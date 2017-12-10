Sunday Talks: Adam Shifty Talks Russia With Narrative Engineer Jake Tapper…

After spending a reasonable amount of time looking at the recent CNN Fake News story surrounding Donald Trump Jr; and accepting the leak that spurred that fake news story stemmed from inside the House Intelligence Committee; and after applying a reasonable amount of common sense to how it occurred; CTH believes Adam Schiff was the most likely source of the leak to CNN’s Congressional Correspondant, Manu Raju, that led to the fraudulent story. Today’s discussion with Jake Tapper confirms that assertion:
CNN’s ‘Vast Russian Conspiracy‘ sellers and their cast of leakers below.
The Donald Trump Jr. email was leaked from within the committee, and later reported by CNN, that the date was “September 4th, 2016”; a date convenient for a collusion narrative between Trump Jr and WikiLeaks.
However, the real date, on the actual email, was “September 14th, 2016”; a day after Wikileaks published the content of their DNC leaks and a date that makes the entire CNN report a ‘nothingburger’.
However, CNN reports that two independent sources originally leaked to them the contents of what they had seen on the email in question. But CNN never saw the email, until later in the day.
♦Two “independent sources” both looked at an email, and both came away from reading that email with the wrong date? How is that possible?
♦Such a specific tidbit of false information (a single date, on a single piece of paper), amid a very small group of people (congressional intel committee).
♦The pool of people, “sources”, able to *verify* and/or *authenticate* the very specific detail (a date on a page), amid a heavily controlled small-group environment, would itself be very small.
♦CNN reports an engineered narrative based on a wrong date. ABC and MSNBC (NBC) claim they *independently confirmed*, with their sources, that same wrong date.
Full David Brock Confidential Memo On Fighting Trump
https://www.scribd.com/document/337535680/Full-David-Brock-Confidential-Memo-On-Fighting-Trump#from_embed
Its funny no-one ever mentions the BIGGEST hole in this whole Russia-gate saga which is the DNC contractor Crowdstrike. The only one to have examined the servers that were wiped clean.The problem with Crowdstrike is its terrible track record on major breaches and subsequent retractions on the claims they made.
Remember the whole North Korea hacked Sony Studious and who made that claim? Just your favorite DNC contractor. Remember how adiement the FBI was until they released the findings to the public and internet sleuths examined and analysed the findings themselves and determined it was,ACTUALLY an INSIDE JOB (a disgruntled employee)??
Or the Ukrainian artillery was hacked and the later retraction they had to make. Dont forget Crowdstrike was hired during the Dem primaries and accused Bernie Sanders campaign of hacking into the shared data bases.Several Sanders staffers were accused by Team Clinton and later removed from Sanders team to cool tensions. They later admitted it was a ”glitch” and no hack.
Yet with such bad screw-ups Comey vouched for them. Why? The head of Crowdstrike is former Deputy FBI Head Shawn Henry who was Muller’s right-hand man. They are all covering for each other. Hence all the leaking from the FBI.
Im surprised no-one mentions this anymore. We need to get people talking about this.
DDD reported CrowdStrike….many moons ago. But nobody pay any attention…Oh Well.
cnn’s ‘standards process.’
Put him in a Correction Facility.
Adam Schiff is unfortunately from my state but luckily not my rep……snake in the grass describes him aptly in word and deed
The man has been sharing everything with everyone while accusing people of colluding with everyone…Deserves to be disbarred and convicted of disclosing privileged information. Best is that he gets to see everything happen in slllloooowww motion!
Adam Schiff
schiff has the same creepy look that comey has…
So what happens when we click on your unexplained link?
Since I don’t recognize you at all, perhaps your little link should be deleted.
That was my first thought too, “Oh, so SD was right….it was him.”
Watching this makes me giddy with anticipation for what Santa Trump will deliver for Christmas…
Maybe its me…but, Shifty does not look like he is sleeping well.
Schiff knows he’ll be arrested in an early morning raid and perp-walked for the cameras before breakfast. He needs to hit the sack earlier so he’s well-rested for the shouted questions from reporters outside the courthouse where he’ll be arraigned.
schiff is almost as good as zero at talking at great lengths, and saying nothing.
Yes, one question Tipper Topper axed was answered with something completely unrelated and Tippie just nodded in agreement and moved to next question (which shiff no doubt knew in advance).
He’s worried about the Republican Party..haha…this guy is such a snake…awful person, horrible human being.
I’m confused? When Russia was run by Communists who wanted to bury America these Liberals loved the place. Guys like Bernie and Deblasio went there on their honeymoons! Now that it’s run by a devote Catholic who goes to church with his family every Sunday the Liberals hate Russia and whine about how dangerous it is to America!
Tapper wins The Triple Donk! 1st ever triple donk award. Congrats Fake Jake..
Shiff wins the first ever awarded….Spinning Hyena Award.
For some strange reason I love hyenas, so please do not disparage these noble animals with a low life like Adam Schiff. Schiff should be compared to a parasite of some kind — maybe a tapeworm? Roundworm? A fluke or perhaps a virus. But certainly not an animal that performs service — like eating carrion.
So u r a Hyena lover…how bout Buzzards? Maybe we should sip em’ to DC?http://ih1.redbubble.net/image.7290765.8350/flat,800×800,075,f.jpg
Maybe a Lamprey?
Triple HyDonk with a splash of cesspool!
This is CNN
This was an intentional pre-meditated ambush. The House IC had emails long before the meeting took place. They schemed and plotted and released the story while Don Jr. was in the meeting with no Internet access. Glad they got caught, now I want charges!!
Schiff just delivered a well rehearsed interview.
He needs to be called out, embarrassed and shut up…Along with charges of course..
What did Curly say; What a marooon, “Ceerintly” Yuk, Yuk, Yuk,…
He’s the victim of soicumstance”
I vote for public hanging of the vile creature.
I cannot look at this reptilian creature without generating bile in my throat. The only thing that makes sense is he is running for Feinstein’s seat. Regardless, if he is leaking, he needs to be referred to the Ethics Committee.
After a swift kick to the nut sack, of course……
Instutional sized bottle of growasett required first.
FBI then the Justice takes over.
When it comes to incompetent slimy, ring up Adam Shiftless, a syphilis to democracy.
Leaking has become accepted because when confidential information is leaked no one is held responsible under the rule of law. At this point, to quote the biggest leaker of top secret data, “what does it matter” who is leaking what?
CNN editorial standards.
can you imagine a bobble head schiff doll?
indistinguishable from the real thing ‘o’
Shiff just keeps on giving: For you…
“If at first you don’t succeed, keep on sucking till you do succeed.”
Curly Howard
Domestic enemies are demon possessed cockroaches waiting to meet the Nimble Navigator.
Besides CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS (plus all their cable, business and local affiliates), Bloomberg and BBC also replayed the very same leaked memo as breaking news during their broadcasts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SHOOK!
Shiff looks like he’s pretty damned nervous. He has that same look I have seen a thousand times.
Until there begins to be accountability for the actions of all of these folks who have broken our laws and damaged our country, it isn’t going to change. Tweets don’t matter. Investigations and hearings don’t matter. We’ve watched years of both take place, and nothing has changed and no one has been held accountable. Lack of accountability enables and invents the Swamp to continue its same actions. It’s infuriating and makes it hard to believe a word any of these clowns say.
No action = no difference.
