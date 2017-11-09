Day #6 and 7 Schedule: President Trump Departs China – Heading To Vietnam APEC CEO Summit…

After a remarkably successful and consequential visit to China, President Trump and First Lady Melania will be departing Beijing today. President Trump travels to Vietnam for the APEC CEO Summit, while First Lady Melania heads back to Washington DC.
In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will depart Beijing, Peoples Republic of China en route to Da Nang, Vietnam. In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks to the APEC CEO Summit. The President will then participate in a veterans meet and greet. In the evening, the President will participate in an official welcome reception for the APEC leaders and spouses followed by a gala dinner and cultural performance.
SCHEDULE BELOW:
9:00am (local) / 8:00pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT departs Beijing, Peoples Republic of China en route to Da Nang, Vietnam, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.
12:25pm / 12:25am THE PRESIDENT arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, Da Nang International Airport
1:30pm / 1:30am THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to the APEC CEO Summit, Ariyana Da Nang Exhibition Center
2:30pm / 2:30am THE PRESIDENT participates in a veterans meet and greet, Hyatt Regency Da Nang Resort and Spa
7:50pm / 7:50am THE PRESIDENT participates in an official welcome for APEC leaders and spouses, Sheraton Da Nang Resort
8:00pm / 8:00am THE PRESIDENT attends a gala dinner and cultural performance, Sheraton Da Nang Resort
Just looking at his schedule makes me tired.
Me too. Four hours of *one* his daily schedules would wipe me out for a week.
And I’m not kidding.
And he’s got to get dressed and fed before he goes! I’d insist on showing up in my bathrobe and being treated to breakfast on the job, as would Ms. Hillary, I’m sure.
It seems like every morning I’d wake up, they’d already put in two days.
Again, God lifts them up every day.
I’m old enough to remember when Barry’s schedule consisted of getting up before nine to watch Sportscenter
President Trump has incredible stamina. Each of these trips are working to make America First trips. If I had to guess, I would guess that they cost a fraction of what O pissed away on his numerous and useless money wasting vacations and foreign tours. President Trump always trying to save us money while getting the most back for the USA.
I have never had a President work for me! What a treat and what a great example of America he makes.
I, myself, dont remember a President who was so hard working, so focusand why not? So successful.,. no more politicians for Presidents.
Most of The Founders were businessmen. Let’s get back to the basics.
I will never forgive the US Media for dissing this story the way they have.
What an insult to the people of China.
Not to mention the continuing US anti-Trump Propaganda crap, which we already knew about.
Thank Goodness for the Chinese Communist Party State owned Media!
What a f*cking joke we have become!
Chinese media is more objective than the US media.
This was posted before, but not from this angle where you can see the reaction of the Chinese President’s wife… this is amazing personal diplomacy…
Thanks Eric! Something wonderful in all this other stuff.
That kid’s amazing! First lady Peng Liyuan is singing along with the “My Good Mother” song. Sooooo wonderful!
Lady Peng is actually a folk singer, dating back to before she even met Xi when she was in the PLA (her vocal talents were first used to boost troop morale during the border conflict with Vietnam in the 80s). She’s been a regular at the New Year’s Gala in China for decades now.
She really seemed delighted.
Fantastic: “Mrs Xi” is singing along!!!
oh man that brought tears
As soon as China helps us to completely resolve the issue with North Korea, he will have Ivanka and her daughter do a visit to China. I honestly believe the Chinese would consider it similiar to the Beatles when they came to the US for the first time.
I can almost hear our soldier of fortune 500 think out loud at the end of the video,… “Gotcha!” Artist of the deal. Composer of the deal. Ming the Merciless got nothin’ on him.
Tomorrow President Trump will meet Putin on the sidelines of APEC.
The Fake Fish News media will be in overdrive
Can’t wait!!!! And don’t you know they’ll have more chuckles like last time….
Wonder if the MSM will deign to show us anything of the Vietnam trip?
They covered Trump’s speech in S. Korea. Maybe they decided he did “too well” and they should block out the rest of the trip.
Any idea why Melania is flying back to the swamp?
The rest of the trip is primarily multilateral summits, aside from a single US-Vietnam bilteral day in Hanoi after the APEC summit before the President heads to the Philippines. Her work is done for this trip.
Perhaps her son?
something about a Da Nang Sheraton – I guess I am very old
Indeed!!
I guess I’m getting old also. Danang would be a good base for touring some old venues…The Rockpile & Khe Sanh. But I understand that Khe Sanh is another “this is where we destroyed the capitalists” museum.
President Trump is best friends with President Xi, PM Abe, Saudi King, PM Netanyahu, President Al Sisi and Macron.
Impressive and very presidential
@fedback: Now compare that to the 44th guy to hold this office.
When he first got elected everyone wanted to get into a photo with him by the end of his first term and especially the end of his 2nd term he couldn’t find anyone except JayZ and Beyond-the-Sea that wanted to have their picture taken with him.
We have an amazing hard working president now and a man who loves his country. God Bless President Trump.
Can anyone clarify which and whose veterans PDJT is meeting with in Danang please? Thanks.
As best I can tell, it is Vietnam veterans that live there and or are traveling there.
That seems most likely, thanks FofBW!
I thought that the video the WH put out was excellent! I love the part where our President says to President Xi that the two of us can bring peace and prosperity to the world if we work together. I love the fact that our President has put President Xi on a pedestal next to him. The President of the USA is considered right or wrong as the World Leader. If president xi wants to consider himself on a level playing field, that responsibility comes with it. Once again our Lion perfectly moves the cheese on President Xi.
I can always count on you for expressing so perfectly what I feel/think but don’t have the gift of writing that you possess.
Thank you for your kind words!
Why have Journalists follow the President, if back home, they barely covered it? Can anyone who ever worked in the Media, explain that to me?
They are there to cover any potential mistakes or create false narratives (the fish story in Japan).
