Message delivered.
These people are sick!
Q
…………………………………..
If you search the Interwebs for “BDT” you find: BDT, the ISO 4217 code for Bangladeshi taka (the currency of Bangladesh)
The terrorist from Bangladesh detonated his ‘fireworks’ at 7:20 am today.
The posts by Q which included “Blunt & Direct Time” (BDT) and warning of ‘false flags’ were posted late last night.
Things that make you go hmmmm…..
