Frank Luntz Goes To Alabama…

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Frank Luntz, a GOP establishment messaging consultant, was visibly flabbergasted as every single one of his focus group participants in a Birmingham area Vice News-produced panel backed Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. (read more)

  1. Joe S says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    He was shocked that Candidate Trump became PDJT too.

    He is totally discredited.

  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Politics is not for the faint-hearted.

  3. Apollo says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    #MAGA

  4. BigMamaTEA says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    That’s an understatement MfM.

  5. Pam says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Luntz is an establishment hack. Nuff said. 😉

  6. Howie says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Stand Clear. Nationwide Alert……

  7. lastinillinois says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Hahahahahahah

    Lindsey Graham!

  8. Howie says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    He puts together the group himself then asks why there are no AA’s present. Can you believe it?

  9. jackphatz says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    “He’s not my choice, I’m not voting for him because I like him. I’m voting for him because I don’t want….”

    We all know many people felt this way about Trump. So far this has turned out well for the country. Watching the Left and the media specifically for these past two years has done wonders at seriously waking people up to how the system is and has always been rigged.

    The media will be shocked when Moore wins too.

  10. starfcker says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Funny. I just sent this to my mother. I saw it on Breitbart and watched it. That’s the best 7 minute video I’ve seen in a long time. Frank Luntz just don’t get it.

  11. YvonneMarie says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    LOL 🤪🤣😂 !!!

  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    A sellout & a complete dork

    Frank, it’s time to start looking for a new job

    But what would a dishonest dork be good at?

    Hmm, how about a used car salesman?

  13. 17CatsInTN says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Exhibit A why these people live in la la land all by their lonesome. Juxtapose “he’s flabbergasted” against the rally in FL last night. Uh huh. Their elevators just don’t go all the way to the top story.

  14. 1footballguru says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Messy Marvin strikes again. I met this guy right after Bush 1 got defeated by Clinton. He was a early and well cultivated bushy. NEVER and I mean NEVER trust what this filthy pig says or does.

  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    The 2016 election of President Donald J. Trump discredited polls and pollsters. Liars, damn liars and statisticians.

  16. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Just going for Saturday night pizza for dinner. Just HAD to refresh my screen one more time. Blech. Frank Luntz. May skip dinner altogether. He gives me enough heartburn I don’t need the red peppers….

  17. filia.aurea says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Dunce Luntz, fake pollster. Once again trying to “shape” opinions. Luntz pulled the same shameful behavior on President Trump. Frank, the Alabamians you tried to ridicule have more integrity in their pinkies than you’ll ever have in a lifetime.

  18. redlegleader68 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    After reading the comments, came on down here and watched the vid. OMG! Ole Frankie boi cannot grasp what these folks are saying. I’m seriously surprised he didn’t mock their accent. And the deal with the race card was so very telling; as was noted above: he picked the group!! That’s shy there were no AA there, for the very reason he wanted – to be able to play the race card in Alabama !!
    I’m waiting on BamaFAN to weigh on on this!!

    Night all, I need some sleep.

