Sunday Talks: Swamp Guardians Talk Shop – Trey Gowdy and Chris Wallace…

In a very rare national broadcast the chairman of the NCNEC (National Coordinated Never Ending Committees to nowhere), Trey Gowdy, sits down for a public discussion with the national spokesperson for the DC-UIC (DC UniParty Investment Committee) to discuss wide ranging options for how they can sell swamp linguistics to the gullible public.
Roosterhead’s best advice is to keep up appearances by talking-up the honor and character of Praetorian Mueller. However, Wallace is getting twitchy about the same-old-same-old still being possible, and shares his growing concern the proles might be catching on.
That was painful. the duplicity on display is maddening.
Mo is a liar. Not a good one. They should have gone on with the segment to really expose Mo. They had him flustered!
Chris actually does ok here. It’s almost like Chris’ reaction is that of a sibling: only they can harass little brother (GOP), but if anyone else (the left) attacks little brother, he becomes defensive, ensuring the truth is stated.
Chris and his protected siblings are not Republicans……….
True… but I think the point is understood: he can and others can’t. It’s weird.
And all this was done on “Obama’s watch”.
Gowdy is as goofy as Wallace.
“Russia is not our friend”
“Wikileaks is not our friend”.
“Julian Assange is not our friend”.
Trey Gowdy is not our friend either.
Who cares how many of Buraq’s people signed off on the Uranium deal?
They all need to explain why.
Wow Chris Wallace actually made a reasonable stand there!?
He was on a similar tear Friday. Something’s up and I don’t think it’s good for Crooked Hillary.
Whoa! That video was an eye-opener.
Now let me get this right—
Is that Mike Needham, Jane Harman, Gary Cohn, and then Mo what-ever his name is?
One can tell Jane and Mo are good at lying, very good, with a lot of eye-blinking-. Talk about over-driving the narrative.
The only difference between death and taxes is that death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.
Will Rogers
You know, we have two generations who have no idea who Will Rogers was. You can’t get any more American then Will Rogers!
“Everything is changing. People are taking their comedians seriously and the politicians as a joke.” — Will Rogers
They are the inverse of the 4Chan Autists.
NCNEC…..Brilliant.
I really enjoyed the explanation of the acronyms!
God, I hate when people think I’m stupid!
Is there anyone, anyone (Bueller?) in South Carolina who could primary this weird-headed guy?
We need to formulate a Trey Gowdy drinking game. For example, when he says “laaaawww” we take a drink. When he makes reference to a blindfolded lady (whether or not he’s referring to “Justice”) we take a drink.
He plays his role well. Lots of dramatic flavor there.
about six months ago, I was watching one of the True Crime channels and Trey Gowdy was featured in the murder they were spotlighting. He was a lot younger and had more hair in the episode.
Back then he never lost a case, now after a few years in office, he can’t see a crime when it’s given to him on a platter.
Politicians are little more than used car salesmen with a law degrees.
At least when you enter into an agreement with a car salesman you have something of value to drive away in. Hire a politician and the best you get is rehearsed platitudes, regurgitated every time they stand for election.
…and of course that nice, new, very sharp shiv (bought at taxpayer expense) in you back ….
Daniel, I’ll leave that game to the youngsters amongst us. I would be wasted by dinner. Great idea though the only problem is you will have to listen to all the platitudes between sips! Not that it would make much difference after the first 15 minutes!
Gowdy has been a real disappointment to say the least. Started out talking a big swamp-cleaning game but from Benghazi forward has been all talk, no action. Not only that, now he talks about what fine, upstanding and honorable guys Comey and Mueller are. Now I can hardly stand listening to him and his BS.
He also knows his fellow comrades in Congress will never back him if he tries to take out the pond scum.
He has sure been fast tracked. Usually it takes several terms to gain Chairmanship status. He was given the lead on the Benghazi special and now he is Chairman of the Oversight Committee! Not bad for only 6 years in office. Guess he’s a fast learner. Ya think!
It is really disappointing how many people on our side have a favorable opinion of Gowdy. To me he is classic, “all talk, no action!” Can’t we do any better than this?
Read his resume. Never held a job outside government in his life.
I was once a Gowdy fan but after the Benghazi Special Committee nothingburger I am starting to see another Ron Paul. Lots of tough talk but nothing accomplished. At least Dr Ron was a successful Gynecologist before discovering his political talents.
Holy smoke! What has happened to Gowdy’s head? Does anyone have a progressive series of photos of him? I swear his haircuts are getting more and more oddball, his face more and more gaunt, almost like a “this is what happens when you do meth” PSA.
Exhale overdose of Swamp gas.
It’s tragic.
Just “google” (I prefer DuckDuckGo) pictures, he appears to change his looks to suit whatever narrative/persona that he’s selling.
Doogle, there is no such thing as Google.
Doogle-I love it. I’m calling DuckDuckGo Doogle!
I had the impression that his head is shrinking….sort of like Michael Keaton’s character did at one point in Beetlejuice
Oh, you noticed it too. Me think the noose is tightening, hence the gray face-that’s what too much lying does to one’s health.
McCain was the one who found Mr. C. Steel. Did he help with FGPS and the dossier? I say yes.
Trying to insert my evidence but can get a “paste” option. Grrrr
When McCain came out publicly that HE was a recipient of the dossier and felt he had to take it to Comey……..he was trying to accomplish 2 things…1. make it look like he was not on the inside of being a part of having it produced 2. the same for the FBI…they were first receiving it from McCain and were not responsible for any of it……
Everytime he and others say such gibberish as Mueller is an honorable man, they are giving the middle finger to those who love the Republic.
If they keep going down that road, leaving no doubt Statesmanship, the Rule of Law and the Republic is dead, this could get really ugly.
Bill Mitchell has a different take on the Mueller investigation……… Try it on, see if it fits…… Mine is still in the mail
“In a very rare national broadcast the chairman of the NCNEC (National Coordinated Never Ending Committees to nowhere), Trey Gowdy”… LOL! Stop! I’m splitting my sides over here! And yet, so true.
Add to that the classic definition of a Committee: a group of people doing the job of one person.
Sundance’s descriptions have given me the best giggles today, so far!
BAM, “Roosterhead’s…”
As the years (congressional hearings) have passed I came to the realization, Roosterhead is all hat but no cattle.
Rooster head… all cock, and no chickens…
I’d reverse the order on that statement.
Trey Gowdy: Mueller Team ‘Violated the Law’ Leaking Charges in Trump-Russia Investigation………..BUT!………… I stand by him
Similar to (paraphrasing Comey): ‘Hillary Clinton broke every law in the book….. BUT! …..no prosecutor would prosecute.’
“Roosterhead’….now that’s funny!!!
Gowdey personifies everything that represent the swamp. A pox be upon him.
…and 64 million SPITS, too.
Very funny article, Sundance. LOL. I enjoyed quite a giggle.
I really like Trey Gowdy.
Gowdy played a huge instrumental role in the downfall of Hillary. for instance, by ellicting certain testimony during the benghazi hearings, he established a video record that could be used later on to discredit her. Take for instance Hillary’s infamous quote: “what difference does it make?” That video was used over and over again to make her seem unpresidential.
Trey uncovered Hillary’s perjury and negligence with handling top secret materials. Trey destroyed Hillary’s credibility and she lost the election.
I think Trey is a very, very effective questioner. He gets right to the point without needless babbling or stuttering. He is smart, articulate, clear, understandable and he drills down to get the essential facts. I like his style.
Trey has some new investigations coming up. I am looking forward to his next round of interrogations of witnesses. I think he is really a pleasure to watch.
Regarding his personal appearance. What’s the problem?? He is clean cut and conservative looking. He epitomizes good taste.
Quite the contrast to some of those female rodeo clowns.
Susan, I agree with all you say but so far he hasn’t been able to get anything across the goal line. Hillary? Yes he was tough on her but she is still around stirring the pot. Benghazi? Nothingburger. Muller? “Broke the law” but still supports him.
I guess Grandma drilled “Actions speak louder than words” into my head too well all those many years ago.
I’m with lokiscout, Susan. Trey talk a really good game, but he never scores. Just talks about scoring. At this point, not to be trusted. But, Susan, nice try …
Please go back to his questioning of clinton during that benghazi hearing…….watch how the “go getter” turns into a hesitant coward. His style completely changed that day as if he understood to not take it any further. I was screaming at my TV that day…….he was guilty as he!! of dropping the Ball.
Yep- like when Romney wouldn’t even mention Benghazi during the Candy Crowley debate. It was like low hanging fruit and then Romney just stopped, like a dog that ran into an invisible electrical barrier and got zapped.
He has a good swing, too bad he can’t connect with the ball.
Best way of explaining it:
“Say it ain’t so, Joe!”
Been a long time since I practiced criminal law. But, there was a concept known as “fruit of the poisonous tree” whereby, generally, if you violated the law to gain evidence, the evidence would be disallowed. So, FBI takes an unreliable dossier (opposition research), presents it to a FISA court (presumably) to get a search warrant, uses the warrant to gain information on Flynn or whomever, and now uses that before a grand jury to obtain an indictment. Hmmm . . . could be some evidentiary problems. But, doesn’t change the political impact of any indictment.
If memory serves it was Mueller who directed the FBI to scrub its investigative records of information about ties to Islamic terrorism.
But maybe I don’t even remember that Mueller was the FBI director.
Yes, Mueller scrubbed all references to Islam in the FBI anti-terrorist training materials
http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/JWSRGovtPurgeAndActiveMeasures5Dec2013.pdf
Mueller did it. The announcement to scrub files was removed from the FBI website.
Someone archived it
https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-launches-comprehensive-review-of-training-program
Wallace is still spewing propaganda that Russia hacked the DNC and Podesta Emails…This is not a FACT. There is counter evidence that it was an inside job. Remember poor dead Seth Rich!
Agree. I guess Chris hasn’t fully left the Dark Side.
The only “evidence” that I can find for the afore-mentioned “Russian hacking” came from Crowdstrike……
https://www.wired.com/2017/01/fbi-says-democratic-party-wouldnt-let-agents-see-hacked-email-servers/
YES !!!!!! I just about jumped up when I heard that.
NOT “alleged” hacking by Russians. But the “Russians Hacked the DNC and Podesta”. This would be comical if it was not so crazy. These TV wobbly heads have NO intellectual curiosity.
In the end, I am sure it will all come out.
M*A*G*A
“NCNEC” Excellent description! I think I’ll remember it best as NYUK-NYUK (h/t Curly)
That whole Uranium scam happened while Mueller was FBI director.
Gowdy is full of it.
Of all the ‘investigations’ Gowdy has been in, I don’t recall him prosecuting, suggesting prosecution of charging anyone with illegal activity since he has been in the House.
I may be terribly mistaken, but I believe that none of the House committees have the power to prosecute. As far as I know they can only pass the evidence they collect to the DoJ and the DoJ then makes the decision to prosecute or not. Very similar to the powers of the FBI!!!!
Of course, but don’t remember any such material being passed with recommendations for prosecution. Maybe I’m wrong ….
This question has been coming up frequently on several fora that I contribute to. Do congressional committees actually have the authority to prosecute their findings? Or are they limited to just making a finding and then recommending to the Executive Branch that it be prosecuted?
The truth is that it has occurred once in our history where a special prosecutor was appointed by a joint session of Congress, however, the laws have changed since then:
“Role of the legislative and judicial branches:
“The decision to appoint a special prosecutor is made by the executive branch, historically by the president or attorney general (or acting attorney general). The only exception to this was the Teapot Dome special prosecutors, whose appointment was mandated by a joint resolution of Congress.
“Under the independent counsel statute, majorities of either party within the House or Senate Judiciary Committee could formally request the attorney general to appoint an independent counsel on a particular matter, but the decision of whether or not to appoint the independent counsel remained with the attorney general and was not reviewable in court. If the attorney general decided not to appoint an independent counsel in response to such a request, they were only required to respond in writing with the reasons.
“Although under the statute the attorney general made the decision of whether or not to appoint an independent counsel, the actual selection of the individual to serve in this role was made by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals.
“Since the expiration of the independent counsel laws, as was the case before 1978, neither Congress nor the courts have any official role in the appointment of a special counsel; however Congress can use other powers to pressure an administration into appointing a special counsel. This happened, for example, in the appointment of Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox; senators secured a promise from Attorney General nominee Richardson to appoint a Watergate special prosecutor as a condition of his confirmation. Congress also has independent authority to investigate the president and their close associates through Congressional hearings as part of its government oversight role.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_prosecutor
The answer to that question today is no……Congress can only make findings and cannot actually prosecute a case…….
While I believe the Congressman is very articulate, I’m not sure of his real political leanings besides having the politician’s natural instinct of saying anything to survive. I believe the Dems were in power when he did most of his “investigating” hence he could have been shut down when it came to crossing the finish line.
:…his real political leanings…” = UNIParty.
A Special Counsel should be appointed for a specific purpose and stick to that purpose–otherwise, we have a partisan fishing expedition.
Trey Gowdy is beginning to annoy me with his so-called principled stands.
Tell me Trey–how can Bob Mueller investigate James Comey when the two are long time friends and colleagues?
Comey admitted to deliberately leaking to the press–so where is the investigation into that ‘principled’ Tray Gowdy? Comey can be and should be charged right now for his self-confessed leaks to the NYT. What other leaks did Comey take part in?
What about Andrew McCabe’s wife getting all that money for her political campaign just around the time McCabe was working on the Clinton email case? How can Mueller investigate McCabe?
This whole matter stinks to high heaven–and Trey Gowdy and various Congressional committees are doing nothing to investigate these high crimes and corruption.
Sundance, your last meme in this post, titled “Investigations to Nowhere”….please include under Chaffetz his promise to the families to get to the bottom of the utter treachery of the 38 killed on Extortion 17, including nearly 2 dozen from SEAL team 6…the ones that got OBL. To me this was an even bigger scandal than Benghazi. That went NOWHERE…and Chaffetz is now on Fox doing his job to plant seeds of doubt about Trump and his administration.
Do you even notice how HRC never denies anything just puts everything back on the Reps and Pres Trump, which is a distraction in itself. Cannot wait to see her go down in flames.
At first it was hard to believe Gowdy was a federal prosecutor with an 85% win rate under his belt as I watch fast and furious the IRS lois lerner scandal then the Benghazi scandal and I started thinking is this guy a plant with all the theatrics and bold rhetoric. Now I know he a skinny little punk with a bad haircut acting as the cleaner for the wrong doings of Bama and Hillary Comey and Mueller. This guy is a complete idiot with an outdated schtick and weak Kabuki program…Then I thought of Sessions and it took some time but the only answer is the same…Swamp dog there to protect and defend the criminals….Sad isn’t it………
“…..NCNEC, National Coordinated Never Ending Committees to nowhere Gowdy….”
+20,000,000,000,000!
