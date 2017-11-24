Flynn Legal Team No Longer Communicating With White House Legal Team…

The New York Times reporters are outlining another silly story to squeeze out the final drips of usefulness within the vast Russian conspiracy narrative. Comey’s leak recipient Michael Schmidt, and the narrative engineer with a Phd in passive aggressive writing, Maggie Haberman, collaborate.
The outline is that lawyers for Michael Flynn are no longer sharing information with lawyers from the Trump team. Obviously the intended premise of this engineering feat is infer that Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller to the detriment of President Trump. Key word for narrative building here is: ‘infer’. The years’-long media Russian conspiracy script relies heavily on ‘inference’.
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, notified the president’s legal team in recent days that they could no longer discuss the special counsel’s investigation, according to four people involved in the case — an indication that Mr. Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal.
Mr. Flynn’s lawyers had been sharing information with Mr. Trump’s lawyers about the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, who is examining whether anyone around Mr. Trump was involved in Russian efforts to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
That agreement has been terminated, the four people said. Defense lawyers frequently share information during investigations, but they must stop when doing so would pose a conflict of interest. It is unethical for lawyers to work together when one client is cooperating with prosecutors and another is still under investigation. (read more)
As with just about every well positioned clickbait story, the parseltongue narrative gives every audience something from the buffet. Trump-haters get another infusion of giddy optimism toward the end goal of impeachment; Mueller conspiracy theorists get a dose of additional fuel for the usurping special prosecutor angle; and nervous sideline Trump supporters get anxiety…. It’s intended that way.
Meanwhile, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Flynn would be working a deal to remove himself from the tenuous position he put himself into with the entire Turkish Lobbying thing he forgot to register in DC.
Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, the Podesta brothers, and a host of other DC characters who gain affluence from the lobbying of foreign influence, are all tenuously positioned like cat burglars who jumped the wall without realizing the new owner has installed flood-lights and a hungry pride of unleashed lions.
:::POW:::
Midway to the villa, LIGHTS ON !
Unfortunately for Flynn this was his first time joining the operation.
Nothing more.
Carry on.
Its amazing how Muller is investigating everything OTHER than his manate and the useless AG and Deputy AG dont seem to care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The AG is useless. The Deputy AG is in league with Muller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Common misconception, his mandate is NOT Russian influence, it’s FOREIGN influence.
The longer this drags on the more I think Mueller is a white hat.
LikeLike
“Obviously the intended premise of this engineering feat is infer that Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller to the detriment of President Trump. ”
The correct work, if I am reading this correctly, is “imply”, as that is what the reporters are doing. We, the readers, are supposed to infer from what they are implying is that something is afoot against PDJT. Nasty insinuators. Can’t stand them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d say “imply” is too strong for what they’re putting out. “Suggests” and qualifiers like “may” are very big in their lexicon of innuendo.
LikeLike
(On the usage point, they don’t know the diff between infer and imply.)
LikeLike
Sundance found it in his post….this is me….he hit the nail on the head….I have found myself!
“……and nervous sideline Trump supporters get anxiety….”
Thank-you.
LikeLike
Kevin DuJan used to call them “Eeyores”…
LikeLike
Buck up, Bucky. We’ll be fine. PDJT is strong. We can be, too…
LikeLike
It has been clear from the start that if Grand Inquisitioner/Witch Hunter/Democrat Hack Herr Mueller couldn’t find something on Trump, he would invent something, even out of whole cloth. The danger is not over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
another crack in the dam… just a matter of time before the truth comes out…
LikeLike
As he investigates Trump’s aides, special counsel’s record shows surprising flaws
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-mueller-record-20171122-story.html
This is very interesting and from the LA Times…
LikeLike
When you have absolutely nothing, you go back to Muh Russia! The gift that keeps on giving.
LikeLike
Dr. McCoy: Spock, I’ve found that evil usually triumphs – unless good is very, very careful.
LikeLike
Quite a job, Mueller gets paid by the government to investigate the government on matters that he ran while employed by the government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My philosophy, if the media-rats report it, it’s a lie or a half-truth but usually a total lie used to manipulate the emotions of the people..
LikeLike
Well that wraps it up for Trump then….
And there are 1800 (sealed) indictments about to be served
I guess they will be busing all the staff at the White House off to prison. That will leave the WH gardener in charge (and Obama appointee)
LikeLike