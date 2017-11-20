Making Christmas Great Again – Melania and Barron Receive White House Christmas Tree (video)…

First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump receive the official White House Christmas Tree for 2017; a beautiful 19-and-a-half-foot Balsam fir from Wisconsin that White House officials picked out in September.
Jim and Diane Chapman, owners of a Wisconsin Christmas tree farm, won an annual contest by the National Christmas Tree Association and got to present the tree.
After the first lady and son Barron gave their symbolic approval, the tree will be taken to the Blue Room, where it will become the holiday showpiece -complete with a nativity scene- for a first-family who have vowed to put Christmas back in the center of the winter holidays. WATCH:
I am sure the left will find something to complain about this.
Let them! I’ll just smile all the bigger and say all the louder:”Merry and Blessed CHRISTmas to you!”
Amen!!!
🙏🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🙏
Hallelujah!
I’m not of the left, but I do wish she’d patted the horse.
I would have loved to see the horses drawing (pulling) the wagon, not just waiting. At first I thought they were Clydesdales, but the coloring doesn’t appear to be correct. They were well behaved considering all the noise.
Draught Horses…or Draft Horses…come in various color combinations.
They do! I looked up the color confirmation of Clydesdales, and it’s okay for the white to extend above the knee. I was thinking of the Budweiser Clydesdales, which I got to see in person as a pre-teen…so exciting!
If you are in St. Louis go to Grant’s Farm. It’s the home of the Busch family. You can see the clydesdales in the stable, a collection of carriages, a zoo, train, a beer garden, free beer. It’s a great family outing.
I found a video of the event showing the horses bringing the tree! (skip to about the 10 minute mark):
I guess I didn’t do that correctly, try again:
https://www.pscp.tv/photowhitehouse1/1vOGwNpDbnDKB?autoplay&t=676
Argh. Never mind.
How do some of you embed Tweets in a post?
LOL! Be careful about that. Some people take ‘patting” to a level much too sensitive to a horse. I learned that the hard way 😦
@Socrates
I’m sure the demons in Hell are complaining too. Oh wait. Same thing.
Prepare for “In Changing Climate, Many Question the Sustainability of Holiday Trees”, “Your Nativity Figures are Probably Caucasian… But They Shouldn’t Be”, and “In Trump’s White House, Missing Kwanzaa Decorations Echo Ugly Silence From the Past”
And when you see these headlines, just smile and bask in the glow of that yuge, beautiful Christmas tree.
Yes, a conspiracy among trees. Hillary was suppose to have won Wisconsin. Now the Christmas tree is from Wisconsin. Muller need to investigate. Did the trees collude with Russian trees?
Something wonderful, is happening.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
My friends tell me, that I’ve been such a fool
But I had to stand by and take it baby, all for lovin’ you
Drown myself in sorrow as I look at what you’ve done
But nothing seemed to change, the bad times stayed the same,
And I can’t run
?????
Whipping Post
…sometimes I feel …♫
Howie, you rock me. Knew it right from the start. First album I ever bought was “Beginnings: The Allman Brothers Band. Use to know ever lyric and every chord but fingers are a little slower and mind is little more collaged these days but will never forget the “Whipping Post”. Oakley opened with one of the best bass solos this world will ever know. Happy Thanksgiving.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas……And man, am I ever in the Christmas mood this year…..
Man, I was just thinking the same thing. Can’t wait to see Melania’s tree when she’s finished. I’ll bet it’s amazing.
My dear close friend, from our garden club submitted an application 3 years ago to go be part of the White House Christmas Tree and White House decorating volunteers. She got the gig, and went. It was when the Obamas were in the White House…but she is so non-political, that this didn’t matter to her. She greatly enjoyed the experience. She said the security was everywhere, and you could only go certain places. It was a lot of work, and she learned a lot from the people who were the official decorators. It would be wonderful if I was in a position to do the same, because I would LOVE to go and be part of the next 8 years of Christmas’s at our White House.
Making Christmas Great Again! Thanks, Melania and Barron!
Be sure to click through to the YouTube site and give this a “like” thumbs up. There are already a number of H8R thumbs down.
Thanks for the reminder Lucille, I wouldn’t have thought of that. But I love Christmas and I love the YouTube. Barron is as tall as his momma! If she didn’t have on heels they’d be the same height. The boy has grown! Hope he has a wonderful Christmas
That’s something we Treepers should try to do on all of President Trump’s vids, including those that originate on The White House channel. Every little bit of positive feedback helps. And giving our President the support encourages others to MAGA.
Same reaction, Jack and the Bean Stalk growth in that kid. Wow! He will fit right in with the Trumps.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right behind you…
Goody good, Ad rem and The Boss.
So so sweet and fun, with the music and beautiful horses and utter graciousness of our First Lady. She sounds so excited when talking with the Chapmans. And how about those BOOTS?!! 🙂
She needs them with Barron next to her.
Yes. He has grown A LOT in the last year. Taller; thinner. Looking like a young man, not a kid any more (though he’s still pretty young; tall for his age).
I bet he ends up more Eric’s height that Don Jr.’s
What a darling boy. Difficult to believe he’s only 11 (born March 20, 2006).
He really has. He was tall election night, but he’s grown to be almost as tall as Melania with heels. He is very tall for his age. It will be interesting to see him next time he is with his father.
I once played “Please Come Home for Christmas” on replay for three hours. I could dance to it all night long….
LikeLiked by 2 people
People come and people go
Some grow young and some grow cold
I woke up in between
The memory and a dream
Mmmmmmm…….between the memory and a dream is not a bad place to be…
🌲🌲🌲Like🌲🌲🌲
Love it!
My sweet parents who have gone one to Heaven could dance to this song like nobody’s business!! I guess almost 60 years of dancing together will do that. I miss watching them dance together. I just miss them! Thanks for the sweet memories.
Melania is really relaxing into her new role. She was chatting away and seemed to be enjoying herself. Barron needs to get out more; he was pretty stiff…but of course he is only 10 years old…
I don’t see Barron’s walk as stiff. I see his walk as self-respectful and dignified.
He walks like a kid who has other things on his mind—like his own future. And he should! Great kid. Great video. 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think it makes him leery and worried he might be the focus of their wrath if he does something ‘wrong’. How could any kid be joyful and happy under those type of circumstances. Just my observation because he seems totally different when he is with his family.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
( LOVE the Clyesdale as well as the tree.)
LikeLiked by 6 people
He is growing and not put together yet.
My grandson now 15 was as tall as at Barron’s age and it is hard. Barron is till a child in a almost grown body. My grandson is now 15 and I noticed a change. He has more confidence and is growing into a young adult.
Barron is doing great and I know he feels so out of place and all the people expect so much of a child. Now he is under a magnifying glass and he is trying to find himself who he is .
Barron is a process accept him as he is..:)
Barron is his own person. He has no obligation to be anyone other than himself. Look at his father. Donald Trump still isn’t “finished”, and that’s part of his greatness.
He might be taller than his mother. She was wearing boots with heels.
(I’m getting good at this stuff for a guy)
Most kid’s his age are entering the leggy, all hands and feet, and a little awkward stage. (Boy kids, I mean)
Yes! When my twin brother and I were growing up…(we are both in our early 60’s now…) there was a time when we were 12 and 13 that all of a sudden I shot up 4 inches taller than he was. I have a photo of us, standing together and he slunk away from me, because I pretty much towered over him! I looked like a giraffe with a long neck and long legs, and he looked slouchy and well…smaller! But then, within a year, he towered over me! It was indeed an awkward age for us both. Now, he is still 6′ 2″ and I have “shrunk” from 5′ 9″ to 5′ 6″!! (multi orthopaedic problems)
When I see Barron, he seems like we all were at that age. Not sure of anything, being overwhelmed, not knowing what to do, where to stand, what to say, how to act. Him being subject now to the media spotlight and microscope of the 24/7 news cycle, I am quite sure the burdens of this would make most of us very unsure.
Lovely video of the Christmas Tree ceremony with First Lady Melania and Barron. I too loved looking at the Clydesdales. It made me miss our now gone horses so much. Tears.
Barron is “leggy”, like a yearling colt, not sure how to handle his growing body. Being 11-13 is tough, an awkward age, growing out of childhood and into a teenager. Keep praying for him.
Oh, I know, he’s just a kid and probably is not comfortable in the public eye…he made me smile; didn’t mean to sound negative.
Maybe you would prefer the perpetually pouty and pot smoking Obama sisters?
Yeah the one smoking and making out with some white privileged male at Harvard Yale game. http://www.tmz.com/2017/11/20/malia-obama-kissing-tailgate-harvard-yale/
How phony are these people? I know Barron would never be so ghetto and disrespectful as that older Obama girl twerking in public and smoking dope.
Thank goodness we have dignified FLOTUS and Barron.
Don’t you know the Wookie must be furious her daughter is all over a white guy. Love it!
I don’t think it’s their kid.
With their skirts just below their a$$…..no thanks! We’re trying to quit. LOL
He’s now 11-1/2 (11th birthday was March 20 this year). He strikes me as shy/reserved, which might account for what you see as stiffness.
I see him as bored with all the pomp and circumstance. He wants to get on with his own life, God bless him.
Poor Barron, we get to watch him through his worst years as an adolescent young man. It’s a good thing he has that 63 Million support base of Mom’s and Dad’s at his side.
And several billion $$$ in his piggy bank! 😀
I’m sure he is being raised to know that money isn’t everything.
LikeLike
BUT, now there’s Barron. I like Barron!! That picture shows he had his dad’s mane! I think he has a genius IQ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is so nice having Christians in the White House again !!!!
OMG, Barron looks just like dad, even has his stride.
Lucky boy this Barron.
Especially when he leans in to shake hands. He also looks a lot like Eric and I never thought Eric looked that much like PDJT.
I noticed his handshakes as well, Lizzie… He leaned in and held the person’s entire hand, not the wimpy just grabbing the fingers of the other’s hand. (Oh, have to say that my husband and I moved from Fort Worth to outside Raleigh NC in 1990. Miss Texas, but love NC too!
Keep Christ in CHRISTmas!
God bless us, everyone 🙏❤️🙏
A remarkable resurgence of faith and family, thank you, Mr. President!
Blessings, Minnie💖 Happy Thanksgiving & a Blessed Christmas!!
💖💖💖🌲🌲🌲🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 8 people
The musical style is not my kind of music at all, but the lyrics are exceptional. Thanks for posting this.
My pleasure, blessings & Happy Thanksgiving 💖💖💖
Beautiful! Thank you AGG!
Gob bless you Grace Anne💖🇺🇸💖 Happy Thanksgiving & a blessed and Merry Christmas 💖💖💖
I love these people, the band strikes up “I Wish you a Merry Christmas,” as Melania and Barron walk by, don’t you know the cultural Marxist across the land were clutching their pearls.
MAGA! …and Merry Christmas! I know it’s early just wanted to stick it to the man.
Never too early to wish happiness to good people.
And they will have….wait for it….a Nativity scene!!…Leftists heads to explode in 3…2…1….
Barron looks so tall. He’s growing like a weed.
Barron carries himself with the same dignity and aplomb as his mother and father. I always pay attention to how people walk and carry themselves.
Clydesdales!!
Beautiful creatures ❤️
I would love to have the horses.. but I already have six and that’s 3 too many.
Barron
What, Me Worry?
“What, me worry? Pssh, my dad is Donald Trump!”
Barron looks so much like young trump!
Same mane!
Speaking of resembling Trump, his new grandson has that signature mouth, like most of the grandkids. They are all so adorable!
Barron is almost as tall as Melania and she’s wearing 3-inch heels!
What a gorgeous sight. I’ll net those Marine Musicians are Delighted at playing traditional XMAS songs for the Trump Family.
AND those Clydesdales! 😍😍😍
Barron will be a tall man.
I am going to have to write them up. Dang. No pay. ProSe. This is a lot on my plate. I will try.
The People v The Deep State
Tainted Law
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
👍😃
******
So happy to see Barron! I think of him French & hope he is adjusting especially at school.
Can’t wait to see the whitehouse Christmas decorating special !!!
Yes, please!
Has date, time and channel been announced, yet?
Fire up the DVR, it’s a keeper!!
This will indeed be a Merry Christmas.
I know this goes to the RNC but I had to have a couple these…
More than I would normally spend on a cap, but I just had to get one for my husband. He is so excited that we are going to have a traditional Christmas in the White House for the next eight years!
Great display of tradition! Love seeing Barron again, too!
I can bet there won’t be any Mao ornaments on this Christmas tree….
Just sayin’
Maybe he can put a Rocket Man on top of the tree, instead of a star or an angel.
Or at least joke about doing so…. you know he’s going to find a way to tweak the media.
President Trump sends you Christmas greetings:
Somebody put a lot of hours into that…. LOL much appreciated, whoever you are. This is all putting me into a very good mood
LOL….That is weeks of work…..It was not me, but I have that software. They had to bend every word into the right note to fit that song….. That takes forever.
Thats someone who knew a good GEOTUS Christmas tune would be a hit! Its really great. TY for sharing.
OMG….that was awesome! Made my day……🎶Ooooo-ooooo-ooooo…baby! 🎵
Can I have the ringtone…omg….can you imagine us walking around in socal playing this????
HA-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-……laughing so hard my head hurts……wait……..that’s the beating I just took! 😀
Im very tempted to go to the Mission Inn for their Christmas light ceremony and blast it from my purse….
I haven’t smiled like this song made me smile just now in forever. Thank you for doing this for all of us. : )
Hilarious! I think I may share this. It’s funny no matter what side of the divide you’re on.
AWESOME!!!
I am going to text them. Text them to the finish line. Cold hard words. No more foolin’ around.
I will cite absolute black letter law in addition. No fun allowed. Somebody haz to do it.
Way to start off the MAGA Christmas Season!
Beautiful!
Barron is just adorable- i loved how he waved to the driver 🙂
And a majestic Clydesdale too!
So, what the void?
Howie, You are hitting it out of the park tonight. The Pretenders? We must be on the same harmonic wavelength. Next thing you’ll be posting is Annie Lennox from her White Album. Hint, hint.
Dang it… Barron Trump sure is TALL. Melania Trump is wearing heels and yet she’s barely as tall than her son.
That kid is gonna be TALL.
And what’s interesting is that he has mixed features… Western and Central European, you can see them clearly in his facial structure. My own kids (and other family) have mixed Eastern Asian and Western Euro genes. I must say that children of mixed races tend to be strong, tall and great looking.
Barron’s height is the first thing I noticed during the shoot as well. A Christmas tree with a Nativity scene underneath? God, I love it. Sorry Barack, you’re getting coal this year, but just a little because we’re selling the rest and burning the remainder because we are MAGA! This is going to be the best American Christmas ever. But first, Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
GBY, Daniel M Camac! Happy Thanksgiving and a most Blessed Celebration of Christ’s Birth to you! I’m just celebrating that you know of The Allman Brothers Band (upthread).
They were an anchor for me in the days before I knew “The Solid Rock”. What a joy to celebrate MAGA and the Spirit of Christmas with someone who – before this day – was unknown to me. Again, God Bless you, Daniel! God Bless us, everyone!
After 8 years of “How great is the Prophet, may infinite peace and blessings be upon him”, finally it is looking like “Merry Christmas” has come to America again.
A Nativity set under the Christmas Tree in the WH.
Praise the Lord indeed!
I can’t wait to see it.
And of course splodey heads of the left, liberals and assorted malcontents.
Making Christmas Great Again
🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸
A Nativity set under the Christmas Tree in the WH.
Praise the Lord indeed!
I can’t wait to see it.
And of course splodey heads of the left, liberals and assorted malcontents.
Making Christmas Great Again
🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸
This was wonderful. And yes one can now really say Merry Christmas again!!!!
What a beautiful tree. Love the music. Finally, someone who is happy to celebrate Christmas back into the W.H. Can’t wait to see the decorations. It will be beautiful.
What a great tree…it looks perfect.
Wow… and to think I fell into my Sister’s Christmas tree…
They said I had too much to drink… I think the tree was not firmly supported, really. 😉
I hope those people took off their shoes or they’r gonna make a mess of the carpet.
I thoight we might have a gilded Trump tree, even a teeny one.
You know what wont be on that tree?
A Christmas ornament that is a tribute to mao!
Nope, not missing the commies that left one bit.
Beautiful video but once again, YouTube marked it unlisted as they have done numerous videos from the White House. Google/YouTube must have anti-trust charges filed against them. Unlisting WH videos is one of their many transgressions.
I love this so much!
It’s great to see Barron again…he’s taller than his Mom now.
Gorgeous horses. Beautiful tree.
And they even had a horn section there, playing Christmas songs!
What a nice touch…they think of everything.
Celebrating our Christmas tradition, unapologetically.
What wonderful thing.
Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you, First Lady Melania.
And Thank you, Barron…for being such a little sweetheart.
Okay, am I the only one who wants to give Barron a big hug?
Are big bear hugs allowed?🐻
Don’t forget to pardon the turkey.
https://whitehouse.typeform.com/to/WpxpbA
Barron is very handsome; the best looking of the five Trump children.
This is going to be the best Thanksgiving and Christmas ever, last year I was too stunned to realize and take in the election, but this year I am in the spirit to celebrate, MAGA. God has blessed us.
Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.
I loved how Barron gave the wagon driver a little wave of the hands and the driver acknowledged him with a nod. . . . SOOOOO NORMAL!!!
