Sunday Talks: Swamp Guardians Talk Shop – Trey Gowdy and Chris Wallace…

In a very rare national broadcast the chairman of the NCNEC (National Coordinated Never Ending Committees to nowhere), Trey Gowdy, sits down for a public discussion with the national spokesperson for the DC-UIC (DC UniParty Investment Committee) to discuss wide ranging options for how they can sell swamp linguistics to the gullible public.

Roosterhead’s best advice is to keep up appearances by talking-up the honor and character of Praetorian Mueller. However, Wallace is getting twitchy about the same-old-same-old still being possible, and shares his growing concern the proles might be catching on.

Investigations to Nowhere

Advertisements