Sunday Talks: Adam Shifty Talks Russia With Narrative Engineer Jake Tapper…

After spending a reasonable amount of time looking at the recent CNN Fake News story surrounding Donald Trump Jr; and accepting the leak that spurred that fake news story stemmed from inside the House Intelligence Committee; and after applying a reasonable amount of common sense to how it occurred; CTH believes Adam Schiff was the most likely source of the leak to CNN’s Congressional Correspondant, Manu Raju, that led to the fraudulent story. Today’s discussion with Jake Tapper confirms that assertion:

.

CNN’s ‘Vast Russian Conspiracy‘ sellers and their cast of leakers below.

The Donald Trump Jr. email was leaked from within the committee, and later reported by CNN, that the date was “September 4th, 2016”; a date convenient for a collusion narrative between Trump Jr and WikiLeaks.

However, the real date, on the actual email, was “September 14th, 2016”; a day after Wikileaks published the content of their DNC leaks and a date that makes the entire CNN report a ‘nothingburger’.

However, CNN reports that two independent sources originally leaked to them the contents of what they had seen on the email in question. But CNN never saw the email, until later in the day.

Think about this carefully.

♦Two “independent sources” both looked at an email, and both came away from reading that email with the wrong date? How is that possible?

♦Such a specific tidbit of false information (a single date, on a single piece of paper), amid a very small group of people (congressional intel committee).

♦The pool of people, “sources”, able to *verify* and/or *authenticate* the very specific detail (a date on a page), amid a heavily controlled small-group environment, would itself be very small.

♦CNN reports an engineered narrative based on a wrong date. ABC and MSNBC (NBC) claim they *independently confirmed*, with their sources, that same wrong date.

Again, think carefully about it.

Click To Enlarge

CNN's initial reporting of the date on an email sent to members of the Trump campaign about Wikileaks documents, which was confirmed by two sources to CNN, was incorrect. We have updated our story to include the correct date, and present the proper context for the timing of email — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 8, 2017

Is the fake news story about @WikiLeaks yesterday the worst since Iraq? It's a serious question. Three outlets, CNN, NBC and ABC all independently "confirmed" the same false information. Has there previously been a serious triple origin fake news story? i.e not just re-reporting. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) December 9, 2017

I'm seeing lots of tweets saying CNN should out the sources that misinformed @MKRaju. But @CNNPR says the network does not believe that the sources *intended* to deceive… https://t.co/wKl9rX7Ibc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 9, 2017

A CNN spokeswoman says there will not be disciplinary action in this case because, unlike with Brian Ross/ABC, @MKRaju followed the editorial standards process. Multiple sources provided him with incorrect info. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 8, 2017

How can CNN say that their sources didn't intentionally mislead @mkraju? Manu reported that Congressional investigators weren't sure who Mike Erickson was. That's false. His email addy and company names were in the email. https://t.co/u7iMhJHECn pic.twitter.com/VJ3PUkpFSG — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 10, 2017

CNN botched a story about Trump Jr. — who claims, without evidence, that reporters "got played" https://t.co/8J80mGs8xt — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 9, 2017

