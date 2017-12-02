ABC News Suspends Brian Ross Four Weeks for “Fake News” Reporting…

What every media outlet will mention is that ABC has suspended veteran Fake News journalist Brian Ross for four weeks.  What few media outlets will mention is that veteran ABC journalist Brian Ross likely was seniority-scheduled to get the holidays’ off anyway. So meh…

(Via New York Post) ABC News reporter Brian Ross was suspended on Saturday for his botched report about Mike Flynn. “We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday,” ABC News said in a statement. “Effective immediately, Brian Ross will be suspended for four weeks without pay.”

The network explained that Ross’ original claim on Friday that Mike Flynn had been instructed to negotiate with Russian officials during the presidential campaign “had not been fully vetted” through their editorial process.

ABC News later issued a correction that said Flynn had received the instruction after the election by then President-elect Trump. (read more)

FULL Back Story HERE

34 Responses to ABC News Suspends Brian Ross Four Weeks for “Fake News” Reporting…

  1. wrongonred says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    They spelled “We fired him” incorrectly

  2. Michael says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Should have fired his ass! He tanked the market with his (probably intentional) fake news.

    • joeknuckles says:
      December 2, 2017 at 7:08 pm

      He used the iron-clad “George Costanza” defense. He claims it was not a lie because he believed it at the time he told it. The same defense is applied to every other fake news reporter that repeated his lie.

  3. Regina says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:38 pm

  4. calbear84 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Please don’t fire Brian Ross. Let him keep talking while we MAGA.

  5. TwoLaine says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    What was the criteria? Regardless, who’s next at ABC? They are all liars.

  6. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I said yesterday that I think he deliberately tanked the market because they could not stand the Trump Market going into positive orbit. It was way up and broke another record the day before, and was doing the same yesterday with the anticipation of the Tax Reform vote. When ABC news came out with their false report, the markets tanked. I believe it was intentional.

  7. LKA in LA says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Purple tie in above photo. I hope he never returns. What a waste of time on these daily frenzied outburst from this so called media. Just think how it could be if the media loved the country. Thank God for President Trump because if not for him, I’d feel I was in the twilight zone.

  8. Binkser1 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    If you suspend Ross for lying, ABC, shouldn’t you suspend your entire “news” department? After all, they are all lying constantly, so what’s the difference?

  9. Katie says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    “We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday.”

    Today’s Journalism: Lying while telling an apology about telling a lie.

  10. Regina says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:48 pm

  11. Athena the Warrior says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Not good enough. ABC knows they’re in trouble. I’m still filing formal charges with the FCC and SEC on Monday. I highly recommend as many others do the same as well.

  12. The Devilbat says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Ross may have been scheduled to be off for the holidays but the statement said, “Without Pay.” Christmas is usually a paid holiday so just maybe??? there was a bit of justice served out.

    • JohnnyII says:
      December 2, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Or, he’s okay, he is one of the somebody’s that made money off the tank? What a deal that would be.

    • mimbler says:
      December 2, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      They are probably being sneaky with their wording.

      If he took 4 weeks off he wouldn’t get paid.

      He could, however, charge it to vacation and receive the money.

      So if he was taking 4 weeks off around Christmas; nothing changes. He doesn’t get his salary, and has to charge it to his vacation time to get paid.

      Just what my cynical side is telling me.

  13. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    The guy is 69 years old and it’s hard for him to read the teleprompter. He should just take the money and run.

  14. Rex says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Lyin’ Brian ought to sue.
    He was a loyal globalist soldier and did what the management told him.

  15. sundance says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:58 pm

  16. Angry Dumbo says:
    December 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    But this report is what the left so desperately want to believe . . . Is it not the media’s job to validate their beliefs? Can’t blame Ross, he was just doing his job. Same as any other day.

    • mimbler says:
      December 2, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      Excellent point Angry. If his audience self identifies as idiots, isn’t he required to accept that and tell them what they want to hear?

  17. Celtic Kelly says:
    December 2, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Imho, a four week suspension is nothing. If it were up to me, I would propose the following:

    Instead, for the next four weeks, he would be relegated to housekeeping/janitorial working for the lowest pay scale of that department. His 4 week pay and Christmas bonus would then be equally divided between those in that department.

    It would be an abject lesson in humility (not to mention a hard lesson in “income redistribution”),

    One can dream, right?

  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 2, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    How about ABC suspending ABC?

    Anytime they’re forced to suspend or fire someone, it’s only because they’ve been caught, not because it’s unethical, corrupt & wrong

  19. progpoker says:
    December 2, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    …“had not been fully vetted” through their editorial process.”

    Hahaha!! That’s rich!!!

  20. F D says:
    December 2, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    …so they may be lying about the lying.

  21. andi lee says:
    December 2, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    No one has made the connection to Susan Rice yet? Her husband is a bigwig at ABC.

    Also, yesterday, in a hearing (that I missed!) Adam Schiff makes a point that, 702 is “a political tool” to Trey Gowdy. Gowdy missed the point amid his accusation toward Gowdy.

  22. Nessie 509 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Meanwhile, New York Feds announce forth quarter GDP could be 3.9%.
    http://www.breitbart.com/economics/2017/12/02/booming-economy-new-york-fed-gdp-reading-3-9-percent/

  23. pam2246 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Brian Ross’s report caused the Dow to initially tank more than 350 points, costing investors many millions, if not billions of dollars. Federal charges need to be brought against Lyin’ Brian & ABC News.

