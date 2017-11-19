Talks Collapse – Germany’s Merkel To Announce: “Inability to Form Government”…

Interesting juxtaposition when you contrast the ‘impossible mandate‘ election results in Germany, against the ‘incredible mandate’ election results in Japan for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It’s as if there’s something, well, almost divinely nationalist guiding it.

Things are challenging for Angela Merkel in Germany, and amid the reality we see just how entrenched the globalists are in their ideological demands for ‘open borders‘.

The issue of unfettered immigration has collapsed any hope for German Chancellor Angela Merkel to be able to form a government. Merkel’s Christian Democrat Union (CDU) party had hoped to form a coalition with the center-left Social Democrat (SPD) party and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) party. However, the primary issues surrounding immigration, spending and climate change are so deeply divided no coalition is possible.

BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s efforts to form a three-way coalition government that would secure herself a fourth term hit a major setback after a would-be coalition partner unexpectedly pulled out of talks, thrusting Germany into a political crisis. Merkel, whose conservatives were weakened after an election they won with a reduced number of seats, said on Monday shortly after the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) withdrew from the negotiations that she would inform the German president that she could not form a coalition.

The development left Germany with two unprecedented options in the post-World War Two era: Merkel forms a minority government with the Greens, or the president calls a new election after parties fail to form a government. (read more)

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party campaigned on a platform surrounding limits or caps on immigration; and common sense toward border security.

It is widely believed Angela Merkel would not want another election out of fear the AfD could gain even more strength. However, absent of a coalition, that only leaves the alternative option of trying to govern from a minority position. If attempted, this would make Merkel the weakest governing authority in decades, and any policy advancement would be subject to blockage by the opposing parties.

Any attempt to govern from the minority position makes business investment into Germany subject to high volatility on any given issue. Compounding the problem is Brexit, and the U.K. pulling out of the EU meaning Germany needs to fill the financial gap.

Top that off with Germany’s expressed goals to remain atop the climate change agenda, and Germany’s economic companies will find themselves at a competitive disadvantage from non-Paris Treaty manufacturing nations.

Perhaps lots of horrible, terrible, trouble ahead…

“It is a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany,” a tired-looking Merkel told reporters. “As chancellor, I will do everything to ensure that this country is well managed in the difficult weeks to come.”

Funny how that works…

