Alabama Senate Race – Dinesh D’Souza is 100% Correct…

War is ugly. Political war against the swamp, while accepting their one-sided rules of engagement, is exponential hell. In order to gain victory, you have to be prepared to advance into the fire at all costs. Andrew Breitbart, Donald Trump and apparently Dinesh D’Souza understand this modern political truth.
In the final analysis this approach is the essential element of ‘Cold Anger’:
The Democrats and UniParty Republicans will cede no ground. There is only one majority political ideology within Washington DC, and it is based on financial interest. Their rules of engagement are entirely self-serving. They will fight against any entity, for any reason, on any issue, even reversing their own individual policy positions, if they view that entity as an existential risk to their power structure and decades-long financial constructs.
For those who live within the institutions, nothing is out-of-bounds; therefore, in order to defeat the systemic and institutional rot, we must fight as an insurgent opposition.
It may be unsettling for most; after all, we-the-people have never sought confrontation for the sake of itself. However, confrontation is an outcome of a battered electorate finally saying ‘No More’.
The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. Likewise, the resulting backlash is always, always, directly proportionate to how far off skew it was taken before corrective action was engaged.
President Trump was/is our corrective political MOAB. There is no longer a retreat position possible. Those who oppose the restoration of our Republic have gone all-in. Their terms are to remove the threat. He and We are the threat.
Foolishness, selfishness, corruption and betrayal of our nation by its political elites have served to reveal dangers within our republic. Exhausted, we accepted that 2016 was the time when forceful correction needed to be applied. However, we fully understood that misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, would be neither safe nor wise.
The media are disconnected from the reality of their landscape yet seem to find themselves opining about political violence. Those media voices would be wise to remind themselves that candidate Donald Trump, now President Trump, was the “lesser extreme” strategy for correction. As President Trump said during a recent rally in Iowa: “they’re lucky our side isn’t violent.” He was entirely accurate. President Trump was the last best option.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior. Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed. You cannot poll or measure it; and even those who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
Hatred takes energy. Cold Anger is not willing to give energy to the opposition.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
Betrayal lies at the originating cellular level for Cold Anger.
We watched the shooting of cops, and the
protests parades which followed, absorbing.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the
protest parade goer. Mannerly.
Cold Anger when evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic. It is more deliberate; Cold Anger is far more purposeful.
Cold Anger does not gloat; a central tenet is to absorb consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel.
This sense of Cold Anger does not want to exist. It is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – who would much rather be sensing something more productive, yet each person refuses to be destabilized by it.
The productive and polite life continues, but the larger notations necessarily remain. Keen awareness and acceptance of the surroundings is a trait of those carrying Cold Anger.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures avoiding failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; a strategy essentially devoid of emotion, hence ‘Cold’.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning. Patience is not acceptance; time is simply measured for optimal value.
When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT or SNAP card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the border is left unguarded, it is accepted to be unguarded for a purpose.
When the United States flag lays undefended, perhaps gleefully unattended, it does not lay unattended and unnoticed. It is being well noted.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and a political agenda.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
Support Roy Moore… we can work out the details later.
Molon Labe
I think Moore is still leading comfortably, and is now inoculated against a last minute slime. With the yearbook forgery as well as other obviously false facts among the people charging him, they have lost the advantage of a last minute allegation.
People will give Moore the benefit of the doubt based on what has happened so far.
I agree, with the caveat he must campaign among Alabamians and ask for their support.
Sundance was right earlier when he wrote that Moore cannot assume he’ll win, he needs to get out there and campaign.
Absolutely on board with your post, Mariner.
I am eager to see Roy Moore win and the cataclysm that will follow. With all the noise and drama surrounding this event, I haven’t been able to clearly discern if there are issues with Moore that I would normally have a problem with. All I can find are liberal talking points which I can’t trust. Are there any legit things to disagree with him on? (I would disagree with him but still vote for him).
#5 IS THE CLINCHER!
I’ll admit it, and in thus doing repent, I am no longer afraid. I admit I was afraid to sustain injury or death. I was happy to support, but scared to fight….No longer!!! I was not brought up around guns, I was afraid…NO LONGER!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 I will become trained, and able…come what may…
I will/ would lay down my life for my President Trump…without training I AM a good shot…with training I will be lethal against any who would endanger, or seek to destroy our Republic….done, no more!!! Molon Labe…Come and Take It 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 She, My Republic is worth it, is worth my life, I AM NOT afraid!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I be proud to be by your side.
And I by yours🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Any fight would be in the cities.
Then, they run out of water and food.
Picture Puerto Rico as a walk in the park.
As Ol’ Remus says…”Stay away from crowds”
Pretty much spot on. We cannot let them take this one.
“Support Roy Moore… we can work out the details later.” This should be our driving response to any candidate opposing the swamp.
AMEN and PRAISE THE LORD!!!
Dinesh D’Souza did time for a crime no one is ever busted for and came out of the pokey a better man with a deeper understanding of ‘Merica. He’s a treasure. With that said, THANK YOU @sundance for such great writing and such an entertaining and enlightening site. PRICELESS.
D’Souza is a real American and incredibly brilliant.
Trump emphasizes that he endorsed Strange, not Moore, so that Fake News can’t drag him into their Mooregate. At the same time Trump endorses Moore by telling people not to vote for the democrat
The Roy Moore slime unleashed a fury among voters against Franken, Conyers and others. Combining this with Weinstein, Spacey and other non entities, Moore is a pillar of virtue. His greatest crime at 30 something, he was attracted to younger women, Help me here. Is there no anomalie the dims won’t exploit to their own detriment????
I believe his definition of younger women and yours maybe a little different.
An excellent posting SD – excellent. If the Rinos/Dems happen to read it, it should put a shiver up their spines and give them a perpetual “look over the shoulder” waiting for the hammer to fall. Nice job.
The Alabama choice is now BINARY
Moore or…. a Democrat scum-bag.
Pretty easy choice?
“Never Moore” makes about as much sense as “never Trump” when the choice was Trump or an evil corrupt old hag.
I just want Moore to win to ruin virtue signalers day like Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Paul Ryan.
I want Moore to win BIGLY.
The future of America will be determined by the voters of Alabama on December12th!
VOTE FOR AMERICA CAST YOUR VOTE FOR JUDGE ROY MOORE!
DDD decision desk report: Roy Moore wins Alabama….going away. Bet the ranch.
As I was reading this, I could help but hear the words of the prophetic fireman Mark Taylor in my head. He talks so much about how Christians tend to not be as politically engaged as they should be. The recent governor’s race in Virginia was used as an example. As he put it, we need to get off our behinds and get on the front lines.
I don’t live in Alabama but I would strongly urge voters not to sit this one out. It’s just that important. We need to continue to stay engaged and allow our voices to be heard.
I believe the judge understands the battle for America’s soul much better today than he did a month ago. The DC swamp demons are evil to their core. No quarter given.
He probably does.
The question is whether the people of Alabama realize it.
I hope they go to the polls and vote [for Moore], even if they believe he’ll win without them.
I have mentioned before: the timing of all these accusations is just too coincidental! You wait 30 or 40 years after a supposed attack to ruin somebody’s life who supposedly had already ruined YOUR life?!
So you’re telling me you have a 30 or 40 year-old used car with only 10 miles on it: sorry, I can smell that Danish cheese rotting from across the ocean! 🙂
The anger of the LORD is the love of the LORD.
After 3 decades and many “notations” I gauge my cold anger as off the Richter scale. The great part is combining that with the Holy Spirit has a very calming, balancing effect. Not swinging with the pendulum here.
We will have another measurable good week coming. Some wins, good numbers, and new truths. Too bad R’s aren’t on our side.
“In order to gain victory, you have to be prepared to advance into the fire at all costs. Andrew Breitbart, Donald Trump and apparently Dinesh D’Souza understand this modern political truth.”
What DJT understands is that the ‘fire’ is mostly just ‘political-correctness’, and that the ‘fire’ doesn’t have any power at all if you don’t give it any. It’s all in how you choose to respond to it.
Political-correctness is a paper-tiger. If you RUN from it, you give it poiwer, and it will chase you down and destroy you.
But if you confront it and call it out, challenge it to defend or explain itself (or even ignore it), it has no power at all.
DJT understands this.
That is why he is not beholden to political-correctness, because to those who would challenge or simply ignore it, political-correctness is toothless… while all the career politicians — who are beholden to political-correctness (essentially grade school peer-pressure for aspiring adults) — look at him with wonder, never understanding how he can do so easily what they could not.
Excellent point!!
I cannot go a day without sustenance and truth from CTH. I pray for our country and our president Donald J. Trump. Thank you to all who contribute to this web site. I wish i could shake each of your hands daily. God bless you and please continue your quest for a greater America for all.
“Those media voices would be wise to remind themselves that candidate Donald Trump, now President Trump, was the “lesser extreme” strategy for correction. As President Trump said during a recent rally in Iowa: “they’re lucky our side isn’t violent.” He was entirely accurate. President Trump was the last best option.”
Agreed 1,000%
As I have said many times, both before and since the election, if Sick Hillary had managed to steal the election, I don’t believe she would have survived to inauguration day.
The People simply were not going to allow that filthy criminal to deliver the Coup de Grâce to our Republic.
‘Cold Anger” can also overcome any voting shenanigans at the voting booths as demonstrated by our President.
being from Alabama but living in another state the thing about people from Alabama, WE DON’T LIKE BIG GOVT TRYING TO TELL US WHAT TO DO.
SO I LOOK FOR THE JUDGE TO WIN THIS SENATE SEAT.
Yes, Please, vote Roy Moore big time. These smears are just a start against every good candidate in the RNC primaries. Undermine the Uniparty.
If Bannon gets Eric Prince to run next year, vote for him also. He helped PDJT during campaign by supplying intel.
Podesta
This is a prelude to how the swamp will try and slime any candidate we support in a primary against their critters. It’s going to be really nasty. We must not get queasy. We must support our candidate no matter what crap they use to try and paint him/or her. As SD said, we will work out the details later.
They will try and split us or try to get us to stay home. They are going to play the race card against us, the sexist card, you name it, they are going to use whatever slime they can dream up, and I’m talking about the uniparty pubs. I warned about this months ago when they were using BLM and Antifa against us.
If you look back, now that we have become aware of the uniparty, they have never let a candidate get elected that was not a part of the swamp. We always scratched our heads and wondered how quickly the elected candidate joined them. Every Potus since Regan has been a member of the swamp (except Trump) and that is the only way that office has any executive power. If you are not a member of the swamp, they will not even allow you to use your executive power. Look at what they are doing to Trump. Taking him to court where they know the lib. activist judges will strip him of his power. They have neutered the DOJ. They are going to screw the NAFTA deals. They allowed Obama to far exceed his executive powers and flaunt the law because they were all on board w/his agenda.
We are in a real big mess with a hard road to hoe in getting it cleaned up.
