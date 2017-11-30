President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Light National Christmas Tree – 5:00pm Livestream

President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump participate in the lighting of the national Christmas Tree in Washington DC. Livestreams of the event ongoing:
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – ABC Livestream Link (<-active)
Nothing happening
and does c-span cover this? Of course not – they’re broadcasting the 11/17 Kennedy Clinton Dinner
spit
NO televised COVERAGE OF THIS ANYWHERE except FBN!
BAH, HUMBUG!
Fox, CNN, MSNBC, C-Span – NONE of them even bothered.
F… them all.
Here is ABC livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FH9CTN1HkoM
Livestream Sundance posted just went off air…use one I posted above.
The Five covered it for about a minute, then switched.
Jeezus! Even the WH feed is down. This stinks!
I’m watching RSBN but I am STEAMED that neither broadcast nor cable is bothering to cover it.
I’m having same problem, but I don’t think it has happened yet.
Yes it has. RSBN has great views of the back of PoTus and Flotus heads and occasional glimpses of the stage.
AWFUL. Disrespectful.
All RSBN shows is the back of POTUS head. No view of the stage or the performers. Outrageous.
I don’t know what is happening, but his stream is working and says it is abc; previous link I posted seems to be a rerun that keeps repeating itself.
So much better than the past eight years.
Started now…
The tree is Beautiful and looks to have
a Zillion Lights on it 🌲
Melania did an Absolutely Gorgeous
job decorating the White House , it is Stunning 💖
Merry Christmas and Blessed New Year to All 👼
I just Love the Lights of Christmas , don’t You 😍💫💗
Glory be to God !
Absolutely amazing choir – sounds black – too bad no one gets to see them.
SMH
Howard Univ, so it would be a black choir.
So Mannheim Steamroller is performing and we won’t get to see them either?????
Who the FFFFF set this up???????
Awfulawfulawful.
Honestly, I just can’t believe RSBN is the only company even trying, and they’re not showing the amazing Mannheim Steamroller. Camera is just glued to the backs of Melania and POTUS heads.
I confess.
I am FURIOUSSSSSSS!
Might be a pool camera
It will be shown as if live Monday night at 7 p.m. on The Hallmark Channel. They have been advertising it for two weeks.
Thanks, Carolyn!
