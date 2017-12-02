ABC News Suspends Brian Ross Four Weeks for “Fake News” Reporting…

What every media outlet will mention is that ABC has suspended veteran Fake News journalist Brian Ross for four weeks. What few media outlets will mention is that veteran ABC journalist Brian Ross likely was seniority-scheduled to get the holidays’ off anyway. So meh…
(Via New York Post) ABC News reporter Brian Ross was suspended on Saturday for his botched report about Mike Flynn. “We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday,” ABC News said in a statement. “Effective immediately, Brian Ross will be suspended for four weeks without pay.”
The network explained that Ross’ original claim on Friday that Mike Flynn had been instructed to negotiate with Russian officials during the presidential campaign “had not been fully vetted” through their editorial process.
ABC News later issued a correction that said Flynn had received the instruction after the election by then President-elect Trump. (read more)
They spelled “We fired him” incorrectly
Should have fired his ass! He tanked the market with his (probably intentional) fake news.
He used the iron-clad “George Costanza” defense. He claims it was not a lie because he believed it at the time he told it. The same defense is applied to every other fake news reporter that repeated his lie.
Please don’t fire Brian Ross. Let him keep talking while we MAGA.
What was the criteria? Regardless, who’s next at ABC? They are all liars.
I said yesterday that I think he deliberately tanked the market because they could not stand the Trump Market going into positive orbit. It was way up and broke another record the day before, and was doing the same yesterday with the anticipation of the Tax Reform vote. When ABC news came out with their false report, the markets tanked. I believe it was intentional.
It sure was. AND someone made a lot of money in the process.
THAT is the question of the day…who knew this false story was going to be “peddled” and short sold their holdings? The SEC should be investigating that angle immediately!
Wife works in the market. She is tight lipped about her job.
Unfortunately she has her political blinders on tight.
She did however wonder who made money off this deception.
Fallow da money! (if I only knew how)
Purple tie in above photo. I hope he never returns. What a waste of time on these daily frenzied outburst from this so called media. Just think how it could be if the media loved the country. Thank God for President Trump because if not for him, I’d feel I was in the twilight zone.
If you suspend Ross for lying, ABC, shouldn’t you suspend your entire “news” department? After all, they are all lying constantly, so what’s the difference?
“We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday.”
Today’s Journalism: Lying while telling an apology about telling a lie.
Lying while telling an apology about telling a lie about a story about lying.
“Without pay” means he gets a huge Christmas bonus?
Not good enough. ABC knows they’re in trouble. I’m still filing formal charges with the FCC and SEC on Monday. I highly recommend as many others do the same as well.
Class action maybe?
Ross may have been scheduled to be off for the holidays but the statement said, “Without Pay.” Christmas is usually a paid holiday so just maybe??? there was a bit of justice served out.
Or, he’s okay, he is one of the somebody’s that made money off the tank? What a deal that would be.
They are probably being sneaky with their wording.
If he took 4 weeks off he wouldn’t get paid.
He could, however, charge it to vacation and receive the money.
So if he was taking 4 weeks off around Christmas; nothing changes. He doesn’t get his salary, and has to charge it to his vacation time to get paid.
Just what my cynical side is telling me.
The guy is 69 years old and it’s hard for him to read the teleprompter. He should just take the money and run.
69 ain’t old to some of us. But living in an evil atmosphere can take a toll, both physically and mentally.
Lyin’ Brian ought to sue.
He was a loyal globalist soldier and did what the management told him.
But this report is what the left so desperately want to believe . . . Is it not the media’s job to validate their beliefs? Can’t blame Ross, he was just doing his job. Same as any other day.
Excellent point Angry. If his audience self identifies as idiots, isn’t he required to accept that and tell them what they want to hear?
Imho, a four week suspension is nothing. If it were up to me, I would propose the following:
Instead, for the next four weeks, he would be relegated to housekeeping/janitorial working for the lowest pay scale of that department. His 4 week pay and Christmas bonus would then be equally divided between those in that department.
It would be an abject lesson in humility (not to mention a hard lesson in “income redistribution”),
One can dream, right?
How about ABC suspending ABC?
Anytime they’re forced to suspend or fire someone, it’s only because they’ve been caught, not because it’s unethical, corrupt & wrong
…“had not been fully vetted” through their editorial process.”
Hahaha!! That’s rich!!!
…so they may be lying about the lying.
No one has made the connection to Susan Rice yet? Her husband is a bigwig at ABC.
Also, yesterday, in a hearing (that I missed!) Adam Schiff makes a point that, 702 is “a political tool” to Trey Gowdy. Gowdy missed the point amid his accusation toward Gowdy.
Meanwhile, New York Feds announce forth quarter GDP could be 3.9%.
http://www.breitbart.com/economics/2017/12/02/booming-economy-new-york-fed-gdp-reading-3-9-percent/
Brian Ross’s report caused the Dow to initially tank more than 350 points, costing investors many millions, if not billions of dollars. Federal charges need to be brought against Lyin’ Brian & ABC News.
