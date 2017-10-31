Trump Convenes Late Night National Security Briefing – NYC Terrorist Pledged Allegiance to ISIS Prior To Attack

Statement from the President on the Terrorist Attack in New York City:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of todays terrorist attack in New York City and their families. My Administration will provide its full support to the New York City Police Department, including through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We offer our thanks to the first responders who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack. These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage. I will continue to follow developments closely.” – WH Link
Against the backdrop of the terrorist attack in New York City, a rather deliberate looking President Donald Trump convenes a late night national security meeting:
(LINK)
Immediately following the meeting/briefing, President Trump Tweeted: “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already extreme vetting program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” POTUS appears pissed.
Additional reporting on the terrorist:
The New York Post is reporting the driver who plowed into a group of people on Tuesday, killing 8, left behind handwritten notes pledging loyalty to ISIS along with an image of an ISIS flag inside his vehicle.
Sayfullo Saipov, 29, had the notes written in Arabic inside his Home Depot rental truck along with a picture of the ISIS flag, according to law enforcement sources. The handwritten notes indicated that he had pledged allegiance to the terror group, the sources said. (read more)
VIA FOX NEWS – The man suspected of plowing a truck through a crowded bike lane in New York on Tuesday is 29 years old, from Uzbekistan with a green card, Fox News has confirmed.
Police have identified Sayfullo Saipov as the driver of the rented pickup truck who killed eight people and injured at least 11 more in the attack in near the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.
Saipov drove a rented pickup truck from Home Depot through a crowded bike path for several blocks before finally crashing into a yellow school bus near Chambers and West Street, police said.
After exiting the vehicle, Saipov yelled “Allahu Akbar” and waived around some type of weapon, which authorities believe to be an airsoft gun or a B.B. gun. The suspect was shot twice by police and taken into custody. He remains in the hospital and is expected to survive his wounds.
[…] According to the Associated Press, the suspect is believed to have rented the truck about an hour before the attack.
Authorities discovered that Saipov had a Florida license and he’s been connected to an address in the Tampa area. But he was living in New Jersey as recently as this summer and working as an Uber driver, a friend of Saipov told Fox News. (read more)
He was here on a “diversity visa”. I know I’m not alone when I say that me and my neighbors have always talked about how much better things would be if we had some neighbors from Uzbekistan. I’m sure you’ve had this conversation with your neighbors, too. We’re also hoping to get some neighbors from Madagascar. Nothing says “neighborly” like a nice, fresh outbreak of Pneumonic Plague.
Wtf
Japan has nil immigration, that is a model for what we should be doing. Israel has good policies too.
Just a sane, logical policy would be nice. Secure the borders…build that wall…and anyone coming here should have something to offer beyond a sob story.
If we don’t secure our borders, then we are not a sovereign nation. We are then just a plot of land somewhere.
Sane. Logical.
That’s all I want. Lol
I want California to be a red state again, or else it should become an independent country.
And letting in Muslims from all over the world is not securing our borders.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/10/tens-of-thousands-of-muslim-refugees-to-begin-arriving-in-u-s-from-australia
And these are the ‘refugees’ that Australia will not take because they are too dangerous.
Yep. Words “extreme vetting” are political speak, nothing more. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qXL6IB9YKE
Too late
I think about that south park episode where they were overwhelmed by all the immigrants from another dimension. Crude episode, its sourh park, but the point is, there is a limit. We have long since reached ours.
The truth is that our Country is just a plot of land, but it’s the demographics and culture that make up the Society that we call the United States of America (Western Civilization). History has proven that it’s just a matter of time before the make up of a Country shifts, and it will happen… Just a matter of time. The question is: will we let it happen on our watch?
We need more armed Citizens.
We need non-kumbaya people willing to fight, unafraid to oppose Evil, unafraid to kill a Killer.
We need Citizens in disarmed territories to get pissed and demand the unConstitutional Restrictions on their God-Given Right To Self-Defense Be Restored.
If you aren’t wearing the boots for walking, all you are doing is talking.
We don’t need immigration. We need to encourage people to have more American children. When you are born into something you will work harder to preserve and improve it. Visitors use and don’t improve but they tear it down and despise the people that built it.
That is aside from the fact that when a nation’s birth rate drops below 2.1, that is the end of the nation. We are currently at 2.3 and dropping!
http://theweek.com/articles/642303/americas-birth-rate-now-national-emergency
Zero growth/replacement level is sufficient. We don’t need a population density like Rwanda. I like my elbow room. No vacancy. We are full.
We are not full.
The only places that lack room for children are, sadly, the hearts of Me-Centered Americans.
The entire 7 billion people of the world can live in an area the size of Texas with a population density of NYC.
For Some Reason it has been put in our heads that 2 kids is the perfect family. I think it is Propaganda that has been slowly drilled in over time. I had 3 sisters and can remember much bigger families as a kid, but now a days it seems that if you have a boy & girl, you have the perfect family. Probably because they have also brought us to believe every kids has to go to college, so parents have that in the back of their mind. The Country needs people in the Trades also! I have 3 sons – oldest in college, middle training to be an EMT and the youngest is still in High School, but will go to College. Weird thing my oldest and youngest are both Lefties, very smart and taking or took AP courses in HS. Me and the Wife knew the middle one was just not College material, although I give him credit for signing up at the local Community College and trying a year, but in the end he got a job and started training to become an EMT.
Having more children will not help if parents send them to public schools, to learn about Heather and his two mommies and America’s terrible history of racism and oppression.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perfect. Concur. And it’s funny, too.
Thats right. We have a whole bunch of work to do. How did we get here? Who pushed us into this self destructive curriculum in the schools? Very strange that all children are taught the same regardless of intelligence. They come out of school knowing the same as the least intelligent. How can someone graduate high school and can’t read or write let alone simple math. Social promotions… We all get a diploma regardless!
Immigration to the U.S.A. is NOT a right, it’s a privilege. We were meant to be a Republic of unified people, not a dumping ground of “diversity”. All immigration should be halted until the estimated 30M illegal aliens (minus green card holders) are sorted out, deported or voluntarily re-settled in their home countries. I know of several English speaking European Christians who have given up hope of ever getting to the front of the queue for consideration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Switzerland very restrictive on immigration, too, and not part of EU. They may be a good model for European countries when they leave the EU.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They also require their citizenry to own a firearm. The citizenry is the army.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I lived in the small town of Forsyth Missouri for several years. It is city law that every home must own a firearm…..That is different!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no law requiring private ownership of firearms. You might be thinking of the rule that soldiers are required to keep their personally assigned weapons (provided after their initial 18 months of mandatory service) at home until they are no longer of conscription age. The reason for this was to keep weapons dispersed and soldiers ready to swoop down out of the mountains to defend the nation — not an easy target!
Those who are of active duty age must qualify with their firearms yearly. Military munition is kept centrally in the villages (armories), not at home. However, private munition can be stored at home.
Swiss are not gun-averse. Many Swiss, particularly out in the country, enjoy hunting and skeet shooting. There are also marksmanship festivals, the most famous of which is in Zurich. Still called The Boys Shooting Match (Knabenschiessen), the last few years the match has been won by girls! Don’t mess with Swiss women!
There’s no federal law but several US cities have such laws.
I am referring to the law of Switzerland, which is what I am commenting on.
For clarity: someone had commented in reference to a comment about Switzerland. Hence my response.
Swiss people voted for more strictness, because they already have a very high level of immigrants in the country:
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/daniel-ammann/the-real-reasons-why-the_b_373947.html
You hardly find a more “multicultural”, open and globalized country in the Western hemisphere. The small, landlocked country in the middle of Europe has 7.7 million inhabitants, 1.7 million (or 22 percent) of which are foreigners. There are an estimated 400,000 to 450,000 Muslims living in Switzerland — almost three times as many as twenty years ago (1990: 152’000). Islam is today the second largest religion after Christianity with roughly 150 mosques all over the country.
Switzerland also has citizens with guns – encourages gun ownership!
Not so sure it’s encouraged, but the Swiss are indeed not gun-averse. I commented a bit about that in response to another poster above in this thread if you are interested.
However, there is a ban on building minarets now — reasoning: not part of our culture.
Agree with this. It really only feels like home when you don’t share language or culture with your neighbor.
I like it when i walk outside and people are speaking a language i dont understand dressed in strange clothes giving me dirty looks. I also feel comfortable and safe around people not like me.
Their culture makes them unemployable so my government supports them… very nicely to.
I personally enjoy looking for a restaurant but not finding one advertised in english. I also enjoy durty looks if I enter one that appears friendly only to find the people running the place dont actually want my business because I am a native. Its peachy.
Nothing says America like the Indian/Pakistani chain migrants behind my house with a backyard straight outta’ “Slumdog Millionaire”…
I personally enjoyed the cultural experience of dining at a neighborhood cafe only to have the non English speaking diners at the both across from me plop their toddler on the table top and change his diaper. I am so not kidding. I almost puked.
Democrat Terrorist Laundering Scheme.
Sounds like he will enforce the immigration laws the way he sees fit. Let those liberal judges try to enforce the laws the way they see fit. Hmmmm sound familiar anyone?
cosmo221, and Trump does it legally while the Obama appointed judges disregard our federal laws, so then Trump will be forced to go EO to get things done. At least now the Supreme Court has done what Trump wanted done, thank goodness.
Surprise, surprise…..way to go CHUCK.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/manhattan-terrorist-sayfullo-saipov-entered-u-s-chuck-schumers-diversity-visa-program/
diversity is our strength
I wonder if President Trump is contemplating putting into effect some of the provisions of the State of National Emergency (Proclamation 7463) put into place by George W. Bush on September 14th, 2001. The proclamation specifically addresses acts of terrorism. It went into effect for one year. It has been renewed each year since September, 2002 by both Busch and Obama before it expired.
Even though Obama was leaving office, he renewed Proclamation 7463 shortly before the Presidential Election on August 4, 2016, probably done in mind for the benefit of soon-to-be “President Hillary Clinton”. Obama’s notice of continuation (renewal) can be read here:
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/08/04/notice-continuation-national-emergency-respect-export-control
President Trump has renewed it again on September 11th, 2017.
From The White House website:
CONTINUATION OF THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY
WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN TERRORIST ATTACKS
Consistent with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act, 50 U.S.C. 1622(d), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency previously declared on September 14, 2001, in Proclamation 7463, with respect to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the continuing and immediate threat of further attacks on the United States.
Because the terrorist threat continues, the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, and the powers and authorities adopted to deal with that emergency must continue in effect beyond September 14, 2017. Therefore, I am continuing in effect for an additional year the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, in response to certain terrorist attacks.This notice shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress.
DONALD J. TRUMP
THE WHITE HOUSE,
September 11, 2017.
Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/09/11/notice-regarding-continuation-national-emergency-respect-certain
And here is webpage with the text of Proclamation 7463, the declared State of National Emergency of September 14, 2001:
http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/ws/?pid=61760
George Soros, funder of Latino Victory Fund
He thinks people like us are MURDERING CHILDREN with trucks.
Ralph Northam, Democrat candidate for Governor in Virginia, is a SOROS PUPPET
Vote ED GILLESPIE to protect the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I am sure Soros has his tentacles in all of this.
Here we go again, the “extreme vetting” of muslim immigrants mythology keeps getting regurgitated.
It’s a pretence beloved by bureaucrats in lieu of doing anything effective.
Do they not understand even slightly that the shambolic records and zero cooperation from all 3rd world muslim countries and their “security” (always infiltrated by western hating Islamofascists) and civil institutions (ditto) makes extreme vetting a nonsense.
You have to be a known terrorist to be known to western agencies.
What do these bureaucrat clowns propose? Question the prospective muslim terrorist and see if he admits it. :-))
Give me strength…..
Today’s ‘peace loving’ muslim is tomorrow’s Sayfullo Saipov.
Listening to a fiery imam’s speech or visiting a radicalizing jihad website is all it takes.
Alas. you cannot be a “peaceloving” muslim who isn’t going to murder anyone. Impossible.
To be a muslim you must believe and take life instructions from the Koran as written and the Hadiths. If you do not follow these instructions from the Koran as a muslim you are an apostate and should be murdered.
These little gems instruct muslims to murder infidels (us), homosexuals, Jews, apostates and difficult women on 109 occasions, last count I saw.
There is no such thing as a “moderate” muslim…..any such people are apostates because they then MUST have rejected the Koran that instructs them to murder us.
The US is in deep denial about this little fact.
+1
Ain’t it the truth.
You are correct…..their Quran demands submission…..it doesn’t suggest it….it doesn’t allow for differentiation…
they obey the commandments of muhhamed….or they do not….
those who practice islam are victimized by their own “religion”…especially the women…
They are treated as property…..women are worthless in islam without the presence of a man…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correction: you can’t be a peace-loving Muslim if you’re not at least upper middle class. (Or maybe a Tatar in Finland, they don’t let any immigrants into their mosques. They’ve lived in Finland for over 100 years and the only difference between them and regular Finns are their religion and their exotic names. The most famous Tatar in Finland is a former soccer player who used to have a drinking problem. 2nd most famous Tatar (woman) is married to the most famous Jew in Finland. Her husband is a famous politician and one of their daughters is studying to become a Lutheran priest.)
I’ve known some Muslim people who were peace-loving and practising Muslim. They were my colleagues except one who owned a garage and fixed my car for a few years until he got seriously ill and had to close down his business. All of them had a few things in common:
1. They came from upper middle / upper class families. Parents were doctors, successful businessmen, diplomats etc.
2. They were taught from early age on to study hard and work hard. They ended up being college educated and having jobs.
3. They had fled their former countries when the Westernized regimes collapsed or soon after and had never been back to their origin countries. (Except one girl who went to Afghanistan after it was liberated from Taliban rule. She visited relatives but her main purpose was to get a copy of her birth certificate. She couldn’t get married by law because she had no birth certificate. Her family had fled in such a hurry that they had forgotten to take it with them.)
4. They dressed and acted like any ethnic Dutch people would (I live in the Netherlands). They observed certain Islamic religious practices like fasting on Ramadan and not eating pork, but otherwise they were just like everybody else.
5. Their norms and values were the pretty much the same as those of the predominantly (lapsed) Catholic Dutch people around them. They just re-traced their norms and values to certain peaceful passages in Koran whereas we’d re-trace ours to Christian teachings.
So in conclusion: if your IQ is well above 100 and you’ve had sane upbringing, you may find a way of combining Western values and Islamic spirituality for yourself. You can be serious about your devotion and practice Islam (although in a “pick the raisins from the cinnamon bun” way). But you may be viewed as not a real Muslim by the lower IQ Muslims who take religion way too seriously and observe all crazy things in Islam. If you’re smart enough, you may figure out the advantages of Western values and choose to live by them, and then justify your choice in a way that fits your cultural and religious background. For lower IQ Muslims this option of reconciling free thinking and traditions is not possible.
“I’ve known some Muslim people who were peace-loving and practising Muslim.”
Sorry, imposible. You cannot be a practicing muslim if you do not follow the Koran.
If you do not endeavour to murder infidels you are not a follower of the Koran because the Koran instructs you UNAMBIGUOUSLY and directly to do so countless times.
You’re getting it now, aren’t you?
Well said, Pop – well said…..
Not a day goes by where I am not so thankful I changed my mind in September and voted for DJT last November….
What made you change your mind? (And….good for you! Thanks!)
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Was the perpetrator on welfare? One report says he has a girlfriend in New Jersey and has three children. Are his children on welfare?
I’ve watched Congress debating how much of our money they are going to allow us to keep. There never seems to be a good place for them to cut back on spending. Suggestion: stop importing welfare recipients who sponge off of us while plotting terror attacks.
Exactly. Most immigrants have no skills and are completely unemployable in any job other than doing nothing. Only select government jobs require you to do nothing.
An article I saw somewhere said the GF lives in Paterson, NJ. That’s one of the places where they were dancing on the rooftops celebrating during 9-11.
Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi…..Is he alive or dead? Or did he migrate to Germany thanks to Mama Merkel? President Trump please have extreme vetting for anyone coming from Europe.
The Polish Army is twice the size of the German Army, and the Poles have many combat veterans that served with us in Iraq, German soldiers in Afghanistan were overweight and rarely saw combat.
I think its quite easy to infer what I am pondering…
Didn’t know that about Poland. Good news.
I like it. Time for Poland to return the favor. However, in this case it would be more like a rescue.
Any patriotic German has no business serving in Merkel’s Wehrmacht. German speakers in Switzerland and Austria have far saner governments.
Germany just announced their first Tranny Commander. I saw photos of the thing last week, like an early Halloween.
President Trump should order an immediate review of the New York City Police Department’s use-of-force policies. He should form a commission headed by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to review New York City’s policies and bring them up to Polk County Florida standards immediately. The citizens of New York City would have had a much better outcome in this situation if they had modernized their policies in line with Sheriff Judd’s
“Being politically correct is fine.”
That’s not what I heard in 2016.
Relax. It’s his figure of speech, and comparable to when he calls somebody in his administration “a good man” days before firing him.
This.
It’s Twitter, there’s only so many ways to blame PC culture in 140 characters.
I took it as sarcasm.
Or, as in: “Maybe he won’t vote for repeal and replace. And that’s fine.”
twisting words just like Ted Cruz did. Hmmmm.
Alliwantissometruth and Fleporeblog have said it best. In my honest opinion if illegal aliens voted for Republicans every time than Democrats would have built a wall 100 foot high years ago. The United States of America is not a birthright to every person on the planet. The United States of America is only meant for those of us who value liberty and justice for all. This nation is only meant for those who worship Jesus Christ and value humanity at all costs. If you live in The United States of America and hate this great nation than please leave! Please leave peacefully and willingly. Just leave. Just go away. Just leave us alone. If you choose to cause us harm and perform evil acts upon us than understand the hatred you have for Americans will only unite us and end in your defeat. We the people will not be defeated. You will not win. We will prevail. We will defeat you. No matter if you are a politician or terrorist…if your aim is stop the MAGA movement than give up now!
I find Jewish women very attractive … but they’re on their way out? I also have a few Buddhist friends … should I help them pack? My idol is a Jewish carpenter so I guess I should find a donkey for Him to ride out of Dodge?
“This nation is only meant for those who worship Jesus Christ…”
Uh, no. You see, there’s this little thing called the First Amendment. Read it, peruse it, commit it to memory even.
Never meant to offend. I let my emotions get the best of me once again. As I reflect on the comment I made, I apologize for the post and to anyone who felt offended.
It was a good post, American Me.
You kinda messed up an otherwise good comment with the “This nation is only meant for those who worship Jesus Christ” part.
I’m sorry if my post offended anyone. I didn’t mean to. I let my emotions get the best of me and for that I apologize. I am truly sorry and I humbly ask for forgiveness.
What happens when you live like you belong to the One who watches over the children of men…
“The Lord will grant that the enemies who rise up against you will be defeated before you. They will come at you from one direction but flee from you in seven.” (Deu 28:1)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come Lord Jesus.
My experience is that when we let the outrages and suffering of this world break our hearts, it can drive us into the arms of the One who weeps with those who weep.
Only there can we receive the courage and wisdom to return to our broken world and contribute to it’s betterment.
Religion of Pieces strikes again. Thank you Lord for PDJT who understands evil and how to deal with it.
My thoughts: (1) I am happy to hear that the killer was captured alive. We may learn something from him that could prevent further atrocities. (2) I find it curious that it is said that the notes found in the truck were written in Arabic. Uzbeks generally do not know Arabic and would not use it except when quoting directly from the Koran. Was there someone else with him at the start of the rampage who was giving him instructions?
Good point (2).
So sorry for your loss, New York. Heartbreaking.
May our loving Father hear our prayers to ease your heartache, provide you comfort, and give you peace at the neediest hours, and His Grace be with you always. Amen.
We are so fortunate to have a real man (a real woman would have been fine too) in the White House at a time like this. A man willing to do what it takes and who keeps his priorities aimed at helping the country.
You know, I look at the perp’s photo and I see yet another Mohammed. And I say to myself, why in hell can we not just go back to profiling the old fashioned way? Because *clearly* it didn’t happen with this terrorist. Talk about a poster child for profiling. Screw PC!
Does it look like a gun in each hand?
Media says toy guns.
In NYC no one has a gun, right?
Maybe he’s used to Florida where guns are more common?
Many attackers have fake guns. Not sure why. Possibly because they take a low cost attitude, these are easily dispensed with assets. Isis has a different attitude with mentally unstable people, it sends them out first.
One was a pellet gun and the other an airsoft gun, or so the reports said. I wish they had killed him on the spot. I would have a hard time caring for this guy in the hospital if I were a nurse or a doctor – very hard….
Good for Trump .Political correctness will be the death of us all. In UK Sky news are having a discussion on profiling interviewing a man from the states ,but as usual pussy footing around for fear of upsetting someone. Profiling and stop and search works.Since stop and search was scaled down in London ,knife crime among blacks mainly ,has escalated. Heads in the sand by our PC leaders..
