President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Light National Christmas Tree – 5:00pm Livestream

President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump participate in the lighting of the national Christmas Tree in Washington DC. Livestreams of the event ongoing:

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkABC Livestream Link (<-active)

23 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Light National Christmas Tree – 5:00pm Livestream

  1. simonjkyte says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Nothing happening

  2. Regina says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    and does c-span cover this? Of course not – they’re broadcasting the 11/17 Kennedy Clinton Dinner
    spit

  3. wyntre says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    NO televised COVERAGE OF THIS ANYWHERE except FBN!

    BAH, HUMBUG!

    Fox, CNN, MSNBC, C-Span – NONE of them even bothered.

    F… them all.

  5. Dora says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    The Five covered it for about a minute, then switched.

  6. wyntre says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Jeezus! Even the WH feed is down. This stinks!

    I’m watching RSBN but I am STEAMED that neither broadcast nor cable is bothering to cover it.

  7. wyntre says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    All RSBN shows is the back of POTUS head. No view of the stage or the performers. Outrageous.

  8. littleflower481 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    I don’t know what is happening, but his stream is working and says it is abc; previous link I posted seems to be a rerun that keeps repeating itself.

  9. ray76 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    So much better than the past eight years.

  10. sundance says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:26 pm

  12. RyderLee says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    The tree is Beautiful and looks to have
    a Zillion Lights on it 🌲
    Melania did an Absolutely Gorgeous
    job decorating the White House , it is Stunning 💖
    Merry Christmas and Blessed New Year to All 👼
    I just Love the Lights of Christmas , don’t You 😍💫💗
    Glory be to God !

  13. wyntre says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Absolutely amazing choir – sounds black – too bad no one gets to see them.

    SMH

  14. wyntre says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    So Mannheim Steamroller is performing and we won’t get to see them either?????

    Who the FFFFF set this up???????

    Awfulawfulawful.

  15. wyntre says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Honestly, I just can’t believe RSBN is the only company even trying, and they’re not showing the amazing Mannheim Steamroller. Camera is just glued to the backs of Melania and POTUS heads.

    I confess.

    I am FURIOUSSSSSSS!

  16. CarolynH says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    It will be shown as if live Monday night at 7 p.m. on The Hallmark Channel. They have been advertising it for two weeks.

