President Trump and Vice President Pence Meet With Congressional Leadership (Ryan, Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer)…

President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence met earlier today with congressional leadership: House Speaker Paul Ryan, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

[Video and Transcript of remarks below]  When Nancy Pelosi began talking the look on VP Pence’s face is, well, priceless. Additionally, anticipating Pelosi and Schumer are going to hold up the budget by threatening military spending, the ever-strategic Trump invited General Mattis into the discussion so the Democrat leadership could tell him to his face why they would be willing to put American military lives at risk.  Epic.

[ Transcript] 3:08 P.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. We’re all here as a very friendly, well-unified group. It’s a well-knit-together group of people. And we hope that we’re going to make some great progress for our country. I think that will happen, and we appreciate it very much.

And, Chuck, Nancy, would you say anything — like to say anything? Chuck?

LEADER SCHUMER: Well, we hope we can come to an agreement. Funding the government is extremely important, helping our soldiers is very important, and helping average citizens is very important.

So we’re here in the spirit of: let’s get it done.

LEADER PELOSI: Thank you, Mr. President, for this opportunity. We are here to make progress. We have some important issues that we share with you. You have described the opioid crisis in our country, and we want to address that; help our veterans; S-CHIP, children’s health insurance; and, again, all things that have bipartisan support in the Congress.

THE PRESIDENT: That’s very true. Thank you, Nancy, very much. Mitch.

LEADER MCCONNELL: Mr. President, we’re here to reach a bipartisan agreement to finish out the year. And I’m glad that you invited us. I’m happy to be here.

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Paul.

SPEAKER RYAN: I’m glad we’re here to resume conversations.

THE PRESIDENT: Mike, you have anything?

LEADER SCHUMER: Each person has said less. (Laughter.)

SPEAKER RYAN: One sentence.

THE VICE PRESIDENT: I’m grateful for the leaders of both political parties. This is a time of great opportunity in this country. We’re seeing growth at home, but we have many challenges abroad and many challenges facing the American people.

And I’m more confident than ever, Mr. President, with your leadership and with the good faith of all the people in this room, that before this Christmas we’ll produce real results for the American people that will make America stronger and more prosperous.

THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. I thought that with what’s going on in the world, I would bring our great military genius/person along and maybe General Mattis could say a couple of words.

SECRETARY MATTIS: It’s an honor to be here with the leaders from the Hill. Sort of the number-one priority for our country is to make certain we protect this Constitution and our way of life. And we’ve got great bipartisan support. I’m confident we’ll walk out of this with it.

THE PRESIDENT: I am too. Thank you all very much. Thank you. Thank you very much.

END 3:11 P.M. EST

  1. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    December 7, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Waste of time to meet with this scum that wants to impeach Trump. Pelosi is clearly blessed with Alzheimers and thinks she is speaking with Bush.

  2. chojun says:
    December 7, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    *Schumer

  3. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 7, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    those COMMUNIST DEMORATS ARE DOMESTIC ENEMIES, AND NEED DESTROYED BY ANY MEANS POSSIBLE.

  4. bosscook says:
    December 7, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Note in Schumer’s comments: “Funding the government is extremely important, helping our soldiers is very important, and helping average citizens is very important.” – funding the government is EXTREMELY important. Not so much our soldiers and “average” citizens. Pretty much sums up leftist belief, right there.

  5. 17CatsInTN says:
    December 7, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    You know, my mother lived with me the last just under 5 years of her life. I can tell you watching and listening to Nancy, which, BTW, I haven’t done in decades, she is not well. She exhibits all the signs and mannerisms of old age.

    I’m not going to speculate whether she does or does not have dementia or Alzheimer’s, I’m just telling you from my experience living with and caring for a woman who died at 88 in my home, Nancy is elderly and she is not in control of all her mental or physical faculties any more.

    How sad that she refuses to give up her power and just live out her remaining years peacefully with her family.

  7. freq says:
    December 7, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Mr. President… they hate you… but you knew that…

  8. Pam says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:13 pm

  9. Joe says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Headline should say Schumer, not Reid. I did a good job and have forgotten all about Harry Reid and you reminded me of him darn it. Get down and give me 20 don’t do it again. thanks for your great work.

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    We can bet that General Mattis laid out exactly how dire the threats are and the disasters Democrats will own if they obstruct FULL and CONTINUOUS Defense Funding.

  12. WhistlingPast says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    That was a heck of a knee slap PT gave VP!
    Belonged on Schmuck and Nancy’s faces.

  13. All American Snowflake says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Schumer seemed to be avoiding eye contact with the President.

  14. PowerCord says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    ENOUGH WITH THE FREAKIN’ CAMERAS!!! Can’t hear sh!t. And, the dam camera was out of focus. Come on, we can do better than this!!!

  15. covfefe999 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Hahaha, Pence’s expression. A penny for his thoughts!

  16. dissonant1 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I like the fact that Mattis was there. I would like to think that PDJT was signalling that he shares Mattis’ approach (politically): “Be polite, be professional. But always have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”

  17. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Optics are everything –
    3 masculine Blue Ties – Hungry Lion’s setting the table
    3 pink pussy ties – sulking & likely scheming as to who’s going to trip Nancy
    1 pink pussy dress – offered up schumer first

  18. Abster says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Pelosi’s hand gestures are a scream. I think she’s very nervous.

  19. Pam says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:10 pm

  20. treehouseron says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Nice to see James Mattis meeting Pelosi and Schumer.

    Here’s a quote from that same James Mattis.

    “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”

