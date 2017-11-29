One Company – 800 Illegal Workers Busted During Chicago Bakery Immigration Raid…

No-one really knows the scale of how many illegal aliens are currently embedded within the U.S. workforce because the immigration laws and employment laws are in conflict.

However, as one example – a single commercial Chicago Bakery, Cloverhill, was audited (raided) by Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently and a full one-third of their 2,400 employee total workforce was illegal.

CHICAGO — A Chicago bakery lost 800 workers to an immigration raid earlier this year.

Bloomberg reports that the Cloverhill Bakery on the Northwest Side, lost more than a third of its employees who didn’t have sufficient documentation.

The Swiss-based company makes hamburger buns for McDonald’s and other chains.

A spokesman said the bakery is struggling to replace staff, is facing pressure to raise wages, and has lost $21 million due to the disruption. (read more)

Perhaps it’s more than a little coincidental that Chicago, a sanctuary city with a massive violent crime issue, was also the primary destination for thousands of illegal alien border crossers facilitated by the Obama administration during the 2014/2015 influx:

Illegal Alien Relocation Centers – Click to Go Interactive

52 Responses to One Company – 800 Illegal Workers Busted During Chicago Bakery Immigration Raid…

  1. PaulyWalnuts says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Thanks Paul Ryan.

  2. Michael says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    They have to go back.

  3. John says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    FINALLY!!! Send these people back and keep raiding EVERY business in Chicago! Put an end to that sanctuary city nonsense!

  4. anotherworriedmom says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    There are now 800 jobs in a bakery that has to raise wages to be able to hire people. This is great for any local that is looking for work. The administration has been saying that when the illegals are gone there are more jobs for those that are here legally. This is validation. But I’m sure there’s a lefty pundit somewhere (that hasn’t been outed as a predator yet) that will disagree with the very basic economic reality here.

    • Socrates says:
      November 29, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      Sure great job opportunities but just watch no out rush to fill them when you make as much on welfare.

    • Sharon Rogers Goodson says:
      November 29, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      If you deport illegals – wages for all Americans goes up. Narrative sellers attempt to deal with the reality – no slaves – no slave wages.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      November 29, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      Searching for words to express my thoughts so that this doesn’t sound rayciss or culturally insensitive. This is Chicago where there is so much gang warfare and murder.

      I don’t imagine that these jobs are being filled by gang members, but they may well be using fake ID which should be enough to get them deported??? If so, there will be openings for the youth of Chicago, many of which are black.

      Shouldn’t we be rejoicing if our citizens are able to get work as a result of this? I know the open borders people have some other vision of things, but seriously how is this not just really good news?

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 29, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      ALERT to Department of Labor and Trial Attorneys:

      Audit and sue the hell out of this Swiss Corrupticon Company for ANY and EVERY discriminatory pay level between existing and new hires, not to mention unfair labor-hiring and employee-relations practices.

      Make this the Poster Child for ICE and Regulatory Enforcement.

      Rinse and repeat for every business owned by big Dem Donors who have been working the Pay to Play racket to encourage Sanctuary City Illegals, prejudicial Tax Breaks and prejudicial Regulatory Enforcement.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        November 29, 2017 at 4:32 pm

        Then audit the past 10 years of Tax Returns and Regulatory Compliance for every organization (including all Donors, Board Members and Executives – especially nonprofits and NGOs) that received a dime from the CFPB aka Democrat Political Racketeering Cabal.

  5. POP says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Hee,hee…..you don’t have to wonder any more why some Bakers support open borders.

    For the commercial cronies it’s money, for the left it’s votes. These categories often overlap.

  6. Socrates says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    The bakery owner/operator should be arrested. It’s not like they were unaware of the illegals.

    • Michael says:
      November 29, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      This could well bankrupt the company in question.
      I’m thinking this canon shot will prompt a lot of travel south.

    • Michael says:
      November 29, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      Correct me if required but aren’t companies forbidden to investigate applicant backgrounds?

      • Sandra-VA says:
        November 29, 2017 at 4:04 pm

        They are supposed to have the applicant complete an I-9 and to sign that they have seen the ID presented. There are several documents required to be checked off on the form. HOWEVER, the form is filed in a drawer and never sent anywhere for validation. It is only presented at request of some Government entity (as probably has happened with the bakery owners). Also, even if the documents appear odd, the employer cannot use to discriminate against the employee.

        This is why eVerify is a system that MUST be implemented (although, it needs to be fixed – had glitches last time I tested on it).

        eVerify will automatically check the validity of the employee’s legal work status. HOWEVER the employer cannot discriminate and must wait for official letters to be sent out. Applicant has something like 30 days to respond/rectify the discrepancies.

        • TheLastDemocrat says:
          November 29, 2017 at 4:21 pm

          Where I worked, we had to have a photocopy of the ID. Company auditors reviewed I-9 at each audit. One way to fraud the company was through fake employees.

      • JoAnn Leichliter says:
        November 29, 2017 at 4:04 pm

        I think so. It is one of those goofy regulatory conflicts: you can get in trouble for investigating employees’ status and get in trouble for hiring illegal aliens.

        • Michael says:
          November 29, 2017 at 4:11 pm

          As I understand if they produce the required “documentation” including any SSAN employers may not investigate the veracity of said documentation.
          Damned if you don’t and damned if you do. Thanks gvt!

    • mazziflol says:
      November 29, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      Bakery claims facility was staffed by staffing agency. Which one is culpable? If the agency takes the hit… Should send Shockwaves through the staffing world.

  7. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    I’ll be honest…
    I think it’s great that someone from another country wants to come to our “NOW GETTING GREAT AGAIN” nation, by putting themselves through all kinds of hazards and life-threatening situations to get here, just so they can live a better life. That’s well meaning and respectable – I get that.

    But to continue to violate the laws of the nation you are illegally dwelling within, that person loses all nobility and respect, ESPECIALLY when they fail to enrich the society in which they are illegally dwelling. If they want to be noble and honorable, how about staying in your own country and educating the people there about how TRULY BAD AND EVIL the idea of socialism and marxism really is? How about getting your nation’s people involved in changing the government instead of mooching off of one that is better and then flying the middle finger at those who are helping to support you?

    Either come here through legal channels or suffer the consequences.

  8. Charles Martel "The Deplorable." says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Feel good story of the day. Globalist foreign owned operating in America with illegal aliens massively busted in Chicago.

  10. Gaius Gracchus says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Still not tired of winning!

    That should help the poor US citizens of Chicago earn better wages and have better jobs. Might even help with the crime issue….

  11. holymercenary says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Yes! Awesome! This is what I was waiting for!

    Once they start putting the FEAR OF GOD into these companies, you are going to see a nationwide trend of companies being afraid of hiring illegals.

    And once that begins in earnest, you will begin to see the BIGGEST self-deportation in American history. This is the moment I was waiting for. It’s one thing to do selective deportation raids. But when you cut off the funding (jobs) of illegal aliens who have been depressing wages, and you cut it off at the SOURCE, they will have no choice.

    Additionally, imagine if/when Trump cuts off the other source of funding (welfare, food stamps, Medicare, fraud). Businesses too scared to disobey the law and no more free money from Uncle Sam. Illegals will have no choice. GAME OVER.

    Within several months, we could start seeing frantic and panicked editorials about illegals leaving America and returning to their home countries. That’s when we will know that it is working. And you will begin to see MASSIVE wage growth!

    This strategy alone will deport MILLIONS of people, way more than ICE ever could. Thank God for President Trump!

  12. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    If Our Republic doesn’t keep invaders out, Our Nation will cease to exist.

  13. yy4u says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Here is how to fix it.
    Pass a law that on June 1, 2018, ANY CEO of any company caught hiring illegals is fined $6000 per illegal and spends six months in jail per illegal. This includes a housewife with a Mexican gardener (6k + 6 months), a Mexican nanny (6K + 6 months) and a Mexican maid ($6K + 6 months). That’s $18K and 18 months in jail. It can be minimum security but it has to be jail. It includes the contractor who hires 3 illegals to put on a roof because they work cheaper than an American and he doesn’t have to pay Social Security tax on them. That’s also $18K + 18 months in jail).

    Problem will be fixed by May 20, 2018.

  14. kltk1 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Interesting. Rep. Luis Guittierez just announced he’s leaving the Congress. If I’m not mistaken, isn’t he from the great state of Illinois. Wonder if he’s afraid he’s going to get caught up in this… He’s huge on immigration issues.

  15. Victor Laszlo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    I pray this happens all over California some day soon.

  16. carolynhardick says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Evidently in Liberal-speak these illegals are good for the economy because if the bakery had to pay realistic wages for American citizens a hamburger bun would cost a few cents more at McDonalds?
    I thought Liberals wanted $15. minimum wage?

    Good grief- how do they square these opposite positions?

  17. Blacksmith8 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Howz come this wasn’t in the news the day it happened under PDJT’s watch?
    The poor bakery will go out of business and it’s all our fault isn’t it?
    Why doesn’t the ysm want me to know that a third of the Chicrapo employees were ILLEGALS?

    Still not tired of winning.

    Oh btw, this is how capitalism works. If the baker doesn’t have good plans in place, they suffer lower revenues. If they can’t handle it they go out of business and a competitor or a start up takes their market. What’s nice is that by employing illegals, the baker was living on the other side of a market barrier.

    Thanks to PDJT it’s gone now. I Love it!

  18. Carrie2 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    POP, another great Pres. Trump day creating more jobs. Actually, the bakery should be fined for even considering hiring aliens! Greedy needy needs has learned a hard lesson and I can bet that other bakeries are getting antsy and probably removing the aliens as I write. At least I would hope they are intelligent enough to do so or face the consequences.

  19. woodstuff says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Good report, SD. Thanks.
    In your link to Bloomberg, there is yammering about how consumer prices will increase. Most of the Bloomberg article centered around the struggle to re-staff and the financial losses of the factory’s Swiss-owned bakery. There was no mention of their need to hire United States citizens.

    Should our President be given credit for creating 800 jobs?

  20. Coast says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Dreamers….LOL.

  21. mazziflol says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    How heartless and uncaring and xenophobic to toss these poor illegals out on the streets and forcing them to the unemployment line right before the holidays! /sarc

  23. law4lifeblog says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    I have practiced immigration law for over 16 years. Getting arrested and detained by ICE messes up your life in a HUGE way. If this raid gets widely publicized and people suddenly feel at risk of arrest and detention, it could result in 80,000 illegal aliens self-deporting. I am NOT exaggerating.

  24. stenwin77 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    What is it with Democrats wanting slaves ???

