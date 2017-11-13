The Sketchy Fusion GPS “Dossier” Links Clinton Campaign To Media Narrative Engineers…

Things could get a whole lot more interesting if Kimberley Strassel is correct in her research and analysis of how the Clinton Campaign paid for the creation of the “Steele Dossier”, pushed it to the FBI, and then used their influence to generate media coverage of it. There’s a lot more questions to be asked; a lot more.
The basic outline as it appears is: Clinton paid for the sketchy dossier to be put together; then pushed it to the FBI (Sally Yates); who then used it to open a counter-intelligence investigation; which was then used to begin wiretaps etc. on Trump; while simultaneously reporters were fed information -from Fusion GPS- about the dossier and intelligence investigation; to start the Russian conspiracy narrative, using leaks within the intelligence investigation which were created by the dossier.
Byron York lays out the timeline and asks a similar set of questions. Additionally, there are strong indications Fusion GPS paid journalists to promote the dossier narrative along with other stories.
Kimberley Strassel – The Steele dossier has already become a thing of John le Carré-like intrigue—British spies, Kremlin agents, legal cutouts, hidden bank accounts. What all this obscures is the more immediate point: The dossier amounts to one of the dirtiest tricks in U.S. political history. It was perpetrated by Team Clinton and yielded a vast payoff for Hillary’s campaign.
The Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign hired the opposition-research firm Fusion GPS in April 2016 to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. Fusion in turn hired former U.K. spook Christopher Steele to assemble the (now largely discredited) dossier. That full dossier of allegations wasn’t made public until after the election, in January 2017. And the media and Democrats continue to peddle the line that it played no role during the election itself.
“Details from the dossier were not reported before Election Day,” ran a recent CNN story. Hillary Clinton herself stressed the point in a recent “Daily Show” appearance. The dossier, she said, is “part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try to make sure anything you put out in the public arena is accurate. So this thing didn’t come out until after the election, and it’s still being evaluated.”
This is utterly untrue. In British court documents Mr. Steele has acknowledged he briefed U.S. reporters about the dossier in September 2016. Those briefed included journalists from the New York Times , the Washington Post, Yahoo News and others. Mr. Steele, by his own admission (in an interview with Mother Jones), also gave his dossier in July 2016 to the FBI.
Among the dossier’s contents were allegations that in early July 2016 Carter Page, sometimes described as a foreign-policy adviser to Candidate Trump, held a “secret” meeting with two high-ranking Russians connected to President Vladimir Putin. It even claimed these Russians offered to give Mr. Page a 19% share in Russia’s state oil company in return for a future President Trump lifting U.S. sanctions. This dossier allegation is ludicrous on its face. Mr. Page was at most a minor figure in the campaign and has testified under oath that he never met the two men in question or had such a conversation.
Yet the press ran with it. On Sept. 23, 2016, Yahoo News’s Michael Isikoff published a bombshell story under the headline: “U.S. intel officials probe ties between Trump adviser and Kremlin.” Mr. Isikoff said “U.S. officials” had “received intelligence” about Mr. Page and Russians, and then went on to recite verbatim all the unfounded dossier allegations. He attributed all this to a “well-placed Western intelligence source,” making it sound as if this info had come from someone in government rather than from an ex-spy-for-hire.
The Clinton campaign jumped all over it, spinning its own oppo research as a government investigation into Mr. Trump. Jennifer Palmieri, the campaign’s communications director, the next day took to television to tout the Isikoff story and cite “U.S. intelligence officials” in the same breath as Mr. Page. Other Clinton surrogates fanned out on TV and Twitter to spread the allegations.
The Isikoff piece publicly launched the Trump-Russia collusion narrative—only 1½ months from the election—and the whole dossier operation counts as one of the greatest political stitch-ups of all time. Most campaigns content themselves with planting oppo research with media sources. The Clinton campaign commissioned a foreign ex-spy to gin up rumors, which made it to U.S. intelligence agencies, and then got reporters to cite it as government-sourced. Mrs. Clinton now dismisses the dossier as routine oppo research, ignoring that her operation specifically engineered the contents to be referred to throughout the campaign as “intelligence” or a “government investigation.”
Making matters worse, there may be a grain of truth to that last claim. If the Washington Post’s reporting is correct, it was in the summer of 2016 that Jim Comey’s FBI obtained a wiretap warrant on Mr. Page from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. If it was the dossier that provoked that warrant, then the wrongs here are grave. Mr. Page is suing Yahoo News over that Isikoff story, but he may have a better case against the Clinton campaign and the federal government if they jointly spun a smear document into an abusive investigation. (read more)
Hope the chatter about Sessions appointing a special investigator to look into this and the Clintons is true.
I just heard on Dobbs that he hasn’t ruled anything out! 🙂 🙂 🙂
Remember when Hillary’s campaign staff was showing a smart phone to Andrea Mitchell with the questions they wanted Andrea to ask Hillary? Hillary isn’t clever – she’s Crooked.
“The Steele dossier was one of the dirtiest political tricks ever”.
Well of course it is. We’re talking about Hillary Clinton after all. Hillary Clinton of the Obama administration; the most corrupt administration in the history of this country.
Why doesn’t York’s timeline mention McCain? Isn’t it a fact that the dossier was in McCain’s possession at one point? I thought he was a key player in getting IT into the hands of the FBI.
I was just going to type this! Like x100000000000. It is a published fact and acknowledged by McInsane himself that he had someone in his charge hand deliver it from England to him and then he gave it to the FBI….Comey, IDK. Can anyone else buttress my memory on this?
From what I am hearing… and recall…..
Bits of the dossier were “leaked”.. given to FBI/Media before McCain notoriously passed on the “complete dossier”, but lets NOT give McCain a pass 🙂
so we have been hearing how Ole Jess Sessions is going to ask some Prosecutors to look into this and get back to him lol.
WHEN THEY ARE THE MUSLIMS OBUMMER HOLDOVERS.
WHAT A FKING JOKE.
and if they DO FIND SOMETHING, WATCH OLE SESSIONS RECUSE HIMSELF AGAIN.
this is SO FUNNY FOLKS, I MEAN YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP.
i want to believe only results. These investigation, hearings, briefings and committees are just a long never ended process. We all become lawyers and political experts just by following Clinton’s crime in last 10 years.
10 years? Clinton crimes go back 30 years and probably more.
Now, we should overlay all of this with what we know about the unmasking and leaking of intel information that occurred over a host of departments.
When you put this together with the unmasking, then this becomes a massive government conspiracy against then Candidate Trump, President-Elect Trump, and now PDJT.
This is a monumental conspiracy!
UNPRECIDENTED!
Let’s not forget Senator John McCain’s role in retrieving the dossier and referencing it at Senate hearings. Once again providing Democrats bipartisan cover.
It is amazing how DEEP the real stories of the Clinton – Obama crime families go. Better get out your scuba gear folks!
The dots are already connected and all these GOP guys know it yet they continue to say we are looking into it…we don’t know that yet….Yes they do liars…They know the dirty dossier was used to unmask and do a political hit on the other party after the Fusion was paid for by the DNC…..Come on send me in tomorrow I’m at home and seem to know more than the GOP guys who are on the committees…………I could lock her up tomorrow and so could you…………Sessions is blocking it all…
Jeff Sessions getting off his ass and DOING something?
The Kraken Wakes!!
He ain’t nothin’ yet, ‘cept leaned to one side and pass…………………..gas.
So Sessions dusts off his tutu in anticipation of the Kabuki program to begin tomorrow. He is considering looking into the matter…Why… Because even the reporters and guys like Hannity have proven it all 3 times over…Old Jeff is considering…..He should be half way done and have Mueller up against a wall and Rosy fired so all these Obama operatives can not block every piece of evidence….No Jeff your way late and If I was Trump I’d hand you your a$$…. Beat it your wasting our time………No he hasn’t been on it the whole time unbeknownst to us….He’s asleep…..
Do we have enough “Prison beds” to handle all the Clinton (and Obama) criminals?
Can we use Gitmo at a pinch?
The dossier et al was part of Putins disinformation campaign to create negatives around Trump of a Russia connection that did not exist.
Putin wanted HRC to win.This was the only way he could assist her.
