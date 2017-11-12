Asia Day #10 Schedule – President Trump 31st ASEAN Summit…

President Trump, together with Team USA, attend the 31st summit of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) today. Paying close attention to who Trump is meeting with, along with the specific length of time allocated to each of the bilateral exchanges, helps to measure the value of each participant in the larger economic strategy.
In the morning (Manilla local time – 8pm U.S. Eastern), President Donald J. Trump will participate in a photo opportunity with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines. The President will then participate in a welcome ceremony for the 31st ASEAN Summit.
Later in the morning, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull of Australia, followed by a bilateral meeting with President Duterte. In the afternoon, the President will attend the 5th U.S.-ASEAN Summit which commemorates the 40th anniversary of U.S.-ASEAN relations.
Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India followed by an embassy meet and greet.
8:50am Local / 7:50pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT participates in a photo opportunity with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines – Cultural Center of the Philippines, Manila, Philippines.
9:00amd / 8:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit – Cultural Center of the Philippines, Manila, Philippines.
10:15am / 9:15pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull of Australia – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines. [Duration 1 hr]
11:50am / 10:50pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines (Host of ASEAN) [Duration 1 hr]
12:55pm / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT attends the 5th U.S.-ASEAN Summit – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.
3:30pm / 2:30pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines.
5:00pm / 4:00am THE PRESIDENT participates in an embassy meet and greet, Manila, Philippines.
I would really love to see Trump and Duterte. That dude has a mouth like a sailor but he kicks butt!
backwoodsgirls123, and why on our next trip to China to visit Chinese friends in Beijing, we plan to now visit the Philippines because safer now. Love the food and they have outstanding seamstresses as well. Looking forward to soon. Rodrigo, like Trump, says it as it is so nothing prissy there any more. Eradicate the problem to save your people works for us!
This is a very demanding schedule but POTUS seems more than up to the task. The drastic change in time zones like this would kill me I think. lol
I can’t even deal with Daylight Savings Time!
The last time I went to England I was so groggy from the time change that I tripped over a barrier in the Kroger parking lot and blacked my eye!
President Trump seems not to require as much sleep and rest as the rest of us. I still wonder if he is a robot, especially considering the way he maneuvers through everything, usually 3 or 4 steps ahead of everybody else.
I slept for what seemed like a week last time I came back from Asia.
He’s really gonna need to rest up. These severe time zone shifts are crazy.
The man is constantly working for the American people. No wonder all the do-nothing past presidents and congressional sacks of lazy dung hate him. He makes their entire careers look like kindergarten, in one week!
God Bless you President Trump! Thank you and stay safe Sir!
Sundance you forgot to add PM Modi , one and a half hours. 😀
TRUMP WEARING A BARONG!!!
Too cool!!!
What are those women on their shoulder’s wearing?
Thanks to President Trump, I’m getting off my lazy butt & working-out more! He’s decades older than me & puts me to shame! LOL!
