AG Jeff Sessions: “‘Looks Like’ is not enough basis to appoint a special counsel”…

Posted on November 14, 2017 by

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) frustratingly questions his good friend Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the standard for the DOJ to appoint a special counsel and/or investigate the brutally obvious legal issues/implications surrounding the “Steele Dossier”, the Clinton campaign and the weaponization of the intelligence community (FBI) to undermine political opposition (Trump).

.

As you can see above, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reluctant to investigate based on appearances. The end result of Sessions’ position is to extend the investigative responsibility to congress. The end result of congress conducting investigations is the road to nowhere, See: Fast and Furious, Benghazi, IRS, VA Scandal etc….

Sessions is advocating for the familiar; for the swamp retainment system, or as I prefer to call it: Flak and Countermeasures.

Politically speaking, the deployment of countermeasures is a tactic used by professional politicians in Washington DC to counter incoming public inquiry and protect themselves from anger expressed by the electorate.

Weaponized government takes action and creates victims. Previously it was us (IRS etc.), in the latest examples it is Donald Trump.  It doesn’t matter who is the victim, the strategy is the same – the strategy is simple.  Countermeasures are politicians assigned a role to control the incoming righteous inquiry from voters who find out about the weaponized or corrupt governmental action.

1.) The electorate become aware of a political issue or action; often illegal.

2.)  The electorate become angry.

3.) DC needs to protect itself.

4.) Countermeasures are assigned and deployed to delay, obfuscate and create the illusion of investigation of the illegal governmental action.

5.) Electorate watch.

6.) Investigation goes nowhere.

7.) Countermeasure deployment successful.

Repeat.

Recent examples:

The countermeasures are deployed to act as shiny distractions keeping the larger electorate satisfied something is being done.  Countermeasures are designed to create investigations that go nowhere.

The goal is not resolution or justice; the goal is to deflect, create distraction and eventually dilute/diminish the outrage over time.  Keep kicking the can until it rusts and simply falls apart.

Nothing to see here.  Move along, move along now folks… stop looking at that old stuff… that’s past us… it’s new stuff now… etc.

The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself.  Any attempt to reduce the influence, scope or size of the system is considered a risk.   The system is, in essence, protecting itself.  Deep State is self-aware.

Political countermeasures are now deployed as human articles of self-preservation.

Cue the audio visual demonstration – NOTE 07:43  (just hit play)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

554 Responses to AG Jeff Sessions: “‘Looks Like’ is not enough basis to appoint a special counsel”…

Older Comments
  1. Glenn Stehle says:
    November 14, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    The American people really don’t have anyone but themselves to blame for people like Sessions.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ken Lawson says:
      November 14, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      The American people really don’t have anyone but themselves to blame for the entire swamp in Washington.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Betty says:
        November 14, 2017 at 8:07 pm

        Ken it is not so much all the American people, but my generation – the baby boomers. Our parents and grandparents worked so hard to make life good for us and we just sat back and took it for granted. My maternal grandparents came from Ireland, where only the rivers ran free and Catholics hid in caves to celebrate mass. My paternal grandparents got cleared off the land in Scotland.

        That is why I fight, this happened on my watch. We trusted because we had been raised by people we knew we could trust. The we didn’t learn or maybe they didn’t teach us that we must always keep an jaundice eye on our government. We let people like the hideous Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn sneak in and corrupt our education system. Ross Perot woke me up and tried to wake up others, remember he said if you sign NAFTA all you will hear is a giant sucking sound as jobs and manufacturing leave this country. They threatened his daughter to back him off.

        Oh, poo I am not writing any more, I am going to fix myself a drink and go to bed.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      November 14, 2017 at 7:57 pm

      And again, President Garfield was right in 1877, when he pointed out the mess in America is our own fault by saying, “Now, more than ever before, the people are responsible for the character of their Congress. If that body be ignorant, reckless, and corrupt, it is because the people tolerate ignorance, recklessness, and corruption.”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Betty says:
        November 14, 2017 at 8:19 pm

        OK, I am not going to bed just yet. They cover for each other, the media covers for them, the whole of Washington covers for them, and all of them resent us if we ask too many questions. Remember how Americans with honest question about Obama’s birth certificate were hounded to silence?

        Did anyone know that between 1997 and 2014, $15.2 million was paid out to 235 claimants of sexual misconduct by a member of Congress?

        Anyone making a claim has to go through many, many hurdles and: “During that time, the claimant’s employer will be notified. The lawmaker’s identity, however, will remain confidential even if he or she is found guilty.” “Should there be a settlement – and there have been many – it’s the American taxpayer that’s on the hook, with “no public disclosure and no consequences for the harasser,”

        http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/11/10/taxpayer-piggy-bank-lets-congress-settle-sexual-harassment-cases-in-secret.html

        Like

        Reply
  2. Shadrach says:
    November 14, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    I listened to the video, and I’ve read most of the comments on it. My take on it is that Jordan was just setting out the facts for the public in a public forum. This has nothing to do with Sessions, as you don’t need a special counsel if these issues are already being investigated, and if the conditions aren’t there to appoint one. The rules are that they get appointed when there’s an existing conflict of interest that prevents the “usual prosecuting authority” from doing their job. Sessions isn’t going to comment on ongoing investigations, and I don’t see why a “Special Counsel” seems like such an awesome idea to anyone anyway.

    So I’m not seeing anything in here that makes me doubt Sessions. We’d all like to see Hillary, Bill, Holder, Lynch, Comey, Podesta and all the rest in jail yesterday, but that’s not going to happen as quickly as we want, though I fully believe all or most will be wearing orange jumpsuits after the investigations are over.

    I would prefer Sessions to do the job properly and get it done right, rather than act like a Gowdy who talks big and makes us feel better for a little while, but actually does nothing.

    Wouldn’t bother to comment, but it seems a little one-sided in the comments. Maybe that’s because you’re all right and I’m wrong. We will see.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      November 14, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      What investigations are you referring too? The problem everyone’s griping about is the fact that so far there are no investigations. It’s been a year.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Shadrach says:
        November 14, 2017 at 6:59 pm

        The ones he talks about in the video in the first minute and throughout. “I cannot provide an answer to that” it isn’t because he doesn’t know what he’s being asked. He says he can’t talk about ongoing investigations. If he doesn’t know (for example the leaks at 1:40) he says so. Ergo…..

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • starfcker says:
          November 14, 2017 at 7:57 pm

          Shadrach, did you watch the video to the end where sessions said he did not think that this whole hairball rose to the level of appointing a special counsel? Trump should fire that piece of crap today

          Like

          Reply
          • Shadrach says:
            November 14, 2017 at 8:00 pm

            Yes, but since a special counsel is for those unique cases where there’s a conflict of interest (there isn’t one against Clinton) I don’t have a problem with it.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        November 14, 2017 at 7:59 pm

        Just because you are not privy to the investigations doesn’t mean they aren’t ongoing.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Jim in TN says:
          November 14, 2017 at 8:18 pm

          Either Chaffetz lied, or Sessions told Chaffetz that he will not prosecute Clinton.

          That is something we are all privy to.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Regina says:
            November 14, 2017 at 8:22 pm

            Chaffetz lied to his constituents – why would anyone trust him again?

            Like

            Reply
          • TPW says:
            November 14, 2017 at 8:34 pm

            Sessions CLEARLY stated that he will not investigate and bring charges against opposing party because it LOOKS bad for the party in power to use its power to prosecute its opposition..paraphrasing…..Sessions has got policies differences confused with individuals (not party) who have broken the law. If clinton were investigated no doubt there will be republicans caught up in it. Mr. Sessions needs to resign.

            Like

            Reply
    • haditwgov says:
      November 14, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      Any investigation would have been leaked. Sessions has been dragged through the mud on these issues, if there was an active investigation it would have leaked quite a while ago. AG Sessions is useless and he is protecting the swamp. He has got to go, period.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Shadrach says:
        November 14, 2017 at 7:05 pm

        Doesn’t seem to me like the Trump administration is doing much leaking. We didn’t know about the MOAB for example until after it happened. We didn’t know about important things until after they happened…they’ve been pretty good about being close-mouthed. Nobody on either side knows whether the next Mueller target is Podesta or Flynn, or even has a good guess.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • mimbler says:
        November 14, 2017 at 7:32 pm

        Exactly. You can’t investigate things at this level without subpoena’s, search warrants, indictments agains the little guys to roll up on the big guys etc.

        You know, like what we see Mueller doing.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • mccall1981 says:
        November 14, 2017 at 7:45 pm

        To me, this is the most damning evidence against there being investigations, because yeah, it seems virtually impossible that there could be this huge investigation without leaks.
        That said, there are two things that give me pause. First, the leaks are all intended to benefit the left, since this investigation would be against the left, maybe the leakers are chosing not to leak in this case. Second, there ARE “leaks” of a sort, like this one:
        https://mobile.twitter.com/johncardillo/status/930486051948331008
        Obviously this is pretty sketchy as it’s just some random person on Twitter who claims to “know someone”, but that’s really all the unsourced MSM leaks are anyway.

        Like

        Reply
        • starfcker says:
          November 14, 2017 at 7:59 pm

          McCall, the most damning evidence is the fact that sessions keeps saying he doesn’t think he needs to investigate anything

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • mccall1981 says:
            November 14, 2017 at 8:19 pm

            He can neither confirm nor deny his confirmations nor his denials related or unrelated to investigations that may or may not exist.
            If he put half as much energy into invesigating as he does into coming up with excuses for not doing his job, Hillary would be in jail by now.

            Like

            Reply
    • Phyllis Pournaras says:
      November 14, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      How was Mueller appointed when there is no evidence of collusion on the part of Trump?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Lulu says:
        November 14, 2017 at 7:06 pm

        Not to mention, collusion isn’t actually against the law.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Shadrach says:
        November 14, 2017 at 7:06 pm

        Conflict of interest between Sessions and “Russian collusion.” He’d be investigating his boss.

        Like

        Reply
      • JL says:
        November 14, 2017 at 7:33 pm

        The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct the investigation confirmed by then-FBI
        Director James 8. Corney in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on
        Intelligence on March 20, 2017,         including:
        (i) any links and/or coordination bet ween the Russian government and individuals
        associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and
        (ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and
        (iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a).

        The evidence they used to launch the investigation was based on the FBI Director’s testimony to the House. This is in your face evidence as opposed to the tons of hearsay that has surrounded Uranium One so far in public.

        Like

        Reply
      • TPW says:
        November 14, 2017 at 8:38 pm

        Bottom line there is a reason that Republicans and some democrats shielded Sessions from being fired and replaced……..because they are all such decent human beings right?

        Like

        Reply
    • Ddanna says:
      November 14, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      I agree with you, Shadrach! I think we just need to be patient and trust in President trump and his team.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      November 14, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      True. We all wanted (me included) President Trump to come off the inauguration platform on January 20 with machine guns blazing like John McClane. Instead, he has done most of what he promised us Deplorables by wit and by stealth. True ninja style. I chanted along with the rally goers as I watched via Right Side Broadcasting, “LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP!”

      We will have to wait to see how things play out. President Trump has not disappointed us yet, and there is still time to see our Glorious Bastard flip his Zippo and shout, “Yippe Ki Yay”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • LBB says:
      November 14, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      Shadrach,
      I guess I am in the minority with you and a few others. I hope SC stays a rarity and the DOJ can do the job . It was never going to be a 6 mo process. We are in territory never traversed before just by PDJT being in office. Things just aren’t going to be as predictable. If Sessions turns out to be the wrong person for the job, it will work itself out.
      I came to CTH (Feb 2016) as a place to observe how God was going insert Trump into office and how good works would play out. God’s way isn’t man’s way.
      Lately I find myself rolling through the bulk of the comments of Sessions & Moore. It wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t the same people making the same comment to each other day in and day out. Maybe they find it comforting/therapeutic?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • budsblog868 says:
      November 14, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      And just what exactly did the Fusian Dossier ‘look like’ that brought about mueller?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • hippielouie says:
      November 14, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      thx for this. i agree. we don’t know what’s going on behind scenes as they get the 100xxx ducks in a row. i figure if Pres T didn’t want Sessions he would’ve fired him a long time ago.
      why were so many indictments filed all over US away from DC swamp? hmmmm
      some think that all this is a big ‘sting’ in the works w the help of Mueller.
      I know….many will disagree w me n that’s ok. :))

      Like

      Reply
      • 1brokewhiteguy says:
        November 14, 2017 at 8:52 pm

        Whether or not Trump likes Sessions as AG, he is basically stuck with him for now.

        Between the never ending Mueller investigation AND McConnell in charge of confirmation for any potential Trump nominee, The POTUS does not have many cards to play here.
        His only hope is to gather more support (with our help) from fresh faces in Congress via 2018 midterms.

        Personally, I am beyond disappointed in AG Sessions. I think this whole recusal/ SP scenario was in play BEFORE Sessions was confirmed as AG.

        Like

        Reply
    • cjzak says:
      November 14, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      I was very disappointed in Sessions reaction to what Jordan laid out as basis for a special investigator for Clinton. I sure must have missed something when Mueller got appointed to investigate the Russian issue. How much appropriate evidence was out there about that? More than for an investigation for Hillary and all the evidence accumulated both circumstantial and factual? Wow, I can’t see it at all, but I’m not a lawyer or legal expert. Sessions really sounded off to me in that exchange. Maybe he really is deep state protector in chief. I will admit if I was wrong about him and it is looking like my instincts were mistaken regarding Jeff Sessions being loyal to the American people and to Pres. Trump. I don’t know, but I hope this isn’t really the case.

      Like

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 14, 2017 at 9:11 pm

      I heard something different today.

      Was furiously working on a deadline but had the big screen on all day long listening to the hearing. I heard a good cop bad cop between Sessions and Jordan. My back was turned, so I only heard the audio.

      Afterward, a few pundits were speaking on Fox Business and were exposing the fact that there are a lot of sealed warrants before the D.C. Docket. Like they knew.

      I guess we shall see.

      Like

      Reply
  3. jmclever says:
    November 14, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    I understand that the AG is the head of the FBI, but I am wondering why Jim Jordan was not asking the questions about the FBI to the current head of the FBI? And if there is an ongoing investigation then, of course, AG Sessions would not be at liberty to answer any of those questions. I’m wondering if Bringing in Sessions for questioning was to make certain people feel invincible and embolden them to trip themselves up?

    Like

    Reply
  4. tommylotto says:
    November 14, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Sessions is just being a realist. No Democrat could ever be convicted by a DC jury for a “political” offense. That was what Comey was referring to when he said no reasonable prosecutor would bring charges against Clinton — because he knew a DC jury that would convict someone named Scooter (with an R after his name) for merely having a different memory of a conversation than a reporter would never convict a Clinton (with a D after his/her name) for anything.

    Imagine the howls if Sessions empaneled a grand jury in rural Texas to investigate a Dem, but how different is that than bringing a GOPer before a grand jury empaneled in DC. I know, the Texans would be fairer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. W-D says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Sessions is useless, replace him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. 4harrisonblog says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Of all the people in DC and the swamp, the only person I have any faith in is President Trump. As long as he is President, I will trust his timing and judgment. If the AG needs to go he will. If Agent Muller needs to go President Trump can and will fire him. No matter what a few RINO congress critters say they will do. There is nothing they can do. Trump is the President of these United States not the Congress.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      November 14, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      They can impeach him, which they keep threatening to do, including the GOP who keep asking me to send the money.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      November 14, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      These two people may need to go, but Trump could still be limited in that exercising his power to fire them could have much worse consequences than not firing them.

      We are after all a Constitutional Republic with divided government. And one of the great things about Trump is that he has moved to try and restore the balance that was lost because of his predecessors abuse of power.

      So yes, trust Trump. Trust him to do what is best under the circumstances.

      But please don’t try to make him out to be like Obama in abuse of power. Besides, there are things Congress can do if it unites against Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  7. rumpole2 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Hillary needs to be in Prison before the mid-terms

    Is that too much to ask? 😎

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. redheart (@redheart) says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Jeff Sessions is a disgrace. He needs to be removed and we need a real AG.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Oldschool says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Very sad day. Seems practically no one in government has any desire to have an honest justice system.

    Hat tip to howie. He had sessions pegged right out of the gate.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. treehouseron says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    We don’t know what the hell’s going on. The President does. The President has not fired him…. yet.

    IF the President fires him, I too will get out the pitchforks. Until then, I’m keeping the powder dry.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Steve in Lewes says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Well I figured this was going to be a anti-Sessions session, so I thought I would drop this parting comment before I go take my wife out to dinner and have a few beers and put all this in yesterdays memory bank. I expected a lot of Pro-Session bashing and I was not disappointed, you anti-sessions guys delivered in spades; way to go TeamTrump. So, regardless of Sundance’s article, you can still count me as one of those Pro-Session advocates because you see I think Sundance’s speculation and hearsay regarding “The Big Ugly” and ‘Lighting the Zippo’ is as valid and lacks evidence as much as the twitter Svengali’s evidence as described by tazz. So when, or IF “The BIg Ugly” ever occurs wouldn’t one think that would have to encompass Sessions and the DOJ ; or is “The Big Ugly” another Super Santa present advocated by Sundance that is no different than the twitter Svengali’s proclamations! All the same, hope and speculation!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. daughnworks247 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    The American people are never going to believe in government until we have resolution on these big points.
    It’s time.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. rumpole2 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Lawyers in Love

    🎵 Last night I watched the news from Washington, the capitol
    The Russians escaped while we weren’t watching them
    like Russians will
    Now we’ve got all this room, we’ve even got the moon
    And I hear the U.S.S.R. will be open soon
    As vacation land for lawyers in love     🎵

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. TexasRanger says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Rep. Gaetz Grills AG Jeff Sessions on Appointing a Special Prosecutor to Investigate Hillary Clinton

    The Stooge – AG Attorney General Jeff Sessions is Not Running the DOJ – The DOJ is Running Jeff Sessions.!

    What a Poor Excuse Sessions is For a Trump Supporter and So Called Patriot of Justice .!

    True History Will Not Be Kind To AG Jeff Sessions.!

    I’ve Lost All Hope and Respect For Him As A Leader and Patriot – He’s A Complete Loser.! We Might As Well Have Another Eric Holder or Loretta Lynch As Our Attorney General.! Yes – Sessions is That Bad.!

    Video 05:32 Minutes Nov-14-2017;

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. frank field says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    I am convinced Sessions is going to come through for us. He is quiet, thorough, calculating, lethal. Just watch and pray.

    DRAIN IT

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Texian says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Ok.. Sundance has reiterated the problem..

    “..The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself..”

    This is a very big and dangerous problem..

    Now team.. I want to hear some solutions..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      November 14, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      OK. Fire Sessions. Hire a competent individual to take over the position of Attorney General

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Betty says:
      November 14, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      And we have to think outside the box. Like finding a way to make sure everyone who votes in the 2018 elections has a valid picture id and votes from any polling place that does not enforce that will not be counted. So it will not be us who disenfranchise voters by demanding a voter id, but their polling place that disenfranchises them by not abiding by the law or executive order or what ever we come up with.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Harleyd says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    To this amateur observer, this boils down to two possibilities:

    1. Sessions is fulfilling PDJT’s vision of restoring the RULE OF LAW. He and Wray are working behind the scenes with Mueller and extremely competent investigators and prosecutors on the myriad of Obama/Clinton era crimes we all can name. The Russian collusion investigation is over and will go nowhere. It is now just the cover for the real work. Sessions is protecting the investigations underway by “bobbing and weaving” to avoid compromising them – in effect holding his tongue. He will reveal his results when the cases are iron clad. Hopefully soon. This is my hope and may be the reason a lot of the swamp creatures from the Obama era have gone silent and are invisible.

    2. Sessions is swamp and Trump’s worst choice. (Tom Price is in the running). PDJT knows he has a problem and will have to deal with it. But he is waiting until the Mueller probe clears him personally of any Russia related wrong doing. Once that happens, probably at the end of his first year and well before the 2018 election flurry, he will rearrange the Cabinet deck chairs and get a powerful, action oriented AG with no swamp ties. Then the investigations will begin in earnest, feasting on the wealth of facts already uncovered.

    I’m hoping for Option 1 but, after 8 years of Obama, 8 years of Bush II, 8 years of Clinton and 4 years of Bush I, I’m not optimistic.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • mormoninsider says:
      November 14, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      I, too hope for option 1. So many are upset about Sessions and his answer about special prosecutors. Why do these investigations need a “special” prosecutor if they are already being investigated by a regular prosecutor? If the investigation is already in full swing, the facts would not require a “special” anything.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • hippielouie says:
      November 14, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      #111111111111111111111111

      Like

      Reply
  19. albrevin says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    We are witnessing the unraveling of the moral authority of Washington DC to govern. There will be no war, just a slithering away of the guilty who can’t bear to have the light shone in their direction.

    “This is how the world ends, not with a bang but a whimper.”

    TS Eliot

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Irons says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Ask yourself :
    “How long does Donald Trump, as a civilian businessman or as President Trump keep people around who are not doing their jobs?”
    Until AG Sessions is fired I have to assume he is doing his job.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. SPMI says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Dammit to hell anyway! When are we going to have justice and truth and criminal punishment and theconservativetreehouse rule of law.
    Somebody anybody get Sessions the hell out of there.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Sonya Choate says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Sundance, you are so right. I’m wondering what percentage of DC are wolves. 65%-99%

    Like

    Reply
  23. SPMI says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I did not write the words “the conservativectreehouse”
    Who in blazes put that in my comment?!

    Like

    Reply
    • iswhatitis says:
      November 14, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      SPMI says: “I did not write the words “the conservativectreehouse”
      Who in blazes put that in my comment?!”

      Looks plausible that your auto-correct and/or “word suggestions” settings are culpable.

      Like

      Reply
  24. trumpfan1 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    america, a country of kangaroo judges, courts and DOJ

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Molly says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I trusted President Trump in his appointment of Sessions from the beginning. I now trust President Trump to know exactly what is going on in EVERY branch. With his limited legal expertise, I trust that he has the best advisors and attorneys assisting him with this situation and the future of AG, whether it be Sessions or someone else.

    With THAT said, I’m tired of the false hope of Jeff Sessions as AG. I would like to see something, anything BIG happen and be wrong. But today was most disappointing I don’t care how you spin it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. squid2112 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    ‘Looks Like’ is not enough basis to appoint a special counsel…

    Ummm, actually it is !!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. 2old2worry says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    But guys and gals, it has always been this way. I have been watching politics since Kennedy was killed and it hasn’t changed. In fact, it has gotten worse. A swamp that has taken decades to create, will not be drained quickly. Be patient. It is our only choice, really. Voting is non-violent civil war. Change the system through the vote.

    Like

    Reply
  28. NJF says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    It’s really hard to get a handle on this.

    We’ll know for sure when Mueller is done. POTUS can’t fire Sessions now, so the fact that he’s still standing is not an indicator for me.

    Like

    Reply
  29. rumpole2 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Essentially… Sessions is saying that he needs to take advice on whether or not a “Special Counsel” is needed to investigate Hillary and related matters.

    Sessions would maybe have a point IF… at least SOME of these matters were already under investigation!!!! I might agree that there is no need for “Special Counsels” for every “matter” that arises. I would be MORE THAN HAPPY if ….U1, Clinton emails2, Clinton foundation, pay for play, Dossier, leaks, Comey corruption etc etc etc were already under investigation by DOF/FBI….. BUT THEY ARE NOT!!!
    The Point of demanding that Sessions appoints a Special Counsel at this stage is…. after a year these matters are NOT being investigated at all (Likely)… and adding salt to the wound is that fact that the silly “Muh Russians” has been investigated (to death) for OVER A YEAR.. including a Special Prosecutor appointed for apparently trivial reasons.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. 2old2worry says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    But guys and gals, it has always been this way. I have been watching politics since Kennedy was killed and it hasn’t changed. In fact, it has gotten worse. A swamp that has taken decades to create, will not be drained quickly. Be patient. It is our only choice, really. Voting is non-violent civil war. Change the system through the vote.

    Like

    Reply
  31. MaineCoon says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    I’ve been reading the comments and an analogy came to mind. Watch this short video. Contemplate the message. To me it represents Sessions.

    If Sessions swings so far in the opposite direction of Zero’s DoJ/FBI targeting innocent Republicans, Sessions will be equally unjust if he fails to target criminals who are Democrats.

    Aren’t these swings of the pendulum equally unjust?

    No.

    Sessions injustice would be worse, because we know the crimes Dems committed. Obama only targeted Reps for political reasons. The targets weren’t criminals; only the harassers.

    If Sessions’ DoJ never investigates and brings the Dems to justice, his actions will be far worse that Obama’s DoJ/FBI. He will never ever regain his reputation and he will sink DoJ/FBI to lower levels than Obama’s people did.

    Like

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. pancho says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    This is a very tense poker game. Personally, I lump Jim Jordan into the same stinky bunch with Trey Gowdy and other so called conservatives. While I agree that Sessions acts like he is either as dumb as a box of rocks or as corrupt as the rest of the snakes, there is still the possibility that he can’t comment because he knows that sh#t will eventually hit the fan. Ask yourself this question–do you really trust Jim Jordan’s motives in this clip or any others that you have seen, his interviews on Lou Dobbs, for instance? Perhaps Jordan is trying to flush out Sessions in order to get him to reveal what’s happening because he is working for the Swamp, not against it. My BS meter starts humming every time I watch Jordan or Gowdy, and I must say that meter has not been wrong yet.

    I know that most of us (all of us?) expected Trump to bring General Patton into the AG office and blow the whole place to smithereens, but he seems to have chosen the mild mannered wimp named Clark Kent instead. Do not be discouraged. Do you really think that Trump was fooled by Jeff Sessions? After all these years of watching D.C. our President knew EXACTLY what he was doing. All the Breitbart histrionics is not what Trump wanted, and we don’t know why…yet. Buck up, hang tough because the fat lady ain’t nowhere near singin’ yet!

    Like

    Reply
  34. Brant says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    I’m curious what is going to drop the tuesday or Wednesday before thanksgiving.

    Like

    Reply
  35. John Huxley says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    I have to go where the evidence leads me.
    I’d like to believe Sessions is good and maybe there is a hidden plan with Trump, but until there is evidence of this i have to conclude that Session’s is not interested in tackling criminality above the generic low-level thief or killer.

    It’s sad to say, but at this point its clear Trump is better served by hiring people based on skill and not necessarily if they’re some icon of conservatism.

    Like

    Reply
  36. guitar107 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    I knew since he got appointed: a spineless Uniparty swamp critter, doing what he does best: deflect and call for Kabuki theater.
    Oy ve!
    We need an AG with cojones.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Irons says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Farther along we’ll know all about it
    Farther along we’ll understand why
    Cheer up my brother live in the sunshine
    We’ll understand it all by and by

    PS. I have faith in President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  38. TexasRanger says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    How The DOJ Has Been Run….

    and Apparently Still Is Being Run By AG Jeff Sessions.

    J. Christian Adams Former DOJ Official Tells Judge Jeanine Pirro How to get rid of Obama administration holdovers.

    The DOJ Deep Swamp – Deep State Department Of Justice

    Example – DOJ’s Election Crimes Branch Director, Richard Pilger and Voter Fraud Cases.

    Fox News Video 04:24 Minutes Nov-12-2017;

    Like

    Reply
  39. William Martin says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    It’s possible that President Trump and AG Sessions have a trick up their sleeves. They may be allaying the fears of the deep state.
    As one commenter indicated, they may be giving the wrong doers enough rope to hang themselves.
    Billionaires may have access to information of which common folks have no clue.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Kent says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Don’t count jeffy out yet…yeah things ain’t lookin’ so good on his part right now…takes a man to ride those things out…

    I admit to doubts….

    But I still cling? to the belief that he will

    do the right thing……

    Like

    Reply
  41. um says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    what does the folk here think of https://twitter.com/Imperator_Rex3 – pretty smart comments also and if true 🙂

    saying a sweet sting is afoot and Sessions reticence is for show; he’s on it

    Like

    Reply
  42. EV22 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Having defended Sessions in the past – as well as greatly admired his writings – I can now unequivocally say the guy is tone deaf and should resign. Allowing this country to be dragged down by false narratives, corrupt Special Prosecutors, knowing full well how corrupt the last two AGs were and never once coming out and saying – Hey! The DOJ has got your back America! – takes a special kind of stupid. Such a disappointment.

    Our AG doesn’t need to be coy or leave the public guessing about matters like Uranium One or the Awan brothers. He should be out there announcing to everyone that this is a matter of public urgency and the DOJ is on it. He should get with the program or get out.

    Like

    Reply
  43. DEGinTN says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Sundance, has your perspective on Sessions changed ?

    Like

    Reply
  44. recoverydotgod says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Sessions wouldn’t articulate why we have a special prosecutor (Mueller).

    The reason there is a special prosecutor (Mueller) is because the guy who decided we didn’t need regular reasonable prosecutors (Comey – July 2016) decided to put his finger on the scale (leak to the New York Times – May 2017) to get a special prosecutor.

    Like

    Reply
  45. El Torito says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I try to be optimistic about Sessions. But really I’m not. He recused himself over Hillary and it’s been a colossal blunder. He never even notified DJT that he was going to do it. I can’t resolve this to “everyone is going down, he’ll tell us later…”

    Put your wishes in one hand and spit in the other – see which one fills up first.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s