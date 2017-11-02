President Trump Meets With Republican Leaders and Ways/Means Committee…

Earlier today President Trump met with Republican leadership and representative from the House Ways and Means Committee. The overarching backdrop is the tax reform proposal [Full Plan Outline HERE], and there is a MASSIVE group of lobbyists aligned to eliminate the threat to their carve-outs within the proposed tax plan.
The UniParty is against President Trump. The UniParty is against “America-First”. The UniParty is against MAGAnomics. The UniParty supports lobbyists and the financial indulgences provided by K-Street to build their affluence.
One of the more common maneuvers for the UniParty to eliminate the threat from President Trump is to create a toxic legislative product that holds no hope of passage (See ObamaCare replacement). Be wary of this strategy, it’s obviously in play.
[Transcript] 1:56 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. I’d like to thank the Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee who are here today to discuss the incredible plan to cut taxes. Now, it’s reform and it’s lots of other things, but we’re cutting taxes. It’ll be the biggest tax cut in our history.
There’s nothing more important to our economy. We see what’s happening with our economy and how well it’s doing. This is going to really bring it to the next level.
Before we begin, I want to make a very brief announcement. I had an excellent meeting today with Chairman Grassley and other lawmakers on immigration reform following the terrorist attack in New York. I’m calling on Congress to immediately terminate the diversity visa lottery program. It’s a disaster for our country.
This program grants visas not on a basis of merit, but simply because applicants are randomly selected in an annual lottery. And the people put in that lottery are not that country’s finest. We know that the program presents significant vulnerabilities to our national security. It’s a very unsafe program for our country, and we’re not going to allow it to happen, and end that program. So I think Congress will take that up very quickly.
Additionally, Congress must end chain migration so that we can have a system that is security-based, not the way it is now. And we want a system, ultimately, that’s merit-based so we can bring in people that will help our country, grow our country, and be safe for our country. We want to select people based on their ability to contribute to our country, not choose people randomly — we have no idea who they are — or based on extended family connections. You have people bringing in 24, 25, 26 people when they come in. We have to end chain migration.
With that being said, this is a big tax cut day, and I want to thank some of the people. Naturally, Paul, great press conference you just had — fantastic job.
SPEAKER RYAN: Thank you, appreciate it.
THE PRESIDENT: Paul Ryan has really led an effort and he had some awfully good help. He said, “Do you mind calling Diane Black?” I called Diane Black, and you came through, Diane. (Laughter.) Although let’s wait about a month and a half — (laughter) or less. It could be less.
And Peter — where’s Peter? I saw you on television. Peter, you were fantastic today, and we appreciate it very much. I know how hard you work.
Kevin McCarthy — we just did one where Broadcom is moving back to the United States — into the United States — one of the top companies; it’s a Fortune 100 company. And we just had a news conference with Kevin McCarthy and — hello, Kevin.
MAJORITY LEADER MCCARTHY: Hello.
THE PRESIDENT: It’s been a long time.
MAJORITY LEADER MCCARTHY: I know. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: But, Kevin, you were — really have been fantastic. And a man named Kevin Brady — boy oh boy.
CHAIRMAN BRADY: Thank you, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: He doesn’t stop. He doesn’t stop. And there’s nobody like him, and we really appreciate it, I have to tell you.
But it’s really a great team. We have a great team. And it’s a team that loves what they’re doing, they love the American people, they love this country, and they’re going to get it done. It’s tax cuts, it’s tax reform, and we added the word “jobs” because it’s all about jobs. We’re going to have tremendous numbers of jobs pouring in.
So in a few days I’ll be traveling to Asia to advance America’s economic and national security priorities. I will miss you folks. (Laughter.) I will miss everyone at this table. (Laughter.) I’ll be back in 11 days, but I know things will go well because there really is — there’s a great spirit, there’s a great popularity for what we’re doing in this country. They want it, they need it, they have to have it. So it’s been terrific.
But I’m counting on all of you to help maintain a momentum on the tax cuts and tax reform during that time. I have no doubt you’ll be able to do it.
While I’m in Asia, members of the Cabinet will be traveling around the country talking directly to taxpayers and focusing on the regional media, which I actually find to be a very, very honorable media. We do very nicely with the regional — I love regional media — these folks. (Laughter.)
Of course, Secretary Mnuchin, Director Cohn, and my entire economic team will remain totally focused on tax reform and will continue to work closely with all of you. And I think for all, they’ve been working extremely closely. The relationship, Kevin, has been terrific.
CHAIRMAN BRADY: Absolutely.
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll be with you all the way, 100 percent.
want to also have a bill on my desk, hopefully, Kevin, by Thanksgiving. If that’s possible. And I want everybody in this room standing by my me, and we’ll add some others, as we sign.
thank you, again, for the incredible job you’ve all done. Some of the tax cuts and simplification work that we’re going to be doing for families, they include a doubling of the standard deduction, so more income is taxed at the zero rate. The first $24,000 for a married couple and $12,000 for singles, will be completely income or tax free.
So, that’s something. That’s a tremendous thing right there. So, we’re going to be having a big zero in front of a lot of people who are working very hard and they can’t make ends meet.
We’re going to reduce income tax rates for individuals, increase the child tax credit, and extend it to more middle-income families — a far larger group; repeal the alternative minimum tax; end the estate tax, or the death tax as it’s commonly called; retain tax incentives for mortgages, charitable contributions, work, higher education, retirements. We have a lot things that are the important generators in our economy.
Most Americans will be able to file taxes on a single sheet of paper. What do you think about that, Kevin? You still there, or is it going to be a paper and a half?
CHAIRMAN BRADY: — start with (inaudible).
President is given a document.)
THE PRESIDENT: Oh. (Laughter.) Great job. Thank you. I didn’t know I was going to be given a prop. (Laughter.)
CHAIRMAN BRADY: Sorry about that. Sorry, Mr. President. It’s yours, it’s yours. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. But we think we’re going to be able to do that. And if we have it the way it is now, as of this moment, that’s what we’re going to be having.
CHAIRMAN BRADY: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: It’s going to make life very simple. The only people that aren’t going to like this is H&R Block, they’re not going to be very happy. That’s probably one of the only companies in the country that’s not going to be thrilled.
We’re going to make America globally competitive, again. Our corporate tax rate is 60 percent higher than our average competition. We’ll slash the corporate rate from 35 percent to no more than 20 percent. That’s truly one of the big things in the bill. What that’s going to do is create tremendous success for companies and jobs. It’s about jobs.
five years, expense the full cost of new equipment in the year you buy it. Something that, personally, I’ve never heard about in terms of when I was a businessman. In fact, that’s a great incentive for everybody to want to be business people. I think that’s going to be one of the great — you know when people talk about the different elements, Paul, that’s — they don’t’ talk about that. That’s going to be one of the great sleepers in this bill — expense in one year.
We’re going to move from a worldwide system to a territorial system — tremendous change. In 2016, American multinational companies kept 71 percent of their foreign-earned profits overseas. We’re imposing a one-time low tax to bring back all of that corporate money.
Now, we think it’s probably in the neighborhood of $4 trillion will be brought back into our economy, into our country. And that’ll produce tremendous growth, and jobs, and lots of other things.
The Council of Economic Advisers estimates that the corporate tax reforms would increase average household income by $4,000. We’re reducing tax rates for S corporations, partnerships and sole proprietors, which really affects a large percentage of our people and our taxpayers.
the growth rate of real GDP increases by just 1 percent, we’re talking about $2.5 trillion and millions of jobs. So if we go up to 4, as an example, we’re talking about $2.5 trillion. And I personally think we can go higher. Last quarter we did 3, and that took off, I think you can figure, at least a point for hurricanes. We had five hurricanes, essentially. And we actually hit the 3 number. The quarter before we hit 3.2. When we started we were at 1 — a little bit more than 1. And now we’re at 3, 3.2, and I think we would have hit 4. People are predicting 4 for next quarter. We’ll see, but I’ve always said that it could be quite a bit higher than that.
A lot of that is rules, regulations. In the history of our country, no President, during their entire term, has cut more regulations than we’ve cut. We’ve cut that in 10 months, and we have a lot more to do. We have some statutory requirements we have to give notice. And you know what this is, Diane. You give a 30-day, then a 90-day, you have 120-day notice, and then you can start thinking about it. Well, we’ve given those notices, and we have a lot of cutting left. But we’ve probably cut out about 48 percent, and we’re going to be quite a bit higher than that. And it’s one of the reasons that we’re doing as well as we’re doing.
The stock market has hit a new high close to 60 times during the course of this presidency, this administration, this group of people sitting around this table. We’re close to 60. And that’s something that’s very special, and I haven’t looked today, but perhaps we’ll make it an extra one because I hear we’re doing very well today.
But a lot of that is having to do with optimism. There’s tremendous optimism. The highest they’ve had — business and manufacturing optimism is the highest it’s been since the chart.
So I think what’s going to happen is the one element that’s missing is taxes. We’re one of the highest-taxed countries in the world. And we’re going to get really down to be one of the lower taxed. We won’t be the lowest, but we’ll get that maybe the next time. But we’re going to be one of the lowest taxed, and we will be competitive again with the rest of the world.
You look at China, they’re at 15 percent. You look at some countries, they’re quite a bit lower than that. But at 20 percent, we’re very, very competitive with the rest of the world. And so we’re going to be — you’re going to see numbers and you’re going to see growth, and you’re going to see jobs, and you’re going to see, really, wages going up. And something we’re seeing now is, for the first time in a long time, wages are starting to rise for people. In some cases, they’ve been 18 to 21 years without a real salary increase or a wage increase.
So a lot of good things are happening, but this is the final element — tax cuts and tax reform. And it’s an honor to work with my fellow Republicans. I think we’re going to actually have some Democrat support. I think it’s going to be very, very hard for them not to support it.
There was a certain newspaper that wrote today that your competition was out there trying to say, “It’s for the rich, it’s for the rich,” which they, of course, say repeatedly. It turned out that they weren’t telling the truth, and the paper actually called them on it, which was shocking to me. Shocking. (Laughter.) They were called — they said they’re not telling the truth because this is a middle-income tax reduction, and it’s a very big one. It will be the biggest tax reduction in the history of our country.
Thank you very much everybody. Appreciate it. Thank you. END
I hate that “smile” Paul Ryan always gives President Trump when they’re sitting at things together in front of the press. Makes me shudder.
Yes that face requires a fist.
An axe handle.. that’s the way we did it back in the day..
(I’ve been on both ends of that stick too.. gubmint forced bussed in race wars in what before was a normal peaceful productive learning environment. Gubmint stuck their noses where it didn’t belong and added “Street Fighting 101” to the curriculum).
We learned early on that gubmint destroys everything it touches..
I was telling my husband exactly that! I despise that man so much! Hopefully this time, he will do the right thing for we the people.
He won’t. Paul Ryan always has a “better way.”
I despise him more than I do Hillary; he is better at the game.
Ryano “The Rat” is not really better at the game he is just sure he isn’t going anywhere as the people of Janesville WI seem to think he walks on water so The Rat feels he will be elected in perpetuity.
If he can’t be primaried, vote for the Dem in his District.
_END_ chain-migration!
Set it to music!
Put it on T-Shirts.
Yes!
Good, SD. I like DJT. But I am sick and tired of D.C./Congressional/lobbyist kabuki theater players/actors. Our great Constitution has been under attack for a long time. So has our Divine Judeo-Christian foundation. So has our brave and wise Founding Fathers. So have our brave soldiers, Marines(!), sailors, airmen, Coast Guard, First Responders, LEO’s(!), citizen-patriots, and everybody who loves this country – everybody who who will refuse to kneel unless it they can kneel before Christ Jesus.
“We will overcome.”
I hate the fact they have decided to let us keep some of our hard earned money when they haven’t addressed spending. I’m not impressed
Don’t worry. By the time they get finished with this bill they won’t be letting us keep some of our hard earned money! 🙂
That’s the truth.
You two remind me of the days when a ran relay in track… Pass the baton and run with it!
when I ran…
POTUS did slash a lot of things in his budget it just didn’t get a lot of press coverage. I’m sure there are more cuts to come too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The taxpayer funding of sports stadiums, was one item cut.
I don’t really want to wait to get more of my money back while politicians nitpick programs they may or may not cut. You see where this leads….gridlock and nothing gets done. We cannot have MAGA platform held hostage to minutia. We need a legislative victory NOW. We need to demand our Representatives pass Tax Reform now.
Don’t let perfection be the enemy of the good or this will go down the same road as healthcare which is about to get rocky as hell with the subsidies going away and no replacement on the horizon.
Sundance is it your opinion that this will not pass and Trump will once again hang this around the necks of the disfunctional Congress
The Brilliance of Trump
1. put taxes off to the fall so that it would be done by Christmas
2. Call it a “Great Big CHRISTMAS PRESENT To The American People” while stressing people live paycheck to paycheck and “NEED” this.
3. IF they go against it, don’t pass it they wear “GRINCH” & “Scrooge” around their necks going into 2018 elections.
Deborah you are absolutely right! The other thing that our President, Sarah, Mick Mulvaney etc. have been doing is telling the Americans that the 3.2% (2nd Quarter) and 3% (3rd Quarter) is because of our President and his cutting regulations and unleashing our Energy. The Republicans can’t jump on that wagon because they have had nothing to do with the Economic Train 🚂.
They are screwed! They absolutely know it! For those reasons, it will get done!
I may be completely misremembering but wasn’t that revised to 4.5 or was that the optimism for next quarter?
This Tax Plan is going to need lots of work….In its’ present stage it is not going to live up to expectations.
The Standard Deduction, even at $12,000 ($24,000 for married ) does not off set the loss of State & local tax in those States where the rates are incredibly high….
And remember, ANY deduction taken away will never be re-instated. Right now special interests groups are already attempting to “lock in” loop holes. This Tax plan was never intended to be self supporting. It was intended to be a Tax REDUCTION…. For all, if not most. Congress is already attempting to merely shift around the revenues to “pay” for the Tax plan…Not what Pres. Trump intended
Because they will not get rid of their stupid rules, on purpose, IMHO.
I agree. I have itemized for years because of the high taxes I pay to the state and local governments. Even with the elimination of the AMT, which is horrible hidden tax, the proposed tax plan is likely going to be a tax increase for me here in New York. Property costs are very high in Westchester County. I am grandfathered in on the mortgage interest deduction. Property taxes are very high in Westchester County. Capping at $10,000 per year does not even cover 1/2 of what I pay in property taxes. And I certainly do not live in a mansion. Removing my ability to deduct any of my state income taxes is not helpful. I totally support tax reform, but I am currently deducting more than $24,000 per year for married couples on my taxes. It is not feasible at this point to move to a low tax, low cost-of-living state.
Bec74, I am with you but in Dutchess County. While slightly cheaper than Westchester, they a had quadrupled until Cuomo put in the tax cap (the one good thing he HAS done IMHO). We have our own swamp to drain in Albany it seems.
LikeLike
Albany is a sesspool (lots of corruption). It needs to be drained completely. I am voting “no” on Constitutional Convention next week because I don’t need any more of mandated taxes and special interest pet projects levied upon me.
I agree the tax cap is the only good thing out of Albany. I think Cuomo’s arm was twisted on it. With this said, our taxes continue to go up, though. I can’t tell you how many disagreements I have had with the town tax officials over their re-valuations (i.e. code for putting your taxes up). At least Rob Astorino has held the line on the county tax bill.
The rest of the country does not want to subsidize state & local taxes in those states where the rates are incredibly high. Those states have to get themselves under control like the rest of us have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NYS is incredibly corrupt and Albany is a swamp as deep as DC even if it is not as big. We need a Trump for NY and I am not that person.
I wish Rudi had run for Governor instead of POTUS that time, he would have won.
I agree. Free college tuition is an example. Half the state universities in PA could be eliminated because of redundancy and dysfunctional degree offerings. Make them accountable to the taxpayers and not the well-payed tenured professors and administrators.
Unfortunately, for those of you in high local tax areas, this is one of the realities and what M Mueller says is correct. It’s not unlike men having to pay for OB/GYN care in Obamacare….or being forced to pay huge cable costs for hundreds of stations who don’t watch. Or, like us…no children but paying for schools for the past 45 years because we are home owners, etc, etc. Let’s be honest, there is no perfect bill. No perfect solution for everyone.
He really is all about the positive! If the DEMs would get in the game, we’d have a really great plan to include state and local taxes, dependent exemptions, higher mortgage interest and an end to the death Tax…the only reason it’s not as generous is that we have to stay within 10 year CBO score For reconciliation…
That 10-year mark needs to be changed with the Senate. My hunch is that when we gain more Senators in 2018, Trump is going to push for them to change it. He is not going to bring all of these companies back to America to turn around and have it undone after the 10-year mark when the RINO and Dems vote to put undo all that has been accomplished by Trump.
I honestly don’t know what’s worse: that they create a bill that has no hopes of passing leaving the existing tax scheme in place, or that they pass an awful tax bill that the President signs because he wants to have something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“just to have something”. My guess is that this is where “the Art of the Deal” negotiations start when he returns from
his trip.
Tax reform is a dog whistle to get their campaign coffers replenished
Hedge fund guys celebrating tonight
Carried Interest Loophole Preserved in House Republican Tax Bill
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-02/carried-interest-loophole-preserved-in-house-republican-tax-bill
Ryan and Brady certainly know who they work for. Left to their own devices, they would simply rape us and give it all away to big business. Let’s hope Trump does what he said he’s going to do. Ultimately he controls this. I have not seen him agree to do anything stupid yet. I am skeptical that Ryan and Brady have our best interest in mind
Let’s do away with the carried interest loophole. Allowing hedge fund managers to pay 20% doesn’t seem right when this is really their “income”. They should be taxed at the individual rate. Maybe doing away with this loophole will be enought to allow people in high tax states to be able to deduct more of their property taxes from their federal income taxes.
Romney is running for Senate and his mouth was flapping today.. Every two-bit billionaire feels compelled to publicly play with the idea of running and are jealously nipping at PT’s heels. If PT has legislative success with this tax bill, it’ll take the wind out of their opportunistic sails.
Maybe some of them are cottoning on to the fact they might inherit a booming economy if Trump decideds to only go one term or even has two terms. Now that they know their base is going after scalps, and primaring him isnt going to happen.
Lord, I see the always smiling face of Patty Murray. s/o Please…if anyone can find a photo of her looking anything but grim and scowling…do share it. What a delight she must be at home.
The way to win is to put Hillary and Barak behind bars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Many of you know that I reside and work in NYC. My wife and youngest reside in Jacksonville, FL. Each of the 3 past years my wife and I would file Head of Household. With this proposal that is gone. Meaning we have to file Married filing a Joint Return.
We only have one daughter under 17. I have two mortgages and pay property tax in NY (state and local taxes in NY only) and FL. We will be able to itemize because the total of what I described is a few thousand dollars more than 24K (Standard Deduction).
Knowing the brackets thanks to NickTheDeplorable
Our income would be taxed as following:
– $0 to $90K at 12% tax
– >90K to $$$ at 25% tax
Under the Old Tax System:
– $0 to $38,650 at 10% tax
– >$38,650 to $75,900 at 15% tax
– >$75,900 to $153,100 at 25% tax
– >$153,100 to $$$ at 28% tax
Will I get the same return given what I described above, probably not. Will it be a large loss; No.
However, I do benefit elsewhere! I will see Cheaper and most importantly durable items Made In America as corporations come back. My kids and one day grandkids will have a brighter future in a country that is once again providing plentiful opportunities.
Also if society is beginning to succeed, crime and lawlessness is also reduced. For me that is a win win in my book!
I have the same tax bracket as you are. I apply new tax proposals to my 2016 return and . Taking into account of the deductibles and other credits, my effective tax rate will be worse by 0.1% (tax divided by AGI)
I am in the “won’t change that much for me” category too. I don’t think some people define themselves as upper middle class when they should.
I wouldn’t put my household in the needy category, though we only have HS education , we have been blessed in so many ways. Willing to pay, so some might not have to.
I’m in a high state tax state but I’m OK with getting rid of the state tax deduction because it’s just not right that the people in states like mine get to take such large deductions. And yes I’m in a blue state, I’m sure you could have guessed. I’m hoping this will get state residents to think about who they vote for. Candidates for the next round of governor elections should focus hard on reducing state taxes now.
EXACTLY!
I completely disagree! Corporations get to deduct all of the taxes and interest expense of running the business why can’t individuals get the same benefit?
The more taxes paid by corporations, the more they have to charge for their products. You pay their taxes. Now, do you want them to have low taxes or not ?
If those high tax states would quit providing generous welfare to illegals, then they could cut their taxes down to what the other states get by on.
I want tax reform, but what’s going on is not my idea of real reform. About half of the US population doesn’t pay federal taxes, and that is dead wrong. I want everyone to pay, regardless of income. Even if it’s only $50 I want people to pay. That way they have “skin in the game” rather than just being takers. I want more rate equality for all levels of income, rather than such a drastic difference in rates. Why should income change your tax rate…it shouldn’t. And I want our government to start taxing according to THEIR actual spending, rather than running deficits year after year. That way, their out of control spending would stop when all Americans got the “catch-up bill” in the mail. Yeah, that would be reform.
In a way I agree with your logic. But the cost of living isn’t much lower for someone who makes little compared to someone who makes much. The rents and house prices only go so low. basic food costs are the same for all. Likewise electricity, natural gas, and gasoline. A person making a low wage needs to be able to live decently and not have to stop turning on lights or not run the heat in the winter because they cannot afford to. I am willing to help those people by paying a higher rate.
Maybe you’ve never been a single mom making minimum wage and don’t understand how there isn’t one spare dollar in the budget. Unfortunately I have been that mom. with the extremely high cost of living today I can imagine how much worse the struggle is.
And if you think that’s bad, wait till we actually try to pay down $20T. The subject of taxes needs to be taken away from the politician. Taxes need to be fair and reasonable, which mean govt spending needs to be reasonable. I know I being unrealistic, politicians will never give up “taxes” as an issue. But our tax structure and our debt position is totally wrong. Our young son who just moved out is counting his pennies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elimination of personal exemptions at $4,075 each is definitely a poison pill.
