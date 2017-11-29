One Company – 800 Illegal Workers Busted During Chicago Bakery Immigration Raid…

No-one really knows the scale of how many illegal aliens are currently embedded within the U.S. workforce because the immigration laws and employment laws are in conflict.

However, as one example – a single commercial Chicago Bakery, Cloverhill, was audited (raided) by Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently and a full one-third of their 2,400 employee total workforce was illegal.

CHICAGO — A Chicago bakery lost 800 workers to an immigration raid earlier this year. Bloomberg reports that the Cloverhill Bakery on the Northwest Side, lost more than a third of its employees who didn’t have sufficient documentation.

The Swiss-based company makes hamburger buns for McDonald’s and other chains. A spokesman said the bakery is struggling to replace staff, is facing pressure to raise wages, and has lost $21 million due to the disruption. (read more)

Perhaps it’s more than a little coincidental that Chicago, a sanctuary city with a massive violent crime issue, was also the primary destination for thousands of illegal alien border crossers facilitated by the Obama administration during the 2014/2015 influx:

Illegal Alien Relocation Centers – Click to Go Interactive

Advertisements