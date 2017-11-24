Flynn Legal Team No Longer Communicating With White House Legal Team…

The New York Times reporters are outlining another silly story to squeeze out the final drips of usefulness within the vast Russian conspiracy narrative. Comey’s leak recipient Michael Schmidt, and the narrative engineer with a Phd in passive aggressive writing, Maggie Haberman, collaborate.

The outline is that lawyers for Michael Flynn are no longer sharing information with lawyers from the Trump team. Obviously the intended premise of this engineering feat is infer that Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller to the detriment of President Trump. Key word for narrative building here is: ‘infer’. The years’-long media Russian conspiracy script relies heavily on ‘inference’.

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, notified the president’s legal team in recent days that they could no longer discuss the special counsel’s investigation, according to four people involved in the case — an indication that Mr. Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal. Mr. Flynn’s lawyers had been sharing information with Mr. Trump’s lawyers about the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, who is examining whether anyone around Mr. Trump was involved in Russian efforts to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

That agreement has been terminated, the four people said. Defense lawyers frequently share information during investigations, but they must stop when doing so would pose a conflict of interest. It is unethical for lawyers to work together when one client is cooperating with prosecutors and another is still under investigation. (read more)

As with just about every well positioned clickbait story, the parseltongue narrative gives every audience something from the buffet. Trump-haters get another infusion of giddy optimism toward the end goal of impeachment; Mueller conspiracy theorists get a dose of additional fuel for the usurping special prosecutor angle; and nervous sideline Trump supporters get anxiety…. It’s intended that way.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Flynn would be working a deal to remove himself from the tenuous position he put himself into with the entire Turkish Lobbying thing he forgot to register in DC.

Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, the Podesta brothers, and a host of other DC characters who gain affluence from the lobbying of foreign influence, are all tenuously positioned like cat burglars who jumped the wall without realizing the new owner has installed flood-lights and a hungry pride of unleashed lions.

