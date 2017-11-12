Asia Day #10 Schedule – President Trump 31st ASEAN Summit…

President Trump, together with Team USA, attend the 31st summit of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) today. Paying close attention to who Trump is meeting with, along with the specific length of time allocated to each of the bilateral exchanges, helps to measure the value of each participant in the larger economic strategy.

In the morning (Manilla local time – 8pm U.S. Eastern), President Donald J. Trump will participate in a photo opportunity with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines. The President will then participate in a welcome ceremony for the 31st ASEAN Summit.

Later in the morning, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull of Australia, followed by a bilateral meeting with President Duterte. In the afternoon, the President will attend the 5th U.S.-ASEAN Summit which commemorates the 40th anniversary of U.S.-ASEAN relations.

Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India followed by an embassy meet and greet.

Schedule below:

8:50am Local / 7:50pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT participates in a photo opportunity with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines – Cultural Center of the Philippines, Manila, Philippines.

9:00amd / 8:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit – Cultural Center of the Philippines, Manila, Philippines.

10:15am / 9:15pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull of Australia – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines. [Duration 1 hr]

11:50am / 10:50pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines (Host of ASEAN) [Duration 1 hr]

12:55pm / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT attends the 5th U.S.-ASEAN Summit – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.

3:30pm / 2:30pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines.

5:00pm / 4:00am THE PRESIDENT participates in an embassy meet and greet, Manila, Philippines.

