President Trump Tweets Critique and Cover for British Prime Minister Theresa May…

Earlier today President Trump re-tweeted some videos showing radical Islamism and behavior of their terroristic followers. The videos originated from a twitter account of a U.K. citizen. Prime Minister Theresa May took exception to the sunlight:
“It is wrong for the President to have done this,” May’s office said in response to the retweeted videos, initially posted by British far-right leader Jayda Fransen of Britain First.
“Britain First seeks to divide communities through their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions,” May said in a statement. “They cause anxiety to law-abiding people.” (read more)
Moments ago, President Trump responded (again, via Twitter):
The hidden part of this back-and-forth is the strategic two-layer cover this is providing PM Theresa May. Here’s what media won’t point out:
#1) Prime Minister May’s government is currently in a furnace within the U.K. over the ongoing Brexit issues. A criticism from Trump ends up bolstering her support as tenuous allies will now rally to her PC defense.
#2) Prime Minister May’s public defense of European political correctness, well received by the far-left within Britain, when contrast against the internal Islamic threat – will also allow her to take more aggressive action against the local Islamists.
No-one in the U.K. wants an attack where horrible POTUS Trump can say: “Toldyaso” etc.
Brilliant…. and horrible.
Oh, the vulgarian…
Brilliant.
Domestic Approval Ratings:
He took off the gloves 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
I never thought I’d live to see the day. It’s simply amazing!
LikeLike
fix your own s&^t, Theresa May…
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOVE> LOVE> LOVE a fighter.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There’s a strange pattern going on in the UK. Every time there’s a terror attack in the UK, they get more upset about Trump tweets than the terror attack
LikeLiked by 8 people
Liberal logic in action 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
They also blame internet “incitement” and push forward their internet censorship agenda. Thats what you get with a controlled opposition “Conservative” government that desperately wants to lose to the Left.
LikeLike
Says who? The media? The lying, bottom-feeders employed by the Globalists? Those Azzhats?
Great Britain has Fake News and Corrupt politicians too.
We are not alone…..
LikeLike
Brilliant Sundance!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree with individualright, Sundance. Brilliant. Thank you for posting and analysis.
LikeLike
You know the old saying that when you have one finger pointed at someone else that three are pointed back at you. That can be said for Theresa May. Our POTUS is a genius.
LikeLiked by 5 people
:::Click:::
Our President has switched to using Live Ammo rounds now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hopefully, he is destroying PC. Maybe a new breed of pols. will emerge out of the ashes and get back to using common sense and telling it like it is and let the chips fall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
🔫pew🔫pew as they say🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
I Love you, G.G.! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love you back!!!, Janie M!! A Merry Merry Christmas to you!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🎄🎄🎄💖💖💖🎄🎄🎄🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweets:
James Clapper Response:
LikeLike
what’s disturbing is that this POS was a part of our corrupt gov’t.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
No, the VIDEO’s are disturbing.
Crapper and Brennan both make me sick. Has anyone seen Brennan lately? I am sure he is plotting something horrific right about now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clapper is not disturbed about the disturbing videos…he’s disturbed that Pres Trump shared the disturbing videos.
Typical leftist BS.
But this guy used to be…Director of what?
LikeLiked by 4 people
this is what happens when LIBTARD WOMEN TRY AND RUN A NATION.
THANK GOD OLD HILLARY BEAST LOST.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who? (sarc)
LikeLike
I don’t think I could love President Trump anymore than I do right now. Thank you Almighty God for making this all possible.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen, Madeline, Amen.
LikeLike
Frankly I think Trump is doing all this to expose the Tories, and May in particular, of being (at best) weak on Islamic terrror. I think he wants May to be replaced by someone who is more pro-Brexit and less of a wishy-washy sellout.
And also, he just gave Britain First a huge PR boost.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Palestinians don’t love their own children, but the English must absolutely hate theirs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She needs to get moving on BREXIT. She has dilly dallied way too long on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is surrounded in the leadership circles of the West by nattering dwarves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul, my, aren’t you in a charitable mood today?
LikeLike
The UK governing establishment doesn’t mind what happens as long as the sheep are compliant and accepting of their fate and there is no “disruption”.
It’s mass disorder by Anglo Saxon Celts they fear.
That’s why the two accurate videos upset them.
They object to the Truth being broadcast because it might awaken the Saxon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Had to look it up:
Anglo Saxon Celts:
Celts, broadly speaking, were the people living in the British Isles at the time of the Roman conquest. They spoke languages that were the ancestors of modern Breton, Welsh, Scots Gaelic and Irish. Saxons (and their neighbors the Angles and Jutes) started arriving in the British Isles from about the 5th century AD.
Until the 21st Century happened no conquest since the Romans…..poor Teresa May.
LikeLike
POP, one can hope
LikeLike
Have I said Thank-you all for voting for President Trump? No? Well, THANK YOU for voting for our most awesome President!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whenever any Mohammad and Koran commanded murder, rape, torture, enslavement was committed it became usual to attribute it to “Radical Islamists” presumably practicing “Radical Islamism” or sometimes even simply “Extremists” practicing “Extremism of unknown origin”, rather than Muslims simply practicing Islam itself as it has been practiced for more than 1,400 years. In fact many of these claims begin to sound completely ridiculous to the objective mind that has any grasp of reality. Of course, the Islam Deniers mission is to keep everything confused and misdirected in the minds of the Sheeple Infidels as they are lead to shariah and slaughter.
Today they bake, tomorrow they brew
Then all humanity in shariah and death they plan to stew
For still far too few understand the devious game
And fewer still will say it aloud, that simply Islam is the evil’s name!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not sure I agree with number 2 – Teresa the Appeaser probably won’t take more aggressive action against Islamists in the U.K. because she’s never done so yet in her political career – even when, as Home Secretary, it was her job! She isn’t standing up to the EU on the Brexit negotiations, even though the balance of trade is in our favour, and is supposedly going to agree to their outrageous demand for a ‘divorce settlement’ of between 45 and 55 Billion Euros. She called the last general election when there was no need to politically, then seemed to do her damnedest to lose it – which she came within a whisker of doing. She’s the weak leader of a Conservative Party which, much like your Republican Party, doesn’t have much of a desire to actually be conservative.
Sorry, but she has to go – and Jacob needs to replace her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Islam is the greatest continuing crime against humanity, especially women, including little girls, the world has ever known.
Islam is to Humanity and Human Rights as anti-matter is to matter – they can not exist in the same place at the same time – certainly not for very long.
At some point either Islam dies or Humanity dies.
“In the end, there can be only one.”
Anyone who does not understand this understands nothing about Islam.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Islam does not teach the same sort of compassion for the other that virtually every other religion including today’s “secular humanism” teaches. Muslims murder and torture each other without compunction and their own ummah, “brotherhood” has no condemnation to offer. That’s because they don’t value individual human life the way Christian westerners do. It’s not a concept in Islam, which means it’s not a concept in Muslims “hearts and minds”. Their hearts and minds instead understand what Allah teaches them in the Koran, namely, the Collective Will to Power.
It is necessary in the end to treat Muslims in the way they themselves understand moral principles. Which ultimately means that they must be beaten back and vanquished and humiliated by a greater strength. That is clearly what they understand. Every move to win their hearts and minds only strengthens them, emboldens them to advance their own peculiar ethics of the world, which couldn’t give a damn about “hearts and minds”, as we understand the term. They will accept the shehada from anyone they can swindle and connive to recite it while at the same time are willing to kill anyone who leaves Islam. Whatever it takes to build the army of Islamic soldiers is what their ethics is about
There is no way of avoiding the reality that the adults in this world are going to have to act like adults and step up and slap, and in a big way, Muslims who have made of their own societies the equivalent of “Lord of the Flies” and who now threaten to overrun every more advanced society with their mayhem. We’re going to have to come to terms this reality. Either that or it’s simply going to be cruel for all of us, with no kindness in sight, and possibly no one left to come and rescue us off an Island from Hell that in our passivity and cowardice we allowed to be taken over by moral pygmies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“There is no way of avoiding the reality that the adults in this world are going to have to act like adults and step up and slap, and in a big way, Muslims who have made of their own societies the equivalent of “Lord of the Flies” and who now threaten to overrun every more advanced society with their mayhem. We’re going to have to come to terms this reality.”
_____________
I’m ready.
I’ve been ready for a long time now.
I explain to anyone who will listen, and to lots more who won’t.
A person has to be willfully blind not to see it.
And that’s on them.
LikeLike
At the basis of all liberal thought is cowardice to take on real threats. So they dance like Madeline Albright with dictators, or look away from outrageous sexual harassment. Learn to be a whistleblower. They can’t because they are cowards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
““It is wrong for the President to have done this,” May’s office said in response to the retweeted videos, initially posted by British far-right leader Jayda Fransen of Britain First.”
_______________
That horrible woman, Theresa May (a traitor to her own country, a facilitator of the islamic invasion of England), stepped right in it.
She said “it was wrong.
That is a judgment, which acknowledges the implicit distinction between ‘right’ and ‘wrong’.
And that is a road that neither Theresa May nor islam can withstand.
Since you opened the door, let’s have a discussion about ‘right and wrong’, Theresa. Both in the context of your own treason, and in the larger context of islam itself.
Let’s have that talk, Theresa.
I’m gonna love this.
LikeLike
I lived in a beautiful town and then President Clinton started sending thousands of Afghan “refugees” to my City. Welfare and the government paid for their housing. The men and the women had great problems adapting to our culture. Very arrogant and will fight to the death. Nice way of explaining ‘crazy’. The police didn’t know what to do with them. It was a mess.
We moved.
Now they have taken over the entire North side and Central part of the City. In the census they identified them as Asian. It is dirty and drug ridden now. We don’t go back to visit, everyone else moved too.
Thanks Mr. Clinton…..
LikeLike
Fascinating video on the demographic changes in Britain. (It has some loud music for about 5 sec at the start). Well worth the watch IMO
LikeLike
In the seventh century of the Christian era, a wandering Arab of the lineage of Hagar, the Egyptian, combining the powers of transcendent genius, with the preternatural energy of a fanatic, and the fraudulent spirit of an impostor, proclaimed himself as a messenger from Heaven, spread desolation and delusion over an extensive portion of the earth. Adopting from the sublime conception of the Mosaic law, the doctrine of one omnipotent God; he connected indissolubly with it, the audacious falsehood, that he was himself his prophet and apostle. Adopting from the new Revelation of Jesus, the faith and hope of immortal life, and of future retribution, he humbled it to the dust, by adapting all the rewards and sanctions of his religion to the gratification of the animal passion. He poisoned the sources of human felicity at the fountain, by degrading the condition of the female sex, and he [Mohammad] declared undistinguishing and exterminating war, as a part of his religion [that would be Islam, not “Islamism”] , against all the rest of mankind.
– John Quincy Adams
LikeLike