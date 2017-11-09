President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend State Dinner in Beijing China…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the official state dinner in Beijing China as guests of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyaun. Video, Pictures and Transcript of President Trump speech below:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you so much. That was so nice. And this has been an extraordinary few days. President Xi, your generous words. I must say, Melania — we both want to express our gratitude to you and Madam Peng for the extraordinary hospitality that you’ve shown us from the moment we arrived in your magnificent country, China.

Yesterday, we visited the Forbidden City, which stands as a proud symbol of China’s rich culture and majestic spirit. Your nation is a testament to thousands of years of vibrant, living history.

And today, it was a tremendous honor to be greeted by the Chinese delegation right here at the Great Hall of the People. This moment in history presents both our nations with an incredible opportunity to advance peace and prosperity alongside other nations all around the world. In the words of a Chinese proverb, “We must carry forward the cause and forge ahead into the future.” I am confident that we can realize this wonderful vision, a vision that will be so good and, in fact, so great for both China and the United States.

Though we come from different places and faraway lands, there is much that binds the East and West. Both of our countries were built by people of great courage, strong culture, and a desire to trek across the unknown into great danger. But they overcame.

The people of the United States have a very deep respect for the heritage of your country and the noble traditions of its people. Your ancient values bring past and future together into the present. So beautiful.

It is my hope that the proud spirits of the American and Chinese people will inspire our efforts to achieve a more just, secure, and peaceful world, a future worthy of the sacrifices of our ancestors, and the dreams of our children.

In a moment, we will view a video of my granddaughter, Arabella, reciting traditional Chinese songs and poetry about your country’s serene beauty and treasured customs. Our children so often remind us of our shared humanity and true dignity.

President Xi, on behalf of the American people, I offer this to toast to you, to the people of your country, and to a friendship that will only grow stronger and stronger over many years to come.

Thank you. This has been a great honor to be with you both. We very much appreciate it. (Applause.)

(A toast is offered.)

