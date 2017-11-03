President Trump Delivers Remarks Departing White House for 10-Day Asia Trip…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks while departing the White House with First Lady Melania Trump and Chief-of-Staff John Kelly en route to Hawaii for the start of the 10-day trip to Asia.
Let us unleash hellfire and rain on this insidious presence throughout the globe!
I am so thankful to God for allowing our country during these times to have President Trump as our Commander in Chief! He meant every single word about what he will do to ISIS whenever they take action against our citizens and our country. Let the bombs rain down as spears from the Heaven to eradicate these creatures of the Devil from our Earth!
It’s about time somebody paid attention to the massive terrorist infested hellhole that is Somalia.
Too bad we kept welcoming them over here.
Indeed.
And in Germany, too. They are responsible for most of the rapes and killings by “Fluchtlinge” (especially the most violent ones).
Even though only Syrians were supposed to be granted asylum, the Somalis are here by the thousands, if not hundreds of thousands. And all of them are on the dole… no work skills, no real education (around a 2nd-grade level, if that), no language skills, and no desire whatsoever to integrate in German society (their “religion” of pieces expressly forbids it)…
WSB, I would change that to: Too bad they kept welcoming them over here.
…..just to clarify…..did you mean the Somalia located in Africa or the one in Minneapolis?
Mogadishu, Somalia pirates
are still luring them in
THEN executes them by
entrapment seduction and deceit
? – hang a Somali from nearest bridge
I spent a few months there as a young Marine in 94 . All the bombs in the world wouldn’t clean that place up .
I am really we have to be in Somalia…I guess there is no choice?
Somali airstrikes will upset those on the “reservation” up near sanctuary MPLS / St. Paul! Some 80,000 Somali’s live there! But not only in the Twin Cities, they have invaded St. Cloud, Wilmar, and Rochester. All smaller towns in MN but they are causing great problems and concerns.Liberal Dem and Gov Mark Dayton and elite GOP Tom Emmer supports them being here though! Sad days for MN! GREAT news about the airstrikes though!!!! More to come I hope!!
Again, President Trump states his displeasure with how DoJ is being run. I think AG Sessions can consider himself put on notice to be relieved of his duties. AG Sessons will have no one to blame but himself.
They must do their job…we are not a banana republic…what is the issue? At a minimum, charge money laundering…
President Trump is disappointed in the Justice Department…Remember, he hits 10x harder!
My prediction is that after P Trump gets the tax deal done; he is going to clean house over at DOJ.
As a CEO he is immune to mass firings; let the Congress huff and puff……………with the economy going gangbusters and the DNC scrambling to save it’s soul, P Trump has a lot of freedom to do what needs to be done.
“isn’t immune”
Again President Trump publicly states he doesn’t like how the DoJ is being run. I think AG Sessions can consider he has been put on notice that he will be relieved of his duties if he doesn’t change. Sessions will have no one to blame but himself.
If Sessions resigns or is fired, Senate will draaagggggg their feet confirming his replacement.
anyone else think Sessions is up to his eyeballs in swamp slime?
Let them obstruct. Trump should just appoint Chris Christy as a Special Prosecutor to come in and investigate Mueller, Congress, DoJ, FBI and the Clinton’s role in Uraniumgate. The longer this mess is stretched out the more Trumps MAGA is obstructed by the Uniparty and the Deep State. If the perps are convicted for treason, then hang the bastards on live TV. We either have a Republic with equal justice under the law or we don’t. If we don’t then we are no better than your average Banana Republic.
For the Fashion Ladies – reports are that Mrs Trump is wearing an Emilio Pucci coat, but they can’t decide on the color – some think blue, some think purple. The color is actually called Spanish Violet, which is a very blue violet (violet tends toward blue tones, purple tends toward red tones) – if she is wear Pucci, it’s highly modified. The pockets on Mrs Trump’s coat are welted, the Pucci coat has slit pockets that are higher placed. The Pucci coat has a sleeve detail and no belt. I think it’s probably not Pucci, but designed by her personal designer who also often designs belts for her.
My opinion of course, somebody always asks about what she wears.
Very pretty coat in Indigo Blue.😃👍
Thank you! I appreciate it! Beautiful color, whatever you call it.
I KNOW that what she is wearing is not that important in the bigger scheme of things… but it’s a small pleasure to behold the First Lady in her outfit.
Your listing of the details adds to my delight.
Now back to the important and real political details (but in the meantime I feel like I just enjoyed some candy 🙂
Thanks! I enjoy learning about her outfits..love the color on this one. I agree it looks like indigo blue to me…a gorgeous color.
Something is going to happen soon… man I feel like captain obvious LOL…
I have to believe that there are stacks of indictments waiting for the right time it feels like its here now but i am not the POTUS.
MAGA Trust Trump everyone including the White house gardener answers to him. Justice will happen
I think next week after ANTIFA and Soros Purple Revolution ‘celebrates’ the100th Anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution with mayhem and violence.
Given Soros just transferred $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations…
General Kelly will wield the axe on DOJ if it is needed. GK is COS. He is responsible for the staff. Trump will Tweet. Kelly will act.
The gorgeous, glamorous Melania follows everything Trump is saying and doing, knows the whole score, then keeps a poker face. The self discipline and intelligence is enormous. A dummy like me would spill the beans inadvertently.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right, I know what you mean. I’m filled with admiration. And gratitude
Oh la la!!!!!!! 10 days of Melania!!!!! My little Trumpkin heart is doing summersaults😍😍😍
I love that: “They claim it’s their soldier; good luck. They hit us, we hit them ten times harder.” That is the attitude I wished Obama had when James foley was beheaded. Isis should have been wiped off the map right then and there.
Thank you for sharing the videos. I am in awe of the smooth landing of the Presidential Helicopter, every single time.
I follow Mr. President’s trips closely, and rely on you, Sundance, to keep us informed and updated.
God speed, President and First Lady Trump, you are in our unceasing prayers 🙏
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
Mr. President – they hit us, we hit them ten times harder.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏
