President Trump Interviewed By Laura Ingraham – November 2nd (Video)…

President Trump was interviewed by Fox newest host Laura Ingraham discussing a variety of current events.
I wish Laura would have kept her mouth shut and allow POTUS to complete a whole sentence….just one time!
She is now in competition with Sean Hannity on number of interruptions per interview.
It really sucks!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Agree abigail.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Big difference from Lou and Maria interview. It’s why I watch and listen to so little media. There are loads of personalities and very few trained in what was considered journalism..It’s basically who you like as it’s all so monotonous…Always good to see the President…
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s a very good way of putting it. Laura can be good but the constant interruption is somewhat irritating. I would even add the Huckabee interview as one of the recent good ones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I absolutely agree! She absolutely can’t help herself. She felt the need to ask a million questions rather than asking fewer and allowing our President to respond. Lou Dobbs, Governor Huckabee, Pat Robertson and Maria B. are wonderful when they interview our President.
I love ❤️ to hear that our President is asking for Wall funding, RAISE Act, E-Verify in order for him to consider anything with DACA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Laura has developed a significant ego over the years. Sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said!
LikeLike
I guess it wasn’t just me.
Yes very unprofessional cutting off the president over and over.
I know she wanted to get a lot of questions in, but that’s not the way to interview a president.
And familiarity… unpolished and kinda rushed…. and I didn’t care for her outfit ( knee high boots! ) either.
She set a flag off with me when she challenged him on the chain migration number. ” 24, is that verified ?” I mean, come on!. Forced the President to say, well, thats what I was told… I don’t know if verified or not, but …
That was classless and petty. Not a point to pick the President on. Who cares if what he said is verified by anyone? His point is, this lottery guy brought in a bunch more, which is what most folks don’t know goes on.
I was not impressed with her interview. I was impressed with the way the President handled her.
Excellent interview. More like a dialogue between friends. In conversational interviews, interjections are normal and expected. Don’t confuse this style with a press conference format where, as you say, you would expect the press secretary to complete her answer first without interruption.
Meh… It was OK. Trump was great. Laura was her usual strong opinionated self. It’s who she is. Not sure why people knockingthe interview. Trump brought his A game. Laura is not warm and fuzzy and is a Trump supporter for the most part. Some are making “much ado about nothing”
Lighten up people if you are one of those.
I liked her boots too. So what?
On balance Laura helps the cause so she’s not a 100%… pfft
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither of them are trained journalists. I think it is some kind of a verbal tick that inflicts radio hosts….. I don’t know how else to explain it. It is annoying.
She’s 1000 times better than Hannity. At least Pres. Trump got to hammer chain migration.
Yes, I broke my rule and tried to watch it. Made it 5 minutes in, decided I was hearing more of ingraham’s interruptions than what DJT was trying to say.
Good interview with President Trump.
Unfortunately, Laura had on California democrat Rep. Brad Sherman who began spouting his liberal crap and Laura let him dribble on. I changed the channel, went to Dobbs on FoxBiz. I also stopped the nightly recording of her show. Too bad, she was doing so well up to that point.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Man, I knew she would have at least one irritating liberal on – which is why I didn’t tune in. It was the same thing the night before when she had two “democrap strategist” one. She’s fallen into that pattern; which makes her unwatchable to me. It’s unfortunate, she had potential.
Trump: “Japan is a warrior nation.”
How do you think THAT played in China?
And just before he heads their way.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump will be watching a Toshiro Mifune marathon on his way to Asia!
I’m GLAD WE NOW HAVE A REAL PRESIDENT, AND NOT SOME MUSLIM FRAUD COMMUNITY ORGANIZER PRETEND.
but those COMMUNIST DEMORATS AND THEIR MSM FELLOW TRAITORS NEED TO GO ASAP AND BY ANY MEANS POSSIBLE.
Sound suppression………………………………………..CAPS are noisy
Trump looks healthier, more relaxed and confident here than 90%+ men who just turned 60.
having a younger wife helps I think
Ya think?!!
younger husbands are nice too.
Dear POTUS,
I want a wall over the mountains, through the rivers, streams, etc.. The whole 2000 miles. I don’t care how much it costs.
Thank you for posting this video.
Is Mr. President looking younger and better or am I just biased?
He is amazing 🦁🇺🇸🦁
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been thinking the exact same thing.
For all those never-Trump’ers who say he is unfit for office, in over his head, or any other of the many unfounded criticisms of President Trump – watch that interview and come away amazed at how he is right on top of every rapid fire question thrown at him. He is a man on top of his game – he knows what he wants and he has the determination to get it done. Too bad the GOP leadership are a bunch of obstructionist weasels.
Great interview!
The 14 year relationship between Laura & POTUS is, was evident. POTUS was relaxed, comfortable, & that just flowed throughout their conversation.
Like old *caring* friendships do.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 48,528 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
I wish Laura would have kept her mouth shut and allow POTUS to complete a whole sentence….just one time!
She is now in competition with Sean Hannity on number of interruptions per interview.
It really sucks!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Agree abigail.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Big difference from Lou and Maria interview. It’s why I watch and listen to so little media. There are loads of personalities and very few trained in what was considered journalism..It’s basically who you like as it’s all so monotonous…Always good to see the President…
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s a very good way of putting it. Laura can be good but the constant interruption is somewhat irritating. I would even add the Huckabee interview as one of the recent good ones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I absolutely agree! She absolutely can’t help herself. She felt the need to ask a million questions rather than asking fewer and allowing our President to respond. Lou Dobbs, Governor Huckabee, Pat Robertson and Maria B. are wonderful when they interview our President.
I love ❤️ to hear that our President is asking for Wall funding, RAISE Act, E-Verify in order for him to consider anything with DACA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Laura has developed a significant ego over the years. Sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said!
LikeLike
I guess it wasn’t just me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes very unprofessional cutting off the president over and over.
I know she wanted to get a lot of questions in, but that’s not the way to interview a president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And familiarity… unpolished and kinda rushed…. and I didn’t care for her outfit ( knee high boots! ) either.
LikeLike
She set a flag off with me when she challenged him on the chain migration number. ” 24, is that verified ?” I mean, come on!. Forced the President to say, well, thats what I was told… I don’t know if verified or not, but …
That was classless and petty. Not a point to pick the President on. Who cares if what he said is verified by anyone? His point is, this lottery guy brought in a bunch more, which is what most folks don’t know goes on.
I was not impressed with her interview. I was impressed with the way the President handled her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent interview. More like a dialogue between friends. In conversational interviews, interjections are normal and expected. Don’t confuse this style with a press conference format where, as you say, you would expect the press secretary to complete her answer first without interruption.
LikeLike
Meh… It was OK. Trump was great. Laura was her usual strong opinionated self. It’s who she is. Not sure why people knockingthe interview. Trump brought his A game. Laura is not warm and fuzzy and is a Trump supporter for the most part. Some are making “much ado about nothing”
Lighten up people if you are one of those.
I liked her boots too. So what?
On balance Laura helps the cause so she’s not a 100%… pfft
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither of them are trained journalists. I think it is some kind of a verbal tick that inflicts radio hosts….. I don’t know how else to explain it. It is annoying.
LikeLike
She’s 1000 times better than Hannity. At least Pres. Trump got to hammer chain migration.
LikeLike
Yes, I broke my rule and tried to watch it. Made it 5 minutes in, decided I was hearing more of ingraham’s interruptions than what DJT was trying to say.
LikeLike
Good interview with President Trump.
Unfortunately, Laura had on California democrat Rep. Brad Sherman who began spouting his liberal crap and Laura let him dribble on. I changed the channel, went to Dobbs on FoxBiz. I also stopped the nightly recording of her show. Too bad, she was doing so well up to that point.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Man, I knew she would have at least one irritating liberal on – which is why I didn’t tune in. It was the same thing the night before when she had two “democrap strategist” one. She’s fallen into that pattern; which makes her unwatchable to me. It’s unfortunate, she had potential.
LikeLike
Trump: “Japan is a warrior nation.”
How do you think THAT played in China?
And just before he heads their way.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump will be watching a Toshiro Mifune marathon on his way to Asia!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m GLAD WE NOW HAVE A REAL PRESIDENT, AND NOT SOME MUSLIM FRAUD COMMUNITY ORGANIZER PRETEND.
but those COMMUNIST DEMORATS AND THEIR MSM FELLOW TRAITORS NEED TO GO ASAP AND BY ANY MEANS POSSIBLE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sound suppression………………………………………..CAPS are noisy
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump looks healthier, more relaxed and confident here than 90%+ men who just turned 60.
LikeLiked by 9 people
having a younger wife helps I think
LikeLike
Ya think?!!
LikeLike
younger husbands are nice too.
LikeLike
Dear POTUS,
I want a wall over the mountains, through the rivers, streams, etc.. The whole 2000 miles. I don’t care how much it costs.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for posting this video.
Is Mr. President looking younger and better or am I just biased?
He is amazing 🦁🇺🇸🦁
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been thinking the exact same thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For all those never-Trump’ers who say he is unfit for office, in over his head, or any other of the many unfounded criticisms of President Trump – watch that interview and come away amazed at how he is right on top of every rapid fire question thrown at him. He is a man on top of his game – he knows what he wants and he has the determination to get it done. Too bad the GOP leadership are a bunch of obstructionist weasels.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great interview!
The 14 year relationship between Laura & POTUS is, was evident. POTUS was relaxed, comfortable, & that just flowed throughout their conversation.
Like old *caring* friendships do.
LikeLike