Alabama Senate Race – Dinesh D’Souza is 100% Correct…

War is ugly. Political war against the swamp, while accepting their one-sided rules of engagement, is exponential hell. In order to gain victory, you have to be prepared to advance into the fire at all costs. Andrew Breitbart, Donald Trump and apparently Dinesh D’Souza understand this modern political truth.

In the final analysis this approach is the essential element of ‘Cold Anger’:

The Democrats and UniParty Republicans will cede no ground. There is only one majority political ideology within Washington DC, and it is based on financial interest. Their rules of engagement are entirely self-serving. They will fight against any entity, for any reason, on any issue, even reversing their own individual policy positions, if they view that entity as an existential risk to their power structure and decades-long financial constructs.

For those who live within the institutions, nothing is out-of-bounds; therefore, in order to defeat the systemic and institutional rot, we must fight as an insurgent opposition.

It may be unsettling for most; after all, we-the-people have never sought confrontation for the sake of itself. However, confrontation is an outcome of a battered electorate finally saying ‘No More’.

The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. Likewise, the resulting backlash is always, always, directly proportionate to how far off skew it was taken before corrective action was engaged.

President Trump was/is our corrective political MOAB. There is no longer a retreat position possible. Those who oppose the restoration of our Republic have gone all-in. Their terms are to remove the threat. He and We are the threat.

Foolishness, selfishness, corruption and betrayal of our nation by its political elites have served to reveal dangers within our republic. Exhausted, we accepted that 2016 was the time when forceful correction needed to be applied. However, we fully understood that misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, would be neither safe nor wise.

The media are disconnected from the reality of their landscape yet seem to find themselves opining about political violence. Those media voices would be wise to remind themselves that candidate Donald Trump, now President Trump, was the “lesser extreme” strategy for correction. As President Trump said during a recent rally in Iowa: “they’re lucky our side isn’t violent.” He was entirely accurate. President Trump was the last best option.

There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior. Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed. You cannot poll or measure it; and even those who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.

Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.

Hatred takes energy. Cold Anger is not willing to give energy to the opposition.

Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.

Betrayal lies at the originating cellular level for Cold Anger.

We watched the shooting of cops, and the protests parades which followed, absorbing.

Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the protest parade goer. Mannerly.

Cold Anger when evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic. It is more deliberate; Cold Anger is far more purposeful.

Cold Anger does not gloat; a central tenet is to absorb consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel.

This sense of Cold Anger does not want to exist. It is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – who would much rather be sensing something more productive, yet each person refuses to be destabilized by it.

The productive and polite life continues, but the larger notations necessarily remain. Keen awareness and acceptance of the surroundings is a trait of those carrying Cold Anger.

Deliberate intent and prudence ensures avoiding failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; a strategy essentially devoid of emotion, hence ‘Cold’.

Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning. Patience is not acceptance; time is simply measured for optimal value.

When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT or SNAP card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.

When the border is left unguarded, it is accepted to be unguarded for a purpose.

When the United States flag lays undefended, perhaps gleefully unattended, it does not lay unattended and unnoticed. It is being well noted.

When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.

When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and a political agenda.

Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.

A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.

Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.

I endorsed Luther Strange in the Alabama Primary. He shot way up in the polls but it wasn’t enough. Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

Support Roy Moore… we can work out the details later.

