President Trump Holds Higher Approval Rating Than: Macron (France), May (Great Britain), Merkel (Germany)…

While the U.S. media loves to talk about President Trump’s approval rating when it’s bad news, what they fail to discuss is how President Trump has consistently higher approval ratings than: •President Macron, France; •Prime Minister May, Great Britain; or •Chancellor Merkel of Germany.

According to Zogby Analytics:

♦ President Trump approval 42 percent

♦ Chancellor Merkel approval 40 percent

♦ President Macron approval 28 percent

♦ Prime Minister May approval 28 percent

That means President Trump has the highest approval rating compared to the leaders of largest economic countries in Europe. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise because it was evident in Germany’s recent election that Merkel -in victory- had less support in Germany than President Trump holds in the U.S. Go figure…

