New York Fed Now Projects 3.9% GDP Growth in Fourth Quarter…

Another week – another set of weekly economic data – another upward forecast of anticipated 4th Quarter GDP growth.  Two weeks ago the Fed raised the 4th quarter growth projection to 3.2%. Last Week they revised that up to 3.8%. This week they have revised it upward again to 3.93%

Oh, the winning…. squeeze the kids.  REMEMBER:

…”Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to ‘capitalism unchained’. We are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 will be well beyond 3.2% 3.8%  3.9%… Well Beyond.”…

MAGAnomics is a generally common sense approach toward achieving dynamic growth in the U.S. economy. Left-leaning U.S. economic experts (most of them) are gnashing their teeth as the America-First MAGAnomic principles are paying YUGE initial dividends.

  1. smartyjones1 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Oh my goodness, this stupendous! Knocking on the door of a 4.0% GDP!
    WoW! That’s completely insane to even be in the ballpark. I don’t know what’s sustainable but no one thought America would be knocking on the door in the fourth quarter, especially after suffering two major hurricanes in Florida and Texas the prior quarter.

    I’d like to learn more of the drivers but I’d expect minerals and manufacturing re: industrial production are banging it out right now.

    • wheatietoo says:
      December 2, 2017 at 11:56 pm

      Our President has been slashing Regulations and cutting red tape.

      He has basically taken the tourniquet off and is letting the life-blood flow back into our economy.
      This is the main ‘driver’ that is fueling this growth.

      Unleashing our Energy Sector is creating jobs and providing our businesses with the Certainty of an abundant fuel supply.
      Businesses like Certainty.
      It inspires them to expand…whereas Uncertainty causes them to withdraw.

      Our President has done this alone, without the help of Congress.

      People in the Stock Market have never seen anything like this.
      They are afraid to sell…because at the rate things are going, the price of buying back in would lose them whatever gains they made by selling.

      Just think what our President could get accomplished if he/we had a Congress that cared about this country as much as he does.

  2. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    “What Magic Want do you Have”? Obama questions Trump’s sanity.

    During a PBS town hall that aired Wednesday, Obama referenced Trump’s promise to bring back jobs to the United States when talking about manufacturing.

    “Well, how exactly are you going to do that? What exactly are you going to do? There’s no answer to it,” Obama said.
    “He just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, what, how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is, he doesn’t have an answer.”

    The video is stomach turning. Thank you God, for Pres. Trump!!

  3. MAGADJT says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    We have to pray that each day, thousands of Obama-bots are being red pilled and the scales removed from their eyes to see that PDJT is working in the best interests of all citizens. Hopefully more of them will vote for MAGA candidates in 2018 and vote for PDJT again in 2020

  4. Southpaw says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Consumer spending going strong. Buy Made in USA gifts whenever possible.

  5. thinkthinkthink says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Businesses thrive and grow under stable, predictable conditions. Right?

    When someone with a good track record states clearly what the conditions are going to be of course they begin to make pro-growth business decisions that fuel the economic engine.

    Is this not what we have the honor of witnessing now?

  6. sundance says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:34 pm

  7. CiscoKid says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    As America’s GDP is approaching 3.9% under President Trump, EX-Has Been Obama is traveling to China and India with empty hands, nothing to offer and a legacy of failure.
    😂

  8. Running Fast says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Just attended a christmas parade and tree lighting in rural America… incredible. Merry Christmas everywhere. People in amazing spirits. Wonderful wonderful wonderful.

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Time for a meme with Obama singing to President Trump about his magical economic agenda.

    (Sung by the Police, “Every Little Thing s(He) Does Is Magic”

    Every little thing
    Every little thing
    Every little thing he does is magic magic magic
    Magic magic magic

    Hopefully Treepers with more talent than me will write the material….. 🙂

  10. Curry Worsham says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    I think the President just got 10 feet taller!

  11. fleporeblog says:
    December 2, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    What is incredible about the NY Federal Reserve is the fact that they historically low ball their projections. Their final projection for the 3rd Quarter was 1.6%.

    https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/policy/nowcast

    We all know that the first release of the 3rd Quarter was 3.0%. That is a difference of 1.4%. The reason I want to point this out is because they haven’t changed their methodology. If they are predicting 3.9%, it really means we are closer to 5% or greater.

    If the 3rd Quarter ends at 3.4% (which could easily happen when it is revised one last time at the end of December) all we would need is the 4th Quarter hitting 4.3% for the 2017 GDP to hit 3% for the year.

    Keep in mind that Barry never reached 3% GDP for a year during his 8 miserable years. Our Lion 🦁 may and WILL accomplish that in his first year.

  12. lida rose says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:00 am

    I 💖 my President

  13. Curry Worsham says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Eventually…

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:08 am

