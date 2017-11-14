AG Jeff Sessions: “‘Looks Like’ is not enough basis to appoint a special counsel”…

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) frustratingly questions his good friend Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the standard for the DOJ to appoint a special counsel and/or investigate the brutally obvious legal issues/implications surrounding the “Steele Dossier”, the Clinton campaign and the weaponization of the intelligence community (FBI) to undermine political opposition (Trump).
.
As you can see above, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reluctant to investigate based on appearances. The end result of Sessions’ position is to extend the investigative responsibility to congress. The end result of congress conducting investigations is the road to nowhere, See: Fast and Furious, Benghazi, IRS, VA Scandal etc….
Sessions is advocating for the familiar; for the swamp retainment system, or as I prefer to call it: Flak and Countermeasures.
Politically speaking, the deployment of countermeasures is a tactic used by professional politicians in Washington DC to counter incoming public inquiry and protect themselves from anger expressed by the electorate.
Weaponized government takes action and creates victims. Previously it was us (IRS etc.), in the latest examples it is Donald Trump. It doesn’t matter who is the victim, the strategy is the same – the strategy is simple. Countermeasures are politicians assigned a role to control the incoming righteous inquiry from voters who find out about the weaponized or corrupt governmental action.
1.) The electorate become aware of a political issue or action; often illegal.
2.) The electorate become angry.
3.) DC needs to protect itself.
4.) Countermeasures are assigned and deployed to delay, obfuscate and create the illusion of investigation of the illegal governmental action.
5.) Electorate watch.
6.) Investigation goes nowhere.
7.) Countermeasure deployment successful.
Repeat.
Recent examples:
The countermeasures are deployed to act as shiny distractions keeping the larger electorate satisfied something is being done. Countermeasures are designed to create investigations that go nowhere.
The goal is not resolution or justice; the goal is to deflect, create distraction and eventually dilute/diminish the outrage over time. Keep kicking the can until it rusts and simply falls apart.
Nothing to see here. Move along, move along now folks… stop looking at that old stuff… that’s past us… it’s new stuff now… etc.
The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself. Any attempt to reduce the influence, scope or size of the system is considered a risk. The system is, in essence, protecting itself. Deep State is self-aware.
Political countermeasures are now deployed as human articles of self-preservation.
Cue the audio visual demonstration – NOTE 07:43 (just hit play)
The American people really don’t have anyone but themselves to blame for people like Sessions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The American people really don’t have anyone but themselves to blame for the entire swamp in Washington.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ken it is not so much all the American people, but my generation – the baby boomers. Our parents and grandparents worked so hard to make life good for us and we just sat back and took it for granted. My maternal grandparents came from Ireland, where only the rivers ran free and Catholics hid in caves to celebrate mass. My paternal grandparents got cleared off the land in Scotland.
That is why I fight, this happened on my watch. We trusted because we had been raised by people we knew we could trust. The we didn’t learn or maybe they didn’t teach us that we must always keep an jaundice eye on our government. We let people like the hideous Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn sneak in and corrupt our education system. Ross Perot woke me up and tried to wake up others, remember he said if you sign NAFTA all you will hear is a giant sucking sound as jobs and manufacturing leave this country. They threatened his daughter to back him off.
Oh, poo I am not writing any more, I am going to fix myself a drink and go to bed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is inspirational to me. Thank you.
LikeLike
Yes, it was the baby boomers of which I am one. I never did the crap others did but it’s taken me a lifetime and President Trump is get me on this train to prevent a total wreck.
LikeLike
And again, President Garfield was right in 1877, when he pointed out the mess in America is our own fault by saying, “Now, more than ever before, the people are responsible for the character of their Congress. If that body be ignorant, reckless, and corrupt, it is because the people tolerate ignorance, recklessness, and corruption.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
OK, I am not going to bed just yet. They cover for each other, the media covers for them, the whole of Washington covers for them, and all of them resent us if we ask too many questions. Remember how Americans with honest question about Obama’s birth certificate were hounded to silence?
Did anyone know that between 1997 and 2014, $15.2 million was paid out to 235 claimants of sexual misconduct by a member of Congress?
Anyone making a claim has to go through many, many hurdles and: “During that time, the claimant’s employer will be notified. The lawmaker’s identity, however, will remain confidential even if he or she is found guilty.” “Should there be a settlement – and there have been many – it’s the American taxpayer that’s on the hook, with “no public disclosure and no consequences for the harasser,”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/11/10/taxpayer-piggy-bank-lets-congress-settle-sexual-harassment-cases-in-secret.html
LikeLike
More crap!
LikeLike
I meant the article not you Betty! Glad you stayed up!
LikeLike
I listened to the video, and I’ve read most of the comments on it. My take on it is that Jordan was just setting out the facts for the public in a public forum. This has nothing to do with Sessions, as you don’t need a special counsel if these issues are already being investigated, and if the conditions aren’t there to appoint one. The rules are that they get appointed when there’s an existing conflict of interest that prevents the “usual prosecuting authority” from doing their job. Sessions isn’t going to comment on ongoing investigations, and I don’t see why a “Special Counsel” seems like such an awesome idea to anyone anyway.
So I’m not seeing anything in here that makes me doubt Sessions. We’d all like to see Hillary, Bill, Holder, Lynch, Comey, Podesta and all the rest in jail yesterday, but that’s not going to happen as quickly as we want, though I fully believe all or most will be wearing orange jumpsuits after the investigations are over.
I would prefer Sessions to do the job properly and get it done right, rather than act like a Gowdy who talks big and makes us feel better for a little while, but actually does nothing.
Wouldn’t bother to comment, but it seems a little one-sided in the comments. Maybe that’s because you’re all right and I’m wrong. We will see.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What investigations are you referring too? The problem everyone’s griping about is the fact that so far there are no investigations. It’s been a year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ones he talks about in the video in the first minute and throughout. “I cannot provide an answer to that” it isn’t because he doesn’t know what he’s being asked. He says he can’t talk about ongoing investigations. If he doesn’t know (for example the leaks at 1:40) he says so. Ergo…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shadrach, did you watch the video to the end where sessions said he did not think that this whole hairball rose to the level of appointing a special counsel? Trump should fire that piece of crap today
LikeLike
Yes, but since a special counsel is for those unique cases where there’s a conflict of interest (there isn’t one against Clinton) I don’t have a problem with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just because you are not privy to the investigations doesn’t mean they aren’t ongoing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Either Chaffetz lied, or Sessions told Chaffetz that he will not prosecute Clinton.
That is something we are all privy to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chaffetz lied to his constituents – why would anyone trust him again?
LikeLike
Sessions CLEARLY stated that he will not investigate and bring charges against opposing party because it LOOKS bad for the party in power to use its power to prosecute its opposition..paraphrasing…..Sessions has got policies differences confused with individuals (not party) who have broken the law. If clinton were investigated no doubt there will be republicans caught up in it. Mr. Sessions needs to resign.
LikeLike
Any investigation would have been leaked. Sessions has been dragged through the mud on these issues, if there was an active investigation it would have leaked quite a while ago. AG Sessions is useless and he is protecting the swamp. He has got to go, period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t seem to me like the Trump administration is doing much leaking. We didn’t know about the MOAB for example until after it happened. We didn’t know about important things until after they happened…they’ve been pretty good about being close-mouthed. Nobody on either side knows whether the next Mueller target is Podesta or Flynn, or even has a good guess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m glad someone in here is exercising some critical thinking and not thinking with their emotions. And I’m gonna leave it at that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you BBB.
LikeLike
Agreed. TY, BBB.
LikeLike
Shadrach, what you are saying matches what Dershowitz was saying this p.m. on FBN –
it aint over yet.
LikeLike
Really? I like Dershowitz…nice!
LikeLike
Well, since the three people he has indicted are Trump associates, I feel comfortable making a guess that his next target is a Trump associate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting FBI informant for U1 giving testimony behind closed doors today..Dems wanted some dirt on Sessions in Media, before anything leaks from today…maybe Sessions is smiling for a reason.
LikeLike
Exactly. You can’t investigate things at this level without subpoena’s, search warrants, indictments agains the little guys to roll up on the big guys etc.
You know, like what we see Mueller doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me, this is the most damning evidence against there being investigations, because yeah, it seems virtually impossible that there could be this huge investigation without leaks.
That said, there are two things that give me pause. First, the leaks are all intended to benefit the left, since this investigation would be against the left, maybe the leakers are chosing not to leak in this case. Second, there ARE “leaks” of a sort, like this one:
https://mobile.twitter.com/johncardillo/status/930486051948331008
Obviously this is pretty sketchy as it’s just some random person on Twitter who claims to “know someone”, but that’s really all the unsourced MSM leaks are anyway.
LikeLike
McCall, the most damning evidence is the fact that sessions keeps saying he doesn’t think he needs to investigate anything
LikeLiked by 2 people
He can neither confirm nor deny his confirmations nor his denials related or unrelated to investigations that may or may not exist.
If he put half as much energy into invesigating as he does into coming up with excuses for not doing his job, Hillary would be in jail by now.
LikeLike
You have no idea how much I would love to be wrong about this stuff. But I’m afraid I’m not
LikeLike
I feel the same. I can’t believe in Sessions anymore. I do believe in Trump and so far I’ve seen no reason to doubt Wray, but that’s about it.
LikeLike
How was Mueller appointed when there is no evidence of collusion on the part of Trump?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not to mention, collusion isn’t actually against the law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Conflict of interest between Sessions and “Russian collusion.” He’d be investigating his boss.
LikeLike
The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct the investigation confirmed by then-FBI
Director James 8. Corney in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on
Intelligence on March 20, 2017, including:
(i) any links and/or coordination bet ween the Russian government and individuals
associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and
(ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and
(iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a).
The evidence they used to launch the investigation was based on the FBI Director’s testimony to the House. This is in your face evidence as opposed to the tons of hearsay that has surrounded Uranium One so far in public.
LikeLike
Bottom line there is a reason that Republicans and some democrats shielded Sessions from being fired and replaced……..because they are all such decent human beings right?
LikeLike
I agree with you, Shadrach! I think we just need to be patient and trust in President trump and his team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True. We all wanted (me included) President Trump to come off the inauguration platform on January 20 with machine guns blazing like John McClane. Instead, he has done most of what he promised us Deplorables by wit and by stealth. True ninja style. I chanted along with the rally goers as I watched via Right Side Broadcasting, “LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP!”
We will have to wait to see how things play out. President Trump has not disappointed us yet, and there is still time to see our Glorious Bastard flip his Zippo and shout, “Yippe Ki Yay”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shadrach,
I guess I am in the minority with you and a few others. I hope SC stays a rarity and the DOJ can do the job . It was never going to be a 6 mo process. We are in territory never traversed before just by PDJT being in office. Things just aren’t going to be as predictable. If Sessions turns out to be the wrong person for the job, it will work itself out.
I came to CTH (Feb 2016) as a place to observe how God was going insert Trump into office and how good works would play out. God’s way isn’t man’s way.
Lately I find myself rolling through the bulk of the comments of Sessions & Moore. It wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t the same people making the same comment to each other day in and day out. Maybe they find it comforting/therapeutic?
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the ways of God aren’t our ways…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
So now God is on your side defending a man who won’t do his job? I don’t think he works like that
LikeLiked by 1 person
My side? I wouldn’t think to presume that. I’m just telling you what I think.
LikeLike
And just what exactly did the Fusian Dossier ‘look like’ that brought about mueller?
LikeLiked by 1 person
thx for this. i agree. we don’t know what’s going on behind scenes as they get the 100xxx ducks in a row. i figure if Pres T didn’t want Sessions he would’ve fired him a long time ago.
why were so many indictments filed all over US away from DC swamp? hmmmm
some think that all this is a big ‘sting’ in the works w the help of Mueller.
I know….many will disagree w me n that’s ok. :))
LikeLike
Whether or not Trump likes Sessions as AG, he is basically stuck with him for now.
Between the never ending Mueller investigation AND McConnell in charge of confirmation for any potential Trump nominee, The POTUS does not have many cards to play here.
His only hope is to gather more support (with our help) from fresh faces in Congress via 2018 midterms.
Personally, I am beyond disappointed in AG Sessions. I think this whole recusal/ SP scenario was in play BEFORE Sessions was confirmed as AG.
LikeLike
I was very disappointed in Sessions reaction to what Jordan laid out as basis for a special investigator for Clinton. I sure must have missed something when Mueller got appointed to investigate the Russian issue. How much appropriate evidence was out there about that? More than for an investigation for Hillary and all the evidence accumulated both circumstantial and factual? Wow, I can’t see it at all, but I’m not a lawyer or legal expert. Sessions really sounded off to me in that exchange. Maybe he really is deep state protector in chief. I will admit if I was wrong about him and it is looking like my instincts were mistaken regarding Jeff Sessions being loyal to the American people and to Pres. Trump. I don’t know, but I hope this isn’t really the case.
LikeLike
I heard something different today.
Was furiously working on a deadline but had the big screen on all day long listening to the hearing. I heard a good cop bad cop between Sessions and Jordan. My back was turned, so I only heard the audio.
Afterward, a few pundits were speaking on Fox Business and were exposing the fact that there are a lot of sealed warrants before the D.C. Docket. Like they knew.
I guess we shall see.
LikeLike
I understand that the AG is the head of the FBI, but I am wondering why Jim Jordan was not asking the questions about the FBI to the current head of the FBI? And if there is an ongoing investigation then, of course, AG Sessions would not be at liberty to answer any of those questions. I’m wondering if Bringing in Sessions for questioning was to make certain people feel invincible and embolden them to trip themselves up?
LikeLike
Sessions is just being a realist. No Democrat could ever be convicted by a DC jury for a “political” offense. That was what Comey was referring to when he said no reasonable prosecutor would bring charges against Clinton — because he knew a DC jury that would convict someone named Scooter (with an R after his name) for merely having a different memory of a conversation than a reporter would never convict a Clinton (with a D after his/her name) for anything.
Imagine the howls if Sessions empaneled a grand jury in rural Texas to investigate a Dem, but how different is that than bringing a GOPer before a grand jury empaneled in DC. I know, the Texans would be fairer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
investigation is not into “political” wrongs, we are talking criminality, not politics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could one even find an untainted jury at this point? Anywhere!
LikeLike
Sessions is useless, replace him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of all the people in DC and the swamp, the only person I have any faith in is President Trump. As long as he is President, I will trust his timing and judgment. If the AG needs to go he will. If Agent Muller needs to go President Trump can and will fire him. No matter what a few RINO congress critters say they will do. There is nothing they can do. Trump is the President of these United States not the Congress.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They can impeach him, which they keep threatening to do, including the GOP who keep asking me to send the money.
LikeLike
These two people may need to go, but Trump could still be limited in that exercising his power to fire them could have much worse consequences than not firing them.
We are after all a Constitutional Republic with divided government. And one of the great things about Trump is that he has moved to try and restore the balance that was lost because of his predecessors abuse of power.
So yes, trust Trump. Trust him to do what is best under the circumstances.
But please don’t try to make him out to be like Obama in abuse of power. Besides, there are things Congress can do if it unites against Trump.
LikeLike
Hillary needs to be in Prison before the mid-terms
Is that too much to ask? 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
All we wantz iz an arrezt!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah…. well… an arrezt is a start… but we need a conviction as well… and a long prison sentence…. but that’s all 🙂
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions is a disgrace. He needs to be removed and we need a real AG.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very sad day. Seems practically no one in government has any desire to have an honest justice system.
Hat tip to howie. He had sessions pegged right out of the gate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We don’t know what the hell’s going on. The President does. The President has not fired him…. yet.
IF the President fires him, I too will get out the pitchforks. Until then, I’m keeping the powder dry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He can’t fire him…collusion…his lawyer has told him he can’t even talk to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well I figured this was going to be a anti-Sessions session, so I thought I would drop this parting comment before I go take my wife out to dinner and have a few beers and put all this in yesterdays memory bank. I expected a lot of Pro-Session bashing and I was not disappointed, you anti-sessions guys delivered in spades; way to go TeamTrump. So, regardless of Sundance’s article, you can still count me as one of those Pro-Session advocates because you see I think Sundance’s speculation and hearsay regarding “The Big Ugly” and ‘Lighting the Zippo’ is as valid and lacks evidence as much as the twitter Svengali’s evidence as described by tazz. So when, or IF “The BIg Ugly” ever occurs wouldn’t one think that would have to encompass Sessions and the DOJ ; or is “The Big Ugly” another Super Santa present advocated by Sundance that is no different than the twitter Svengali’s proclamations! All the same, hope and speculation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American people are never going to believe in government until we have resolution on these big points.
It’s time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lawyers in Love
🎵 Last night I watched the news from Washington, the capitol
The Russians escaped while we weren’t watching them
like Russians will
Now we’ve got all this room, we’ve even got the moon
And I hear the U.S.S.R. will be open soon
As vacation land for lawyers in love 🎵
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Rumpole,
That is hilarious. I always loved that part of the song!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rep. Gaetz Grills AG Jeff Sessions on Appointing a Special Prosecutor to Investigate Hillary Clinton
The Stooge – AG Attorney General Jeff Sessions is Not Running the DOJ – The DOJ is Running Jeff Sessions.!
What a Poor Excuse Sessions is For a Trump Supporter and So Called Patriot of Justice .!
True History Will Not Be Kind To AG Jeff Sessions.!
I’ve Lost All Hope and Respect For Him As A Leader and Patriot – He’s A Complete Loser.! We Might As Well Have Another Eric Holder or Loretta Lynch As Our Attorney General.! Yes – Sessions is That Bad.!
Video 05:32 Minutes Nov-14-2017;
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am convinced Sessions is going to come through for us. He is quiet, thorough, calculating, lethal. Just watch and pray.
DRAIN IT
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s what I keep hoping for Too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really? Did you watch the video right above your comment? I saw a doddering old fool way in over his head
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yea that’s what I saw also.
LikeLike
Ok.. Sundance has reiterated the problem..
“..The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself..”
This is a very big and dangerous problem..
Now team.. I want to hear some solutions..
LikeLiked by 3 people
OK. Fire Sessions. Hire a competent individual to take over the position of Attorney General
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we have to think outside the box. Like finding a way to make sure everyone who votes in the 2018 elections has a valid picture id and votes from any polling place that does not enforce that will not be counted. So it will not be us who disenfranchise voters by demanding a voter id, but their polling place that disenfranchises them by not abiding by the law or executive order or what ever we come up with.
LikeLike
To this amateur observer, this boils down to two possibilities:
1. Sessions is fulfilling PDJT’s vision of restoring the RULE OF LAW. He and Wray are working behind the scenes with Mueller and extremely competent investigators and prosecutors on the myriad of Obama/Clinton era crimes we all can name. The Russian collusion investigation is over and will go nowhere. It is now just the cover for the real work. Sessions is protecting the investigations underway by “bobbing and weaving” to avoid compromising them – in effect holding his tongue. He will reveal his results when the cases are iron clad. Hopefully soon. This is my hope and may be the reason a lot of the swamp creatures from the Obama era have gone silent and are invisible.
2. Sessions is swamp and Trump’s worst choice. (Tom Price is in the running). PDJT knows he has a problem and will have to deal with it. But he is waiting until the Mueller probe clears him personally of any Russia related wrong doing. Once that happens, probably at the end of his first year and well before the 2018 election flurry, he will rearrange the Cabinet deck chairs and get a powerful, action oriented AG with no swamp ties. Then the investigations will begin in earnest, feasting on the wealth of facts already uncovered.
I’m hoping for Option 1 but, after 8 years of Obama, 8 years of Bush II, 8 years of Clinton and 4 years of Bush I, I’m not optimistic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I, too hope for option 1. So many are upset about Sessions and his answer about special prosecutors. Why do these investigations need a “special” prosecutor if they are already being investigated by a regular prosecutor? If the investigation is already in full swing, the facts would not require a “special” anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
#111111111111111111111111
LikeLike
We are witnessing the unraveling of the moral authority of Washington DC to govern. There will be no war, just a slithering away of the guilty who can’t bear to have the light shone in their direction.
“This is how the world ends, not with a bang but a whimper.”
TS Eliot
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ask yourself :
“How long does Donald Trump, as a civilian businessman or as President Trump keep people around who are not doing their jobs?”
Until AG Sessions is fired I have to assume he is doing his job.
LikeLiked by 4 people
true. tom price is not doing his job amd gone asap.
LikeLike
An easier call by Trump as Price was not involved in or close to an investigation of the Trump campaign, and Price was caught wasting massive amounts of taxpayer money on private planes.
Trump didn’t act on Price until then. He let the failure of ObamaCare repeal slide. He was forced into action because of the magnitude of the understandable taxpayer ripoff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By “understandable” I meant “easy for the average person to understand (and get mad at).
LikeLike
Agree harleyed
LikeLike
The President didn’t ‘let it slide’.
He waited for a reason. Air travel.
LikeLike
Assumption vs. gullibility. Anyone who supports Sessions these days needs to do some self-reevaluation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any day now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think President Trump knows WTF Sessions is doing? He keeps asking in his Tweets “Where is our DOJ?” Sessions is an anchor around the President’s neck. He knows senate would never confirm a replacement AG because Sessions is protecting them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You, sir whatever, attempt nonsense typical of Breitbart imbibers. Bannon and his ilk are forever n’Trumprs, and those who follow Steve’s self-aggrandizing misinformation, like Hannity and Ingraham, will lie among them with the broken Keurig machines cracked into pieces. UGH.
LikeLike
President Trump knows, just like he took down ex-Prince Alwaleed after Mandalay Bay. We now you attempt subterfuge on PDT with pretense.
LikeLike
Dammit to hell anyway! When are we going to have justice and truth and criminal punishment and theconservativetreehouse rule of law.
Somebody anybody get Sessions the hell out of there.
LikeLike
Sundance, you are so right. I’m wondering what percentage of DC are wolves. 65%-99%
LikeLike
I’ll go with 98.5%
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did not write the words “the conservativectreehouse”
Who in blazes put that in my comment?!
LikeLike
SPMI says: “I did not write the words “the conservativectreehouse”
Who in blazes put that in my comment?!”
Looks plausible that your auto-correct and/or “word suggestions” settings are culpable.
LikeLike
america, a country of kangaroo judges, courts and DOJ
LikeLiked by 1 person
I trusted President Trump in his appointment of Sessions from the beginning. I now trust President Trump to know exactly what is going on in EVERY branch. With his limited legal expertise, I trust that he has the best advisors and attorneys assisting him with this situation and the future of AG, whether it be Sessions or someone else.
With THAT said, I’m tired of the false hope of Jeff Sessions as AG. I would like to see something, anything BIG happen and be wrong. But today was most disappointing I don’t care how you spin it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ummm, actually it is !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But guys and gals, it has always been this way. I have been watching politics since Kennedy was killed and it hasn’t changed. In fact, it has gotten worse. A swamp that has taken decades to create, will not be drained quickly. Be patient. It is our only choice, really. Voting is non-violent civil war. Change the system through the vote.
LikeLike
It’s really hard to get a handle on this.
We’ll know for sure when Mueller is done. POTUS can’t fire Sessions now, so the fact that he’s still standing is not an indicator for me.
LikeLike
Agree nj and sarah did say mueller investigation ending soon. Let’s see what that brings.
LikeLike
Essentially… Sessions is saying that he needs to take advice on whether or not a “Special Counsel” is needed to investigate Hillary and related matters.
Sessions would maybe have a point IF… at least SOME of these matters were already under investigation!!!! I might agree that there is no need for “Special Counsels” for every “matter” that arises. I would be MORE THAN HAPPY if ….U1, Clinton emails2, Clinton foundation, pay for play, Dossier, leaks, Comey corruption etc etc etc were already under investigation by DOF/FBI….. BUT THEY ARE NOT!!!
The Point of demanding that Sessions appoints a Special Counsel at this stage is…. after a year these matters are NOT being investigated at all (Likely)… and adding salt to the wound is that fact that the silly “Muh Russians” has been investigated (to death) for OVER A YEAR.. including a Special Prosecutor appointed for apparently trivial reasons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, THAT last part is exactly my frustration in no investigations. And THAT dang, fake investigation is STILL going on… FULL FORCE, last I heard. 🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
But guys and gals, it has always been this way. I have been watching politics since Kennedy was killed and it hasn’t changed. In fact, it has gotten worse. A swamp that has taken decades to create, will not be drained quickly. Be patient. It is our only choice, really. Voting is non-violent civil war. Change the system through the vote.
LikeLike
I’ve been reading the comments and an analogy came to mind. Watch this short video. Contemplate the message. To me it represents Sessions.
If Sessions swings so far in the opposite direction of Zero’s DoJ/FBI targeting innocent Republicans, Sessions will be equally unjust if he fails to target criminals who are Democrats.
Aren’t these swings of the pendulum equally unjust?
No.
Sessions injustice would be worse, because we know the crimes Dems committed. Obama only targeted Reps for political reasons. The targets weren’t criminals; only the harassers.
If Sessions’ DoJ never investigates and brings the Dems to justice, his actions will be far worse that Obama’s DoJ/FBI. He will never ever regain his reputation and he will sink DoJ/FBI to lower levels than Obama’s people did.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is a very tense poker game. Personally, I lump Jim Jordan into the same stinky bunch with Trey Gowdy and other so called conservatives. While I agree that Sessions acts like he is either as dumb as a box of rocks or as corrupt as the rest of the snakes, there is still the possibility that he can’t comment because he knows that sh#t will eventually hit the fan. Ask yourself this question–do you really trust Jim Jordan’s motives in this clip or any others that you have seen, his interviews on Lou Dobbs, for instance? Perhaps Jordan is trying to flush out Sessions in order to get him to reveal what’s happening because he is working for the Swamp, not against it. My BS meter starts humming every time I watch Jordan or Gowdy, and I must say that meter has not been wrong yet.
I know that most of us (all of us?) expected Trump to bring General Patton into the AG office and blow the whole place to smithereens, but he seems to have chosen the mild mannered wimp named Clark Kent instead. Do not be discouraged. Do you really think that Trump was fooled by Jeff Sessions? After all these years of watching D.C. our President knew EXACTLY what he was doing. All the Breitbart histrionics is not what Trump wanted, and we don’t know why…yet. Buck up, hang tough because the fat lady ain’t nowhere near singin’ yet!
LikeLike
I’m curious what is going to drop the tuesday or Wednesday before thanksgiving.
LikeLike
Sessions was an early Thanksgiving performance…. what a Turkey!! LOL
LikeLike
I have to go where the evidence leads me.
I’d like to believe Sessions is good and maybe there is a hidden plan with Trump, but until there is evidence of this i have to conclude that Session’s is not interested in tackling criminality above the generic low-level thief or killer.
It’s sad to say, but at this point its clear Trump is better served by hiring people based on skill and not necessarily if they’re some icon of conservatism.
LikeLike
I knew since he got appointed: a spineless Uniparty swamp critter, doing what he does best: deflect and call for Kabuki theater.
Oy ve!
We need an AG with cojones.
LikeLike
Farther along we’ll know all about it
Farther along we’ll understand why
Cheer up my brother live in the sunshine
We’ll understand it all by and by
PS. I have faith in President Trump.
LikeLike
I have faith in God.
Everyone else, show me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How The DOJ Has Been Run….
and Apparently Still Is Being Run By AG Jeff Sessions.
J. Christian Adams Former DOJ Official Tells Judge Jeanine Pirro How to get rid of Obama administration holdovers.
The DOJ Deep Swamp – Deep State Department Of Justice
Example – DOJ’s Election Crimes Branch Director, Richard Pilger and Voter Fraud Cases.
Fox News Video 04:24 Minutes Nov-12-2017;
LikeLike
It’s possible that President Trump and AG Sessions have a trick up their sleeves. They may be allaying the fears of the deep state.
As one commenter indicated, they may be giving the wrong doers enough rope to hang themselves.
Billionaires may have access to information of which common folks have no clue.
LikeLike
Don’t count jeffy out yet…yeah things ain’t lookin’ so good on his part right now…takes a man to ride those things out…
I admit to doubts….
But I still cling? to the belief that he will
do the right thing……
LikeLike
what does the folk here think of https://twitter.com/Imperator_Rex3 – pretty smart comments also and if true 🙂
saying a sweet sting is afoot and Sessions reticence is for show; he’s on it
LikeLike
Having defended Sessions in the past – as well as greatly admired his writings – I can now unequivocally say the guy is tone deaf and should resign. Allowing this country to be dragged down by false narratives, corrupt Special Prosecutors, knowing full well how corrupt the last two AGs were and never once coming out and saying – Hey! The DOJ has got your back America! – takes a special kind of stupid. Such a disappointment.
Our AG doesn’t need to be coy or leave the public guessing about matters like Uranium One or the Awan brothers. He should be out there announcing to everyone that this is a matter of public urgency and the DOJ is on it. He should get with the program or get out.
LikeLike
It’s a very tall wall….
LikeLike
Sundance, has your perspective on Sessions changed ?
LikeLike
Sessions wouldn’t articulate why we have a special prosecutor (Mueller).
The reason there is a special prosecutor (Mueller) is because the guy who decided we didn’t need regular reasonable prosecutors (Comey – July 2016) decided to put his finger on the scale (leak to the New York Times – May 2017) to get a special prosecutor.
LikeLike
I try to be optimistic about Sessions. But really I’m not. He recused himself over Hillary and it’s been a colossal blunder. He never even notified DJT that he was going to do it. I can’t resolve this to “everyone is going down, he’ll tell us later…”
Put your wishes in one hand and spit in the other – see which one fills up first.
LikeLike