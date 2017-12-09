Frank Luntz Goes To Alabama…

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Frank Luntz, a GOP establishment messaging consultant, was visibly flabbergasted as every single one of his focus group participants in a Birmingham area Vice News-produced panel backed Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. (read more)
He was shocked that Candidate Trump became PDJT too.
He is totally discredited.
He is also a freaking SLOB, take some pride in your appearance. All I see is him eating chili fries in his underwear on the couch – blahh
,,,without his latest toup …
I met Lutz in person and yes, he is a slob; a short, fat slob who is completely full of himself.
He was flabberghasted that the group had not been brainwashed by the fake news.
Politics is not for the faint-hearted.
Mary, don’t tell me you are really from Marin? That is deep behind enemy lines.
Yep to both.
The media attacks on the judge have been almost non-stop since he declared he was running. Sen. Tom Cotton reasserted his support for Roy Moore in an interview today and he said, quote “We shouldn’t have trial by newspaper.”
That’s an understatement MfM.
Luntz is an establishment hack. Nuff said. 😉
….AND FLAMMING PRESSTITUTE……Go judge MOORE Go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am surprised he still is employable.
Same here
He will be running dumb focus groups for RINOs during the Primaries next year and make gobs of money doing it. Sad, but true.
Stand Clear. Nationwide Alert……
Lindsey Graham!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He puts together the group himself then asks why there are no AA’s present. Can you believe it?
Because you never know when you’ll need to bring up the subject of race.
That was a moment of panic. He went to the bottom of the establishment well with the race card. It made no sense how he brought it in and what he had to say. He was just out of ammo.
Someone in the group should have said, “I just thought it was because you are racist.”
“He’s not my choice, I’m not voting for him because I like him. I’m voting for him because I don’t want….”
We all know many people felt this way about Trump. So far this has turned out well for the country. Watching the Left and the media specifically for these past two years has done wonders at seriously waking people up to how the system is and has always been rigged.
The media will be shocked when Moore wins too.
Funny. I just sent this to my mother. I saw it on Breitbart and watched it. That’s the best 7 minute video I’ve seen in a long time. Frank Luntz just don’t get it.
He doesn’t want to.
It would put him out of business.
Good thing jobs are up. He could find another line of work.
A sellout & a complete dork
Frank, it’s time to start looking for a new job
But what would a dishonest dork be good at?
Hmm, how about a used car salesman?
How about a used aluminum can salesman?
News reader on CNN … cellmate w/Christie Matthews?
Fortune telling is definitely out.
Video taken around 40 years ago has surfaced.. purportedly of him exhibiting “frisky” behavior with a younger intern..
Exhibit A why these people live in la la land all by their lonesome. Juxtapose “he’s flabbergasted” against the rally in FL last night. Uh huh. Their elevators just don’t go all the way to the top story.
Messy Marvin strikes again. I met this guy right after Bush 1 got defeated by Clinton. He was a early and well cultivated bushy. NEVER and I mean NEVER trust what this filthy pig says or does.
The 2016 election of President Donald J. Trump discredited polls and pollsters. Liars, damn liars and statisticians.
The fake polls are swinging back to reality as election day is close.
He did a lot more than that. The shows and people I thought I agreed with turned out to be never Trumpers and not MAGA. The amount of free time I have now is excellent. Well, except for browsing the Treehouse.
Just going for Saturday night pizza for dinner. Just HAD to refresh my screen one more time. Blech. Frank Luntz. May skip dinner altogether. He gives me enough heartburn I don’t need the red peppers….
Dunce Luntz, fake pollster. Once again trying to “shape” opinions. Luntz pulled the same shameful behavior on President Trump. Frank, the Alabamians you tried to ridicule have more integrity in their pinkies than you’ll ever have in a lifetime.
After reading the comments, came on down here and watched the vid. OMG! Ole Frankie boi cannot grasp what these folks are saying. I’m seriously surprised he didn’t mock their accent. And the deal with the race card was so very telling; as was noted above: he picked the group!! That’s shy there were no AA there, for the very reason he wanted – to be able to play the race card in Alabama !!
I’m waiting on BamaFAN to weigh on on this!!
Night all, I need some sleep.
