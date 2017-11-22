Court Documents – Fusion GPS Paid Individual Journalists and Five Media Companies…

What a tangled web is weaved….  Hillary Clinton paid her lawyers at Perkins Coie for opposition research on candidate Donald Trump.  In turn Perkins Coie paid Fusion GPS to gather information.  Fusion GPS paid Christopher Steele to write the “Russian Dossier”.

The FBI also paid Christopher Steele.  Additionally, prior evidence surfaced suggesting the FBI used the dossier to get FISA warrants against the Trump campaign. And NOW we discover that Fusion GPS paid journalists and five media companies to participate.

Oh, if this ain’t just sketchy as all hell:

WASHINGTON – Newly filed court documents confirm that Fusion GPS, the company mostly responsible for the controversial “Trump dossier” on presidential candidate Donald Trump, made payments to three journalists between June 2016 until February 2017.

The revelation could be a breakthrough for House Republicans, who are exploring whether Fusion GPS used the dossier, which was later criticized for having inaccurate information on Trump, to feed anti-Trump stories to the press during and after the presidential campaign. The three journalists who were paid by Fusion GPS are known to have reported on “Russia issues relevant to [the committee’s] investigation,” the House Intelligence Committee said in a court filing.

But the recipients’ names, the amounts, and purposes of those payments were either redacted from the documents that Fusion GPS filed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia or were not disclosed.

Fusion has asked the court to issue a restraining order against the House committee, which is demanding documents from the company that, among other things, explain the payments it made to reporters. Most of the documents sought are banking records.

One of the documents filed by the company this week was an affidavit from one of Fusion GPS’s co-founders, Peter Fritsch. That affidavit said, in part, “[The House Intelligence Committee] has also demanded records related to transactions between Fusion GPS and certain journalists — i.e., Request Nos. 66, 68-69, 107-112. Those requested records involve transactions that are not pertinent to work related to Russia or Donald Trump.” (read more)

Things could get a whole lot more interesting if Kimberley Strassel is correct in her research and analysis of how the Clinton Campaign paid for the creation of the “Steele Dossier”, pushed it to the FBI, and then used their influence to generate media coverage of it. There’s a lot more questions to be asked; a lot more.

The basic outline as it appears is: Clinton paid for the sketchy dossier to be put together; then pushed it to the FBI (Sally Yates); who then used it to open a counter-intelligence investigation; which was then used to begin wiretaps etc. on Trump; while simultaneously reporters were fed information -from Fusion GPS- about the dossier and intelligence investigation; to start the Russian conspiracy narrative, using leaks within the intelligence investigation which were created by the dossier.

Byron York lays out the timeline and asks a similar set of questions. Additionally, there are strong indications Fusion GPS paid journalists to promote the dossier narrative along with other stories.

Kimberley Strassel – The Steele dossier has already become a thing of John le Carré-like intrigue—British spies, Kremlin agents, legal cutouts, hidden bank accounts. What all this obscures is the more immediate point: The dossier amounts to one of the dirtiest tricks in U.S. political history. It was perpetrated by Team Clinton and yielded a vast payoff for Hillary’s campaign.

The Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign hired the opposition-research firm Fusion GPS in April 2016 to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. Fusion in turn hired former U.K. spook Christopher Steele to assemble the (now largely discredited) dossier. That full dossier of allegations wasn’t made public until after the election, in January 2017. And the media and Democrats continue to peddle the line that it played no role during the election itself.

“Details from the dossier were not reported before Election Day,” ran a recent CNN story. Hillary Clinton herself stressed the point in a recent “Daily Show” appearance. The dossier, she said, is “part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try to make sure anything you put out in the public arena is accurate. So this thing didn’t come out until after the election, and it’s still being evaluated.”

This is utterly untrue. In British court documents Mr. Steele has acknowledged he briefed U.S. reporters about the dossier in September 2016. Those briefed included journalists from the New York Times , the Washington Post, Yahoo News and others. Mr. Steele, by his own admission (in an interview with Mother Jones), also gave his dossier in July 2016 to the FBI.

Among the dossier’s contents were allegations that in early July 2016 Carter Page, sometimes described as a foreign-policy adviser to Candidate Trump, held a “secret” meeting with two high-ranking Russians connected to President Vladimir Putin. It even claimed these Russians offered to give Mr. Page a 19% share in Russia’s state oil company in return for a future President Trump lifting U.S. sanctions. This dossier allegation is ludicrous on its face. Mr. Page was at most a minor figure in the campaign and has testified under oath that he never met the two men in question or had such a conversation.

Yet the press ran with it. On Sept. 23, 2016, Yahoo News’s Michael Isikoff published a bombshell story under the headline: “U.S. intel officials probe ties between Trump adviser and Kremlin.” Mr. Isikoff said “U.S. officials” had “received intelligence” about Mr. Page and Russians, and then went on to recite verbatim all the unfounded dossier allegations. He attributed all this to a “well-placed Western intelligence source,” making it sound as if this info had come from someone in government rather than from an ex-spy-for-hire.

The Clinton campaign jumped all over it, spinning its own oppo research as a government investigation into Mr. Trump. Jennifer Palmieri, the campaign’s communications director, the next day took to television to tout the Isikoff story and cite “U.S. intelligence officials” in the same breath as Mr. Page. Other Clinton surrogates fanned out on TV and Twitter to spread the allegations.

The Isikoff piece publicly launched the Trump-Russia collusion narrative—only 1½ months from the election—and the whole dossier operation counts as one of the greatest political stitch-ups of all time. Most campaigns content themselves with planting oppo research with media sources. The Clinton campaign commissioned a foreign ex-spy to gin up rumors, which made it to U.S. intelligence agencies, and then got reporters to cite it as government-sourced. Mrs. Clinton now dismisses the dossier as routine oppo research, ignoring that her operation specifically engineered the contents to be referred to throughout the campaign as “intelligence” or a “government investigation.”

Making matters worse, there may be a grain of truth to that last claim. If the Washington Post’s reporting is correct, it was in the summer of 2016 that Jim Comey’s FBI obtained a wiretap warrant on Mr. Page from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. If it was the dossier that provoked that warrant, then the wrongs here are grave. Mr. Page is suing Yahoo News over that Isikoff story, but he may have a better case against the Clinton campaign and the federal government if they jointly spun a smear document into an abusive investigation. (read more)

Kimberley Strassel explains more in this short video:

88 Responses to Court Documents – Fusion GPS Paid Individual Journalists and Five Media Companies…

  1. jmclever says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I’d live to see which high profile MSM reporters were paid. It would be known people not obscure ones. Let’s start a pool…I’m going with Chuck Todd.

  2. Daniel says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Ok, so during the campaign many illegal things going on there but it would be violations of regulations of the FEC. That stuff somehow gets negotiated away unless your name is Dinesh D’Souza. But anything after the election is sedition. That is a very serious cringe.

  3. WhistlingPast says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Was “Perkins Coie” involved somehow with 0bama’s (a-hem) birth certificate?
    That name associates with some past Demonrat shenanigans, I just can’t put my finger on it.

  4. ALEX says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    I do think the FBI angle combined with Christopher Steele using his background to get British Intelligence to give this some legitimacy is the can of worms..I could see something similiar being done with WMD before Iraq War and the CIA being the willing dupe.

    Here is another snippet of this familiar circle of Fake News and corruption that goes to top of Obama inner circle..

    >One example is the story by someone named Jason Schwartz in Politico on Monday that attacked us for our Mueller editorial. This media enforcer quoted Neil King, identifying him as a former WSJ editor who slammed our work and said “I don’t know a single WSJ alum who’s not agog at where that edit page is heading.” Perhaps Mr. King is agog because Axios reported in January that he had joined . . . Fusion GPS.

    >So Politico quotes an employee of Fusion to attack The Wall Street Journal for criticizing Fusion. Even better, Mr. Schwartz didn’t tell his readers that Mr. King has worked for Fusion. Mr. Schwartz also failed to point out that Mr. King’s wife, Shailagh Murray, also a former Journal reporter, worked in the Obama White House. Perhaps Mr. Schwartz understands that this kind of political incestuousness is so routine in Washington that even to mention it would get him drummed out of the club.

  5. Paul Revere says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    These activities must be characterized as MORE than just dirty tricks! Surely this slanderous effort on the part of killary is illegal. Lets not mince words LOCK ER UP!!!

  6. Sentient says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    54 years ago today the Deep State took action against a president who they thought might not play along with their plans. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

  7. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    EVERYBODY, except Trump; colluded with the Russians.

  8. Johnny Bravo says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    It could not happen to a better bunch of lunatics.

    Bring on the electric chair, we’re frying tonight!

  9. rumpole2 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    DON’T PANIC!!

    Jeff Sessions has got this!!

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      Trolls gonna troll 24/7! Happy Thanksgiving, Rumpole!

      • rumpole2 says:
        November 22, 2017 at 1:48 pm

        Yes you do… but we get a kick out of you Group-think “Trolls”

        • Albertus Magnus says:
          November 22, 2017 at 1:52 pm

          LOL. Such an ungracious response to a Thanksgiving greeting. Don’t they teach manners over at Bannon’s Breitbart?

          • rumpole2 says:
            November 22, 2017 at 2:01 pm

            Your lack of insight in regards ME… is only exceed by your total inability to analyze political reality.

            Troll? Brannon? Breitbart?

            If you think that is me… no wonder you are delusional in Regards Sessions.

            • WSB says:
              November 22, 2017 at 2:13 pm

              OMG! We’re not even in the dining room yet!

            • Albertus Magnus says:
              November 22, 2017 at 2:42 pm

              Who needs insights? HOWEVER you SELF-IDENTIFY, you repost the same attacks on AG Sessions 24/7.You do this NOT to make a point, NOT to engender a conversation but rather to be annoying or to seek approval from other would-be trolls.

              It is all day. every day. Serves no real purpose.

              Start treating the rest of us with respect and recognize that others are here to learn, to be informed and to even argue whatever side they want to take.

              But NOBODY comes here to see that same CRAPPOLA 24/7.
              Please and thank you and again,

              HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

              • rumpole2 says:
                November 22, 2017 at 2:50 pm

                You COULD scroll past my posts.

                I scroll past all the silly “group think” posts.. so MOST posts. The “Group think” “Hive mentality” here is well known.

                I ONLY see/ respond to people who take it upon themselves to “call me out” and reply to my posts.. and so show in my mentions,

                WHATEVER I post is directed at the various political actors… not at fellow posters here. IF you have an apposing opinion of Sessions… post it. Others can judge the merits of your (delusional) opinion as opposed to mine.

        • JW in Germany says:
          November 22, 2017 at 2:50 pm

          The question is who are the “group-think trolls”? Are not the Sessions-bashers a group?

          • Albertus Magnus says:
            November 22, 2017 at 2:53 pm

            Of course they are. They are just mimicking the Clintonistas trying to damn PDJT with the Russian conspiracy-crap to cover their own crimes.

            • JW in Germany says:
              November 22, 2017 at 3:03 pm

              I do not know if it is just me…but it seems that some of the CTH “regulars” have switched over to Alinsky mode in recent (3-6) months. Using comments that attempt to ridicule instead of providing a substantive argument.

              This sometimes does not feel like the CTH comment section of old. I wonder if Sundance was trying to tell us something a couple of weeks ago by putting in bold the Psy-ops and Intentional Efforts part of the Guidelines for Comments.

              If you look now, it is not bold…but it was a couple of weeks ago. Hmmmm?

          • rumpole2 says:
            November 22, 2017 at 3:07 pm

            As I have said…. there are MANY examples of people well versed in politics (experts) who have expressed negative opinions of Sessions. Called for him to resign/be fired. Analysis supported by evidence.
            Those who “support” Sessions seem to me to be “emotional”.. he must be OK because Trump picked him… and/or he really is doing lots of stuff.. it’s all 3D stuff being done in secret.
            As in.. if evidence shows one reality…. ignore that and invent your own reality.

            • JW in Germany says:
              November 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm

              Experts? Okay.

              As far as emotional goes…I have read here very plausible arguments for Sessions.

              The emotion comes from the side that jumps to conclusions without all of the facts.

              But, we have had this discussion before…so in many ways Albertus Magnus has a point. Why come here (what seems to be primarily for some) just to bash Sessions.

      • Sharon says:
        November 22, 2017 at 2:57 pm

        Oh, good grief. You have just exposed so much about yourself.

        Hi rumpole2….. sometimes it’s just too funny. Again – those who know ain’t talkin’, and those who are talking don’t know. Sheesh.

  10. Bert Darrell says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    The head “swamperess” and key members of her swamp team have suddenly lost their ability to swim in murky, stinky waters and must come up for air. As they do so, they will be snared and marched towards the special scaffolding from which nooses are soon to be arranged for their personal use.

    The Head Pantsuit Swamperess will hang from a silk rope, in accordance to her high rank. Plain ropes will suffice for her criminal husband and additional minions. Looking forward to witnessing the swamp executions in the Main Square.

    In the meantime, every day a few congress critters are being exposed for past sexual abuses, theft of public funds, election fraud, corruption, etc. Draining the swamp has began in earnest, somewhat slowly but surely. It was about time! Another promise from candidate Trump being fulfilled.

  11. Tom says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I think Hillary should repay taxdonkeys for the entire cost of the Mueller expenses.

  12. npsrangerman says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    “Somebody has to go to Prison.”

  13. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    lock her up and throw away the key

  14. TreeClimber says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Couldn’t Donald Trump, private citizen, sue Hillary Clinton and her whole band of merry myn for slander and libel? Even if the DoJ doesn’t take this and run like a prize quarterback with a pigskin? (Apologies to any football fans I just offended.)

  15. EbonyRapror says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    The excuse peddled by Hillary and others that the dossier had no effect on the election because it wasn’t made public until after the election is nonsense. The reason the dossier wasn’t made public until after the election was precisely because Hillary’s team didn’t want the dossier scrutinized and found to be ridiculous. They wanted lots of smoke without attention to the detail of the fire. Had any of the dossier been true the details would have been splashed across every leftist media outlet known to man. When Trump was elected despite the Russian collusion accusation, the Deep State decided it was still a tool they could use because the smoke was enough for them to pursue the source of the fire. And here we are.

  16. Howard Richman says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    In his last two lunch alert videos, Dick Morris’s has been discussing the FBI informant’s upcoming testimony in the Uranium One scandal. Today he discussed the new time line and explained Mueller’s culpability:

    http://www.dickmorris.com/uranium-one-scandal-massive-russian-bribery-may-involve-treason-lunch-alert/

    Yesterday he predicted that this Sessions will investigate, which will force Mueller to resign:

    http://www.dickmorris.com/informants-testimony-uranium-may-force-sessions-name-special-prosecutor-lunch-alert/

    • Jim in TN says:
      November 22, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      Sessions is an honorable man.

      He comes out of a system where officers of the court are held to higher standards than the general public. This puts them beyond reproach. This is why every swamp monster proposed for DOJ and FBI is reputed to be great honorable and moral.

      An honorable man in that system gives great weight to the decisions of others in that system. McCabe, Mueller and Rosenstein say there are no conflicts of interest, Sessions believes them. The people reviewing Rosatom and Uranium One, or Lois Lerner, or … say nothing to see, no one left to prosecute, …, Sessions believes them.

      This is how the very crooked swamp monsters worm their way into power and protect their own interests. This is why it is thought not necessary to purge the other sides political hacks. This is how the swamp subverts honest and decent people. …

      It will take something massive to open Sessions eyes to the corruption around him. Allegations raised by a political hack do not rise to that level. And don’t make the mistake of thinking Sessions involves himself in every case. He has to run a massive organization that oversees investigating federal crimes all over the country and the world. He has people to review and make summaries. They are also expected to treat each other as honorable. To trust each other.

  17. Evelyn says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Many of us recognized that Donald Trump, our 45th President, has an anointing consistent with Cyrus in Isaiah 45.

    After dealing with Cyrus, God follows up on the swamp with this prophecy concerning Babylon. It is positively uncanny how this applies to Hillary and her swamp. There is truly nothing new under the sun:

    The Fall of Babylon

    47 “Go down, sit in the dust,
    Virgin Daughter Babylon;
    sit on the ground without a throne,
    queen city of the Babylonians.
    No more will you be called
    tender or delicate.
    2
    Take millstones and grind flour;
    take off your veil.
    Lift up your skirts, bare your legs,
    and wade through the streams.
    3
    Your nakedness will be exposed
    and your shame uncovered.
    I will take vengeance;
    I will spare no one.”

    4
    Our Redeemer—the Lord Almighty is his name—
    is the Holy One of Israel.

    5
    “Sit in silence, go into darkness,
    queen city of the Babylonians;
    no more will you be called
    queen of kingdoms.
    6
    I was angry with my people
    and desecrated my inheritance;
    I gave them into your hand,
    and you showed them no mercy.
    Even on the aged
    you laid a very heavy yoke.
    7
    You said, ‘I am forever—
    the eternal queen!’
    But you did not consider these things
    or reflect on what might happen.

    8
    “Now then, listen, you lover of pleasure,
    lounging in your security
    and saying to yourself,
    ‘I am, and there is none besides me.
    I will never be a widow
    or suffer the loss of children.’
    9
    Both of these will overtake you
    in a moment, on a single day:
    loss of children and widowhood.
    They will come upon you in full measure,
    in spite of your many sorceries
    and all your potent spells.
    10
    You have trusted in your wickedness
    and have said, ‘No one sees me.’
    Your wisdom and knowledge mislead you
    when you say to yourself,
    ‘I am, and there is none besides me.’
    11
    Disaster will come upon you,
    and you will not know how to conjure it away.
    A calamity will fall upon you
    that you cannot ward off with a ransom;
    a catastrophe you cannot foresee
    will suddenly come upon you.

    12
    “Keep on, then, with your magic spells
    and with your many sorceries,
    which you have labored at since childhood.
    Perhaps you will succeed,
    perhaps you will cause terror.
    13
    All the counsel you have received has only worn you out!
    Let your astrologers come forward,
    those stargazers who make predictions month by month,
    let them save you from what is coming upon you.
    14
    Surely they are like stubble;
    the fire will burn them up.
    They cannot even save themselves
    from the power of the flame.
    These are not coals for warmth;
    this is not a fire to sit by.
    15
    That is all they are to you—
    these you have dealt with
    and labored with since childhood.
    All of them go on in their error;
    there is not one that can save you.

  18. KBR says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I hope there will be justice.

    But again will they claim “no intent?”

    In other words “din’t really mean to…it wuz all a accident…”

  19. doc00 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Lest we forget, Clapper and Brennon are now CNN employees, while Comey is a NYT employee. There were numerous family members of Democrat Party media allies working in the Obama administration. Makes one wonder how much money was funneled through the MSM organizations to pay-off Obama executive branch members as well as the suddenly 1% Obama family.

  20. mccall1981 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Unsealed court documents reveal that the firm behind the salacious 34-page Trump-Russia Dossier, Fusion GPS, was paid $523,000 by a Russian businessman convicted of tax fraud and money laundering, whose lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was a key figure in the infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower arranged by Fusion GPS associate Rob Goldstone.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-22/unsealed-fusion-gps-bank-records-reveal-523k-payment-russian-money-launderer

  21. scott467 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    “What all this obscures is the more immediate point: The dossier amounts to one of the dirtiest tricks in U.S. political history.”

    ______________

    And what THAT point obscures is that it wasn’t a ‘dirty trick’. Dirty tricks aren’t illegal or unlawful, and that is the underlying point the author is desperately trying to convey with that world salad.

    However, SEDITION and TREASON are unlawful.

    And what Fusion GPS, the paid reporters, Mr. Steele, the FBI and the Clinton campaign were doing, with assistance from Obama and the Obama DOJ, is the attempted overthrow of a lawfully elected president from November 9th (approximately 2am when the results were announced) ONWARD.

    .
    .

    It was perpetrated by Team Clinton and yielded a vast payoff for Hillary’s campaign.”

    _____________

    The “It” in question is Sedition and Treason, and conspiracy to commit Sedition and Treason by the Clintons, the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, the Obama Administration, the FBI and Christopher Steele:

    ……………………..
    se·di·tion
    səˈdiSH(ə)n
    noun
    conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.

    trea·son
    ˈtrēzən
    noun
    the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.
    ……………………..

  22. recoverydotgod says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I wonder if one is Michael Schmidt from the NYTimes????? The one Comey’s friend leaked the memo to?????????

  23. TwoLaine says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    OK, so let me get this straight. Fusion GPS paid the media to place false stories created by an English man and Russians in U.S. papers and media, just like the Russians allegedly sponsored ads on facebook, Twitter, yahoo, etc.

    IF you pay for a story to be placed it is an ad, not a story. It is a sponsored ad, sponsored by the people who placed it.

    https://www.c-span.org/person/?glennsimpson

    “Dirty Little Secrets

    Glenn Simpson talked about the book he co-authored by Larry Sabato, Dirty Little Secrets: The Persistance of Corruption in American Politics, published by Times Books. In the book the authors analyzed why they believe Americans are cynical about the political system. Simpson described various forms of corruption in Congress such as “street money” or “walking around money,” which is the practice of paying community leaders to get voters to the polls, and the purchase of legislative favors through large political contributions.”

  24. NJF says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    If the idea holds that some of these players are “too big to jail”, than Sally Yates is the “just right” sized sleaze to be made an example of.

  25. ezpz2 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Are these enough * facts * for AG Sessions to appoint a Special. Counsel since he recused himself from about ten things (per his own testimony)?

    Is this more than a “looks like” situation?

  26. chooseamerica says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Such pure coincidence that this story drops the day before Thanksgiving….resembles your typical Friday news dump.

    Do they really think they’re going to get away with this one…not so fast.

    Forward this article to everyone on you email list.

    We’ll get these crooks yet.

  27. 100% YOOPER says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Holy MAGA Batman, they gonna put this in the history books?

  28. ray76 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Fusion is not complying with the House Intelligence Committee’s subpoena, challenging it in court. Judge Richard Leon is presiding over the case. He teaches a course with Podesta.

    https://apps.law.georgetown.edu/curriculum/tab_courses.cfm?Status=Course&Detail=198

  29. Saveedra says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Sedition.

