Day #6 and 7 Schedule: President Trump Departs China – Heading To Vietnam APEC CEO Summit…

Posted on November 9, 2017 by

After a remarkably successful and consequential visit to China, President Trump and First Lady Melania will be departing Beijing today.  President Trump travels to Vietnam for the APEC CEO Summit, while First Lady Melania heads back to Washington DC.

.

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will depart Beijing, Peoples Republic of China en route to Da Nang, Vietnam. In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks to the APEC CEO Summit. The President will then participate in a veterans meet and greet. In the evening, the President will participate in an official welcome reception for the APEC leaders and spouses followed by a gala dinner and cultural performance.

SCHEDULE BELOW:

9:00am (local) / 8:00pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT departs Beijing, Peoples Republic of China en route to Da Nang, Vietnam,  Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.

12:25pm / 12:25am THE PRESIDENT arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, Da Nang International Airport

1:30pm / 1:30am THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to the APEC CEO Summit, Ariyana Da Nang Exhibition Center

2:30pm / 2:30am THE PRESIDENT participates in a veterans meet and greet, Hyatt Regency Da Nang Resort and Spa

7:50pm / 7:50am THE PRESIDENT participates in an official welcome for APEC leaders and spouses, Sheraton Da Nang Resort

8:00pm / 8:00am THE PRESIDENT attends a gala dinner and cultural performance, Sheraton Da Nang Resort

  1. anotherworriedmom says:
    November 9, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Just looking at his schedule makes me tired.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. FL_GUY says:
    November 9, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    President Trump has incredible stamina. Each of these trips are working to make America First trips. If I had to guess, I would guess that they cost a fraction of what O pissed away on his numerous and useless money wasting vacations and foreign tours. President Trump always trying to save us money while getting the most back for the USA.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    November 9, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    November 9, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    I will never forgive the US Media for dissing this story the way they have.

    What an insult to the people of China.

    Not to mention the continuing US anti-Trump Propaganda crap, which we already knew about.

    Thank Goodness for the Chinese Communist Party State owned Media!

    What a f*cking joke we have become!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Eric Kennedy says:
    November 9, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    This was posted before, but not from this angle where you can see the reaction of the Chinese President’s wife… this is amazing personal diplomacy…

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. fedback says:
    November 9, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Tomorrow President Trump will meet Putin on the sidelines of APEC.
    The Fake Fish News media will be in overdrive

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    November 9, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Wonder if the MSM will deign to show us anything of the Vietnam trip?

    They covered Trump’s speech in S. Korea. Maybe they decided he did “too well” and they should block out the rest of the trip.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 9, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Any idea why Melania is flying back to the swamp?

    Like

    Reply
  9. maxwell102 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    something about a Da Nang Sheraton – I guess I am very old

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    November 9, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    President Trump is best friends with President Xi, PM Abe, Saudi King, PM Netanyahu, President Al Sisi and Macron.
    Impressive and very presidential

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • darnhardworker says:
      November 9, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      @fedback: Now compare that to the 44th guy to hold this office.
      When he first got elected everyone wanted to get into a photo with him by the end of his first term and especially the end of his 2nd term he couldn’t find anyone except JayZ and Beyond-the-Sea that wanted to have their picture taken with him.

      We have an amazing hard working president now and a man who loves his country. God Bless President Trump.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  11. Some Old Guy says:
    November 9, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Can anyone clarify which and whose veterans PDJT is meeting with in Danang please? Thanks.

    Like

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    November 9, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I thought that the video the WH put out was excellent! I love the part where our President says to President Xi that the two of us can bring peace and prosperity to the world if we work together. I love the fact that our President has put President Xi on a pedestal next to him. The President of the USA is considered right or wrong as the World Leader. If president xi wants to consider himself on a level playing field, that responsibility comes with it. Once again our Lion perfectly moves the cheese on President Xi.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. coxyvetttecomcast says:
    November 9, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Why have Journalists follow the President, if back home, they barely covered it? Can anyone who ever worked in the Media, explain that to me?

    Like

    Reply

