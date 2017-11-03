President Trump Delivers Remarks Departing White House for 10-Day Asia Trip…

Posted on November 3, 2017 by

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks while departing the White House with First Lady Melania Trump and Chief-of-Staff John Kelly en route to Hawaii for the start of the 10-day trip to Asia.

  1. sundance says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:25 pm

  2. Kevin Finnestad says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Somali airstrikes will upset those on the “reservation” up near sanctuary MPLS / St. Paul! Some 80,000 Somali’s live there! But not only in the Twin Cities, they have invaded St. Cloud, Wilmar, and Rochester. All smaller towns in MN but they are causing great problems and concerns.Liberal Dem and Gov Mark Dayton and elite GOP Tom Emmer supports them being here though! Sad days for MN! GREAT news about the airstrikes though!!!! More to come I hope!!

  3. MaineCoon says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Again, President Trump states his displeasure with how DoJ is being run. I think AG Sessions can consider himself put on notice to be relieved of his duties. AG Sessons will have no one to blame but himself.

  4. Publius2016 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    President Trump is disappointed in the Justice Department…Remember, he hits 10x harder!

  5. MaineCoon says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Again President Trump publicly states he doesn’t like how the DoJ is being run. I think AG Sessions can consider he has been put on notice that he will be relieved of his duties if he doesn’t change. Sessions will have no one to blame but himself.

    • phoenixRising says:
      November 3, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      If Sessions resigns or is fired, Senate will draaagggggg their feet confirming his replacement.

      anyone else think Sessions is up to his eyeballs in swamp slime?

      • Paco Loco says:
        November 3, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        Let them obstruct. Trump should just appoint Chris Christy as a Special Prosecutor to come in and investigate Mueller, Congress, DoJ, FBI and the Clinton’s role in Uraniumgate. The longer this mess is stretched out the more Trumps MAGA is obstructed by the Uniparty and the Deep State. If the perps are convicted for treason, then hang the bastards on live TV. We either have a Republic with equal justice under the law or we don’t. If we don’t then we are no better than your average Banana Republic.

  6. Justah says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    For the Fashion Ladies – reports are that Mrs Trump is wearing an Emilio Pucci coat, but they can’t decide on the color – some think blue, some think purple. The color is actually called Spanish Violet, which is a very blue violet (violet tends toward blue tones, purple tends toward red tones) – if she is wear Pucci, it’s highly modified. The pockets on Mrs Trump’s coat are welted, the Pucci coat has slit pockets that are higher placed. The Pucci coat has a sleeve detail and no belt. I think it’s probably not Pucci, but designed by her personal designer who also often designs belts for her.

    My opinion of course, somebody always asks about what she wears.

  7. trialbytruth says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Something is going to happen soon… man I feel like captain obvious LOL…

    I have to believe that there are stacks of indictments waiting for the right time it feels like its here now but i am not the POTUS.

    MAGA Trust Trump everyone including the White house gardener answers to him. Justice will happen

    • G. Combs says:
      November 3, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      I think next week after ANTIFA and Soros Purple Revolution ‘celebrates’ the100th Anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution with mayhem and violence.

      Given Soros just transferred $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations…

  8. MVW says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    General Kelly will wield the axe on DOJ if it is needed. GK is COS. He is responsible for the staff. Trump will Tweet. Kelly will act.

  9. MVW says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    The gorgeous, glamorous Melania follows everything Trump is saying and doing, knows the whole score, then keeps a poker face. The self discipline and intelligence is enormous. A dummy like me would spill the beans inadvertently.

  10. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Oh la la!!!!!!! 10 days of Melania!!!!! My little Trumpkin heart is doing summersaults😍😍😍

  11. Michelle says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    I love that: “They claim it’s their soldier; good luck. They hit us, we hit them ten times harder.” That is the attitude I wished Obama had when James foley was beheaded. Isis should have been wiped off the map right then and there.

  12. Minnie says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Thank you for sharing the videos. I am in awe of the smooth landing of the Presidential Helicopter, every single time.

    I follow Mr. President’s trips closely, and rely on you, Sundance, to keep us informed and updated.

    God speed, President and First Lady Trump, you are in our unceasing prayers 🙏

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️

