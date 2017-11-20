Making Christmas Great Again – Melania and Barron Receive White House Christmas Tree (video)…

Posted on November 20, 2017 by

First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump receive the official White House Christmas Tree for 2017; a beautiful 19-and-a-half-foot Balsam fir from Wisconsin that White House officials picked out in September.

Jim and Diane Chapman, owners of a Wisconsin Christmas tree farm, won an annual contest by the National Christmas Tree Association and got to present the tree.

After the first lady and son Barron gave their symbolic approval, the tree will be taken to the Blue Room, where it will become the holiday showpiece -complete with a nativity scene- for a first-family who have vowed to put Christmas back in the center of the winter holidays.  WATCH:

157 Responses to Making Christmas Great Again – Melania and Barron Receive White House Christmas Tree (video)…

  1. Socrates says:
    November 20, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    I am sure the left will find something to complain about this.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  3. Lucille says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Making Christmas Great Again! Thanks, Melania and Barron!

    Be sure to click through to the YouTube site and give this a “like” thumbs up. There are already a number of H8R thumbs down.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  4. akearn says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    So so sweet and fun, with the music and beautiful horses and utter graciousness of our First Lady. She sounds so excited when talking with the Chapmans. And how about those BOOTS?!! 🙂

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. Howie says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    “All I’ve Got To Do”

    Whenever I want you around, yeah
    All I gotta do is call you on the phone
    And you’ll come running home
    yeah that’s all I gotta do

    And when I wanna kiss you, yeah
    All I gotta do is whisper in your ear
    The words you long to hear
    And I’ll be kissin’ you

    And the same goes for me, whenever you want me at all
    I’ll be here, yes I will, whenever you call
    You just gotta call on me, yeah
    You just gotta call on me

    And when I wanna kiss you, yeah
    All I gotta do is call you on the phone
    And you’ll come running home
    Yeah, that’s all I gotta do

    And the same goes for me, whenever you want me at all
    I’ll be here, yes I will, whenever you call
    You just gotta call on me, yeah
    You just gotta call on me. Oh, you just gotta call on me

    Mmmmmm mm mm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. littleflower481 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Melania is really relaxing into her new role. She was chatting away and seemed to be enjoying herself. Barron needs to get out more; he was pretty stiff…but of course he is only 10 years old…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      November 20, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      I don’t see Barron’s walk as stiff. I see his walk as self-respectful and dignified.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      November 20, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      littleflower, Baron is heading for 12 yrs. and any more years and he will be even taller than Pres. Trump, and is already as tall of his mother. Most children at this age are a little stiff in greeting people but it was pleasing to see him and Mom together and being gracious.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • dutzie60 says:
        November 20, 2017 at 6:56 pm

        When I see Barron in an official or a White House setting and he looks so lost, unsure and seems to be feeling so awkward, I can’t help but think of all that he has to go through dealing with the hate from the left. It has to be enormously hard to deal with the hate that is spewed out at his Dad every day. I know he sees or reads it because it is unsparing and inhumane. I bet he has to deal with it at school also. Breaks my heart.
        I think it makes him leery and worried he might be the focus of their wrath if he does something ‘wrong’. How could any kid be joyful and happy under those type of circumstances. Just my observation because he seems totally different when he is with his family.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • KPomeroy says:
          November 20, 2017 at 7:06 pm

          Sensitively put. And not just kids are affected by excessive hatred and criticism, adults too, though they’ve learned not to show it. So I worry about how President Trump and Melania feel as well. They went to the White House as a personal sacrifice for the sake of the rest of us. God bless them.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          November 20, 2017 at 7:49 pm

          Then send Barron over to the Tree House and we will cheer him up and shower him with the love we have of OUR first family!

          ( LOVE the Clyesdale as well as the tree.)

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
      • singingsoul says:
        November 20, 2017 at 6:58 pm

        Barron is in a strange age . He is not finished and we expect him to be finished at 12?
        He is growing and not put together yet.
        My grandson now 15 was as tall as at Barron’s age and it is hard. Barron is till a child in a almost grown body. My grandson is now 15 and I noticed a change. He has more confidence and is growing into a young adult.
        Barron is doing great and I know he feels so out of place and all the people expect so much of a child. Now he is under a magnifying glass and he is trying to find himself who he is .
        Barron is a process accept him as he is..:)

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • The Boss says:
        November 20, 2017 at 7:17 pm

        He might be taller than his mother. She was wearing boots with heels.
        (I’m getting good at this stuff for a guy)

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • NC PATRIOT says:
        November 20, 2017 at 7:32 pm

        Most kid’s his age are entering the leggy, all hands and feet, and a little awkward stage. (Boy kids, I mean)

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • PatriotGalNC says:
          November 20, 2017 at 8:10 pm

          Yes! When my twin brother and I were growing up…(we are both in our early 60’s now…) there was a time when we were 12 and 13 that all of a sudden I shot up 4 inches taller than he was. I have a photo of us, standing together and he slunk away from me, because I pretty much towered over him! I looked like a giraffe with a long neck and long legs, and he looked slouchy and well…smaller! But then, within a year, he towered over me! It was indeed an awkward age for us both. Now, he is still 6′ 2″ and I have “shrunk” from 5′ 9″ to 5′ 6″!! (multi orthopaedic problems)

          When I see Barron, he seems like we all were at that age. Not sure of anything, being overwhelmed, not knowing what to do, where to stand, what to say, how to act. Him being subject now to the media spotlight and microscope of the 24/7 news cycle, I am quite sure the burdens of this would make most of us very unsure.

          Lovely video of the Christmas Tree ceremony with First Lady Melania and Barron. I too loved looking at the Clydesdales. It made me miss our now gone horses so much. Tears.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • fuzzi says:
            November 20, 2017 at 8:33 pm

            Barron is “leggy”, like a yearling colt, not sure how to handle his growing body. Being 11-13 is tough, an awkward age, growing out of childhood and into a teenager. Keep praying for him.

            Like

            Reply
      • littleflower481 says:
        November 20, 2017 at 8:37 pm

        Oh, I know, he’s just a kid and probably is not comfortable in the public eye…he made me smile; didn’t mean to sound negative.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Miss America says:
      November 20, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      Maybe you would prefer the perpetually pouty and pot smoking Obama sisters?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • jsbachlover says:
      November 20, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      He’s now 11-1/2 (11th birthday was March 20 this year). He strikes me as shy/reserved, which might account for what you see as stiffness.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      November 20, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      Poor Barron, we get to watch him through his worst years as an adolescent young man. It’s a good thing he has that 63 Million support base of Mom’s and Dad’s at his side.

      Like

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      November 20, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      There’s been Luci, Lynda Bird, Trisha, Julie, Amy, Chelsea, Jenna, Barbara, Malia, Sasha — winners, all. Must be some Prez kids I liked…yah, John-John & Caroline.

      BUT, now there’s Barron. I like Barron!! That picture shows he had his dad’s mane! I think he has a genius IQ.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. Brian says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    It is so nice having Christians in the White House again !!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. Oldschool says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    OMG, Barron looks just like dad, even has his stride.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. Minnie says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Keep Christ in CHRISTmas!

    God bless us, everyone 🙏❤️🙏

    A remarkable resurgence of faith and family, thank you, Mr. President!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  10. StanH says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I love these people, the band strikes up “I Wish you a Merry Christmas,” as Melania and Barron walk by, don’t you know the cultural Marxist across the land were clutching their pearls.
    MAGA! …and Merry Christmas! I know it’s early just wanted to stick it to the man.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  11. daizeez says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Barron looks so tall. He’s growing like a weed.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. All American Snowflake says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Barron carries himself with the same dignity and aplomb as his mother and father. I always pay attention to how people walk and carry themselves.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  13. Minnie says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Clydesdales!!

    Beautiful creatures ❤️

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  14. applevista says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Barron

    What, Me Worry?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Jackk says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Barron looks so much like young trump!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. wyntre says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Barron is almost as tall as Melania and she’s wearing 3-inch heels!

    What a gorgeous sight. I’ll net those Marine Musicians are Delighted at playing traditional XMAS songs for the Trump Family.

    AND those Clydesdales! 😍😍😍

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  17. annieoakley says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Barron will be a tall man.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Howie says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    I am going to have to write them up. Dang. No pay. ProSe. This is a lot on my plate. I will try.

    Like

    Reply
  19. NJF says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    So happy to see Barron! I think of him French & hope he is adjusting especially at school.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. stenwin77 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Can’t wait to see the whitehouse Christmas decorating special !!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. rsanchez1990 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    This will indeed be a Merry Christmas.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. WrightorWrongAl says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    I know this goes to the RNC but I had to have a couple these…

    Like

    Reply
  23. Cliff says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Great display of tradition! Love seeing Barron again, too!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. 10buck2 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I can bet there won’t be any Mao ornaments on this Christmas tree….

    Just sayin’

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • keeler says:
      November 20, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      Maybe he can put a Rocket Man on top of the tree, instead of a star or an angel.

      Or at least joke about doing so…. you know he’s going to find a way to tweak the media.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  25. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    President Trump sends you Christmas greetings:

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  26. Howie says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    I am going to text them. Text them to the finish line. Cold hard words. No more foolin’ around.

    Like

    Reply
  27. G3 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Way to start off the MAGA Christmas Season!
    Beautiful!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. blondegirl214 (@blondegirl214) says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Barron is just adorable- i loved how he waved to the driver 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. 100% YOOPER says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    And a majestic Clydesdale too!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Howie says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    He lives in his own heaven
    Collects it to go from the seven eleven
    Well he’s out all night to collect a fare
    Just so long, just so long it don’t mess up his hair

    Like

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      November 20, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      A circumstance beyond our control, oh oh oh oh
      The phone, the TV and the news of the world
      Got in the house like a pigeon from hell, oh oh oh oh
      Threw sand in our eyes and descended like flies
      Put us back on the train
      Oh, back on the chain gang
      The powers that be
      That force us to live like we do
      Bring me to my knees
      When I see what they’ve done to you
      But I’ll die as I stand here today
      Knowing that deep in my heart
      They’ll fall to ruin one day
      For making us part

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. tonyE says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Dang it… Barron Trump sure is TALL. Melania Trump is wearing heels and yet she’s barely as tall than her son.

    That kid is gonna be TALL.

    And what’s interesting is that he has mixed features… Western and Central European, you can see them clearly in his facial structure. My own kids (and other family) have mixed Eastern Asian and Western Euro genes. I must say that children of mixed races tend to be strong, tall and great looking.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • DANIEL M. CAMAC says:
      November 20, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      Barron’s height is the first thing I noticed during the shoot as well. A Christmas tree with a Nativity scene underneath? God, I love it. Sorry Barack, you’re getting coal this year, but just a little because we’re selling the rest and burning the remainder because we are MAGA! This is going to be the best American Christmas ever. But first, Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • thluckyone says:
        November 20, 2017 at 8:33 pm

        GBY, Daniel M Camac! Happy Thanksgiving and a most Blessed Celebration of Christ’s Birth to you! I’m just celebrating that you know of The Allman Brothers Band (upthread).

        They were an anchor for me in the days before I knew “The Solid Rock”. What a joy to celebrate MAGA and the Spirit of Christmas with someone who – before this day – was unknown to me. Again, God Bless you, Daniel! God Bless us, everyone!

        Like

        Reply
  32. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    After 8 years of “How great is the Prophet, may infinite peace and blessings be upon him”, finally it is looking like “Merry Christmas” has come to America again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • CiscoKid says:
      November 20, 2017 at 8:25 pm

      A Nativity set under the Christmas Tree in the WH.
      Praise the Lord indeed!
      I can’t wait to see it.
      And of course splodey heads of the left, liberals and assorted malcontents.
      Making Christmas Great Again
      🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  33. CiscoKid says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    A Nativity set under the Christmas Tree in the WH.
    Praise the Lord indeed!
    I can’t wait to see it.
    And of course splodey heads of the left, liberals and assorted malcontents.
    Making Christmas Great Again
    🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. kea25252014 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    This was wonderful. And yes one can now really say Merry Christmas again!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. dizzymissl says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  36. Gil says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    I thoight we might have a gilded Trump tree, even a teeny one.
    You know what wont be on that tree?
    A Christmas ornament that is a tribute to mao!
    Nope, not missing the commies that left one bit.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Athena the Warrior says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Beautiful video but once again, YouTube marked it unlisted as they have done numerous videos from the White House. Google/YouTube must have anti-trust charges filed against them. Unlisting WH videos is one of their many transgressions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. wheatietoo says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I love this so much!
    It’s great to see Barron again…he’s taller than his Mom now.

    Gorgeous horses. Beautiful tree.
    And they even had a horn section there, playing Christmas songs!
    What a nice touch…they think of everything.

    Celebrating our Christmas tradition, unapologetically.
    What wonderful thing.

    Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you, First Lady Melania.
    And Thank you, Barron…for being such a little sweetheart.

    Okay, am I the only one who wants to give Barron a big hug?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Don’t forget to pardon the turkey.
    https://whitehouse.typeform.com/to/WpxpbA

    Like

    Reply
  40. YvonneMarie says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Barron is very handsome; the best looking of the five Trump children.

    Like

    Reply
  41. kate says:
    November 20, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    This is going to be the best Thanksgiving and Christmas ever, last year I was too stunned to realize and take in the election, but this year I am in the spirit to celebrate, MAGA. God has blessed us.
    Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.

    Like

    Reply
  42. individualright says:
    November 20, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I loved how Barron gave the wagon driver a little wave of the hands and the driver acknowledged him with a nod. . . . SOOOOO NORMAL!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

