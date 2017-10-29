Sunday Talks: Swamp Guardians Talk Shop – Trey Gowdy and Chris Wallace…

Posted on October 29, 2017 by

In a very rare national broadcast the chairman of the NCNEC (National Coordinated Never Ending Committees to nowhere), Trey Gowdy, sits down for a public discussion with the national spokesperson for the DC-UIC (DC UniParty Investment Committee) to discuss wide ranging options for how they can sell swamp linguistics to the gullible public.

Roosterhead’s best advice is to keep up appearances by talking-up the honor and character of Praetorian Mueller. However, Wallace is getting twitchy about the same-old-same-old still being possible, and shares his growing concern the proles might be catching on.

Investigations to Nowhere

81 Responses to Sunday Talks: Swamp Guardians Talk Shop – Trey Gowdy and Chris Wallace…

  2. tax2much says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    The only difference between death and taxes is that death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.
    Will Rogers

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      October 29, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      You know, we have two generations who have no idea who Will Rogers was. You can’t get any more American then Will Rogers!

      “Everything is changing. People are taking their comedians seriously and the politicians as a joke.” — Will Rogers

      Liked by 18 people

      Reply
  3. Arkindole says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    They are the inverse of the 4Chan Autists.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. InAz says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    NCNEC…..Brilliant.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Q&A says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    God, I hate when people think I’m stupid!
    Is there anyone, anyone (Bueller?) in South Carolina who could primary this weird-headed guy?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 29, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      We need to formulate a Trey Gowdy drinking game. For example, when he says “laaaawww” we take a drink. When he makes reference to a blindfolded lady (whether or not he’s referring to “Justice”) we take a drink.

      He plays his role well. Lots of dramatic flavor there.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  6. Guffman says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Gowdy has been a real disappointment to say the least. Started out talking a big swamp-cleaning game but from Benghazi forward has been all talk, no action. Not only that, now he talks about what fine, upstanding and honorable guys Comey and Mueller are. Now I can hardly stand listening to him and his BS.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      October 29, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      He also knows his fellow comrades in Congress will never back him if he tries to take out the pond scum.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • lokiscout says:
        October 29, 2017 at 5:03 pm

        He has sure been fast tracked. Usually it takes several terms to gain Chairmanship status. He was given the lead on the Benghazi special and now he is Chairman of the Oversight Committee! Not bad for only 6 years in office. Guess he’s a fast learner. Ya think!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Ellen says:
      October 29, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      It is really disappointing how many people on our side have a favorable opinion of Gowdy. To me he is classic, “all talk, no action!” Can’t we do any better than this?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • lokiscout says:
        October 29, 2017 at 5:14 pm

        Read his resume. Never held a job outside government in his life.
        I was once a Gowdy fan but after the Benghazi Special Committee nothingburger I am starting to see another Ron Paul. Lots of tough talk but nothing accomplished. At least Dr Ron was a successful Gynecologist before discovering his political talents.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  7. trapper says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Holy smoke! What has happened to Gowdy’s head? Does anyone have a progressive series of photos of him? I swear his haircuts are getting more and more oddball, his face more and more gaunt, almost like a “this is what happens when you do meth” PSA.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. Mz Molly Anna says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    McCain was the one who found Mr. C. Steel. Did he help with FGPS and the dossier? I say yes.
    Trying to insert my evidence but can get a “paste” option. Grrrr

    Like

    Reply
    • TPW says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      When McCain came out publicly that HE was a recipient of the dossier and felt he had to take it to Comey……..he was trying to accomplish 2 things…1. make it look like he was not on the inside of being a part of having it produced 2. the same for the FBI…they were first receiving it from McCain and were not responsible for any of it……

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. Colt Lending says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Everytime he and others say such gibberish as Mueller is an honorable man, they are giving the middle finger to those who love the Republic.

    If they keep going down that road, leaving no doubt Statesmanship, the Rule of Law and the Republic is dead, this could get really ugly.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Abbott Rock Monastery says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    “In a very rare national broadcast the chairman of the NCNEC (National Coordinated Never Ending Committees to nowhere), Trey Gowdy”… LOL! Stop! I’m splitting my sides over here! And yet, so true.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. BAM says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Sundance’s descriptions have given me the best giggles today, so far!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. Budman says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Trey Gowdy: Mueller Team ‘Violated the Law’ Leaking Charges in Trump-Russia Investigation………..BUT!………… I stand by him

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. TAS says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    “Roosterhead’….now that’s funny!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. cbjoasurf says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Gowdey personifies everything that represent the swamp. A pox be upon him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. susanphd says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Very funny article, Sundance. LOL. I enjoyed quite a giggle.

    I really like Trey Gowdy.

    Gowdy played a huge instrumental role in the downfall of Hillary. for instance, by ellicting certain testimony during the benghazi hearings, he established a video record that could be used later on to discredit her. Take for instance Hillary’s infamous quote: “what difference does it make?” That video was used over and over again to make her seem unpresidential.

    Trey uncovered Hillary’s perjury and negligence with handling top secret materials. Trey destroyed Hillary’s credibility and she lost the election.

    I think Trey is a very, very effective questioner. He gets right to the point without needless babbling or stuttering. He is smart, articulate, clear, understandable and he drills down to get the essential facts. I like his style.

    Trey has some new investigations coming up. I am looking forward to his next round of interrogations of witnesses. I think he is really a pleasure to watch.

    Regarding his personal appearance. What’s the problem?? He is clean cut and conservative looking. He epitomizes good taste.

    Quite the contrast to some of those female rodeo clowns.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lokiscout says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      Susan, I agree with all you say but so far he hasn’t been able to get anything across the goal line. Hillary? Yes he was tough on her but she is still around stirring the pot. Benghazi? Nothingburger. Muller? “Broke the law” but still supports him.
      I guess Grandma drilled “Actions speak louder than words” into my head too well all those many years ago.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • TPW says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      Please go back to his questioning of clinton during that benghazi hearing…….watch how the “go getter” turns into a hesitant coward. His style completely changed that day as if he understood to not take it any further. I was screaming at my TV that day…….he was guilty as he!! of dropping the Ball.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • parteagirl says:
        October 29, 2017 at 6:29 pm

        Yep- like when Romney wouldn’t even mention Benghazi during the Candy Crowley debate. It was like low hanging fruit and then Romney just stopped, like a dog that ran into an invisible electrical barrier and got zapped.

        Like

        Reply
    • kpm58 says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      He has a good swing, too bad he can’t connect with the ball.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. jnearen says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Been a long time since I practiced criminal law. But, there was a concept known as “fruit of the poisonous tree” whereby, generally, if you violated the law to gain evidence, the evidence would be disallowed. So, FBI takes an unreliable dossier (opposition research), presents it to a FISA court (presumably) to get a search warrant, uses the warrant to gain information on Flynn or whomever, and now uses that before a grand jury to obtain an indictment. Hmmm . . . could be some evidentiary problems. But, doesn’t change the political impact of any indictment.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. mariner says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    If memory serves it was Mueller who directed the FBI to scrub its investigative records of information about ties to Islamic terrorism.

    But maybe I don’t even remember that Mueller was the FBI director.

    Like

    Reply
  19. vml9000 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Wallace is still spewing propaganda that Russia hacked the DNC and Podesta Emails…This is not a FACT. There is counter evidence that it was an inside job. Remember poor dead Seth Rich!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Autumn says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    “NCNEC” Excellent description! I think I’ll remember it best as NYUK-NYUK (h/t Curly)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. mopar2016 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    That whole Uranium scam happened while Mueller was FBI director.
    Gowdy is full of it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. dumbplumber says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Of all the ‘investigations’ Gowdy has been in, I don’t recall him prosecuting, suggesting prosecution of charging anyone with illegal activity since he has been in the House.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • svenwg says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      I may be terribly mistaken, but I believe that none of the House committees have the power to prosecute. As far as I know they can only pass the evidence they collect to the DoJ and the DoJ then makes the decision to prosecute or not. Very similar to the powers of the FBI!!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • redlegleader68 says:
        October 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

        Of course, but don’t remember any such material being passed with recommendations for prosecution. Maybe I’m wrong ….

        Like

        Reply
      • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
        October 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

        This question has been coming up frequently on several fora that I contribute to. Do congressional committees actually have the authority to prosecute their findings? Or are they limited to just making a finding and then recommending to the Executive Branch that it be prosecuted?

        The truth is that it has occurred once in our history where a special prosecutor was appointed by a joint session of Congress, however, the laws have changed since then:

        “Role of the legislative and judicial branches:
        “The decision to appoint a special prosecutor is made by the executive branch, historically by the president or attorney general (or acting attorney general). The only exception to this was the Teapot Dome special prosecutors, whose appointment was mandated by a joint resolution of Congress.

        “Under the independent counsel statute, majorities of either party within the House or Senate Judiciary Committee could formally request the attorney general to appoint an independent counsel on a particular matter, but the decision of whether or not to appoint the independent counsel remained with the attorney general and was not reviewable in court. If the attorney general decided not to appoint an independent counsel in response to such a request, they were only required to respond in writing with the reasons.

        “Although under the statute the attorney general made the decision of whether or not to appoint an independent counsel, the actual selection of the individual to serve in this role was made by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals.

        “Since the expiration of the independent counsel laws, as was the case before 1978, neither Congress nor the courts have any official role in the appointment of a special counsel; however Congress can use other powers to pressure an administration into appointing a special counsel. This happened, for example, in the appointment of Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox; senators secured a promise from Attorney General nominee Richardson to appoint a Watergate special prosecutor as a condition of his confirmation. Congress also has independent authority to investigate the president and their close associates through Congressional hearings as part of its government oversight role.”
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_prosecutor

        The answer to that question today is no……Congress can only make findings and cannot actually prosecute a case…….

        Like

        Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      While I believe the Congressman is very articulate, I’m not sure of his real political leanings besides having the politician’s natural instinct of saying anything to survive. I believe the Dems were in power when he did most of his “investigating” hence he could have been shut down when it came to crossing the finish line.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. MaskOfZero says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    A Special Counsel should be appointed for a specific purpose and stick to that purpose–otherwise, we have a partisan fishing expedition.

    Trey Gowdy is beginning to annoy me with his so-called principled stands.
    Tell me Trey–how can Bob Mueller investigate James Comey when the two are long time friends and colleagues?

    Comey admitted to deliberately leaking to the press–so where is the investigation into that ‘principled’ Tray Gowdy? Comey can be and should be charged right now for his self-confessed leaks to the NYT. What other leaks did Comey take part in?

    What about Andrew McCabe’s wife getting all that money for her political campaign just around the time McCabe was working on the Clinton email case? How can Mueller investigate McCabe?

    This whole matter stinks to high heaven–and Trey Gowdy and various Congressional committees are doing nothing to investigate these high crimes and corruption.

    Like

    Reply
  25. summerscauldron says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Sundance, your last meme in this post, titled “Investigations to Nowhere”….please include under Chaffetz his promise to the families to get to the bottom of the utter treachery of the 38 killed on Extortion 17, including nearly 2 dozen from SEAL team 6…the ones that got OBL. To me this was an even bigger scandal than Benghazi. That went NOWHERE…and Chaffetz is now on Fox doing his job to plant seeds of doubt about Trump and his administration.

    Like

    Reply
  26. visage13 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Do you even notice how HRC never denies anything just puts everything back on the Reps and Pres Trump, which is a distraction in itself. Cannot wait to see her go down in flames.

    Like

    Reply
  27. freddy says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    At first it was hard to believe Gowdy was a federal prosecutor with an 85% win rate under his belt as I watch fast and furious the IRS lois lerner scandal then the Benghazi scandal and I started thinking is this guy a plant with all the theatrics and bold rhetoric. Now I know he a skinny little punk with a bad haircut acting as the cleaner for the wrong doings of Bama and Hillary Comey and Mueller. This guy is a complete idiot with an outdated schtick and weak Kabuki program…Then I thought of Sessions and it took some time but the only answer is the same…Swamp dog there to protect and defend the criminals….Sad isn’t it………

    Like

    Reply
  28. Howie Rosen says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    “…..NCNEC, National Coordinated Never Ending Committees to nowhere Gowdy….”
    +20,000,000,000,000!

    Like

    Reply

