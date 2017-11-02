Mega-MAGA Moves: Robert Mercer Leaves Hedge Fund, Sells Breitbart, Distances From Bannon and Rebukes Milo Yiannopoulos

Robert Mercer the multi-billionaire hedge fund co-chief of Renaissance Technologies; owner of Breitbart media; previous backer of Ted Cruz and currently reformed supporter of President Trump is making significant moves.
The overarching direction of the repositioning appears to be common sense. The end result, at least from a 30,000 ft level, positions Mercer toward the pragmatic MAGA Trump movement (CTH perspective) and politely distanced from the gnats and Bannon Bros.
Mr. Mercer sent a letter to his hedge fund principles (investors and pension advisers) notifying them of his stepping down from Renaissance Tech, including the board of directors, though he will remain deeply involved in the research and analytics side of the operation.
Additionally, Mercer appears to have caught-on to the general direction where the gnat swarm was/is headed and is now distancing himself from the nuttery side of right-minded political engagement. Mercer is shifting controlling ownership of Breitbart media to his two daughters. This is good news for team common sense and bad news for the hungry gnats.
In a very rare statement attributed directly to Mr. Mercer, he explains his perspectives on Steve Bannon and how despite the general agreement on intent, the methods and approach by Bannon is not always in alignment with Mercer’s own outlooks on politics.
No doubt there are a multitude of CTH readers who will identify with the sentiments contained within the statement from Mr. Mercer. Indeed, as CTH has oft repeated: if you hang around a one-legged man long enough, sooner or later you’re gonna start limping.
There are a myriad of very important ideological battles being waged upon a large and encompassing ideological geography. A candidate riding to the voting booth on a horse might sell well to a particular viewer/voter, but in the larger picture it does nothing to draw in the man or woman who hits the alarm clock at 5:15am prior to working for the next and necessary paycheck.
Good moves here by Mr. Robert Mercer, and from a perspective of intellectual honesty, CTH offers appreciation toward any influence agent of such established caliber who puts reasonable logic at the forefront of purposeful planning.
“Common sense”, wails the conservative. “Can’t we just have a spot of good ol’ common sense?”
The problem is, the left controls the sense making apparatus of society, and people with conservative instincts operate within that totality, and are thus part of the left wing system even if they aren’t consciously aware of it themselves. That’s why the right always follows the left. Just check how your own attitude toward fags have changed. The right lacks people with the requistie mental toughness to carry out a counter-revolutionary agenda. Trump, a former democrat, isn’t a loser (unlike Republicans in office and the mentality of vast swathes of the GOP base). That’s why Republicans started winning in meaningful terms as soon as Trump launched his campaign. Trump, through sheer force of will, overcame the usual timidity conservatives have of enunciating counter-liberal ideas.
I believe sundance is severely misleading the nature of the divergence between Trump and Bannon. Trump is constrained to an extent, whether he likes it or not, by the entrenchments of the system that will take sometime to change. Bannon is the Dark Knight, doing the things Trump cannot do himself as president from without.
Mercer gives 10M to Breitbart/Bannon and NOW cries out about the alt-right? Brietbart started the alt-Right!
He cannot distance himself. He is worried about being labeled a white supremacist? Geez louise
Alt -right started long before with gamer-gate and all those folks.
I disagee. Breitbart reported on the Alt-Right.
And Andrew Breitbart hired Milo. He loved the guy.
Bannon without Breitbart has no juice, none. I haven’t been able to stand reading Breitbart for quite some time. Too much spin and propaganda and very little truth based in fact(s). I joined the Trump train from day zero, not the Bannon train. Perspective folks, reflect on the situation. Bannon could/can be a useful warrior with proper restraint. I am not sure he has any restraint and I fear his unspoken agenda and he does have one of those.
I have no problem with Bannon or his lack of restraint….
Could this be the difference between wholesale and retail politics. Wholesale is nuts and bolts, removed from aspiration and focused on mechanisms. Haute couture.
Retail is about the narrative, the courage and fortitude, vision, and outlet for built up frustrations, common people looking for relief from gut-wrenching problems ie. VA waiting lists, terrorists imported and supported with tax dollars, hordes of illegals affecting the quality of public schools, none of which impacts a hedge fund manager. Off-the rack.
I see that riding a horse to a polling station is quirky, to say the least, but regional tastes allow for iconoclasts. It’s an acquired taste, but enough people have acquired it. Bucking of conventions is trending, and part of the modern zeitgeist.
Interesting to see what happens.
I couldn’t disagree with Mercer more about Milo. Milo is a bright spot of Conservatism. He’s fighting Islam, the man-hating variety of feminism, political correctness and FOR Western values. Mercer is suspect now to me. I don’t understand severing ties with Milo AT ALL. What an awful public statement to make. Sure, he’s too revealing about his sexuality for my taste, but it’s great to have a gay ally for so many great causes. He’s funny, engaging, feisty, thoughtful and puts on an entertaining show. PLUS he TAKES THE FIGHT TO THE COLLEGES WHICH IS WHERE WE NEED TO BE.
–I’m not at all happy with this Mercer statement. I see him as a problem at the moment. I don’t trust him.
In some respects Mercer is articulating the historic loser mentality of the right.
There is weird obsession around here with Bannon and Breitbart. I don’t think we can have too many people on our side that support our core beliefs, even if they might have supported Cruz two years ago. It reminds me of the commie purges of the twenties where Stalin was eradicating his fellow communists because they weren’t sufficiently communist.
You guys have it wrong he is bieng sued for 6.8 billion in back taxes he needs to liquidate some of his assets. That is all this is about. Its all smokes and mirrors.
