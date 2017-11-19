President Trump Holds Higher Approval Rating Than: Macron (France), May (Great Britain), Merkel (Germany)…

While the U.S. media loves to talk about President Trump’s approval rating when it’s bad news, what they fail to discuss is how President Trump has consistently higher approval ratings than: •President Macron, France; •Prime Minister May, Great Britain; or •Chancellor Merkel of Germany.

According to Zogby Analytics:

♦ President Trump approval 42 percent
♦ Chancellor Merkel approval 40 percent
♦ President Macron approval 28 percent
♦ Prime Minister May approval 28 percent

That means President Trump has the highest approval rating compared to the leaders of largest economic countries in Europe.  However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise because it was evident in Germany’s recent election that Merkel -in victory- had less support in Germany than President Trump holds in the U.S.  Go figure

  1. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 19, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    it’s because President Trump is a REAL AMERICAN, AND THOSE OTHERS ARE FRAUDS, AND SOCIALIST, COMMUNIST, AND MARXIST.

    • Signer1 says:
      November 19, 2017 at 10:01 pm

      President Trump hasn’t invited terrorism and those that cannot assimilate into our country. European leaders are weak, afraid, and the real citizens are are scared. They know their culture, their history, is being stripped away, day after day.

    • CiscoKid says:
      November 19, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      X2👍X3👍X4…..

    • Carrie2 says:
      November 19, 2017 at 10:55 pm

      Jim Marine #4, and because in general the polls are bought and paid for they cannot be believed as I think most Americans rate him a lot higher because for the first time a president making America First and actually getting things done. We need to keep scaring our Congress meanwhile so that they get the tax bill through as Trump wants it, complete REPEAL of the ACA that we and Trump want, and let us get the wall completed. My suggestion in 2018 is that if a candidate has already had 2 terms in Congress, he will not be eligible to run again so we can control them the way we should. This will remove a lot of deadwood and obviously now a lot of sexual harassers at the same time which by the way I think we need to have their names and make them pay us back for using our tax monies to cover their dirt! We must take back the reins of this Republic!

  2. M. Mueller says:
    November 19, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Our President towers over all other leaders, but we already knew that!

  3. Signer1 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Merkel exhibiting her “steeple positioned hands” for a posed photo, is priceless. She is so afraid to be seen as weak, she appears as inappropriate! After Charlie Thebdo, while the world leaders marched through the streets in France, Merkel looked either terrified or insane. I’m still torn as to which it was.

    • Carrie2 says:
      November 19, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      Signer1, since my husband escaped communism in Germany, apparently several refugees have been sent back, but still a crime every day over there and he is worried about his siblings. Thank God we will be removing dreamers, DACA, chained families, and NO amnesty so if they want to be here they have to apply and see if they qualify just as did my parents and many of other Americans’ relatives. No government maintenance (real welfare, etc.) in those days so they came and if not sick and could speak a little English, they immediately needed and wanted to work for survival. Too bad we don’t go back to that way for many on the dole here. Remove it and they will work to live. Trump also has welfare being viewed and changed and hopefully soon. We know his next year(s) will be just as fruitful in getting America made great again and a real Republic again and we will override/remove/whatever Soros, the Clintons, and others of their ilk from our soil and no longer permit antifa, BLM, etc. tell us what to do. You live here you have the same rights as everyone does here, so shut up and thank God daily you live here and if you don’t like your life, do what my family did and Dr. Carson’s mother did, get an education and move on up with pride in yourself and stop complaining you are maltreated when blacks especially murder their own.

    • WSB says:
      November 19, 2017 at 11:13 pm

      I HATE that!!!!!

  4. fleporeblog says:
    November 19, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Merkel is in some serious trouble beca She couldn’t form a coalition. They may have to call for another election.

    https://in.reuters.com/article/germany-politics/german-parties-at-impasse-as-deadline-passes-with-no-deal-idINKBN1DJ0J1

    From the article linked above:

    Germany’s would-be coalition partners appeared to have reached an impasse over immigration policy as a self-imposed Sunday evening deadline for agreeing the outlines of a government programme passed with no deal.

    Failure could precipitate Germany’s worst political crisis in decades, since the Social Democrats (SPD) have already said they intend to go into opposition after coming second. Options include new elections or a minority government, unprecedented in the country’s post-war history.

    For Merkel’s own arch-conservative allies in Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), the stakes are existential. The CSU fears that a failure to secure an immigration cap could fuel a far-right surge in a regional election next year, perhaps even unseating the CSU after 60 years in power.

    While the FDP continues to demand tax cuts, the trickiest sticking point concerns immigration, where the CSU insists on capping new arrivals at 200,000 a year.

    The cap is opposed by the Greens, who also want to preserve a rule allowing successful asylum seekers to bring family members to join them – though the CDU’s Kloeckner implored the Greens to acknowledge this as only a “subsidiary right”.

    Failure to reach a deal could lead to a new election, something all the parties are anxious to avoid as they fear this could lead to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) making further gains after surging into parliament in September.

  5. Queensland Kel says:
    November 19, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    I can’t believe that PM Turnbull has an approval rating of 36% here in Australia. Everything this socialist globalist ex-lawyer touches or does is bull sheet.

    My little fantasy is that we could ‘borrow’ your President Trump. Just a year should do…

    Liked by 7 people

    • CiscoKid says:
      November 19, 2017 at 10:18 pm

      Patience my Aussie friend.
      President Trumps polices will not only make MAGA and safer, but with the help and co-operation of our allies, the world safer.
      We did it in WWII and if necessary, together we’ll do it again.
      🇦🇺🇺🇸

  6. Sentient says:
    November 19, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    It’s also the case that in 2020, the Dems won’t be able to just run a candidate named “Not Donald Trump”. They’ll have to run an actual human – who will have flaws.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. realgaryseven says:
    November 19, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Those other “leaders” are childless and therefore have no stake in the future. President Trump’s grandchildren are learning multiple languages, including Chinese.

    Liked by 4 people

  8. A2 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Just a reminder, that wherever they are, the so-called deplorables TRUMP the pols and global sophistry agents everywhere. In democracies, those ‘elected’ need to realize that an election victory, is no guarantee that ‘shit doesn’t happen’ and that bad policies may flush them out as well as it has brought them in.

  9. rumpole2 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Best World leader EVAH!

    Oh noes!! It’s an American! Oh Noes it’s Trump!

    The Europeans ain’t gonna like it!!

  10. wheatietoo says:
    November 19, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Our President’s 42% is in spite of all efforts to make his ‘approval rating’ appear low.

    Is Zogby one of those pollsters who showed Hillary winning last year?
    I don’t remember.

    But that thing about “people are unwilling to admit they support Trump” which existed last year…that is still in place, in large parts of the country.
    So polling results are still going to be off, as a result.

    I dunno about the polling in those other countries, as far as how accurate those are.
    But there may be people in Germany who are ‘afraid’ to say they are against Merkel, because she is in power.

    Personally, I think that if the truth were known…our President’s approval rating would be in the 65% range.

