Day #6 and 7 Schedule: President Trump Departs China – Heading To Vietnam APEC CEO Summit…

After a remarkably successful and consequential visit to China, President Trump and First Lady Melania will be departing Beijing today. President Trump travels to Vietnam for the APEC CEO Summit, while First Lady Melania heads back to Washington DC.

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will depart Beijing, Peoples Republic of China en route to Da Nang, Vietnam. In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks to the APEC CEO Summit. The President will then participate in a veterans meet and greet. In the evening, the President will participate in an official welcome reception for the APEC leaders and spouses followed by a gala dinner and cultural performance.

SCHEDULE BELOW:

9:00am (local) / 8:00pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT departs Beijing, Peoples Republic of China en route to Da Nang, Vietnam, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.

12:25pm / 12:25am THE PRESIDENT arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, Da Nang International Airport

1:30pm / 1:30am THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to the APEC CEO Summit, Ariyana Da Nang Exhibition Center

2:30pm / 2:30am THE PRESIDENT participates in a veterans meet and greet, Hyatt Regency Da Nang Resort and Spa

7:50pm / 7:50am THE PRESIDENT participates in an official welcome for APEC leaders and spouses, Sheraton Da Nang Resort

8:00pm / 8:00am THE PRESIDENT attends a gala dinner and cultural performance, Sheraton Da Nang Resort

