ABC News Suspends Brian Ross Four Weeks for “Fake News” Reporting…

What every media outlet will mention is that ABC has suspended veteran Fake News journalist Brian Ross for four weeks. What few media outlets will mention is that veteran ABC journalist Brian Ross likely was seniority-scheduled to get the holidays’ off anyway. So meh…

(Via New York Post) ABC News reporter Brian Ross was suspended on Saturday for his botched report about Mike Flynn. “We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday,” ABC News said in a statement. “Effective immediately, Brian Ross will be suspended for four weeks without pay.”

The network explained that Ross’ original claim on Friday that Mike Flynn had been instructed to negotiate with Russian officials during the presidential campaign “had not been fully vetted” through their editorial process.