President Trump Attends ASEAN Summit in Manilla Philippines…

Those who have walked in the deep weeds of geopolitical strategy know the emphasis the Trump administration has placed on ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) as a counter-balance (control leverage) to the Chinese trade and military expansion.
The ongoing trade and security relationship between the U.S. and India, as well as other regional partners, is a large part of the overarching dynamic. The ASEAN Summit in Manilla Philippines is an opportunity for President Trump to expand the conversations; enter into deeper discussions surrounding the terms of partnership; and deepen commitments toward larger U.S. international objectives.
.
The ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region including India, comprises a combined population of 1.85 billion people, one-fourth of the global population. From the perspective of India – “Prime Minister Modi is likely to reassert India’s push to create a global approach to deal with terrorism. He will also pitch steps to boost regional trade. One of the more significant meetings will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.”
i am amazed at the stamina our president has.
So many days and so many meetings and so much winning!
He doesn’t look tired at all.
What a refreshing change to have a president that loves the country more than himself.
LikeLiked by 16 people
TY… He is motivated… absolutely. That and I thought he looked quite dapper in the ASEAN shirt.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He’s on a mission from God. Isn’t that right Bluto?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jeb and Hillary would have crapped out after the first day, the low energy duo dum*asses! 😊
LikeLike
Not before selling America to whomever pays more.
LikeLike
It’s really sweet to see the friendship that has developed between POTUS and PM Modi. He seems like a great guy. I’m still trying to wrap my head around these outfits. lol
LikeLiked by 9 people
Gotta love those ‘Steven Segal’ shirts 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did Duterte kill all the Philippine tailors too?
LikeLike
HAHA 😆
LikeLike
Just like the Vietnam meeting, it’s traditional dress. It is the male formal dress, like what you wear at a wedding instead of a tuxedo. They are silk or pineapple shirts called a barong. It’s supposed to be worn over a white t-shirt and overhang your pants, not tucked in. Typically has fancy embroidering. They are transparent and lightweight in the heat. I own four of them and two were tailor made in the Philippines when I was attending a wedding. My wife is Filipino.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President looked sharp wearing a barong
LikeLike
Look up Charismatic in the dictionary, and you will see a photo of President Trump.😃👍👍👍 🇺🇸#MAGA🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
In the bird world the ladies are plain and the gents are pretty. On that stage it is the way it should be. The ladies are pretty and the gents are … The only thing missing are their black tights. Men in tights. 😉
LikeLike
You must not have seen Justin’s ensemble. 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s the one who gave me the tights idea.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shiny Pony had his rainbow socks on in one photo I saw.
LikeLike
#VanillainManila
#SharpDressedMen
Actually the color looks good on President TRUMP.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What an amazing trip! We’ve had our time with Panda. Now time with Modi. Keeping things in check and counterbalance. #MAGA
Random thoughts:
PDJT literally and figuratively stands head and shoulders above the rest. Doubt he’ll discuss flexibility with Medvedev. Would love to hear an uncensored discussion between Trump and Duterte (that could be a hoot!) JustinTime keeps tagging along (who’s he gonna sit at the kid’s table with? Will they have chicken nuggets and poutine?).
LikeLiked by 3 people
has anyone made Thrilla in Manila references yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President is fearless and protected by God. He has been a pleasure to watch throughout this historic Asian trip. Shame on the enemedia aka Fake News Cabal for their almost 100% blackout. Thank you Sundance for walking us through each leg of this very important trip.
The highlights were our beautiful FLOTUS being photobombed by the Panda, her interactions with the children wherever she went, PDJT’s blowback of the enemedia at the Hanoi presser, and his touching base with Putin, the thousands of Vietnamese cheering his motorcade on, and that great tweet about little fat man in NK 😂.
President Trump won over this region of the world and I’m so proud of him and our First Lady. Everywhere he goes, they love him except for the putrid never trump leftists and treasonous fake news Cabal in our country. But not to worry, because we have ourselves a genius for a President, and he plays the fools like a fiddle, that I can tell you. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️😀
LikeLiked by 14 people
It looked as though he was “ carrying”..bulge at right side of belt. Undoubtedly not, but that’s the first thing coming to my mind.
LikeLike
Looked a little bulky—bullet-proof vest?
LikeLike
Fe: I was telling my sister in law this afternoon about Trumps trips overseas and how well they treat him and with the little kids holding the American flag and then you look at the left and media and others here in this country treating our President like dirt and burning the flag and taking the knee! Disgusting!
LikeLike
Very nice synopsis Fe! The tweet was hilarious by President Trump! He never loses his sense of humor.. amazing!
Every day I think “so this is what it is like to have a real President”. It is fun and educational all in one.
LikeLike
Pres Trump looks GREAT!
PM Trudeau looks like a lady I saw on the Great British Baking Show last night.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Justine’ or Justin of Canada (reader’s choice) aka ‘Mr Sparkles’ 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peewee Herman?
LikeLike
Isn’t it nice not to have to worry about how much the administration is opening up citizens of this country to destruction because of their treasonous meetings and hidden deals with foreign dignitaries/leaders?
Every moment of every day I thank God for President Trump, the team he is building and for our beautiful FLOTUS. It is truly miraculous after the last 3 decades of traitors, deadbeats and globalist sellouts. When you watch President Trump in action, it really makes you realize just how much our last four presidents sold out our nation.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I feel the media did not look forward to this overseas trip. The first couple times they were really hoping for a failure. But Trump has shined every time he has gone abroad. They knew what to expect this time. Ha ha
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thrilla in Manila.
LikeLiked by 7 people
In this photo you can see how much Eric takes after his father in looks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read where the jihadi threat level on President Trump is high in the Phillipines.
Let’s join together in a continous prayer circle and ask God to shine the light of his love and protection on our president so that he may return home safely.
Thank you God for all of your many blessings and for helping us elect President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
AMEN! Oh, AMEN! THANK YOU, PRECIOUS LORD! AMEN! Yes it was HIM guiding our wounded nation back to His fold. Oh, chooseamerica, I’d better shut up but you really pushed my PRAISE GOD!!! button. You know don’t you? You KNOW how close we were. You KNOW what it is from which we’ve been rescued.
On my FACE! On my freaking FACE before Almighty God. Sorry, I’ll stop. But THANK YOU, chooseamerica. Bless you for being here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, lucky.
It’s a really warm experience to feel the sense of community we treepers have here. Our world has become increasingly isolated but this is the place where thoughtful, like minded people can come for a respite and just hang out on a tree limb.
Our special thanks goes to Sundance for creating this God given opportunity for all of us.
Thank you, Sundance.
LikeLike
I think President Trump is rocking his shirt!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s goofy as heck. And endearing in a kind of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” kind of way, if you’ve seen that vid. of him slaughtering the song, while Melania looks on in a “you’re such a love-able nerd” way. haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a barong, a formal transparent embroidered oriental shirt typically made from pineapple or silk and it’s worn by men in lieu of a tuxedo shirt, tie and jacket at formal events such as weddings, etc. Typically worn over a white t-shirt. They are quite cool in the heat and it’s wicked hot in the Philippines. Worse than Florida in mid-July. Today’s weather in Manila was in the upper 80’s to 90’s with 91% humidity. Add in the air pollution and it’s very uncomfortable until you get near the shore and have a sea breeze. I am told you get used to it but it would take me over a year for that to happen. Most of their vehicles run on diesel and it is not sulfur free nor is it treated with DEF AdBlue. Most of the cars and especially trucks and busses are putting out a lot of pollution. The fuel is low grade compared to what we use in the USA and it’s expensive too, sold by the liter. Smells like the 1970’s over there as a result.
LikeLike
Oh the locals burn their trash on the side of the road. There is no such thing as garbage pickup in most places. Perhaps in Metro Manila which looks like NYC or Hong Kong.
LikeLike
Twilight zone we have lived in since Reagan, where America and Americans were sold for pennies for a $million dollars by world class grifters, has been left. Entering the Trump dimension. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s the European Council (Donald Tusk) doing there? Europe doesn’t border on the Pacific Ocean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They like to meddle everywhere, just like Lagarde of IMF
LikeLike
Hey…..Where’s Hillary ?
Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks snailmail, I enjoyed a chuckle reading your post! 🙂
LikeLike
“Prime Minister Modi is likely to reassert India’s push to create a global approach to deal with terrorism. ”
_____________
A ‘global approach’ presupposes a ‘global community’ (there is no such thing), and it presupposes ‘globalism’, and that’s over.
As for terrorism, the first step to dealing with terrorism is to acknowledge the source of terrorism: ISLAM
Say it.
ISLAM.
It is an ideology of atrocities and crimes against humanity, which was invented by a rapist and a mass-murderer.
There is no way to sugar-coat that or pretend like it’s something other than what it is, a religion of death invented by a murderer.
And until or unless people confront that reality, there will never be any end to the ‘terrorism’ these liars claim to want to ‘cease’.
And they are liars, if they deny that ISLAM is the source and root of the problem.
Japan has no ‘islamic terrorism’ problem, because Japan has NO islam.
The Japan model is the correct model.
Not the Israeli model. The Israeli model is the model for living in constant threat, because the threat of islam is all around them, all the time. The Japan model is infinitely better.
Infinitely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I forgot to add, if anyone can show where my understanding is wrong, please do.
I would like to know.
LikeLike
as Trump goes from country to country..has has to wear different odd outfits….the things he does for us.
LikeLike