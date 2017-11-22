Court Documents – Fusion GPS Paid Individual Journalists and Five Media Companies…

What a tangled web is weaved…. Hillary Clinton paid her lawyers at Perkins Coie for opposition research on candidate Donald Trump. In turn Perkins Coie paid Fusion GPS to gather information. Fusion GPS paid Christopher Steele to write the “Russian Dossier”.
The FBI also paid Christopher Steele. Additionally, prior evidence surfaced suggesting the FBI used the dossier to get FISA warrants against the Trump campaign. And NOW we discover that Fusion GPS paid journalists and five media companies to participate.
Oh, if this ain’t just sketchy as all hell:
WASHINGTON – Newly filed court documents confirm that Fusion GPS, the company mostly responsible for the controversial “Trump dossier” on presidential candidate Donald Trump, made payments to three journalists between June 2016 until February 2017.
The revelation could be a breakthrough for House Republicans, who are exploring whether Fusion GPS used the dossier, which was later criticized for having inaccurate information on Trump, to feed anti-Trump stories to the press during and after the presidential campaign. The three journalists who were paid by Fusion GPS are known to have reported on “Russia issues relevant to [the committee’s] investigation,” the House Intelligence Committee said in a court filing.
But the recipients’ names, the amounts, and purposes of those payments were either redacted from the documents that Fusion GPS filed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia or were not disclosed.
Fusion has asked the court to issue a restraining order against the House committee, which is demanding documents from the company that, among other things, explain the payments it made to reporters. Most of the documents sought are banking records.
One of the documents filed by the company this week was an affidavit from one of Fusion GPS’s co-founders, Peter Fritsch. That affidavit said, in part, “[The House Intelligence Committee] has also demanded records related to transactions between Fusion GPS and certain journalists — i.e., Request Nos. 66, 68-69, 107-112. Those requested records involve transactions that are not pertinent to work related to Russia or Donald Trump.” (read more)
Things could get a whole lot more interesting if Kimberley Strassel is correct in her research and analysis of how the Clinton Campaign paid for the creation of the “Steele Dossier”, pushed it to the FBI, and then used their influence to generate media coverage of it. There’s a lot more questions to be asked; a lot more.
The basic outline as it appears is: Clinton paid for the sketchy dossier to be put together; then pushed it to the FBI (Sally Yates); who then used it to open a counter-intelligence investigation; which was then used to begin wiretaps etc. on Trump; while simultaneously reporters were fed information -from Fusion GPS- about the dossier and intelligence investigation; to start the Russian conspiracy narrative, using leaks within the intelligence investigation which were created by the dossier.
Byron York lays out the timeline and asks a similar set of questions. Additionally, there are strong indications Fusion GPS paid journalists to promote the dossier narrative along with other stories.
Kimberley Strassel – The Steele dossier has already become a thing of John le Carré-like intrigue—British spies, Kremlin agents, legal cutouts, hidden bank accounts. What all this obscures is the more immediate point: The dossier amounts to one of the dirtiest tricks in U.S. political history. It was perpetrated by Team Clinton and yielded a vast payoff for Hillary’s campaign.
The Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign hired the opposition-research firm Fusion GPS in April 2016 to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. Fusion in turn hired former U.K. spook Christopher Steele to assemble the (now largely discredited) dossier. That full dossier of allegations wasn’t made public until after the election, in January 2017. And the media and Democrats continue to peddle the line that it played no role during the election itself.
“Details from the dossier were not reported before Election Day,” ran a recent CNN story. Hillary Clinton herself stressed the point in a recent “Daily Show” appearance. The dossier, she said, is “part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try to make sure anything you put out in the public arena is accurate. So this thing didn’t come out until after the election, and it’s still being evaluated.”
This is utterly untrue. In British court documents Mr. Steele has acknowledged he briefed U.S. reporters about the dossier in September 2016. Those briefed included journalists from the New York Times , the Washington Post, Yahoo News and others. Mr. Steele, by his own admission (in an interview with Mother Jones), also gave his dossier in July 2016 to the FBI.
Among the dossier’s contents were allegations that in early July 2016 Carter Page, sometimes described as a foreign-policy adviser to Candidate Trump, held a “secret” meeting with two high-ranking Russians connected to President Vladimir Putin. It even claimed these Russians offered to give Mr. Page a 19% share in Russia’s state oil company in return for a future President Trump lifting U.S. sanctions. This dossier allegation is ludicrous on its face. Mr. Page was at most a minor figure in the campaign and has testified under oath that he never met the two men in question or had such a conversation.
Yet the press ran with it. On Sept. 23, 2016, Yahoo News’s Michael Isikoff published a bombshell story under the headline: “U.S. intel officials probe ties between Trump adviser and Kremlin.” Mr. Isikoff said “U.S. officials” had “received intelligence” about Mr. Page and Russians, and then went on to recite verbatim all the unfounded dossier allegations. He attributed all this to a “well-placed Western intelligence source,” making it sound as if this info had come from someone in government rather than from an ex-spy-for-hire.
The Clinton campaign jumped all over it, spinning its own oppo research as a government investigation into Mr. Trump. Jennifer Palmieri, the campaign’s communications director, the next day took to television to tout the Isikoff story and cite “U.S. intelligence officials” in the same breath as Mr. Page. Other Clinton surrogates fanned out on TV and Twitter to spread the allegations.
The Isikoff piece publicly launched the Trump-Russia collusion narrative—only 1½ months from the election—and the whole dossier operation counts as one of the greatest political stitch-ups of all time. Most campaigns content themselves with planting oppo research with media sources. The Clinton campaign commissioned a foreign ex-spy to gin up rumors, which made it to U.S. intelligence agencies, and then got reporters to cite it as government-sourced. Mrs. Clinton now dismisses the dossier as routine oppo research, ignoring that her operation specifically engineered the contents to be referred to throughout the campaign as “intelligence” or a “government investigation.”
Making matters worse, there may be a grain of truth to that last claim. If the Washington Post’s reporting is correct, it was in the summer of 2016 that Jim Comey’s FBI obtained a wiretap warrant on Mr. Page from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. If it was the dossier that provoked that warrant, then the wrongs here are grave. Mr. Page is suing Yahoo News over that Isikoff story, but he may have a better case against the Clinton campaign and the federal government if they jointly spun a smear document into an abusive investigation. (read more)
I’d live to see which high profile MSM reporters were paid. It would be known people not obscure ones. Let’s start a pool…I’m going with Chuck Todd.
He’s a rumor monger not a reporter but to your point he’s probably in the running
Thrush.
I’m betting conservative journalists were involved with this payday. The liberal ones were already in the bag and needed no prodding.
Great point — I second.
Top Five:
1. Jake Flapper Trapper (can now afford a new $4m home)
2. Morning Joker Joe
3. Up Chuck Todd
4. Libtard Chris Wallace
5. Georgie Stepalloverus
I’m leaning more towards print persons. Wash Poo,
Slimes, Yahoo News. The TV ones are newsreaders.
They parrot the created narrative. The print persons
can create the narrative. The print persons also don’t
generally make near what a network news shill type
would. So they would be more approachable, and for
less money.
To narrow it down, someone see who has the most
articles on the topic. If it’s an online media hack,
see who pushes the narrative the most, who brings
the discussion back to it when other topics are being
related.
yes, I was only picking my top five from the networks.
Bill Crystal
Bill Krystol. Then again, makes me think of “City Slickers”, which is what the DEMONcRATs and RINOs in DC are…
Bill Kristol the uber whore might be on the list too.
Didn’t Levin just get a new gig on FNC?? /s
Never underestimate the vile hatred Bill Kristol has for Trump.
I bet Shep Smith is in there. That’s why he did that “debunking U1” nonsense.
I will guess at least some of the three media dudes who have been chucked under the sexual harassment bus: Thrush, Halperin, Rose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IDK, but I’m sure some Treepers do:
Who is McPain really close to media wise? Especially print-media wise? I’d start there.
That’s an interesting guess.
CBS did seem to want to get rid of Rose pretty quickly.
I’m guessing all the ones listed in the Podesta emails.
Certainly Glenn “I’m a hack” Thrush is one.
(I find it hystercal that thrush is a herpes like virus that produces sores in one’s mouth)
Andrea Mitchell?
Or is she already “connected”???
Ok, so during the campaign many illegal things going on there but it would be violations of regulations of the FEC. That stuff somehow gets negotiated away unless your name is Dinesh D’Souza. But anything after the election is sedition. That is a very serious cringe.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Was “Perkins Coie” involved somehow with 0bama’s (a-hem) birth certificate?
That name associates with some past Demonrat shenanigans, I just can’t put my finger on it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I read somewhere they had nearly one million billing hours last year along with their affiliated firms..These are the biggest players in democrat/left circles..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ah, of course!
“WASHINGTON, D.C. – Seattle-based Perkins Coie, the law firm hired by the Democratic National Committee to retain Fusion GPS, is the same law firm that represented Barack Obama in the controversy over the authenticity of his birth certificate…”
https://www.infowars.com/law-firm-representing-dems-over-russian-dossier-defended-obama-over-birth-certificate/
More quote:
“When President Obama released his “long-form birth certificate” in a White House press conference on April 27, 2011, Perkins Coie partner Judith Corley was identified as the person who had traveled to Hawaii to pick up the birth certificate from Loretta Fuddy*, then the director of the Hawaii Department of Health.”
*And we all know what subsequently happened to her.
Or do we?
http://canadafreepress.com/article/what-are-the-chances-the-mysterious-death-of-loretta-fuddy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Citizen Wells has been all over this for years. I just did a search on his blog for Perkins Coie and there are too many links to post here. But yes, Robert Bauer and Perkins Coie is very involved in the cover up of Barry’s records.
https://citizenwells.com/?s=Perkins+Coie
This particular link even has Donald Trump on the phone with Anderson Cooper talking about the missing birth certificate. Our President Trump knows…
https://citizenwells.com/2011/04/28/obama-long-form-birth-certificate-truth-revealed-someone-is-lying-perkins-coie-what-this-document-really-is/
I do think the FBI angle combined with Christopher Steele using his background to get British Intelligence to give this some legitimacy is the can of worms..I could see something similiar being done with WMD before Iraq War and the CIA being the willing dupe.
Here is another snippet of this familiar circle of Fake News and corruption that goes to top of Obama inner circle..
>One example is the story by someone named Jason Schwartz in Politico on Monday that attacked us for our Mueller editorial. This media enforcer quoted Neil King, identifying him as a former WSJ editor who slammed our work and said “I don’t know a single WSJ alum who’s not agog at where that edit page is heading.” Perhaps Mr. King is agog because Axios reported in January that he had joined . . . Fusion GPS.
>So Politico quotes an employee of Fusion to attack The Wall Street Journal for criticizing Fusion. Even better, Mr. Schwartz didn’t tell his readers that Mr. King has worked for Fusion. Mr. Schwartz also failed to point out that Mr. King’s wife, Shailagh Murray, also a former Journal reporter, worked in the Obama White House. Perhaps Mr. Schwartz understands that this kind of political incestuousness is so routine in Washington that even to mention it would get him drummed out of the club.
LikeLiked by 7 people
These activities must be characterized as MORE than just dirty tricks! Surely this slanderous effort on the part of killary is illegal. Lets not mince words LOCK ER UP!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
At what point do we get some darn ole fashioned justice.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Paul, as noted above, the post election, active phrase is: S.E.D.I.T.I.O.N.
54 years ago today the Deep State took action against a president who they thought might not play along with their plans. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
LikeLiked by 4 people
EVERYBODY, except Trump; colluded with the Russians.
LikeLiked by 14 people
They did? Sure looks like it, patrick!
Does anyone know if Isikoff is Russian?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Born in USA.
Trolls gonna troll 24/7! Happy Thanksgiving, Rumpole!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes you do… but we get a kick out of you Group-think “Trolls”
LOL. Such an ungracious response to a Thanksgiving greeting. Don’t they teach manners over at Bannon’s Breitbart?
Your lack of insight in regards ME… is only exceed by your total inability to analyze political reality.
Troll? Brannon? Breitbart?
If you think that is me… no wonder you are delusional in Regards Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who needs insights? HOWEVER you SELF-IDENTIFY, you repost the same attacks on AG Sessions 24/7.You do this NOT to make a point, NOT to engender a conversation but rather to be annoying or to seek approval from other would-be trolls.
It is all day. every day. Serves no real purpose.
Start treating the rest of us with respect and recognize that others are here to learn, to be informed and to even argue whatever side they want to take.
But NOBODY comes here to see that same CRAPPOLA 24/7.
Please and thank you and again,
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
You COULD scroll past my posts.
I scroll past all the silly “group think” posts.. so MOST posts. The “Group think” “Hive mentality” here is well known.
I ONLY see/ respond to people who take it upon themselves to “call me out” and reply to my posts.. and so show in my mentions,
WHATEVER I post is directed at the various political actors… not at fellow posters here. IF you have an apposing opinion of Sessions… post it. Others can judge the merits of your (delusional) opinion as opposed to mine.
LikeLike
The question is who are the “group-think trolls”? Are not the Sessions-bashers a group?
LikeLike
Of course they are. They are just mimicking the Clintonistas trying to damn PDJT with the Russian conspiracy-crap to cover their own crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not know if it is just me…but it seems that some of the CTH “regulars” have switched over to Alinsky mode in recent (3-6) months. Using comments that attempt to ridicule instead of providing a substantive argument.
This sometimes does not feel like the CTH comment section of old. I wonder if Sundance was trying to tell us something a couple of weeks ago by putting in bold the Psy-ops and Intentional Efforts part of the Guidelines for Comments.
If you look now, it is not bold…but it was a couple of weeks ago. Hmmmm?
LikeLike
Actually MANY “CTH regulars” have given up posting here.
People posting CRAP like “switched over to Alinsky mode” is why they have gone.
LikeLike
As I have said…. there are MANY examples of people well versed in politics (experts) who have expressed negative opinions of Sessions. Called for him to resign/be fired. Analysis supported by evidence.
Those who “support” Sessions seem to me to be “emotional”.. he must be OK because Trump picked him… and/or he really is doing lots of stuff.. it’s all 3D stuff being done in secret.
As in.. if evidence shows one reality…. ignore that and invent your own reality.
LikeLike
Experts? Okay.
As far as emotional goes…I have read here very plausible arguments for Sessions.
The emotion comes from the side that jumps to conclusions without all of the facts.
But, we have had this discussion before…so in many ways Albertus Magnus has a point. Why come here (what seems to be primarily for some) just to bash Sessions.
LikeLike
Oh, good grief. You have just exposed so much about yourself.
Hi rumpole2….. sometimes it’s just too funny. Again – those who know ain’t talkin’, and those who are talking don’t know. Sheesh.
The head “swamperess” and key members of her swamp team have suddenly lost their ability to swim in murky, stinky waters and must come up for air. As they do so, they will be snared and marched towards the special scaffolding from which nooses are soon to be arranged for their personal use.
The Head Pantsuit Swamperess will hang from a silk rope, in accordance to her high rank. Plain ropes will suffice for her criminal husband and additional minions. Looking forward to witnessing the swamp executions in the Main Square.
In the meantime, every day a few congress critters are being exposed for past sexual abuses, theft of public funds, election fraud, corruption, etc. Draining the swamp has began in earnest, somewhat slowly but surely. It was about time! Another promise from candidate Trump being fulfilled.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think Hillary should repay taxdonkeys for the entire cost of the Mueller expenses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Somebody has to go to Prison.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Couldn’t Donald Trump, private citizen, sue Hillary Clinton and her whole band of merry myn for slander and libel? Even if the DoJ doesn’t take this and run like a prize quarterback with a pigskin? (Apologies to any football fans I just offended.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember the $100K PT gave to the Clinton Foundation? He has ‘Standing’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The excuse peddled by Hillary and others that the dossier had no effect on the election because it wasn’t made public until after the election is nonsense. The reason the dossier wasn’t made public until after the election was precisely because Hillary’s team didn’t want the dossier scrutinized and found to be ridiculous. They wanted lots of smoke without attention to the detail of the fire. Had any of the dossier been true the details would have been splashed across every leftist media outlet known to man. When Trump was elected despite the Russian collusion accusation, the Deep State decided it was still a tool they could use because the smoke was enough for them to pursue the source of the fire. And here we are.
LikeLiked by 10 people
In his last two lunch alert videos, Dick Morris’s has been discussing the FBI informant’s upcoming testimony in the Uranium One scandal. Today he discussed the new time line and explained Mueller’s culpability:
http://www.dickmorris.com/uranium-one-scandal-massive-russian-bribery-may-involve-treason-lunch-alert/
Yesterday he predicted that this Sessions will investigate, which will force Mueller to resign:
http://www.dickmorris.com/informants-testimony-uranium-may-force-sessions-name-special-prosecutor-lunch-alert/
LikeLiked by 2 people
He comes out of a system where officers of the court are held to higher standards than the general public. This puts them beyond reproach. This is why every swamp monster proposed for DOJ and FBI is reputed to be great honorable and moral.
An honorable man in that system gives great weight to the decisions of others in that system. McCabe, Mueller and Rosenstein say there are no conflicts of interest, Sessions believes them. The people reviewing Rosatom and Uranium One, or Lois Lerner, or … say nothing to see, no one left to prosecute, …, Sessions believes them.
This is how the very crooked swamp monsters worm their way into power and protect their own interests. This is why it is thought not necessary to purge the other sides political hacks. This is how the swamp subverts honest and decent people. …
It will take something massive to open Sessions eyes to the corruption around him. Allegations raised by a political hack do not rise to that level. And don’t make the mistake of thinking Sessions involves himself in every case. He has to run a massive organization that oversees investigating federal crimes all over the country and the world. He has people to review and make summaries. They are also expected to treat each other as honorable. To trust each other.
LikeLike
Wow, these verses describe the hillwitch to a tee. God will not be mocked indefinitely.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope there will be justice.
But again will they claim “no intent?”
In other words “din’t really mean to…it wuz all a accident…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lest we forget, Clapper and Brennon are now CNN employees, while Comey is a NYT employee. There were numerous family members of Democrat Party media allies working in the Obama administration. Makes one wonder how much money was funneled through the MSM organizations to pay-off Obama executive branch members as well as the suddenly 1% Obama family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unsealed court documents reveal that the firm behind the salacious 34-page Trump-Russia Dossier, Fusion GPS, was paid $523,000 by a Russian businessman convicted of tax fraud and money laundering, whose lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was a key figure in the infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower arranged by Fusion GPS associate Rob Goldstone.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-22/unsealed-fusion-gps-bank-records-reveal-523k-payment-russian-money-launderer
LikeLiked by 2 people
“What all this obscures is the more immediate point: The dossier amounts to one of the dirtiest tricks in U.S. political history.”
______________
And what THAT point obscures is that it wasn’t a ‘dirty trick’. Dirty tricks aren’t illegal or unlawful, and that is the underlying point the author is desperately trying to convey with that world salad.
However, SEDITION and TREASON are unlawful.
And what Fusion GPS, the paid reporters, Mr. Steele, the FBI and the Clinton campaign were doing, with assistance from Obama and the Obama DOJ, is the attempted overthrow of a lawfully elected president from November 9th (approximately 2am when the results were announced) ONWARD.
“ It was perpetrated by Team Clinton and yielded a vast payoff for Hillary’s campaign.”
_____________
The “It” in question is Sedition and Treason, and conspiracy to commit Sedition and Treason by the Clintons, the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, the Obama Administration, the FBI and Christopher Steele:
se·di·tion
səˈdiSH(ə)n
noun
conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.
trea·son
ˈtrēzən
noun
the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.
I wonder if one is Michael Schmidt from the NYTimes????? The one Comey’s friend leaked the memo to?????????
OK, so let me get this straight. Fusion GPS paid the media to place false stories created by an English man and Russians in U.S. papers and media, just like the Russians allegedly sponsored ads on facebook, Twitter, yahoo, etc.
IF you pay for a story to be placed it is an ad, not a story. It is a sponsored ad, sponsored by the people who placed it.
https://www.c-span.org/person/?glennsimpson
“Dirty Little Secrets
Glenn Simpson talked about the book he co-authored by Larry Sabato, Dirty Little Secrets: The Persistance of Corruption in American Politics, published by Times Books. In the book the authors analyzed why they believe Americans are cynical about the political system. Simpson described various forms of corruption in Congress such as “street money” or “walking around money,” which is the practice of paying community leaders to get voters to the polls, and the purchase of legislative favors through large political contributions.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hope so before she ends up a senator from Georgia
Are these enough * facts * for AG Sessions to appoint a Special. Counsel since he recused himself from about ten things (per his own testimony)?
Is this more than a “looks like” situation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such pure coincidence that this story drops the day before Thanksgiving….resembles your typical Friday news dump.
Do they really think they’re going to get away with this one…not so fast.
Forward this article to everyone on you email list.
We’ll get these crooks yet.
Holy MAGA Batman, they gonna put this in the history books?
Fusion is not complying with the House Intelligence Committee’s subpoena, challenging it in court. Judge Richard Leon is presiding over the case. He teaches a course with Podesta.
https://apps.law.georgetown.edu/curriculum/tab_courses.cfm?Status=Course&Detail=198
Sedition.
