One Company – 800 Illegal Workers Busted During Chicago Bakery Immigration Raid…

No-one really knows the scale of how many illegal aliens are currently embedded within the U.S. workforce because the immigration laws and employment laws are in conflict.
However, as one example – a single commercial Chicago Bakery, Cloverhill, was audited (raided) by Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently and a full one-third of their 2,400 employee total workforce was illegal.
CHICAGO — A Chicago bakery lost 800 workers to an immigration raid earlier this year.
Bloomberg reports that the Cloverhill Bakery on the Northwest Side, lost more than a third of its employees who didn’t have sufficient documentation.
The Swiss-based company makes hamburger buns for McDonald’s and other chains.
A spokesman said the bakery is struggling to replace staff, is facing pressure to raise wages, and has lost $21 million due to the disruption. (read more)
Perhaps it’s more than a little coincidental that Chicago, a sanctuary city with a massive violent crime issue, was also the primary destination for thousands of illegal alien border crossers facilitated by the Obama administration during the 2014/2015 influx:
Illegal Alien Relocation Centers – Click to Go Interactive
Thanks Paul Ryan.
They have to go back.
FINALLY!!! Send these people back and keep raiding EVERY business in Chicago! Put an end to that sanctuary city nonsense!
There are now 800 jobs in a bakery that has to raise wages to be able to hire people. This is great for any local that is looking for work. The administration has been saying that when the illegals are gone there are more jobs for those that are here legally. This is validation. But I’m sure there’s a lefty pundit somewhere (that hasn’t been outed as a predator yet) that will disagree with the very basic economic reality here.
Sure great job opportunities but just watch no out rush to fill them when you make as much on welfare.
Trump is working on reforming welfare!
If you deport illegals – wages for all Americans goes up. Narrative sellers attempt to deal with the reality – no slaves – no slave wages.
Searching for words to express my thoughts so that this doesn’t sound rayciss or culturally insensitive. This is Chicago where there is so much gang warfare and murder.
I don’t imagine that these jobs are being filled by gang members, but they may well be using fake ID which should be enough to get them deported??? If so, there will be openings for the youth of Chicago, many of which are black.
Shouldn’t we be rejoicing if our citizens are able to get work as a result of this? I know the open borders people have some other vision of things, but seriously how is this not just really good news?
ALERT to Department of Labor and Trial Attorneys:
Audit and sue the hell out of this Swiss Corrupticon Company for ANY and EVERY discriminatory pay level between existing and new hires, not to mention unfair labor-hiring and employee-relations practices.
Make this the Poster Child for ICE and Regulatory Enforcement.
Rinse and repeat for every business owned by big Dem Donors who have been working the Pay to Play racket to encourage Sanctuary City Illegals, prejudicial Tax Breaks and prejudicial Regulatory Enforcement.
Then audit the past 10 years of Tax Returns and Regulatory Compliance for every organization (including all Donors, Board Members and Executives – especially nonprofits and NGOs) that received a dime from the CFPB aka Democrat Political Racketeering Cabal.
Hee,hee…..you don’t have to wonder any more why some Bakers support open borders.
For the commercial cronies it’s money, for the left it’s votes. These categories often overlap.
The bakery owner/operator should be arrested. It’s not like they were unaware of the illegals.
This could well bankrupt the company in question.
I’m thinking this canon shot will prompt a lot of travel south.
Do we know if there was a fine levied, and if so, what the amount was? 800 illegal aliens should come out to MILLIONS of dollars in fines.
Correct me if required but aren’t companies forbidden to investigate applicant backgrounds?
They are supposed to have the applicant complete an I-9 and to sign that they have seen the ID presented. There are several documents required to be checked off on the form. HOWEVER, the form is filed in a drawer and never sent anywhere for validation. It is only presented at request of some Government entity (as probably has happened with the bakery owners). Also, even if the documents appear odd, the employer cannot use to discriminate against the employee.
This is why eVerify is a system that MUST be implemented (although, it needs to be fixed – had glitches last time I tested on it).
eVerify will automatically check the validity of the employee’s legal work status. HOWEVER the employer cannot discriminate and must wait for official letters to be sent out. Applicant has something like 30 days to respond/rectify the discrepancies.
Where I worked, we had to have a photocopy of the ID. Company auditors reviewed I-9 at each audit. One way to fraud the company was through fake employees.
I think so. It is one of those goofy regulatory conflicts: you can get in trouble for investigating employees’ status and get in trouble for hiring illegal aliens.
As I understand if they produce the required “documentation” including any SSAN employers may not investigate the veracity of said documentation.
Damned if you don’t and damned if you do. Thanks gvt!
Bakery claims facility was staffed by staffing agency. Which one is culpable? If the agency takes the hit… Should send Shockwaves through the staffing world.
I’ll be honest…
I think it’s great that someone from another country wants to come to our “NOW GETTING GREAT AGAIN” nation, by putting themselves through all kinds of hazards and life-threatening situations to get here, just so they can live a better life. That’s well meaning and respectable – I get that.
But to continue to violate the laws of the nation you are illegally dwelling within, that person loses all nobility and respect, ESPECIALLY when they fail to enrich the society in which they are illegally dwelling. If they want to be noble and honorable, how about staying in your own country and educating the people there about how TRULY BAD AND EVIL the idea of socialism and marxism really is? How about getting your nation’s people involved in changing the government instead of mooching off of one that is better and then flying the middle finger at those who are helping to support you?
Either come here through legal channels or suffer the consequences.
I have a dream that all of these hard working, “honest” people who want to live a better life will STAY HOME AND MAKE THEIR HOME COUNTRIES GREAT AGAIN.
When my neighbor got a fountain for their yard I didn’t claim their dang yard. I got a fountain for my yard.
BINGO!
And when I put my fountain in, I added a koi pond 🙂
Feel good story of the day. Globalist foreign owned operating in America with illegal aliens massively busted in Chicago.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I love this guy!
Still not tired of winning!
That should help the poor US citizens of Chicago earn better wages and have better jobs. Might even help with the crime issue….
Yes! Awesome! This is what I was waiting for!
Once they start putting the FEAR OF GOD into these companies, you are going to see a nationwide trend of companies being afraid of hiring illegals.
And once that begins in earnest, you will begin to see the BIGGEST self-deportation in American history. This is the moment I was waiting for. It’s one thing to do selective deportation raids. But when you cut off the funding (jobs) of illegal aliens who have been depressing wages, and you cut it off at the SOURCE, they will have no choice.
Additionally, imagine if/when Trump cuts off the other source of funding (welfare, food stamps, Medicare, fraud). Businesses too scared to disobey the law and no more free money from Uncle Sam. Illegals will have no choice. GAME OVER.
Within several months, we could start seeing frantic and panicked editorials about illegals leaving America and returning to their home countries. That’s when we will know that it is working. And you will begin to see MASSIVE wage growth!
This strategy alone will deport MILLIONS of people, way more than ICE ever could. Thank God for President Trump!
“Thank God for President Trump” always
If Our Republic doesn’t keep invaders out, Our Nation will cease to exist.
Look no further than Sweden for the results of letting invading migrants take over.
Here is how to fix it.
Pass a law that on June 1, 2018, ANY CEO of any company caught hiring illegals is fined $6000 per illegal and spends six months in jail per illegal. This includes a housewife with a Mexican gardener (6k + 6 months), a Mexican nanny (6K + 6 months) and a Mexican maid ($6K + 6 months). That’s $18K and 18 months in jail. It can be minimum security but it has to be jail. It includes the contractor who hires 3 illegals to put on a roof because they work cheaper than an American and he doesn’t have to pay Social Security tax on them. That’s also $18K + 18 months in jail).
Problem will be fixed by May 20, 2018.
Sounds like a winner.
We could stop all of this….if our Congress wasn’t bought and paid for.
Interesting. Rep. Luis Guittierez just announced he’s leaving the Congress. If I’m not mistaken, isn’t he from the great state of Illinois. Wonder if he’s afraid he’s going to get caught up in this… He’s huge on immigration issues.
I think he plans to run for Mayor of Chicago or Governor of Illinois…
Well he couldn’t be any worse.
Or, maybe Governor of PR. A lot more graft in those positions, evidently, than Congress. (I know, hard to believe). However, there’s another story out today that he’s touring the country testing the water for a Presidential run….yikes.
Maybe he does not have a green card…………….
I pray this happens all over California some day soon.
Evidently in Liberal-speak these illegals are good for the economy because if the bakery had to pay realistic wages for American citizens a hamburger bun would cost a few cents more at McDonalds?
I thought Liberals wanted $15. minimum wage?
Good grief- how do they square these opposite positions?
HaHa, by screaming at the sky while what is left of a brain fries.
Howz come this wasn’t in the news the day it happened under PDJT’s watch?
The poor bakery will go out of business and it’s all our fault isn’t it?
Why doesn’t the ysm want me to know that a third of the Chicrapo employees were ILLEGALS?
Still not tired of winning.
Oh btw, this is how capitalism works. If the baker doesn’t have good plans in place, they suffer lower revenues. If they can’t handle it they go out of business and a competitor or a start up takes their market. What’s nice is that by employing illegals, the baker was living on the other side of a market barrier.
Thanks to PDJT it’s gone now. I Love it!
POP, another great Pres. Trump day creating more jobs. Actually, the bakery should be fined for even considering hiring aliens! Greedy needy needs has learned a hard lesson and I can bet that other bakeries are getting antsy and probably removing the aliens as I write. At least I would hope they are intelligent enough to do so or face the consequences.
Good report, SD. Thanks.
In your link to Bloomberg, there is yammering about how consumer prices will increase. Most of the Bloomberg article centered around the struggle to re-staff and the financial losses of the factory’s Swiss-owned bakery. There was no mention of their need to hire United States citizens.
Should our President be given credit for creating 800 jobs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Illegal invaders of every stripe – OUT!
Get Back, get back, get back to where you once belonged.
Dreamers….LOL.
How heartless and uncaring and xenophobic to toss these poor illegals out on the streets and forcing them to the unemployment line right before the holidays! /sarc
They can be home for Christmas. A gift from ICE.
Couldn’t happen to two ‘nicer’ guys…
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/28/terry-mcauliffe-and-tony-rodham-sued-over-green-card-investment-scam/
I have practiced immigration law for over 16 years. Getting arrested and detained by ICE messes up your life in a HUGE way. If this raid gets widely publicized and people suddenly feel at risk of arrest and detention, it could result in 80,000 illegal aliens self-deporting. I am NOT exaggerating.
What is it with Democrats wanting slaves ???
