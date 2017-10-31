Jihad in New York City – Man Shouted “Allahu Akbar” After Mowing Down Pedestrians – Eight Dead, 15 Injured…

Police and eye-witnesses are reporting on a New York incident that bears a resemblance to European terrorist attacks. 8 Dead, 15+ Injured.



A motorist, described as a 29-year-old middle-eastern male, driving a rented Home Depot truck drove several blocks (reported eight) in New York City hitting pedestrians and bicyclists along a bike/pedestrian path in the city. The mayhem happened at West Street and Chambers Street at 3:15 p.m. The suspect was shot and is in police custody. –NY Post–

It is being reported another driver, witnessing the mayhem, attempted -successfully- to stop the truck by driving his empty school bus into the pathway of the Home Depot vehicle, at which time the driver of the truck exited his vehicle screaming something and began firing weapons upon the crowd.

There are reports of multiple fatalities. The driver/shooter was shot by arriving police and is in custody; however, it is reported his carried weapons were a pellet gun and paint-ball gun. Fox News is reporting via NYPD the driver/shooter/terrorist shouted “allahu akbar” as he exited the vehicle to engage the crowd.

Additional report showing the number of fatalities might be as high as six with many more people injured. The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody. A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street reports he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

Initial suspect ID – Suspect who killed 8 people in NYC attack reported as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov ( Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov) from Tampa, FL, originally from Kyrgyzstan

NBC News: Suspect in the New York City attack is Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov. He was born in February of 1988. Came to U.S. in 2010. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 31, 2017

JUST IN: Photo of Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida, suspect in deadly NYC terror attack https://t.co/zof4fpEths pic.twitter.com/Oq0Trli4UG — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

BREAKING: Police and witnesses: Motorist drove onto bike path near World Trade Center, hit people, fired what appeared to be gun. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 31, 2017

Screenshots of the Snapchat story around the shooting in NYC. pic.twitter.com/FcYPFbx8TX — Mike Morrison (@MikeKMorrison) October 31, 2017

URGENT: Reports of Multiple People Shot In Manhattan After Man In Truck Ran Over Pedestrians RAW VIDEO >> https://t.co/mzvV2FkPZO pic.twitter.com/UZ7TMwexpH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 31, 2017

Video shows large police response in Lower Manhattan after reports of shots fired. https://t.co/kcQD2fXckk pic.twitter.com/vdUmF6UXGS — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2017

BREAKING IMAGE: One body lays covered in Lower Manhattan…. pic.twitter.com/byLvltLuCq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 31, 2017

Due to police activity, avoid the area of Chambers Street/West St.

One person is in custody. Expect many emergency personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/rSECr0LRCN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

WATCH: Witness describes incident in Manhattan: "I saw a truck – a white pick-up truck – going down the bicycle lane & running people over" pic.twitter.com/ZRVoOiariH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 31, 2017

LATEST: Up To 6 Dead In Manhattan Truck Attack, Suspect In Custody – https://t.co/mzvV2F3f8g pic.twitter.com/TCA9AG9ley — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 31, 2017

JUST IN: There are fatalities after a truck drove the wrong way down the West Side Highway bike path in Manhattan https://t.co/lSZwdt3Rux pic.twitter.com/hqLnTIhsIr — CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2017

