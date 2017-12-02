New York Fed Now Projects 3.9% GDP Growth in Fourth Quarter…

Another week – another set of weekly economic data – another upward forecast of anticipated 4th Quarter GDP growth. Two weeks ago the Fed raised the 4th quarter growth projection to 3.2%. Last Week they revised that up to 3.8%. This week they have revised it upward again to 3.93%
Oh, the winning…. squeeze the kids. REMEMBER:
…”Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to ‘capitalism unchained’. We are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 will be well beyond
3.2% 3.8%3.9%… Well Beyond.”…
MAGAnomics is a generally common sense approach toward achieving dynamic growth in the U.S. economy. Left-leaning U.S. economic experts (most of them) are gnashing their teeth as the America-First MAGAnomic principles are paying YUGE initial dividends.
Oh my goodness, this stupendous! Knocking on the door of a 4.0% GDP!
WoW! That’s completely insane to even be in the ballpark. I don’t know what’s sustainable but no one thought America would be knocking on the door in the fourth quarter, especially after suffering two major hurricanes in Florida and Texas the prior quarter.
I’d like to learn more of the drivers but I’d expect minerals and manufacturing re: industrial production are banging it out right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President has been slashing Regulations and cutting red tape.
He has basically taken the tourniquet off and is letting the life-blood flow back into our economy.
This is the main ‘driver’ that is fueling this growth.
Unleashing our Energy Sector is creating jobs and providing our businesses with the Certainty of an abundant fuel supply.
Businesses like Certainty.
It inspires them to expand…whereas Uncertainty causes them to withdraw.
Our President has done this alone, without the help of Congress.
People in the Stock Market have never seen anything like this.
They are afraid to sell…because at the rate things are going, the price of buying back in would lose them whatever gains they made by selling.
Just think what our President could get accomplished if he/we had a Congress that cared about this country as much as he does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What Magic Want do you Have”? Obama questions Trump’s sanity.
During a PBS town hall that aired Wednesday, Obama referenced Trump’s promise to bring back jobs to the United States when talking about manufacturing.
“Well, how exactly are you going to do that? What exactly are you going to do? There’s no answer to it,” Obama said.
“He just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, what, how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is, he doesn’t have an answer.”
The video is stomach turning. Thank you God, for Pres. Trump!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Happy days are here again. Our kid and grandkids are going to know what it was like to live during the days of Reagan.
How soon will the MSM start call this, The Decade of Greed?
Obams displays his ignorance about manufacturing. Cringeworthy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama just shrugs his shoulders and makes excuses.What a downer.
Trump is showing what he is doing . Obama only knows about subsidies which line the pockets of the already wealthy .I forgot how depressing it was to listen to him.
LikeLike
Running the country and the economy was above his pay grade.
LikeLike
Was Obama auditioning for “Praire Home Companion”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It be magic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barry the Magic Puffer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to take control of the State Party. Our President is going to undo 25 years of Progressive policies done by both parties. Each of you need to take control of your states party. Because after 8 years who is going to be in power. Mike Pence? He is another Bush. We cannot have that because it will eventually lead to another Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I vote for Mulvaney…he has it all.
LikeLike
YES! Love this possibility after TWO Trump terms. Pence is not inevitable! Mick is our newest super star brilliant hero.
LikeLike
YES! Love this possibility after TWO Trump terms. Pence is not inevitable! Mick is our newest super star brilliant hero.
LikeLike
He just does not sound like the typical guy who grew up in Indonesia now that he’a developed his phony urban twang, does he? So difficult for me to continue listening. YUCK!
LikeLike
LikeLike
We have to pray that each day, thousands of Obama-bots are being red pilled and the scales removed from their eyes to see that PDJT is working in the best interests of all citizens. Hopefully more of them will vote for MAGA candidates in 2018 and vote for PDJT again in 2020
LikeLiked by 4 people
Consumer spending going strong. Buy Made in USA gifts whenever possible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Businesses thrive and grow under stable, predictable conditions. Right?
When someone with a good track record states clearly what the conditions are going to be of course they begin to make pro-growth business decisions that fuel the economic engine.
Is this not what we have the honor of witnessing now?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
As America’s GDP is approaching 3.9% under President Trump, EX-Has Been Obama is traveling to China and India with empty hands, nothing to offer and a legacy of failure.
😂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obama’s Legacy: Prancer in Chief
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just attended a christmas parade and tree lighting in rural America… incredible. Merry Christmas everywhere. People in amazing spirits. Wonderful wonderful wonderful.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Merry Christmas! Our family did the very same thing. Many local business in the parade and some horses too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same here Dawna, we also had tractors.
Only in rural America will you have tractors in a Christmas parade.
LikeLike
I did the same. Collinsville, Il.
I am not from there, but it was a nice parade and the weather was warm.
LikeLike
Time for a meme with Obama singing to President Trump about his magical economic agenda.
(Sung by the Police, “Every Little Thing s(He) Does Is Magic”
Every little thing
Every little thing
Every little thing he does is magic magic magic
Magic magic magic
Hopefully Treepers with more talent than me will write the material….. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not “Trump the Magic Dragon”?
LikeLike
I think the President just got 10 feet taller!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is incredible about the NY Federal Reserve is the fact that they historically low ball their projections. Their final projection for the 3rd Quarter was 1.6%.
https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/policy/nowcast
We all know that the first release of the 3rd Quarter was 3.0%. That is a difference of 1.4%. The reason I want to point this out is because they haven’t changed their methodology. If they are predicting 3.9%, it really means we are closer to 5% or greater.
If the 3rd Quarter ends at 3.4% (which could easily happen when it is revised one last time at the end of December) all we would need is the 4th Quarter hitting 4.3% for the 2017 GDP to hit 3% for the year.
Keep in mind that Barry never reached 3% GDP for a year during his 8 miserable years. Our Lion 🦁 may and WILL accomplish that in his first year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I 💖 my President
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eventually…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike