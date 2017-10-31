Jihad in New York City – Man Shouted “Allahu Akbar” After Mowing Down Pedestrians – Eight Dead, 15 Injured…

Police and eye-witnesses are reporting on a New York incident that bears a resemblance to European terrorist attacks. 8 Dead, 15+ Injured.
A motorist, described as a 29-year-old middle-eastern male, driving a rented Home Depot truck drove several blocks (reported eight) in New York City hitting pedestrians and bicyclists along a bike/pedestrian path in the city. The mayhem happened at West Street and Chambers Street at 3:15 p.m. The suspect was shot and is in police custody. –NY Post–
It is being reported another driver, witnessing the mayhem, attempted -successfully- to stop the truck by driving his empty school bus into the pathway of the Home Depot vehicle, at which time the driver of the truck exited his vehicle screaming something and began firing weapons upon the crowd.
There are reports of multiple fatalities. The driver/shooter was shot by arriving police and is in custody; however, it is reported his carried weapons were a pellet gun and paint-ball gun. Fox News is reporting via NYPD the driver/shooter/terrorist shouted “allahu akbar” as he exited the vehicle to engage the crowd.
Additional report showing the number of fatalities might be as high as six with many more people injured. The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody. A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street reports he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.
Initial suspect ID – Suspect who killed 8 people in NYC attack reported as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov ( Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov) from Tampa, FL, originally from Kyrgyzstan
What should be obvious to all is that for any given “incident”, regardless of who is responsible, motive, and methods, the bottom line is always the same:
The promotion of an agenda to incrementally increase the police state, as well as to decrease the citizens rights to defend themselves, all under the guise of safety and security, courtesy of the government.
Following every incident, including internationally (overseas) and during specific occasions, or at specific locations, there is an increasing trend towards a “beefed-up police presence”.
Time to take another tack.
Keep them from coming in.
Get the ones that are already here OUT.
“Till we can figure out what the hell is going on.” – Candidate Donald J. Trump
It is really the ONLY way.
Nwtex, you are so right. I am amazed that God has still shown us His love and grace with what we have done.
The murders are never “lone wolves”. Investigate his life and follow the bee back to the hive.
It’s the mosque stupid.
“It is being reported another driver, witnessing the mayhem, attempted -successfully- to stop the truck by driving his empty school bus into the pathway of the Home Depot vehicle”
Give this man a medal. I wish the average American would butch up and be resourceful like this person was. She/He might have saved many more lives by disabling the vehicle like this.
WHY DO TRUCK RENTAL COMPANIES RENT TO BEARDED ISLAMIC LOOKING SUSPECTS?
ALL THE TIME?
Time for this to stop.
Tucker just reported that jihadi had notes pledging allegiance to ISIS in his vehicle…
Call me cynical but WHY is it the “every” time there is a news CYCLE or story or event that looks REALLY REALLY bad or POSSIBLY for government SWAM dwellers – or Democrats (EG like the Podesta’s getting charged by Mueller? then Hillary? etc)……….. BOOOM, an “event” occurs to take large ‘news’ focus away…. not that this isn’t just a ‘random’ terrorist attack in NYC….
but WHAT if… just maybe………….. triggers get pulled……… when things in the media are not going well for “THEM” (pick any leftist group ‘in power’)…………… a ‘bad’ event happens (shooting, terrorist attack, bombing…..)………
AM I JUST PARANOID……. or anyone else think this happens? Sorry I don’t have time to read 800+ comments…………this is just my $.02 observations…
as you were
Sorry haven’t read the comments, but my take, if the guy was wounded and lying there, someone should have put a bullet in his head. Why keep him alive and waste money on hospital and legal gymnastics.
Maybe we can find out who his homies are and stop other potential acts from this religion of peace.
The Diversity Immigrant Visa program, also known as the green card lottery, is a United States congressionally mandated lottery program for receiving a United States Permanent Resident Card. The Immigration Act of 1990 established the current and permanent Diversity Visa (DV) program.
The lottery is administered by the Department of State and conducted under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) as amended by the Immigration Act of 1990. The lottery makes available 50,000 permanent resident visas annually and aims to diversify the immigrant population in the United States, by selecting applicants from countries with low rates of immigration in the five years prior.
…
In December 2005, the United States House of Representatives voted 273–148 to add an amendment to the border enforcement bill H.R. 4437 abolishing the DV. Opponents of the lottery said it was susceptible to fraud and was a way for terrorists to enter the country. The Senate never passed the bill.
The terrorist Hesham Mohamed Hadayet, an immigrant from Egypt, a country not on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, was among the beneficiaries of the program.[6] A 2007 GAO report stated: “In 2003, State’s Inspector General raised concerns that aliens from countries designated as state sponsors of terrorism can apply for diversity visas. Nearly 9,800 persons from these countries have obtained permanent residency in the United States through the program. We found no documented evidence that DV immigrants from these, or other, countries posed a terrorist or other threat.”[7] Immigrants coming to the United States in the other LPR visa categories are not restricted if they come from these same countries and … background checks for national security risks are performed on all prospective immigrants seeking to come to the United States[8]
In March 2007, Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) introduced H.R. 1430, which would eliminate the diversity visa program. In June 2007, the U.S. House passed H.R. 2764 to eliminate funding for the program, and the Senate did likewise in September.[9] However, the final version of this bill with amendments, signed into law on December 26, 2007, did not include the removal of funds for the program. Several attempts have been made over the last several years to eliminate the lottery. Although H.R. 2764 was an appropriation bill and could only cut funds for the lottery during one fiscal year, this was the first time that both the House and the Senate passed a bill to halt the diversity visa program. H.R. 2764
Rep. Goodlatte reintroduced his Security and Fairness Enhancement for America Act (formerly H.R. 1430, now H.R. 2305) on May 7, 2009. The bill would have amended the Immigration and Nationality Act to eliminate the diversity immigrant program completely, but did not pass. Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX) introduced the Save America Comprehensive Immigration Act of 2009 (H.R. 264) on January 7, 2009. The bill would have doubled the number of diversity visas available to 110,000 yearly. The bill did not pass.[10] If it had passed, the Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act of 2013 would have abolished the program in fiscal year 2015. A comprehensive analysis of DV lottery issues was prepared in 2011 by Congressional Research Service.[8]
[There’s more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diversity_Immigrant_Visa%5D
